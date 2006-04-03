Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Essa Mbye Faal challenge government. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11425 Posts Posted - 05 Jan 2022 : 13:18:30



"The former TRRC lead counsel said all is not well, saying tribalism reared its ugly head during and the post electioneering period. If this is not tamed, he added, shackled and buried, it could upset the peace and democracy dividends our country currently enjoys."



SNIPPET: 2.



"He challenged the government to honour its promise to the people by delivering on their wishes and aspirations."







==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/faal-hints-trrc-report-may-suffer-similar-fate-as-draft-constitution



==========



Jan 4, 2022, 1:15 PM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham





Former Independent Presidential candidate and leader of Team Sobeyaa, Essa Mbye Faal in his new year’s message stated that the TRRC report may suffer a similar fate as the draft constitution on which not less than D110 million was spent.



He emphasised that significant milestones have been achieved, notably the completion of the consultations and submission of a draft constitution that to all intents and purposes reflects the sovereign will and aspirations of the Gambian people, as well as the completion and submission of the highly acclaimed report of the TRRC. He added that these two achievements were the central pillars of the Gambia’s much heralded transitional justice programme.



“We have just concluded a very peaceful and orderly presidential election. I congratulate all the candidates and indeed the entire people of The Gambia for their tolerance, patience, maturity and indulgence in ensuring that the process was enviable and admirable in many respects. More significantly, however, our democracy has been strengthened and the value of respect for and resort to the law as the arbiter of societal disputes equally reinforced.”



The former TRRC lead counsel said all is not well, saying tribalism reared its ugly head during and the post electioneering period. If this is not tamed, he added, shackled and buried, it could upset the peace and democracy dividends our country currently enjoys.



The young politician is concerned about the country’s leadership, while stating that the propensity of the executive to sacrifice “our highly important and very expensive transitional justice programme” at the altar of political expediency is quite worrisome.



Faal further buttressed that these critical issues together with the unbridled prices of basic commodities, massive youth unemployment, lack of opportunities for the youth, women and other vulnerable groups as well as poor infrastructure and non-existent healthcare system set a very daunting agenda for our country in the not too distant future.



“While this litany of imperatives may appear daunting, they are not insurmountable. We have unyielding faith in the ability of Gambians to achieve durable solutions to difficult problems even against the odds. The responsibility belongs to all of us (whether we are in government or not), to work arduously for the alleviation of the plight of our people.”



“With greater unity and patriotism, less corruption and more rule of law and good governance and a healthy dose of meritocracy, we would be able to achieve the development goals of our people.”



The lawyer said irrespective of our political differences, people must be united with the goals of strengthening the unity and cohesion of the entire Gambian people and improving their living conditions and economic well-being.

cha

He challenged the government to honour its promise to the people by delivering on their wishes and aspirations.





SNIPPET: 1."The former TRRC lead counsel said all is not well, saying tribalism reared its ugly head during and the post electioneering period. If this is not tamed, he added, shackled and buried, it could upset the peace and democracy dividends our country currently enjoys."SNIPPET: 2."He challenged the government to honour its promise to the people by delivering on their wishes and aspirations."====================Jan 4, 2022, 1:15 PM | Article By: Pa Modou ChamFormer Independent Presidential candidate and leader of Team Sobeyaa, Essa Mbye Faal in his new year’s message stated that the TRRC report may suffer a similar fate as the draft constitution on which not less than D110 million was spent.He emphasised that significant milestones have been achieved, notably the completion of the consultations and submission of a draft constitution that to all intents and purposes reflects the sovereign will and aspirations of the Gambian people, as well as the completion and submission of the highly acclaimed report of the TRRC. He added that these two achievements were the central pillars of the Gambia’s much heralded transitional justice programme.“We have just concluded a very peaceful and orderly presidential election. I congratulate all the candidates and indeed the entire people of The Gambia for their tolerance, patience, maturity and indulgence in ensuring that the process was enviable and admirable in many respects. More significantly, however, our democracy has been strengthened and the value of respect for and resort to the law as the arbiter of societal disputes equally reinforced.”The former TRRC lead counsel said all is not well, saying tribalism reared its ugly head during and the post electioneering period. If this is not tamed, he added, shackled and buried, it could upset the peace and democracy dividends our country currently enjoys.The young politician is concerned about the country’s leadership, while stating that the propensity of the executive to sacrifice “our highly important and very expensive transitional justice programme” at the altar of political expediency is quite worrisome.Faal further buttressed that these critical issues together with the unbridled prices of basic commodities, massive youth unemployment, lack of opportunities for the youth, women and other vulnerable groups as well as poor infrastructure and non-existent healthcare system set a very daunting agenda for our country in the not too distant future.“While this litany of imperatives may appear daunting, they are not insurmountable. We have unyielding faith in the ability of Gambians to achieve durable solutions to difficult problems even against the odds. The responsibility belongs to all of us (whether we are in government or not), to work arduously for the alleviation of the plight of our people.”“With greater unity and patriotism, less corruption and more rule of law and good governance and a healthy dose of meritocracy, we would be able to achieve the development goals of our people.”The lawyer said irrespective of our political differences, people must be united with the goals of strengthening the unity and cohesion of the entire Gambian people and improving their living conditions and economic well-being.chaHe challenged the government to honour its promise to the people by delivering on their wishes and aspirations. Edited by - toubab1020 on 05 Jan 2022 13:19:21 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |