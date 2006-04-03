Author Topic toubab1020





When this change will take place is at the moment a matter of guess work.

By Olimatou Coker on November 11, 2021



The Gambia Transport Union president, Omar Ceesay has confirmed to The Standard that a new fare tariff has been adopted and will be finalised soon to come into effect.



Though Mr Ceesay did not give specifics, details of the supposed tariff have been leaked on social media and it indicates that fares will slightly increase in most routes. The leaked tariff shows that Westfield to Brikama will now be D23 from D18. Brufut to Serekunda will be D18 from D14, among others.



Meanwhile, the Gambia government yesterday issued a statement on the same matter. It reads: “Subsequent to a series of productive meetings among members of the Transportation Taskforce Committee, the National Security Council (NSC), the General Transport Union (GTU), the Consumer Protection Consortium (CPC), the Consumer Protection Association of The Gambia (CPAG) and other stakeholders, The Gambia Government is pleased to inform the public that a new nationwide transport fare tariff has been adopted.



Another significant outcome of the consultations is the agreement on a new queuing system for transit goods at the Banjul seaport.



The modalities for the implementation of the new transport tariffs and the port queuing scheme will be finalized in due course and the final schedules published. With these new developments, Government was able to avert a potentially ominous strike.



