Public Forum “From Truth to Justice” – Banjul November 17



With the impending release of the TRRC report, The Gambia Bar Association, the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and the International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) are organizing a public forum “From Truth to Justice - The implementation of TRRC recommendations on prosecutions” to discuss the importance of accountability for the crimes committed during the 1994-2017 period, as well as how and where such prosecutions could be carried out.



The forum will take place at the Jawara Conference Center from 9:30 to 13:30 and is open to the public and the media.



In addition to national experts and victims, and international presenters from South Africa, Nigeria, Liberia and the United States, featured speakers include:



- Stephen Rapp - former US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, former Prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone.

- Adama Dieng - Special Adviser to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (by video link)



For more information :



Louise Boulet, ICJ, +220 224 2588,



