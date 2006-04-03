Author Topic toubab1020





11394 Posts Posted - 11 Nov 2021 : 13:48:08



https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=17892



==========



https://standard.gm/app-kurang-endorse-halifa-sallah/

==========



The All People’s Party, which cancelled its nomination, has endorsed Halifa Sallah, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, PDOIS.



In a statement signed by its national president and former UTG lecturer, Gumbo Ali Touray, seen by The Standard, APP said the agreement was reached after “protracted negotiations” between the two parties.



“We are delighted to inform all our esteemed members that All Peoples Party has reached a cordial agreement with PDOIS party to form an alliance pact in this forthcoming election. This is the result of protracted negotiations of our party leadership in the past,” APP said, adding “we are calling on all other opposition parties to and independent presidential candidates to join us for a formidable partnership to win the election. Our nation is now at a crossroads and only a determined and competent leadership can save us from this perennial predicament.”



The two parties are expected to formally announce the agreement at a press conference today.



The party held meetings in Latrikunda German and other places in Kanifing Municipality as official campaigns began ahead of December 4th polls.



Meanwhile, in a rather unexpected turn of events, Mamadi Kurang too has endorsed PDOIS. Kurang was touted to endorse UDP instead but in a video seen by The Standard, the former Janneh Commission staff appeared to have endorsed Halifa Sallah, noting that the competence and vision of the candidate mattered to them. RELATED TOPIC:====================The All People’s Party, which cancelled its nomination, has endorsed Halifa Sallah, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, PDOIS.In a statement signed by its national president and former UTG lecturer, Gumbo Ali Touray, seen by The Standard, APP said the agreement was reached after “protracted negotiations” between the two parties.“We are delighted to inform all our esteemed members that All Peoples Party has reached a cordial agreement with PDOIS party to form an alliance pact in this forthcoming election. This is the result of protracted negotiations of our party leadership in the past,” APP said, adding “we are calling on all other opposition parties to and independent presidential candidates to join us for a formidable partnership to win the election. Our nation is now at a crossroads and only a determined and competent leadership can save us from this perennial predicament.”The two parties are expected to formally announce the agreement at a press conference today.The party held meetings in Latrikunda German and other places in Kanifing Municipality as official campaigns began ahead of December 4th polls.Meanwhile, in a rather unexpected turn of events, Mamadi Kurang too has endorsed PDOIS. Kurang was touted to endorse UDP instead but in a video seen by The Standard, the former Janneh Commission staff appeared to have endorsed Halifa Sallah, noting that the competence and vision of the candidate mattered to them. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic