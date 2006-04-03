Author Topic toubab1020





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/judge-sends-former-nia-dg-others-out-of-court

Nov 10, 2021, 1:06 PM | Article By: AlagieBaba

Justice KumbaSillah-Camara on Tuesday sent five former officials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) out of court for refusing to enter the dock.

The five accused persons including Yankuba Badjie, the former director general of NIA all were all seated when their names were called and refused to enter the dock. Lamin Lang Sanyang, the medic was the only one who entered the dock and indicated that he was ready to open his defence.



The intelligence officials wanted the judge to recuse herself from the case for they lack confidence in her among other allegations, but the judge dismissed their submissions and said she will continue with the case.



The accused persons who refused to enter the dock were: Yankuba Badjie, former deputy director of operations Sheikh Omar Jeng, Baboucar Sallah, Tamba Masireh, Haruna Suso and LaminDarboe.



Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara told the prison wardens present that the accused persons should not be brought to court unless they are ready to enter the dock.



“Please, remove them from our court immediately,” she ordered.



She said whosoever brings them here again “I will hold the person responsible.”



The judge said that was the second time the accused persons behave in that manner by refusing to enter the dock.



The seven accused persons are standing trial on 25 criminal counts including murder, torture and conspiracy. They denied culpability. The accused persons have been in detention for 4 years now.



The case was for the accused persons to cross-examine five additional prosecution witnesses that were called by the prosecution.



Lawyer Antouman A.B.Gaye, the lead prosecutor in the case, said the accused persons are defiant to the court’s order. Gaye applied for the court to close the accused persons from cross-examining the five new prosecution witnesses.



“There must be an end to litigation because it is in the public interest,” Gaye said.



Justice Kumbaclosed the five accused persons from cross-examining the five new prosecution witnesses. She also discharged the witnesses.



The judge also gave Yankuba Badjie one week to file his no case to answer submission. She ordered that the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th accused persons will open their defence thereafter.



She adjourned the case to Wednesday, 17th November 2021 at 1 p.m. for the defence to open their case and continue with their defence.

