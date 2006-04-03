Author Topic toubab1020





Posted - 11 Nov 2021 : 13:36:04

Gambia to host Diaspora roundtable conference



Nov 10, 2021, 12:51 PM

The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad would organise the maiden diaspora roundtable conference on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre at 9am.

Cognisant of this, the Diaspora and Migration Directorate of the Foreign Ministry headed by Director Mr. Musa Camara has organised a diaspora roundtable conference with the Gambian diaspora to discuss key thematic areas relevant to the country’s short and long-term development objectives.

The Foreign Ministry observes that Gambian nationals living outside the country have immense potential to contribute towards the national development aspirations of The Gambia. In 2020, remittances from Gambians living abroad constitutedk 48% of the GDP ($589.81 million). Currently, The Gambia is among the 15 countries with the highest number of educated migrants.



The conference is expected to bring together Gambian diaspora and various government agencies or institutions to establish a network meant to discuss ways and means of harnessing the potential and talent of Gambians in the diaspora with a view to facilitating their participation and their full contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country. The media, as a fourth estate and stakeholder is equally invited to participate at the conference.

