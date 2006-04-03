Author Topic Momodou





Police Provides Security Details To Presidential Candidates During Campaign Trail



As part of our proactive policing strategies, The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has on Tuesday provided political parties on the campaign trail with detailed security to help mitigate and manage any potential security concern that may emerge.



To this effect, each presidential candidate has been provided with a platoon of police personnel from the PIU during their campaign throughout the country. They will execute duties in VIP Protection and Public Order Management.



This is inline with the context of a well defined elections security operational plan, which details activities before, during and post elections.



Activities before the elections, included several trainings and orientations provided for personnel in a bid to develop their skills in elections security, crisis management, critical incidents response and public order management, among others.



A clear indication is the maturity and professionalism with which the nomination security operations were executed.



However, it is important to note that, the deployment of security personnel is necessary as a proactive approach to ensuring maintenance of law and order within the electoral process.



This initiative offers credence to the constitutionality of the importance of the police in electoral processes globally.



Meanwhile, conscious of our constitutional mandate as enshrined in Section 178 of the1997 constitution of the Republic of The Gambia. The GPF will always strive to uphold the maintenance of peace and security at all times in accordance with established democratic norms and values.



