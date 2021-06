Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9705C - Digest 67 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:21:47



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) New member

by

2) RE: POLYGAMY

by "Sirra Ndow" <

3) Re: POLYGAMY

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

4) Re: New member

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

5) Air Afrique

by "A. Loum" <

6) RE: POLYGAMY

by

7) HIGH COMMISSIONER SUMMONS ME

by "ebrima drameh" <

8) RE: POLYGAMY

by

9) Re: Air Afrique

by Yaya Jallow <

10) Re: Air Afrique

by ABDOU <

11) Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

by "M. Darboe" <

12) Re: Polygamy

by Ylva Hernlund <

13) Re: Air Afrique

by Ylva Hernlund <

14) Fwd: Request for information

by Andy Lyons <

15) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

16) [Fwd: shell in nigeria]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

17) Fwd: Director acts on criticism of U.N. Habitat Centre

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

18) Re: [Fwd: shell in nigeria]

by

19) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

by Abdou Gibba <

20) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

21) Report Gambia College for Musa Sowe

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

22) RE: Just a Thought (on ALD)

by Ceesay Soffie <

23) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

by

24) Mobutu resigns?

by

25) Fwd: Unhealthy Lifestyles Thereaten Human Health

by

26) Re: Just a Thought

by

27) Re: Air Afrique

by

28) Re: Just a Thought

by

29) Techical problems

by "A. Loum" <

30) List Problems

by Abdourahman Touray <

31) Test

by ABDOU <

32) RE: Test

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

33) Fwd: Zaireans panic after Mobutu's palace is looted

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

34) Re: Test

by ABDOU <

35) Re: just a thought (fwd)

by ABDOU <

36) No subject was specified.

by

37) Gambian Delegation In Ghana

by

38) Re: Gambian Delegation In Ghana

by

39) Re: Test

by "A. Loum" <

40) Re: Test

by

41) Re: Test

by "M. Njie" <

42) Re: Test

by

43) Re: Fwd: Zaireans panic after Mobutu's palace is looted

by

44) INTRODUCING MYSELF TO THIS FORUM.

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

45) Re: just a thought (fwd)

by

46) JObs Africa (fwd)

by ndeye marie njie <

ndeye.marie.njie@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu

47) More Job opportunities in Africa (fwd)

by ndeye marie njie <

ndeye.marie.njie@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu

48) Re: Test

by Debbie Proctor <

49) Re: Test

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

50) (Fwd) New Book on Niumi History

by Ousman Gajigo <

51) Re: Air Afrique (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

52) MY DEAR OMAR... WHAT A SMALL WORLD THIS IS INDEED.!!!

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

53) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or indifference?

by Ebrima Jawara <

54) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or indifference?

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

55) ALD

by LatJor Ndow <

56) Re: ALD

by "D. Singhateh" <

57) Re: ALD

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

58) Zairian

by

59) Re: Test

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

60) African AIDS Guinea pigs? (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

61) ZAIRE

by

62) Zaire

by

63) Re: African AIDS Guinea pigs? (fwd)

by

64) CELEBRATING THE ISLAMIC NEW YEAR 1418 AH. (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

65) The Observer Online: Additional Demo Issues

by Francis Njie <

66) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or indifference?

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

67) Tailor made constitution.

by Ebrima Jawara <

68) Re: Test -Reply

by SIGGA JAGNE <

69) NEW MEMBER-MISS SIGGA JAGNE

by SIGGA JAGNE <

70) Re: Test -Reply

by "NJIE OMAR E" <

71) re: The Observer Online: Additional Demo Issues

by "Edrissa Jarju" <

72) New Member.

by "A. Loum" <

73) New member

by

74) New member

by

75) Re: Tailor made constitution

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

76) Re: CELEBRATING THE ISLAMIC NEW YEAR 1418 AH. (fwd)

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

77) GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by ABDOU <

78) Re: Tailor made constitution.

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

79) Re: Tailor made constitution

by

80) Re: Test -Reply

by

81) test

by "Bahary Dukuray" <

82) Help

by

83) To Understand Zaire, Follow the Money!!

by madiba saidy <

84) U.S. asks Nigeria to detain Gaddafi.

by madiba saidy <

85) LEONARD LARSEN: Kissing Mobutu goodbye (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

86) Request for recipes

by

87) re: Request for recipes

by "Edrissa Jarju" <

88) re: Request for recipes

by

89) Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or indifference?

by "ebrima drameh" <

90) Re: Tailor made constitution

by "ebrima drameh" <

91) Test

by Hamedou Drammeh <

92) The Art Of War.

by Ebrima Jawara <

93) In search of a friend

by "Adama S. Njie" <

94) FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammeh

by

95) Re: CELEBRATING THE ISLAMIC NEW YEAR 1418 AH. (fwd)

by

96) RE: Request for recipes

by MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 12:42:59 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970504114424.AAE33600@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Hamidou Drammeh has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Hamidou, we look forward to your contributions. Please send an

introduction of yourself to



My regards to all the others there in Stockholm.

Bass's e-mail is:







Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 05:37:43 PDT

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To:

Subject: RE: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





>> Ancha,

>> l think this is where a lot of people are missing the point of the dire=

>=3D

>ctive

>> in the Qu'ran. Clearly, one has to be in a position to afford having mo=

>=3D

>re

>> than one wife and many children. The problem we have here is that those=

>=3D

> who

>> cannot afford this are engaging in it just to satisfy their own lust. T=

>=3D

>he

>> Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's

>> understanding of it that is wanting.

>>=3D20

>> Jabou

>

>JABBOU!!

> IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE

>TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A

>GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE

>THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY

>CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE

>ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME

>WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY

>GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH

>AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET

>EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL

>A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY

>OF MEN AND WOMEN.

>

> REGARDS BASSSS!!!





I think our friend Bass is jumping to conclusions here. Being able to

"afford" multiple wives does not necessary mean financially. One also

has to have the time, emotional capacity etc. as well as the "good

qualities" mentioned above in my opinion.







Sirra Ndow

========================================================================

sirra@hotmail.com

========================================================================





---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 04 May 1996 17:48:24 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Sirra Ndow wrote:

>

> >> Ancha,

> >> l think this is where a lot of people are missing the point of the dire=

> >=3D

> >ctive

> >> in the Qu'ran. Clearly, one has to be in a position to afford having mo=

> >=3D

> >re

> >> than one wife and many children. The problem we have here is that those=

> >=3D

> > who

> >> cannot afford this are engaging in it just to satisfy their own lust. T=

> >=3D

> >he

> >> Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's

> >> understanding of it that is wanting.

> >>=3D20

> >> Jabou

> >

> >JABBOU!!

> > IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE

> >TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A

> >GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE

> >THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY

> >CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE

> >ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME

> >WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY

> >GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH

> >AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET

> >EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL

> >A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY

> >OF MEN AND WOMEN.

> >

> > REGARDS BASSSS!!!

>

> I think our friend Bass is jumping to conclusions here. Being able to

> "afford" multiple wives does not necessary mean financially. One also

> has to have the time, emotional capacity etc. as well as the "good

> qualities" mentioned above in my opinion.

>

> Sirra Ndow

> ========================================================================

> sirra@hotmail.com

> ========================================================================

>

> ---------------------------------------------------------

> Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

> ---------------------------------------------------------



SIRRA!!

IF BOTH YOU AND JABBOU DON'T THINK OF MONEY WHEN THE WORD Afford IS

MENTIONED,THEN I CAN'T HAVE ANY QUARRELS WITH YOU ON THIS POINT.I JUST

DON'T WANT US TO PUT MUCH BURDEN ON MEN SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY ARE NORMALLY

SEEN AS THE ONES ENJOYING MOST IN A POLYGAMOUS RELATIONSHIP.I PERSONALLY

DON'T THINK THAT THAT IS CORRECT ONE BIT.BUT ANYWAY,THE PEOPLE I HAD IN

MIND WERE THE GAMBIAN WOMEN IN IN THE RURAL AREAS:THE REASON WHY

POLYGAMY IS WORKING ALMOST IN A CLOCKWORK FASHION IN THAT PART OF THE

GAMBIA IS THAT RURAL WOMEN DON'T REALLY DEPEND ON THEIR MEN AND DON'T

REALLY NEED THEM TO BE AROUND THEM ALL THE TIME.IN SUCH LIBERATING

ATMOSPHERE,BOTH GENDERS COULD PLAY THEIR BIOLOGICAL ROLES WITHOUT THE

ONE SOFFOCATING THE OTHER-THE THINGS THAT WOMEN LIKE AND ENJOY ARE NOT

ALWAYS THE SAME AS THE ONES MEN LIKE AND ENJOY- THAT OFCOURSE CANNOT BE

SAID OF THE CONFUSED STATE OF AFFAIRS IN OUR URBAN AREAS!



REGARDS BASSSS!!

--

SZDDˆð'3Af¨





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 04 May 1996 16:53:09 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

> Hamidou Drammeh has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

> Hamidou, we look forward to your contributions. Please send an

> introduction of yourself to

>

> My regards to all the others there in Stockholm.

> Bass's e-mail is:

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

>

> *******************************************************

> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

>

> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



MR.DRAMMEH!!

ITS ABOUT TIME TO HAVE ALL OF YOU SMART GAMBIANS IN STOCKHOLM ALSO

JOIN THE FOLD.SO,OUR WARMEST WELCOME TO YOU MR. DRAMMEH.PLEASE,PERSUADE

THE REST,ESPECIALLY,MY SCIENTIST,MR.SIDIBEH.I HAVE NO DOUBT WHATSOEVER

IN MY MIND THAT THIS IS THE FINEST MEDIUM ANY OF YOU COULD PARTICIPATE

IN.



SO,ONCE AGAIN, A GREAT W-E-L-C-O-M-E ! TO YOU.



REGARDS BASSSSS!!

--

SZDDˆð'3Af¨







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 13:11:46 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Air Afrique

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Gambia-l,



I received a very long letter from a female cousin in New York, detailing

some of the ordeals she underwent during the last Christmas vacation while

travelling to The Gambia with Air Afrique airlines. She asked me to post

it in The Internet. While it was too long, I decided to give you a summary

of the events that unfolded and then ask some few questions after it.



Along with her 22 month old son, she purchased 2 round trip airline

tickets on Air Afrique from New York to Banjul and also paid for all the

excess baggage charges. At Dakar without any advanced warnings, they

stayed in the airport for three and half hours before getting a flight to

Banjul. At Banjul, she discovered four of her luggages were left behind

and one was opened and damaged. She followed the appropriate claims

procedures with assistance from Gambia Airways personnel. She was informed

that most luggages were left behind in New York due to the fact that the

capacity for all luggages checked in by Air Afrique personnel was more

than the allocated spaces available in The Air Afrique air craft.

According to her, this revealed mismanagement due to corruption and greed.

They requested cash for services that could not be delivered regardless of

the outcome.

Unfortunately for her, basic necessities for use during her

vacation were in the luggages left behind. At The Banjul Travel Office,

she was informed of the unavailability for any inconvenient allowances as

Air Afrique did not open an office with a representative in Banjul at the

time. Her luggages finally arrived on New Year's eve.

By departure time in January, Air Afrique had opened an office in

Banjul at Hagan Street. She was told by the manager Mr Njogu Secka that

her name was on the list with a cancelled code. Acccording to her, Air

Afrique has the bad habit of reselling already sold seats to new

customers. On Sunday, January 12th, she checked in and paid all the excess

fees for her flight back to New York. Air Afrique did not have the decency

to allow passengers with children the priviledge of boarding the aircraft

first. The departure was scheduled for 12pm but never left until later as

the original Air Afrique jet never showed up and no explanation and

apologies were offered.

At Dakar, things got worse when they were issued no boarding

passes for the continued flight to New York. They were told that the

flight was completely full with no more seats available. By this time, she

was among 17 other passengers ( mostly Gambians ) which included four

teenagers and two infants. This triggered endless screams and yelling with

no managers to attend to their needs. Food, water, resting place were not

offered until 7pm that evening. They were taken to Hotel Ngor which was

close to the airport. They were then routed at 1am, dropped off at the

airport and stayed there till 6am before boarding another Air Afrique

flight to Paris with the promise that that they will be connected to

another Air Afrique flight to New York. They missed the connecting flight

at Paris. Screaming and yelling started again until French Police came and

restrain the situation. They were taken to a Holiday Inn to spend another

night, off course with no inconvenient allowances. Luckily, Air France was

able to connect them to another TWA ( Trans World Airlines ) to New York

the next day, Tuesday January 14th. Upon arrival at New York, they found

out that their luggages did not arrive and to add insult to injury, there

was

no Air Afrique representative for an explanation. The Air France manager

told them of their disgust the whole week with Air Afrique as no

communication was coming from them for explanation to angry Air Afrique

passengers with lost luggages. As of the date, this letter was written to

me, no phone calls or indications were given by Air Afrique as to when

they will get access to their luggages.

A signed letter of complaint by all affected passengers were sent

to U.S. Senator John MCain, subcomittee chairman on aviation, U.S.

Representative Bud Shuster, chairman of Transportation committee and

various Air Afrique managers in Paris, Dakar and Banjul.



In light of the above story, here are some few questions that I am posing

to group :



1. Should Air Afrique be allowed to operate under such circumstances when

they are unable to deliver quality services which their passengers have

paid for ?



2. Have you ever experienced similar encounters with Air Afrique or any

other air lines ?



3. Should we be bound to patronize Air Afrique just because it is an

African owned air line or should we spend our money on whoever can give us

the best services regardless of the national origins of its ownership ?



4. After this experience, what else can be done to prevent Air Afrique

of future reoccurences with its passengers ?



I will be looking forward for a discussion on this issue since all

of us have and will be travelling with Air lines.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:12:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <





In a message dated 5/3/97 1:07:30 PM, you wrote:



<<

Bass wrote:



JABBOU!!

IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE

TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A

GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE

THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY

CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE

ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME

WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY

GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH

AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET

EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL

A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY

OF MEN AND WOMEN.







REGARDS BASSSS



BASS,





Unfortunately, we do not have a Gambia yet where all the women are self

sufficient. Some of them may be equipped to be so, but a great majority

still lack the education, decent jobs or just plain opportunity to nurture an

entrepreneurial spirit that will enable them to be self sufficient.A large

number still look to their men as the sole source of support for them and

their children. I agree wholeheartedly that there are many a Gambian brother

who are not wealthy, but have all the makings of fine husbands indeed, which

is more important in the long run. But what about the here and now? What

about these women who have to depend on a husband now,and what about the many

men now, who have the many wives and children they cannot afford to have? If

they had weighed the facts before marrying all those wives, they could

clearly see that they will only be causing hardships to the women and

children. Those contemplating this move can and should still consider these

factors and frankly not too many people can afford this.On the other hand,

the women should also consider these factors before agreeing to marry a man

with many wives but, we know that circumstances force many of them to go

ahead anyway.





Jabou



-

SZDD^d'3Af"







----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by mrin61.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)

with ESMTP id CAA21325;

Fri, 2 May 1997 02:13:11 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

id XAA24621; Thu, 1 May 1997 23:13:05 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id XAA41542 for <

23:12:50 -0700

Received: from denmark.it.earthlink.net (denmark-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.119.177.22])

by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id XAA05248 for <

-0700

Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

by denmark.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id XAA01788

for <

Received: from qatar.net by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)

id JAA01690; Fri, 2 May 1997 09:09:12 -0300

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 02 May 1996 09:11:14 +0300

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: RE: POLYGAMY

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

X-To:

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0 (Win95; I)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>>



>>







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 13:27:01 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Subject: HIGH COMMISSIONER SUMMONS ME

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

I HAVE RECEIVED A NUMBER OF MAILS REQUESTING TO KNOW MORE

ABOUT THE REASON WHY I WAS SUMMONED BY THE THEN SENEGALESE HIGH COMMISSIONER TO

THE GAMBIA, MOCTARR KEBBEH FOLLOWING AN ARTICLE I WROTE ON THE FIGHT FOR

INDEPENDENCE IN CASSAMANCE.

IT WOULD BE MORE CONVENIENT FOR ME TO SIMPLY SEND IT TO THE LIST RATHER THAN

SENDING IT TO EACH INDIVIDUAL ADDRESS.I HAVE MANAGED TO PIECE TOGETHER DIFFERENT

PICTURES RANGING FROM MY TRIP TO CASSAMANCE TO A PERSONAL OPINION OF WHAT I

THINK IS THE REALITY AND THE WAY FORWARD TO FINDING A PEACEFUL SOLUTION TO THE

CRISIS.

**********************************************************************

IN 1995 FOLLOWING RENEWED ATTACKS BY REBELS IN CASSAMANCE, I WAS ASSIGNED TO

ASSESS THE SITUATION BY THE VOICE OF AMERICA (I WAS THEIR CORRESPONDENT IN THE

GAMBIA AT THE TIME).THIS WAS AT A TIME WHEN THERE WAS CONSIDERABLE INTEREST AND

AN OVERWHELMING CONCERN FROM BOTH THE SENEGALESE AND GAMBIAN GOVERNMENTS.RUMOURS

WERE RIFE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH THE NEW GAMBIAN HEAD OF STATE WAS A SYMPATHISER OF

THE MFDC REBELS IN CASSAMANCE;THAT HE HAD EVEN RECRUITED SOME OF THE REBELS AS

HIS OWN GUARDS AT STATE HOUSE IN BANJUL.THERE WERE ALSO UNCONFIRMED REPORTS OF A

RISING TENSION BETWEEN THE TWO GOVERNMENTS.THERE WAS TALK OF UNFOUNDED

POSSIBILITIES OF A SENEGALESE INVASION OF THE GAMBIA.A SOURCE WAS QUOTED OFF THE

RECORD GOING TO THE EXTENT OF SAYING THAT SENEGAL HAD ALREADY POSITIONED

ARMOURED VEHICLES ALONG THE BORDER WITH THE GAMBIA AND THAT FRANCE SUPPORTED THE

IDEA.



AT THE TIME OF MY VISIT TO CASSAMANCE THE REBEL LEADER, FATHER DIAMACOUNE

SENGHOR WAS UNDER HOUSE ARREST IN A MAXIMUM- SECUIRITY MANSION IN ZIGUINCHOR.MY

MISSION TO THE REGION WAS AMONG OTHER THINGS TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE THE WAR HAD

CAUSED,FIND OUT IF THERE WERE ANY POSSIBILITIES OF A SPILL-OVER TO THE GAMBIA

AND WHO WAS GAINING THE UPPER HAND, SENEGALESE GOVERNMENT FORCES OR THE MFDC

REBELS.ALSO INCLUDED IN MY PACK WAS TO SEE IF CASSAMANCE IS CAPABLE OF STANDING

ON ITS OWN IN THE EVENT IT BECAME INDEPENDENT.I CAME UP WITH A VERY SIMPLE

ANSWER, A BIG NO.CASSAMANCE CAN ONLY BOAST OF A MIGHTY LABOUR FORCE IN THE FORM

OF ILLETERATE ABLE BODIED MEN AND WOMEN WHO ARE ONLY CAPABLE OF TAKING UP LOW

PAID JOBS LIKE DOMESTIC SERVANTS IN THE CITIES LIKE DAKAR AND BANJUL.



UPON MY ARRIVAL AT ZIGUINCHOR,THE MAIN TOWN IN THE REGION, I WAS LED TO THE

TOWN'S MAIN MARKET.THE REBEL WAR HAD LED TO NUMBER OF DASTARDLY EVENTS OF ACTUAL

ARSON.TWO DAYS BEFORE MY VISIT, THE MARKET HAD BEEN BURNT DOWN TO ASHES.BOTH

SIDES BLAMED EACH OTHER FOR THE ATTACK WHICH LEFT A NUMBER OF PEOPLE STARVING

AND HAVING TO START FROM SQUARE ONE SINCE THAT SEEMED WAS THEIR ONLY SOURCE OF

LIVING.BY INTERVIEWING SOME OF THE LOCALS IT WAS CLEAR THAT THERE WERE

DIFFERENCES EVEN WITHIN THE PEOPLE OF CASSAMANCE.I ASKED IF I COULD SEE THE

REBEL LEADER WITH THE THOUGHT OF GETTING HIS OWN VERSION OF EVENTS."DIAMACOUNE"

WHISPERED THE TAXI DRIVER,"IMPOSSIBLE" SHOUTED LAMIN,MY LOCAL GUIDE.I WAS

DETERMINED TO SEE THE MAN SO I TOLD THE DRIVER TO SIMPLY TAKE ME TO THE

PREMISES.HE FINALLY AGREED BUT TOOK ME A FEW HUNDRED YARDS AWAY FROM THE HOUSE

AND POINTED TO THE MANSION.I WALKED TOWARDS THE GATES AND SPOKE TO ONE OF THE

GUARDS AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE I IDENTIFIED MYSELF AS A JOURNALIST FROM THE GAMBIA

WORKING FOR THE VOICE OF AMERICA.I COULD TELL THAT HE WAS HAPPY TO SEE SOMEONE

FROM THE GAMBIA AS WOULD ALL SENEGALESE BROTHERS.HOWEVER HE DIRECTED ME TO ONE

OF HIS SENIOR OFFICERS SITTING BEHIND A TABLE IN A SMALL OFFICE.



ONCE AGAIN I WENT THROUGH THE SAME INTRODUCTORY PROCEDURES.HE WAS QUITE HOSTILE

AND TOLD ME THAT I NEEDED CLEARANCE FROM DAKAR.AT THAT POINT I TOOK OUT MY VOICE

OF AMERICA PRESS CARD.AT THE BACK OF THE CARD WAS A CLAUSE WRITTEN IN BOTH

FRENCH AND ENGLISH.IT STATED THAT BEARER IS A JOURNALIST WORKING FOR THE VOICE

OF AMERICA AND PLEADED WITH WHOEVER WAS READING IT TO ASSIST IN GIVING ME ACCESS

TO INFORMATION IN LINE WITH SOME UNITED STATES FREEDOM OF INFORMATION BILL.THE

CARD DID HELP BECAUSE THERE WAS NO WAY THAT DAKAR WOULD HAVE GIVEN ME

CLEARANCE.THAT WAS NOT THE END OF IT,ANOTHER MAN WAS CALLED IN. HE WAS

INTRODUCED AS THE REBEL LEADER'S PROTOCOL OFFICER.I TOLD HIM THAT I WANTED AN

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DIAMACOUNE,I HAD TO WAIT A WHILE AS HE CONSULTED THE

MAN HIMSELF. I WAS GIVEN AN APPOINTMENT THE FOLLOWING DAY.



ON THE SCHEDULED TIME OF THE APPOINTMENT I WAS LED INTO WHAT LOOKED LIKE A

CONFERENCE ROOM.SEATED ON AN ARM-CHAIR WAS DIAMACOUNE.THER WERE ALSO FIVE OTHER

MEN WHO WERE INTRODUCED AS KEY MEMBERS OF HIS SHADOW CABINET.I BEGAN THE

INTERVIEW BY ASKING HIM IF HIS FORCES WERE BEHIND THE ATTACK ON THE MARKET.HE

REPLIED IN THE NEGATIVE EXPLAINING THAT HIS FORCES WILL NOT ENGAGE IN SUCH AN

ATTACK ESPECIALLY IN WHAT HE CALLED "MY OWN TERRITORY".HE BLAMED THE FIRE ON AN

ELECTRIC FAULT WHICH EVENTUALLY CAUGHT FIRE.WHEN ASKED ON THE RECENT ATTACKS ON

NEARBY VILLAGES HE BLAMED THE SENEGALESE GOV'T FORCES ADDING THAT "ABDOU DIOUF

THINKS THAT SENEGAL BELONGS TO HIM". HE CATEGORICALLY DENIED ANY LINKS WITH

YAHYA JAMMEH.HE SAID IT WAS JUST COINCIDENTAL THAT HE BELONGS TO THE JOLA ETHNIC

GROUP WHICH IS THE MAIN TRIBE IN THE REGION.HE DISPELLED RUMOURS THAT JAMMEH WAS

THEIR SYMPATHISER AND THAT SOME OF HIS TROOPS WERE IN BANJUL.



ON THE INDEPENDENCE OF CASSAMANCE,HE RAKED INTO A HUGE STACK OF DOCUMENTS PLACED

ON THE TABLE AND CAME OUT WITH WHAT LOOKED LIKE A TATTERED SHEET OF PAPER. HE

HANDED IT OVER TO ME AND SAID THAT IT WAS THE LEASE AGREEMENT SIGNED DECADES AGO

BY BOTH THE FRENCH AND THE PORTUGUESE.HE ELLABORATED TO SAY THAT THE REGION OF

CASSAMANCE WAS LEASED TO THE FRENCH AFTER THE WAR AND FRANCE NEVER RETURNED IT

AFTER THE EXPIRATION OF THE LEASE.HE BOASTED OF HAVING SUBSTANTIAL DOCUMENTARY

PROVE TO BACK HIS WORDS.AT THIS POINT IT WAS VERY CLEAR THAT THE SEVENTY+ YEAR

OLD MAN WAS VERY EXHAUSTED AFTER ALMOST TWO HOURS OF TALKING.HE ASKED ONE OF HIS

MINISTERS TO ANSWER MY QUESTIONS.

HE BEGAN BY EXPLAINING WHAT HE CALLED "A PHYISICAL PROVE" THAT CASSAMANCE IS A

COUNTRY OF ITS OWN.HE SAID THAT AFTER THE WAR FRANCE ERECTED AN OBELISK IN ALL

THE COUNTRIES THAT IT COLONISED TO HONOUR THE DEAD.HE EXPLAINED THAT THERE IS

ONE IN DAKAR,GUINEA,MALI,IVORY COAST,CAMEROUN ETC.HE THEN ASKED "HOW COME THERE

IS ONE HERE IN ZIGUINCHOR"? I WAS HANDED WITH A NUMBER OF DOCUMENTS IN THEIR

QUEST TO CONVINCE ME THAT CASSAMANCE IS AN INDEPENDENT ENTITY.



I WAS WEARING OUT AND HAD TO BE IN BANJUL BEFORE DARK. AS I WAS LEAVING THE

PREMISES THE GUARD AT THE GATE TOLD ME THAT HE REGRETTED WHY HE ALLOWED ME IN.

HE SAID THAT HE WILL HAVE TO EXPLAIN HIS ACTIONS TO HIS SUPERIOR OFFICERS IN

DAKAR.I ASSURED HIM THAT THERE WOULD NOT BE TROUBLE BECAUSE I WOULD NOT PUBLISH

MY STORY IN SENEGAL.



FROM CASSAMANCE I CALLED THE DAILY OBSERVER TO ASK THE EDITOR TO DELAY GOING TO

PRESS. (AT THE TIME I WAS ALSO REPORTING FOR THE DAILY OBSERVER ON FREELANCE

BASIS)MY STORY WAS GIVEN A FRONT PAGE THE FOLLOWING DAY.IT CARRIED IN THE

ARTICLE ALL THE SO-CALLED PROVES EXPLAINED TO ME BY THE REBELS. THE SENEGALESE

HIGH COMMISSINER READ THE ARTICLE AND WAS SUPRISED AT HOW I GAINED ACCESS TO THE

PREMISES.HE FELT THAT MY ARTICLE WAS BIAS ON THE SIDE OF THE REBELS.HE CALLED

THE DAILY OBSERVER AND WAS ALLEGEDLY RUDE TO THE EDITOR AND ASKED TO SEE ME AS

SOON AS POSSIBLE.I GOT THE MESSAGE THROUGH THE OBSERVER AND REPORTED TO HIS

OFFICE. THE SENEGALESE GUARDS AT THE HIGH COMMISSION WERE HOSTILE FROM THE

MOMENT THEY KNEW WHO I WAS.I WAS TAKEN TO MR KEBBEH'S OFFICE.HE ADDRESSED ME AS

AN IRRESPONSIBLE JOURNALIST WHO WAS BEING USED BY THE WESTERN WORLD AND THE

AMERICANS.HE WARNED THAT I WAS THREADING ON VERY DELICATE SECUIRITY MATTERS AND

THAT I HAD TO WATCH OUT.AFTER A LONG NARRATION OF THE IMPLICATIONS OF MY

ARTICLE, I WAS GIVEN A CHANCE TO EXPLAIN MYSELF.I EXPLAINED TO THE DIPLOMAT THAT

I TRIED TO GET THE SENEGALESE GOVERNMENT'S REACTION THROUGH THE MAYOR OF

ZIGUINCHOR BUT HE SAID THAT HE WAS ENJOYING HIS WEEKEND WITH HIS FAMILY AND WAS

THEREFORE NOT READY TO TALK.



I WAS GIVEN A FINAL STERN WARNING.MR KEBBEH APPOLOGISED FOR HIS RUDE APPROACH

AND WANTED AN ASSURANCE THAT THAT WOULD BE THE END OF THE MATTER.NO THAT WAS NOT

IT. FEW DAYS LATER,THE DAILY OBSERVER RECEIVED A LETTER FROM THE SENEGALESE HIGH

SCHOOL IN THE GAMBIA WITH SIMILAR REMARKS AS THOSE OF THE HIGH COMMISSIONER.THE

LETTER WAS PUBLISHED AS A REJOINDER TO MY ARTICLE IN TANDEM WITH THE ETHICS OF

JOURNALISM.



SINCE THEN I HAVE KEENLY BEEN FOLLOWING EVENTS IN CASSAMANCE. MR KEBBEH HAS BEEN

RECALLED TO SENEGAL DUE TO ILL HEALTH.THE WAR IS STILL ON. I FEEL THAT THE WAY

TO PEACE IS NOT THROUGH VIOLENCE, BUT RATHER THROUGH A PEACEFUL NEGOTIATION AS

MODOU CAMARA RIGHTLY SUGGESTED.



ON THE GAMBIA'S PART, IT CANNOT STAND AND BE A MERE OBSERVER NOR CAN IT TAKE

SIDES.IT SHOULD TAKE A FIRM STAND AS A NEGOTIATOR.IF THIS WAR IS LEFT TO CARRY

ON IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE I SEE A POSSIBILTY OF EITHER A SPILL-OVER OR A MAJOR

RIFT BETWEEN THE GAMBIA AND SENEGAL.



EBRIMA DRAMEH

THE UNVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM.





---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:30:11 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <



Sirra wrote:





I think our friend Bass is jumping to conclusions here. Being able to

"afford" multiple wives does not necessary mean financially. One also

has to have the time, emotional capacity etc. as well as the "good

qualities" mentioned above in my opinion.







Sirra Ndow

========================================================================

sirra@hotmail.com

========================================================================

Good point, Sirra.



Jabou



---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by emin43.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)

with ESMTP id JAA22932;

Sun, 4 May 1997 09:08:33 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

id GAA26373; Sun, 4 May 1997 06:06:29 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id GAA04782 for <

06:02:29 -0700

Received: from f16.hotmail.com (F16.hotmail.com [207.82.250.27])

by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id GAA16716 for <

-0700

Received: (from root@localhost) by f16.hotmail.com (8.7.5/8.7.3) id FAA20832;

Sun, 4 May 1997 05:37:44 -0700 (PDT)

Received: from 193.63.18.169 by

Sun, 04 May 1997 05:37:43 PDT

Message-Id: <

Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 05:37:43 PDT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: RE: POLYGAMY

Content-Type: text/plain

X-Originating-IP: [193.63.18.169]

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>>







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:31:47 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: "A. Loum" <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Air Afrique

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Tony,



The story you put up is absolutely accurate. Air Afrique has no clue about

customer intimacy. They operate in total disregard to passengers'

concerns.



The solution lies in consumer sovereignty. Do not fly Air Afrique under no

circumstances. I know people are sometimes lured by the low fares they

offer in comparisons to other major airlines, but security and peace of

mind is worth the extra dollars.



As for the Air Afrique itshelf, I wish the governments that own it should

simply privatize it, otherwise it will continue to suffer the gross

incompetencies associated with government bureaucracies.



Good day to you all.



Yaya







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 17:56:01 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Air Afrique

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I also had a harrowing experience with Air Afrique. For us, the

delay was ten hours and the service was rude and laughable.

I am actually suing Air Afrique in small claims court because they

damaged my luggage and are not responding to my claims for restitution. I

would actually be very grateful if I can get testimonials of the "service"

at Air Afrique i.e Air Afrique damaged your luggage, gave you bad

service , etc. If you can be of any help, please send your

testimonial to:

I think the way to change Air Afrique is to hit it where it hurts

the most ; the pocketbook. If people actually started suing them, they

will have to clean up their act or risk going bellyup.

-Abdou.





*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 21:13:45 -0400

From: "M. Darboe" <

To: "'

Subject: Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative =

items on the Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned =

when hardly anybody reacted to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or =

indifference?



Since the presidential elections, I have observed that the level of =

interest in Gambian politics has noticeably declined on the Gambia List. =

Actually, the number of contributors to the discussions, relative to =

the total list of members, has significantly dropped. These days, the =

discussions--while interesting and useful--are on what I consider to be =

"safe" topics or issues. Essentially, the lively debate we all enjoyed =

up to the elections has just disappeared. I have seen this type of =

attitude before, i.e., the apathy and indifference with regard to =

Gambian national politics and issues that prevailed among many of us =

during the Jawara regime. I sincerely hope that I am mistaken that the =

current situation is a return to those old ways.



We must remember that one of the reasons a military takeover became =

necessary and even acceptable to many Gambians was because the requisite =

vigorous critique of the Jawara regime was lacking; consequently, what =

purported to be a democratic government gradually deteriorated to an =

oligarchy. We face the same dangers or worse if we allow ourselves to =

sink into another mental state of apathy and indifference. Whatever =

type of government we have today in the Gambia cannot and will not be =

democratic until and unless all Gambians participate in the process. =

Such participation includes an energetic debate of all issues relevant =

to our national growth. The current regime must be critiqued vigorously =

to ensure the path to democracy and good governance. The critique must =

include both acknowledgments of the regime's successes in governing =

according to general democratic principles and the values prescribed by =

the Constitution, as well as criticism for deviations from these same =

principles and values.



I will be waiting to see how many of you will now leap into the fray and =

re-energize the debate about our future and that of all Gambians.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 18:38:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Polygamy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



:) Ylva



On Sat, 3 May 1997



>

> Ylva Herlund and Malanding wrote:

>

>

> <<>

> > This discussion on polygamy is very interesting...I was reminded of a

> > passage from Birago Diop's Tales of Amadou Koumba, where he writes: "In

> > the matter of wives two is not a good number. The man who wants to avoid

> > quarrels, shouting, grousing, reproaches, and nasty innuendoes must have

> > at least three wives, or else one, but never two. Two women in the same

> > house always have with them a third companion, who is not only good for

> > nothing, but also happens to be the worst of bad councellors. This

> > companion is shrill-voiced Envy, bitter as tamarind

> > juice."......Reactions? Ylva

> >

> >

>

> I like this one Ylva. Thank you.

>

> Malanding

>

> Yeah, l can see where Birago Diop has a point, perhaps the solution here is

> to have so many that each wife will find it too tiresome to have to direct

> hostility at so many people that they'll all give up and live in harmony.

>

> Jabou

>

>

>

> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

> >From

> Return-Path: <

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

> [140.142.56.1])

> by mrin64.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)

> with ESMTP id MAA28232;

> Thu, 1 May 1997 12:04:51 -0400 (EDT)

> Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

> id IAA21760; Thu, 1 May 1997 08:55:55 -0700

> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

> id IAA34916 for <

> 08:55:43 -0700

> Received: from news.mtu.edu (news.mtu.edu [141.219.70.11])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

> id IAA26724 for <

> -0700

> Received: from mtu.edu (mtu.edu [141.219.70.1])

> by news.mtu.edu (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11491

> for <

> Received: from hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu (hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.237])

> by mtu.edu (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA01056

> for <

> Received: from cedar.ffr.mtu.edu (cedar.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.152])

> by hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.13/MTU-R1.9) with ESMTP id LAA00975

> for <

> Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)

> by cedar.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id LAA22815

> for

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Thu, 1 May 1997 11:55:22 -0400 (EDT)

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: Re: Polygamy

> In-Reply-To: <

> du> from "Ylva Hernlund" at May 1, 97 08:26:45 am

> Content-Type: text

> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 19:00:06 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: "A. Loum" <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Air Afrique

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I have the utmost empathy for this woman after having gone through some

similar experiences myself...What is interesting, however, is that when MY

luggage was lost for four days last summer this seems to have been caused

equally by TWA. My daughter and I flew TWA from Seattle to NY (then Air

Afrique to Dakar) and were told we had to check the luggage all the way

through to Dakar. Given that there was only a two hour lay over at JFK, I

tried to refuse to do this, but ended up succumbing (felt sorry for all

the red-eyed employees...this was a few days after the TWA bombing...). In

New York, it took me and my five year old a mere half hour to WALK to the

international terminal, but TWA never got our bags there on time. Air

Afrique people told us that "they never get the bags here in less than

three hours." Likewise, on the return trip, all TWA flights were severely

delayed and connections were all missed, whereas the Air Afrique leg of

the journey went rather smoothly (although the lost suitcase, before

finally arriving in Gambia, did accidently get sent to Abidjan for a day

or so...).....I don't know what my point is (certainly not to defend what

happened to Tony's cousin....), maybe just that incompetence and disregard

for passengers is not solely a problem of African Airlines (I will never

fly TWA again, but might again take my chances on Air Afrique...). The

incompetence at Yundum when trying to collect my lost luggage was,

however, another story altogether....Ylva











n Sun, 4 May 1997, A. Loum wrote:



>

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> I received a very long letter from a female cousin in New York, detailing

> some of the ordeals she underwent during the last Christmas vacation while

> travelling to The Gambia with Air Afrique airlines. She asked me to post

> it in The Internet. While it was too long, I decided to give you a summary

> of the events that unfolded and then ask some few questions after it.

>

> Along with her 22 month old son, she purchased 2 round trip airline

> tickets on Air Afrique from New York to Banjul and also paid for all the

> excess baggage charges. At Dakar without any advanced warnings, they

> stayed in the airport for three and half hours before getting a flight to

> Banjul. At Banjul, she discovered four of her luggages were left behind

> and one was opened and damaged. She followed the appropriate claims

> procedures with assistance from Gambia Airways personnel. She was informed

> that most luggages were left behind in New York due to the fact that the

> capacity for all luggages checked in by Air Afrique personnel was more

> than the allocated spaces available in The Air Afrique air craft.

> According to her, this revealed mismanagement due to corruption and greed.

> They requested cash for services that could not be delivered regardless of

> the outcome.

> Unfortunately for her, basic necessities for use during her

> vacation were in the luggages left behind. At The Banjul Travel Office,

> she was informed of the unavailability for any inconvenient allowances as

> Air Afrique did not open an office with a representative in Banjul at the

> time. Her luggages finally arrived on New Year's eve.

> By departure time in January, Air Afrique had opened an office in

> Banjul at Hagan Street. She was told by the manager Mr Njogu Secka that

> her name was on the list with a cancelled code. Acccording to her, Air

> Afrique has the bad habit of reselling already sold seats to new

> customers. On Sunday, January 12th, she checked in and paid all the excess

> fees for her flight back to New York. Air Afrique did not have the decency

> to allow passengers with children the priviledge of boarding the aircraft

> first. The departure was scheduled for 12pm but never left until later as

> the original Air Afrique jet never showed up and no explanation and

> apologies were offered.

> At Dakar, things got worse when they were issued no boarding

> passes for the continued flight to New York. They were told that the

> flight was completely full with no more seats available. By this time, she

> was among 17 other passengers ( mostly Gambians ) which included four

> teenagers and two infants. This triggered endless screams and yelling with

> no managers to attend to their needs. Food, water, resting place were not

> offered until 7pm that evening. They were taken to Hotel Ngor which was

> close to the airport. They were then routed at 1am, dropped off at the

> airport and stayed there till 6am before boarding another Air Afrique

> flight to Paris with the promise that that they will be connected to

> another Air Afrique flight to New York. They missed the connecting flight

> at Paris. Screaming and yelling started again until French Police came and

> restrain the situation. They were taken to a Holiday Inn to spend another

> night, off course with no inconvenient allowances. Luckily, Air France was

> able to connect them to another TWA ( Trans World Airlines ) to New York

> the next day, Tuesday January 14th. Upon arrival at New York, they found

> out that their luggages did not arrive and to add insult to injury, there

> was

> no Air Afrique representative for an explanation. The Air France manager

> told them of their disgust the whole week with Air Afrique as no

> communication was coming from them for explanation to angry Air Afrique

> passengers with lost luggages. As of the date, this letter was written to

> me, no phone calls or indications were given by Air Afrique as to when

> they will get access to their luggages.

> A signed letter of complaint by all affected passengers were sent

> to U.S. Senator John MCain, subcomittee chairman on aviation, U.S.

> Representative Bud Shuster, chairman of Transportation committee and

> various Air Afrique managers in Paris, Dakar and Banjul.

>

> In light of the above story, here are some few questions that I am posing

> to group :

>

> 1. Should Air Afrique be allowed to operate under such circumstances when

> they are unable to deliver quality services which their passengers have

> paid for ?

>

> 2. Have you ever experienced similar encounters with Air Afrique or any

> other air lines ?

>

> 3. Should we be bound to patronize Air Afrique just because it is an

> African owned air line or should we spend our money on whoever can give us

> the best services regardless of the national origins of its ownership ?

>

> 4. After this experience, what else can be done to prevent Air Afrique

> of future reoccurences with its passengers ?

>

> I will be looking forward for a discussion on this issue since all

> of us have and will be travelling with Air lines.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 23:49:11 -0400

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Request for information

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I received this note from a visitor to The Gambia Resource Page. Anyone who

can offer assistance please contact the author directly. Thanks.



Andy Lyons

The Gambia Resource Page

http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons



>Return-Path: <

>Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 14:58:32 +0200

>From: Emily Achieng Awuor <

>Subject: Application for employment

>

>Dear Sir/Madame,

>

>My name is Emily Awuor. I am a twenysix years old female and a Kenyan by

>birth and citizenship. I am also married to an ethnic Gambian and I do

>intend to settle in The Gambia in the period of July/august 1998.

>

>Currently I am majoring in Administration and Organization Theory at the

>University of Bergen, Norway. I also have undergrauate courses in Mass

>Communication, Social Pedagogy (Education), philosophy, Research

>Methodolgy and Administration. At present I am working on my

>post-graduate thesis which looks into how multi-national companies

>influence the formation of donnor countries' foreign aid policy.

>

>My reason for sending this e-mail is that I am looking for a job in The

>Gambia.

>If anyone who reads this mail can consider me useful, or knows anyone

>who might need an employee with my academic records, I would honoured to

>hear from you. Personally I am interested in areas of development, publi

>relations, state/government, policy planning, education, media and

>administration. But I am without doubt willing to accept any offer

>regardless of which part of the country.

>

>You are welcome to reach me on the following e-mail address:

>emily.awuor@aorg.uib.no

>

>Thanks in great anticipation.

>

>Emily Awuor

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 May 1997 00:20:15 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or Indifference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



M.Darboe wrote:



"Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative

items on the

Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned when hardly

anybody reacted

to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or indifference?"



If you are referring to the UDP press releases, I must apologize, I

thought they were for informational purposes more than anything else. I

think the UDP is doing what an opposition party is supposed to and what

in the past they have not been doing since the early days of the

Republic (the first one). They are trying to engage the public on

political matters on a more permanent basis rather than waiting until

election time and that is very good.



The problem with the issues they raised is that the people, including

myself, voted for a constitution that included a somewhat ambiguous

schedule that:



1) Makes it pretty much unconstitutional to question the activities of

the AFPRC.

2) Allows the decrees and the consequences of those decrees under the

AFPRC, including the Commissions, to continue.



It seems to me that the Speaker and the majority party are acting within

their authority and the rules. What the UDP has to do is better educate

us on the specific procedures of the National Assembly, vis a vis the

Standing Orders Committee and its work, to show us how the APRC is using

its majority to prevent the issues raised from being addressed in the

National Assembly.



The UDP need to continue to press the matter and use the courts if

necessary. They need to delve more into the corruption allegations to

prove to and move the people including forcing the Taiwanese to respond

to the issue (they are, after all, the source of the funds in question)

and talk more about the consequences including the fact that the money

that was allegedly stolen are loans that will eventually have to be paid

out of funds that should go towards development. This includes, for

example, the farming inputs that were lacking last year to help make

that season more succesful than it was.



M.Darboe also wrote:



"Since the presidential elections, I have observed that the level of

interest in

Gambian politics has noticeably declined on the Gambia List. Actually,

the number of

contributors to the discussions, relative to the total list of members,

has

significantly dropped. These days, the discussions--while interesting

and

useful--are on what I consider to be "safe" topics or issues.

Essentially, the

lively debate we all enjoyed up to the elections has just disappeared.

I have seen

this type of attitude before, i.e., the apathy and indifference with

regard to

Gambian national politics and issues that prevailed among many of us

during the

Jawara regime. I sincerely hope that I am mistaken that the current

situation is a

return to those old ways."



I am afraid you are not mistaken. Some people think that the coup

d'etat of '94 somehow raised people's political conscience. It did

not. If anything, I believe it brought about a "novelty", that is the

change in government. This novelty only did what novelties usually do

in The Gambia. People start talking or discussing and the level of

interest rises to a certain degree but as time passes, the novelty wears

out and things go back to normal. In this case complacency.



I think when Gambians, both those with and without a Western education,

start to realize that politics really can effect their lives the way

others in our West African neighboring countries have, then we will

really see the rise in political conscience that is necessary for our

democracy to grow. In our case this might come sooner than later as the

present economic situation continues but only if the opposition does its

job and individuals like ourselves take their cue.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 May 1997 01:25:13 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: shell in nigeria]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/digest; boundary="------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I came across the following and thought that I would pass it on. It is

not directly related to The Gambia but to a subject that was widely

disscussed on this list. While I would not suggest we restart that

disscussion, I offer the following message and its response only as an

interesting read.



Peace.



Lat

--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4



Path: nntp.earthlink.net!nntp1.jpl.nasa.gov!nntp-server.caltech.edu!news.claremont.edu!news.interworld.net!news.he.net!news.maxwell.syr.edu!howland.erols.net!cpk-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!news.bbnplanet.com!news-feed.inet.tele.dk!nntp.uio.no!news2.interlog.com!news.interlog.com!ip203-87.cc.interlog.com!user

From:

Newsgroups: soc.culture.african

Subject: shell in nigeria

Date: Sat, 03 May 1997 11:13:00 -0800

Organization: InterLog Internet Services

Message-ID: <

NNTP-Posting-Host: ip203-87.cc.interlog.com



***Read this..

(then post, distribute, photocopy, etc for public notice)





ANNIVESARY OF THE MURDER OF KENULE SARO WIWA AND THE NINE OTHER OGONI

ENVIRONMENTALISTS





CAMPAIGN TO STOP A US$4 BILLION PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION AT BONNY (NIGERIA)

OF A PLANT TO CONVERT NATURAL GAS INTO LIQUID FORM (LNG) FOR SHIPMENT TO

WESTERN COUNTRIES.





According to SHELL: ³ Current gas reserves exceed 3,400 billion cubic

metres, placing Nigeria among the global top ten in natural gas reserves.

A huge investment lies behind the proposed construction at Bonny of a

plant to convert natural gas into liquid form (LNG), for shipment abroad.

It is scheduled to come on stream in 1995.....Initial capacity will be

four million tonnes per year, with Bonny gas set to capture a large part

of the Western Europe LNG market well into the 21st century....²









KEN SARO WIWA

SHELL

AND THE OGONI PEOPLES



I

THE NIGER DELTA

The Niger Delta is in Southern Nigeria with over 20 river systems. About

6 million people depend on the Niger Delta fertile fishing and

agricultural land. As only 30% of the land is unaffected by heaving

flooding, the remaining land has to support a concentrated population.

There is heavy competition for land on the Niger Delta between oil

corporations. (Unfortunately) for the local community, this land is rich

in oil. Oil exploration has resulted in drastic weather changes so severe

for the Niger Delta that UNEP began, in 1993, a research into the impacts

of climate change on the Delta. The land is geologically sensitive; oil

corporations are still advancing the total sinking of the land.



NIGERIA IS COMMITTED TO A FIVE YEAR PLAN THAT CALLS FOR INCREASING OIL

PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 2.5 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY AND BOOSTING PROVEN

RESERVES TO OVER 20 BILLION BARRELS IN 1993/94. THIS WILL ONLY HAVE THE

EFFECTS OF FURTHER EXPLOITATION BY OIL MULTINATIONALS.







II

THE OGONI

There are approximately 250 ethnic cultures in the Federal Republic of

Nigeria. The Ogoni is one of them. Their (Ogoni) territory forms the

eastern most extension of the mainland fringe bordering the eastern Niger

Delta, covering approximately 404 square miles with a population of over

500,000.





The Ogonis have a long history of preserving their surrounding

environment. Rivers and streams are regarded as not only providing water

for life: drinking, fishing, household; but also sacred and intricately

bound with the life of the community.



The heavy competition for land between the Ogoni and the oil companies has

resulted in the local communities being forced out of their environment,

killed in peaceful demonstrations, and individual members closely

monitored.



The land in question has been poisoned from oil extraction and the

malpractice that accompany it. The air contains PAHs (with severe

carcinogenic qualities).



With these exploitation and oppression, Ogoni is become increasingly

defenseless. People can no longer live off the land, which has been made

unsuitable for farming. The fishing industry can no longer provide a

future of employment. Younger OGONIs are moving away to seek employment

in cities.



All these are as a result of the environment and political impact of Shell

¹s (and other foreign oil corporations) oil activities.



According to Ken SARO WIWA, the Ogoni may be extinct within 20-25 years

should this exploitation be allowed to continue. Ken clearly referred to

Shell oil activities and resultant devastation as genocide.







III

KEN SARO WIWA

A poet, writer, playwright, human rights activist and environmentalist,

KEN SARO WIWA was an outspoken and direct key player in the fight of the

Niger Delta against the devastation and exploitation of oil corporations

and sell-out by the Nigerian government. KEN was, before his murder, the

president of Association of Nigeria Authors and a spokesman for MOSOP, a

movement for the liberation of the Ogoni.



Back in 1992, KEN SARO WIWA was arrested on June 22nd at gunpoint and

subsequently charged on July 13th on six counts including sedition and

unlawful assembly (of a group of people). He was to remain in prison till

September 20 of same before any bail could be granted. The arrest and

charges of KEN SARO WIWA was as a result of the meeting held by MOSOP

about the exploitation of SHELL.

At the time of this arrest in 1992, KEN SARO WIWA had already had two

minor heart attacks. At this point Amnesty International proclaimed him a

prisoner of conscience and even mentioned SHELL in their emergency appeal.

KEN was released same year.



However, KEN was arrested again in 1994 as his political activities was as

strong as ever. This time he was framed with the murder of his friends and

colleagues from the Ogoni. He was secretly trialed and in 1995, hanged to

death with 8 other rights activists and environmentalists.









IV

SHELL, oil exploration and continued genocide

In Nigeria, SHELL is the largest oil and natural gas exploration,

accounting for over 50% of the nation¹s crude oil output with

headquarters in Lagos, and operating divisions in the western and eastern

parts of Nigeria.

Over 14% of SHELL¹s global oil production comes from Nigeria alone.



Acknowledging that Nigeria has ³...large reserves of oil and gas, but in

small scattered accumulations found mainly in the Niger Delta...;² SHELL

ravages the swampland and riverine terrain by producing fields linked

through several thousand kilometres stretch of pipelines, unscrupulous

spillage, and gas flaring.

Since 1958 the Ogoni have been attempting to confront the oil companies

(ELF, AGIP) -SHELL in particular- over their irresponsible activities

(environmental destruction, political oppression through the help of the

Nigerian government and police, forced evacuation of surrounding villages,

double standards -in comparison to SHELL¹s activities in industrialized

countries) and compensation.

It is estimated that Ogoni Land has contributed an estimated US$30 billion

in oil revenues. However facilities for the local community are virtually

non-existent contrary to SHELL propaganda.



Two decades earlier agriculture and fishing was the backbone of the Ogoni

income. No royalties have been received to date for the lease of their

land for oil exploration. Under the Nigerian Law, regional landowners are

entitled to royalties for minerals extracted from their land as well as

mining rents. NOTHING HAS BEEN PAID.

According to SHELL: ³Recently, the Federal Government responded to

community concerns by doubling the statutory revenue allocated to

oil-producing areas to three per cent (3%)...²



SHELL has, on numerous occasions and in its publications, claimed that a

royalty of 3% has been set aside for the Ogoni people.





This figure was originally 1.5% and was only increased to 3% after

mounting criticism over the Umuechem massacre (80 locals killed in Shell

protest, October 1990)



Shell originally used this example (of the doubling from 1.5% to 3%

royalties after the massacre) as an indication of their community

assistance!



Now their line is, on growing evidence of Ogoni poverty and the

disappearances and murders of Ogoni spokespersons, that if no money is

reaching the community and it is being brutalized by violence, it is

nothing to do with them but a matter for the government.



Most of us who followed the news would remember that the Nigerian man who,

just before KEN SARO WIWA was murdered, confessed to having been paid in

the set-up of the murder of KEN SARO WIWA and 8 other activists, through

being made to provide false witness, was never heard of; nor did major

North American media carry the news.









V

SHELL and the MURDER OF KEN SARO WIWA and 8 OTHER HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS

and ENVIRONMENTALISTS (and the Ogoni people killed in the set-up to killed

KEN SARO WIWA and his 8 colleagues)



SHELL has been quite happy to continue negotiations with the current

illegal regime over oil production figures. They are still not prepared to

ensure that compensation is paid to the relevant communities. In Nigeria,

without shame, SHELL barely cleans up their act since they can

conveniently blame the Nigerian government for any of their atrocities and

illegal activities)





AN INTERNAL DOCUMENT FROM SHELL WAS PASSED TO INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL

ORGANIZATIONS IN 1993 AND REVEALS SHELL¹S CULPABILITY. THESE MINUTES

REVEAL THAT SHELL ARE MORE THAN AWARE OF THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST THEM,

MOUNTED BY (now murdered) KEN SARO WIWA, AND ARE CONCERNED ABOUT

INTERNATIONAL CRITICISM FROM NGOs



One statement needs no explanation:

³SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Corporation) and SIPC PA (Shell

International Petroleum Corporation Public Affairs) departments to keep

eachother more closely informed to ensure that movements of key players,

what they say, and to whom, is more effectively monitored to avoid

unpleasant surprises and adversely affect reputation of the Group as a

whole.²



KEN SARO WIWA¹s name is mentioned in this document.

What is frightening to know is that SHELL¹s concern is not about its

genocide, camouflaged brutality and bloodshed, or the devastating impact

its activities are having on the Ogoni and other people in the Niger

Delta, but how any criticism might affect their reputation as an

international group.







KEN SARO WIWA AND 8 OTHER ACTIVISTS HAVE BEEN KILLED BY THE NIGERIAN

GOVERNMENT AND SHELL CONVENIENTLY HIDES UNDER ITS AGENT OF OPPRESSION

WHILE CLAIMING TO BE INNOCENT.

MEANWHILE SHELL CONTINUES TO RAPE NIGERIA , POLLUTED HER LAND AND WATERS,

AND MAINTAIN ITS NETWORK OF CONTROL AND MONITORING OF ACTIVISTS AND ³KEY

PLAYERS²





What is still happening in Niger Delta?:



1. SHELL is still flaring gas at low levels, despite Nigerian Law

forbidding oil companies not to -it is obviously cheaper for

SHELL to ignore the law and pay fines (especially as

Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) imposed by the World

Bank on developing countries has drastically devalued the

Nigerian currency against the US$).

Nigeria loses approximately $540 million a year in revenue

through gas flaring.



2. Gas flaring at these levels exposes the local community to

impacts of everyday fuel combustion i.e. PAHs which are

carcinogenic.

No health impact studies have ever been conducted.



3. High pressure pipelines are running directly through villages.



4. Mangrove swamps have been destroyed or are dying as a

result of oil exploration -and oil waste entering the river

system.



5. No piped clean water.



6. Noise pollution as a result of flares located next to villages.



7. Use of outdate equipments, leading to increased spillage,

blowouts, etc.





Last year 1995, General Sanni Abacha abrogated laws protecting local

Nigerian businesses from complete ownership by foreign investors. Under

Abacha¹s regime, foreign individual or corporate investors can completely

own businesses or contracts in Nigeria and also repatriate 100% returns on

investments.

This means that local industries and small businesses in Nigeria will

continue to suffer in an economically austere environment clogged with

foreign corporate dinosaurs. And since these foreign corp/enterprises are

100% foreign owned, employment for Nigerians will be crushed/remain at

clerkship with Nigerian people having no control over their lives.







WHAT CAN YOU DO?

(any/everyone can help in the struggle against corporate oppression)



I

Write to the Nigerian government through:



!!! THE NIGERIA HIGH COMMISSIONER IS NO LONGER IN OTTAWA





A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO, THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT VOLUNTARILY PACKED UP AND

LEFT OTTAWA. THIS IS MORE OF A SHOW OF ARROGANCE THAN ANYTHING.

ESPECIALLY AS CANADIANS AND THE CANADIAN GOVT ARE STILL DOING BUSINESS AS

USUAL WITH OIL COMPANIES STATIONED IN NIGERIA (IN PARTICULARLY SHELL WITH

THE VAST AMOUNT OF CONTRACTS IN CANADA), AND THE NIGERIAN GOVT.



HOWEVER YOU CAN WRITE THE NIGERIA PERMANENT MISSION:



EMBASSY OF NIGERIA

2201 M. STREET NW

WASHINGTON D.C. 20037



(TEL): (212) 822.1500



Ask the Nigerian Military government -in the name of hundreds murdered

and missing, of Dele Giwa, Ken SARO WIWA, JUSTICE and DEMOCRACY- to

release all prisoners of conscience and hand over power to civilian rule.









II

Write to Shell International through:



Shell Canada

Public Affairs Unit

P O Box 100

Station M

Calgary

T2P 2H5

Phone: (403) 691-3198

Fax: (403) 269-8031



Ask Shell International to pay the Ogoni and All peoples of the Niger

Delta all outstanding royalties and compensation for bloodshed, murders,

political, social, and environmental devastation and genocide. Ask them

to clean up the toxins, spillage, and waste lying in the Delta.

demand they leave Nigeria





III

WRITE TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT

VIA THE PRIME MINISTER/YOUR LOCAL MP:





MPs

MIKE HARRIS 325-3745

BILL SAUNDERSON -EGLINTON 325-6918

DERWYN SHEA -HIGH PARK/SWANSEA 585-7682

ISABEL BASSETT -ST. ANDREWS/ST. PATRICK 325-1584

AL LEACH -ST. GEORGE/ST. DAVID 585-6470

DAVE JOHNSON -DONMILLS 327-3790



--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4



Path: nntp.earthlink.net!news.sprintlink.net!news-ana-24.sprintlink.net!news.monmouth.com!news4.dearborn.agis.net!agis!newsgod.dearborn.agis.net!news1.dearborn.agis.net!agis!

From: "diamono" <

Newsgroups: soc.culture.african

Subject: Re: shell in nigeria

Date: 4 May 1997 21:51:23 GMT

Organization: Hermes Internet Service, Inc., Washington, DC

Message-ID: <01bc58e6$aec80e00$7206b1cd@mufeedah-ppp>

References: <

NNTP-Posting-Host: hera-24.hermesnet.net

X-Newsreader: Microsoft Internet News 4.70.1157



>From

ijose chow <

<



came a posting about



> ANNIVESARY OF THE MURDER OF KENULE SARO WIWA AND THE NINE OTHER OGONI

> ENVIRONMENTALISTS



Whoah! First there were a total of nine executed, Saro-Wiwa and eight

others. And the label environmentalist which was attributed to the movement

some four or five years ago has a terrible, and very distressing history.



Here it is in a nutshell: Many of the Ogoni people have been upset for

years because the benefits of local industry (particularly

oil refineries) were not going to the people. Their main

political confrontation had been with local people as opposed to the

federal military government or FMG. And it was an economic thing, as

opposed to an environmental one, their interests being in wealth

distribution and land use. But then at the 1992 "earth summit" in Rio de

Janeiro they were discovered by the "Body Shop" people in London -- Anita

Rodick and her minions -- during the "earth summit" in Rio. Roddick was

able to hold out a carrot to them. She offered the one thing that could

help them most, which was also the one thing they could not possibly manage

to get by themselves -- namely access to the global mainstream media. But

it came with a terrible price. Roddick and the crew converted their cause

from a struggle against corporate capitalism into poster boys for the

western bourgeois environmental movement. Now these Nigerian activists knew

zilch, nada, nyet about environment. At a speaking engagement in London,

for instance, one Ogoni spokesperson insisted oil spills cause acid rain

because the raw petroleum evaporates into the clouds. In other words, they

were used. The did not know the environmental lingo because their concerns

lay elsewhere. Ultimately, there was the clash with LOCAL officials (not

federal) and four Ogoni leaders died in a car that was torched during a

riot. I am not saying that Rodick or any of them purposely caused their

deaths, but they relished the confrontation. And I am sure the London crowd

and their collaborators in the U.S. were not particularly hesitant about

putting a bunch of Nigerians at risk. So ultimately, they all became

martyrs for the "environment," something that was part of the western

agenda and not the Nigerians. This is the kind of manipulation that has

been going on. The real issue is development and how that process should

benefit the Nigerian people.



>CAMPAIGN TO STOP A US$4 BILLION PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION AT BONNY

>(NIGERIA) OF A PLANT TO CONVERT NATURAL GAS INTO LIQUID FORM

>FOR SHIPMENT TO WESTERN COUNTRIES.



The plant should be built. And the earnings belong to the Nigerian people,

or more specifically the workers. I am sure if you took a poll in that

region, that people would far prefer to have good homes, modern

conveniences, proper and affordable education, competent medical care, safe

roads, and the things that people enjoy in the wealthy countries than they

would to keep the oil under the ground. For God's sakes, get real.



>Oil exploration has resulted in drastic weather changes so severe

>.....



Like in Texas? Or do I detect reflection of the subtle (perhaps

subconscious) fear of wealth and industry in African hands that pervades

the western elite these days?





>NIGERIA IS COMMITTED TO A FIVE YEAR PLAN THAT CALLS FOR INCREASING OIL

>PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 2.5 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY AND BOOSTING PROVEN

>RESERVES TO OVER 20 BILLION BARRELS IN 1993/94. THIS WILL ONLY HAVE

>THE EFFECTS OF FURTHER EXPLOITATION BY OIL MULTINATIONALS.



Not necessarily. If Nigeria were to act decisively to stem the outflow of

resources from the country (as the government has been doing lately,

despite false accusations appearing below in the original message), then

the benefits of the vast national oil wealth would give Nigeria

extraordinary power on the world scene. U.S. leaders have feared this

intensely, particularly in the aftermath of the 1973-4 OPEC oil embargo. It

was in that context that the nation's nationalist leader Muritala Muhamed

was assassinated. For information about that please read:



http://www.africa2000.com/bndx/bao232.htm



>The Ogonis have a long history of preserving their surrounding

>environment.



It's not environmentalism. It's poverty. They don't have the money to

improve their surroundings.



>....KEN was arrested again in 1994 as his political activities was as

>strong as ever. This time he was framed with the murder of his friends

>and colleagues from the Ogoni....



He was set up, not framed. Once he was found and chosen to be the "poster

boy" for bourgeois land interests (and for keeping a lid on Nigerian

economic power) outsiders had a vested interest in confrontation. It is a

tragedy, because what they really wanted was for the Nigerian people to get

their fair share of the goodies.



>Since 1958 the Ogoni have been attempting to confront the oil

>companies (ELF, AGIP) -SHELL in particular- over their irresponsible

>activities (environmental destruction, political oppression through

>the help of the Nigerian government and police....



It was not -- repeat NOT -- about environment. It was about the massive

theft of riches from the Nigerian economy and from the labourers. And it is

naive to state that "oppression" came from within. Even under the previous

U.S.-friendly regime of I.B.B. repressive policies were largely dictated by

western governments and imposed through so-called "aid" activities, the

policies of western-controlled multilateral financial institutions, and all

the rest. Again, read the Muritala Muhamed piece at

http://www.africa2000.com/bndx/bao232.htm



>Two decades earlier agriculture and fishing was the backbone of the

>Ogoni income.



And two hundred years ago the same could be said about the United States,

or at least most of it. America became industrialized and emerged as a

great power. Now on the wane, Americans and their European allies are

trying to keep potential competitors weak. That is why it is so fashionable

in the western (corporate controlled) media these days to weep crocodile

tears about environment when the real fear is a challenge to the west from

potentially wealthy but poorly-developed states like Nigeria.



>No royalties have been received to date for the lease of their

>land for oil exploration.



Royalties are not really the solution. It is Nigerian oil and so the

profits in their entirety should go to the Nigerian people.



>SHELL ... can

>conveniently blame the Nigerian government for any of their atrocities

>and illegal activities....



That's what I mean.



>Last year 1995, General Sanni Abacha abrogated laws protecting local

>Nigerian businesses from complete ownership by foreign investors.

>Under Abacha¹s regime, foreign individual or corporate investors can

>completely own businesses or contracts in Nigeria and also repatriate

>100% returns on investments.



The opposite is true. Since the U.S. more or less broke off its bilateral

"development" pact with Nigeria, the government has been less accommodating

to western interests. And this is to the good of Nigeria. It is not enough.

But it is better than it was. the above statement is absolutely and utterly

false.



If you want to do something about the situation, oppose U.S. intervention

-- period. Western funded development projects, western-hired NGOs

(so-called non governmental organizations that get their money from

governments), western propaganda and economic warfare, military aid, and

the brutal credit terms dictated by the major powers are the problem.

Nigeria has enormous natural and human resources. And that is what her

enemies fear most of all.



POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!!!







--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4--





------------------------------



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



Director acts on criticism of U.N. Habitat Centre.



By Manoah Esipisu

NAIROBI, May 4 (Reuter) - The director of the Nairobi-based U.N.

Centre for Human Settlements (Habitat) on Sunday announced a

"revitalisation action plan" in response to international criticism of

its performance and financial controls.

Wally N'Dow said in a press statement the plan to meet what he

termed "constructive criticism" of Habitat's administrative and

financial performance was aimed at more efficient fund-raising, tighter

control of spending, and a more efficient and transparent financial

reporting system.

He said it provided for restructuring Habitat, which is responsible

within the U.N. system for improvement of all aspects of housing,

especially in the developing world.

N'Dow, said the plan stressed greater participation by Habitat

staff and stronger training. He called it part of an overall U.N. reform

process. N'Dow, of Gambia, took over the Habitat centre in 1994.

N'Dow had earlier rejected as "incorrect in facts and judgement" a

scathing U.N. report that said Habitat urgently needed a financial and

policy overhaul to survive.

The report by the U.N. office of Internal Oversight Services led by

Karl Paschke of Germany said Habitat had few financial controls, hired

unneeded consultants, assigned staff to tasks they did not perform and

functioned in a muddled organisational and policy structure.

"Allowing the current state of affairs to persist for any length of

time into the future would be reprehensible. Accordingly, the situation

of Habitat is serious and should not be allowed to continue," the report

said.

U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan agreed with the findings, his

spokesman Fred Eckhard said.

A separate report commissioned by Uganda, South Africa, Denmark and

the Netherlands into Habitat also spoke of problems in management,

especially financial resources.

The Habitat Centre was set up after the first U.N. conference on

human settlements, in Vancouver, Canada, in 1976.



------------------------------



Lat,



Thanks for the forward on Shell in Nigeria. The second enclosure sounds

interesting-- a question of the divide in Nigeria about the whole issue.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



At 21:13 04.05.97 -0400, M. Darboe wrote:

>Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative items

on the Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned when hardly

anybody reacted to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or indifference?



M. DARBOE!



I DON'T THINK YOU CAN FORCE PEOPLE INTO REACTING TO YOUR POSTINGS. WHILE

OTHERS ARE OCCUPIED WITH POLITICS OTHERS ARE OCCUPIED WITH OTHER ISSUES

LIKE, HOW TO HELP IMPROVE OUR EDUCATION AND HEALTH SYSTEMS, SOCIAL ISSUES

LIKE POLYGAMY, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND ETC. I HAVE NEVER SEEN YOUR

CONTRIBUTION TO THESE ISSUES BUT ONLY MATTERS OF THE UDP. NO ONE IS QUERYING

YOU FOR THAT. YOU CAN LEAD THE HORSE TO THE STREAM BUT YOU CAN'T FORCE IT TO

DRINK.



REGARDS,

:)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



M. Darboe wrote:

>

> Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative items on the Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned when hardly anybody reacted to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or indifference?

>

>

>

>

>

> I will be waiting to see how many of you will now leap into the fray and re-energize the debate about our future and that of all Gambians.





MARIAMA!!

THE EXCITEMENT OF DISCUSSING GAMBIAN POLITICS HAS NOT GONE

ANYWHERE.IT IS VERY MUCH ALIVE AND KICKING.I AM SURE ALL OF US ARE

MINDFUL OF THE FACT THAT WHEN THE BODY POLITICS OF A NATION COMPLAINS OF

COMMON COLD, ALL THE OTHER ASPECTS OF LIFE IN THAT COUNTRY WOULD

IMMEDIATELY START SNEEZING.HAVING SAID THAT,Man Does Not Live By Bread

Alone,IF I MAY QUOTE JESUS HERE.Yai Kah Jeng,A MEMBER OF GAMBIA-L,ONCE

COMPLAINED HERE THAT THIS LIST HAD A TENDENCY TO OVER-DISCUSS POLITICS

AT THE DETRIMENT OF ALL THE OTHER VITAL ISSUES IN THE LIFE OF THE

NATION.SO,I THINK EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE NOT LOST ANY OF OUR VIGOUR AND

PASSION TO SCREAM AT EACH OTHER OVER OUR DIFFERENT POLITICAL OPINIONS,WE

JUST WANT TO HAVE A SENSE OF PROPORTION BY GIVING THE ERSTWHILE

NEGLECTED AREAS THEIR FAIR SHARE OF OUR ATTENTION.SO,IT HAS NOTHING TO

DO WITH apathy OR indifference, JUST A REORGANISATION OF PRIORITIES,BUT

I AM SURE WHEN HAVE BEEN ABLE TO ESTABLISH OUR Observer Online,SO THAT

WE KNOW ON A DAILY BASIS WHAT WORKS AND WHAT DOES NOT WORK BACK

HOME;THEN ,PERHAPS,WE WILL HAVE A LOT TO SCREAM AT EACH OTHER ABOUT.THAT

IS WHEN THE FIREWORKS WILL START AGAIN!





REGARDS BASSSS!!



--

REGARDS BASSSS!!





------------------------------



Hello Musa



Here is is the first report you missed from the Gambia College:



I am back from the Gambia. I did visited the Gambia College but neither the

Principal, V. Principal, Registra nor the D. Registra were available. I did

get meeting with Head of the School of Education, Agriculture and Public

Health. Though Andreas friend Couldn=B4t take alon the planned materials but

the samples she brought along wre higly appreciated as gifts rather than

samples. Thanks alot Andrea for your concern for our motherland. They were

waiting for diskettes for months the two packages were really a good start.



Concerning needed books the Heads of the various faculties did agree upon

that this have to be work out with the students and make a list which will

be sent over. They believe that it will be more appropiatethat the students

and the libarians set up the list.



We were thinking about donating books and other school materials but the

situation is not as easy as we thought over here. Chairs are very limited,

during lectures the students have to be running nuts to find chairs. The

materials which are seriously neede fast are: PENS, MARKERS, CHALK

(assorted), FILES, ERASERS, PUNCHING MACHINES, DUPLICATING/PHOTOCOPYING

PAPERS, SHARPENERS, MANILA CARDS, ORION PAPERS, DISKETTES 3.5,1.44mb,

CELLOTAPES, RIBBONS (for Espon LQ 510ESC), DUSTERS, PHOTOCOPIERS, OVERHEAD

AND SLIDE PROJECTORS, TELEVISION AND VIDEOS, COMPUTERS AND PRINTERS,

COMPUTER TABLES, CLASSROOM CHAIRS, STEREOSETT W/ TURNTABLE, INTERCOM SYSTEM.

Concerning Auditorium that belongs to the future and there is whatsoever no

hints or plans to get one for the College.



The Home Economics department seriously needed COOKERS, KETTLES & COOKING

UTENSILS.



It was not easy to make appoinments with the Gambia College. There is only

one line which is in the secretary=B4s office, if one calls to Dr. Bojang=

he

has to be fetchfrom his office. The line at the secretary=B4s office is just=

a

telephone apparat. They really do need a switch board and other telephone

hand sets for the V. Principal and the other Heads of departments for

receiving calls. I would be donating a a switch board set with 22 channels

or 10 telephone hand sets and they produced there own switch board. This

will make communication easier, Any comments or questions are welcome



With kind regards





Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Hi Sal and Gambia-L,



It is through that most of those who come to the DC area memorial day

weekend come for the partying and the renewal of acquaintances, there

has always been a forum for the exchange of ideas and to educate each

other on matters of importance to our people. It is unfortunate that

many people consider such forums as a waste of time, which they have

never been. Last year's was quiet informative and had to be adjourned

to my apartment after about five hours at the conference room. This

year will be no different. We hope to get together our esteemed

brothers and sisters to share ideas, opinions, history, suggestions on a

number of different subjects.



Yes, I think it would be the ideal place to let the rest of the Gambians

in the U.S. know of the existence of Gambia-L and its objectives -

recruit them to the ideals of the bantab, so to speak. I will post the

ALD program to the bantaba again. Thank you.



Soffie



------------------------------



In response to what Mr. Darboe wrote and the subsequent reply by Latir, l

agree with the points raised about apathy etc. The question l always ask

myself is how can we make opinions and feelings a useful contribution and not

just mere armchair political commentary. Is there a way that we can submit

our ideas, criticisms etc to the present government and if we do, what will

become of it?Perhaps in addition to reacting with words, we should go a step

further and organize a formal body and set up a process whereby we can put

our observations , ideas, criticisms etc, down on paper and get it in the

hands of the Gambia government and see if there will be any response.

Otherwise, l am afraid we will be only engaging in discussions that are good

yes, but will it make a realistic difference? Perhaps at best, it will

educate all of us as to the kind of government we want to have in our

country. The ultimate solution will be for all of us to eventually go home

and put our money where our mouth is, by participating fully in the political

process, choosing candidates based on their competence to lead and who have

and will implement a vision for progress rather than merely giving us an

encore of the past with a slight twist. Each of us has to be willing to step

forward and be heard and seen and l think a lot of us are not willing to do

that.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Hi everyone,

In view of recent discussions about the issue in Zaire, l came across this

article which was a front page story on Sunday's issue of the Nashville

Tennessean.



MOBUTU POISED TO GIVE UP OFFICE.





With rebel forces closing in on the capital, President Mobutu Sese SEko of

Zaire has said he will resign after nearly 32 (wow, only in Africa!!) years

in power, American diplomats said yesterday. As South African diplomats

struggled to start direct talks between Mobutu and the rebel leader, Laurent

Kabila, the stage seemed set for Mobutu to abandon power and for rebels to

make a quick entry into this city, the diplomats said.

"The decision for him to leave has been made," one senior American official

said. The major outstanding issue now appears to be whether Kabila will sieze

undivided power or whether he will be persuaded to share it with other

political forces. Speaking from Libreville, Gabon, where they arrived late

Friday after a day of futile efforts to bring Mobutu and Kabila together

aboard a South African warship, senior members of the delgation of President

Clinton's special envoy to Zaire, Bill Richardson, said that with heavy

Angolan support,Kabila was now preparing to take the capital, Kinshasa, by

force if needed. But diplomats in Richardson's delegation said that in a

letter to Clinton,Mobutu had already said he would resign.Members of

Mobutu's entourage also said as much yesterday, indicating their shock that

Kabila had not shown up for talks Friday even though all was in place for

the Zairian president to step aside. Efforts to have the talks take place

continued yesterday. Diplomats engaged in negotiation efforts said the

breakdown Friday was frustrating because Kabila's change of heart came after

strong signals from Mobutu.

They said that before Kabila failed to show up for the talks Friday, Mobutu

who is 66 and ill with prostate cancer, was prepared to "say he is going away

for medical treatment, meaning in effect that he would not return" to Zaire.

It was not immediately clear how Kabila's refusal to show up for talks Friday

might affect Mobutu's resignation plans, but the rebels appear to be leaving

Mobutu little choice.



I also read in Saturday's paper that Kabila had said that he did not show up

for talks because he did not trust the Americans.



Jabou



------------------------------



Unhealthy Lifestyles Threaten Human Health







May 5, 1997



Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has

expressed concern at the increase in diseases arising from sedentary

occupations, inadequate physical activity, unsatisfactory diets,

tobacco, alcohol and drugs in the developing world.



WHO said in its 1997 World Health Report issued in Geneva Monday that

unhealthy lifestyles were responsible for the spiral in

non-communicable diseases that were previously common in the richer

parts of the planet.



In the report, WHO Director-General, Dr Hiroshi Nakajima, notes that

the rising rate of these non-communicable diseases have imposed a

double burden on poor countries, which are also confronted with high

levels of infectious diseases.





The document, entitled Conquering Suffering, Enriching Humanity cites

heart diseases, cancer and chronic pulmonary infections as the

greatest killers.



Heart attacks and strokes together kill 15.3 million people a year

followed by cancer (6.3 million) while chronic pulmonary diseases

cause 2.9 million deaths a year.



These add up to 24.5 million deaths, or 47 percent of the annual

global total of deaths which stood at over 52 million in 1996.



Infectious and parasitic diseases accounted for 17.3 million deaths

while pre-natal and neonatal diseases accounted for 3.5 million

deaths.



Some 585,000 maternal deaths were also recorded while six million

resulted from other causes, including accidents, violence homicide and

suicide.



Of the main causes of cancer, the WHO report mentions smoking, which

accounts for one in 7 cancer cases worldwide.



Diabetes is the other menacing disease, whose number of sufferers is

projected to rise from 135 million now to almost 300 million by the

year 2025 due to population ageing, unhealthy diets, obesity and

sedentary lifestyles.



In the 21st century, developing countries are expected to bear the

brunt of the diabetes epidemic, with a rise in kidney failure,

blindness, foot infections, gangrene and amputation of limbs.





While the report applauds the increase in life expectancy from 48

years in 1955 to over 70 now, it nonetheless expressed fears that the

rising prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles could increase diseases such

as arthritis and the bone involutive condition as well as

osteoporosis.



Dementia, particularly Alzheimer disease, are likely to become one of

the leading causes of disability in the elderly worldwide, it said,

adding that already 29 million people suffer from the disease.



At least 400 million people suffer from other mental disorders,

ranging from mood and personality disorders to neurological conditions

such as epilepsy which alone is estimated to affect 40 million people.





To limit the damage, the WHO spelled out priorities to improve

mankind's ability to prevent, treat and rehabilitate the affected

people.



Where possible, the UN agency will also help in efforts to cure

non-communicable diseases and reduce the enormous suffering and

disability that they cause.



As many of the diseases share a relatively small number of crucial

risk factors, an integrated, coordinated approach to their prevention

is therefore necessary, states the WHo report.



Among the priority actions, it added, is the urgent need to raise

awareness of, and motivation for, healthy lifestyles .







Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.





Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.











































------------------------------



Netters:



Whether it's ALD in the DC area or July 4th in Atlanta, my experience is that

it has been extremely difficult to get our compatriots involved in anything

other than partying and playing/watching soccer. Talk about educational

advancement, political developments, economic self-sufficiency, etc. and the

crowds will be nowhere to be found.



Let me know if your experience has been different!



Amadou Scattred-Janneh

.....somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee!





------------------------------



Hi,



I warned this particular passenger about Air Afrique and their business practices before she made her reservations. She told me she was getting a cheaper deal by paying $300.00 less than what the average airlines were asking for. So this shouldn't come as a surprise to her. Cheap doesn't always mean best, security and/or convenience. I only had to learn my lesson once and thats its no more Air Afrique for me. I once boarded Air Afrique from Dakar to New York and they didn't have enough food nor drinks for all the passengers on board. Service was lousy and we delayed overnight until the following evening before we could board a flight to New York. We were put in a nearby hotel alright but no word as to takeoff. We also had to fend for ourselves for a 24 hour period as far as food and drinks were concerned.



As far as I'm concerned I don't beleive in patronizing any African business unless they can deliver like their competitors, only then will they have my business. After all business is business and I want the best services I'm paying for.



Air Afrique has a reputation for lousy management and should therefore get out of this business in my opinion or go do their homework and learn more about operations management and what customer service is all about. If you can't do any of these then you shouldn't be in business in the first place.



I agree with Abdou's approach, take them to small claims court and the more passengers do this, the sooner they will be forced to address their incompetence which will impact their bottom line. If passengers are serious about this, they'll be forced to take corrective measures or simply go out of business. People shouldn't have to put up or tolerate this nonsense.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 13:11:46 -0700 (PDT)

> From: "A. Loum" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Air Afrique

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> X-To:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> I received a very long letter from a female cousin in New York, detailing

> some of the ordeals she underwent during the last Christmas vacation while

> travelling to The Gambia with Air Afrique airlines. She asked me to post

> it in The Internet. While it was too long, I decided to give you a summary

> of the events that unfolded and then ask some few questions after it.

>

> Along with her 22 month old son, she purchased 2 round trip airline

> tickets on Air Afrique from New York to Banjul and also paid for all the

> excess baggage charges. At Dakar without any advanced warnings, they

> stayed in the airport for three and half hours before getting a flight to

> Banjul. At Banjul, she discovered four of her luggages were left behind

> and one was opened and damaged. She followed the appropriate claims

> procedures with assistance from Gambia Airways personnel. She was informed

> that most luggages were left behind in New York due to the fact that the

> capacity for all luggages checked in by Air Afrique personnel was more

> than the allocated spaces available in The Air Afrique air craft.

> According to her, this revealed mismanagement due to corruption and greed.

> They requested cash for services that could not be delivered regardless of

> the outcome.

> Unfortunately for her, basic necessities for use during her

> vacation were in the luggages left behind. At The Banjul Travel Office,

> she was informed of the unavailability for any inconvenient allowances as

> Air Afrique did not open an office with a representative in Banjul at the

> time. Her luggages finally arrived on New Year's eve.

> By departure time in January, Air Afrique had opened an office in

> Banjul at Hagan Street. She was told by the manager Mr Njogu Secka that

> her name was on the list with a cancelled code. Acccording to her, Air

> Afrique has the bad habit of reselling already sold seats to new

> customers. On Sunday, January 12th, she checked in and paid all the excess

> fees for her flight back to New York. Air Afrique did not have the decency

> to allow passengers with children the priviledge of boarding the aircraft

> first. The departure was scheduled for 12pm but never left until later as

> the original Air Afrique jet never showed up and no explanation and

> apologies were offered.

> At Dakar, things got worse when they were issued no boarding

> passes for the continued flight to New York. They were told that the

> flight was completely full with no more seats available. By this time, she

> was among 17 other passengers ( mostly Gambians ) which included four

> teenagers and two infants. This triggered endless screams and yelling with

> no managers to attend to their needs. Food, water, resting place were not

> offered until 7pm that evening. They were taken to Hotel Ngor which was

> close to the airport. They were then routed at 1am, dropped off at the

> airport and stayed there till 6am before boarding another Air Afrique

> flight to Paris with the promise that that they will be connected to

> another Air Afrique flight to New York. They missed the connecting flight

> at Paris. Screaming and yelling started again until French Police came and

> restrain the situation. They were taken to a Holiday Inn to spend another

> night, off course with no inconvenient allowances. Luckily, Air France was

> able to connect them to another TWA ( Trans World Airlines ) to New York

> the next day, Tuesday January 14th. Upon arrival at New York, they found

> out that their luggages did not arrive and to add insult to injury, there

> was

> no Air Afrique representative for an explanation. The Air France manager

> told them of their disgust the whole week with Air Afrique as no

> communication was coming from them for explanation to angry Air Afrique

> passengers with lost luggages. As of the date, this letter was written to

> me, no phone calls or indications were given by Air Afrique as to when

> they will get access to their luggages.

> A signed letter of complaint by all affected passengers were sent

> to U.S. Senator John MCain, subcomittee chairman on aviation, U.S.

> Representative Bud Shuster, chairman of Transportation committee and

> various Air Afrique managers in Paris, Dakar and Banjul.

>

> In light of the above story, here are some few questions that I am posing

> to group :

>

> 1. Should Air Afrique be allowed to operate under such circumstances when

> they are unable to deliver quality services which their passengers have

> paid for ?

>

> 2. Have you ever experienced similar encounters with Air Afrique or any

> other air lines ?

>

> 3. Should we be bound to patronize Air Afrique just because it is an

> African owned air line or should we spend our money on whoever can give us

> the best services regardless of the national origins of its ownership ?

>

> 4. After this experience, what else can be done to prevent Air Afrique

> of future reoccurences with its passengers ?

>

> I will be looking forward for a discussion on this issue since all

> of us have and will be travelling with Air lines.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



<<Netters:



Whether it's ALD in the DC area or July 4th in Atlanta, my experience is that

it has been extremely difficult to get our compatriots involved in anything

other than partying and playing/watching soccer. Talk about educational

advancement, political developments, economic self-sufficiency, etc. and the

crowds will be nowhere to be found.



Let me know if your experience has been different!



Amadou Scattred-Janneh

.....somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee!



Amadou,



No, my experience has not been different concerning this very subject. Arm

chair politics and endless criticisms will not get us anywhere as a people or

as a nation. That is why l say if we cannot get down to the nitty gritty of

actually implementing things, we might as well forget it. Best regards to you

and your family.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Gambia-l, we have experiencing techical difficulties with the list during

the last few days. We are working to solve it.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Hi Folks,

As some of you know (those whose messages were rejected by the

list), we are experiencing problems with the list. The file that the

server uses to determine membership in the list has been locked by some

program. So until this file is available again, the server will not be

able to accept mail from members as it cannot tell who is a member and who

is not.

We hope we can resolve this problem before long.

-Abdou.











------------------------------



If this message gets through .....



*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Mr. A. Touray, yes it went through, but I can understand from Momodou

Camara, who I contacted yesterday, that there are problems. I have send

a comment three times, so when You find it on the back up, please cancel

the two of them if possible. Else I will thank you for a fine job.

Asbj=F8rn



>----------

>From: ABDOU[SMTP:

>Sent: 7. May 1997 11.07

>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Test

>

>If this message gets through .....

>

>************************************************************************=

*****

>**

>A.TOURAY

>Computer Science=20

>Columbia University=20

>New York, NY 10027

>

>MY URL ON THE WWW=3D

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>************************************************************************=

*****

>**

>

>



------------------------------



Zaireans panic after Mobutu's palace is looted

By Alec Russell in Kinshasa =





PRESIDENT Mobutu's luxurious pink marble palace in the jungle was

reported

yesterday to have been looted by his retreating

soldiers as diplomatic efforts intensified

to save the capital, Kinshasa, from the same fate.



With the rebels stepping up the pressure on the city,

the president's spokesman said

last night that Mr Mobutu would be leaving today for

Gabon's capital, Libreville, to

discuss the crisis with the presidents of Gabon, Togo

and Congo.



This prompted renewed speculation that the ailing

Zairean leader would use the summit

to announce a "dignified" exit from power and that he

would not return to his country.

One source close to the president said that he was

officially intending to return "but, if

you ask me, I'd say he has plans to make this a

transit stop on the way to France",

where he has a villa.



But after the endless diplomatic twists and turns of

the past few months, residents of

Kinshasa have long since lost hope of a peaceful

settlement and are nervously

preparing for a final showdown.



Leaflets attributed to the rebels circulated in the

city centre calling on people to stay

calm and to wear white headbands to show their support

for the rebel alliance.



Fears for the days ahead were heightened by reports

that Mr Mobutu's ancestral

village, Gbadolite, known as the "Versailles in the

jungle" had been stripped by army

units retreating before the rebel advance.



Gbadolite was a remote village of about 1,500 people

when Mr Mobutu took power in

1965, but by the mid-eighties it was a small city

reported to have the best water,

electrical, telephone and hospital service in the

country.



In Mr Mobutu's heyday, Gbadolite had a daily Boeing

737 flight to Kinshasa and its

runway was specially lengthened to accommodate a

Concorde to take him to his

dentist in France. When residents in the capital

started to turn against him in 1990, Mr

Mobutu took up permanent residence in Gbadolite. But

he left it for the last time in

January when the rebel advance gathered pace.



According to well-placed regional military sources

government soldiers have stripped

Gbadolite bare, maintaining their record of the past

seven months of looting as they

flee. One of Mr Mobutu's sons was seen yesterday in

the office of Swissair booking a

seat for himself on last night's flight to Europe.



As the end of the regime draws closer, there is a

mounting sense of panic that the

soldiers could out of spite pillage Kinshasa, as they

did in 1991 and 1993, when they

killed hundreds of people and devastated large parts

of the city.



The rebel leader, Laurent Kabila, claims that his

forces are within 40 miles of the

airport, which is 20 miles from the city centre.



The United Nations mission in Kinshasa will begin

evacuating all but key personnel

from the Zairean capital today. The mission had a

staff of more than 60 a few months

ago, but some of these may already have left, sources

said.



=A9 Copyright Telegraph Group Limited 1997



------------------------------



Hi folks,

We are presently experiencing problems with the list server. The

problem is that a program is locking the file that the server uses to

determine membership in gambia-l. So this seems to be an interim

solution.

I know many of you have had your messages sent back, so please

resend your messages (if you cannot do so, let me know and I will send

the rejected copy). If the problem persists, please be patient.

We should also stop subscribing new members until when this

problem has been solved in its entirety (hopefully by tomorrow).

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



/* Forward Message !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! */



From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: just a thought

Date: Tue, 6 May 1997 09:13:44 +0200

X-Mailer: Microsoft Exchange Server Internet Mail Connector Version 4.0.993.5

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, don=B4t make it too serious or difficult. I should go for =

exactly

the same. If we were some danes in west-Africa, and we decided to come

together once in a year in Banjul, Dakar, Accra or another interesting

city, we would first of all chat, have fun, partying, make a really

"danish feast". But I=B4m sure that if we also put 2 hours in between =

for

discussions on "homeland-issues" on a more serious level, that would be

appreciated by most of us (not all), because we as danes living far from

home need to talk about "home" with our own countrymen. But it will be

important that the headlines is something that unite us, and not split

us. Not to say that the agenda should be hoovered for all political

subjects. But as we have seen, also on Gambia-L, we are different when

it comes to political means of action to reach the goals. But I=B4m sure

that we as danes could find 1 or 2 topics to discuss, and find 1 or 2

projects back home to support, because what unit us: We are danes,

comming from the same country, which we love (more than we hate it),

even we for some reasons have to live abroad. And as danes living

abroad, gives us a brillant opportunity to see things from distance,and

sometimes that gives a better view, than standing in the middle of the

"jungle". Why should it be otherwise with gambians. Give it a chance.

Just my comment Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20



Whether it's ALD in the DC area or July 4th in Atlanta, my experience is

that

it has been extremely difficult to get our compatriots involved in

anything

other than partying and playing/watching soccer. Talk about educational

advancement, political developments, economic self-sufficiency, etc. and

the

crowds will be nowhere to be found. Let me know if your experience has

been different! Amadou Scattred-Janneh

.....somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee!



Amadou, No, my experience has not been different concerning this very

subject. Armchair politics and endless criticisms will not get us

anywhere as a people or as a nation. That is why l say if we cannot get

down to the nitty gritty of actually implementing things, we might as

well forget it. Best regards to you and your family. Jabou.













------------------------------



Hello everyone

------------------------------



Gambian Delegation In Ghana







May 7, 1997











ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - A two-man Gambian delegation led by the Minister

of Agriculture, Musa Saihou Mbenga, delivered a special message from

President Yahaya Jammeh to President Jerry Rawlings, in connection

with the forthcoming summit of countries which border the Sahara.



The message was received by Vice President John Evans Atta Mills at

the Castle, Osu, on behalf of President Rawlings who is currently out

of the country.



They held discussions on havoc caused by desertification and control

measures within sub-saharan Africa.



Mbenga said in an interview that he was in Accra partly to seek

support for the next summit of the Frontline States bordering the

Sahara which is slated for Banjul in September this year.





The summit, which is held every three years, focuses on pressing

economic, social and environmental problems in socio-economic the

sub-region.



Countries constituting the frontline states are Chad, Gambia,

Mauritania, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.



Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng





Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



















































------------------------------



Gambia-l



Would someone help me understand this message. Apparently, Ghana is

not one of the so-called frontline states affected by the intrusion

of the Sahara. I am not saying that Ghana should keep its fingers

crossed while the Sahara consumes neighbouring countries, but what

support are we seeking from them? To organise the meeting?



Lamin Drammeh.





------------------------------



Gambia-l, as already explained by Abdou, we have been experiencing

technical difficulties since Tuesday night ( Pacific time ) May 5th. That

seemed to have been the reason why the list was not functional during the

last few days. Some of you might have received rejection notices of your

postings and probably also a statement indicating that you have been

unsubscribed and not a member of Gambia-l. When things get back to normal,

you can resubmit your postings.

I have a feeling that the problem is almost solved. I received a

complete directory of the list along with the email addresses when I

reviewed it prior to posting this message, something that was lacking

during the last two days. Please respond to this message through the list

to ensure that things are back to normal. Abdou, our technical manager has

been diligently working on the problem while I have informed our UW

computer people about it.

Many thanks to Abdou and for also your patience.

Thanks

Tony









========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================

















On Wed, 7 May 1997, ABDOU wrote:



> Hi folks,

> We are presently experiencing problems with the list server. The

> problem is that a program is locking the file that the server uses to

> determine membership in gambia-l. So this seems to be an interim

> solution.

> I know many of you have had your messages sent back, so please

> resend your messages (if you cannot do so, let me know and I will send

> the rejected copy). If the problem persists, please be patient.

> We should also stop subscribing new members until when this

> problem has been solved in its entirety (hopefully by tomorrow).

> Thanks and bye for now,

> -Abdou.

> *******************************************************************************

> A.TOURAY

> Computer Science

> Columbia University

> New York, NY 10027

>

> MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************

>

>

>





------------------------------



Thanks to Tony and Abdou for their endurance and much needed

sacrifices.



Lamin.



------------------------------





T=>=3D>he>> Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's>> understanding of it that is wanting.>>=3D20>> Jabou>JABBOU!!> IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE>TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A>GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE>THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY>CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE>ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME>WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY>GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH>AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET>EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL>A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY>OF MEN AND WOMEN.> REGARDS BASSSS!!!I think our friend Bass is jumping to conclusions here. Being able to"afford" multiple wives does not necessary mean financially. One alsohas to have the time, emotional capacity etc. as well as the "goodqualities" mentioned above in my opinion.Sirra Ndow================================================================================================================================================---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 04 May 1996 17:48:24 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 318B6E38.763D@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSirra Ndow wrote:> >> Ancha,> >> l think this is where a lot of people are missing the point of the dire=> >=3D> >ctive> >> in the Qu'ran. Clearly, one has to be in a position to afford having mo=> >=3D> >re> >> than one wife and many children. The problem we have here is that those=> >=3D> > who> >> cannot afford this are engaging in it just to satisfy their own lust. T=> >=3D> >he> >> Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's> >> understanding of it that is wanting.> >>=3D20> >> Jabou> >> >JABBOU!!> > IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE> >TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A> >GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE> >THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY> >CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE> >ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME> >WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY> >GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH> >AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET> >EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL> >A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY> >OF MEN AND WOMEN.> >> > REGARDS BASSSS!!!> I think our friend Bass is jumping to conclusions here. Being able to> "afford" multiple wives does not necessary mean financially. One also> has to have the time, emotional capacity etc. as well as the "good> qualities" mentioned above in my opinion.> Sirra Ndow> ========================================================================> ========================================================================> ---------------------------------------------------------> Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com > ---------------------------------------------------------SIRRA!!IF BOTH YOU AND JABBOU DON'T THINK OF MONEY WHEN THE WORD Afford ISMENTIONED,THEN I CAN'T HAVE ANY QUARRELS WITH YOU ON THIS POINT.I JUSTDON'T WANT US TO PUT MUCH BURDEN ON MEN SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY ARE NORMALLYSEEN AS THE ONES ENJOYING MOST IN A POLYGAMOUS RELATIONSHIP.I PERSONALLYDON'T THINK THAT THAT IS CORRECT ONE BIT.BUT ANYWAY,THE PEOPLE I HAD INMIND WERE THE GAMBIAN WOMEN IN IN THE RURAL AREAS:THE REASON WHYPOLYGAMY IS WORKING ALMOST IN A CLOCKWORK FASHION IN THAT PART OF THEGAMBIA IS THAT RURAL WOMEN DON'T REALLY DEPEND ON THEIR MEN AND DON'TREALLY NEED THEM TO BE AROUND THEM ALL THE TIME.IN SUCH LIBERATINGATMOSPHERE,BOTH GENDERS COULD PLAY THEIR BIOLOGICAL ROLES WITHOUT THEONE SOFFOCATING THE OTHER-THE THINGS THAT WOMEN LIKE AND ENJOY ARE NOTALWAYS THE SAME AS THE ONES MEN LIKE AND ENJOY- THAT OFCOURSE CANNOT BESAID OF THE CONFUSED STATE OF AFFAIRS IN OUR URBAN AREAS!REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDDˆð'3Af¨------------------------------Date: Sat, 04 May 1996 16:53:09 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 318B6145.7B76@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> Gambia-l,> Hamidou Drammeh has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l> Hamidou, we look forward to your contributions. Please send an> introduction of yourself to gambia-l@u.washington.edu > My regards to all the others there in Stockholm.> Bass's e-mail is: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA > Regards> Momodou Camara> *******************************************************> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***MR.DRAMMEH!!ITS ABOUT TIME TO HAVE ALL OF YOU SMART GAMBIANS IN STOCKHOLM ALSOJOIN THE FOLD.SO,OUR WARMEST WELCOME TO YOU MR. DRAMMEH.PLEASE,PERSUADETHE REST,ESPECIALLY,MY SCIENTIST,MR.SIDIBEH.I HAVE NO DOUBT WHATSOEVERIN MY MIND THAT THIS IS THE FINEST MEDIUM ANY OF YOU COULD PARTICIPATEIN.SO,ONCE AGAIN, A GREAT W-E-L-C-O-M-E ! TO YOU.REGARDS BASSSSS!!--SZDDˆð'3Af¨------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 13:11:46 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Air AfriqueMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970504083133.25110A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I received a very long letter from a female cousin in New York, detailingsome of the ordeals she underwent during the last Christmas vacation whiletravelling to The Gambia with Air Afrique airlines. She asked me to postit in The Internet. While it was too long, I decided to give you a summaryof the events that unfolded and then ask some few questions after it.Along with her 22 month old son, she purchased 2 round trip airlinetickets on Air Afrique from New York to Banjul and also paid for all theexcess baggage charges. At Dakar without any advanced warnings, theystayed in the airport for three and half hours before getting a flight toBanjul. At Banjul, she discovered four of her luggages were left behindand one was opened and damaged. She followed the appropriate claimsprocedures with assistance from Gambia Airways personnel. She was informedthat most luggages were left behind in New York due to the fact that thecapacity for all luggages checked in by Air Afrique personnel was morethan the allocated spaces available in The Air Afrique air craft.According to her, this revealed mismanagement due to corruption and greed.They requested cash for services that could not be delivered regardless ofthe outcome.Unfortunately for her, basic necessities for use during hervacation were in the luggages left behind. At The Banjul Travel Office,she was informed of the unavailability for any inconvenient allowances asAir Afrique did not open an office with a representative in Banjul at thetime. Her luggages finally arrived on New Year's eve.By departure time in January, Air Afrique had opened an office inBanjul at Hagan Street. She was told by the manager Mr Njogu Secka thather name was on the list with a cancelled code. Acccording to her, AirAfrique has the bad habit of reselling already sold seats to newcustomers. On Sunday, January 12th, she checked in and paid all the excessfees for her flight back to New York. Air Afrique did not have the decencyto allow passengers with children the priviledge of boarding the aircraftfirst. The departure was scheduled for 12pm but never left until later asthe original Air Afrique jet never showed up and no explanation andapologies were offered.At Dakar, things got worse when they were issued no boardingpasses for the continued flight to New York. They were told that theflight was completely full with no more seats available. By this time, shewas among 17 other passengers ( mostly Gambians ) which included fourteenagers and two infants. This triggered endless screams and yelling withno managers to attend to their needs. Food, water, resting place were notoffered until 7pm that evening. They were taken to Hotel Ngor which wasclose to the airport. They were then routed at 1am, dropped off at theairport and stayed there till 6am before boarding another Air Afriqueflight to Paris with the promise that that they will be connected toanother Air Afrique flight to New York. They missed the connecting flightat Paris. Screaming and yelling started again until French Police came andrestrain the situation. They were taken to a Holiday Inn to spend anothernight, off course with no inconvenient allowances. Luckily, Air France wasable to connect them to another TWA ( Trans World Airlines ) to New Yorkthe next day, Tuesday January 14th. Upon arrival at New York, they foundout that their luggages did not arrive and to add insult to injury, therewasno Air Afrique representative for an explanation. The Air France managertold them of their disgust the whole week with Air Afrique as nocommunication was coming from them for explanation to angry Air Afriquepassengers with lost luggages. As of the date, this letter was written tome, no phone calls or indications were given by Air Afrique as to whenthey will get access to their luggages.A signed letter of complaint by all affected passengers were sentto U.S. Senator John MCain, subcomittee chairman on aviation, U.S.Representative Bud Shuster, chairman of Transportation committee andvarious Air Afrique managers in Paris, Dakar and Banjul.In light of the above story, here are some few questions that I am posingto group :1. Should Air Afrique be allowed to operate under such circumstances whenthey are unable to deliver quality services which their passengers havepaid for ?2. Have you ever experienced similar encounters with Air Afrique or anyother air lines ?3. Should we be bound to patronize Air Afrique just because it is anAfrican owned air line or should we spend our money on whoever can give usthe best services regardless of the national origins of its ownership ?4. After this experience, what else can be done to prevent Air Afriqueof future reoccurences with its passengers ?I will be looking forward for a discussion on this issue since allof us have and will be travelling with Air lines.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:12:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 970504161245_153884395@emout07.mail.aol.com In a message dated 5/3/97 1:07:30 PM, you wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri May 2 02:13:12 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by mrin61.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)with ESMTP id CAA21325;Fri, 2 May 1997 02:13:11 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid XAA24621; Thu, 1 May 1997 23:13:05 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid XAA41542 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 May 199723:12:50 -0700Received: from denmark.it.earthlink.net (denmark-c.it.earthlink.net[204.119.177.22])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid XAA05248 for < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU >; Thu, 1 May 1997 23:12:48-0700Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])by denmark.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id XAA01788for < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU >; Thu, 1 May 1997 23:12:40 -0700 (PDT)Received: from qatar.net by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id JAA01690; Fri, 2 May 1997 09:09:12 -0300Message-Id: < 31885201.2AEC@QATAR.NET.QA Date: Thu, 02 May 1996 09:11:14 +0300Reply-To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: POLYGAMYMIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitX-To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0 (Win95; I)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>>------------------------------Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 13:27:01 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: HIGH COMMISSIONER SUMMONS MEMessage-ID: < 199705042027.NAA26485@f24.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHELLO LIST MEMBERS,I HAVE RECEIVED A NUMBER OF MAILS REQUESTING TO KNOW MOREABOUT THE REASON WHY I WAS SUMMONED BY THE THEN SENEGALESE HIGH COMMISSIONER TOTHE GAMBIA, MOCTARR KEBBEH FOLLOWING AN ARTICLE I WROTE ON THE FIGHT FORINDEPENDENCE IN CASSAMANCE.IT WOULD BE MORE CONVENIENT FOR ME TO SIMPLY SEND IT TO THE LIST RATHER THANSENDING IT TO EACH INDIVIDUAL ADDRESS.I HAVE MANAGED TO PIECE TOGETHER DIFFERENTPICTURES RANGING FROM MY TRIP TO CASSAMANCE TO A PERSONAL OPINION OF WHAT ITHINK IS THE REALITY AND THE WAY FORWARD TO FINDING A PEACEFUL SOLUTION TO THECRISIS.**********************************************************************IN 1995 FOLLOWING RENEWED ATTACKS BY REBELS IN CASSAMANCE, I WAS ASSIGNED TOASSESS THE SITUATION BY THE VOICE OF AMERICA (I WAS THEIR CORRESPONDENT IN THEGAMBIA AT THE TIME).THIS WAS AT A TIME WHEN THERE WAS CONSIDERABLE INTEREST ANDAN OVERWHELMING CONCERN FROM BOTH THE SENEGALESE AND GAMBIAN GOVERNMENTS.RUMOURSWERE RIFE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH THE NEW GAMBIAN HEAD OF STATE WAS A SYMPATHISER OFTHE MFDC REBELS IN CASSAMANCE;THAT HE HAD EVEN RECRUITED SOME OF THE REBELS ASHIS OWN GUARDS AT STATE HOUSE IN BANJUL.THERE WERE ALSO UNCONFIRMED REPORTS OF ARISING TENSION BETWEEN THE TWO GOVERNMENTS.THERE WAS TALK OF UNFOUNDEDPOSSIBILITIES OF A SENEGALESE INVASION OF THE GAMBIA.A SOURCE WAS QUOTED OFF THERECORD GOING TO THE EXTENT OF SAYING THAT SENEGAL HAD ALREADY POSITIONEDARMOURED VEHICLES ALONG THE BORDER WITH THE GAMBIA AND THAT FRANCE SUPPORTED THEIDEA.AT THE TIME OF MY VISIT TO CASSAMANCE THE REBEL LEADER, FATHER DIAMACOUNESENGHOR WAS UNDER HOUSE ARREST IN A MAXIMUM- SECUIRITY MANSION IN ZIGUINCHOR.MYMISSION TO THE REGION WAS AMONG OTHER THINGS TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE THE WAR HADCAUSED,FIND OUT IF THERE WERE ANY POSSIBILITIES OF A SPILL-OVER TO THE GAMBIAAND WHO WAS GAINING THE UPPER HAND, SENEGALESE GOVERNMENT FORCES OR THE MFDCREBELS.ALSO INCLUDED IN MY PACK WAS TO SEE IF CASSAMANCE IS CAPABLE OF STANDINGON ITS OWN IN THE EVENT IT BECAME INDEPENDENT.I CAME UP WITH A VERY SIMPLEANSWER, A BIG NO.CASSAMANCE CAN ONLY BOAST OF A MIGHTY LABOUR FORCE IN THE FORMOF ILLETERATE ABLE BODIED MEN AND WOMEN WHO ARE ONLY CAPABLE OF TAKING UP LOWPAID JOBS LIKE DOMESTIC SERVANTS IN THE CITIES LIKE DAKAR AND BANJUL.UPON MY ARRIVAL AT ZIGUINCHOR,THE MAIN TOWN IN THE REGION, I WAS LED TO THETOWN'S MAIN MARKET.THE REBEL WAR HAD LED TO NUMBER OF DASTARDLY EVENTS OF ACTUALARSON.TWO DAYS BEFORE MY VISIT, THE MARKET HAD BEEN BURNT DOWN TO ASHES.BOTHSIDES BLAMED EACH OTHER FOR THE ATTACK WHICH LEFT A NUMBER OF PEOPLE STARVINGAND HAVING TO START FROM SQUARE ONE SINCE THAT SEEMED WAS THEIR ONLY SOURCE OFLIVING.BY INTERVIEWING SOME OF THE LOCALS IT WAS CLEAR THAT THERE WEREDIFFERENCES EVEN WITHIN THE PEOPLE OF CASSAMANCE.I ASKED IF I COULD SEE THEREBEL LEADER WITH THE THOUGHT OF GETTING HIS OWN VERSION OF EVENTS."DIAMACOUNE"WHISPERED THE TAXI DRIVER,"IMPOSSIBLE" SHOUTED LAMIN,MY LOCAL GUIDE.I WASDETERMINED TO SEE THE MAN SO I TOLD THE DRIVER TO SIMPLY TAKE ME TO THEPREMISES.HE FINALLY AGREED BUT TOOK ME A FEW HUNDRED YARDS AWAY FROM THE HOUSEAND POINTED TO THE MANSION.I WALKED TOWARDS THE GATES AND SPOKE TO ONE OF THEGUARDS AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE I IDENTIFIED MYSELF AS A JOURNALIST FROM THE GAMBIAWORKING FOR THE VOICE OF AMERICA.I COULD TELL THAT HE WAS HAPPY TO SEE SOMEONEFROM THE GAMBIA AS WOULD ALL SENEGALESE BROTHERS.HOWEVER HE DIRECTED ME TO ONEOF HIS SENIOR OFFICERS SITTING BEHIND A TABLE IN A SMALL OFFICE.ONCE AGAIN I WENT THROUGH THE SAME INTRODUCTORY PROCEDURES.HE WAS QUITE HOSTILEAND TOLD ME THAT I NEEDED CLEARANCE FROM DAKAR.AT THAT POINT I TOOK OUT MY VOICEOF AMERICA PRESS CARD.AT THE BACK OF THE CARD WAS A CLAUSE WRITTEN IN BOTHFRENCH AND ENGLISH.IT STATED THAT BEARER IS A JOURNALIST WORKING FOR THE VOICEOF AMERICA AND PLEADED WITH WHOEVER WAS READING IT TO ASSIST IN GIVING ME ACCESSTO INFORMATION IN LINE WITH SOME UNITED STATES FREEDOM OF INFORMATION BILL.THECARD DID HELP BECAUSE THERE WAS NO WAY THAT DAKAR WOULD HAVE GIVEN MECLEARANCE.THAT WAS NOT THE END OF IT,ANOTHER MAN WAS CALLED IN. HE WASINTRODUCED AS THE REBEL LEADER'S PROTOCOL OFFICER.I TOLD HIM THAT I WANTED ANEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DIAMACOUNE,I HAD TO WAIT A WHILE AS HE CONSULTED THEMAN HIMSELF. I WAS GIVEN AN APPOINTMENT THE FOLLOWING DAY.ON THE SCHEDULED TIME OF THE APPOINTMENT I WAS LED INTO WHAT LOOKED LIKE ACONFERENCE ROOM.SEATED ON AN ARM-CHAIR WAS DIAMACOUNE.THER WERE ALSO FIVE OTHERMEN WHO WERE INTRODUCED AS KEY MEMBERS OF HIS SHADOW CABINET.I BEGAN THEINTERVIEW BY ASKING HIM IF HIS FORCES WERE BEHIND THE ATTACK ON THE MARKET.HEREPLIED IN THE NEGATIVE EXPLAINING THAT HIS FORCES WILL NOT ENGAGE IN SUCH ANATTACK ESPECIALLY IN WHAT HE CALLED "MY OWN TERRITORY".HE BLAMED THE FIRE ON ANELECTRIC FAULT WHICH EVENTUALLY CAUGHT FIRE.WHEN ASKED ON THE RECENT ATTACKS ONNEARBY VILLAGES HE BLAMED THE SENEGALESE GOV'T FORCES ADDING THAT "ABDOU DIOUFTHINKS THAT SENEGAL BELONGS TO HIM". HE CATEGORICALLY DENIED ANY LINKS WITHYAHYA JAMMEH.HE SAID IT WAS JUST COINCIDENTAL THAT HE BELONGS TO THE JOLA ETHNICGROUP WHICH IS THE MAIN TRIBE IN THE REGION.HE DISPELLED RUMOURS THAT JAMMEH WASTHEIR SYMPATHISER AND THAT SOME OF HIS TROOPS WERE IN BANJUL.ON THE INDEPENDENCE OF CASSAMANCE,HE RAKED INTO A HUGE STACK OF DOCUMENTS PLACEDON THE TABLE AND CAME OUT WITH WHAT LOOKED LIKE A TATTERED SHEET OF PAPER. HEHANDED IT OVER TO ME AND SAID THAT IT WAS THE LEASE AGREEMENT SIGNED DECADES AGOBY BOTH THE FRENCH AND THE PORTUGUESE.HE ELLABORATED TO SAY THAT THE REGION OFCASSAMANCE WAS LEASED TO THE FRENCH AFTER THE WAR AND FRANCE NEVER RETURNED ITAFTER THE EXPIRATION OF THE LEASE.HE BOASTED OF HAVING SUBSTANTIAL DOCUMENTARYPROVE TO BACK HIS WORDS.AT THIS POINT IT WAS VERY CLEAR THAT THE SEVENTY+ YEAROLD MAN WAS VERY EXHAUSTED AFTER ALMOST TWO HOURS OF TALKING.HE ASKED ONE OF HISMINISTERS TO ANSWER MY QUESTIONS.HE BEGAN BY EXPLAINING WHAT HE CALLED "A PHYISICAL PROVE" THAT CASSAMANCE IS ACOUNTRY OF ITS OWN.HE SAID THAT AFTER THE WAR FRANCE ERECTED AN OBELISK IN ALLTHE COUNTRIES THAT IT COLONISED TO HONOUR THE DEAD.HE EXPLAINED THAT THERE ISONE IN DAKAR,GUINEA,MALI,IVORY COAST,CAMEROUN ETC.HE THEN ASKED "HOW COME THEREIS ONE HERE IN ZIGUINCHOR"? I WAS HANDED WITH A NUMBER OF DOCUMENTS IN THEIRQUEST TO CONVINCE ME THAT CASSAMANCE IS AN INDEPENDENT ENTITY.I WAS WEARING OUT AND HAD TO BE IN BANJUL BEFORE DARK. AS I WAS LEAVING THEPREMISES THE GUARD AT THE GATE TOLD ME THAT HE REGRETTED WHY HE ALLOWED ME IN.HE SAID THAT HE WILL HAVE TO EXPLAIN HIS ACTIONS TO HIS SUPERIOR OFFICERS INDAKAR.I ASSURED HIM THAT THERE WOULD NOT BE TROUBLE BECAUSE I WOULD NOT PUBLISHMY STORY IN SENEGAL.FROM CASSAMANCE I CALLED THE DAILY OBSERVER TO ASK THE EDITOR TO DELAY GOING TOPRESS. (AT THE TIME I WAS ALSO REPORTING FOR THE DAILY OBSERVER ON FREELANCEBASIS)MY STORY WAS GIVEN A FRONT PAGE THE FOLLOWING DAY.IT CARRIED IN THEARTICLE ALL THE SO-CALLED PROVES EXPLAINED TO ME BY THE REBELS. THE SENEGALESEHIGH COMMISSINER READ THE ARTICLE AND WAS SUPRISED AT HOW I GAINED ACCESS TO THEPREMISES.HE FELT THAT MY ARTICLE WAS BIAS ON THE SIDE OF THE REBELS.HE CALLEDTHE DAILY OBSERVER AND WAS ALLEGEDLY RUDE TO THE EDITOR AND ASKED TO SEE ME ASSOON AS POSSIBLE.I GOT THE MESSAGE THROUGH THE OBSERVER AND REPORTED TO HISOFFICE. THE SENEGALESE GUARDS AT THE HIGH COMMISSION WERE HOSTILE FROM THEMOMENT THEY KNEW WHO I WAS.I WAS TAKEN TO MR KEBBEH'S OFFICE.HE ADDRESSED ME ASAN IRRESPONSIBLE JOURNALIST WHO WAS BEING USED BY THE WESTERN WORLD AND THEAMERICANS.HE WARNED THAT I WAS THREADING ON VERY DELICATE SECUIRITY MATTERS ANDTHAT I HAD TO WATCH OUT.AFTER A LONG NARRATION OF THE IMPLICATIONS OF MYARTICLE, I WAS GIVEN A CHANCE TO EXPLAIN MYSELF.I EXPLAINED TO THE DIPLOMAT THATI TRIED TO GET THE SENEGALESE GOVERNMENT'S REACTION THROUGH THE MAYOR OFZIGUINCHOR BUT HE SAID THAT HE WAS ENJOYING HIS WEEKEND WITH HIS FAMILY AND WASTHEREFORE NOT READY TO TALK.I WAS GIVEN A FINAL STERN WARNING.MR KEBBEH APPOLOGISED FOR HIS RUDE APPROACHAND WANTED AN ASSURANCE THAT THAT WOULD BE THE END OF THE MATTER.NO THAT WAS NOTIT. FEW DAYS LATER,THE DAILY OBSERVER RECEIVED A LETTER FROM THE SENEGALESE HIGHSCHOOL IN THE GAMBIA WITH SIMILAR REMARKS AS THOSE OF THE HIGH COMMISSIONER.THELETTER WAS PUBLISHED AS A REJOINDER TO MY ARTICLE IN TANDEM WITH THE ETHICS OFJOURNALISM.SINCE THEN I HAVE KEENLY BEEN FOLLOWING EVENTS IN CASSAMANCE. MR KEBBEH HAS BEENRECALLED TO SENEGAL DUE TO ILL HEALTH.THE WAR IS STILL ON. I FEEL THAT THE WAYTO PEACE IS NOT THROUGH VIOLENCE, BUT RATHER THROUGH A PEACEFUL NEGOTIATION ASMODOU CAMARA RIGHTLY SUGGESTED.ON THE GAMBIA'S PART, IT CANNOT STAND AND BE A MERE OBSERVER NOR CAN IT TAKESIDES.IT SHOULD TAKE A FIRM STAND AS A NEGOTIATOR.IF THIS WAR IS LEFT TO CARRYON IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE I SEE A POSSIBILTY OF EITHER A SPILL-OVER OR A MAJORRIFT BETWEEN THE GAMBIA AND SENEGAL.EBRIMA DRAMEHTHE UNVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMUNITED KINGDOM.---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:30:11 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 970504163010_-1567657343@emout02.mail.aol.com Sirra wrote:I think our friend Bass is jumping to conclusions here. Being able to"afford" multiple wives does not necessary mean financially. One alsohas to have the time, emotional capacity etc. as well as the "goodqualities" mentioned above in my opinion.Sirra Ndow================================================================================================================================================Good point, Sirra.Jabou---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sun May 4 09:08:39 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by emin43.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)with ESMTP id JAA22932;Sun, 4 May 1997 09:08:33 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid GAA26373; Sun, 4 May 1997 06:06:29 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid GAA04782 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sun, 4 May 199706:02:29 -0700Received: from f16.hotmail.com (F16.hotmail.com [207.82.250.27])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid GAA16716 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 4 May 1997 06:02:28-0700Received: (from root@localhost) by f16.hotmail.com (8.7.5/8.7.3) id FAA20832;Sun, 4 May 1997 05:37:44 -0700 (PDT)Received: from 193.63.18.169 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;Sun, 04 May 1997 05:37:43 PDTMessage-Id: < 199705041237.FAA20832@f16.hotmail.com Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 05:37:43 PDTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: POLYGAMYContent-Type: text/plainX-Originating-IP: [193.63.18.169]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:31:47 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Air AfriqueMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970504162243.22611B-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITony,The story you put up is absolutely accurate. Air Afrique has no clue aboutcustomer intimacy. They operate in total disregard to passengers'concerns.The solution lies in consumer sovereignty. Do not fly Air Afrique under nocircumstances. I know people are sometimes lured by the low fares theyoffer in comparisons to other major airlines, but security and peace ofmind is worth the extra dollars.As for the Air Afrique itshelf, I wish the governments that own it shouldsimply privatize it, otherwise it will continue to suffer the grossincompetencies associated with government bureaucracies.Good day to you all.Yaya------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 17:56:01 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Air AfriqueMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970504174352.18243A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I also had a harrowing experience with Air Afrique. For us, thedelay was ten hours and the service was rude and laughable.I am actually suing Air Afrique in small claims court because theydamaged my luggage and are not responding to my claims for restitution. Iwould actually be very grateful if I can get testimonials of the "service"at Air Afrique i.e Air Afrique damaged your luggage, gave you badservice , etc. If you can be of any help, please send yourtestimonial to: at137@columbia.edu I think the way to change Air Afrique is to hit it where it hurtsthe most ; the pocketbook. If people actually started suing them, theywill have to clean up their act or risk going bellyup.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 21:13:45 -0400From: "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Deja Vu: Apathy or IndifferenceMessage-ID: < 01BC58D1.2C71DCC0@mhorn.fred.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableRecently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative =items on the Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned =when hardly anybody reacted to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or =indifference?Since the presidential elections, I have observed that the level of =interest in Gambian politics has noticeably declined on the Gambia List. =Actually, the number of contributors to the discussions, relative to =the total list of members, has significantly dropped. These days, the =discussions--while interesting and useful--are on what I consider to be ="safe" topics or issues. Essentially, the lively debate we all enjoyed =up to the elections has just disappeared. I have seen this type of =attitude before, i.e., the apathy and indifference with regard to =Gambian national politics and issues that prevailed among many of us =during the Jawara regime. I sincerely hope that I am mistaken that the =current situation is a return to those old ways.We must remember that one of the reasons a military takeover became =necessary and even acceptable to many Gambians was because the requisite =vigorous critique of the Jawara regime was lacking; consequently, what =purported to be a democratic government gradually deteriorated to an =oligarchy. We face the same dangers or worse if we allow ourselves to =sink into another mental state of apathy and indifference. Whatever =type of government we have today in the Gambia cannot and will not be =democratic until and unless all Gambians participate in the process. =Such participation includes an energetic debate of all issues relevant =to our national growth. The current regime must be critiqued vigorously =to ensure the path to democracy and good governance. The critique must =include both acknowledgments of the regime's successes in governing =according to general democratic principles and the values prescribed by =the Constitution, as well as criticism for deviations from these same =principles and values.I will be waiting to see how many of you will now leap into the fray and =re-energize the debate about our future and that of all Gambians.------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 18:38:47 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: PolygamyMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970504183836.61312A-100000@dante07.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII:) YlvaOn Sat, 3 May 1997 Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Ylva Herlund and Malanding wrote:> <<>> > This discussion on polygamy is very interesting...I was reminded of a> > passage from Birago Diop's Tales of Amadou Koumba, where he writes: "In> > the matter of wives two is not a good number. The man who wants to avoid> > quarrels, shouting, grousing, reproaches, and nasty innuendoes must have> > at least three wives, or else one, but never two. Two women in the same> > house always have with them a third companion, who is not only good for> > nothing, but also happens to be the worst of bad councellors. This> > companion is shrill-voiced Envy, bitter as tamarind> > juice."......Reactions? Ylva> >> >> I like this one Ylva. Thank you.> Malanding> Yeah, l can see where Birago Diop has a point, perhaps the solution here is> to have so many that each wife will find it too tiresome to have to direct> hostility at so many people that they'll all give up and live in harmony.> Jabou> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> >From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Thu May 1 12:04:54 1997> Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu> [140.142.56.1])> by mrin64.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)> with ESMTP id MAA28232;> Thu, 1 May 1997 12:04:51 -0400 (EDT)> Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP> id IAA21760; Thu, 1 May 1997 08:55:55 -0700> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP> id IAA34916 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 May 1997> 08:55:43 -0700> Received: from news.mtu.edu (news.mtu.edu [141.219.70.11])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP> id IAA26724 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 May 1997 08:55:40> -0700> Received: from mtu.edu (mtu.edu [141.219.70.1])> by news.mtu.edu (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11491> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 May 1997 11:55:29 -0400 (EDT)> Received: from hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu (hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.237])> by mtu.edu (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA01056> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 May 1997 11:55:28 -0400 (EDT)> Received: from cedar.ffr.mtu.edu (cedar.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.152])> by hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.13/MTU-R1.9) with ESMTP id LAA00975> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 1 May 1997 11:55:24 -0400> Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)> by cedar.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id LAA22815> for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 1 May 1997 11:55:23 -0400> Message-Id: < 199705011555.LAA22815@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu > Date: Thu, 1 May 1997 11:55:22 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Polygamy> In-Reply-To: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970501082333.28794B-100000@dante30.u.washington.e > du> from "Ylva Hernlund" at May 1, 97 08:26:45 am> Content-Type: text> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >>------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 19:00:06 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Air AfriqueMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970504184933.61312C-100000@dante07.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have the utmost empathy for this woman after having gone through somesimilar experiences myself...What is interesting, however, is that when MYluggage was lost for four days last summer this seems to have been causedequally by TWA. My daughter and I flew TWA from Seattle to NY (then AirAfrique to Dakar) and were told we had to check the luggage all the waythrough to Dakar. Given that there was only a two hour lay over at JFK, Itried to refuse to do this, but ended up succumbing (felt sorry for allthe red-eyed employees...this was a few days after the TWA bombing...). InNew York, it took me and my five year old a mere half hour to WALK to theinternational terminal, but TWA never got our bags there on time. AirAfrique people told us that "they never get the bags here in less thanthree hours." Likewise, on the return trip, all TWA flights were severelydelayed and connections were all missed, whereas the Air Afrique leg ofthe journey went rather smoothly (although the lost suitcase, beforefinally arriving in Gambia, did accidently get sent to Abidjan for a dayor so...).....I don't know what my point is (certainly not to defend whathappened to Tony's cousin....), maybe just that incompetence and disregardfor passengers is not solely a problem of African Airlines (I will neverfly TWA again, but might again take my chances on Air Afrique...). Theincompetence at Yundum when trying to collect my lost luggage was,however, another story altogether....Ylvan Sun, 4 May 1997, A. Loum wrote:> Gambia-l,> I received a very long letter from a female cousin in New York, detailing> some of the ordeals she underwent during the last Christmas vacation while> travelling to The Gambia with Air Afrique airlines. She asked me to post> it in The Internet. While it was too long, I decided to give you a summary> of the events that unfolded and then ask some few questions after it.> Along with her 22 month old son, she purchased 2 round trip airline> tickets on Air Afrique from New York to Banjul and also paid for all the> excess baggage charges. At Dakar without any advanced warnings, they> stayed in the airport for three and half hours before getting a flight to> Banjul. At Banjul, she discovered four of her luggages were left behind> and one was opened and damaged. She followed the appropriate claims> procedures with assistance from Gambia Airways personnel. She was informed> that most luggages were left behind in New York due to the fact that the> capacity for all luggages checked in by Air Afrique personnel was more> than the allocated spaces available in The Air Afrique air craft.> According to her, this revealed mismanagement due to corruption and greed.> They requested cash for services that could not be delivered regardless of> the outcome.> Unfortunately for her, basic necessities for use during her> vacation were in the luggages left behind. At The Banjul Travel Office,> she was informed of the unavailability for any inconvenient allowances as> Air Afrique did not open an office with a representative in Banjul at the> time. Her luggages finally arrived on New Year's eve.> By departure time in January, Air Afrique had opened an office in> Banjul at Hagan Street. She was told by the manager Mr Njogu Secka that> her name was on the list with a cancelled code. Acccording to her, Air> Afrique has the bad habit of reselling already sold seats to new> customers. On Sunday, January 12th, she checked in and paid all the excess> fees for her flight back to New York. Air Afrique did not have the decency> to allow passengers with children the priviledge of boarding the aircraft> first. The departure was scheduled for 12pm but never left until later as> the original Air Afrique jet never showed up and no explanation and> apologies were offered.> At Dakar, things got worse when they were issued no boarding> passes for the continued flight to New York. They were told that the> flight was completely full with no more seats available. By this time, she> was among 17 other passengers ( mostly Gambians ) which included four> teenagers and two infants. This triggered endless screams and yelling with> no managers to attend to their needs. Food, water, resting place were not> offered until 7pm that evening. They were taken to Hotel Ngor which was> close to the airport. They were then routed at 1am, dropped off at the> airport and stayed there till 6am before boarding another Air Afrique> flight to Paris with the promise that that they will be connected to> another Air Afrique flight to New York. They missed the connecting flight> at Paris. Screaming and yelling started again until French Police came and> restrain the situation. They were taken to a Holiday Inn to spend another> night, off course with no inconvenient allowances. Luckily, Air France was> able to connect them to another TWA ( Trans World Airlines ) to New York> the next day, Tuesday January 14th. Upon arrival at New York, they found> out that their luggages did not arrive and to add insult to injury, there> was> no Air Afrique representative for an explanation. The Air France manager> told them of their disgust the whole week with Air Afrique as no> communication was coming from them for explanation to angry Air Afrique> passengers with lost luggages. As of the date, this letter was written to> me, no phone calls or indications were given by Air Afrique as to when> they will get access to their luggages.> A signed letter of complaint by all affected passengers were sent> to U.S. Senator John MCain, subcomittee chairman on aviation, U.S.> Representative Bud Shuster, chairman of Transportation committee and> various Air Afrique managers in Paris, Dakar and Banjul.> In light of the above story, here are some few questions that I am posing> to group :> 1. Should Air Afrique be allowed to operate under such circumstances when> they are unable to deliver quality services which their passengers have> paid for ?> 2. Have you ever experienced similar encounters with Air Afrique or any> other air lines ?> 3. Should we be bound to patronize Air Afrique just because it is an> African owned air line or should we spend our money on whoever can give us> the best services regardless of the national origins of its ownership ?> 4. After this experience, what else can be done to prevent Air Afrique> of future reoccurences with its passengers ?> I will be looking forward for a discussion on this issue since all> of us have and will be travelling with Air lines.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================------------------------------Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 23:49:11 -0400From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Request for informationMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970505034911.371f13e4@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I received this note from a visitor to The Gambia Resource Page. Anyone whocan offer assistance please contact the author directly. Thanks.Andy LyonsThe Gambia Resource Page>Return-Path: < Emily.Awour@AORG.UIB.NO >Date: Sun, 04 May 1997 14:58:32 +0200>From: Emily Achieng Awuor < Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no >Subject: Application for employment>Dear Sir/Madame,>My name is Emily Awuor. I am a twenysix years old female and a Kenyan by>birth and citizenship. I am also married to an ethnic Gambian and I do>intend to settle in The Gambia in the period of July/august 1998.>Currently I am majoring in Administration and Organization Theory at the>University of Bergen, Norway. I also have undergrauate courses in Mass>Communication, Social Pedagogy (Education), philosophy, Research>Methodolgy and Administration. At present I am working on my>post-graduate thesis which looks into how multi-national companies>influence the formation of donnor countries' foreign aid policy.>My reason for sending this e-mail is that I am looking for a job in The>Gambia.>If anyone who reads this mail can consider me useful, or knows anyone>who might need an employee with my academic records, I would honoured to>hear from you. Personally I am interested in areas of development, publi>relations, state/government, policy planning, education, media and>administration. But I am without doubt willing to accept any offer>regardless of which part of the country.>You are welcome to reach me on the following e-mail address:>Thanks in great anticipation.>Emily Awuor------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 May 1997 00:20:15 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or IndifferenceMessage-ID: < 336D5FFE.791BA812@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitM.Darboe wrote:"Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocativeitems on theGambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned when hardlyanybody reactedto the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or indifference?"If you are referring to the UDP press releases, I must apologize, Ithought they were for informational purposes more than anything else. Ithink the UDP is doing what an opposition party is supposed to and whatin the past they have not been doing since the early days of theRepublic (the first one). They are trying to engage the public onpolitical matters on a more permanent basis rather than waiting untilelection time and that is very good.The problem with the issues they raised is that the people, includingmyself, voted for a constitution that included a somewhat ambiguousschedule that:1) Makes it pretty much unconstitutional to question the activities ofthe AFPRC.2) Allows the decrees and the consequences of those decrees under theAFPRC, including the Commissions, to continue.It seems to me that the Speaker and the majority party are acting withintheir authority and the rules. What the UDP has to do is better educateus on the specific procedures of the National Assembly, vis a vis theStanding Orders Committee and its work, to show us how the APRC is usingits majority to prevent the issues raised from being addressed in theNational Assembly.The UDP need to continue to press the matter and use the courts ifnecessary. They need to delve more into the corruption allegations toprove to and move the people including forcing the Taiwanese to respondto the issue (they are, after all, the source of the funds in question)and talk more about the consequences including the fact that the moneythat was allegedly stolen are loans that will eventually have to be paidout of funds that should go towards development. This includes, forexample, the farming inputs that were lacking last year to help makethat season more succesful than it was.M.Darboe also wrote:"Since the presidential elections, I have observed that the level ofinterest inGambian politics has noticeably declined on the Gambia List. Actually,the number ofcontributors to the discussions, relative to the total list of members,hassignificantly dropped. These days, the discussions--while interestinganduseful--are on what I consider to be "safe" topics or issues.Essentially, thelively debate we all enjoyed up to the elections has just disappeared.I have seenthis type of attitude before, i.e., the apathy and indifference withregard toGambian national politics and issues that prevailed among many of usduring theJawara regime. I sincerely hope that I am mistaken that the currentsituation is areturn to those old ways."I am afraid you are not mistaken. Some people think that the coupd'etat of '94 somehow raised people's political conscience. It didnot. If anything, I believe it brought about a "novelty", that is thechange in government. This novelty only did what novelties usually doin The Gambia. People start talking or discussing and the level ofinterest rises to a certain degree but as time passes, the novelty wearsout and things go back to normal. In this case complacency.I think when Gambians, both those with and without a Western education,start to realize that politics really can effect their lives the wayothers in our West African neighboring countries have, then we willreally see the rise in political conscience that is necessary for ourdemocracy to grow. In our case this might come sooner than later as thepresent economic situation continues but only if the opposition does itsjob and individuals like ourselves take their cue.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 May 1997 01:25:13 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: shell in nigeria]Message-ID: < 336D6F39.48490A93@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/digest; boundary="------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI came across the following and thought that I would pass it on. It isnot directly related to The Gambia but to a subject that was widelydisscussed on this list. While I would not suggest we restart thatdisscussion, I offer the following message and its response only as aninteresting read.Peace.Lat--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4Path: nntp.earthlink.net!nntp1.jpl.nasa.gov!nntp-server.caltech.edu!news.claremont.edu!news.interworld.net!news.he.net!news.maxwell.syr.edu!howland.erols.net!cpk-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!news.bbnplanet.com!news-feed.inet.tele.dk!nntp.uio.no!news2.interlog.com!news.interlog.com!ip203-87.cc.interlog.com!userFrom: ejawse@interlog.com (ijose chow)Newsgroups: soc.culture.africanSubject: shell in nigeriaDate: Sat, 03 May 1997 11:13:00 -0800Organization: InterLog Internet ServicesMessage-ID: < ejawse-0305971113000001@ip203-87.cc.interlog.com NNTP-Posting-Host: ip203-87.cc.interlog.com***Read this..(then post, distribute, photocopy, etc for public notice)ANNIVESARY OF THE MURDER OF KENULE SARO WIWA AND THE NINE OTHER OGONIENVIRONMENTALISTSCAMPAIGN TO STOP A US$4 BILLION PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION AT BONNY (NIGERIA)OF A PLANT TO CONVERT NATURAL GAS INTO LIQUID FORM (LNG) FOR SHIPMENT TOWESTERN COUNTRIES.According to SHELL: ³ Current gas reserves exceed 3,400 billion cubicmetres, placing Nigeria among the global top ten in natural gas reserves.A huge investment lies behind the proposed construction at Bonny of aplant to convert natural gas into liquid form (LNG), for shipment abroad.It is scheduled to come on stream in 1995.....Initial capacity will befour million tonnes per year, with Bonny gas set to capture a large partof the Western Europe LNG market well into the 21st century....²KEN SARO WIWASHELLAND THE OGONI PEOPLESTHE NIGER DELTAThe Niger Delta is in Southern Nigeria with over 20 river systems. About6 million people depend on the Niger Delta fertile fishing andagricultural land. As only 30% of the land is unaffected by heavingflooding, the remaining land has to support a concentrated population.There is heavy competition for land on the Niger Delta between oilcorporations. (Unfortunately) for the local community, this land is richin oil. Oil exploration has resulted in drastic weather changes so severefor the Niger Delta that UNEP began, in 1993, a research into the impactsof climate change on the Delta. The land is geologically sensitive; oilcorporations are still advancing the total sinking of the land.NIGERIA IS COMMITTED TO A FIVE YEAR PLAN THAT CALLS FOR INCREASING OILPRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 2.5 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY AND BOOSTING PROVENRESERVES TO OVER 20 BILLION BARRELS IN 1993/94. THIS WILL ONLY HAVE THEEFFECTS OF FURTHER EXPLOITATION BY OIL MULTINATIONALS.IITHE OGONIThere are approximately 250 ethnic cultures in the Federal Republic ofNigeria. The Ogoni is one of them. Their (Ogoni) territory forms theeastern most extension of the mainland fringe bordering the eastern NigerDelta, covering approximately 404 square miles with a population of over500,000.The Ogonis have a long history of preserving their surroundingenvironment. Rivers and streams are regarded as not only providing waterfor life: drinking, fishing, household; but also sacred and intricatelybound with the life of the community.The heavy competition for land between the Ogoni and the oil companies hasresulted in the local communities being forced out of their environment,killed in peaceful demonstrations, and individual members closelymonitored.The land in question has been poisoned from oil extraction and themalpractice that accompany it. The air contains PAHs (with severecarcinogenic qualities).With these exploitation and oppression, Ogoni is become increasinglydefenseless. People can no longer live off the land, which has been madeunsuitable for farming. The fishing industry can no longer provide afuture of employment. Younger OGONIs are moving away to seek employmentin cities.All these are as a result of the environment and political impact of Shell¹s (and other foreign oil corporations) oil activities.According to Ken SARO WIWA, the Ogoni may be extinct within 20-25 yearsshould this exploitation be allowed to continue. Ken clearly referred toShell oil activities and resultant devastation as genocide.IIIKEN SARO WIWAA poet, writer, playwright, human rights activist and environmentalist,KEN SARO WIWA was an outspoken and direct key player in the fight of theNiger Delta against the devastation and exploitation of oil corporationsand sell-out by the Nigerian government. KEN was, before his murder, thepresident of Association of Nigeria Authors and a spokesman for MOSOP, amovement for the liberation of the Ogoni.Back in 1992, KEN SARO WIWA was arrested on June 22nd at gunpoint andsubsequently charged on July 13th on six counts including sedition andunlawful assembly (of a group of people). He was to remain in prison tillSeptember 20 of same before any bail could be granted. The arrest andcharges of KEN SARO WIWA was as a result of the meeting held by MOSOPabout the exploitation of SHELL.At the time of this arrest in 1992, KEN SARO WIWA had already had twominor heart attacks. At this point Amnesty International proclaimed him aprisoner of conscience and even mentioned SHELL in their emergency appeal.KEN was released same year.However, KEN was arrested again in 1994 as his political activities was asstrong as ever. This time he was framed with the murder of his friends andcolleagues from the Ogoni. He was secretly trialed and in 1995, hanged todeath with 8 other rights activists and environmentalists.IVSHELL, oil exploration and continued genocideIn Nigeria, SHELL is the largest oil and natural gas exploration,accounting for over 50% of the nation¹s crude oil output withheadquarters in Lagos, and operating divisions in the western and easternparts of Nigeria.Over 14% of SHELL¹s global oil production comes from Nigeria alone.Acknowledging that Nigeria has ³...large reserves of oil and gas, but insmall scattered accumulations found mainly in the Niger Delta...;² SHELLravages the swampland and riverine terrain by producing fields linkedthrough several thousand kilometres stretch of pipelines, unscrupulousspillage, and gas flaring.Since 1958 the Ogoni have been attempting to confront the oil companies(ELF, AGIP) -SHELL in particular- over their irresponsible activities(environmental destruction, political oppression through the help of theNigerian government and police, forced evacuation of surrounding villages,double standards -in comparison to SHELL¹s activities in industrializedcountries) and compensation.It is estimated that Ogoni Land has contributed an estimated US$30 billionin oil revenues. However facilities for the local community are virtuallynon-existent contrary to SHELL propaganda.Two decades earlier agriculture and fishing was the backbone of the Ogoniincome. No royalties have been received to date for the lease of theirland for oil exploration. Under the Nigerian Law, regional landowners areentitled to royalties for minerals extracted from their land as well asmining rents. NOTHING HAS BEEN PAID.According to SHELL: ³Recently, the Federal Government responded tocommunity concerns by doubling the statutory revenue allocated tooil-producing areas to three per cent (3%)...²SHELL has, on numerous occasions and in its publications, claimed that aroyalty of 3% has been set aside for the Ogoni people.This figure was originally 1.5% and was only increased to 3% aftermounting criticism over the Umuechem massacre (80 locals killed in Shellprotest, October 1990)Shell originally used this example (of the doubling from 1.5% to 3%royalties after the massacre) as an indication of their communityassistance!Now their line is, on growing evidence of Ogoni poverty and thedisappearances and murders of Ogoni spokespersons, that if no money isreaching the community and it is being brutalized by violence, it isnothing to do with them but a matter for the government.Most of us who followed the news would remember that the Nigerian man who,just before KEN SARO WIWA was murdered, confessed to having been paid inthe set-up of the murder of KEN SARO WIWA and 8 other activists, throughbeing made to provide false witness, was never heard of; nor did majorNorth American media carry the news.SHELL and the MURDER OF KEN SARO WIWA and 8 OTHER HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTSand ENVIRONMENTALISTS (and the Ogoni people killed in the set-up to killedKEN SARO WIWA and his 8 colleagues)SHELL has been quite happy to continue negotiations with the currentillegal regime over oil production figures. They are still not prepared toensure that compensation is paid to the relevant communities. In Nigeria,without shame, SHELL barely cleans up their act since they canconveniently blame the Nigerian government for any of their atrocities andillegal activities)AN INTERNAL DOCUMENT FROM SHELL WAS PASSED TO INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTALORGANIZATIONS IN 1993 AND REVEALS SHELL¹S CULPABILITY. THESE MINUTESREVEAL THAT SHELL ARE MORE THAN AWARE OF THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST THEM,MOUNTED BY (now murdered) KEN SARO WIWA, AND ARE CONCERNED ABOUTINTERNATIONAL CRITICISM FROM NGOsOne statement needs no explanation:³SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Corporation) and SIPC PA (ShellInternational Petroleum Corporation Public Affairs) departments to keepeachother more closely informed to ensure that movements of key players,what they say, and to whom, is more effectively monitored to avoidunpleasant surprises and adversely affect reputation of the Group as awhole.²KEN SARO WIWA¹s name is mentioned in this document.What is frightening to know is that SHELL¹s concern is not about itsgenocide, camouflaged brutality and bloodshed, or the devastating impactits activities are having on the Ogoni and other people in the NigerDelta, but how any criticism might affect their reputation as aninternational group.KEN SARO WIWA AND 8 OTHER ACTIVISTS HAVE BEEN KILLED BY THE NIGERIANGOVERNMENT AND SHELL CONVENIENTLY HIDES UNDER ITS AGENT OF OPPRESSIONWHILE CLAIMING TO BE INNOCENT.MEANWHILE SHELL CONTINUES TO RAPE NIGERIA , POLLUTED HER LAND AND WATERS,AND MAINTAIN ITS NETWORK OF CONTROL AND MONITORING OF ACTIVISTS AND ³KEYPLAYERS²What is still happening in Niger Delta?:1. SHELL is still flaring gas at low levels, despite Nigerian Lawforbidding oil companies not to -it is obviously cheaper forSHELL to ignore the law and pay fines (especially asStructural Adjustment Programme (SAP) imposed by the WorldBank on developing countries has drastically devalued theNigerian currency against the US$).Nigeria loses approximately $540 million a year in revenuethrough gas flaring.2. Gas flaring at these levels exposes the local community toimpacts of everyday fuel combustion i.e. PAHs which arecarcinogenic.No health impact studies have ever been conducted.3. High pressure pipelines are running directly through villages.4. Mangrove swamps have been destroyed or are dying as aresult of oil exploration -and oil waste entering the riversystem.5. No piped clean water.6. Noise pollution as a result of flares located next to villages.7. Use of outdate equipments, leading to increased spillage,blowouts, etc.Last year 1995, General Sanni Abacha abrogated laws protecting localNigerian businesses from complete ownership by foreign investors. UnderAbacha¹s regime, foreign individual or corporate investors can completelyown businesses or contracts in Nigeria and also repatriate 100% returns oninvestments.This means that local industries and small businesses in Nigeria willcontinue to suffer in an economically austere environment clogged withforeign corporate dinosaurs. And since these foreign corp/enterprises are100% foreign owned, employment for Nigerians will be crushed/remain atclerkship with Nigerian people having no control over their lives.WHAT CAN YOU DO?(any/everyone can help in the struggle against corporate oppression)Write to the Nigerian government through:!!! THE NIGERIA HIGH COMMISSIONER IS NO LONGER IN OTTAWAA COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO, THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT VOLUNTARILY PACKED UP ANDLEFT OTTAWA. THIS IS MORE OF A SHOW OF ARROGANCE THAN ANYTHING.ESPECIALLY AS CANADIANS AND THE CANADIAN GOVT ARE STILL DOING BUSINESS ASUSUAL WITH OIL COMPANIES STATIONED IN NIGERIA (IN PARTICULARLY SHELL WITHTHE VAST AMOUNT OF CONTRACTS IN CANADA), AND THE NIGERIAN GOVT.HOWEVER YOU CAN WRITE THE NIGERIA PERMANENT MISSION:EMBASSY OF NIGERIA2201 M. STREET NWWASHINGTON D.C. 20037(TEL): (212) 822.1500Ask the Nigerian Military government -in the name of hundreds murderedand missing, of Dele Giwa, Ken SARO WIWA, JUSTICE and DEMOCRACY- torelease all prisoners of conscience and hand over power to civilian rule.IIWrite to Shell International through:Shell CanadaPublic Affairs UnitP O Box 100Station MCalgaryT2P 2H5Phone: (403) 691-3198Fax: (403) 269-8031Ask Shell International to pay the Ogoni and All peoples of the NigerDelta all outstanding royalties and compensation for bloodshed, murders,political, social, and environmental devastation and genocide. Ask themto clean up the toxins, spillage, and waste lying in the Delta.demand they leave NigeriaIIIWRITE TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENTVIA THE PRIME MINISTER/YOUR LOCAL MP:MPsMIKE HARRIS 325-3745BILL SAUNDERSON -EGLINTON 325-6918DERWYN SHEA -HIGH PARK/SWANSEA 585-7682ISABEL BASSETT -ST. ANDREWS/ST. PATRICK 325-1584AL LEACH -ST. GEORGE/ST. DAVID 585-6470DAVE JOHNSON -DONMILLS 327-3790--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4Path: nntp.earthlink.net!news.sprintlink.net!news-ana-24.sprintlink.net!news.monmouth.com!news4.dearborn.agis.net!agis!newsgod.dearborn.agis.net!news1.dearborn.agis.net!agis! www.nntp.primenet.com!nntp.primenet.com!news.visi.net!azure.xara.net!xara.net!newsfeed.nacamar.de!su-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!cpk-news-feed3.bbnplanet.com!news.bbnplanet.com!news.intr.net!in1.nntp.cais.net!pegasus.hermesnet.net!not-for-mail From: "diamono" < diamono@geocities.com Newsgroups: soc.culture.africanSubject: Re: shell in nigeriaDate: 4 May 1997 21:51:23 GMTOrganization: Hermes Internet Service, Inc., Washington, DCMessage-ID: <01bc58e6$aec80e00$7206b1cd@mufeedah-ppp>References: < ejawse-0305971113000001@ip203-87.cc.interlog.com NNTP-Posting-Host: hera-24.hermesnet.netX-Newsreader: Microsoft Internet News 4.70.1157>Fromijose chow < ejawse@interlog.com > wrote in article ejawse-0305971113000001@ip203-87.cc.interlog.com >...came a posting about> ANNIVESARY OF THE MURDER OF KENULE SARO WIWA AND THE NINE OTHER OGONI> ENVIRONMENTALISTSWhoah! First there were a total of nine executed, Saro-Wiwa and eightothers. And the label environmentalist which was attributed to the movementsome four or five years ago has a terrible, and very distressing history.Here it is in a nutshell: Many of the Ogoni people have been upset foryears because the benefits of local industry (particularlyoil refineries) were not going to the people. Their mainpolitical confrontation had been with local people as opposed to thefederal military government or FMG. And it was an economic thing, asopposed to an environmental one, their interests being in wealthdistribution and land use. But then at the 1992 "earth summit" in Rio deJaneiro they were discovered by the "Body Shop" people in London -- AnitaRodick and her minions -- during the "earth summit" in Rio. Roddick wasable to hold out a carrot to them. She offered the one thing that couldhelp them most, which was also the one thing they could not possibly manageto get by themselves -- namely access to the global mainstream media. Butit came with a terrible price. Roddick and the crew converted their causefrom a struggle against corporate capitalism into poster boys for thewestern bourgeois environmental movement. Now these Nigerian activists knewzilch, nada, nyet about environment. At a speaking engagement in London,for instance, one Ogoni spokesperson insisted oil spills cause acid rainbecause the raw petroleum evaporates into the clouds. In other words, theywere used. The did not know the environmental lingo because their concernslay elsewhere. Ultimately, there was the clash with LOCAL officials (notfederal) and four Ogoni leaders died in a car that was torched during ariot. I am not saying that Rodick or any of them purposely caused theirdeaths, but they relished the confrontation. And I am sure the London crowdand their collaborators in the U.S. were not particularly hesitant aboutputting a bunch of Nigerians at risk. So ultimately, they all becamemartyrs for the "environment," something that was part of the westernagenda and not the Nigerians. This is the kind of manipulation that hasbeen going on. The real issue is development and how that process shouldbenefit the Nigerian people.>CAMPAIGN TO STOP A US$4 BILLION PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION AT BONNY>(NIGERIA) OF A PLANT TO CONVERT NATURAL GAS INTO LIQUID FORM>FOR SHIPMENT TO WESTERN COUNTRIES.The plant should be built. And the earnings belong to the Nigerian people,or more specifically the workers. I am sure if you took a poll in thatregion, that people would far prefer to have good homes, modernconveniences, proper and affordable education, competent medical care, saferoads, and the things that people enjoy in the wealthy countries than theywould to keep the oil under the ground. For God's sakes, get real.>Oil exploration has resulted in drastic weather changes so severe>.....Like in Texas? Or do I detect reflection of the subtle (perhapssubconscious) fear of wealth and industry in African hands that pervadesthe western elite these days?>NIGERIA IS COMMITTED TO A FIVE YEAR PLAN THAT CALLS FOR INCREASING OIL>PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 2.5 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY AND BOOSTING PROVEN>RESERVES TO OVER 20 BILLION BARRELS IN 1993/94. THIS WILL ONLY HAVE>THE EFFECTS OF FURTHER EXPLOITATION BY OIL MULTINATIONALS.Not necessarily. If Nigeria were to act decisively to stem the outflow ofresources from the country (as the government has been doing lately,despite false accusations appearing below in the original message), thenthe benefits of the vast national oil wealth would give Nigeriaextraordinary power on the world scene. U.S. leaders have feared thisintensely, particularly in the aftermath of the 1973-4 OPEC oil embargo. Itwas in that context that the nation's nationalist leader Muritala Muhamedwas assassinated. For information about that please read:>The Ogonis have a long history of preserving their surrounding>environment.It's not environmentalism. It's poverty. They don't have the money toimprove their surroundings.>....KEN was arrested again in 1994 as his political activities was as>strong as ever. This time he was framed with the murder of his friends>and colleagues from the Ogoni....He was set up, not framed. Once he was found and chosen to be the "posterboy" for bourgeois land interests (and for keeping a lid on Nigerianeconomic power) outsiders had a vested interest in confrontation. It is atragedy, because what they really wanted was for the Nigerian people to gettheir fair share of the goodies.>Since 1958 the Ogoni have been attempting to confront the oil>companies (ELF, AGIP) -SHELL in particular- over their irresponsible>activities (environmental destruction, political oppression through>the help of the Nigerian government and police....It was not -- repeat NOT -- about environment. It was about the massivetheft of riches from the Nigerian economy and from the labourers. And it isnaive to state that "oppression" came from within. Even under the previousU.S.-friendly regime of I.B.B. repressive policies were largely dictated bywestern governments and imposed through so-called "aid" activities, thepolicies of western-controlled multilateral financial institutions, and allthe rest. Again, read the Muritala Muhamed piece at>Two decades earlier agriculture and fishing was the backbone of the>Ogoni income.And two hundred years ago the same could be said about the United States,or at least most of it. America became industrialized and emerged as agreat power. Now on the wane, Americans and their European allies aretrying to keep potential competitors weak. That is why it is so fashionablein the western (corporate controlled) media these days to weep crocodiletears about environment when the real fear is a challenge to the west frompotentially wealthy but poorly-developed states like Nigeria.>No royalties have been received to date for the lease of their>land for oil exploration.Royalties are not really the solution. It is Nigerian oil and so theprofits in their entirety should go to the Nigerian people.>SHELL ... can>conveniently blame the Nigerian government for any of their atrocities>and illegal activities....That's what I mean.>Last year 1995, General Sanni Abacha abrogated laws protecting local>Nigerian businesses from complete ownership by foreign investors.>Under Abacha¹s regime, foreign individual or corporate investors can>completely own businesses or contracts in Nigeria and also repatriate>100% returns on investments.The opposite is true. Since the U.S. more or less broke off its bilateral"development" pact with Nigeria, the government has been less accommodatingto western interests. And this is to the good of Nigeria. It is not enough.But it is better than it was. the above statement is absolutely and utterlyfalse.If you want to do something about the situation, oppose U.S. intervention-- period. Western funded development projects, western-hired NGOs(so-called non governmental organizations that get their money fromgovernments), western propaganda and economic warfare, military aid, andthe brutal credit terms dictated by the major powers are the problem.Nigeria has enormous natural and human resources. And that is what herenemies fear most of all.POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!!!--------------1B76E87E793F9A9FE900B7A4--------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 May 1997 01:50:40 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Director acts on criticism of U.N. Habitat CentreMessage-ID: < 336D7530.4E171740@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.Director acts on criticism of U.N. Habitat Centre.By Manoah EsipisuNAIROBI, May 4 (Reuter) - The director of the Nairobi-based U.N.Centre for Human Settlements (Habitat) on Sunday announced a"revitalisation action plan" in response to international criticism ofits performance and financial controls.Wally N'Dow said in a press statement the plan to meet what hetermed "constructive criticism" of Habitat's administrative andfinancial performance was aimed at more efficient fund-raising, tightercontrol of spending, and a more efficient and transparent financialreporting system.He said it provided for restructuring Habitat, which is responsiblewithin the U.N. system for improvement of all aspects of housing,especially in the developing world.N'Dow, said the plan stressed greater participation by Habitatstaff and stronger training. He called it part of an overall U.N. reformprocess. N'Dow, of Gambia, took over the Habitat centre in 1994.N'Dow had earlier rejected as "incorrect in facts and judgement" ascathing U.N. report that said Habitat urgently needed a financial andpolicy overhaul to survive.The report by the U.N. office of Internal Oversight Services led byKarl Paschke of Germany said Habitat had few financial controls, hiredunneeded consultants, assigned staff to tasks they did not perform andfunctioned in a muddled organisational and policy structure."Allowing the current state of affairs to persist for any length oftime into the future would be reprehensible. Accordingly, the situationof Habitat is serious and should not be allowed to continue," the reportsaid.U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan agreed with the findings, hisspokesman Fred Eckhard said.A separate report commissioned by Uganda, South Africa, Denmark andthe Netherlands into Habitat also spoke of problems in management,especially financial resources.The Habitat Centre was set up after the first U.N. conference onhuman settlements, in Vancouver, Canada, in 1976.------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 15:07:55 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: shell in nigeria]Message-ID: < 199705050558.OAA24857@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIILat,Thanks for the forward on Shell in Nigeria. The second enclosure soundsinteresting-- a question of the divide in Nigeria about the whole issue.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 May 1997 09:42:01 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or IndifferenceMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970505074201.0068acf4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 21:13 04.05.97 -0400, M. Darboe wrote:>Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative itemson the Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned when hardlyanybody reacted to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or indifference?M. DARBOE!I DON'T THINK YOU CAN FORCE PEOPLE INTO REACTING TO YOUR POSTINGS. WHILEOTHERS ARE OCCUPIED WITH POLITICS OTHERS ARE OCCUPIED WITH OTHER ISSUESLIKE, HOW TO HELP IMPROVE OUR EDUCATION AND HEALTH SYSTEMS, SOCIAL ISSUESLIKE POLYGAMY, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND ETC. I HAVE NEVER SEEN YOURCONTRIBUTION TO THESE ISSUES BUT ONLY MATTERS OF THE UDP. NO ONE IS QUERYINGYOU FOR THAT. YOU CAN LEAD THE HORSE TO THE STREAM BUT YOU CAN'T FORCE IT TODRINK.REGARDS,:)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Sun, 05 May 1996 12:08:45 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or IndifferenceMessage-ID: < 318C701D.2957@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitM. Darboe wrote:> Recently, I posted three or four politically relatively provocative items on the Gambia List. I was amazed, surprised and even concerned when hardly anybody reacted to the postings. Deja vu: Apathy or indifference?> I will be waiting to see how many of you will now leap into the fray and re-energize the debate about our future and that of all Gambians.MARIAMA!!THE EXCITEMENT OF DISCUSSING GAMBIAN POLITICS HAS NOT GONEANYWHERE.IT IS VERY MUCH ALIVE AND KICKING.I AM SURE ALL OF US AREMINDFUL OF THE FACT THAT WHEN THE BODY POLITICS OF A NATION COMPLAINS OFCOMMON COLD, ALL THE OTHER ASPECTS OF LIFE IN THAT COUNTRY WOULDIMMEDIATELY START SNEEZING.HAVING SAID THAT,Man Does Not Live By BreadAlone,IF I MAY QUOTE JESUS HERE.Yai Kah Jeng,A MEMBER OF GAMBIA-L,ONCECOMPLAINED HERE THAT THIS LIST HAD A TENDENCY TO OVER-DISCUSS POLITICSAT THE DETRIMENT OF ALL THE OTHER VITAL ISSUES IN THE LIFE OF THENATION.SO,I THINK EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE NOT LOST ANY OF OUR VIGOUR ANDPASSION TO SCREAM AT EACH OTHER OVER OUR DIFFERENT POLITICAL OPINIONS,WEJUST WANT TO HAVE A SENSE OF PROPORTION BY GIVING THE ERSTWHILENEGLECTED AREAS THEIR FAIR SHARE OF OUR ATTENTION.SO,IT HAS NOTHING TODO WITH apathy OR indifference, JUST A REORGANISATION OF PRIORITIES,BUTI AM SURE WHEN HAVE BEEN ABLE TO ESTABLISH OUR Observer Online,SO THATWE KNOW ON A DAILY BASIS WHAT WORKS AND WHAT DOES NOT WORK BACKHOME;THEN ,PERHAPS,WE WILL HAVE A LOT TO SCREAM AT EACH OTHER ABOUT.THATIS WHEN THE FIREWORKS WILL START AGAIN!REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDDˆð'3Af¨------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 14:03:07 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Report Gambia College for Musa SoweMessage-ID: < 199705051203.OAA04516@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello MusaHere is is the first report you missed from the Gambia College:I am back from the Gambia. I did visited the Gambia College but neither thePrincipal, V. Principal, Registra nor the D. Registra were available. I didget meeting with Head of the School of Education, Agriculture and PublicHealth. Though Andreas friend Couldn=B4t take alon the planned materials butthe samples she brought along wre higly appreciated as gifts rather thansamples. Thanks alot Andrea for your concern for our motherland. They werewaiting for diskettes for months the two packages were really a good start.Concerning needed books the Heads of the various faculties did agree uponthat this have to be work out with the students and make a list which willbe sent over. They believe that it will be more appropiatethat the studentsand the libarians set up the list.We were thinking about donating books and other school materials but thesituation is not as easy as we thought over here. Chairs are very limited,during lectures the students have to be running nuts to find chairs. Thematerials which are seriously neede fast are: PENS, MARKERS, CHALK(assorted), FILES, ERASERS, PUNCHING MACHINES, DUPLICATING/PHOTOCOPYINGPAPERS, SHARPENERS, MANILA CARDS, ORION PAPERS, DISKETTES 3.5,1.44mb,CELLOTAPES, RIBBONS (for Espon LQ 510ESC), DUSTERS, PHOTOCOPIERS, OVERHEADAND SLIDE PROJECTORS, TELEVISION AND VIDEOS, COMPUTERS AND PRINTERS,COMPUTER TABLES, CLASSROOM CHAIRS, STEREOSETT W/ TURNTABLE, INTERCOM SYSTEM.Concerning Auditorium that belongs to the future and there is whatsoever nohints or plans to get one for the College.The Home Economics department seriously needed COOKERS, KETTLES & COOKINGUTENSILS.It was not easy to make appoinments with the Gambia College. There is onlyone line which is in the secretary=B4s office, if one calls to Dr. Bojang=hehas to be fetchfrom his office. The line at the secretary=B4s office is just=telephone apparat. They really do need a switch board and other telephonehand sets for the V. Principal and the other Heads of departments forreceiving calls. I would be donating a a switch board set with 22 channelsor 10 telephone hand sets and they produced there own switch board. Thiswill make communication easier, Any comments or questions are welcomeWith kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 08:08:20 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Just a Thought (on ALD)Message-ID: < 199705051204.IAA15764@news.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHi Sal and Gambia-L,It is through that most of those who come to the DC area memorial dayweekend come for the partying and the renewal of acquaintances, therehas always been a forum for the exchange of ideas and to educate eachother on matters of importance to our people. It is unfortunate thatmany people consider such forums as a waste of time, which they havenever been. Last year's was quiet informative and had to be adjournedto my apartment after about five hours at the conference room. Thisyear will be no different. We hope to get together our esteemedbrothers and sisters to share ideas, opinions, history, suggestions on anumber of different subjects.Yes, I think it would be the ideal place to let the rest of the Gambiansin the U.S. know of the existence of Gambia-L and its objectives -recruit them to the ideals of the bantab, so to speak. I will post theALD program to the bantaba again. Thank you.Soffie> ----------> From: SBarry1035@aol.com [SMTP: SBarry1035@aol.com > Sent: Saturday, May 03, 1997 7:13PM> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Just a Thought------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 11:19:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or IndifferenceMessage-ID: < 970505111948_187525379@emout18.mail.aol.com In response to what Mr. Darboe wrote and the subsequent reply by Latir, lagree with the points raised about apathy etc. The question l always askmyself is how can we make opinions and feelings a useful contribution and notjust mere armchair political commentary. Is there a way that we can submitour ideas, criticisms etc to the present government and if we do, what willbecome of it?Perhaps in addition to reacting with words, we should go a stepfurther and organize a formal body and set up a process whereby we can putour observations , ideas, criticisms etc, down on paper and get it in thehands of the Gambia government and see if there will be any response.Otherwise, l am afraid we will be only engaging in discussions that are goodyes, but will it make a realistic difference? Perhaps at best, it willeducate all of us as to the kind of government we want to have in ourcountry. The ultimate solution will be for all of us to eventually go homeand put our money where our mouth is, by participating fully in the politicalprocess, choosing candidates based on their competence to lead and who haveand will implement a vision for progress rather than merely giving us anencore of the past with a slight twist. Each of us has to be willing to stepforward and be heard and seen and l think a lot of us are not willing to dothat.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 12:02:57 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mobutu resigns?Message-ID: < 970505120256_640392619@emout17.mail.aol.com Hi everyone,In view of recent discussions about the issue in Zaire, l came across thisarticle which was a front page story on Sunday's issue of the NashvilleTennessean.MOBUTU POISED TO GIVE UP OFFICE.With rebel forces closing in on the capital, President Mobutu Sese SEko ofZaire has said he will resign after nearly 32 (wow, only in Africa!!) yearsin power, American diplomats said yesterday. As South African diplomatsstruggled to start direct talks between Mobutu and the rebel leader, LaurentKabila, the stage seemed set for Mobutu to abandon power and for rebels tomake a quick entry into this city, the diplomats said."The decision for him to leave has been made," one senior American officialsaid. The major outstanding issue now appears to be whether Kabila will siezeundivided power or whether he will be persuaded to share it with otherpolitical forces. Speaking from Libreville, Gabon, where they arrived lateFriday after a day of futile efforts to bring Mobutu and Kabila togetheraboard a South African warship, senior members of the delgation of PresidentClinton's special envoy to Zaire, Bill Richardson, said that with heavyAngolan support,Kabila was now preparing to take the capital, Kinshasa, byforce if needed. But diplomats in Richardson's delegation said that in aletter to Clinton,Mobutu had already said he would resign.Members ofMobutu's entourage also said as much yesterday, indicating their shock thatKabila had not shown up for talks Friday even though all was in place forthe Zairian president to step aside. Efforts to have the talks take placecontinued yesterday. Diplomats engaged in negotiation efforts said thebreakdown Friday was frustrating because Kabila's change of heart came afterstrong signals from Mobutu.They said that before Kabila failed to show up for the talks Friday, Mobutuwho is 66 and ill with prostate cancer, was prepared to "say he is going awayfor medical treatment, meaning in effect that he would not return" to Zaire.It was not immediately clear how Kabila's refusal to show up for talks Fridaymight affect Mobutu's resignation plans, but the rebels appear to be leavingMobutu little choice.I also read in Saturday's paper that Kabila had said that he did not show upfor talks because he did not trust the Americans.Jabou------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 18:37:34 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Unhealthy Lifestyles Thereaten Human HealthMessage-ID: < 199705051631.SAA31528@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableUnhealthy Lifestyles Threaten Human HealthMay 5, 1997Peter Masebu, PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The World Health Organization (WHO) hasexpressed concern at the increase in diseases arising from sedentaryoccupations, inadequate physical activity, unsatisfactory diets,tobacco, alcohol and drugs in the developing world.WHO said in its 1997 World Health Report issued in Geneva Monday thatunhealthy lifestyles were responsible for the spiral innon-communicable diseases that were previously common in the richerparts of the planet.In the report, WHO Director-General, Dr Hiroshi Nakajima, notes thatthe rising rate of these non-communicable diseases have imposed adouble burden on poor countries, which are also confronted with highlevels of infectious diseases.The document, entitled Conquering Suffering, Enriching Humanity citesheart diseases, cancer and chronic pulmonary infections as thegreatest killers.Heart attacks and strokes together kill 15.3 million people a yearfollowed by cancer (6.3 million) while chronic pulmonary diseasescause 2.9 million deaths a year.These add up to 24.5 million deaths, or 47 percent of the annualglobal total of deaths which stood at over 52 million in 1996.Infectious and parasitic diseases accounted for 17.3 million deathswhile pre-natal and neonatal diseases accounted for 3.5 milliondeaths.Some 585,000 maternal deaths were also recorded while six millionresulted from other causes, including accidents, violence homicide andsuicide.Of the main causes of cancer, the WHO report mentions smoking, whichaccounts for one in 7 cancer cases worldwide.Diabetes is the other menacing disease, whose number of sufferers isprojected to rise from 135 million now to almost 300 million by theyear 2025 due to population ageing, unhealthy diets, obesity andsedentary lifestyles.In the 21st century, developing countries are expected to bear thebrunt of the diabetes epidemic, with a rise in kidney failure,blindness, foot infections, gangrene and amputation of limbs.While the report applauds the increase in life expectancy from 48years in 1955 to over 70 now, it nonetheless expressed fears that therising prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles could increase diseases suchas arthritis and the bone involutive condition as well asosteoporosis.Dementia, particularly Alzheimer disease, are likely to become one ofthe leading causes of disability in the elderly worldwide, it said,adding that already 29 million people suffer from the disease.At least 400 million people suffer from other mental disorders,ranging from mood and personality disorders to neurological conditionssuch as epilepsy which alone is estimated to affect 40 million people.To limit the damage, the WHO spelled out priorities to improvemankind's ability to prevent, treat and rehabilitate the affectedpeople.Where possible, the UN agency will also help in efforts to curenon-communicable diseases and reduce the enormous suffering anddisability that they cause.As many of the diseases share a relatively small number of crucialrisk factors, an integrated, coordinated approach to their preventionis therefore necessary, states the WHo report.Among the priority actions, it added, is the urgent need to raiseawareness of, and motivation for, healthy lifestyles .Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 18:22:46 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Just a ThoughtMessage-ID: < 970505182012_-1232279308@emout10.mail.aol.com Netters:Whether it's ALD in the DC area or July 4th in Atlanta, my experience is thatit has been extremely difficult to get our compatriots involved in anythingother than partying and playing/watching soccer. Talk about educationaladvancement, political developments, economic self-sufficiency, etc. and thecrowds will be nowhere to be found.Let me know if your experience has been different!Amadou Scattred-Janneh.....somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee!------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 15:31:48 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Air AfriqueMessage-ID: < 199705052231.PAA22567@thesky.incog.com Hi,I warned this particular passenger about Air Afrique and their business practices before she made her reservations. She told me she was getting a cheaper deal by paying $300.00 less than what the average airlines were asking for. So this shouldn't come as a surprise to her. Cheap doesn't always mean best, security and/or convenience. I only had to learn my lesson once and thats its no more Air Afrique for me. I once boarded Air Afrique from Dakar to New York and they didn't have enough food nor drinks for all the passengers on board. Service was lousy and we delayed overnight until the following evening before we could board a flight to New York. We were put in a nearby hotel alright but no word as to takeoff. We also had to fend for ourselves for a 24 hour period as far as food and drinks were concerned.As far as I'm concerned I don't beleive in patronizing any African business unless they can deliver like their competitors, only then will they have my business. After all business is business and I want the best services I'm paying for.Air Afrique has a reputation for lousy management and should therefore get out of this business in my opinion or go do their homework and learn more about operations management and what customer service is all about. If you can't do any of these then you shouldn't be in business in the first place.I agree with Abdou's approach, take them to small claims court and the more passengers do this, the sooner they will be forced to address their incompetence which will impact their bottom line. If passengers are serious about this, they'll be forced to take corrective measures or simply go out of business. People shouldn't have to put up or tolerate this nonsense.Sarian> From tloum@u.washington.edu Sun May 4 13:17:34 1997> Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 13:11:46 -0700 (PDT)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Air Afrique> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Gambia-l,> I received a very long letter from a female cousin in New York, detailing> some of the ordeals she underwent during the last Christmas vacation while> travelling to The Gambia with Air Afrique airlines. She asked me to post> it in The Internet. While it was too long, I decided to give you a summary> of the events that unfolded and then ask some few questions after it.> Along with her 22 month old son, she purchased 2 round trip airline> tickets on Air Afrique from New York to Banjul and also paid for all the> excess baggage charges. At Dakar without any advanced warnings, they> stayed in the airport for three and half hours before getting a flight to> Banjul. At Banjul, she discovered four of her luggages were left behind> and one was opened and damaged. She followed the appropriate claims> procedures with assistance from Gambia Airways personnel. She was informed> that most luggages were left behind in New York due to the fact that the> capacity for all luggages checked in by Air Afrique personnel was more> than the allocated spaces available in The Air Afrique air craft.> According to her, this revealed mismanagement due to corruption and greed.> They requested cash for services that could not be delivered regardless of> the outcome.> Unfortunately for her, basic necessities for use during her> vacation were in the luggages left behind. At The Banjul Travel Office,> she was informed of the unavailability for any inconvenient allowances as> Air Afrique did not open an office with a representative in Banjul at the> time. Her luggages finally arrived on New Year's eve.> By departure time in January, Air Afrique had opened an office in> Banjul at Hagan Street. She was told by the manager Mr Njogu Secka that> her name was on the list with a cancelled code. Acccording to her, Air> Afrique has the bad habit of reselling already sold seats to new> customers. On Sunday, January 12th, she checked in and paid all the excess> fees for her flight back to New York. Air Afrique did not have the decency> to allow passengers with children the priviledge of boarding the aircraft> first. The departure was scheduled for 12pm but never left until later as> the original Air Afrique jet never showed up and no explanation and> apologies were offered.> At Dakar, things got worse when they were issued no boarding> passes for the continued flight to New York. They were told that the> flight was completely full with no more seats available. By this time, she> was among 17 other passengers ( mostly Gambians ) which included four> teenagers and two infants. This triggered endless screams and yelling with> no managers to attend to their needs. Food, water, resting place were not> offered until 7pm that evening. They were taken to Hotel Ngor which was> close to the airport. They were then routed at 1am, dropped off at the> airport and stayed there till 6am before boarding another Air Afrique> flight to Paris with the promise that that they will be connected to> another Air Afrique flight to New York. They missed the connecting flight> at Paris. Screaming and yelling started again until French Police came and> restrain the situation. They were taken to a Holiday Inn to spend another> night, off course with no inconvenient allowances. Luckily, Air France was> able to connect them to another TWA ( Trans World Airlines ) to New York> the next day, Tuesday January 14th. Upon arrival at New York, they found> out that their luggages did not arrive and to add insult to injury, there> was> no Air Afrique representative for an explanation. The Air France manager> told them of their disgust the whole week with Air Afrique as no> communication was coming from them for explanation to angry Air Afrique> passengers with lost luggages. As of the date, this letter was written to> me, no phone calls or indications were given by Air Afrique as to when> they will get access to their luggages.> A signed letter of complaint by all affected passengers were sent> to U.S. Senator John MCain, subcomittee chairman on aviation, U.S.> Representative Bud Shuster, chairman of Transportation committee and> various Air Afrique managers in Paris, Dakar and Banjul.> In light of the above story, here are some few questions that I am posing> to group :> 1. Should Air Afrique be allowed to operate under such circumstances when> they are unable to deliver quality services which their passengers have> paid for ?> 2. Have you ever experienced similar encounters with Air Afrique or any> other air lines ?> 3. Should we be bound to patronize Air Afrique just because it is an> African owned air line or should we spend our money on whoever can give us> the best services regardless of the national origins of its ownership ?> 4. After this experience, what else can be done to prevent Air Afrique> of future reoccurences with its passengers ?> I will be looking forward for a discussion on this issue since all> of us have and will be travelling with Air lines.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 20:35:32 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Just a ThoughtMessage-ID: < 970505203530_-433221587@emout01.mail.aol.com Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Mon May 5 18:24:11 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.13])by mrin50.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)with ESMTP id SAA16838;Mon, 5 May 1997 18:24:01 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid PAA21660; Mon, 5 May 1997 15:23:50 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid PAA27040 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Mon, 5 May 199715:23:22 -0700Received: from emout10.mail.aol.com (emout10.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.25])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid PAA19092 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 5 May 1997 15:23:18-0700Received: (from root@localhost)by emout10.mail.aol.com (8.7.6/8.7.3/AOL-2.0.0)id SAA13512 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Mon, 5 May 1997 18:22:46 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id: < 970505182012_-1232279308@emout10.mail.aol.com Date: Mon, 5 May 1997 18:22:46 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: ASJanneh@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Just a ThoughtX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 May 1997 23:07:16 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Techical problemsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970506230537.15557C-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l, we have experiencing techical difficulties with the list duringthe last few days. We are working to solve it.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 04:47:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Abdourahman Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List ProblemsMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.96.970507044651.25455A-100000@sally.cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,As some of you know (those whose messages were rejected by thelist), we are experiencing problems with the list. The file that theserver uses to determine membership in the list has been locked by someprogram. So until this file is available again, the server will not beable to accept mail from members as it cannot tell who is a member and whois not.We hope we can resolve this problem before long.-Abdou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 05:07:18 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970507050625.7667B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIf this message gets through .....*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 11:12:15 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: TestMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970507091215Z-514@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. A. Touray, yes it went through, but I can understand from MomodouCamara, who I contacted yesterday, that there are problems. I have senda comment three times, so when You find it on the back up, please cancelthe two of them if possible. Else I will thank you for a fine job.Asbj=F8rn>---------->From: ABDOU[SMTP: at137@columbia.edu >Sent: 7. May 1997 11.07>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Test>If this message gets through .....>************************************************************************=*****>**>A.TOURAY>Computer Science=20>Columbia University=20>New York, NY 10027>MY URL ON THE WWW=3D http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>************************************************************************=*****>**------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 May 1997 05:21:15 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Zaireans panic after Mobutu's palace is lootedMessage-ID: < 3370498B.7FCFB152@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableZaireans panic after Mobutu's palace is lootedBy Alec Russell in Kinshasa =PRESIDENT Mobutu's luxurious pink marble palace in the jungle wasreportedyesterday to have been looted by his retreatingsoldiers as diplomatic efforts intensifiedto save the capital, Kinshasa, from the same fate.With the rebels stepping up the pressure on the city,the president's spokesman saidlast night that Mr Mobutu would be leaving today forGabon's capital, Libreville, todiscuss the crisis with the presidents of Gabon, Togoand Congo.This prompted renewed speculation that the ailingZairean leader would use the summitto announce a "dignified" exit from power and that hewould not return to his country.One source close to the president said that he wasofficially intending to return "but, ifyou ask me, I'd say he has plans to make this atransit stop on the way to France",where he has a villa.But after the endless diplomatic twists and turns ofthe past few months, residents ofKinshasa have long since lost hope of a peacefulsettlement and are nervouslypreparing for a final showdown.Leaflets attributed to the rebels circulated in thecity centre calling on people to staycalm and to wear white headbands to show their supportfor the rebel alliance.Fears for the days ahead were heightened by reportsthat Mr Mobutu's ancestralvillage, Gbadolite, known as the "Versailles in thejungle" had been stripped by armyunits retreating before the rebel advance.Gbadolite was a remote village of about 1,500 peoplewhen Mr Mobutu took power in1965, but by the mid-eighties it was a small cityreported to have the best water,electrical, telephone and hospital service in thecountry.In Mr Mobutu's heyday, Gbadolite had a daily Boeing737 flight to Kinshasa and itsrunway was specially lengthened to accommodate aConcorde to take him to hisdentist in France. When residents in the capitalstarted to turn against him in 1990, MrMobutu took up permanent residence in Gbadolite. Buthe left it for the last time inJanuary when the rebel advance gathered pace.According to well-placed regional military sourcesgovernment soldiers have strippedGbadolite bare, maintaining their record of the pastseven months of looting as theyflee. One of Mr Mobutu's sons was seen yesterday inthe office of Swissair booking aseat for himself on last night's flight to Europe.As the end of the regime draws closer, there is amounting sense of panic that thesoldiers could out of spite pillage Kinshasa, as theydid in 1991 and 1993, when theykilled hundreds of people and devastated large partsof the city.The rebel leader, Laurent Kabila, claims that hisforces are within 40 miles of theairport, which is 20 miles from the city centre.The United Nations mission in Kinshasa will beginevacuating all but key personnelfrom the Zairean capital today. The mission had astaff of more than 60 a few monthsago, but some of these may already have left, sourcessaid.=A9 Copyright Telegraph Group Limited 1997------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 05:24:15 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TestMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970507051154.7667E-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,We are presently experiencing problems with the list server. Theproblem is that a program is locking the file that the server uses todetermine membership in gambia-l. So this seems to be an interimsolution.I know many of you have had your messages sent back, so pleaseresend your messages (if you cannot do so, let me know and I will sendthe rejected copy). If the problem persists, please be patient.We should also stop subscribing new members until when thisproblem has been solved in its entirety (hopefully by tomorrow).Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 06:52:39 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: just a thought (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970507065138.9085H-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* Forward Message !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! */From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: just a thoughtDate: Tue, 6 May 1997 09:13:44 +0200X-Mailer: Microsoft Exchange Server Internet Mail Connector Version 4.0.993.5Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, don=B4t make it too serious or difficult. I should go for =exactlythe same. If we were some danes in west-Africa, and we decided to cometogether once in a year in Banjul, Dakar, Accra or another interestingcity, we would first of all chat, have fun, partying, make a really"danish feast". But I=B4m sure that if we also put 2 hours in between =fordiscussions on "homeland-issues" on a more serious level, that would beappreciated by most of us (not all), because we as danes living far fromhome need to talk about "home" with our own countrymen. But it will beimportant that the headlines is something that unite us, and not splitus. Not to say that the agenda should be hoovered for all politicalsubjects. But as we have seen, also on Gambia-L, we are different whenit comes to political means of action to reach the goals. But I=B4m surethat we as danes could find 1 or 2 topics to discuss, and find 1 or 2projects back home to support, because what unit us: We are danes,comming from the same country, which we love (more than we hate it),even we for some reasons have to live abroad. And as danes livingabroad, gives us a brillant opportunity to see things from distance,andsometimes that gives a better view, than standing in the middle of the"jungle". Why should it be otherwise with gambians. Give it a chance.Just my comment Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20Whether it's ALD in the DC area or July 4th in Atlanta, my experience isthatit has been extremely difficult to get our compatriots involved inanythingother than partying and playing/watching soccer. Talk about educationaladvancement, political developments, economic self-sufficiency, etc. andthecrowds will be nowhere to be found. Let me know if your experience hasbeen different! Amadou Scattred-Janneh.....somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee!Amadou, No, my experience has not been different concerning this verysubject. Armchair politics and endless criticisms will not get usanywhere as a people or as a nation. That is why l say if we cannot getdown to the nitty gritty of actually implementing things, we might aswell forget it. Best regards to you and your family. Jabou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 May 1997 15:35:52 +0100From: bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No subject was specified.Message-ID: < 33709335.FB1F4E67@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Hello everyone---------------------------------------------------------------------This message is being brought to you by Dynamic Mail software - thepowerfulonline marketing tool to explode your business easier and faster. Formoreinformation please visit our web site at :Bahary------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 15:38:34 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian Delegation In GhanaMessage-ID: < 199705071249.OAA02167@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableGambian Delegation In GhanaMay 7, 1997ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - A two-man Gambian delegation led by the Ministerof Agriculture, Musa Saihou Mbenga, delivered a special message fromPresident Yahaya Jammeh to President Jerry Rawlings, in connectionwith the forthcoming summit of countries which border the Sahara.The message was received by Vice President John Evans Atta Mills atthe Castle, Osu, on behalf of President Rawlings who is currently outof the country.They held discussions on havoc caused by desertification and controlmeasures within sub-saharan Africa.Mbenga said in an interview that he was in Accra partly to seeksupport for the next summit of the Frontline States bordering theSahara which is slated for Banjul in September this year.The summit, which is held every three years, focuses on pressingeconomic, social and environmental problems in socio-economic thesub-region.Countries constituting the frontline states are Chad, Gambia,Mauritania, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.Greetings.Matarr M. JengCopyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 23:11:50 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Delegation In GhanaMessage-ID: < 199705071406.XAA00104@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-lWould someone help me understand this message. Apparently, Ghana isnot one of the so-called frontline states affected by the intrusionof the Sahara. I am not saying that Ghana should keep its fingerscrossed while the Sahara consumes neighbouring countries, but whatsupport are we seeking from them? To organise the meeting?Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 08:37:01 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: TestMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970507082221.20169B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l, as already explained by Abdou, we have been experiencingtechnical difficulties since Tuesday night ( Pacific time ) May 5th. Thatseemed to have been the reason why the list was not functional during thelast few days. Some of you might have received rejection notices of yourpostings and probably also a statement indicating that you have beenunsubscribed and not a member of Gambia-l. When things get back to normal,you can resubmit your postings.I have a feeling that the problem is almost solved. I received acomplete directory of the list along with the email addresses when Ireviewed it prior to posting this message, something that was lackingduring the last two days. Please respond to this message through the listto ensure that things are back to normal. Abdou, our technical manager hasbeen diligently working on the problem while I have informed our UWcomputer people about it.Many thanks to Abdou and for also your patience.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Wed, 7 May 1997, ABDOU wrote:> Hi folks,> We are presently experiencing problems with the list server. The> problem is that a program is locking the file that the server uses to> determine membership in gambia-l. So this seems to be an interim> solution.> I know many of you have had your messages sent back, so please> resend your messages (if you cannot do so, let me know and I will send> the rejected copy). If the problem persists, please be patient.> We should also stop subscribing new members until when this> problem has been solved in its entirety (hopefully by tomorrow).> Thanks and bye for now,> -Abdou.> *******************************************************************************> A.TOURAY> Computer Science> Columbia University> New York, NY 10027> MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 May 1997 00:57:36 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TestMessage-ID: < 199705071551.AAA01232@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIThanks to Tony and Abdou for their endurance and much neededsacrifices.Lamin.------------------------------ Momodou





Touray,

Message got through.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 12:39:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Zaireans panic after Mobutu's palace is looted

Message-ID: <



Latir,

Thanks for the news on Mobutu and Zaire. What a sad state of affairs we have

here.Another son of Africa who has looted and pillaged his own people, much

in the same way that his soldiers are doing now, and then running out of the

country to go and revel in the blood money he amassed in foreign banks.

Running like a dog with his tail between his legs. And what was his purpose

for stepping up to lead his people again?



Jabou.







------------------------------



NOW THAT MY IDENTITY IS ESTABLISHED, I AM READY TO SUBMIT MY

>CONTRIBUTIONS TO THIS WORTHY FORUM.

>BUT FIRST,MY ALMA MATA IS SAINT AUGUSTINE'S HIGH FROM WHICH I

>GRADUATED IN JUNE 1991. I WENT BACK FOR MY A' LEVELS BUT WAS NOT

>AROUND LONG ENOUGH TO GRADUATE IN '93. I ALSO ATTENTED YUNDUM PRIMARY

>SCHOOL (WHERE I WAS KNOWN AS BAIMUNDOW) AND SAINT PETER'S PRIMARY (IN

>LAMIN).

> I AM A 25YR. YOUNG GAMBIAN AT KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY. I AM IN

>THE MIDDLE OF FINALS OF MY SOPHOMORE YR. AS A CRIMINAL JUSTICE

MAJOR.

>I AM SCHEDULED TO GRADUATE IN MAY OF '99 (2 MORE YRS.!!!!!) MAY

>GOD KEEP US ALL ALIVE LONG ENOUGH TO WITNESS IT IN JAMMA.

>I AM VERY EXCITED ABOUT GAMBIA-L SINCE IT GETS A LITTLE LONELY OUT

>HERE SOMETIMES (EVEN WITH 5 OTHER GAMBIAN SISTERS HERE, I AM THE

>ONLY MALE NOW). I MISS TALKING TO GAMBIANS, I MISS BEING GAMBIAN,

>AND I MISS THE BENA-CHINS , MBAHALS , DOMODAS , AND CHU'S. THE ONLY

>TIME I REALLY GET STUFF LIKE THAT IS ON OUR INTERNATIONAL DAY, THE

>RARE OCCASSIONS THAT THE SISTERS HERE TAKE TIME OUT FROM STUDIES TO

>COOK, AND WHEN I GO OUT OF STATE TO VISIT OTHER GAMBIANS. I AM

ALSO

>NOT A PHONE PERSON OR A LETTER-WRITING PERSON, SO IT BECAME VERY

>DIFFICULT FOR ME TO MAINTAIN ALL MY NATIVE CONTACTS. I AM HOPING TO

>RE-ESTABLISH CONTACT WITH OLD FRIENDS LIKE DOCS' MARENA, LAMIN

DRAMMEH,

>AND A WHOLE LOT OF OTHER PEOPLE.

>I HAVE READ SOME USEFUL, ENTERTAINING, INFORMATIVE , AND OR MEANINGFUL

>DISCUSSIONS AND CONTRIBUTIONS HERE. FROM NEWS TO DISCUSSIONS ABOUT THE

>ALD, FROM POLYGAMY TO APATHY OF THE POLITICAL SITUATION AT HOME,

FROM

>ECONOMIC CONCERNS TO EDUCATIONAL MATTERS. SOME INTERESTING, SOME VAIN,

>SOME AMBIGIOUS AND SOME VERY FOCUSED. BUT I AM STILL GLAD TO SEE

THEM

>ALL.

>THERE ARE SO MANY GAMBIANS OUT HERE AND IN EUROPE, I JUST HOPE THAT

>NONE OF US ABANDONS OUR MOTHERLAND. I MYSELF HAVEN'T BEEN BACK

SINCE

>I GOT HERE, AND HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO PLANS OF GOING BACK BEFORE I

>GRADUATE. I HOWEVER, HOPE TO (I AM GOING TO) BE MORE INVOLVED WITH

>THINGS CONCERNING THE GAMBIA BOTH HERE AND BACK THERE. I JUST HAVE

TO

>ESTABLISH MY FINANCIAL AND EDUCATIONAL SECURITY AND GET MYSELF IN

GOOD

>ENOUGH SHAPE TO BE ABLE TO SUPPORT MYSELF BEFORE I CAN BE OF MUCH

>USE ANYBODYELSE.. I WILL DO WHAT I CAN UNTILL THEN, EVEN IF NOT

>MUCH. I AM PLANNING TO ATTEND THE ALD AND OR THE 4TH OF JULY IN

>ATLANTA. I AM NOT ONE TO SHY AWAY FROM CONSTRUCTIVE DEBATE OR

>DISCUSSION AND I WILL GLADLY BE INVOLVED WHEN I SEE IT WORTH MY

>WHILE. MAKE NO MISTAKE HOWEVER, TO SEE SO MANY OF MY COUNTRY MEN

AND

>LADIES TOGETHER WOULD BE A SPECIAL JOY TO ME, TO SEE PEOPLE I

>HAVEN'T SEEN IN YEARS AND RENEW RELATIONSHIPS. I SHALL BE LOKING

>FORWARD TO PARTYING AND HAVING A FELLOWSHIP GOOD TIME, AND A

>GAMBIANLY-RIGOUROUS FOOTBALL GAME. I MISS THE GOOD GAMBIAN LIFE NOW

>THAT I HAVE LIVED SO MUCH OF THIS "WESTERN CIVILISATION".

>THIS SHOULD BE ENOUGH FOR NOW AND I WLL E LOOKING FORWARD TO

>CONTRIBUTING IN THE ISSUES THAT CONCERN US ALL.

>

> A GAMBIAN In HILL-BILLY LAND, NJAGA JAGNE.

>

>







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 12:55:45 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: just a thought (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Abdou,

Partying and then discussing other things in the process is fine, but l think

the problem being addressed here is that it seems besides the partying, all

else that is accomplished is just that and endless discussion without any

real action. Nothing will ever be accomplished without real action.



Jabou



------------------------------



Please e-mail







>Date: Tue, 06 May 1997 19:47:28 -0400 (EDT)

>From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

>Subject: JObs Africa

>To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

>

>

>I found this website for overseas jobs and came across this address for

>jobs in africa.

>advertising for jobs in South Africa. Can you post the address to the

>Gambia list as well as my web page. They can go into Favorite Sites and

>under jobs, go to International jobs - Africa. They can also email me for

>more info.

>

>********************************************

>* Fatou N'Jie *

>* Decision Sciences Department *

>* Georgia State University *

>* *

>* Email:

>*

>********************************************

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



>

>

>OPPORTUNITIES IN AFRICA:

>________________________________________________________________________

>________________________________________________________________________

>

>EMPLOYMENT:

>

>- AMERICAN FRIENDS SERVICE COMMITTEE. Emphasizes African participation and

>self-determination in its development and international affairs work. Normal

>overseas placement is for two years. Contact: American Friends Service

>Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215) 241-7000.

>

>- AMERICAN PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOCIATION (APHA)- International Health Programs.

>International consultation and technical assistance services. Provides

>placement services for health professionals. Contact: APHA International

>Health Programs 1015 15th Street, NW Washington, D.C. 20005 (202) 789-5600.

>

>- CARE. Contact: International Employment- CARE 660 First Ave. New York, NY

>10016 Fax (212) 532-6162.

>

>- CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT & ENVIRONMENT. Contact: Director,

>CIDE World Resources Institute, 1709 New York Ave., NW, Suite 700

>Washington, D.C. 20006 (202) 662-2532.

>

>- FORD FOUNDATION. Position in Sudan - Arabic fluency Position in NY -

>French fluency (backstopping African programs) Position in Nairobi, Kenya

>(program officer in Human Rights and Social Justice Africa and Middle East

>Programs). Contact: Ford Foundation 320 East 43rd Street, New York, NY

>10017.

>

>- INSTITUTE FOR TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT POLICY. Contact: ITDP 1787

>Columbia Road, NW Washington, DC 20009 (202) 387-1434.

>

>- INTERNATIONAL FOOD POLICY RESEARCH INSTITUTE. Contact: IFPRI, 1776

>Massachusetts Ave., NW Washington, DC 20036 (202) 862-5600.

>

>- INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS. International health care organization with

>operations in Angola, Somalia and other African countries has international

>positions for health professionals. Contact: International Medical Corps

>5933 West Century Blvd., Suite 310 Los Angeles, CA 90045 (213) 670-0800.

>

>- MENNONITE CENTRAL COMMITTEE. Openings for individuals skilled in

>agriculture, health, education, social services, peace/justice concerns and

>economic and technical services. Current listings appear bimonthly in the

>Service Opportunities Listing. Contact: Mennonite Central Committee 21 South

>12th Street, Box M Akron, PA 17501 (717) 859-1151.

>

>- MIDWEST OVERSEAS RECRUITING FAIR. Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso,

>Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali,

>Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia,

>Zaire, Zambia. Contact: Overseas Placement Service for Educators, University

>of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA FAX (319) 263-6998.

>

>- THE NATIONAL COOPERATIVE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION. MBA's fluent in French or

>Portuguese for positions in Africa. Contact: NCBA, 1401 New York Ave, NW,

>Suite 110 Washington, DC 20005.

>

>- THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN THE U.S.A. Several offices of the NCC

>provide information on overseas work in salaried or volunteer positions.

>Contact: The National Council of Churches in the U.S.A. Attn.: Overseas

>Personnel Director 475 Riverside Drive New York, NY 10115 (212) 870-2511.

>

>- NATIONAL RESOURCE COUNCIL/NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE. Research Associate-

>develop workshops on issues of democratization in Africa. Requirements: MA

>or MS, written and oral communication skills, administrative experience.

>Contact: Commission on Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education,

>National Resource Council, 2101 Constitution Ave., NW HA 184 Washington,

>D.C. 20418.

>

>- NATIONAL RESOURCE COUNCIL/NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE. Senior Research

>Associate- research & planning for workshops, reports MS or MA social

>sciences, 6 yrs. relevant experience, communication skills, administrative

>ability, experience in Africa, French. Contact: Commission on Behavioral and

>Social Sciences and Education National Resource Council 2101 Constitution

>Ave., NW HA 184 Washington, DC 20418.

>

>- NEW TRANSCENTURY FOUNDATION. Recruits for A.I.D. and African

>government-funded positions in universities and ministries. Publishes JOB

>(The Job Opportunities Bulletin). Projects administered by private American

>organizations. Contact: New Transcentury Foundation 1724 Kalorama Road, NW

>Washington, D.C. 20009 (202) 328-4400.

>

>- OXFAM AMERICA. Positions West and Southern Africa. Contact: Oxfam-America,

>Recruitment Committee-SAFR or WAFR, 115 Broadway, Boston, MA 02116 (617)

>482-1211.

>

>- PROJECT CONCERN'S OPTION SERVICE. A nonprofit personnel service for health

>care professionals. Short and long-term overseas positions are available.

>Contact: Project Concern's Option Service 3550 Afton Road San Diego, CA

>92123 (619) 279-9690.

>

>- SOCIAL SCIENCE RESEARCH COUNCIL- AFRICA PROGRAM. Program Associateships

>and Fellowships in African Studies. Contact: Africa Program, Social Science

>Research Council, 604 Third Ave., New York, NY 10158 (212) 661-0280.

>

>- TECHNOSERVE, INC. A technical assistance organization that works to

>establish self-help enterprises for low-income populations of developing

>countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Zaire, Tanzania and

>Nigeria. Contact: TechnoServe, Inc. 148 East Ave. Norwalk, CT 06851 (203)

>852-0377.

>

>- UNITED NATIONS. Will send a list of U.N. specialized agencies. Requests

>for employment should be made to the agency directly. Contact: United

>Nations, General Recruitment Section 1 United Nations Plaza New York, NY

>10017 (212) 963-8876.

>

>- USAID INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT INTERN PROGRAM. This is USAID's

>entry-level program. Candidates must have a BA degree and, in many fields, a

>graduate degree; and at least two years of related professional experience.

>The program is for those who seek to pursue a career as a Foreign Service

>Officer and is therefore highly competitive and selective. Contact: USAID

>International Development Intern Program, AID Recruitment Division, Room

>242, SA-1 2401 E Street, NW Washington, D.C. 30523-0114.

>----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>Editor:

>



------------------------------



Message received



On Wed, 7 May 1997, A. Loum wrote:



>

> Gambia-l, as already explained by Abdou, we have been experiencing

> technical difficulties since Tuesday night ( Pacific time ) May 5th. That

> seemed to have been the reason why the list was not functional during the

> last few days. Some of you might have received rejection notices of your

> postings and probably also a statement indicating that you have been

> unsubscribed and not a member of Gambia-l. When things get back to normal,

> you can resubmit your postings.

> I have a feeling that the problem is almost solved. I received a

> complete directory of the list along with the email addresses when I

> reviewed it prior to posting this message, something that was lacking

> during the last two days. Please respond to this message through the list

> to ensure that things are back to normal. Abdou, our technical manager has

> been diligently working on the problem while I have informed our UW

> computer people about it.

> Many thanks to Abdou and for also your patience.

> Thanks

> Tony

------------------------------



Thanks to Abdou, Tony and the managers for your excellent work.



Alhagi

------------------------------



For those who haven't already seen this, there is a book that has recently

come out about the history of Niumi. It's quite interesting:



The world and a very small place in Africa, by Donald R. Wright. Sources and

Studies in World History. M.E. Sharpe, Armonk, New York. 1997.



>From the back cover: "This fascinating work shows how global events and

world systems have affected people's lives for the past eight centuries in

Niumi, a small area at the mouth of the Gambia River in West Africa.

Trans-Saharan trade, European expansion, the rise of an Atlantic plantation

complex, inperialism, colonialism, political independence, and economic

dependence are among the global phenomena that have influenced the everyday

lives of the inhabitants of this tiny region. Drawing on archival and oral

traditions and writing in a clear and personal style, the author connects

world history with real people, on a local level."



Andy Lyons

The Gambia Resource Page

http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons



Ousman Gajigo

Morris Hall 107

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

(phone): 765 361 7096

Fax: 765 361 6295

Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 11:12:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Re: Air Afrique (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 4 May 1997 16:59:02 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Air Afrique



Tony,

I have had luggage left behind everytime l have taken an Air Afrique flight.

Both l and one other person l know have had a piece of luggage slashed open

with a knife and items removed. l have heard the same story from almost

everyone l know who has flown with them. l do not fly with this airline

anymore, and prefer to go with Swiss Air even though their fares are higher.

l have taken Sabena in the past, but have not done so anymore either since

both my sister and l have lost luggage on their flights as well. The ground

personnel at Dakar were rude to me as well as other customers , especially

the last time l had the unfortunate occasion to fly wiht Air Afrique. In

1991, Michigan State flew my family and l into Dakar on this airline and we

lost three large boxes full of personal items and supplies , including some

very valuable items that we had brought with us for our stay in Senegal. We

never saw these items again and of course never got any cooperation from

their personnel.l got tired of being given the run around everytime l went to

their offices, and just decided to let it go.



Jabou





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 07 May 1997 11:23:09 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: MY DEAR OMAR... WHAT A SMALL WORLD THIS IS INDEED.!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



HI OMAR.

WHERE DO I START??.WELL MAY BE IT WOULD BE PROPER TO TELL U THAT I

THINK I KNOW U, AND THAT WE MIGHT BE A BIT RELATED....SEE NOT ONLY

WERE U MY SENIOR AT SAINTS', BUT U ARE ALSO THE SON OF MY "UNCLE"

FAFA M'BAI. <I THINK>.. HE HAD TOLD ME JUST BEFORE I LEFT THE

GAMBIA TO COME TO THE U.S. THAT U AND YOUR BROTHER ARE IN U.K.

YOUR DAD IS A GREAT MAN.. HE IS ONE OF MY FEW HEROES AND AN

ADEQUATE AND WORTHY ROLE MODEL.....I HAVEN'T WRITTEN OR TALKED TO HIM

SINCE I CAME HERE AND PLEASE SEND ME HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IF U HAVE

IT SO I CAN THANK HIM....SEEEE.!!

WHAT A SMALL WORLD THIS IS INDEED.IF U GET IN TOUCH WITH YOUR DAD,

TELL HIM I AM THE SON OF YASIN JOBE AND ALH. MAMURR JAGNE..HE WILL

REMEMBER....

NOW

THAKNS FOR MAKING ME SALIVATE. ARE U GONNA COME TO THE ALD..ETC??

I HEARD THERE ARE LOTS OF GAMBIANS IN LONDON (BRITAIN). I GUESS U

ALL SEE EACH OTHER AND FEAST OF BENACHINS.. WELL THE U.S. IS SO

LARGE AND SPREAD THAT ONLY CHANCE MEETINGS OR ARRANGED ONES CAN GET

GAMBIANS TOGETHER....EVERYBODY IS BUSY TOO.SCHOOL. BUSINES. WORK..

,,ETC..>>>>>>>OMAR, I LIKE THE TOPIC THAT U PRESENTED ME WITH...I GOT

SO MUCH TO SAY ABOUT IT.. IT WOULD HOWEVER, BE ONLY MY "EDUCATED"

OPINION IF I SAY SOMETHING NOW.. I WOULD HAVE TO DELVE INTO SOME

MATERIALS TO PROVIDE U WITH THE NECCESSARY AND USEFUL FACTS . AND WHAT

THE EXPERTS ON IT HAVE TO SAY... I WILL POST IT TO U AS SOON AS I

GET IT TOGETHER....I MIGHT HAVE TO DO IT IN MULTIPLE POSTINGS B'CVOS

I AM IN THE MIDDLE OF FINALS...

I BE LOOKING FORWARD TO TALKING TO YOU....WHAT A SMALL WORLD IT IS

INDEED.. ALL THIS TIME AND WE HAVE TO GET ACQUINTED THIS WAY...

ENDU LEEN AK JAMMA..PEACE-OUT..>>>NJAGA JAGNE...





Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 21:55:47 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or indifference?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



Dear Ms. Darboe,



I will grant your request, and start the discussion on Gambian politics.

Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC. Without wanting to

repeat anything that has already been discussed (I only joined in March),

why did the opposition parties not boycott the elections. After the

presidential elections, if I can recall correctly, the leader of one the

opposition parties claimed on BBC Focus On Africa that he had evidence of

fraud in the elections. To this day, as far as I know, that evidence has

never been furnished. Is this apathy or indifference. One would expect

that evidence to be given as proof to the international community.



Apparently, the main topic in The Gambian Parliament these days is the pay

that MPs should get. I guess the MPs are concerned about their monthly

salaries than the welfare of their constituents. Of course it can be

argued that there is nothing wrong with increasing one's own welfare

first.



Pa Sallah Jagne has recently been released and appointed as commissioner

of WD. Apparently he has been given his full pay since July 1994, when he

was detained. There were charges of corruption brought against him at the

time. Have these charges been dropped? If not, is not strange that a man

discredited by the current government, imprisoned, and allegedly tortured,

should be made a commissioner by them. Is Mr Jagne to be accused of

apathy, or indiffernce?



Yours humbly,



Ebrima Jawara.





Date: Wed, 07 May 1997 20:29:56 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Deja Vu: Apathy or indifference?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ebrima Jawara wrote:



> why did the opposition parties not boycott the elections. After the

> presidential elections, if I can recall correctly, the leader of one the

> opposition parties claimed on BBC Focus On Africa that he had evidence of

> fraud in the elections. To this day, as far as I know, that evidence has

> never been furnished. Is this apathy or indifference. One would expect

> that evidence to be given as proof to the international community.



This could be apathy or indifference on the part of the parties who made

the allegations. It could also be unsubstantiated. The important fact

is that I believe the President has been openly recognized by all

parties so that would indicate that the results of the election were

accepted at the end.



> Apparently, the main topic in The Gambian Parliament these days is the pay

> that MPs should get. I guess the MPs are concerned about their monthly

> salaries than the welfare of their constituents. Of course it can be

> argued that there is nothing wrong with increasing one's own welfare

> first.



I would disagree there. I think it is important that the members of the

Assembly are properly remunerated from the beginning to help prevent

more cases of corruption down the line. For too long, our

parliamentarians have been marginalized in the democratic process that

is supposed to exist. The new constitution, as flawed as it may be,

does provide a greater role for this parliament then before. Apart from

the mandated overseeing committees, the Assembly must also be in session

for a minimum of 150 days a year. That's almost half a year. If we

expect them to maintain proper, effective offices and make a presence in

their constituencies they need to have the cash. We must remember that

the parliament is a new one and we should expect that establishing

matters like this will probably take up most of their time. Hopefully

once these matters are out of the way they can get on to more pressing

issues.



> Pa Sallah Jagne has recently been released and appointed as commissioner

> of WD. Apparently he has been given his full pay since July 1994, when he

> was detained. There were charges of corruption brought against him at the

> time. Have these charges been dropped? If not, is not strange that a man

> discredited by the current government, imprisoned, and allegedly tortured,

> should be made a commissioner by them. Is Mr Jagne to be accused of

> apathy, or indiffernce?



This is a very good question and I suppose that there can be many

reasons, mostly political, why such an appointment could, one, be made

by the same government that imprisoned him, and two, accepted by Mr.

Jagne. I think this is a matter where both the press and the

politicians need to push the government to come out on.



Personally, I think Mr. Jagne was wrongly imprisoned so perhaps like me,

he may see this as a vindication of sorts but he obviously has his

reasons. As far as the government is concerned, this is probably an

appointment of security. I believe they detained him throughout the

transition period because they felt threatened by him and the

appointment follows the same line. Keep him as far away as possible so

he doesn't stir trouble.



These are all interesting issues that I think we should all stop and

think about.



Peace.



Lat





Date: Wed, 07 May 1997 21:03:40 -0400

From: LatJor Ndow <

To:

Subject: ALD

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



>From LatJor Ndow



Greetings to all:



By way of rejoining the 'bantaba', I want to say that I agree with views

represented both by Amadou Janneh and Soffie Ceesay regarding the ALD

(and July 4) issues. Amadou's view (backed by past experiences) that

sports and parties have always overshadowed conferences held during

these events is quite true. Others on his side have even ventured to say

that it is a waste of time. This has been an ongoing problem which

organizers of these events (myself included) have been battling with for

quite some time.



Ya Soffie however points out that the conferences have however had a

positive impact on those few who have attended. They certainly are not

geared to just political debates as some would believe. The previous

African Liberation Day (ALD) weekend the she mentioned is an excellent

example. This discussions ranged from historical (Dr. Nyang) to

Economics (Dr. Sallah) to Science & Technology (LatJor) to yes,

political issues (All). All the topics focused on Gambia and the

gambian. As Ya Soffie mentioned the conference lasted for more than 5

hours.



What was accomplished? Perhaps I should answer this in a two-fold

manner. Individually we all benefitted. It was an educational experience

that gambians rarely shared with each other. I learnt a great deal and

everyone who attended expressed the same sentiment. Collectively, well,

this is where we as gambians have shortcomings in especially when the

task(s) at hand require us to work as a group. (Perhaps Gambia-l is a

marker of the transformation occurring in the gambian personality.) We

failed to galvanise ourselves into a cohesive group which could act as

an agent for progress within our communities and The Gambia.



The information shared at that conference (as well as others) was never

disseminated to the best of my recollection. Though it was recorded on

tape, nothing came of it (someone please correct me if I am wrong). I do

not recall reading about it in the 'Jaliba', the Washington-based

gambian paper nor was it posted on this forum as I had requested. Please

note that while I am focusing on the past ALD, other ALDs and July

Reunions suffered the same fate. I only focus on this past one because

another ALD is going to take place in about 2 weeks. An other conference

is also being planned, I am told.



I for one would like to see the organizers of this ALD conference place

on the agenda the topic of 'how we can take ideas and information and

translate them into action' (or something along those lines).



Finally on a positive note, Gambia-l received a tremendous boost

following the ALD weekend. I was able to disseminate hundreds of flyers

at the conference, park and dance hall, announcing the creation of

GAMBIA-L. The veterans on this list like Tony, Amadou and Lamin (of

Japan) will recall this. Today, not only has Gambia-l gone to higher

heights, but it has helped establish other groups all dedicated to

working for the betterment of out dear beloved motherland. So to those

who choose the easy route of throwing in the towel and say ALDs, July

Reunions, etc., are a waste of time, I say no don't give up. Come,

participate and insist on continuity.



In peace,

LatJor



Date: Wed, 7 May 1997 18:55:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: "D. Singhateh" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: ALD

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



'Kay LatJor Ndow,

I applaud your positive message you posted on the list. I

hope we can all emulate your style and passion you have for The Gambia.

However, I think there is still a lot to be done, fittingly as Sir Isaac

Newton rightly put it (slightly changed to serve the purpose here, "we are

just like small children playing on the seashore trying to distinguish

pebbles when a sea of problems lies before us yet to be solved"). Hence I

encourage you to tightened your belt to the last hole possible and

exercise any influence you may have over ADL organizing committee so that

we can have many brothers and sisters involved in worthy causes.



thanx every one for your time





Dawda Singhateh





On Wed, 7 May 1997, LatJor Ndow wrote:



> >From LatJor Ndow

>

> Greetings to all:

>

> By way of rejoining the 'bantaba', I want to say that I agree with views

> represented both by Amadou Janneh and Soffie Ceesay regarding the ALD

> (and July 4) issues. Amadou's view (backed by past experiences) that

> sports and parties have always overshadowed conferences held during

> these events is quite true. Others on his side have even ventured to say

> that it is a waste of time. This has been an ongoing problem which

> organizers of these events (myself included) have been battling with for

> quite some time.

>

> Ya Soffie however points out that the conferences have however had a

> positive impact on those few who have attended. They certainly are not

> geared to just political debates as some would believe. The previous

> African Liberation Day (ALD) weekend the she mentioned is an excellent

> example. This discussions ranged from historical (Dr. Nyang) to

> Economics (Dr. Sallah) to Science & Technology (LatJor) to yes,

> political issues (All). All the topics focused on Gambia and the

> gambian. As Ya Soffie mentioned the conference lasted for more than 5

> hours.

>

> What was accomplished? Perhaps I should answer this in a two-fold

> manner. Individually we all benefitted. It was an educational experience

> that gambians rarely shared with each other. I learnt a great deal and

> everyone who attended expressed the same sentiment. Collectively, well,

> this is where we as gambians have shortcomings in especially when the

> task(s) at hand require us to work as a group. (Perhaps Gambia-l is a

> marker of the transformation occurring in the gambian personality.) We

> failed to galvanise ourselves into a cohesive group which could act as

> an agent for progress within our communities and The Gambia.

>

> The information shared at that conference (as well as others) was never

> disseminated to the best of my recollection. Though it was recorded on

> tape, nothing came of it (someone please correct me if I am wrong). I do

> not recall reading about it in the 'Jaliba', the Washington-based

> gambian paper nor was it posted on this forum as I had requested. Please

> note that while I am focusing on the past ALD, other ALDs and July

> Reunions suffered the same fate.. I only focus on this past one because

> another ALD is going to take place in about 2 weeks. An other conference

> is also being planned, I am told.

>

> I for one would like to see the organizers of this ALD conference place

> on the agenda the topic of 'how we can take ideas and information and

> translate them into action' (or something along those lines).

>

> Finally on a positive note, Gambia-l received a tremendous boost

> following the ALD weekend. I was able to disseminate hundreds of flyers

> at the conference, park and dance hall, announcing the creation of

> GAMBIA-L. The veterans on this list like Tony, Amadou and Lamin (of

> Japan) will recall this. Today, not only has Gambia-l gone to higher

> heights, but it has helped establish other groups all dedicated to

> working for the betterment of out dear beloved motherland. So to those

> who choose the easy route of throwing in the towel and say ALDs, July

> Reunions, etc., are a waste of time, I say no don't give up. Come,

> participate and insist on continuity.

>

> In peace,

> LatJor

>





Date: Wed, 07 May 1997 23:38:54 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: ALD

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



LatJor Ndow wrote:



> What was accomplished? Perhaps I should answer this in a two-fold

> manner. Individually we all benefitted. It was an educational experience

> that gambians rarely shared with each other. I learnt a great deal and

> everyone who attended expressed the same sentiment. Collectively, well,

> this is where we as gambians have shortcomings in especially when the

> task(s) at hand require us to work as a group. (Perhaps Gambia-l is a

> marker of the transformation occurring in the gambian personality.) We

> failed to galvanise ourselves into a cohesive group which could act as

> an agent for progress within our communities and The Gambia.



The question about what is accomplished by these discussions, debates or

forums (fora?), is an interesting one. I know there are some who would

like to see them result in something positive like a common or

collective resolution that could then be passed on to appropriate

authorities. This would be quite an accomplishment but I do not think

it should be the goal. I think what is most important is that we try to

get a variety of responses on issues from participants that in turn

allows us to explore our own views further. As Latjor states here, if

anything we get the opportunity to learn.



Peace.



Lat



Date: Thu, 08 May 1997 14:18:31 +0100

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Zairian

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1



Zaire: Ten volunteers of the Zairian Red Cross killed in Kenge



Geneva (ICRC) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was

deeply shocked to learn of the death of 10

first-aid workers of the Red Cross Society of the Republic of Zaire,

killed some hours ago in Kenge, a town 200 km east of

Kinshasa. According to information received by the ICRC delegation in

the Zairian capital, the tragedy occurred as the

volunteers were assisting people wounded in the fighting which had been

raging in Kenge. Some 200 civilians were

reportedly killed in the clashes, and 126 wounded have been admitted to

hospital, 25 of them in critical condition.



The ICRC calls on the belligerents to respect all persons not taking

part in the fighting, in particular civilians, prisoners and

the wounded, and also the staff and buildings placed under the

protection of the Red Cross emblem. ICRC delegates and

Zairian Red Cross personnel will attempt to reach Kenge in the coming

hours to provide medical assistance to the hospital.



Bahary





Date: Thu, 8 May 1997 14:07:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Test

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello everyone,

Haven't checked my e-mail in a while hence didn't even know there was a

problem! But I'ld just like to thank Abdou and Tony for the sacrifices made.

Thanks guys.

Ancha.



Date: Thu, 8 May 1997 14:21:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Subject: African AIDS Guinea pigs? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



It's not a new subject, but it's one thatt never ceases to amaze and

anger me. Kinda like when they (Westerners) pay an ***** in one of the

African countries ( esp. Nigeria) inorder to dump Radioactive waste in

the country. This is another topic but briefly, a conference was held ( I

don't know the dettails) in which the Nigerian government was asked to

not spill the waste into the Atlantic Ocean or some other body of water.

The waste would have of course greatly affected water as a whole in Africa.

They ( Nigerians) probably don't care abou that as long as they get most

of it out of their country. There were rumors that the container in which

tthe waste originally came with is leaking. WHAT A MESS!!!



(BOSTON GLOBE)



US science's cruelty overseas



By Robert Kuttner, 04/27/97



Thanks to the Public Citizen Health

Research Group, it recently came to light

that US medical researchers are still using

Third World populations as human guinea

pigs, with ethical standards that are

unacceptable in the United States.



The studies, on some 12,000 HIV-positive

pregnant women in the Ivory Coast, Uganda,

Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and other African

countries, are financed by the Centers for

Disease Control and the National Institutes

of Health.



Since 1994, the standard US treatment to

reduce mother-child HIV transmission has

been the drug AZT during the final weeks of

pregnancy. This reduces by about two-thirds

the number of infants who contract HIV from

their mothers.



But in the Third World experiments,

conducted under the auspices of US

researchers, target populations are divided

into several groups. Some receive

variations on the effective AZT treatment.

Others get a dummy placebo. This allows

scientists to measure the efficacy of the

different treatment strategies against a

``control group'' that gets no medication.



The Health Research Group does not object

to the variations in the treatment, only to

the fact that some subjects receive

placebos.



According to Dr. Peter Lurie, who amassed

the data for the Health Research Group,

this unnecessary ``double-blind'' study

will result in about 1,000 more

HIV-positive children, virtually all of

whom will die gruesome deaths. But the

Centers for Disease Control takes the

position that this approach is ethically

defensible because in the absence of the

research, none of the target group would

benefit.



Still, the fact remains that this study

violates ethical standards that are

strictly enforced at home: Treatments known

to be effective are not to be denied human

subjects for the sake of ``research.''

Nobody contends that these research

protocols would have been approved had the

subjects been Americans. That's why they

had to be conducted on Africans.



In a letter to Secretary of Health and

Human Services Donna Shalala, Dr. Sidney

Wolfe, who directs the Health Research

Group, suggested that these experiments

also violate the 1995 Helsinki Declaration

of the World Medical Association, which

requires that the best available therapy be

given human subjects, including those in

control groups, as well as the Nuremberg

Code of Research Conduct, which was adopted

after World War II in response to practices

of Nazi doctors.



Among other provisions, the Nuremberg Code

requires that all research should be ``so

conducted as to avoid all unnecessary

physical and mental suffering and injury.''

Shalala's office has not yet replied.



The evident double standard for medical

research on human subjects raises a much

larger question - the proper relation

between standards that the US values at

home and those we demand in relations

between Americans and the rest of the

world. This issue becomes more pressing as

commerce becomes more globalized.



In general, the US government seeks to

impose US standards on the rest of the

world where the interests of American

property owners are at stake but takes a

far more relaxed position where other

people's interests are involved.



For example, in our relations with China,

American diplomats are extremely upset that

China does not honor US laws regarding

intellectual property. If trade

negotiations break down, it could well be

over Chinese piracy of US patents and

copyrights. But China's treatment of

workers who produce for export to the US

market, including those employed by

subsidiaries or partners of US companies,

is not an issue in the trade negotiations,

nor is the use of child labor or prison

labor, nor is the displacement of US

workers because of substandard Chinese

labor practices.



By the same token, protecting the patent

interests of US pharmaceutical companies

was key to the diplomatic breakthrough that

set up the World Trade Organization.



The property rights of drug companies are

protected overseas, but the products of

those same companies are routinely exported

for uses not approved in the United States.

And they are sometimes tested on human

subjects in ways that violate US standards.



So there is really a double double standard

at work here. It's bad enough that there is

one standard for US-sponsored research on

Americans and another where the subjects

are desperately poor Africans. But the

broader double standard is the enforcement

by the US government of one set of global

rules for powerful American corporations,

wherever they operate, and far weaker rules

for ordinary citizens of the planet,

foreign and domestic.



Robert Kuttner's column appears regularly

in the Globe.



This story ran on page e7 of the Boston

Globe on 04/27/97.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Joseph N. Khamalah

Joseph N. Khamalah

Tel: (519)888-4567 x 3863

Fax: (519)746-7252

email:

http://mansci1.uwaterloo.ca/~jnkhamal

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you think you have it tough, read history. - Anonymous.









Date: Thu, 08 May 1997 20:47:25 +0100

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: ZAIRE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

THE U-S SPECIAL ENVOY TO ZAIRE SAID AFTER TALKS WITH

FRENCH OFFICIALS IN PARIS THURSDAY THAT HE BELIEVES ZAIRE'S

PRESIDENT MOBUTU SESE SEKO WILL RETURN TO KINSHASA FOLLOWING

TALKS IN GABON. SEVERAL REPORTS SUGGESTED PRESIDENT MOBUTU MIGHT

INSTEAD DECIDE TO GO INTO EXILE.



THE WAR IN ZAIRE IS A SOURCE OF TENSION BETWEEN FRANCE AND

THE UNITED STATES. FRANCE PRESSED FOR AN INTERNATIONAL FORCE TO

BE SENT THERE AS SOON AS IT BECAME OBVIOUS LAST YEAR THAT

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF REFUGEES WERE IN DANGER. BUT THE UNITED

STATES AND OTHER WESTERN COUNTRIES OPPOSED THE PLAN.



FRANCE ALSO BELIEVES THAT THE ETHNIC TUTSI REBELS UNDER LAURENT

KABILA WILL TURN THE BIGGEST FRENCH-SPEAKING COUNTRY IN AFRICA

INTO ANOTHER ENGLISH-SPEAKING NATION.



B.Dukuray



REPORTS 08-May-97



Mobutu Sese Seko

Zairean President



Born: October 14, 1930; Lisala, Belgian Congo (now Zaire)

Education: Student, L'Ecole Centrale de Luluabourg, 1950-52; Institute

of Journalism, Brussels, 1959-60; Institute of Social Studies,

Brussels Military Service: Sgt-Maj., accountancy department, Force

Publique,

Belgian Congo, 1949-56; Occupation: Soldier Family: Wife, Boby Ladawa; 7

children

Religion: Roman Catholic Early Years: Journalist, 1956-58; Named chief

of staff, Congo army, 1960; Named commander in chief,1960 Political

Career: Seized power

with backing of military, assumed presidency, 1965 Office: Office of the

President, Mont

NgaliemaKinshasa, Zaire



D.Bukuray





Ancha,

This is not surprising but it is possible only because the governments of

these respective so called "Third World" countries allow this to happen. The

U.S government always protects the interest of big bussiness even against

it's own citizenry as evidenced by the havoc that the tobacco industry

continues to wreck, as well as many terrible things that the pharmaceutical

industry gets away with even in this country.The fault lies with those who

allowed the CDC

to come into their countries to perpetrate these evils on innocent people.



Jabou.





<<It's not a new subject, but it's one thatt never ceases to amaze and

anger me. Kinda like when they (Westerners) pay an ***** in one of the

African countries ( esp. Nigeria) inorder to dump Radioactive waste in

the country. This is another topic but briefly, a conference was held ( I

don't know the dettails) in which the Nigerian government was asked to

not spill the waste into the Atlantic Ocean or some other body of water.

The waste would have of course greatly affected water as a whole in Africa.

They ( Nigerians) probably don't care abou that as long as they get most

of it out of their country. There were rumors that the container in which

tthe waste originally came with is leaking. WHAT A MESS!!!



(BOSTON GLOBE)



US science's cruelty overseas



By Robert Kuttner, 04/27/97



Thanks to the Public Citizen Health

Research Group, it recently came to light

that US medical researchers are still using

Third World populations as human guinea

pigs, with ethical standards that are

unacceptable in the United States.



The studies, on some 12,000 HIV-positive

pregnant women in the Ivory Coast, Uganda,

Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and other African

countries, are financed by the Centers for

Disease Control and the National Institutes

of Health.



Since 1994, the standard US treatment to

reduce mother-child HIV transmission has

been the drug AZT during the final weeks of

pregnancy. This reduces by about two-thirds

the number of infants who contract HIV from

their mothers.



But in the Third World experiments,

conducted under the auspices of US

researchers, target populations are divided

into several groups. Some receive

variations on the effective AZT treatment.

Others get a dummy placebo. This allows

scientists to measure the efficacy of the

different treatment strategies against a

``control group'' that gets no medication.



The Health Research Group does not object

to the variations in the treatment, only to

the fact that some subjects receive

placebos.



According to Dr. Peter Lurie, who amassed

the data for the Health Research Group,

this unnecessary ``double-blind'' study

will result in about 1,000 more

HIV-positive children, virtually all of

whom will die gruesome deaths. But the

Centers for Disease Control takes the

position that this approach is ethically

defensible because in the absence of the

research, none of the target group would

benefit.



Still, the fact remains that this study

violates ethical standards that are

strictly enforced at home: Treatments known

to be effective are not to be denied human

subjects for the sake of ``research.''

Nobody contends that these research

protocols would have been approved had the

subjects been Americans. That's why they

had to be conducted on Africans.



In a letter to Secretary of Health and

Human Services Donna Shalala, Dr. Sidney

Wolfe, who directs the Health Research

Group, suggested that these experiments

also violate the 1995 Helsinki Declaration

of the World Medical Association, which

requires that the best available therapy be

given human subjects, including those in

control groups, as well as the Nuremberg

Code of Research Conduct, which was adopted

after World War II in response to practices

of Nazi doctors.



Among other provisions, the Nuremberg Code

requires that all research should be ``so

conducted as to avoid all unnecessary

physical and mental suffering and injury.''

Shalala's office has not yet replied.



The evident double standard for medical

research on human subjects raises a much

larger question - the proper relation

between standards that the US values at

home and those we demand in relations

between Americans and the rest of the

world. This issue becomes more pressing as

commerce becomes more globalized.



In general, the US government seeks to

impose US standards on the rest of the

world where the interests of American

property owners are at stake but takes a

far more relaxed position where other

people's interests are involved.



For example, in our relations with China,

American diplomats are extremely upset that

China does not honor US laws regarding

intellectual property. If trade

negotiations break down, it could well be

over Chinese piracy of US patents and

copyrights. But China's treatment of

workers who produce for export to the US

market, including those employed by

subsidiaries or partners of US companies,

is not an issue in the trade negotiations,

nor is the use of child labor or prison

labor, nor is the displacement of US

workers because of substandard Chinese

labor practices.



By the same token, protecting the patent

interests of US pharmaceutical companies

was key to the diplomatic breakthrough that

set up the World Trade Organization.



The property rights of drug companies are

protected overseas, but the products of

those same companies are routinely exported

for uses not approved in the United States.

And they are sometimes tested on human

subjects in ways that violate US standards.



So there is really a double double standard

at work here. It's bad enough that there is

one standard for US-sponsored research on

Americans and another where the subjects

are desperately poor Africans. But the

broader double standard is the enforcement

by the US government of one set of global

rules for powerful American corporations,

wherever they operate, and far weaker rules

for ordinary citizens of the planet,

foreign and domestic.



Robert Kuttner's column appears regularly

in the Globe.



This story ran on page e7 of the Boston

Globe on 04/27/97.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph N. Khamalah

Tel: (519)888-4567 x 3863

Fax: (519)746-7252

email:

http://mansci1.uwaterloo.ca/~jnkhamal

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you think you have it tough, read history. - Anonymous.











---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 8 May 1997 14:53:15 +0800 (WAUST)

From: atiku_garba_yahaya <

To: Sulaiman Mahamoud Jalloh <

Senesi Turay <

Subject: CELEBRATING THE ISLAMIC NEW YEAR 1418 AH.





In the name of Allah, most compassionate, most merciful, who says:



The number of months in the sight of Allah is twelve (in a

year) - so ordained by Him the day He created the heavens and the

earth; of them four are sacred: That is the right religion.

(Qur'an, 9:36)





On the occasion of celebrating the Islamic new Year 1418 AH, one deems it

fit to:



1. Join other Muslims in celebrating it and to wish them the very

best of luck and Allah's guidance.



2. Once again remind ourselves of the significance of the HIJRA

calendar by situating its place in especially Islamic history.







HIJRA CALENDAR IN HISTORY.



The custom of referring to events as happening before or after the HIJRA

by the Muslims began during the life time of the Prophet (SAW). The

method in the beginning was such that a year was referred to around an

important incidence eg year of permission - the year in which Allah's

command for migration from Makka to Madina was received. The second was

known as the year in which JIHAD was made compulsory. The third year was

known as the year of affliction; etc.



However, the system of reckoning a year after its important event, did

not last long. Perhaps this could be due to the occurrence of many events

of significance in successive order, eg the battle of Badr, Uhud, etc.

Consequent upon this, therefore, another method came into use. In the new

method, HIJRA, on accounts of its being the sole reason for all later

events of great importance in the history of Islam, became regarded as

the starting point for mentioning all happenings, and it used to be said

that such and such took place so many month(s) after HIJRA. For example,

concerning fasting in the month of Ramadan, it is stated that it was made

compulsory eighteen months after the HIJRA.



It is important to point out that the Arabs were familiar with the method

of constructing history by referring to important events. Even though it

may not be claimed that in the whole of Arabia there existed a uniform

system of time reckoning in the early days, yet it is found out that the

pre-Islam Arabs had been using memorable events as the starting point for

their oral history narration. Once an important event was adopted by the

Arabs, it remained in use till such a time when another event of

significance, according to them, took place. For example, the death of

Ka'ab b. Luwaiy (the ancestor of Banu Hashim) was an important event for

the Arabs, who, therefore, used th year of his death as the starting

point of recounting their history. Later on, the attack of Abraha on the

Ka'aba with a fully equipped force having a contingent of elephants was

considered an important event which the Arabs called the year of elephant.

Hence they started recounting their history by referring to it and would

say eg this happened so many months or years before or after the year of

elephant. This use, seems to be substituted by the year in which the war

of Fijar took place.



The HIJRA of the Prophet (SAW) from Makka to Madina was not only one of

the most important events, but also the first in order of occurrence in

the history of Islam. Soon after its occurrence, it occupied the minds of

the Muslims, who attached greatest importance to it. There was no better

way to remember its importance than to count it as the starting point for

recounting their history. It was Caliph Umar al-Khattab who, as a Caliph,

regularised the HIJRA calendar.





IMPORTANCE OF HIJRA CALENDAR.



The months of the Islamic calendar are lunar and they are twelve.

Muharram is the first month and the twelveth being Dhul Hijja. The months

of the Islamic calendar are unique in the sense that each contains some

particular activities for us to carry out. And each month is equally

significant as the other. The significance of Muharram, for instance, to

the collective spiritual experience of mankind, lies in the fact that the

month witnessed so many major historical events in the history of

mankind. Of particular importance is the 10th of Muharram (Day of Ashura)

which has featured unique occurrences in man's history. Every muslim is

expected to fast on this day as a mark of appreciation because Allah

(SWT) turned mercifully to many Prophets on this day. For example:



1. Allah (SWT) turned with mercy on this day to Prophet Adam (AS) on

earth after his exile from paradise.



2. Prophet Nuh (AS) and his companions on the ark were delivered on

this day.



3. The fire in which Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was placed by the pagan

infidels was extinguished by Allah (SWT) on this day.



4. Allah (SWT) spoke to Prophet Musa (AS) and sent the law to him on

this day.



5. Prophet Yunus (AS) was saved from the belly of the fish on this day.



6. Prophet Isa (AS) was saved from crucification on this day.



7. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent Allah's special blessings through

Angel Jibril on this day.





FINALLY, I pray to Allah (SWT) to guide us to and in the right path.

Ameen.



Thank you and Wassalam.



---Atiku.





Gambia-L...



Please find additional demo issues (from April) of the Observer Online at...



http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer



Thanks...



- The Observer Online Team







> Dear Ms. Darboe,

>

> I will grant your request, and start the discussion on Gambian politics.

> Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

> the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC.



Is there any evidence to support this contention? Please enlighten us.



Thanks,



Alpha



Date: Fri, 9 May 1997 11:30:52 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Tailor made constitution.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



Mr Robinson,



My mistake for not supplying any evidence of flaws (as Lattir

Downes-Thomas put it) in the new constitution. By saying that the

constitution is tailor made for the APRC/AFPRC, I was trying to say that

the constitution gives the party in power extraordinary powers. It was

obvious that the APRC was going to win. To me it is clever of the present

government. Make a constitution that is going to give you extraordinary

powers, pretend you are not going to contest, once the constitution is

accepted, announce that you will be contesting. Did you personally

believe that the APRC were going to lose the elections? Was it not obvious

that the new cabinet was going to be almost the same as before.



I can't really give any evidence without a copy to quote from. However if

any patriotic Gambian out there has a copy, why don't they send it to the

list, and let everyone make their own judgement.



I am sure Alpha, being the patriotic Gambian you are, that you must have

one handy. Till then.



Yours humbly,



Ebrima Jawara.





HI,

MY NAME IS SIGGA JAGNE. I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THE LIST IS

OPERATING NORMALY NOW. I SENT A SELF INTRODUCTORY

MESSAGE AS A NEW MEMBER, BUT IT WOULD NOT GO THROUGH.

THIS WAS ON TUESDAY 6TH.





DEAR GAMBIA-L MEMBERS,

MY NAME IS MISS SIGGA JAGNE. I HAVE

BEEN ENLISTED FOR SOME TIME NOW, BUT I HAVE NOT HAD THE

OPPORTUNITY TO INTRODUCE MYSELF. BUT I AM VERY IMPRESSED

BY THE RESPONSES AND DISCUSSIONS THAT MEMBERS HOLD ON

GAMBIA-L. ALLOW ME TO COMMEND YOU. I LOOK FORWARD TO

BEING AN ACTIVE MEMBER.

MISS SIGGA JAGNE





Sigga:



Your message came through. Welcome to the bantaba. I'm sure you'll

enjoy the forum. I hope all is going well with you, Annie, and all

the Gambians at KSU. Send me a private mail if you have the time.



Omar.



I checked it out and it looks very good... can't belief we'll all finally

keep up with what's going on in TG, maybe others print media in TG can

follow later. Keep up the good work..



Lamin Bojang, brother of veteran Gambia-ler Sarjo Bojang has been added

to the list. We welcome him and will be looking forward to his

introduction and contributions.

Subscription managers can now resume adding on new members.



Thanks

Tony







Gambia-l,

Musa Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Musa, we look forward to your contributions. Please send an

introduction of yourself to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



All,



Baboucarr Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro to the list.



Sarian



ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>

> > Dear Ms. Darboe,

> >

> > I will grant your request, and start the discussion on Gambian politics.

> > Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

> > the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC.

>

> Is there any evidence to support this contention? Please enlighten us.



The best evidence to support this contention would be the the second

part of the Constitution titled, Shedule 2. It pretty much exonerates

the AFPRC from being questioned on any of their activities during the

transition period and also allows the decrees created under the AFPRC to

continue thus giving the President and his government powers that

normally they would not have.



I think this is what allows various institutions of the government to

act they way they have recently against members of the opposition.



This is also an example of how flawed the entire document is because of

the ambiguity caused here and the contradiction that this part of the

constitution presents with respect to other parts.



Peace.



Lat



>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Thu, 8 May 1997 14:53:15 +0800 (WAUST)

>From: atiku_garba_yahaya <

>To: Sulaiman Mahamoud Jalloh <

> Senesi Turay <

>Subject: CELEBRATING THE ISLAMIC NEW YEAR 1418 AH.

>

>

>In the name of Allah, most compassionate, most merciful, who says:

>

> The number of months in the sight of Allah is twelve (in a

> year) - so ordained by Him the day He created the heavens and the

> earth; of them four are sacred: That is the right religion.

> (Qur'an, 9:36)

>

>

>On the occasion of celebrating the Islamic new Year 1418 AH, one deems it

>fit to:

>

> 1. Join other Muslims in celebrating it and to wish them the very

> best of luck and Allah's guidance.

>

> 2. Once again remind ourselves of the significance of the HIJRA

> calendar by situating its place in especially Islamic history.

>



AS SALAAM ALAIK..ATIKU.....

MAY YOU BE BLESSED.



YOUR POSTING WAS UNEXPECTED AND VERY SPECIAL TO ME. I am a muslim

not so well versed in the quran and islamic texts. any such

information would therefore, be greately appreciated. i am so caught up

in the western life here that i did not even know that the islamic

new year was near or is here. may i please print this posting of

yours and really go over it methodically. i am not literate in

arabic so i cannot read arabic texts. i do not also like to read

the translations and the transliterations of the quran into english. i

always feel that somehow, no matter what little i know, there is

something missing from them.. they seem so much less authentic.

much of what i learned in the DARA doesn't do me much good now and

almost everything i come accross seems to be new to me. i will be

looking forward to more postings from you.



njaga jagne.........a gambian in hill-billy land..







FORWARDE MESSGE FROM MR. TOMBONG SAIDY.

************************************************

-

From:

id RAA06905 for

Thu, 8 May 1997 17:17:34 -0400 (EDT)

Date: Thu, 8 May 1997 17:17:34 -0400 (EDT)

Message-ID: <

To:

Subject: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA



Gambia-L,



It has been a long time since you last heard from me. I have been in The

Gambia since early February, but due to circumstances beyond my control, I

could not sign on. It took a while before I could get my computer to The

Gambia, and it took a while to settle as well.



Thank Allah, I am now settling down and hopefully I will resume my

contributions in the "BANTABA".



I have been promoted and posted to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and

Employment. I am the Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for

Administration and Direct Foreign Investment promotion.



I miss you all. I also miss the discussions as well. Since I am now on the

ground, I will try to provide first hand and timely information. It is rather

expensive to log in because, I have to call long distance to do so.

CompuServe, which was serving The Gambia, has stopped doing so because of a

dispute with GAMTEL. I am trying to persuade America Online to set up a note

in The Gambia to replace or compete with CompuServe. Until I found a cheaper

way of signing on, I will be accessing my E-mail sparingly.



My contact numbers are: Office (Direct Line) Tel/Fax: (220) 228-169

Cellular: (220)

990-744



Best regards.



TOMBONG SAIDY

PEACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!











>I can't really give any evidence without a copy to quote from. However if

>any patriotic Gambian out there has a copy, why don't they send it to the

>list, and let everyone make their own judgement.

>

>I am sure Alpha, being the patriotic Gambian you are, that you must have

>one handy. Till then.

>

>Yours humbly,

>

>Ebrima Jawara.

>





******greetings Ebrima and fellow gambia-l'ers.************

i am not one to say that i knew anything of the Gambia's

constitution when the Gambia was still a "demacracy" (in my opinion)

even if this peaceful and serene nation was misused and abused by the

jawara regime. but if there is anything i know, it is that the old

constitution was drawn with no intent to give any group of people

comand of power for thirty years**( even if that was what

happened)**** That constitution had given Gambians a lot of rights and

a peace of mind inherently denied today by the jammeh regime....The

only thing i supported jammeh with was that he had helped to oust

an old, out of date and "each man for himself regime". he had also

helped to realise my prediction that oonly the bullet or death in old

age could make the old man give up power. Sir dawda was a true

gambian leader who got stricken by the "old African leader"

syndrome. He messed up. he could have done much better... he let too

much happen that should not have....People should deserve more than a

paid vacation when they embezzle the nation's funds.

Yaya however, is also aflling prey to the destructive "military regime

syndrome" He is not only gonna self-destruct, but i am afraid he is

gonna take the gambia along with him..i pray to God that we do not

become another liberia or sierra leone, and the likes of somalia. Yaya

had a chance to be a hero, but he blew it when he also greedily

held on to power "by all means neccessary!!!!".... and started to put

his fellow gambians "six-feet under" when challenged. REMBER YAHYA>>>> "

POWER CORRUPTS......AND ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY"... IT is

almost an irony to me to realise that that i am going to also apply

my prediction of Jawara's fate to the man that made it true.. if you

think that your "safo's" are all-powerful, yahya!!!ask around... the

all-mighty is watching....i hope that you will son come to your senses

and realise that soldiers' hands are too heavy to belong to anywhere

else but the barracks and geared towards the protection of the nation

from external aggression. it is almost invariable that the short-sighted

man always trips on his own feet becausehe is peering too intensely

ahead... Jawara created the army after the failed attempts of kukoi.. the

gambia did not need one even if it provided much-needed jobs. it is

the same army that brought about his downfall. Yyyyyaaahhyyaaaa.....???

what is gonna be yours???

*>>>>>>>this should be enough for now, i will look faward to a

response..... i will also look foward to a copy of the current

constitution if anybody can post it......



NJAGA JAGNE......>>>>A GAMBIAN IN HILL-BILLY LAND......****





In regards to the AFPRC having built- in safeguards for themselves in the

constitution, a friend and l were discussing this very issue last night. We

both agreed that this is the kind of thing that inevitably ensues whenever

power is siezed. We all agree or at least l hope so, that we definitely

needed a change in The Gambia , and given the situation we had for the past

thirty years, perhaps a coup was the only way to at least begin this change

(l do not know) However, those who sieze power by force are always plagued by

the fear that they have set a precedent, and that someone else, either within

their own organization, or outside of it, will attempt to do the same. This

becomes the motivation for many a contradictory stance. Unfortunately, this

is the situation that the present government is in. When you have to

constantly look behind your back, one tends to make decisions that are geared

more towards protecting oneself as opposed to being in the best interest of

all concerned. What do the rest of you think?



Jabou.















In a message dated 5/9/97 1:53:11 PM, you wrote:



<<ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>

> > Dear Ms. Darboe,

> >

> > I will grant your request, and start the discussion on Gambian politics.

> > Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

> > the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC.

>

> Is there any evidence to support this contention? Please enlighten us.



The best evidence to support this contention would be the the second

part of the Constitution titled, Shedule 2. It pretty much exonerates

the AFPRC from being questioned on any of their activities during the

transition period and also allows the decrees created under the AFPRC to

continue thus giving the President and his government powers that

normally they would not have.



I think this is what allows various institutions of the government to

act they way they have recently against members of the opposition.



This is also an example of how flawed the entire document is because of

the ambiguity caused here and the contradiction that this part of the

constitution presents with respect to other parts.



Peace.



Lat







>>







SIGGA JAGNE,

Git your intro.



Jabou



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



Please can someone tell me how to send massege to the mail list,

because some time I get problem to send massege to the list.



Thanks



B.Dukuray





Zaire Official Accused of Fraud

By Stephen Buckley

Washington Post Foreign Service

Friday, May 9, 1997; Page A28





KINSHASA, Zaire, May 8, 97... Zaire's prime minister reportedly

has converted all of the country's hard-currency assets into $7

million in cash and appears to be preparing "for a speedy

departure from Kinshasa with a couple of large suitcases of

cash," according to a confidential State Department cable.



The cable sent to Washington by the U.S. Embassy here

quotes "a well-informed source" in the Zairian financial

community as saying that Gen. Likulia Bolongo, appointed

prime minister April 13 by President Mobutu Sese Seko,

drained the government's overseas petroleum accounts and has

taken "personal control" of the assets.



"While there is no direct evidence," the cable says, "the

circumstances point to the possibility that Prime Minister

Likulia has prepared for a speedy departure from Kinshasa

with a couple of large suitcases of cash."



It adds: "For the moment, he seems to be avoiding diversions,

such as preparing the defense of Kinshasa, and concentrating

on raising as much cash as possible, either for his own use, the

use of other senior military officials, or President Mobutu."



The prime minister could not be reached for comment tonight,

and U.S. Ambassador Daniel Simpson refused to comment.

A rebel force seeking to overthrow Mobutu for the past seven

months and heightened political chaos here in the capital have

Mobutu's regime teetering and some top officials fleeing, or at

least attempting to. The rebel Alliance of Democratic Forces

for the Liberation of Congo-Zaire controls about three-fourths

of this country of 46 million and are now about 125 miles east

of the capital.



Zaire's political elite has become increasingly alarmed as rebels

have drawn closer to the capital. They are applying for visas to

European countries and sending their families abroad.

Numerous relatives of Mobutu left the country two or three

months ago.



The most publicized defection in recent weeks was that of

former prime minister Kengo wa Dondo. Kengo, who fled the

country on April 13 and is believed to be in Europe, was

accused on April 16 of having taken several million dollars

originally meant for Zaire's campaign against the rebels.

But the State Department cable suggests Likulia may have

helped himself to the country's war fund accounts just before

being appointed prime minister.



The funds were withdrawn by a high-ranking military official

who reports directly to Likulia "and have not resurfaced," the

cable states, adding that perhaps accusations thrown at Kengo

quickly died because "if Likulia himself actually stole the funds,

he would have little interest in keeping the story alive."



According to the cable, the source said Likulia asked for the

country's hard-currency assets to be converted into cash

shortly before he took over as prime minister. After most of the

money was shipped in from Europe. Zaire's commercial

banks reportedly had only $700,000 in hard currency a

military armored car delivered the money to the prime

minister's compound.



The cable takes care to note that Zairian leaders have long

been known as some of the world's most corrupt and that the

scramble for cash in what appears to be Mobutu's final days

may be more fierce than ever.



"Given senior Zairians reputation for extreme greed, it seems

likely that the prime minister is now concentrating on his own

pension fund," the cable said.



Copyright 1997 The Washington Post Company









.c The Associated Press



> WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States, accusing Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi

> of violating United Nations sanctions, asked Nigeria to detain the aircraft

> on which Libyan leader Gadhafi flew to that country.

>

> Gadhafi was aboard one of four aircraft that flew Friday to the Nigerian

> capital Abuja after an initial stop in neighboring Niger.

>

> State Department spokesman Nicholas Burns said the United States is asking

> officials in Niger and Nigeria about the facts of the case.

>

> ``We will be very disappointed with both of those governments if in fact they

> aided and abetted the Libyan dictator to fly in violation of the U.N.

> sanctions to both of those countries,'' Burns said.

>

> Afterward, he said, the United States will go to the he U.N. Security Council

> and the U.N. Sanctions Committee to seek condemnation of Libya.

>

> The Security Council banned flights to and from Libya in 1992 to force the

> surrender of two Libyans wanted in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over

> Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 270 people.

>

> Burns said he is confident Gadhafi's travels will undercut countries that

> advocate lifting the sanctions.

>

> Libya violated the sanctions in March by sending a plane with 105 passengers

> to Saudi Arabia for the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage without first obtaining

> U.N. permission. It was the third year in a row that Libya defied the United

> Nations. Gadhafi has vowed never to ask permission from ``Christians'' in the

> Security Council for his people to perform their Muslim duties.

>

> In Nigeria, Gadhafi was greeted by Gen. Sani Abacha, the country's military

> leader, and by thousands of school children. He led prayers before a crowd

> estimated at 50,000.

>

> ``It is not a secret that America and Europe are leading a campaign to insult

> and belittle the Islamic peoples,'' Gadhafi, dressed in a white robe, turban

> and sunglasses, said in his sermon at Friday prayers.

>

> He told the crowd he wanted to demonstrate Islam's strength against Europe

> and America.

>

> ``We want to mobilize the millions of Muslims from the start of this

> (Islamic) year to show off our power. We want to show Islam's power and its

> ability to challenge and return the insults to those who voice them,'' he

> said.

>

> Gadhafi showed the crowd photos of children he said were killed in U.S. air

> raids on Libya in 1986 and in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

>

> ``These are the symbols of terrorism and barbarianism,'' Gadhafi said. ``The

> Israelis are still occupying Lebanon after these attacks, and they don't

> withdraw because the Americans are with them.''

>

> AP-NY-05-09-97 1637EDT





This may sound like a strange request but I have a Gambian Visitor here in

Armenia and I want to make some Gambian Dishes. I'm a pretty fair cook and

just whipped up a nice domoda.....

I'm looking for a recipe for Coucha (however it is spelled)....We are able

to get sorrel in the local market here. Any other recipes would be

greatfully appreciated. I may have to adapt them to the local produce but

I'll try.

Thanks to you all



MKJ

Sean O'Leary

USAID/Yerevan

Washington,DC

20520-7020

Home Phone:(3742)151371

E-mail address:





Hey Sean,



You can try using spinnach (if that's the right spelling) to make the

"coucha". It works amazingly.. & anybody invited???



Yeah....we can get sorrel here which is the right stuff but I need the full

recipe...



N'Janko say hi to you. He is right here now and wonders why you are working

on Saturday evening. He invites you for Domoda...it smells real good..





Are you coming on the 4th??



Did you see Kim....

Sean O'Leary

USAID/Yerevan

Washington,DC

20520-7020

Home Phone:(3742)151371

E-mail address:





>Dear Ms. Darboe,

>

>I will grant your request, and start the discussion on Gambian politics.

>Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

>the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC. Without wanting to

>repeat anything that has already been discussed (I only joined in March),

>why did the opposition parties not boycott the elections. After the

>presidential elections, if I can recall correctly, the leader of one the

>opposition parties claimed on BBC Focus On Africa that he had evidence of

>fraud in the elections. To this day, as far as I know, that evidence has

>never been furnished. Is this apathy or indifference. One would expect

>that evidence to be given as proof to the international community.

>I TOTALLY AGREE WITH MR JAWARA. MR DARBO DID SAY THAT HE HAD SUBSTANTIAL

EVIDENCE THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS WERE RIGGED.HE SAID THIS IN A BBC

PROGRAMME,TALK ABOUT AFRICA.COINCIDENTALLY HE WAS REPLYING TO ME.I TOOK PART IN

THAT PARTICULAR PROGRAMME ALONG WITH MR DARBO,PAP CHEYASSIN SECKA AND ZAYA YEBO,

A FORMER GHANAIAN MINISTER.I WAS IN THE STUDIOS IN LONDON ALONG WITH MR YEBO

WHILE MR DARBO AND MR SECKA WERE JOINED BY TELEPHONE.THE TOPIC CENTRED ON THE

WAY FORWARD FOR THE GAMBIA AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.

WE HAVE STILL NOT SEEN ANY OF THE SO CALLED PROVES FROM MR DARBO AS PROMISED.

THANKS,EBRIMA DAMEH.





>Apparently, the main topic in The Gambian Parliament these days is the pay

>that MPs should get. I guess the MPs are concerned about their monthly

>salaries than the welfare of their constituents. Of course it can be

>argued that there is nothing wrong with increasing one's own welfare

>first.

>

>Pa Sallah Jagne has recently been released and appointed as commissioner

>of WD. Apparently he has been given his full pay since July 1994, when he

>was detained. There were charges of corruption brought against him at the

>time. Have these charges been dropped? If not, is not strange that a man

>discredited by the current government, imprisoned, and allegedly tortured,

>should be made a commissioner by them. Is Mr Jagne to be accused of

>apathy, or indiffernce?

>

>Yours humbly,

>

>Ebrima Jawara.

>

>







> In regards to the AFPRC having built- in safeguards for themselves in the

>constitution, a friend and l were discussing this very issue last night. We

>both agreed that this is the kind of thing that inevitably ensues whenever

>power is siezed. We all agree or at least l hope so, that we definitely

>needed a change in The Gambia , and given the situation we had for the past

>thirty years, perhaps a coup was the only way to at least begin this change

>(l do not know) However, those who sieze power by force are always plagued by

>the fear that they have set a precedent, and that someone else, either within

>their own organization, or outside of it, will attempt to do the same. This

>becomes the motivation for many a contradictory stance. Unfortunately, this

>is the situation that the present government is in. When you have to

>constantly look behind your back, one tends to make decisions that are geared

>more towards protecting oneself as opposed to being in the best interest of

>all concerned. What do the rest of you think?

>

>Jabou.



WITH REGARDS THE CONSTITUTION BEING TAILOR MADE TO SUIT WHOEVER COMES INTO

POWER,I THINK THERE IS NOT MUCH TO DO ABOUT IT NOW.IF ANY ACTION SHOULD HAVE

BEEN TAKEN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE DURING THE DRAFTING STAGES.AT THAT POINT THE

EUPHORIA WAS STILL BLOWING IN THE WIND AND THERE WAS TALK THAT DARBO WOULD COME

INTO POWER. I BELEIVE THAT THIS WAS THE REASON WHY THE OPPOSITION DID NOT DO

MUCH TO AVOID WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY.MR DARBO LIKE ANYONE DESIRING TO COME TO

POWER DOES NOT WANT LAWS THAT WOULD BIND HIS/HER HANDS TOGETHER.

IN ORDER TO BE AN EFFECTIVE OPPOSITION,PERSONAL INTERESTS WILL HAVE TO BE

FOREGONE. I ONLY HOPE THAT MR DARBO AND OTHERS HAVE LEARNT.

>

> THANKS:EBRIMA DRAMEH

>

>

>

>

>In a message dated 5/9/97 1:53:11 PM, you wrote:

>

><<ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>>

>> > Dear Ms. Darboe,

>> >

>> > I will grant your request, and start the discussion on Gambian politics.

>> > Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

>> > the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC.

>>

>> Is there any evidence to support this contention? Please enlighten us.

>

>The best evidence to support this contention would be the the second

>part of the Constitution titled, Shedule 2. It pretty much exonerates

>the AFPRC from being questioned on any of their activities during the

>transition period and also allows the decrees created under the AFPRC to

>continue thus giving the President and his government powers that

>normally they would not have.

>

>I think this is what allows various institutions of the government to

>act they way they have recently against members of the opposition.

>

>This is also an example of how flawed the entire document is because of

>the ambiguity caused here and the contradiction that this part of the

>constitution presents with respect to other parts.

>

>Peace.

>

>Lat

>

>

>

>>>

>

>







Hallo every body:

I have send a not before, but it was retutned to me . Can some one tall me, what was problem.









'IN PEACE PREPARE FOR WAR, IN WAR PREPARE FOR PEACE. THE ART OF WAR IS OF

VITAL IMPORTANCE TO THE STATE. IT IS A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH. A ROAD

EITHER TO SAFETY OR RUIN. HENCE IT IS A SUBJECT OF INQUIRY WHICH CAN ON NO

ACCOUNT BE NEGLECTED...'



Taken from the Art of War, written by Sun-Tzu in 500 BC.



Thanks to Lattir for supplying the parts of the constitution as requested

by Alpha. Good piece of writing Mr. Drammeh. As Bass would put it, "Keep

up the good work".



Have a good weekend.



Yours humbly,



Ebrima Jawara.





Please can anyone help me find an old friend by the name of Yama Ceesay.

She might be living in Atlanta according to sources in Oslo, Norway. Yama

used to live in Lancaster Street before moving to Serekunda/Dippakunda.



My name is Saite Gaye and I knew Yama while working at the RVH. I am

presently residing in Oslo, and can be contacted at Phone no. 47 31 28 47

24(private) or at work 47 32 75 10 00.



Messages regarding Yama's whereabouts may be sent "



Thanks



Adama S Njie





**/The following message is an introduction from Hamedou Drammeh/**



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: Hamedou Drammeh <

To: "'Momodou Camara'" <

Subject: VB: my introduction

Date: Sat, 10 May 1997 21:49:08 +-200





Hallo Modou:

Thank you again for your latest note. I will try to introduce my self

here.



My name is Hamedou. I`m 46 years of age, i came from Taifa village in

the Central River Division The Gambia. I came to Sweden 1979 since

then I live here in Stockholm. During this years I have gone to many

occupational training schools. I was graduated at a technical high

school 1986 as operational technician specialized in power supply. I

was enrolled same year,at the Stockholm royal institute of technology

for Engineering course, a course I never completed, because

of family conditions. My hobby is amongst others, reading, going

out in the nature and meeting other people. My major interest is

communal work and politics. I used to be a very active member of

the Gambian organisation in Sweden. Infact I was at one time

chairman of that organization. I work at the Swedish state railway

as mechanic. I`m member of the executive section of our trade

union there. I am very glad to be in this forum.

My regards.

Hamedou



Hamedou Drammeh

Spovv{gen 41

147 33 B}lsta

Tel:0171 674 82

E-mail



Mr Jagne (in hill billy land)



Anytime a translation is done, one almost always looses some of the meaning,

but in the case of the Qu'ran, it is so important as a Muslim to know what we

were being taught in the DARAS all those years, and what is in the Qu'ran,

that we must read the translation anyway. May l suggest a new translation

that was completed last year. This translation is an 8 volume work that

contains portions of Sahih Al-Buhari's 8-volume compilation of the authentic

Hadiths of the Prophet. There is a condensed version in one volume. The

Hadiths are included as foot-notes and reading them along with the Qu'ranic

text will open up a whole new world of Islam for you. It is entitled as

follows:



INTERPRETATION OF THE MEANINGS OF THE NOBLE QUR'AN

IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE. A SUMMARIZED VERSION OF

AT-TABARI, AL-QURTUBI AND IBN KATHIR, WITH COMMENTS

FROM SAHIH AL-BUKHARI.



SUMMARIZED IN ONE VOLUME BY;

Dr. Muhammad Taqi-ud-Din AL-Halali,Phd (Berlin)

Dr. Muhammad Muhsin Khan. (both of the Islamic

University

of Al-Madina Al-Munawwara in Saudi Arabia)

YOU CAN ORDER A COPY FROM IQRA' BOOK CENTER, 2701 W. DEVON AVE. CHICAGO,

IL,60659. PH. 1-800-521-4272. They have many fine publications on Islam that

you and l never knew existed, ranging from Hadith to biographies of the

Prophet to things halal and haram etc, etc. If you call them, they will be

glad to send you a catalog of their publications. Another source is the

ISLAMIC SOCIETY OF NORTH AMERICA in INDIANA. I will post their address when l

find it , or perhaps some of you out there may know of them.



Assalaamu Alaikum Warahmatullah.



Jabou Joh.



Sean:



Let me know if you have the recipes. I would love to try cooking them too. I

hope you still have my personal e-mail.



Brother,



Pa-Abdou

Albuquerque



