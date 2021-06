Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

by "Sirra Ndow" <

2) Fwd: Warning: could not send message for past 4 hours

by

3) The gov't bereaucrat I would forvever remember

by

4) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

by

5) New member

by

6) Hoax viruses

by

7) Internet humor

by Ylva Hernlund <

8) (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

9) RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

by "N.JARJU" <

10) RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

by "hurai betts" <

11) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION -Reply

by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

12) Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Drawing Inspiration from the East

by

13) Fwd: AFRICA-FOOD: Prices Rise in Towns as Crops Rot in Fields

by

14) Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Pumping the Way to Food Security

by

15) (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

16) irrelevant issues.

by "YAYA S. SISAY" <

17) Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

by Abdou Gibba <

18) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

by "M'BAI OF" <

19) Re: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!

by "SISSOHO EM" <

20) Danish DANIDA`s reports on danish-african projects etc..

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

21) Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

by "BEYAI" <

22) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied



by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

23) GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

24) Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice denied

by BASIRU NDOW <

25) 4 All the Lawyers & those interested in Law

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

26) Fwd: Nigeria to be connected to the Internet

by

27) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE

PRESIDENT!!

by Tamsir Mbai <

28) Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

by

29) Apology

by

30) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE

PRESIDENT!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

31) Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

by Abdou Gibba <

32) Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

by Andrea Klumpp <

33) Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

by Abdou Gibba <

34) Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

35) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

36) Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice denied

by Haddijatou Kah <

37) Gambians abroad to earn a living

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

38) Update: Education Group

by Andrea Klumpp <

39) Fwd:Sub-Saharan Countries Get UNDP Fund for Internet

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

40) Temporary unsubscription

by

41) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

42) Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

43) POLYGAMMY

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

44) Re: POLYGAMMY

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

45) Democracy Under Pressure

by "M. Darboe" <

46) UDP Reaction to recent Crisis in Parliament

by "M. Darboe" <

47) Fwd: Virus Warning!!!!

by

48) Re: POLYGAMMY

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

49) Re: POLYGAMMY

by "D. Singhateh" <

50) Guinea Bissau & the CFA...

by

51) Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...

by Abdou Gibba <

52) Internet Connectivity for The Gambia

by ABDOU <

53) Greetings to All!

by

54) Fwd: Politics This Week (April 18th - April 24th 1997)

by

55) Self Introduction

by Paul Jammeh <

56) Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...

by "BEYAI" <

57) Resubscribe OMAR SAHO

by Abdou Gibba <

58) RE: Online Services Free (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

59) Forwarded posting of Omar Saho

by "A. Loum" <

60) Film Festival

by "William O'Donnell" <

61)

by

62) Jammeh Visits Dakar

by

63) Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...

by "M'BAI OF" <

64) Guinea Bissau & the CFA (Response to Mr.

by

65)

by "D. Singhateh" <

66) Mali wins payback fro Switzerland (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

67) Diouf And Jammeh On Free Movement

by

68)

by "Bahary Dukuray" <

69) New Member

by

70) New member

by

71) Re: New Member

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

72) New Member (Forwarding)

by ABDOU <

73) Re: POLYGAMMY

by

74) Re: POLYGAMMY

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:42:14 PDT

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain









>Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:01:28 -0400 (EDT)

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

>

>Hi everyone,



>I hope l am not stepping on any toes here, but l'd like to address something

>l've been observing. It seems that people tend to get rather emotional and

>in some cases even downright belligerant in responding to comments etc

> concerning the various topics debated on this Gambia-L. Correct me if l am

>wrong, but l am under the impression that this is a forum for us to keep in

>touch as well as engage in intelligent discussion, where everyone is

>entitled to give their opinion. Surely , one can disagree with a statement

>without putting the writer of such statement down.Let us debate with

>intelligent words and a lot of respect for one another. When we disagree, let

>us respond in such a way as to gently pass on some new insight that the

>person we are responding to may have overlooked or didn't know. In this

>manner, we will all continue to learn from one another.

>

>Jabou.





Hi L-ers,



I cannot agree with Jabou more. The kind of "debate" that has been going on on

the L certainly is not what I'd expected. Everyone has their opinion of course

and is entitled to them but that shouldn't mean disrespect to others who happen

to think or see things differently.



I am particularly addresing this to Omar M'bai. If you think a certain topic is

"a waste of (your) time", for God's sake don't pertake in it or if you do, don't

try to force your opinion down people's throat. We understand were you're

coming

from but that doesn't necessary mean everyone has to agree with your POV. These

debates I believe are meant to be intellectual discussion, not personal

name-calling

dramas.





Sirra Ndow











======================================================================

sirra@hotmail.com

======================================================================







---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 11:38:25 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Warning: could not send message for past 4 hours

Message-ID: <



Please forward to Andrea. Thanks.

Jabou

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 97-04-20 03:43:13 EDT



This is a MIME-encapsulated message



--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.com



**********************************************

** THIS IS A WARNING MESSAGE ONLY **

** YOU DO NOT NEED TO RESEND YOUR MESSAGE **

**********************************************



The original message was received at Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET

DST)

from server21.digital.fr [193.56.15.21]



----- The following addresses have delivery notifications -----

<



----- Transcript of session follows -----

<

Warning: message still undelivered after 4 hours

Will keep trying until message is 3 days old



--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.com

Content-Type: message/delivery-status



Reporting-MTA: dns; mail.vbo.dec.com

Arrival-Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET DST)



Final-Recipient: RFC822;

Action: delayed

Status: 4.2.0

Remote-MTA: DNS; nestvx.kar.dec.com

Last-Attempt-Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 09:42:38 +0200 (MET DST)

Will-Retry-Until: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET DST)



--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.com

Content-Type: message/rfc822



Return-Path:

Received: from server21.digital.fr (server21.digital.fr [193.56.15.21]) by

mail.vbo.dec.com (8.7.3/8.7) with ESMTP id FAA11049 for <

Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET DST)

From:

Received: from emout04.mail.aol.com (emout04.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.95]) by

server21.digital.fr (8.7.5/8.7) with ESMTP id FAA25230 for

<

Received: (from root@localhost)

by emout04.mail.aol.com (8.7.6/8.7.3/AOL-2.0.0)

id XAA17897 for

Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:32:17 -0400 (EDT)

Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:32:17 -0400 (EDT)

Message-ID: <

To:

Subject: Re: first results of survey



Andrea,

I meant 5 hours per month. I will be happy to help with the evaluation. I did

not save the response from members. Can you re-send the responses for the

comparison? Thanks. I do not know you or the nature of your work. Just

curious. By the way, I am a she.

Jabou.



--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.com--







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 14:54:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: The gov't bereaucrat I would forvever remember

Message-ID: <



Government bereaucrats are known the world over for being insepient

foot-draggers who seem to bask at wasting peoples time even for the simplest

of tasks.So pervasive is the problem that most people don't look forward to

doing any kind of business with the government especially when there are time

constraints. You can then imagine my wariness when as a Schedules Assistant

at the Traffic department of GPTC i was assigned to design, coordinate and

impliment the transportation of thousands kids from all the schoolsin Banjul

and kombo St Mary's area to the stadium before 10 am. This was 1990 the

silver jubilee of our Independence. My instructions were to ensure that the

number of students to be transported which my boss meticulously negotiated

at the ministry of Education was not to be increased under any circumstances.

I was also told i could not paralyse the entire national bus services

especially the provincial services that generated almost three quarters of

our revenues. My boss rightly felt that like the school bus service this was

just another gov't mandate our Corporation was saddled with. Like the

previous years we were told the gov't would pay the bills when it came due ,

a statement none us in our right minds believed. Armed with the parameters

set forth by my boss i realised i was up for for an uphill battle with the

headmasters of each of the schools in the region.

As the principal education officer for the greater Banjul area an

affable gentle looking lady by the name of Ms Adelaide Sosseh was designated

as my laison. She was responsible for all the schools in the area and after

my first meeting with her I came out convinced that she was that rare breed

of bereaucrats who can get things done. She had her own plans but she

immediately proposed her offices( which incidentally were just 10 minutes

from our headquaters) be used as a venue for me to both present my plan and

also meet all the headmasters with whom i would deal. I would later realise

that she wanted all those concerned to have a fair hearing to their proposals

and also to leave in the end with a clear understanding of what was required

of them.The first of what became three meetings became somewhat heated with

each headmaster jockeying for large representation in the number of students.

As the chairwoman of the meeting she accomodated each participant only

periodically injecting to ask for clarifications. When the headmasters were

done she invited me to make my presentation. I began by cautioning that

almost each of them would have to significantly scale back on their numbers

because i had only 70 buses to work with and that all the kids would have to

be inline in the stadium at 10am. As a result no specific school was going to

be allocated buses exclusively but rather all 70 buses would be

criss-crossing from one school to the other. At this point some raised

concern that their kids would be arriving piece meal at the stadium instead

of one big trip leading to disorganisation on the stadium grounds. I did not

anticipate the logistics at the stadium ground while the kids are being

ferried in, but the able chairwoman stepped to suggest that one teacher go on

each trip to ensure order once they disembark. I also emphasized that all

buses would be running on exact time schedules effectively ruling out any

waiting time. Any bus that was 5 minutes late for a pick up was to be

immediately reported to operators standing by. By the time the meeting ended

Mrs sosseh made sure that we had infact agreed on all the matters except the

number of kids for each school.She said she would defer the matter to the

next meeting. I noticed that her style was to seek consensus wherever she

could but all of us at the table knew that she was in charge primarily

because she made prompt decisions when the meeting looked like it was winding

in circle. Her approach was both starling and effective.

By the end of the third meeting Mrs Sossehsucceeded in reigning in her

leutenants in terms of their demands if they exceeded what she felt were the

therasold of reason, and in the same token she was able to wrest a few more

buses from a reluctant GPTC mainly through persuation and gentle arm

twisting. The headmasters were quite pleased with there involvement in the

whole process a step Mrs Sosseh could have easily sidesteped by just giving

them quotas. I was the most pleased of all because the whole operation went

without a glitch and i remember looking at the sea of kids in bright colored

uniforms singing the national anthem. None of this could have turned out the

way it did if it were not for the efforts of a very many people especially

Mrs Sosseh who brought order , involvement and ultimate success to what was

at the time a fairly complicated endeavor.Even though this is seven years

later and i have not spoken to Mrs Sosseh and i doubt she remembers me I am

still enormously proud of her. I think she is a quintiessential achiever the

likes of who our nation is clamoring for. It is my sincere hope that she and

those like her are enthrusted the solemn resposibility of leading in some

capacity. I will always remember Mrs Adelaide Sosseh



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 16:55:42 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



He is to be here May 24 & 25th. He will have another playback session on the

24th during the evening party and there is scheduled to be a SAMBASOHO on

Sunday.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 09:19:08 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970421082225.AAA29718@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Sam Njie has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Sam, please send an introduction of yourself to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu







Regards

Momodou Camara









********************************************

Homepage:

Djembe Magazine On-Line:

DAPAMDA On-line:

***********************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 13:48:05 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Hoax viruses

Message-ID: <



There has been a sudden increase in warnings about hoax viruses, such as

AOL4FREE, PenPal Greetings, Deeyenda, Irina, and Good Times.

Hoax viruses usually claim to infect your PC just by reading an email

message. There is no known mechanism for a virus to infect your system

in this way. If you receive an e-mail message warning of a disk being

erased just by reading an e-mail message, please DO NOT PASS IT ON.

The spread of the rumors has become a serious problem on the Internet.



More information about hoax viruses is available at the

following URLs:

http://www.mcafee.com/support/hoax.html

http://www.drsolomon.com/vircen/mailhoax.html

http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/



However, you CAN get a virus by reading an attachment in an email

message, such as an MS Word or Excel document, which is infected by a

macro virus. You can also get a virus by running an executable program

(such as *.exe or *.com) someone e-mails you as an attachment. A tiny

program called AOL4FREE.COM has been found, apparently written to

copycat the hoax virus. Do not run this program or click on it as an

attachment. You can safeguard your computer by installing reputable

Anti-Virus software (McAfee, Dr. Solomon's, and Symantec are just

three examples).







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 10:00:23 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: Internet humor

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------







Q: How many internet mail list subscribers does it take

to change a light bulb?



A: 1,331:

1 to change the light bulb and to post to the mail

list that the light bulb has been changed

14 to share similar experiences of changing light

bulbs and how the light bulb could have been

changed differently.

7 to caution about the dangers of changing light bulbs.

27 to point out spelling/grammar errors in posts about

changing light bulbs.

53 to flame the spell checkers

156 to write to the list administrator complaining about

the light bulb discussion and its inappropriateness

to this mail list.

41 to correct spelling in the spelling/grammar flames.

109 to post that this list is not about light bulbs and

to please take this email exchange to alt.lite.bulb

203 to demand that cross posting to alt.grammar,

alt.spelling and alt.punctuation about changing

light bulbs be stopped.

111 to defend the posting to this list saying that we

all use light bulbs and therefore the posts

**are** relevant to this mail list.

306 to debate which method of changing light

bulbs is superior, where to buy the best light bulbs,

what brand of light bulbs work best for this

technique, and what brands are faulty.

27 to post URLs where one can see examples of

different light bulbs

14 to post that the URLs were posted incorrectly, and

to post corrected URLs.

3 to post about links they found from the URLs that

are relevant to this list which makes light bulbs

relevant to this list.

33 to concatenate all posts to date, then quote

them including all headers and footers, and then

add "Me Too."

12 to post to the list that they are unsubscribing

because they cannot handle the light bulb

controversy.

19 to quote the "Me Too's" to say, "Me Three."

4 to suggest that posters request the light bulb FAQ.

1 to propose new alt.change.lite.bulb newsgroup.

47 to say this is just what alt.physic.cold_fusion

was meant for, leave it here.

143 votes for alt.lite.bulb.







------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 20:59:58 GMT0BST

From: "N.JARJU" <

To:

Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



> Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 22:34:15 -0400 (EDT)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied



> Mr. Betts wrote about Gambian lawyers' fear of marabouts etc. I think that

> aside from this, there is also the fact that a Gambian magistrate would

> probably be subject to a lot of finger pointing if they preside over a case

> and "God forbid" send someone's son or daughter to prison. The nature of

> our society is such that some of the people would find it hard to view

> such situations objectively and just accept that one is merely doing one's

> job. This is unfortunately true of our society.

>

> Jabou.



> Please my comment on the issue of Marabouts and pointing of

fingers are inevitable; but my advise to we the young is that, let us

not fear these things at the detriment of our societies. When we

practice justice without fear, I am of the opinion that nothing will

happen to us.



Could you believe that many cases are taken to Marabouts that are yet

to materialise? Secondly, whether a Gambian sentences your son /

daughter or not another person will do it if he /she deserves to be

sentenced.



Please Jabou, in many cases Marabouts' action never act if the person

is innocent. Allah is there for us all, and Allah loves Justice over

everything else. Let all young people interested in law read and go

home to practice it, if not we shall continue to depend on foreign

labour. Allah is the best Judge and whosoever harms you unjustly

shall pay for the price in the Hereafter. Please fear less about

Marabout business ( THEY DO NOT HAVE INDEPENDENT POWERS

BUT DEPEND ON ALLAH ).



May Allah give us the Will to practise justice.



Thanx

Nyaks.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 97 19:36:10 UT

From: "hurai betts" <

To:

Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



Just a note of correction, it's Ms Betts, not Mr., and your point is well

stated.

Hurai



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Saturday, April 19, 1997 9:34 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied



Mr. Betts wrote about Gambian lawyers' fear of marabouts etc. I think that

aside from this, there is also the fact that a Gambian magistrate would

probably be subject to a lot of finger pointing if they preside over a case

and "God forbid" send someone's son or daughter to prison. The nature of

our society is such that some of the people would find it hard to view

such situations objectively and just accept that one is merely doing one's

job. This is unfortunately true of our society.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 17:05:04 -0400

From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

To:

Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION -Reply

Message-ID: <



HELLO,

CAN YOU PLEASE SPECIFY WHERE MUSA

NGUM WILL BE HAVING A PLAY-BACK SESSION

THIS COMING MAY.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:48:23 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Drawing Inspiration from the East

Message-ID: <19970421225147.AAA39298@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 17-Apr-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Drawing Inspiration from the East



by Josephine Masimba



HARARE, Apr 17 (IPS) - Much of China receives less than 50 mm of

rain each year, a fate shared by many countries in sub-Saharan

Africa, but China grows enough food for its 1.2 billion people

whereas some African nations do not.



One of the things that has enabled China to feed its people is

the use of irrigation technology developed in the country,

according to Zhou Weiping of the irrigation and drainage

corporation of China's Ministry of Water Resources.



''The main reason for the success in the development of

irrigation technology in China is the involvement of government,''

Zhou told IPS here at an Apr. 14-17 East and Southern African Workshop

on Technology Transfer in Support of Food Security.



The encounter was organised by the U.N Food and Agricultural

Organisation (FAO) and the International Programme for Technology

Research on Irrigation and Drainage (IPTRID) to look at ways to make

irrigation technology accessible to African small farmers.



It brought together experts, governmental officials, farmers

and representatives of non-governmental organisations from 15

countries, including Asian and African ones, as well as delegates from

multilateral institutions.



According to Zhou, who presented a paper at the meeting, in

1995 there were 10,286,000 mechanical irrigation and drainage

machines in China, whose Ministry of Machinery was managing 166

irrigation-equipment companies with a total staff of 65,000 by

that year.



Explaining China's irrigation takeoff, Zhou said: ''A rather

complete system including product research and development,

quality control, after-sales service, marketing and numerous

enterprises (has) been formed. It is very convenient for farmers

to purchase and use small irrigation equipment in China.''



The 41 percent of China's arable land that is irrigated

produces 80 percent of total national grain output. Sub-Saharan

Africa, in contrast, irrigates only four percent of its farmland

and this has had an effect on its performance in agriculture.



Factors such as inefficient water use, a poor resource base and

lack of land titles have impeded the improvement of farming in

Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia, according to a 1996 FAO/IPTRID survey on

the three countries plus Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Kenya.



Moreover, irrigation is expensive in the first three nations.



''The cost of irrigation equipment, either manufactured and or

assembled locally or imported was 2 to 10 times higher than in

Asian countries, depending on the equipment,'' noted the FAO'S

Arumugam Kandiah. ''For example, the cost of locally manufactured

treadle pumps in Malawi and in Zambia was respectively 100 and 400

percent more than in Asia.''



''However, in Zimbabwe the situation is relatively better and

there is clear evidence of succesful smallholder irrigation. For

example, sprinkler irrigation is used in about 10 percent of the

8500 ha smallholder irrigation,'' said Kandiah. He attributed this to

the close links between Zimbabwe's commercial farming sector and that

of neighbouring South Africa, whose technology is relatively advanced.



According to F.H Koegelenberg, irrigation engineer in the

department of agriculture of South Africa's Western Cape province,

''South African companies have the capacity to manufacture relevant

and suitable equipment for small-scale farmers in other parts of

Africa.''



However, ''export of products to other African countries is

diificult due to design, knowledge and financial shortcomings,''

he said. ''Suitable dealers, irrigation merchants and extension

officers with the expertise to handle even conventional irrigation

systems are hard to find.''



This week's workshop promoted the transfer of irrigation

technology both within the continent and to Africa from Asia,

where countries such as China and India have developed low-cost,

watering methods.



According to Kandiah, treadle pumps like those used in Asia are

suitable for lifting water from shallow water bodies and can be

used by individual farmers in parts of East and Southern African.



Groups of farmers, he said, could also benefit from the small

tanks that have been used successfully in Sri Lanka and India, for

example. Most of these tanks have a storage capacity of 100,000 to

500,000 m3 and they cost about 800 to 1,000 U.S. dollars per ha.



There is also scope for exchanges within the continent.



In Kenya, the non-governmental Appropriate Technologies for

Enterprise Creation (APPROTEC), has been helping to develop the

manufacture of irrigation equipment, according to its technical

director, Martin Fisher.



His institution designs the equipment and ''the whole business

package required,'' Fisher told IPS. ''Then we train private

sector manufacturers to produce that machinery and equipment.



''We see small-scale irrigation as a very high-potential small

business, because if you own a hectare of land and you start

growing high-value cash crops, specially fruits and vegetables,

you can make a lot of money,'' he said.



''In Kenya, if you take a hectare of land and start growing for

the local market, maybe tomato, or kales or cabbages, you can make an

increased income of about 2,500 U.S. dollars per year,'' Fisher added.

''But if you start supplying vegetables for the export markets ... you

can make as much as 25,000 dollars in additional income per year from

having two additional planting seasons on that one hectare.''



But for Zhou, the bottom line is that governments have to take

the responsibility to identify and promote appropriate

technologies for their peoples. ''Manufacturers are not interested in

increasing farmers' income. It's the profit (that motivates them),''

he said. (END/IPS/JM/KB/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-AGRICULTURE/

----



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:48:23 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-FOOD: Prices Rise in Towns as Crops Rot in Fields

Message-ID: <19970421225147.AAB39298@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 15-Apr-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-FOOD: Prices Rise in Towns as Crops Rot in Fields



By David Hecht



DAKAR, Apr 15 (IPS) -- Mountains of food are left to rot in parts of

Africa because of inefficient delivery systems to the urban areas and,

as a result, city dwellers pay high prices for local produce or

consume more imported goods.



Experts who have gathered this week in Dakar to address the

issue of food security in African cities, say that, with the rapid

growth of the continent's towns, the already fragile infrastructure

needed to deliver local produce is breaking down. The cost of

inefficient supply and distribution systems, they add, is paid for by

African consumers.



''Seventy percent of the cost of food items in some cities is

from marketing rather than production,'' says UN Food and

Agriculture Organisation (FAO) expert Richard Roberts.



The result is that consumers become poorer because their

purchasing power drops. Moreover, the local produce loses its

competitiveness against imports.



Development efforts in Africa have long focused on increasing

food production but ''we have come to realise that more and more

of the food that is being produced is going spoilt,'' says

Roberts, who heads the Agricultural Marketing and Rural Finance

Service division (AGSM) which organised Apr. 14-18 sub-regional

meeting for Francophone Africa.



The problem has a direct impact on poverty and malnutrition in

urban areas, says Olivio Argenti, who co-ordinators FAO's

programme to improve food supply and distribution systems.



According to an FAO case study on the deterioration of food

delivery to Dakar, 12 percent of infants aged from 1 to 5 years

are severely malnourishied. That's double what the figure was six

years ago.



This week's meeting represents the first time FAO has brought

together high-level experts and policy-makers specifically to

address food security from the point of consumption rather than

production. The aim, says Argenti, is to help African governments

better ''link urban and rural issues into agricultural policy.''



Food security ''means more than just providing food,'' says

Roberts. It has to be delivered ''at the right time, in the right form

and to the right place.'' He adds that many producers and marketers

lack basic information about consumption patterns, the availability of

storage facilities, transport schedules and the spaces available where

their goods can be sold.



Africa's rapid urbanisation has exacerbated the problem in

several ways. As cities expand, surrounding farmlands are replaced by

new settlements populated by people from the rural areas. They,

ironically have often just given up farming to look for more

profitable work in the urban areas. In the meantime, the demand for

food in the cities grows.



The problem is most acute in Sahelian countries where much of

the land is too arid to farm. In Dakar, whose population doubles

every 25 years, the 'green belt' around the city is disappearing. Now

the food is coming from hundred of kilometres away.



Many of the former farmers around Dakar have become what people

here pejoratively call 'bana bana', or middlemen. The government

has tried to break up some of the bana bana's transport network

claiming they are extorting huge profits. But the FAO case study

concludes that, as most of the bana bana's vehicles are old, their

prices are high to cover the costs of frequent breakdowns.



The more inefficient and expensive the delivery of local food

becomes, the more urban markets open up to imports. And this has

largely remained true despite high import tariffs and, in the

countries of francophone Africa, a 50 percent devaluation in 1994 of

the CFA franc, their common currency, which doubled the price of

imports.



The co-ordinator of the Dakar case study, Papa Seck, says he

was ''astonished'' to find out how many food items are still

imported that could be produced within the country. Ninety-eight

percent of all milk produces are imported, he says. ''Even though the

quality is not as good as local milk, it just works out cheaper.''



Dakar also imports 95 percent of its rice, the main staple,

even though the French government has invested millions of francs into

local rice production while the Senegalese government has imposed

taxes of up to 46.8 percent on imported rice to protect the local

product.



The FAO officials co-ordinating this week's meeting stress that

bringing the local rice to market is only part of the problem. The

quality of production is poor and the irrigation needed in Sahelian

region is expensive. Also at issue is the lack of a cohesive rice

policy with the United States pushing the Senegalese government into

export crops instead of rice, while the French continue to finance the

latter.



''We cannot address all the issues of food security at this

week's meeting,'' says Argenti, although he recognises that they

are interrelated. To consider the food supply and distribution

aspect, the FAO officials have called on agriculturists,

nutritionists, economists, geographers, and urban planners to meet

with national and local policy makers.



Food delivery requires a multidisciplinary approach, says

Argenti: ''When a nutritionist in the ministry of health wants to

promote the consumption of a particular diet, she needs to check with

the agriculture ministry what foods they are trying to produce and

with the commerce ministry as to what imports are being discouraged.''



Experts say the first step is to create an enabling environment

for food delivery through appropriate legislation. Laws should aim to

''structure market interactions'' says FAO consultant Carmac Cullinan,

rather than ''regulate conduct'' or ''seeking specific results''.



The FAO also plans to offer training programs to the actual

deliverers and suppliers of food, to help them reduce overheads.



Seck cautions against grand schemes since they can ''cause more

problems than they solve''.



Many of the supply and distribution systems in Africa operate

outside of government control, often within families, or ethnic

and religious groups. These informal businesses have ''a logic of

their own which we still mostly do not understand,'' says Seck. ''How

then can we tell them what to do?'' (END/IPS/DH/KB/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-FOOD/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:48:24 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Pumping the Way to Food Security

Message-ID: <19970421225147.AAC39298@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 16-Apr-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Pumping the Way to Food Security



by Josephine Masimba



HARARE, Apr 16 (IPS) - Promoting small-scale irrigation is the key to

food security in Africa, where only a small percentage of farmland

gets enough water, according to experts.



''We know that in African countries at this stage of

development, small-scale irrigation probably is more reliable and more

resilient than large-scale irrigation,'' Hans Wolter, of the UN Food

and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) told IPS.



Wolter was one of the speakers at an Apr. 14-17 Southern

African workshop on irrigation technology transfers, held in

Harare.



Underscribing the importance of irrigation in food production,

Arumugam Kandiah, senior officer of the FAO's Agriculture

Department in Rome, said: ''Between 30 to 40 percent of the

world's food comes from the irrigated 16 percent (about 250

million ha) of the total cultivated land.''



However, he said, ''there are wide regional variations in the

proportion of agricultural land that receives irrigation: 38

percent in Asia, 15 percent in Latin America; and 4 percent in sub-

Saharan Africa.''



Within Africa itself, where most people are subsistence farmers

vulnerable to unreliable rains, natural disaster, political and

economic instability, access to irrigation differs immensely.

''Six countries (Egypt, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and

Sudan) account for nearly 75 percent of the total irrigated land in

Africa,'' Kandiah said.



According to Kandiah, many sub-Saharan African states have

realised the importance of irrigation in food production, but its

development is still hobbled by factors such as the ''relatively high

cost of irrigation development, inadequate physical infrastructure and

markets, poor investments in irrigation, lack of access to improved

irrigation technologies and lack of cheap and readily available water

supplies.''



The main thrusts of this week's workshop included making

cheaper and appropriate irrigation technology used in parts of

Asia available to Africa's farmers.



''We have found that the cost of a small diesel pump in India

is three or four times less than on the market in African

countries,'' said Wolter. ''In addition, the on-farm productivity of a

water pump is about half for African countries, so it's not surprising

that irrigation is not developing as fast as we would want it to.''



Missions to Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia organised last year by

the FAO and the International Programme for Technology Research on

Irrigation and Drainage (IPTRID), found that improved irrigation

technologies and crop husbandry practices could transform 80 to 85

percent of food producers there from small-scale and mostly dry- land

subsistence farmers into economically viable, substantive farmers.



''There are three elements involved,'' Wolter told IPS, ''one

is how to make it (technology) available on the market. Second,

how to promote local manufacture and local services so that the

problems of spare parts' supply and repairs and so forth do not

arise. The third is how to create an enabling environment that

would address questions of taxes and tariffs, knowledge generation and

know-how transfer, and perhaps credit and marketing.''



The answer, according to Wolter, lies in ''the transfer of

technology from other developing countries, for example India and

China, who are perhaps a bit more advanced in manufacturing and they

have developed technologies which we think are very suitable for

application in African countries and they are much cheaper.''



The FAO/IPTRID meeting was convened to review the findings of

the missions taken by these two bodies in Tanzania, Malawi,

Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Kenya and to discuss the

opportunities to transfer improved, low-cost, water-saving

technologies within and among African and other countries.



The experts also came to Harare to identify mechanisms for

irrigation technology transfer and adoption, including ''an

enabling environment'' for local manufacture and supply of

irrigation equipment and services to small-scale farmers

(including marketing, credit and extention.



The ultimate goal is to recommend actions to be taken at the

national and sub-regional levels to promote small-scale irrigation

development through the transfer and adoption of appropriate

technologies.



The list of participants included high-level representatives of

research and training institutions, governments, non-governmental

organisations (NGOS), bi-lateral and multilateral agencies, sub-

regional and regional agencies, equipment manufacturers and suppliers

and private investors from 15 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and

North America. (end/ips/jm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-AGRICULTURE/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 21:47:34 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



ISLAM AND THE Shia-Sunni CONFUSION



"On the face of it, there is one monolithic Islamic Faith; in essence

each Moslem believes in the Islamic Ideal. But,in practice, political

and historical factors have helped to create differences within the

community.These are essentially of social and cultural nature. .....

There are other shades of opinion within the Sunni and Shia, often based

in cultural factors with little doctrinal significance. In many cases,

there is an overlap between the practice of a sect within the shia and

one within the Sunni."



BY A NOTED SUNNI SCHOLAR



So,we need to clarify this other subject that has cropped up as an

unexpected offshoot to the Farakan controversy,namely, The Shia-Sunni

Devide. Whereas we Gambians have no business getting caught up in the

crossfire of the eternal tribal war between the Arabs and the Persians,

as each one of them struggles for the control of the soul of the Moslem

World, we nonetheless need to have a clear understanding of what and why

they are so intensely and passionately opposed to each other, if for

nothing else because the Gambian and Senegalese Moslems,whether they

know it or not, practise both the Sunni and Shia Traditions,albeit

almost all of them consider themselves Sunnis.



Despite geographical proximity between the Arabs and Iranians and

despite the massive intermarriage between them,the only thing these two

peoples can and do agree on is that The Quran is the true word of God

and that Prophet Mohammad is the last prophet, and that there would be a

Last day of Judgement.And the rest,almost anything else,is up for sale!

debateable,I mean.The problem with this situation is that they agree on

the simplest of the issues - issues that even uneducated moslems have no

problems with,which, in short, means that the Arabs and the Iranians

will almost never agree on anything except for the fact that both of

them belong to the same religion.And yet, each of them is right to some

extent because each side has substantiated its claims by providing piles

and piles of evidence from the Quran,the Prophetic Sayings and Islamic

Jurisprudence.And in truth, there is nothing wrong with such differences

since the prophet himself said that THE DIFFERENCE OF OPINIONS AMONG

HIS FOLLOWERS IS A BLESSING FOR THE MOSLEM UMMAH. So,as we will now see,

the issues involved here are too huge,complex and dangerous to be left

to the narrow interpretations of the amateurs . So,for the sake of

providing unbiased factual knowledge about this subject for all those

GambiaNetters who may have been confused by this whole debate,I will in

the following paragraphs expalin the things that the SHIAS and the

SUNNIS agree on and the things they disagree on and why.And ,along the

way,I will also try to expalin how and why Gambian Moslems are

simultaneously Sunni and Shia.But ,before doing that, I want to add one

very important point here: ONE of the strong points of Islam is that it

has no priesthood and that means that,in theory atleast, every moslem

has the right to open the Quran and read it and interpret it for him or

herself and that he or she is not bound by the interpretation of any

scholar.This democratic ideal,as great as it is ,is a source of lot of

chaos in the Islamic world;all of us have now become used to seeing half

of our that little Gambia starting the month of Ramadan one day,and the

other half the next day.All of that chaos has its source at the

democratic nature of Islamic Jurisprudence.So, Because of the fact

that the Quran is the most complex and difficult document written in

the Arabic Language,which means that most uninitiated Arabs can't

understand except bits and pieces of it, let alone those people living

in 'For The Gambia ,Our HomeLand'. And characterizing translating the

Quran into the English language as problematic is a gross

understatement!



The first person to enter Islam is ,of course,Khadija,the Prophet's

employer,financial backer and wife, the wealthiest lady of Quraish, the

Prophet's clan. And the second person to enter was Ali, the prophet's

cousin and later on Son-in-law;because Ali married Fatima, the daughter

of Khadija and the Prophet. Ali's charisma, strong personality,

integrity and intelligence is well documented in both Islamic History

and Jurisprudence and undisputed by both the Sunnis and Shias.The

Prophet himself was so impressed by his intelligence one day that he

said of him: " I Am The City Of Knowledge, And Ali Is Its Gate." The

Sticking Point between the Shias and the Sunnis is Ali, the prophet's

son-in-law; Fatima,the prophet's first daughter; Hassan & Hussain, the

twins of Ali and Fatima and Grandchildren of the Prophet.And these

people are called in Arabic and the Quran as THE AHL ALBAYT (the people

of the House/family) and lets listen to the Quran: "And stay quietly in

your houses,and make not a dazzling,display like that of the former

times of ignorance; and establish regular prayer, and give regular

charity; and obey God and his Apostle.And God only wishes to remove all

abominations from you, Ye the Members of the Family and to make you Pure

Spotless." The key word here is PURE and SPOTLESS.The Shia argument goes

like this: If Ali is the gate to the city of knowledge,pure,spotless and

cousin,confidant,and a very good friend of the Prophet and saying

nothing of the fact that he and his mother in-law were the first people

to enter Islam,then there was no one in Quraish as remotely spiritually

qualified as he was to take the prophet's place,and that all these

things could not have happened by accident: it was preordained by God

that he was the heir to the prophet,and that he was infact once told by

the prophet to take his place after his death.And one of the major

events that helped confirm their suspicion was that immediately after

the Prophet had died, the elders of Quraish hastily organised a secret

meeting in which Ali was deliberately left out even though he was in

town, a characteristic Arab intrigue,out of which Abubakr, a powerful

Quraish businessman and father of the prophet's second wife,Aisha, was

elected.So, for the Shia,all of the three Caliphs that preceded Ali

(Abubakr,Omar and Uthman) are fakes because they conspired and intrigued

their way to the Caliphate as a result of hunger for power and a clear

violation of the wishes of the prophet and an insult to the people of

the house.And because of this, only a minority among the Shias recognize

these three caliphs.



The Sunnis very strongly disagree on this point.They argue that the

Caliph,the elected successor of the prophet succeeds him only

politically and militarily but does not have the religious authority of

the prophet, and because of that,the moslem community reserves the right

to elect anyone who has good leadership qualities,regardless of whether

that person has specialized religious knowledge.And the Shias are

adamant.They quote a verse in chapter(4):"He Who Obeys The Apostle,Obeys

God"And they interpret this verse to mean that the only way you can get

through to God is through the Prophet, and since the Prophet is the city

of knowledge and Ali is the Gate to that city, there is no way you can

get into that city without getting through the gate.And they go on to

say that the Imams and Islamic Scholars are the successors to the people

of the House,and therefore are the natural leaders of the Islaimic

Community.And they base that argument on a verse in chapter(4) "O Ye who

believe,Obey God,and obey the Apostle and those charged with authority

among you; if you differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to God

and His Apostle,if you do believe in God and the last day,that is the

best and most suitable for final determination." So,for the

Shias,leadership of the Moslem Community is vested in the Imam(Religious

Leader) who although not a prophet,is a devine inspired

religio-political leader.And Because the Imam must be a distinguished

scholar and jurist, he is the final authoritative interpreter of the

islamic law.



The Sunni, on the other hand, believe that since the Prophet's role in

revealing god's laws in the Quran and guiding people to God in the

Sunnah ended with his death,therefore, the difficult task of

interpreting Islam,especially,those issues not explicitly mentioned in

the Quran, lies in consensus(Ijmaa) or collective judgement or ruling of

the traditional religious scholars.But the Shias don't believe that God

would leave the moslems without guidance,and because there are lots of

hidden meanings,and lots of abreviations in the quran that still nobody

knows their meanings,only devine inspiration could reveal those

things,thus the role of the Imam.But, as far as the Sunnis are

concerned, the moslem community can do just fine,by just interpreting

the Quran literally.Because God and humans have a direct relationship,so

that Saints and Sholars cannot be intermediaries to God.They are only

the formal interpreters of the religion.That is why the Sunni

Orthodoxy,the group most hostile to the Shias,views belief in shrines

and saints as heretical and a dangerous deviation from the true worship

of God.



The Shias, backed by lots of evidence from the Quran,are neither

appologetic nor repentant.They argue forcefully, that intercession is an

integral part of the devine plan for salvation.For them, Ali and the

other main Imams were devinely inspired people who because of their

spirituality were intermediaries between God and the believers. And that

,in the absence of an Imam, a distinguished Islamic Scholar can act as

the supreme guide and authority on Islamic Law and thus becomes the

paragon of Islamic behaviour.And in chapter (16), the Quran says: "God

sets forth(another) parable of two men: one of them dumb, with no power

of any sort; a wearisome burden is he to his master; whichever way he

directs him, he brings no good; Is such a man equal with one who

commands justice, and is on a straight way?" and again in chapter (39)

the Quran says: "Is one who worships devoutly during during the hours of

the night prostrating himself or standing (in adoration), who takes heed

of the hereafter, and he who places his hope in the mercy of his Lord

(like one who does not)? Say: are those equal, those who know and those

who do not know. It is those who are endued with understanding that

receive admonition."



Another important difference between the Shias and the Sunnis is their

interpretation of Islamic history. For the Sunnis,because of their

majority status - ninety percent of moslems throughout the world are

sunnis - and because they pschologically feel like the winners, atleast

numerically, they tend to interpret early islamic History and even

recent ones with regards to their success and power as sign of God's

guidance and reward to the faithful and validation of their belief and

claims. As for the Shias,because of their minority status in the Moslem

world, in addition to the manner in which they were traumatized by the

assassination of Ali and his two children, Hassan and Hussein by the

families and supporters of the first three Caliphs, interpret history as

the enactment of the struggle and sacrifice of an oppressed and

disinherited minority community endeavouring to restore God's rule on

earth of the entire community - the Moslem Ummah. And such a struggle

must be led by the Imam.It is a struggle in God's way, irrespective of

the forces of evil personified by satan ranged against them.The lives of

the Imams are seen as embodying this struggle; and their martyrdom esp.

that of Ali, Hassan and Hussein give them a model. These two attitudes

towards history basically account for the difference between the

international behaviour of Saudi Arabia and Iran.



So,in conclusion,we can now say that both the Shias and the Sunnis

believe in the same five pillars of Islam. But whereas the Sunnis

perform the five daily prayers in five separate sessions, the Shias

perform them in three different sessions instead. And whereas the Sunnis

would eat when on travel during the month of ramadan but pay back in

full the number of days spent on the journey after the Ramadan, the

Shias, when travelling in the month of ramadan, fast until mid-day and

would not pay anything back. In the Shia tradition, it is perfectly

acceptable for a male and a female moslem adults to agree to marry only

temporary, esp. when both of them meet in a distant land where they

don't want to commit adultery. This has not been acceptable to the

Saudis. But a couple of months ago, some distinguished Islamic Scholars

there said that such an arragement should be legalised, since it had

been at one time or the other been legalised by the Prophet;Because that

would help reduce the unacceptably high number of unmarried women in the

kingdom. These basically are the similarities and differences between

the shias and Sunnis, so that the antagonism between the Arabs and the

Iranian have very little to do with Islamic theology as such, but

everything to do with their tribal hatred for each other , that in

addition to their divergent and often hostile geo-political ambitions.

So, it is just a propaganda that the Shias believe that Ali is a Prophet

or that God made a mistake in sending Prophet Mohammad instead of him.

But it is perfectly understandable why the uninitiated would confuse the

shade for the substance.



IN THE NEXT AND FINAL EPISODE, WE WILL SAY A COUPLE THINGS ABOUT WHY THE

SYMBIOSIS BETWEEN THE SUNNI AND SHIA TRADITIONS SUIT THE SENEGAMBIANS

BETTER THAN OPTING FOR ONE OR THE OTHER. AND UNTIL THEN

..................................





REGARDS

BASSSS!! .



.

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:16:45 -0500 (EST)

From: "YAYA S. SISAY" <

To:

Subject: irrelevant issues.

Message-ID: <



Why don't we all just leave peoples businesses and try to talk about

Gambian related issues. People are sick of reading a bunch of

unnecessary mails. A lot of people don't have time to read about

30 messages everyday. Come on yall. This is rediculous.



I don't mean to offend anybody but this is getting to be too much.

The only reason why some of us joined the List was to help each other

with current issues in the Gambia and have contacts with other

Gambian students. Please use personal addresses if you wanna talk to

somebody about somethin' else.

Yaya.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



HI G-LERS! THIS MIGHT BE OF INTEREST TO SOME OF YOU. MY QUESTION IS, WHAT

IMPLICATION DOES THIS HAVE ON THE STRENGTH OF ECOWAS....IS THIS NOT YET A

MORE VULNERABLE POSITION, AUTONOMY WISE, OF THIS CRUCIAL ORGANIZATION OF OUR

REGION?????? WHAT DO YOU THINK??



REGARDS,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





FORWARD:



Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

-------------------------------------------

April 18, 1997=20

by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent=20



COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member of

the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of

Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on

Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.=20



The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau

delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling

France to extend its

monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to

Bissau.=20



As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the official

currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of the

meeting.=20



The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles

Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved=

"a

heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion

CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .=20



Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which

already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,

Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal

and Togo.=20



In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French

franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect the

exchange

rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France

and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".=20



The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community) used

by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100=

CFA

for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent at

a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.=20



Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA =3D 1FF.=20



The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a

world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will be

determined".=20



According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone

expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in

the UEMOA

countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member

States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).=20



In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called

for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in order

to maintain high

growth on a long-term basis.=20



According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,

particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at

"fostering a more

stable macro-economic environment".=20



Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of budgetary

and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional framework=

as

well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters concerning

the formulation of economic policies".=20



The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,

improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.=20



----------------------------------------------------------------------------=

----



Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News=

Online.

All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from

Africa News Service.=20





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 13:59:51 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Sirra Ndow, I could have replied to your mail but I have chosen

not , not that I can't because I've got an answer to any allegations

against me but its simply because I don't think I should for so many

reasons . Its up to you to find out what those reasons are .



thanks.

omar



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 13:58:50 +0000

From: "SISSOHO EM" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



SIR,

Thank you once again for a well researched and lucidly presented

piece on a difficult subjet for many moslims. Please help me with

my will of god conondrum. should muslims be fatalists? can we change

our destiny with prayers?

respecfully, Edrisa

Edrisa M.sissoho

*********************

London House

Mecklenburgh Square

London WC 1N 2AB

0171 837 888 ext 2349

***************************

"ALLIS VOLANS PROPRIS*



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 16:04:43 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Danish DANIDA`s reports on danish-african projects etc..

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, after reading the news/reports on Africa-food/agriculture put

forward by Momodou Camara, I should like to introduce for those of you,

who are interested, the reports from DANIDA. DANIDA is the danish

governments department for development-programmes all over the world.

Many of the reports are right now being published on the internet. If

you go to:



http://www.ingenioren.dk/danida/danida.html



you will find access to lots of officials report on topics like:=20

technology, education programmes, transport, fisheries, poverty, social

infrastructure, economic, veterinary medicine, Bilharziasis, primary

health care, production sectors, dairy, forestry etc.



There are also reports like: "Lessons from the Rwanda Experience" - The

Report of the international response to conflict and genocide in Rwada.



You can download the reports, and read or print them afterwards. The

reports are from Asia, Africa, South and Central America. Most of the

african reports are from countries where Denmark runs most of the

activities over the years (Tanzania, Zambia, Kenye etc). But here you

have a chance of reading the "cards/hands" and opinion of the

donor-country so to say. Maybe you will not agree on all you find there,

but it=B4s sometimes interesting to know how the so-called "partner"

thinks or evaluate the "partnership".



Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 16:58:20 GMT0BST

From: "BEYAI" <

To:

Subject: Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

Message-ID: <



> Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200

> Reply-to:

> From: Abdou Gibba <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone



Mr. Gibba,

My question is what strength has ECOWAS that will be eroded by this

action of Guinea- Bissau? For many years that organisation

could not even become a credible customs union let alone achieve the status of a

free trade area. Unless we try to drop our much cherish nationalistic views,

we have no future in the World economy.



Countries like Gambia did not success in attracting FDI(foreign

direct interest) because of her small size, location, poor infrastructure etc.

Could you imagine big companies like Nissan or Toyota investing in the Gambia?

How many of us buy new vehicles in a year? It might be difficult to tackle some of these

problems right way but we can surely forge a good relationship with

our ECOWAS neighbours which will help open and widen our market.

How many treaties and protocols have been signed and not implemented?

No amount of the tax-holidays and other incentives can attract

foreign investors if there is no market to sell their products.



I am sorry that I do have time to elaborate but the main benefits of

the said action by Guinea-Bissau is the ease in terms of foreign

exchange difficulties they have been facing. Furthermore, people do

not have to declare their currencies at the ports of entry in both

Bissau and Senegal.



Although the cold -war is over, the new war is an economic one. Since

the French have lost their influence in Rwanda and are about to in Zaire,

they have no alternative but to look for new allies in Africa.

If we Africans cannot unite, outsiders will use economic inducement to pave their way.



Some people might blame lack of political stability as the reason for low FDI in West Africa.

But could they equally explain the reasons for the continuous presence of Shell and other

multinationals in Nigeria and the signing of new contracts with the rebel leader in Zaire?

Political stability is normally use for convenience but

multinationals look for their interest first before anything else.

Their interest in our area lies in a wider market.



So to avoid loosing more members, we have to move forward otherwise

we might also be forced to join the CFA zone.



Cheers,

PLB







>

>

> FORWARD:

>

> Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

> -------------------------------------------

> April 18, 1997

> by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent

>

> COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member of

> the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of

> Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on

> Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.

>

> The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau

> delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling

> France to extend its

> monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to

> Bissau.

>

> As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the official

> currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of the

> meeting.

>

> The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles

> Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved "a

> heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion

> CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .

>

> Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which

> already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,

> Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal

> and Togo.

>

> In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French

> franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect the

> exchange

> rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France

> and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".

>

> The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community) used

> by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100 CFA

> for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent at

> a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.

>

> Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA = 1FF.

>

> The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a

> world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will be

> determined".

>

> According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone

> expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in

> the UEMOA

> countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member

> States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).

>

> In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called

> for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in order

> to maintain high

> growth on a long-term basis.

>

> According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,

> particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at

> "fostering a more

> stable macro-economic environment".

>

> Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of budgetary

> and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional framework as

> well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters concerning

> the formulation of economic policies".

>

> The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,

> improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.

>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

> Copyright c 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News Online.

> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

> published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from

> Africa News Service.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 15:07:09 -0400

From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied



Message-ID: <



DEAR JABOU,

I AM NOW RELIEVED THAT SOMEBODY

FINALLY TALKED ABOUT THIS ISSUE OF PEOPLE TAKING

MESSAGES ON THE GAMBIA-L TOO PERSONAL. WE ARE

ALL GAMBIANS ONE AND THE SAME, SO IT IS VERY

WRONG IF WE SHOULD SEND OUR FELLOW CITIZENS VERY

OUTRAGEOUS MESSAGES ON THE GAMBIA-L. THESE KIND

OF MESSAGES CAN MAKE PEOPLE HAVE TWO STATE

THEIR OPINIONS WITHOUT BEING BLASTED CRUDELY ON

THE GAMBIA-L WHERE EVERY "SAMBA",' DEMBA" AND

"PATEH" GETS TO READ IT.

WE SHOULD BE GLAD THAT WE HAVE THIS

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMUNICATE TO ONE ANOTHER AND

SHARE COMMON INTEREST. THEREFORE LET US ALL BE

AND HANDLE MATTERS IN A MORE PROFESSIONAL AND

MATURE MANNER.

I AM SORRY IF MY MESSAGE SHOULD OFFEND

ANYONE ,BUT I JUST THINK THAT IT IS ABOUT TIME FOR

US TO BE ONE IN A NO MAN'S LAND.

THANKS JABOU .





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 22:30:18 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



A GAMBIAN STUDENT AT THE UNIVERSITY HERE HAS INFORMED ME THAT A WEST

AFRICAN FRIEND OF HIS HAD TOLD HIM THAT WHEN THE GAMBIAN

PRESIDENT,MR.JAMMEH, VISITED KUWAIT A COUPLE OF WEEKS BEFORE THE HAJJ,

WAS SHOCKED TO LEARN THAT SIX GAMBIAN GIRLS HAD EARLIER ARRIVED IN THIS

GULF COUNTRY TO WORK AS DOMESTICS.



AND IN A CHARACTERISTIC JAMMEH FASHION, THE PRESIDENT TOLD THESE GIRLS

THAT FOR GAMBIAN WOMEN TO TAKE UP THIS KIND OF WORK IN SUCH A DISTANT

LAND AWAY FROM HOME,A PLACE WHERE THERE IS NO GAMBIAN EMBASSY TO PROTECT

THEIR INTERESTS INCASE OF PROBLEMS,WAS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE TO HIM OR TO

THE GAMBIAN SENSIBILITY.AND HE THEN TOLD THEM TO GO AND BRING ALL THEIR

BELONGINGS,WHICH THEY DID; AND HE THEN QUICKLY MADE ARRANGEMENTS WHICH

RESULTED IN THEIR IMMEDIATE REPATRIATION BACK HOME.



NOW,WE THE GAMBIANS IN QATAR HERE ARE NOT SURE WHETHER THIS STORY IS

ABSOLUTELY TRUE.BUT I AM PERSONALLY VERY INTRIGUE BY IT AND I HOPE IT

WILL DO THE SAME THING TO ALL OF YOU GUYS AND GIRLS DOWN THERE.AND I

WOULD VERY MUCH LOVE TO HEAR YOUR REACTIONS TO IT!!



THE OTHER REASON FOR BRINGING THIS UP ON THIS LIST IS TO ENQUIRE FROM

OUR APPARENTLY SLEEPING COMMERCIAL PARTNERS AT THE GAMBIA OBSERVER

WHETHER THEY HAVE HEARD ANYTHING TO THIS EFFECT, AND IF SO, COULD THEY

BE KIND ENOUGH TO GIVE US THE FULL STORY.WE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW THE

ANSWERS TO THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-



1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?



2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?



3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?





REGARDS BASSSS!!

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 15:53:54 -0500 (CDT)

From: BASIRU NDOW <

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Basiru Ndow Section 311

Ian Alexander

086-82-4929

--------------------------------------

hello everyone,

i believe there are dozens of issues that need to be addressed

concerning the future of our government.i honestly will disagree with

most of you that foreigners are occupying positions in our legal system

because gambians don't want to, the isssue here is the authorities will

not allow gambians to occupy these positions because of there own

interest or fear of prosecution of their wrong doings. look at the era

of former regime (jawara's), it has gone to a point where the head of

the arm forces was even a foreigner,was this a cover up for their own

security or because there were no gambians ??.The judicial system in the

gambia is in __serious crisis,how can foreigners like the nigerians

occupy the majority of the positions when nigeria has one of the worst

record of human rights violation in africa. the issue of checks and

balances is totally absent in our judicial system because these foreign

lawyers or judges are pperforming their duti es with directions from the

govt. How can the foreigners occupy the most sensitve positions of a govt.ie

chief justice,..dir of public prosecution etc...Is this a mockery to our

judicial system or a cover up.the former regime did the same thing

during their era and now they are the victims of their own actions.to

support my point ...has any firm actions been taken during the GCDB

crisis. GCU crisis..JAHAPACHA rice project...etc..and in all these cases

large amount of tax payers money is been misused , and is still

happening with the present regime. so for thirty two good years the

gambia is still where it started from. to

The issue of foreign teachers in the gambia ,i believe there are lot

of good gambian teachers in the gambia ,but we the gambians are

discouraging our fellow gambian teachers because considering the fact

that most gambians would prefer to pay lot of money to foreign teacher

than a gambian teacher of the same qualification or even better. the

point is we gambians believe too much on foreigners or foreign diplomats

instead of trying to be selfreliant.

T

The vice presidency issue in the gambia, Did the president ever outline

the duties and responsibilities of the so called lady vice president

other than those of her ministry, or is this another of way covering up

because Edward signateh does not satisfy the age requirement for a vive

president,if not then why should he be assign all the functions that a vice

president should have .

finally let us make the best use of our education and then gambia

will be free of hungry leaders and dishonest interllectuals, then we wil not

be victims of a corrupt so ciety .



bye everyone !!!!!



Basiru !!!!













------------------------------



Date: 22 Apr 97 19:41:09 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: 4 All the Lawyers & those interested in Law

Message-ID: <





Forwarded from LEONENET for your amusement. Laugh ....!



Kamara.







---------- Forwarded Message ----------



From: INTERNET:

TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET:

DATE: 4/17/97 8:25 AM



RE: 4 All the Lawyers & those interested in Law



From:





Just a few lines I gleaned from the Baltimore Sun 2day.

There are not reprinted by kind permission and I donot

have any copyright on them. etc. etc for the legal stuff....





The following are questions aktually asked of witnesses by

attorneys during trails and the insightful responces they

aktually received ....



Q. Now doctor, isn't it true that when a person dies in his sleep

he doesn't really know about it until the next morning?

Q. The youngest son, the 20-year-old, how old is he?

Q. Were you present when your picture was taken?

Q. Were you alone or by yourself?

Q. Was it you or your younger brother who was killed in the war?

Q. Did he kill you?

Q. How far apart were the vehicles at the time of the collision?

Q You were there until the time you left, is that true?



Q. So the date of conception was August 8?

A. Yes

Q. And what were you doing at that time?



Q. She had 3 children, right?

A. Yes

Q. How many were boys?

A. None.

Q. Were there any girls?



Q. You say the stairs go down to the basement?

A. Yes.

Q. And these stairs, did they go up also?



Q. Mr. S..., you went on a rather elaborate honeymoon, didn't you?

A. I went to Europe, sir.

Q. And you took your new wife?



Q. How was your first marriage terminated?

A. By death.

Q. And by whose death was it terminated?



Q. Can you describe the the individual?

A. He was about medium build and had a beard.

Q. Was this a male, or a female?



Q. Is your appearance here this morning pursuant

to a deposition notice which I sent yopur attorney?

A. No, this is how I dress when I go to work.



Q. Doctor, how many autopsies have you performed on dead people?

A. All my autopsies are performed on dead people.



Q. Do you recall the time that you examined the body?

A. The autospy started around 8:30pm.

Q. And was Mr. D..... dead at the time?

A. No, he was sitting on the table wondering why I was doing

an autospy.



Q. You were not shot in the fracas?

A. No, I was shot midway between the fracas and the navel



Q. Are you qualified to give a urine sample?

A. I have been since early childhood.



Thats all 4 now folks. You all have a blessed day.



Caio

N.Emile

______ A Vinyl Junkie All these Years ______





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 01:02:43 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Nigeria to be connected to the Internet

Message-ID: <



T

---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Nigeria to be connected to the Internet

Date: 97-04-22 20:31:53 EDT

From: MKora70383

To: Mbk007



ABUJA, Nigeria (Reuter) - Nigeria will be connected to the Internet as soon

as projects aimed at providing the necessary circuit facilities are

completed, the number two man in Africa's most populous nation said Monday.



Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Oladapo Diya told the start of a three-day

Internet workshop in the capital Abuja that Nigeria was committed to having

full Internet services.



``Already we have granted licenses to private Internet service providers to

serve as focal points and outlets for Internet services,'' Diya said.



The Abuja workshop, ``The Development of Internet in sub-Saharan Africa,''

drew experts from the United States, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Gambia and ends

Wednesday.



The Internet, a group of computers interlinked and exchanging information

using the latest technology, was first developed by the U.S. Defense

Department and now has more than 20 million regular users worldwide.



Its use in Africa is currently limited by lack of local gateways or nodes

located within African countries and the prohibitive cost of dialing to nodes

abroad.



13:20 04-21-97





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 01:27:05 -0500

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE

PRESIDENT!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:30 PM 4/22/97 +0300, Bass wrote:

I WOULD VERY MUCH LOVE TO HEAR YOUR REACTIONS TO IT!!



Bass, you asked what our individual takes on this issue was. i, much like

you, personally think that a few more questions need to be answered before

any reasonable judgement can be passed. In addition to your list of

questions, i think the following need to be answered as well:

1. how old were these people?

2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they conned

by promises of countless rewards?

3. what are the working conditions in these countries?



The combination of question 1 and 2 above will determine to a large extent

what could or should be done about the case. If the people involved were old

enough to make their own decisions and they chose to do what they did, then

i don't think this is an issue worth discussing. The reason i'm saying so is

because their situation would then be much like many of ours, who travel to

other countries in the name of "hustling." On the other hand if the people

involved were juveniles, then my guess is that everybody knows what should

be done.

Finally, if the working conditions in Kuwait are not derogatory and

subservient, then these people should have been left in Kuwait to do their

jobs. What makes them any different from the maids who come to Banjul and

the Kombos to find work between Christmas and summer? Some even stay

permanently. Another point to consider here is that these people are driven

by a lack of employment opportunities in The Gambia. While these people

probably don't have any qualifications, i can empathize with them in the

hope that it was a difficult decision for them to go to Kuwait in the first

place. The sole provider of their families have probably either lost their

jobs or never had one. It's difficult to run any family without the

necessary finances, wouldn't you agree?

If you notice, the very foundation of my article is based on

probability. So until the answers to my questions earlier are answered, this

is NOT a VERDICT on my part. So long everybody. Good luck in your endeavours

wherever you are. peace!!!!!!!!

It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:18:33 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



On Tue, 22 Apr 1997 16:58:20 GMT0BST,

P.L.Beyai> > Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200

P.L.Beyai> > Reply-to:

P.L.Beyai> > From: Abdou Gibba <

P.L.Beyai> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

P.L.Beyai> > Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> Mr. Gibba,

P.L.Beyai> My question is what strength has ECOWAS that will be eroded by this

P.L.Beyai> action of Guinea- Bissau? For many years that organisation

P.L.Beyai> could not even become a credible customs union let alone achieve the status of a

P.L.Beyai> free trade area. Unless we try to drop our much cherish nationalistic views,

P.L.Beyai> we have no future in the World economy.

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> Countries like Gambia did not success in attracting FDI(foreign

P.L.Beyai> direct interest) because of her small size, location, poor infrastructure etc.

P.L.Beyai> Could you imagine big companies like Nissan or Toyota investing in the Gambia?

P.L.Beyai> How many of us buy new vehicles in a year? It might be difficult to tackle some of these

P.L.Beyai> problems right way but we can surely forge a good relationship with

P.L.Beyai> our ECOWAS neighbours which will help open and widen our market.

P.L.Beyai> How many treaties and protocols have been signed and not implemented?

P.L.Beyai> No amount of the tax-holidays and other incentives can attract

P.L.Beyai> foreign investors if there is no market to sell their products.

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> I am sorry that I do have time to elaborate but the main benefits of

P.L.Beyai> the said action by Guinea-Bissau is the ease in terms of foreign

P.L.Beyai> exchange difficulties they have been facing. Furthermore, people do

P.L.Beyai> not have to declare their currencies at the ports of entry in both

P.L.Beyai> Bissau and Senegal.

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> Although the cold -war is over, the new war is an economic one. Since

P.L.Beyai> the French have lost their influence in Rwanda and are about to in Zaire,

P.L.Beyai> they have no alternative but to look for new allies in Africa.

P.L.Beyai> If we Africans cannot unite, outsiders will use economic inducement to pave their way.

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> Some people might blame lack of political stability as the reason for low FDI in West Africa.

P.L.Beyai> But could they equally explain the reasons for the continuous presence of Shell and other

P.L.Beyai> multinationals in Nigeria and the signing of new contracts with the rebel leader in Zaire?

P.L.Beyai> Political stability is normally use for convenience but

P.L.Beyai> multinationals look for their interest first before anything else.

P.L.Beyai> Their interest in our area lies in a wider market.

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> So to avoid loosing more members, we have to move forward otherwise

P.L.Beyai> we might also be forced to join the CFA zone.

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> Cheers,

P.L.Beyai> PLB

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai>

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > FORWARD:

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

P.L.Beyai> > -------------------------------------------

P.L.Beyai> > April 18, 1997

P.L.Beyai> > by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member of

P.L.Beyai> > the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of

P.L.Beyai> > Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on

P.L.Beyai> > Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau

P.L.Beyai> > delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling

P.L.Beyai> > France to extend its

P.L.Beyai> > monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to

P.L.Beyai> > Bissau.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the official

P.L.Beyai> > currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of the

P.L.Beyai> > meeting.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles

P.L.Beyai> > Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved "a

P.L.Beyai> > heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion

P.L.Beyai> > CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which

P.L.Beyai> > already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,

P.L.Beyai> > Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal

P.L.Beyai> > and Togo.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French

P.L.Beyai> > franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect the

P.L.Beyai> > exchange

P.L.Beyai> > rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France

P.L.Beyai> > and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community) used

P.L.Beyai> > by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100 CFA

P.L.Beyai> > for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent at

P.L.Beyai> > a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA = 1FF.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a

P.L.Beyai> > world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will be

P.L.Beyai> > determined".

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone

P.L.Beyai> > expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in

P.L.Beyai> > the UEMOA

P.L.Beyai> > countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member

P.L.Beyai> > States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called

P.L.Beyai> > for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in order

P.L.Beyai> > to maintain high

P.L.Beyai> > growth on a long-term basis.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,

P.L.Beyai> > particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at

P.L.Beyai> > "fostering a more

P.L.Beyai> > stable macro-economic environment".

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of budgetary

P.L.Beyai> > and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional framework as

P.L.Beyai> > well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters concerning

P.L.Beyai> > the formulation of economic policies".

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,

P.L.Beyai> > improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> > Copyright c 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News Online.

P.L.Beyai> > All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

P.L.Beyai> > published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from

P.L.Beyai> > Africa News Service.

P.L.Beyai> >

P.L.Beyai> >





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:38:12 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Apology

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I sent out an almost 'unreadable' mail to the List. It was not intended to be so.

Please, accept my most felt apology for that error.



Lamin Drammeh..



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 11:28:30 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE

PRESIDENT!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



MR.NBAI!!

THANKS FOR YOUR PRAGMATIC RESPONSE!

TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS,I DON'T KNOW HOW OLD THESE GIRLS WERE,AND I

CANNOT REALLY TELL YOU WHETHER THESE GIRLS WENT TO KUWAIT IN GOOD

FAITH,BUT A SENEGALESE MAN HERE

TOLD ME YESTERDAY THAT HE HAD BOARDED A PLANE IN EUROPE WITH SIX GAMBIAN

GIRLS WHO TOLD HIM THAT THEY WERE STUDENTS ON THEIR WAY TO KUWAIT TO

FURTHER THEIR EDUCATION.WAS THIS A COVER UP ON THEIR PART OR HAD THEY

BEEN MADE TO BELIEVE THAT THEY WERE GOING TO STUDY THERE?! I DON'T KNOW

THE ANSWER TO THAT.



YOUR THIRD QUESTION IS THE MOST CRITICAL ONE! IN KUWAIT'S

CONSTITUITION,LIKE ALMOST ALL THE ARAB GULF COUNTRIES,THERE IS NO

MENTION OF A DOMESTIC HELP,AND THAT MEANS THAT THEY DON'T LEGALLY

EXIST;NEEDLESS TO SAY THAT A NON ENTITY CANNOT HAVE A RIGHT.

AND IN ADDITION TO THAT,IN TRADITIONAL ARAB CULTURE, A DOMESTIC HELP IS

THE SLAVE,AND IF YOU ARE BLACK IN ADDITION TO THAT,IT BECOMES EVEN MUCH

MORE COMPLICATED.AND FURTHER,AS ANY PHILLIPINO DOMESTIC IN THE GULF

WOULD TELL YOU - MOST

OF THE DOMESTICS IN THESE COUNTRIES ARE PHILLIPINO GIRLS- THE INCIDENTS

OF SEXUAL ASSAULTS ON THE PART OF THE MALE MEMBERS OF THE EXTENDED

FAMILY FOR WHICH ONE WORKS

IS HORRENDUOUSLY HIGH.PERHAPS YOU HAVE HEARD ABOUT THAT CELEBRATED

MURDER TRIAL IN THE U.A.E IN WHICH A MOSLEM PHILLIPINO GIRL STABBED HER

EMPLOYER TO DEATH AS HE WAS FORCING HER TO HAVE SEX WITH HIM.I

PERSONALLY THINK THAT THAT CASE WAS AT THE BACK OF PRESIDENT JAMMEH'S

MIND WHEN HE REPATRIATED THE GIRLS.SO,I DON'T THINK ITS AS SIMPLE AS

TRYING TO GET A JOB FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE IF YOU CAN'T GET IT IN YOUR

MOTHERLAND!BUT IF THE OBSERVER PEOPLE HAVE WOKEN UP FROM THEIR SLEEP

LATELY,THEY CAN

BE ENORMOUSLY HELPFUL IN PROVIDING US WITH THE FACTS.



REGARDS BASSSS!!





Tamsir Mbai wrote:

>

> At 10:30 PM 4/22/97 +0300, Bass wrote:

> I WOULD VERY MUCH LOVE TO HEAR YOUR REACTIONS TO IT!!

>

> Bass, you asked what our individual takes on this issue was. i, much like

> you, personally think that a few more questions need to be answered before

> any reasonable judgement can be passed. In addition to your list of

> questions, i think the following need to be answered as well:

> 1. how old were these people?

> 2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they conned

> by promises of countless rewards?

> 3. what are the working conditions in these countries?

>

> The combination of question 1 and 2 above will determine to a large extent

> what could or should be done about the case. If the people involved were old

> enough to make their own decisions and they chose to do what they did, then

> i don't think this is an issue worth discussing. The reason i'm saying so is

> because their situation would then be much like many of ours, who travel to

> other countries in the name of "hustling." On the other hand if the people

> involved were juveniles, then my guess is that everybody knows what should

> be done.

> Finally, if the working conditions in Kuwait are not derogatory and

> subservient, then these people should have been left in Kuwait to do their

> jobs. What makes them any different from the maids who come to Banjul and

> the Kombos to find work between Christmas and summer? Some even stay

> permanently. Another point to consider here is that these people are driven

> by a lack of employment opportunities in The Gambia. While these people

> probably don't have any qualifications, i can empathize with them in the

> hope that it was a difficult decision for them to go to Kuwait in the first

> place. The sole provider of their families have probably either lost their

> jobs or never had one. It's difficult to run any family without the

> necessary finances, wouldn't you agree?

> If you notice, the very foundation of my article is based on

> probability. So until the answers to my questions earlier are answered, this

> is NOT a VERDICT on my part. So long everybody. Good luck in your endeavours

> wherever you are. peace!!!!!!!!

> It's Tamsir.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 13:59:59 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 16:58 22.04.97 GMT0BST, you wrote:

>> Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200

>> Reply-to:

>> From: Abdou Gibba <

>> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>> Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone



Mr Beyai, thanks for your comments. You wrote:



"Mr. Gibba,

My question is what strength has ECOWAS that will be eroded by this

action of Guinea- Bissau"?



I am not necessarily stating that ECOWAS has any significant "strength"

worth commenting on. The reason for this lack of strength, in my opinion,

brings us to your next statement:



"For many years that organization could not even become a credible customs

union let alone achieve the status of a free trade area."



WHY? this is because this organization is comprised of a majority of members

who's entire economies are being structured and controlled not by themselves

but by France, thus undermining any of ECOWAS' policies that are to be or

designed for the sole benefit of member states; and may turn unfavorable to

France and/or the EU.



Further, you wrote:



"Unless we try to drop our much cherish nationalistic views, we have no

future in the World economy".



On the contra, the reason why we are left behind in the world economy is we

fail to "cherish any nationalistic views", as you put it. All other regions

are doing exactly that in the name of "protectionism". What are they

protecting and against whom? They are protecting their regional and

eventually national interests against other regions. Why are there calls for

a revised World Trade Agreement? This is because regions like ours have been

marginalized by those "Agreements". What is the EU's and other regional

organization's success story compared to ours? "NATIONALISM or REGIONALISM".

I am 100% for a monetary union within ECOWAS but the kind of union I would

like to see, should be that based on our own resources, controlled by

ourselves, with absolutely no outside influence. Don't get me wrong, I am

aware of the state of a global interdependency. This should be a balanced

one, not that of one party being more dependent than the other.



Unless the CFA Zone members take a complete break-away from the French

Franc, ECOWAS will never be effective. This is what brought about my

frustration learning that there is yet another increase in it's (CFA Zone)

membership from another member state of ECOWAS. What does others think?????



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai

















------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 14:48:40 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello GambiaNetters,



when calling The Gambia I got to know the following:



1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?

it was a Gambian agency which employs people for e.g. Kuwaitian

employers. They have an office in Kuwait which takes care on the

employees and their concerns abroad.



2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?

don't know



3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?

He just gave a short comment on his arrival at Yundum, like: he came

with Gambians who were maltreated abroad. Since then he gave no

statement.



1. how old were these people?



they are in the 20s, one (a teacher) in the 40s. All females. The latter

was employed as a teacher and guaranteed to work as a teacher but had to

do domestic work.



2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they

conned by promises of countless rewards?



they were employed by the agency in Gambia and went voluntarily.



3. what are the working conditions in these countries?



working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physically

maltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedly

complained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad working

conditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)



The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAA

is still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven't

reported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy of

the Observer or Point.



I don't know how serious the office in Kuwait took the complaints of the

women. Perhaps they were lucky that Y.Jammeh intervened. I mean, I can't

imagine that our Chancellor Kohl would have done the same for me.



Greetings, Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 15:29:32 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi again G-Lers!



Based on Andrea's information, I think the President has just done what he

had to do - protect the interest of his people. Maybe it is even done

leniently, given the fact that we still don't know what further steps are

taken by the authorities. It's about time our authorities take such steps to

protect our peoples as other nations are doing. Maybe when all questions put

forward by Bass and Tamsir are answer, lessons could be learnt from all this.



Personally, as a Gambian, I am proud that my President could be so concerned

to the extent of acting immediately. This offers some degree of trust when

it comes to the security of Gambians abroad.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:00:59 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Andrea Klumpp wrote:

>

> Hello GambiaNetters,

>

> when calling The Gambia I got to know the following:

>

> 1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?

> it was a Gambian agency which employs people for e.g. Kuwaitian

> employers. They have an office in Kuwait which takes care on the

> employees and their concerns abroad.

>

> 2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?

> don't know

>

> 3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?

> He just gave a short comment on his arrival at Yundum, like: he came

> with Gambians who were maltreated abroad. Since then he gave no

> statement.

>

> 1. how old were these people?

>

> they are in the 20s, one (a teacher) in the 40s. All females. The latter

> was employed as a teacher and guaranteed to work as a teacher but had to

> do domestic work.

>

> 2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they

> conned by promises of countless rewards?

>

> they were employed by the agency in Gambia and went voluntarily.

>

> 3. what are the working conditions in these countries?

>

> working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physically

> maltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedly

> complained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad working

> conditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)

>

> The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAA

> is still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven't

> reported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy of

> the Observer or Point.

>

> I don't know how serious the office in Kuwait took the complaints of the

> women. Perhaps they were lucky that Y.Jammeh intervened. I mean, I can't

> imagine that our Chancellor Kohl would have done the same for me.

>

> Greetings, Andrea



ANDREA!!



THESE ARE THE KINDS OF ANSWERS GAMBIAN STUDENTS HERE WANTED TO KNOW

FROM ME.SO THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUCH A BRILLIANT JOB!! AND PLEASE

KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE.



REGARDS BASSSSS!!

------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:21:48 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> > 1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?

> > it was a Gambian agency which employs people for e.g. Kuwaitian

> > employers. They have an office in Kuwait which takes care on the

> > employees and their concerns abroad.

> >=20

> > 2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?

> > don't know

> >=20

> > 3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?

> > He just gave a short comment on his arrival at Yundum, like: he came

> > with Gambians who were maltreated abroad. Since then he gave no

> > statement.

> >=20

> > 1. how old were these people?

> >=20

> > they are in the 20s, one (a teacher) in the 40s. All females. The latte=

> r

> > was employed as a teacher and guaranteed to work as a teacher but had t=

> o

> > do domestic work.

> >=20

> > 2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they

> > conned by promises of countless rewards?

> >=20

> > they were employed by the agency in Gambia and went voluntarily.

> >=20

> > 3. what are the working conditions in these countries?

> >=20

> > working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physically

> > maltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedly

> > complained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad working

> > conditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)

> >=20

> > The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAA

> > is still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven't

> > reported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy of

> > the Observer or Point.

> >=20

> > I don't know how serious the office in Kuwait took the complaints of th=

> e

> > women. Perhaps they were lucky that Y.Jammeh intervened. I mean, I can'=

> t

> > imagine that our Chancellor Kohl would have done the same for me.

> >=20

> > Greetings, Andrea

>

> ANDREA!!

>

> THESE ARE THE KINDS OF ANSWERS GAMBIAN STUDENTS HERE WANTED TO KNOW

> FROM ME.SO THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUCH A BRILLIANT JOB!! AND PLEASE

> KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE.

>

> REGARDS BASSSSS!!

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 10:28:33 -0400 (EDT)

From: Haddijatou Kah <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



IN RESPONSE TO MR NDOWS CONTRIBUTION IN RESPECT TO FOREIGNERS OCCUPING

POSITIONS IN THE LEGAL SYSTEM. MOST, IF NOT ALL THE NIGERIANS EMPLOYED IN

THE JUDICIARY OR MINISTRY ARE ON ATECHNICAL ASSISSTENCE SCHEME.THE BULK OF

THEIR COSTS IS BEING MET BY THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT.GAMBIANS WHO HAVE THE

REQUISTE QUALIFICATIONS ARE JUST NOT INTERESTED IN THE BENCH. THE MINISTRY

OF JUSTICE IS PRESENTLY SHORT STAFFED. I AM SURE NO NATION WANTS TO HAVE

THEIR LEGALM SYSTEM MANNED BY FOREIGNES FOREVER BUT IN THE ABSCENCE

OFA BETTER ALTERNATIVE SHOULD THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM COME TO A STANDSTILL?



On TuBYE JATOUe, 22 Apr 1997, BASIRU NDOW wrote:



> Basiru Ndow Section 311

>

> 086-82-4929

> --------------------------------------

> hello everyone,

> i believe there are dozens of issues that need to be addressed

> concerning the future of our government.i honestly will disagree with

> most of you that foreigners are occupying positions in our legal system

> because gambians don't want to, the isssue here is the authorities will

> not allow gambians to occupy these positions because of there own

> interest or fear of prosecution of their wrong doings. look at the era

> of former regime (jawara's), it has gone to a point where the head of

> the arm forces was even a foreigner,was this a cover up for their own

> security or because there were no gambians ??.The judicial system in the

> gambia is in __serious crisis,how can foreigners like the nigerians

> occupy the majority of the positions when nigeria has one of the worst

> record of human rights violation in africa. the issue of checks and

> balances is totally absent in our judicial system because these foreign

> lawyers or judges are pperforming their duti es with directions from the

> govt. How can the foreigners occupy the most sensitve positions of a govt.ie

> chief justice,..dir of public prosecution etc...Is this a mockery to our

> judicial system or a cover up.the former regime did the same thing

> during their era and now they are the victims of their own actions.to

> support my point ...has any firm actions been taken during the GCDB

> crisis. GCU crisis..JAHAPACHA rice project...etc..and in all these cases

> large amount of tax payers money is been misused , and is still

> happening with the present regime. so for thirty two good years the

> gambia is still where it started from. to

> The issue of foreign teachers in the gambia ,i believe there are lot

> of good gambian teachers in the gambia ,but we the gambians are

> discouraging our fellow gambian teachers because considering the fact

> that most gambians would prefer to pay lot of money to foreign teacher

> than a gambian teacher of the same qualification or even better. the

> point is we gambians believe too much on foreigners or foreign diplomats

> instead of trying to be selfreliant.

> T

> The vice presidency issue in the gambia, Did the president ever outline

> the duties and responsibilities of the so called lady vice president

> other than those of her ministry, or is this another of way covering up

> because Edward signateh does not satisfy the age requirement for a vive

> president,if not then why should he be assign all the functions that a vice

> president should have .

> finally let us make the best use of our education and then gambia

> will be free of hungry leaders and dishonest interllectuals, then we wil not

> be victims of a corrupt so ciety .

>

> bye everyone !!!!!

>

> Basiru !!!!

>

>

>

>

>

>

> ering up or

> misleading the

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:34:23 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Gambians abroad to earn a living

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



This information calls for a comment from me:



"what are the working conditions in these countries?



working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physically

maltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedly

complained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad working

conditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)



The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAA

is still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven't

reported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy of

the Observer or Point."



This is really something to learn from. I=B4m glad that it is televised =

in

The Gambia, so other gambian women can see what the conditions for

labouring abroad can be, so they are more prepared. If it=B4s as =

described

here, I thank that the President took action.=20

Some young danes every year ends up in situations like that. Not that

they travel abroad and take a job to earn money for a living or because

their families are depending on them, more for the chance of seing the

world. Even they know about working conditions, trade unions, they take

the chance for adventure, which can turn out a nightmare. Maybe Mr. Kohl

of Germany would not do anything, but surely the danish government do

something, if we get information about a dane ending up like the gambian

women in Kuwait.



Maybe the gambian TV should portrait some of you who are living in the

west, so the families and the ordinary gambians could get a more

differentiate picture of the conditions under which you live, study,

work. It is not "glamour" all of it.



Asbj=F8rn Nordam





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:40:52 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Update: Education Group

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi,



this is to give you a short update on the progress of the education

group and to introduce our work to the new members. The education group

consists of 25 people who are prepared to spend time, money or both to

support education in The Gambia. =



We made a survey to have a basis for a draft proposal which we want to

present to the list as soon as possible.



After evaluating our questionnaire, we got the below listed results. The

selection of school(s) and whether or not to start it on a

formal/informal basis is still open because there was no clear majority.



One of our members, Omar S. Saho is actually in The Gambia and he

visited The Gambia College on our behalf. We are looking forward to his

experience there and wait with drafting the proposal til he is back,

which will be Tuesday next week.



PLEASE FEEL FREE TO COMMENT, ARGUE AND BRING IN IDEAS!



1. Selection of schools:



7 people would like to support a school in the rural area

6 people want to choose it by random selection

4 would choose a primary school

4 would choose a secondary school

5 prefer a high school

5 want to support The Gambia College



2. We plan to provide text books and other materials



3. We want to do this on a regular basis



4. We want to set up an own procedure

4 people prefer a formal basis

4 people prefer a informal basis



5. The local affiliate in The Gambia should be a private person



6. Around 5 people will look for others to join the venture



7. Other roles of our group:

- gather funds and materials to assist individuals and institutions in

need.

- develop mentorship and guidance programs to prepare kids for higher

education

- Provide a forum through which matters ralating to advancement of the

education in The Gambai can be discussed and channeled to authorities in

The Gambia.



8. Our support:

12 people offered funding between =A7100 p.a. and =A725 p.m.

11 people offered their time for setting the process up keep it running



9. Other ideas:

- Combination of options

- help not biased, distributor in Gambia with much time

- shipping computers

- companies hire students from form 4 up

- setting up liasons with univ., enroll G. students + provide funding

- setting up a homepage for education in G. (database on schools,

funding-info, enrollment ...)

- getting school(s) online



This is an impressive outcome and we are very pleased that so many

people committed themselves to the project. MANY THANKS to all of you!

But education in The Gambia needs plenty of support and the more people

join us, the more effective our support is going to be ...



Thanks for reading through.



Greetings, Andrea

For the education group



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:43:57 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd:Sub-Saharan Countries Get UNDP Fund for Internet

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



LAGOS (April 23) XINHUA - Eight sub-Saharan African countries will

benefit from a 10.2-million-U.S.-dollar fund from United Nations

Development Program (UNDP) for Internet services.

These countries include Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Burkina Faso,

Gabon, Congo, Sao Tome and Principe and Cape Verde, according to the

Guardian today.

To benefit from the fund, countries will have to provide a

counterpart fund that is 50 percent of the UNDP amount, said Richard

Kerby, the Information Manager of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau.

Thirty-one African countries are currently said to be linked with

Internet, but most of them including Nigeria can only access the

gateway through Foriegn Internet Service Providers, the newspaper said.

Only South Africa, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritius, Senegal,

Zambia and Zimbabwe have full internet connectivity, it added.

Ray Akwule, a professor from the Goerge Mason University of the

United States was quoted as saying that the lack of knowledge rather

than funds and technology accounted for the underdevelopment of

Internet in Africa.

On the other hand, Richard Kerby said, the lack of adequate

telecommunications infrastructure and enabling policy environment is

preventing African countries from getting more international support in

development Internet Services. Enditem

23/04/97 18:18 GMT

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:52:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Temporary unsubscription

Message-ID: <



Please, temporarily sign me off as I will be away for the next two weeks.



Thanks.



-Sal





------------------------------





GAMBIA-L Digest 65Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com 2) Fwd: Warning: could not send message for past 4 hoursby Gunjur@aol.com 3) The gov't bereaucrat I would forvever rememberby KTouray@aol.com 4) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONby msarr@sprynet.com 5) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)6) Hoax virusesby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)7) Internet humorby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 8) (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDEby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 9) RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk 10) RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "hurai betts" < Oneke@msn.com 11) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION -Replyby Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 12) Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Drawing Inspiration from the Eastby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)13) Fwd: AFRICA-FOOD: Prices Rise in Towns as Crops Rot in Fieldsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)14) Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Pumping the Way to Food Securityby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)15) (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 16) irrelevant issues.by "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu 17) Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zoneby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 18) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 19) Re: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!by "SISSOHO EM" < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk 20) Danish DANIDA`s reports on danish-african projects etc..by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 21) Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zoneby "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk 22) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 23) GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 24) Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice deniedby BASIRU NDOW < bxn4929@omega.uta.edu 25) 4 All the Lawyers & those interested in Lawby "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 26) Fwd: Nigeria to be connected to the Internetby Mbk007@aol.com 27) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THEPRESIDENT!!by Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 28) Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zoneby binta@iuj.ac.jp 29) Apologyby binta@iuj.ac.jp 30) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THEPRESIDENT!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 31) Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zoneby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 32) Gambian Domestics in Kuwaitby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 33) Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwaitby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 34) Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwaitby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 35) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAITby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 36) Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice deniedby Haddijatou Kah < jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 37) Gambians abroad to earn a livingby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 38) Update: Education Groupby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 39) Fwd:Sub-Saharan Countries Get UNDP Fund for Internetby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 40) Temporary unsubscriptionby Salifuj@aol.com 41) Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 42) Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwaitby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 43) POLYGAMMYby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 44) Re: POLYGAMMYby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 45) Democracy Under Pressureby "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net 46) UDP Reaction to recent Crisis in Parliamentby "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net 47) Fwd: Virus Warning!!!!by TOURAY1@aol.com 48) Re: POLYGAMMYby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 49) Re: POLYGAMMYby "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu 50) Guinea Bissau & the CFA...by mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com 51) Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 52) Internet Connectivity for The Gambiaby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 53) Greetings to All!by ASJanneh@aol.com 54) Fwd: Politics This Week (April 18th - April 24th 1997)by binta@iuj.ac.jp 55) Self Introductionby Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu 56) Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...by "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk 57) Resubscribe OMAR SAHOby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 58) RE: Online Services Free (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 59) Forwarded posting of Omar Sahoby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 60) Film Festivalby "William O'Donnell" < billod@jhunix.hcf.jhu.edu 61)by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)62) Jammeh Visits Dakarby ASJanneh@aol.com 63) Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...by "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 64) Guinea Bissau & the CFA (Response to Mr.by mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com 65)by "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu 66) Mali wins payback fro Switzerland (fwd)by Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 67) Diouf And Jammeh On Free Movementby mmjeng@image.dk 68)by "Bahary Dukuray" < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 69) New Memberby ABALM@aol.com 70) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)71) Re: New Memberby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 72) New Member (Forwarding)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 73) Re: POLYGAMMYby Gunjur@aol.com 74) Re: POLYGAMMYby Gunjur@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:42:14 PDTFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 199704201242.FAA22688@f36.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:01:28 -0400 (EDT)>From: Gunjur@aol.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied>Hi everyone,>I hope l am not stepping on any toes here, but l'd like to address something>l've been observing. It seems that people tend to get rather emotional and>in some cases even downright belligerant in responding to comments etc> concerning the various topics debated on this Gambia-L. Correct me if l am>wrong, but l am under the impression that this is a forum for us to keep in>touch as well as engage in intelligent discussion, where everyone is>entitled to give their opinion. Surely , one can disagree with a statement>without putting the writer of such statement down.Let us debate with>intelligent words and a lot of respect for one another. When we disagree, let>us respond in such a way as to gently pass on some new insight that the>person we are responding to may have overlooked or didn't know. In this>manner, we will all continue to learn from one another.>Jabou.Hi L-ers,I cannot agree with Jabou more. The kind of "debate" that has been going on onthe L certainly is not what I'd expected. Everyone has their opinion of courseand is entitled to them but that shouldn't mean disrespect to others who happento think or see things differently.I am particularly addresing this to Omar M'bai. If you think a certain topic is"a waste of (your) time", for God's sake don't pertake in it or if you do, don'ttry to force your opinion down people's throat. We understand were you'recomingfrom but that doesn't necessary mean everyone has to agree with your POV. Thesedebates I believe are meant to be intellectual discussion, not personalname-callingdramas.Sirra Ndow============================================================================================================================================---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 11:38:25 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Warning: could not send message for past 4 hoursMessage-ID: < 970420113824_741166032@emout18.mail.aol.com Please forward to Andrea. Thanks.Jabou---------------------Forwarded message:From: MAILER-DAEMON@vbo.dec.com (Mail Delivery Subsystem)To: Gunjur@aol.com Date: 97-04-20 03:43:13 EDTThis is a MIME-encapsulated message--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.com************************************************ THIS IS A WARNING MESSAGE ONLY **** YOU DO NOT NEED TO RESEND YOUR MESSAGE ************************************************The original message was received at Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (METDST)from server21.digital.fr [193.56.15.21]----- The following addresses have delivery notifications ----- klumpp@kar.dec.com > (transient failure)----- Transcript of session follows ----- klumpp@kar.dec.com >... Deferred: Host is unreachableWarning: message still undelivered after 4 hoursWill keep trying until message is 3 days old--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.comContent-Type: message/delivery-statusReporting-MTA: dns; mail.vbo.dec.comArrival-Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET DST)Final-Recipient: RFC822; klumpp@kar.dec.com Action: delayedStatus: 4.2.0Remote-MTA: DNS; nestvx.kar.dec.comLast-Attempt-Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 09:42:38 +0200 (MET DST)Will-Retry-Until: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET DST)--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.comContent-Type: message/rfc822Return-Path: Gunjur@aol.com Received: from server21.digital.fr (server21.digital.fr [193.56.15.21]) bymail.vbo.dec.com (8.7.3/8.7) with ESMTP id FAA11049 for < klumpp@kar.dec.com >;Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:34:23 +0200 (MET DST)From: Gunjur@aol.com Received: from emout04.mail.aol.com (emout04.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.95]) byserver21.digital.fr (8.7.5/8.7) with ESMTP id FAA25230 for klumpp@kar.dec.com >; Sun, 20 Apr 1997 05:39:38 +0200 (MET DST)Received: (from root@localhost)by emout04.mail.aol.com (8.7.6/8.7.3/AOL-2.0.0)id XAA17897 for klumpp@kar.dec.com; Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:32:17 -0400 (EDT)Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:32:17 -0400 (EDT)Message-ID: < 970419233216_-1936382212@emout04.mail.aol.com To: klumpp@kar.dec.com Subject: Re: first results of surveyAndrea,I meant 5 hours per month. I will be happy to help with the evaluation. I didnot save the response from members. Can you re-send the responses for thecomparison? Thanks. I do not know you or the nature of your work. Justcurious. By the way, I am a she.Jabou.--JAA08323.861522158/mail.vbo.dec.com--------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 14:54:54 -0400 (EDT)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The gov't bereaucrat I would forvever rememberMessage-ID: < 970420145453_-734468949@emout19.mail.aol.com Government bereaucrats are known the world over for being insepientfoot-draggers who seem to bask at wasting peoples time even for the simplestof tasks.So pervasive is the problem that most people don't look forward todoing any kind of business with the government especially when there are timeconstraints. You can then imagine my wariness when as a Schedules Assistantat the Traffic department of GPTC i was assigned to design, coordinate andimpliment the transportation of thousands kids from all the schoolsin Banjuland kombo St Mary's area to the stadium before 10 am. This was 1990 thesilver jubilee of our Independence. My instructions were to ensure that thenumber of students to be transported which my boss meticulously negotiatedat the ministry of Education was not to be increased under any circumstances.I was also told i could not paralyse the entire national bus servicesespecially the provincial services that generated almost three quarters ofour revenues. My boss rightly felt that like the school bus service this wasjust another gov't mandate our Corporation was saddled with. Like theprevious years we were told the gov't would pay the bills when it came due ,a statement none us in our right minds believed. Armed with the parametersset forth by my boss i realised i was up for for an uphill battle with theheadmasters of each of the schools in the region.As the principal education officer for the greater Banjul area anaffable gentle looking lady by the name of Ms Adelaide Sosseh was designatedas my laison. She was responsible for all the schools in the area and aftermy first meeting with her I came out convinced that she was that rare breedof bereaucrats who can get things done. She had her own plans but sheimmediately proposed her offices( which incidentally were just 10 minutesfrom our headquaters) be used as a venue for me to both present my plan andalso meet all the headmasters with whom i would deal. I would later realisethat she wanted all those concerned to have a fair hearing to their proposalsand also to leave in the end with a clear understanding of what was requiredof them.The first of what became three meetings became somewhat heated witheach headmaster jockeying for large representation in the number of students.As the chairwoman of the meeting she accomodated each participant onlyperiodically injecting to ask for clarifications. When the headmasters weredone she invited me to make my presentation. I began by cautioning thatalmost each of them would have to significantly scale back on their numbersbecause i had only 70 buses to work with and that all the kids would have tobe inline in the stadium at 10am. As a result no specific school was going tobe allocated buses exclusively but rather all 70 buses would becriss-crossing from one school to the other. At this point some raisedconcern that their kids would be arriving piece meal at the stadium insteadof one big trip leading to disorganisation on the stadium grounds. I did notanticipate the logistics at the stadium ground while the kids are beingferried in, but the able chairwoman stepped to suggest that one teacher go oneach trip to ensure order once they disembark. I also emphasized that allbuses would be running on exact time schedules effectively ruling out anywaiting time. Any bus that was 5 minutes late for a pick up was to beimmediately reported to operators standing by. By the time the meeting endedMrs sosseh made sure that we had infact agreed on all the matters except thenumber of kids for each school.She said she would defer the matter to thenext meeting. I noticed that her style was to seek consensus wherever shecould but all of us at the table knew that she was in charge primarilybecause she made prompt decisions when the meeting looked like it was windingin circle. Her approach was both starling and effective.By the end of the third meeting Mrs Sossehsucceeded in reigning in herleutenants in terms of their demands if they exceeded what she felt were thetherasold of reason, and in the same token she was able to wrest a few morebuses from a reluctant GPTC mainly through persuation and gentle armtwisting. The headmasters were quite pleased with there involvement in thewhole process a step Mrs Sosseh could have easily sidesteped by just givingthem quotas. I was the most pleased of all because the whole operation wentwithout a glitch and i remember looking at the sea of kids in bright coloreduniforms singing the national anthem. None of this could have turned out theway it did if it were not for the efforts of a very many people especiallyMrs Sosseh who brought order , involvement and ultimate success to what wasat the time a fairly complicated endeavor.Even though this is seven yearslater and i have not spoken to Mrs Sosseh and i doubt she remembers me I amstill enormously proud of her. I think she is a quintiessential achiever thelikes of who our nation is clamoring for. It is my sincere hope that she andthose like her are enthrusted the solemn resposibility of leading in somecapacity. I will always remember Mrs Adelaide Sosseh------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Apr 1997 16:55:42 -0700From: msarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONMessage-ID: < 199704202355.QAA04387@m7.sprynet.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHe is to be here May 24 & 25th. He will have another playback session on the24th during the evening party and there is scheduled to be a SAMBASOHO onSunday.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 09:19:08 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970421082225.AAA29718@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Sam Njie has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lSam, please send an introduction of yourself toRegardsMomodou Camara********************************************Homepage: http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara Djembe Magazine On-Line: http://www.djembe.dk DAPAMDA On-line: http://www.djembe.dk/dapamda/ ***********************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 13:48:05 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hoax virusesMessage-ID: < 14548958.19068801@inform-bbs.dk There has been a sudden increase in warnings about hoax viruses, such asAOL4FREE, PenPal Greetings, Deeyenda, Irina, and Good Times.Hoax viruses usually claim to infect your PC just by reading an emailmessage. There is no known mechanism for a virus to infect your systemin this way. If you receive an e-mail message warning of a disk beingerased just by reading an e-mail message, please DO NOT PASS IT ON.The spread of the rumors has become a serious problem on the Internet.More information about hoax viruses is available at thefollowing URLs: http://kumite.com/myths However, you CAN get a virus by reading an attachment in an emailmessage, such as an MS Word or Excel document, which is infected by amacro virus. You can also get a virus by running an executable program(such as *.exe or *.com) someone e-mails you as an attachment. A tinyprogram called AOL4FREE.COM has been found, apparently written tocopycat the hoax virus. Do not run this program or click on it as anattachment. You can safeguard your computer by installing reputableAnti-Virus software (McAfee, Dr. Solomon's, and Symantec are justthree examples).------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 10:00:23 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Internet humorMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970421095920.65096A-100000@dante05.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Q: How many internet mail list subscribers does it taketo change a light bulb?A: 1,331:1 to change the light bulb and to post to the maillist that the light bulb has been changed14 to share similar experiences of changing lightbulbs and how the light bulb could have beenchanged differently.7 to caution about the dangers of changing light bulbs.27 to point out spelling/grammar errors in posts aboutchanging light bulbs.53 to flame the spell checkers156 to write to the list administrator complaining aboutthe light bulb discussion and its inappropriatenessto this mail list.41 to correct spelling in the spelling/grammar flames.109 to post that this list is not about light bulbs andto please take this email exchange to alt.lite.bulb203 to demand that cross posting to alt.grammar,alt.spelling and alt.punctuation about changinglight bulbs be stopped.111 to defend the posting to this list saying that weall use light bulbs and therefore the posts**are** relevant to this mail list.306 to debate which method of changing lightbulbs is superior, where to buy the best light bulbs,what brand of light bulbs work best for thistechnique, and what brands are faulty.27 to post URLs where one can see examples ofdifferent light bulbs14 to post that the URLs were posted incorrectly, andto post corrected URLs.3 to post about links they found from the URLs thatare relevant to this list which makes light bulbsrelevant to this list.33 to concatenate all posts to date, then quotethem including all headers and footers, and thenadd "Me Too."12 to post to the list that they are unsubscribingbecause they cannot handle the light bulbcontroversy.19 to quote the "Me Too's" to say, "Me Three."4 to suggest that posters request the light bulb FAQ.1 to propose new alt.change.lite.bulb newsgroup.47 to say this is just what alt.physic.cold_fusionwas meant for, leave it here.143 votes for alt.lite.bulb.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 20:57:21 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDEMessage-ID: < 335BAA81.3A9E@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitISLAM AND THE Shia-Sunni CONFUSION"On the face of it, there is one monolithic Islamic Faith; in essenceeach Moslem believes in the Islamic Ideal. But,in practice, politicaland historical factors have helped to create differences within thecommunity.These are essentially of social and cultural nature. .....There are other shades of opinion within the Sunni and Shia, often basedin cultural factors with little doctrinal significance. In many cases,there is an overlap between the practice of a sect within the shia andone within the Sunni."BY A NOTED SUNNI SCHOLARSo,we need to clarify this other subject that has cropped up as anunexpected offshoot to the Farakan controversy,namely, The Shia-SunniDevide. Whereas we Gambians have no business getting caught up in thecrossfire of the eternal tribal war between the Arabs and the Persians,as each one of them struggles for the control of the soul of the MoslemWorld, we nonetheless need to have a clear understanding of what and whythey are so intensely and passionately opposed to each other, if fornothing else because the Gambian and Senegalese Moslems,whether theyknow it or not, practise both the Sunni and Shia Traditions,albeitalmost all of them consider themselves Sunnis.Despite geographical proximity between the Arabs and Iranians anddespite the massive intermarriage between them,the only thing these twopeoples can and do agree on is that The Quran is the true word of Godand that Prophet Mohammad is the last prophet and that there would be aLast day of Judgement.And the rest,almost anything else,is up for sale!debateable,I mean.The problem with this situation is that they agree onthe simplest of the issues - issues that even uneducated moslems have noproblems with,which, in short, means that the Arabs and the Iranianswill almost never agree on anything except for the fact that both ofthem belong to the same religion.And yet each of them is right to someextent because each side has substantiated its claims by providing pilesand piles of evidence form the Quran,the Prophetic Sayings and IslamicJurisprudence.And in truth, there is nothing wrong with such differencessince the prophet himself said that THE DIFFERENCE OF OPINIONS AMONGHIS FOLLOWERS IS A BLESSING FOR THE MOSLEM UMMAH. So,as we will now see,the issues involved here are too huge,complex and dangerous to be leftto the narrow interpretations of the amateurs . So,for the sake ofproviding unbiased factual knowledge about this subject for all thoseGambiaNetters who may have been confused by this whole debate,I will inthe following paragraphs expalin the things that the SHIAS and theSUNNIS agree on and the things they disagree on and why.And ,along theway,I will also try to expalin how and why Gambian Moslems aresimultaneously Sunni and Shia.But before doing that I want to add onevery important point here: ONE of the strong points of Islam is that ithas no priesthood and that means that,in theory atleast, every moslemhas the right to open the Quran and read it and interpret it for him- orherself and that he or she is not bound by the interpretation of anyscholar.This democratic ideal,as great as it is ,is a source of lot ofchaos in the Islamic world;all of us have now become used to seeing halfof our that little Gambia starting the month of Ramadan one day,and theother half the next day.All of that chaos has its source at thedemocratic nature of Islamic Jurisprudence.So, Because of the factthat the Quran is the most complex and difficult document written inthe Arabic Language,which means that most uninitiated Arabs can'tunderstand except bits and pieces of it, let alone those people livingin 'For The Gambia ,Our HomeLand'. And characterizing translating theQuran into the English language as problematic is a grossunderstatement.The first person to enter Islam is ,of course,Khadija,the Prophet'semployer,financial backer and wife, the wealthiest lady of Quraish, theProphet's clan. And the second person to enter was was Ali, theprophet's cousin and later on Son-in-law;because Ali married Fatima, thedaughter of Khadija and the Prophet. Ali's charisma, strong personality,integrity and intelligence is well documented in both Islamic Historyand Jurisprudence and undisputed by both the Sunni's and Shia.TheProphet himself was so impressed of his intelligence one day that hesaid of him: " I Am The City Of Knowledge, And Ali Is Its Gate." TheSticking Point between the Shias and the Sunnis is Ali, the prophet'sson-in-law; Fatima,the prophet's first daughter; Hassan &Huaain, thetwins of Ali and Fatima and Grandchildren of the Prophet.And thesepeople are called in Arabic and the Quran as THE AHL ALBAYT (the peopleof the House/family) and lets listen to the Quran: "And stay quietly inyour houses,and make not a dazzling,display like that of the former times ofignorance; and establish regular prayer, and give regular charity; andobey God and his Apostle.And God only wishes to remove all abominationsfrom you, Ye the Members of the Family and to make you PureSpotless."The key word here is PURE and SPOTLESS.The Shia argument goeslike this: If Ali is the gate to the city of knowledge,pure,spotless andcousin,confidant,and a very good friend of the Prophet and sayingnothing of the fact that he and his mother in-law were the first peopleto enter Islam,then there was no one in Quraish as remotely spirituallyqualified as he was to take the prophet's place,and that all thesethings could not have happened by accident: it was preordained by Godthat he was the heir to the prophet,and that he was infact once told bythe prophet to take his place after his death.And one of the majorevents that helped confirm their suspicion was that immediately afterthe Prophet had died, the elders of Quraish hastily organised a secretmeeting in which Ali was deliberately left out even though he was intown, a characteristic Arab intrigue,out of which Abubakr, a powerfulQuraish businessman and father of the prophet's second wife,Aisha, waselected.So, for the Shia,all of the three Caliphs that preceded Ali(Abubakr,Omar and Uthman) are fakes because they conspired and intriguedtheir way to the Caliphate as a result of hunger for power and a clearviolation of the wishes of the prophet and an insult to the people ofthe house.And because of this, only a minority among the Shias recognizethese three caliphs.The Sunnis very strongly disagree on this point.They argue that theCaliph,the elected successor of the prophet succeeds him onlypolitically and militarily but does not have the religious authority ofthe prophet, and because of that,the moslem community reserves the rightto elect anyone who has good leadership qualities,regardless of whetherthat person has specialized religious knowledge.And the Shias areadamant.They quote a verse in chapter(4):"He Who Obeys The Apostle,ObeysGod"And they interpret this verse to mean that the only way you can getthrough to God is through the Prophet, and since the Prophet is the cityof knowledge and Ali is the Gate to that city, there is no way you canget into that city without getting through the gate.And they go on tosay that the Imams and Islamic Scholars are the successors to the peopleof the House,and therefore are the natural leaders of the IslaimicCommunity.And they base that argument on a verse in chapter(4) "O Ye whobelieve,Obey God,and obey the Apostle and those charged with authorityamong you; if you differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Godand His Apostle,if you do believe in God and the last day,that is thebest and most suitable for final determination." So,for theShias,leadership of the Moslem Community is vested in the Imam(ReligiousLeader) who although not a prophet,is a devine inspiredreligio-political leader.And Because the Imam must be a distinguishedscholar and jurist, he is the final authoritative interpreter of theislamic law.The Sunni, on the other hand, believe that since the Prophet's role inrevealing god's laws in the Quran and guiding people to God in theSunnah ended with his death,therefore, the difficult task ofinterpreting Islam,especially,those issues not explicitly mentioned inthe Quran, lies in consensus(Ijmaa) or collective judgement or ruling ofthe traditional religious scholars.But the Shias don't believe that Godwould leave the moslems without guidance,and because there are lots ofhidden meanings,and lots of abreviations in the quran that still nobodyknows their meanings,only devine inspiration could reveal thosethings,thus the role of the Imam.But, as far as the Sunnis areconcerned, the moslem community can do just fine,by just interpretingthe Quran literally.Because God and humans have a direct relationship,sothat Saints and Sholars cannot be intermediaries to God.They are onlythe formal interpreters of the religion.That is why the SunniOrthodoxy,the group most hostile to the Shias,views belief in shrinesand saints as heretical and a dangerous deviation from the true worshipof God.The Shias, backed by lots of evidence from the Quran,are neitherappologetic nor repentant.They argue forcefully, that intercession is anintegral part of the devine plan for salvation.For them, Ali and theother main Imams were devinely inspired people who because of theirspirituality were intermediaries between God and the believers. And that,in the absence of an Imam, a distinguished Islamic Scholar can act asthe supreme guide and authority on Islamic Law and thus becomes theparagon of Islamic behaviour.And in chapter (16), the Quran says: "Godsets forth(another) parable of two men: one of them dumb, with no powerof any sort; a wearisome burden is he to his master; whichever way hedirects him, he brings no good; Is such a man equal with one whocommands justice, and is on a straight way?" and again in chapter (39)the Quran says: "Is one who worships devoutly during during the hours ofthe night prostrating himself or standing (in adoration), who takes heedof the hereafter, and he who places his hope in the mercy of his Lord(like one who does not)? Say: are those equal, those who know and thosewho do not know. It is those who are endued with understanding thatreceive admonotion."Another important difference between the Shias and the Sunnis is theirinterpretation of Islamic history. For the Sunnis,because of theirmajority status - ninety percent of moslems throughout the world aresunnis - and becuse they pschologically feel like the winners, atleastnumerically, they tend to interpret early islamic History and evenrecent ones with regards to their success and power as sign of God'sguidance and reward to the faithful and validation of their belief andclaims. As for the Shias,because of their minority status in the Moslemworld, in addition to the manner in which they were traumatized by theassassination of Ali and his two children, Hassan and Hussein by thefamilies and supporters of the first three Caliphs, interpret history asthe enactment of the struggle and sacrifice of an oppressed anddisinherited minority community endevouring to restore God's rule onearth of the entire community - the Moslem Ummah. And such a strugglemust be led by the imam.It is a struggle in God's way, irrespective ofthe forces of evil personified by satan ranged against them.The lives ofthe Imams are seen as embodying this struggle; and their martyrdom esp.that of Ali, Hassan and Hussein give them a model. These two attitudestowards history basically accounts for the difference between theinternational behaviour of Saudi Arabia and Iran.So,in conclusion,we can now say that both the Shias and the Sunnisbelieve in the same five pillars of Islam. But whereas the Sunnisperform the five daily prayers in five separate sessions, the Shiasperform them in three different sessions instead. And whereas the Sunniswould eat when on travel during the month of ramadan but pay back infull the number of days spent on the journey after the Ramadan, theShias, when travelling in the month of ramadan, fast until mid-day andwould not pay anything back. In the Shia tradition, it is perfectlyacceptable for a male and a female moslem adults to agree to marry onlytemporary, esp. when both of them meet in a distant land where theydon't want to commit adultery. This has not been acceptable to theSaudis. But a couple of months ago, some distinguished Islamic Scholarsthere said that such an arragement should be legalised, since it hadbeen at one time or the other been legalised by the Prophet.Becaus thatwould help reduce the unacceptably high number of unmarried women in thekingdom. These basically are the similarities and differences betweenthe shias and Sunnis, so that the antagonism between the Arabs and theIranian have very little to do with Islamic theology as such, buteverything to do with their tribal hatred for each other , that inaddition to their divergent and often hostile geo-political ambitions.So, it is just a propaganda that the Shias believe that Ali is a Prophetor that God made a mistake in sending Prophet Mohammad instead of him.But it is perfectly understandable why the uninitiated would confuse theshade for the substance.IN THE NEXT AND FINAL EPISODE, WE WILL SAY A COUPLE THINGS ABOUT WHY THESYMBIOSIS BETWEEN THE SUNNI AND SHIA TRADITIONS SUIT THE SENEGAMBIANSBETTER THAN OPTING FOR ONE OR THE OTHER. AND UNTIL THEN..................................REGARDS BASSSS!! .--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 20:59:58 GMT0BSTFrom: "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 30BB80B251F@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK > Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 22:34:15 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Gunjur@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied> Mr. Betts wrote about Gambian lawyers' fear of marabouts etc. I think that> aside from this, there is also the fact that a Gambian magistrate would> probably be subject to a lot of finger pointing if they preside over a case> and "God forbid" send someone's son or daughter to prison. The nature of> our society is such that some of the people would find it hard to view> such situations objectively and just accept that one is merely doing one's> job. This is unfortunately true of our society.> Jabou.> Please my comment on the issue of Marabouts and pointing offingers are inevitable; but my advise to we the young is that, let usnot fear these things at the detriment of our societies. When wepractice justice without fear, I am of the opinion that nothing willhappen to us.Could you believe that many cases are taken to Marabouts that are yetto materialise? Secondly, whether a Gambian sentences your son /daughter or not another person will do it if he /she deserves to besentenced.Please Jabou, in many cases Marabouts' action never act if the personis innocent. Allah is there for us all, and Allah loves Justice overeverything else. Let all young people interested in law read and gohome to practice it, if not we shall continue to depend on foreignlabour. Allah is the best Judge and whosoever harms you unjustlyshall pay for the price in the Hereafter. Please fear less aboutMarabout business ( THEY DO NOT HAVE INDEPENDENT POWERSBUT DEPEND ON ALLAH ).May Allah give us the Will to practise justice.ThanxNyaks.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 97 19:36:10 UTFrom: "hurai betts" < Oneke@msn.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < UPMAIL15.199704212020490850@msn.com Just a note of correction, it's Ms Betts, not Mr., and your point is wellstated.Hurai-----Original Message-----From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu On Behalf Of Gunjur@AOL.COM Sent: Saturday, April 19, 1997 9:34 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMr. Betts wrote about Gambian lawyers' fear of marabouts etc. I think thataside from this, there is also the fact that a Gambian magistrate wouldprobably be subject to a lot of finger pointing if they preside over a caseand "God forbid" send someone's son or daughter to prison. The nature ofour society is such that some of the people would find it hard to viewsuch situations objectively and just accept that one is merely doing one'sjob. This is unfortunately true of our society.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 17:05:04 -0400From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION -ReplyMessage-ID: < s35b9e4a.032@gwmail.kysu.edu HELLO,CAN YOU PLEASE SPECIFY WHERE MUSANGUM WILL BE HAVING A PLAY-BACK SESSIONTHIS COMING MAY.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:48:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Drawing Inspiration from the EastMessage-ID: <19970421225147.AAA39298@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 17-Apr-97 ***Title: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Drawing Inspiration from the Eastby Josephine MasimbaHARARE, Apr 17 (IPS) - Much of China receives less than 50 mm ofrain each year, a fate shared by many countries in sub-SaharanAfrica, but China grows enough food for its 1.2 billion peoplewhereas some African nations do not.One of the things that has enabled China to feed its people isthe use of irrigation technology developed in the country,according to Zhou Weiping of the irrigation and drainagecorporation of China's Ministry of Water Resources.''The main reason for the success in the development ofirrigation technology in China is the involvement of government,''Zhou told IPS here at an Apr. 14-17 East and Southern African Workshopon Technology Transfer in Support of Food Security.The encounter was organised by the U.N Food and AgriculturalOrganisation (FAO) and the International Programme for TechnologyResearch on Irrigation and Drainage (IPTRID) to look at ways to makeirrigation technology accessible to African small farmers.It brought together experts, governmental officials, farmersand representatives of non-governmental organisations from 15countries, including Asian and African ones, as well as delegates frommultilateral institutions.According to Zhou, who presented a paper at the meeting, in1995 there were 10,286,000 mechanical irrigation and drainagemachines in China, whose Ministry of Machinery was managing 166irrigation-equipment companies with a total staff of 65,000 bythat year.Explaining China's irrigation takeoff, Zhou said: ''A rathercomplete system including product research and development,quality control, after-sales service, marketing and numerousenterprises (has) been formed. It is very convenient for farmersto purchase and use small irrigation equipment in China.''The 41 percent of China's arable land that is irrigatedproduces 80 percent of total national grain output. Sub-SaharanAfrica, in contrast, irrigates only four percent of its farmlandand this has had an effect on its performance in agriculture.Factors such as inefficient water use, a poor resource base andlack of land titles have impeded the improvement of farming inMalawi, Tanzania and Zambia, according to a 1996 FAO/IPTRID survey onthe three countries plus Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Kenya.Moreover, irrigation is expensive in the first three nations.''The cost of irrigation equipment, either manufactured and orassembled locally or imported was 2 to 10 times higher than inAsian countries, depending on the equipment,'' noted the FAO'SArumugam Kandiah. ''For example, the cost of locally manufacturedtreadle pumps in Malawi and in Zambia was respectively 100 and 400percent more than in Asia.''''However, in Zimbabwe the situation is relatively better andthere is clear evidence of succesful smallholder irrigation. Forexample, sprinkler irrigation is used in about 10 percent of the8500 ha smallholder irrigation,'' said Kandiah. He attributed this tothe close links between Zimbabwe's commercial farming sector and thatof neighbouring South Africa, whose technology is relatively advanced.According to F.H Koegelenberg, irrigation engineer in thedepartment of agriculture of South Africa's Western Cape province,''South African companies have the capacity to manufacture relevantand suitable equipment for small-scale farmers in other parts ofAfrica.''However, ''export of products to other African countries isdiificult due to design, knowledge and financial shortcomings,''he said. ''Suitable dealers, irrigation merchants and extensionofficers with the expertise to handle even conventional irrigationsystems are hard to find.''This week's workshop promoted the transfer of irrigationtechnology both within the continent and to Africa from Asia,where countries such as China and India have developed low-cost,watering methods.According to Kandiah, treadle pumps like those used in Asia aresuitable for lifting water from shallow water bodies and can beused by individual farmers in parts of East and Southern African.Groups of farmers, he said, could also benefit from the smalltanks that have been used successfully in Sri Lanka and India, forexample. Most of these tanks have a storage capacity of 100,000 to500,000 m3 and they cost about 800 to 1,000 U.S. dollars per ha.There is also scope for exchanges within the continent.In Kenya, the non-governmental Appropriate Technologies forEnterprise Creation (APPROTEC), has been helping to develop themanufacture of irrigation equipment, according to its technicaldirector, Martin Fisher.His institution designs the equipment and ''the whole businesspackage required,'' Fisher told IPS. ''Then we train privatesector manufacturers to produce that machinery and equipment.''We see small-scale irrigation as a very high-potential smallbusiness, because if you own a hectare of land and you startgrowing high-value cash crops, specially fruits and vegetables,you can make a lot of money,'' he said.''In Kenya, if you take a hectare of land and start growing forthe local market, maybe tomato, or kales or cabbages, you can make anincreased income of about 2,500 U.S. dollars per year,'' Fisher added.''But if you start supplying vegetables for the export markets ... youcan make as much as 25,000 dollars in additional income per year fromhaving two additional planting seasons on that one hectare.''But for Zhou, the bottom line is that governments have to takethe responsibility to identify and promote appropriatetechnologies for their peoples. ''Manufacturers are not interested inincreasing farmers' income. It's the profit (that motivates them),''he said. (END/IPS/JM/KB/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-AGRICULTURE/----------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:48:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-FOOD: Prices Rise in Towns as Crops Rot in FieldsMessage-ID: <19970421225147.AAB39298@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Apr-97 ***Title: AFRICA-FOOD: Prices Rise in Towns as Crops Rot in FieldsBy David HechtDAKAR, Apr 15 (IPS) -- Mountains of food are left to rot in parts ofAfrica because of inefficient delivery systems to the urban areas and,as a result, city dwellers pay high prices for local produce orconsume more imported goods.Experts who have gathered this week in Dakar to address theissue of food security in African cities, say that, with the rapidgrowth of the continent's towns, the already fragile infrastructureneeded to deliver local produce is breaking down. The cost ofinefficient supply and distribution systems, they add, is paid for byAfrican consumers.''Seventy percent of the cost of food items in some cities isfrom marketing rather than production,'' says UN Food andAgriculture Organisation (FAO) expert Richard Roberts.The result is that consumers become poorer because theirpurchasing power drops. Moreover, the local produce loses itscompetitiveness against imports.Development efforts in Africa have long focused on increasingfood production but ''we have come to realise that more and moreof the food that is being produced is going spoilt,'' saysRoberts, who heads the Agricultural Marketing and Rural FinanceService division (AGSM) which organised Apr. 14-18 sub-regionalmeeting for Francophone Africa.The problem has a direct impact on poverty and malnutrition inurban areas, says Olivio Argenti, who co-ordinators FAO'sprogramme to improve food supply and distribution systems.According to an FAO case study on the deterioration of fooddelivery to Dakar, 12 percent of infants aged from 1 to 5 yearsare severely malnourishied. That's double what the figure was sixyears ago.This week's meeting represents the first time FAO has broughttogether high-level experts and policy-makers specifically toaddress food security from the point of consumption rather thanproduction. The aim, says Argenti, is to help African governmentsbetter ''link urban and rural issues into agricultural policy.''Food security ''means more than just providing food,'' saysRoberts. It has to be delivered ''at the right time, in the right formand to the right place.'' He adds that many producers and marketerslack basic information about consumption patterns, the availability ofstorage facilities, transport schedules and the spaces available wheretheir goods can be sold.Africa's rapid urbanisation has exacerbated the problem inseveral ways. As cities expand, surrounding farmlands are replaced bynew settlements populated by people from the rural areas. They,ironically have often just given up farming to look for moreprofitable work in the urban areas. In the meantime, the demand forfood in the cities grows.The problem is most acute in Sahelian countries where much ofthe land is too arid to farm. In Dakar, whose population doublesevery 25 years, the 'green belt' around the city is disappearing. Nowthe food is coming from hundred of kilometres away.Many of the former farmers around Dakar have become what peoplehere pejoratively call 'bana bana', or middlemen. The governmenthas tried to break up some of the bana bana's transport networkclaiming they are extorting huge profits. But the FAO case studyconcludes that, as most of the bana bana's vehicles are old, theirprices are high to cover the costs of frequent breakdowns.The more inefficient and expensive the delivery of local foodbecomes, the more urban markets open up to imports. And this haslargely remained true despite high import tariffs and, in thecountries of francophone Africa, a 50 percent devaluation in 1994 ofthe CFA franc, their common currency, which doubled the price ofimports.The co-ordinator of the Dakar case study, Papa Seck, says hewas ''astonished'' to find out how many food items are stillimported that could be produced within the country. Ninety-eightpercent of all milk produces are imported, he says. ''Even though thequality is not as good as local milk, it just works out cheaper.''Dakar also imports 95 percent of its rice, the main staple,even though the French government has invested millions of francs intolocal rice production while the Senegalese government has imposedtaxes of up to 46.8 percent on imported rice to protect the localproduct.The FAO officials co-ordinating this week's meeting stress thatbringing the local rice to market is only part of the problem. Thequality of production is poor and the irrigation needed in Sahelianregion is expensive. Also at issue is the lack of a cohesive ricepolicy with the United States pushing the Senegalese government intoexport crops instead of rice, while the French continue to finance thelatter.''We cannot address all the issues of food security at thisweek's meeting,'' says Argenti, although he recognises that theyare interrelated. To consider the food supply and distributionaspect, the FAO officials have called on agriculturists,nutritionists, economists, geographers, and urban planners to meetwith national and local policy makers.Food delivery requires a multidisciplinary approach, saysArgenti: ''When a nutritionist in the ministry of health wants topromote the consumption of a particular diet, she needs to check withthe agriculture ministry what foods they are trying to produce andwith the commerce ministry as to what imports are being discouraged.''Experts say the first step is to create an enabling environmentfor food delivery through appropriate legislation. Laws should aim to''structure market interactions'' says FAO consultant Carmac Cullinan,rather than ''regulate conduct'' or ''seeking specific results''.The FAO also plans to offer training programs to the actualdeliverers and suppliers of food, to help them reduce overheads.Seck cautions against grand schemes since they can ''cause moreproblems than they solve''.Many of the supply and distribution systems in Africa operateoutside of government control, often within families, or ethnicand religious groups. These informal businesses have ''a logic oftheir own which we still mostly do not understand,'' says Seck. ''Howthen can we tell them what to do?'' (END/IPS/DH/KB/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-FOOD/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:48:24 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Pumping the Way to Food SecurityMessage-ID: <19970421225147.AAC39298@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 16-Apr-97 ***Title: AFRICA-AGRICULTURE: Pumping the Way to Food Securityby Josephine MasimbaHARARE, Apr 16 (IPS) - Promoting small-scale irrigation is the key tofood security in Africa, where only a small percentage of farmlandgets enough water, according to experts.''We know that in African countries at this stage ofdevelopment, small-scale irrigation probably is more reliable and moreresilient than large-scale irrigation,'' Hans Wolter, of the UN Foodand Agricultural Organisation (FAO) told IPS.Wolter was one of the speakers at an Apr. 14-17 SouthernAfrican workshop on irrigation technology transfers, held inHarare.Underscribing the importance of irrigation in food production,Arumugam Kandiah, senior officer of the FAO's AgricultureDepartment in Rome, said: ''Between 30 to 40 percent of theworld's food comes from the irrigated 16 percent (about 250million ha) of the total cultivated land.''However, he said, ''there are wide regional variations in theproportion of agricultural land that receives irrigation: 38percent in Asia, 15 percent in Latin America; and 4 percent in sub-Saharan Africa.''Within Africa itself, where most people are subsistence farmersvulnerable to unreliable rains, natural disaster, political andeconomic instability, access to irrigation differs immensely.''Six countries (Egypt, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa andSudan) account for nearly 75 percent of the total irrigated land inAfrica,'' Kandiah said.According to Kandiah, many sub-Saharan African states haverealised the importance of irrigation in food production, but itsdevelopment is still hobbled by factors such as the ''relatively highcost of irrigation development, inadequate physical infrastructure andmarkets, poor investments in irrigation, lack of access to improvedirrigation technologies and lack of cheap and readily available watersupplies.''The main thrusts of this week's workshop included makingcheaper and appropriate irrigation technology used in parts ofAsia available to Africa's farmers.''We have found that the cost of a small diesel pump in Indiais three or four times less than on the market in Africancountries,'' said Wolter. ''In addition, the on-farm productivity of awater pump is about half for African countries, so it's not surprisingthat irrigation is not developing as fast as we would want it to.''Missions to Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia organised last year bythe FAO and the International Programme for Technology Research onIrrigation and Drainage (IPTRID), found that improved irrigationtechnologies and crop husbandry practices could transform 80 to 85percent of food producers there from small-scale and mostly dry- landsubsistence farmers into economically viable, substantive farmers.''There are three elements involved,'' Wolter told IPS, ''oneis how to make it (technology) available on the market. Second,how to promote local manufacture and local services so that theproblems of spare parts' supply and repairs and so forth do notarise. The third is how to create an enabling environment thatwould address questions of taxes and tariffs, knowledge generation andknow-how transfer, and perhaps credit and marketing.''The answer, according to Wolter, lies in ''the transfer oftechnology from other developing countries, for example India andChina, who are perhaps a bit more advanced in manufacturing and theyhave developed technologies which we think are very suitable forapplication in African countries and they are much cheaper.''The FAO/IPTRID meeting was convened to review the findings ofthe missions taken by these two bodies in Tanzania, Malawi,Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Kenya and to discuss theopportunities to transfer improved, low-cost, water-savingtechnologies within and among African and other countries.The experts also came to Harare to identify mechanisms forirrigation technology transfer and adoption, including ''anenabling environment'' for local manufacture and supply ofirrigation equipment and services to small-scale farmers(including marketing, credit and extention.The ultimate goal is to recommend actions to be taken at thenational and sub-regional levels to promote small-scale irrigationdevelopment through the transfer and adoption of appropriatetechnologies.The list of participants included high-level representatives ofresearch and training institutions, governments, non-governmentalorganisations (NGOS), bi-lateral and multilateral agencies, sub-regional and regional agencies, equipment manufacturers and suppliersand private investors from 15 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe andNorth America. (end/ips/jm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-AGRICULTURE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 21:47:34 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!Message-ID: < 335BB646.2D4@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitISLAM AND THE Shia-Sunni CONFUSION"On the face of it, there is one monolithic Islamic Faith; in essenceeach Moslem believes in the Islamic Ideal. But,in practice, politicaland historical factors have helped to create differences within thecommunity.These are essentially of social and cultural nature. .....There are other shades of opinion within the Sunni and Shia, often basedin cultural factors with little doctrinal significance. In many cases,there is an overlap between the practice of a sect within the shia andone within the Sunni."BY A NOTED SUNNI SCHOLARSo,we need to clarify this other subject that has cropped up as anunexpected offshoot to the Farakan controversy,namely, The Shia-SunniDevide. Whereas we Gambians have no business getting caught up in thecrossfire of the eternal tribal war between the Arabs and the Persians,as each one of them struggles for the control of the soul of the MoslemWorld, we nonetheless need to have a clear understanding of what and whythey are so intensely and passionately opposed to each other, if fornothing else because the Gambian and Senegalese Moslems,whether theyknow it or not, practise both the Sunni and Shia Traditions,albeitalmost all of them consider themselves Sunnis.Despite geographical proximity between the Arabs and Iranians anddespite the massive intermarriage between them,the only thing these twopeoples can and do agree on is that The Quran is the true word of Godand that Prophet Mohammad is the last prophet, and that there would be aLast day of Judgement.And the rest,almost anything else,is up for sale!debateable,I mean.The problem with this situation is that they agree onthe simplest of the issues - issues that even uneducated moslems have noproblems with,which, in short, means that the Arabs and the Iranianswill almost never agree on anything except for the fact that both ofthem belong to the same religion.And yet, each of them is right to someextent because each side has substantiated its claims by providing pilesand piles of evidence from the Quran,the Prophetic Sayings and IslamicJurisprudence.And in truth, there is nothing wrong with such differencessince the prophet himself said that THE DIFFERENCE OF OPINIONS AMONGHIS FOLLOWERS IS A BLESSING FOR THE MOSLEM UMMAH. So,as we will now see,the issues involved here are too huge,complex and dangerous to be leftto the narrow interpretations of the amateurs . So,for the sake ofproviding unbiased factual knowledge about this subject for all thoseGambiaNetters who may have been confused by this whole debate,I will inthe following paragraphs expalin the things that the SHIAS and theSUNNIS agree on and the things they disagree on and why.And ,along theway,I will also try to expalin how and why Gambian Moslems aresimultaneously Sunni and Shia.But ,before doing that, I want to add onevery important point here: ONE of the strong points of Islam is that ithas no priesthood and that means that,in theory atleast, every moslemhas the right to open the Quran and read it and interpret it for him orherself and that he or she is not bound by the interpretation of anyscholar.This democratic ideal,as great as it is ,is a source of lot ofchaos in the Islamic world;all of us have now become used to seeing halfof our that little Gambia starting the month of Ramadan one day,and theother half the next day.All of that chaos has its source at thedemocratic nature of Islamic Jurisprudence.So, Because of the factthat the Quran is the most complex and difficult document written inthe Arabic Language,which means that most uninitiated Arabs can'tunderstand except bits and pieces of it, let alone those people livingin 'For The Gambia ,Our HomeLand'. And characterizing translating theQuran into the English language as problematic is a grossunderstatement!The first person to enter Islam is ,of course,Khadija,the Prophet'semployer,financial backer and wife, the wealthiest lady of Quraish, theProphet's clan. And the second person to enter was Ali, the prophet'scousin and later on Son-in-law;because Ali married Fatima, the daughterof Khadija and the Prophet. Ali's charisma, strong personality,integrity and intelligence is well documented in both Islamic Historyand Jurisprudence and undisputed by both the Sunnis and Shias.TheProphet himself was so impressed by his intelligence one day that hesaid of him: " I Am The City Of Knowledge, And Ali Is Its Gate." TheSticking Point between the Shias and the Sunnis is Ali, the prophet'sson-in-law; Fatima,the prophet's first daughter; Hassan & Hussain, thetwins of Ali and Fatima and Grandchildren of the Prophet.And thesepeople are called in Arabic and the Quran as THE AHL ALBAYT (the peopleof the House/family) and lets listen to the Quran: "And stay quietly inyour houses,and make not a dazzling,display like that of the formertimes of ignorance; and establish regular prayer, and give regularcharity; and obey God and his Apostle.And God only wishes to remove allabominations from you, Ye the Members of the Family and to make you PureSpotless." The key word here is PURE and SPOTLESS.The Shia argument goeslike this: If Ali is the gate to the city of knowledge,pure,spotless andcousin,confidant,and a very good friend of the Prophet and sayingnothing of the fact that he and his mother in-law were the first peopleto enter Islam,then there was no one in Quraish as remotely spirituallyqualified as he was to take the prophet's place,and that all thesethings could not have happened by accident: it was preordained by Godthat he was the heir to the prophet,and that he was infact once told bythe prophet to take his place after his death.And one of the majorevents that helped confirm their suspicion was that immediately afterthe Prophet had died, the elders of Quraish hastily organised a secretmeeting in which Ali was deliberately left out even though he was intown, a characteristic Arab intrigue,out of which Abubakr, a powerfulQuraish businessman and father of the prophet's second wife,Aisha, waselected.So, for the Shia,all of the three Caliphs that preceded Ali(Abubakr,Omar and Uthman) are fakes because they conspired and intriguedtheir way to the Caliphate as a result of hunger for power and a clearviolation of the wishes of the prophet and an insult to the people ofthe house.And because of this, only a minority among the Shias recognizethese three caliphs.The Sunnis very strongly disagree on this point.They argue that theCaliph,the elected successor of the prophet succeeds him onlypolitically and militarily but does not have the religious authority ofthe prophet, and because of that,the moslem community reserves the rightto elect anyone who has good leadership qualities,regardless of whetherthat person has specialized religious knowledge.And the Shias areadamant.They quote a verse in chapter(4):"He Who Obeys The Apostle,ObeysGod"And they interpret this verse to mean that the only way you can getthrough to God is through the Prophet, and since the Prophet is the cityof knowledge and Ali is the Gate to that city, there is no way you canget into that city without getting through the gate.And they go on tosay that the Imams and Islamic Scholars are the successors to the peopleof the House,and therefore are the natural leaders of the IslaimicCommunity.And they base that argument on a verse in chapter(4) "O Ye whobelieve,Obey God,and obey the Apostle and those charged with authorityamong you; if you differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Godand His Apostle,if you do believe in God and the last day,that is thebest and most suitable for final determination." So,for theShias,leadership of the Moslem Community is vested in the Imam(ReligiousLeader) who although not a prophet,is a devine inspiredreligio-political leader.And Because the Imam must be a distinguishedscholar and jurist, he is the final authoritative interpreter of theislamic law.The Sunni, on the other hand, believe that since the Prophet's role inrevealing god's laws in the Quran and guiding people to God in theSunnah ended with his death,therefore, the difficult task ofinterpreting Islam,especially,those issues not explicitly mentioned inthe Quran, lies in consensus(Ijmaa) or collective judgement or ruling ofthe traditional religious scholars.But the Shias don't believe that Godwould leave the moslems without guidance,and because there are lots ofhidden meanings,and lots of abreviations in the quran that still nobodyknows their meanings,only devine inspiration could reveal thosethings,thus the role of the Imam.But, as far as the Sunnis areconcerned, the moslem community can do just fine,by just interpretingthe Quran literally.Because God and humans have a direct relationship,sothat Saints and Sholars cannot be intermediaries to God.They are onlythe formal interpreters of the religion.That is why the SunniOrthodoxy,the group most hostile to the Shias,views belief in shrinesand saints as heretical and a dangerous deviation from the true worshipof God.The Shias, backed by lots of evidence from the Quran,are neitherappologetic nor repentant.They argue forcefully, that intercession is anintegral part of the devine plan for salvation.For them, Ali and theother main Imams were devinely inspired people who because of theirspirituality were intermediaries between God and the believers. And that,in the absence of an Imam, a distinguished Islamic Scholar can act asthe supreme guide and authority on Islamic Law and thus becomes theparagon of Islamic behaviour.And in chapter (16), the Quran says: "Godsets forth(another) parable of two men: one of them dumb, with no powerof any sort; a wearisome burden is he to his master; whichever way hedirects him, he brings no good; Is such a man equal with one whocommands justice, and is on a straight way?" and again in chapter (39)the Quran says: "Is one who worships devoutly during during the hours ofthe night prostrating himself or standing (in adoration), who takes heedof the hereafter, and he who places his hope in the mercy of his Lord(like one who does not)? Say: are those equal, those who know and thosewho do not know. It is those who are endued with understanding thatreceive admonition."Another important difference between the Shias and the Sunnis is theirinterpretation of Islamic history. For the Sunnis,because of theirmajority status - ninety percent of moslems throughout the world aresunnis - and because they pschologically feel like the winners, atleastnumerically, they tend to interpret early islamic History and evenrecent ones with regards to their success and power as sign of God'sguidance and reward to the faithful and validation of their belief andclaims. As for the Shias,because of their minority status in the Moslemworld, in addition to the manner in which they were traumatized by theassassination of Ali and his two children, Hassan and Hussein by thefamilies and supporters of the first three Caliphs, interpret history asthe enactment of the struggle and sacrifice of an oppressed anddisinherited minority community endeavouring to restore God's rule onearth of the entire community - the Moslem Ummah. And such a strugglemust be led by the Imam.It is a struggle in God's way, irrespective ofthe forces of evil personified by satan ranged against them.The lives ofthe Imams are seen as embodying this struggle; and their martyrdom esp.that of Ali, Hassan and Hussein give them a model. These two attitudestowards history basically account for the difference between theinternational behaviour of Saudi Arabia and Iran.So,in conclusion,we can now say that both the Shias and the Sunnisbelieve in the same five pillars of Islam. But whereas the Sunnisperform the five daily prayers in five separate sessions, the Shiasperform them in three different sessions instead. And whereas the Sunniswould eat when on travel during the month of ramadan but pay back infull the number of days spent on the journey after the Ramadan, theShias, when travelling in the month of ramadan, fast until mid-day andwould not pay anything back. In the Shia tradition, it is perfectlyacceptable for a male and a female moslem adults to agree to marry onlytemporary, esp. when both of them meet in a distant land where theydon't want to commit adultery. This has not been acceptable to theSaudis. But a couple of months ago, some distinguished Islamic Scholarsthere said that such an arragement should be legalised, since it hadbeen at one time or the other been legalised by the Prophet;Because thatwould help reduce the unacceptably high number of unmarried women in thekingdom. These basically are the similarities and differences betweenthe shias and Sunnis, so that the antagonism between the Arabs and theIranian have very little to do with Islamic theology as such, buteverything to do with their tribal hatred for each other , that inaddition to their divergent and often hostile geo-political ambitions.So, it is just a propaganda that the Shias believe that Ali is a Prophetor that God made a mistake in sending Prophet Mohammad instead of him.But it is perfectly understandable why the uninitiated would confuse theshade for the substance.IN THE NEXT AND FINAL EPISODE, WE WILL SAY A COUPLE THINGS ABOUT WHY THESYMBIOSIS BETWEEN THE SUNNI AND SHIA TRADITIONS SUIT THE SENEGAMBIANSBETTER THAN OPTING FOR ONE OR THE OTHER. AND UNTIL THEN..................................REGARDSBASSSS!! .--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Apr 1997 23:16:45 -0500 (EST)From: "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: irrelevant issues.Message-ID: < 1F9CF006258@scholar.wabash.edu Why don't we all just leave peoples businesses and try to talk aboutGambian related issues. People are sick of reading a bunch ofunnecessary mails. A lot of people don't have time to read about30 messages everyday. Come on yall. This is rediculous.I don't mean to offend anybody but this is getting to be too much.The only reason why some of us joined the List was to help each otherwith current issues in the Gambia and have contacts with otherGambian students. Please use personal addresses if you wanna talk tosomebody about somethin' else.Yaya.------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970422084544.0069e6e8@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHI G-LERS! THIS MIGHT BE OF INTEREST TO SOME OF YOU. MY QUESTION IS, WHATIMPLICATION DOES THIS HAVE ON THE STRENGTH OF ECOWAS....IS THIS NOT YET AMORE VULNERABLE POSITION, AUTONOMY WISE, OF THIS CRUCIAL ORGANIZATION OF OURREGION?????? WHAT DO YOU THINK??REGARDS,::)))Abdou OujimaiFORWARD:Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone-------------------------------------------April 18, 1997=20by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent=20COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member ofthe CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers ofFinance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended onThursday in Cotonou, Benin.=20The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissaudelegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enablingFrance to extend itsmonetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union toBissau.=20As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the officialcurrency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of themeeting.=20The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), CharlesKonan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved="aheavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billionCFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .=20Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone whichalready comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegaland Togo.=20In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the Frenchfranc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect theexchangerate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between Franceand the African member countries of the Franc Zone".=20The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community) usedby the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100=CFAfor one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent ata high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.=20Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA =3D 1FF.=20The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be aworld-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will bedetermined".=20According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zoneexpressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded inthe UEMOAcountries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the memberStates of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).=20In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers calledfor increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in orderto maintain highgrowth on a long-term basis.=20According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at"fostering a morestable macro-economic environment".=20Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of budgetaryand monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional framework=aswell as increased consultation with the private sector on matters concerningthe formulation of economic policies".=20The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.=20----------------------------------------------------------------------------=----Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News=Online.All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization fromAfrica News Service.=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 13:59:51 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 199704221258.NAA13315@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSirra Ndow, I could have replied to your mail but I have chosennot , not that I can't because I've got an answer to any allegationsagainst me but its simply because I don't think I should for so manyreasons . Its up to you to find out what those reasons are .thanks.omar------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 13:58:50 +0000From: "SISSOHO EM" < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART2) THE CONFUSION ------ SHIA - SUNNI DEVIDE !!!Message-ID: < 199704221257.NAA13118@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSIR,Thank you once again for a well researched and lucidly presentedpiece on a difficult subjet for many moslims. Please help me withmy will of god conondrum. should muslims be fatalists? can we changeour destiny with prayers?respecfully, EdrisaEdrisa M.sissoho*********************London HouseMecklenburgh SquareLondon WC 1N 2AB0171 837 888 ext 2349***************************"ALLIS VOLANS PROPRIS*------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 16:04:43 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Danish DANIDA`s reports on danish-african projects etc..Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970422140443Z-1668@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, after reading the news/reports on Africa-food/agriculture putforward by Momodou Camara, I should like to introduce for those of you,who are interested, the reports from DANIDA. DANIDA is the danishgovernments department for development-programmes all over the world.Many of the reports are right now being published on the internet. Ifyou go to:you will find access to lots of officials report on topics like:=20technology, education programmes, transport, fisheries, poverty, socialinfrastructure, economic, veterinary medicine, Bilharziasis, primaryhealth care, production sectors, dairy, forestry etc.There are also reports like: "Lessons from the Rwanda Experience" - TheReport of the international response to conflict and genocide in Rwada.You can download the reports, and read or print them afterwards. Thereports are from Asia, Africa, South and Central America. Most of theafrican reports are from countries where Denmark runs most of theactivities over the years (Tanzania, Zambia, Kenye etc). But here youhave a chance of reading the "cards/hands" and opinion of thedonor-country so to say. Maybe you will not agree on all you find there,but it=B4s sometimes interesting to know how the so-called "partner"thinks or evaluate the "partnership".Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 16:58:20 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneMessage-ID: < 20109A3096A@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk > Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneMr. Gibba,My question is what strength has ECOWAS that will be eroded by thisaction of Guinea- Bissau? For many years that organisationcould not even become a credible customs union let alone achieve the status of afree trade area. Unless we try to drop our much cherish nationalistic views,we have no future in the World economy.Countries like Gambia did not success in attracting FDI(foreigndirect interest) because of her small size, location, poor infrastructure etc.Could you imagine big companies like Nissan or Toyota investing in the Gambia?How many of us buy new vehicles in a year? It might be difficult to tackle some of theseproblems right way but we can surely forge a good relationship withour ECOWAS neighbours which will help open and widen our market.How many treaties and protocols have been signed and not implemented?No amount of the tax-holidays and other incentives can attractforeign investors if there is no market to sell their products.I am sorry that I do have time to elaborate but the main benefits ofthe said action by Guinea-Bissau is the ease in terms of foreignexchange difficulties they have been facing. Furthermore, people donot have to declare their currencies at the ports of entry in bothBissau and Senegal.Although the cold -war is over, the new war is an economic one. Sincethe French have lost their influence in Rwanda and are about to in Zaire,they have no alternative but to look for new allies in Africa.If we Africans cannot unite, outsiders will use economic inducement to pave their way.Some people might blame lack of political stability as the reason for low FDI in West Africa.But could they equally explain the reasons for the continuous presence of Shell and othermultinationals in Nigeria and the signing of new contracts with the rebel leader in Zaire?Political stability is normally use for convenience butmultinationals look for their interest first before anything else.Their interest in our area lies in a wider market.So to avoid loosing more members, we have to move forward otherwisewe might also be forced to join the CFA zone.Cheers,PLB> FORWARD:> Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone> -------------------------------------------> April 18, 1997> by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent> COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member of> the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of> Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on> Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.> The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau> delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling> France to extend its> monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to> Bissau.> As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the official> currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of the> meeting.> The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles> Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved "a> heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion> CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .> Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which> already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,> Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal> and Togo.> In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French> franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect the> exchange> rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France> and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".> The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community) used> by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100 CFA> for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent at> a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.> Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA = 1FF.> The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a> world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will be> determined".> According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone> expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in> the UEMOA> countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member> States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).> In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called> for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in order> to maintain high> growth on a long-term basis.> According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,> particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at> "fostering a more> stable macro-economic environment".> Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of budgetary> and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional framework as> well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters concerning> the formulation of economic policies".> The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,> improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.> --------------------------------------------------------------------------------> Copyright c 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News Online.> All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,> published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from> Africa News Service.------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 15:07:09 -0400From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < s35cd42c.082@gwmail.kysu.edu DEAR JABOU,I AM NOW RELIEVED THAT SOMEBODYFINALLY TALKED ABOUT THIS ISSUE OF PEOPLE TAKINGMESSAGES ON THE GAMBIA-L TOO PERSONAL. WE AREALL GAMBIANS ONE AND THE SAME, SO IT IS VERYWRONG IF WE SHOULD SEND OUR FELLOW CITIZENS VERYOUTRAGEOUS MESSAGES ON THE GAMBIA-L. THESE KINDOF MESSAGES CAN MAKE PEOPLE HAVE TWO STATETHEIR OPINIONS WITHOUT BEING BLASTED CRUDELY ONTHE GAMBIA-L WHERE EVERY "SAMBA",' DEMBA" AND"PATEH" GETS TO READ IT.WE SHOULD BE GLAD THAT WE HAVE THISOPPORTUNITY TO COMMUNICATE TO ONE ANOTHER ANDSHARE COMMON INTEREST. THEREFORE LET US ALL BEAND HANDLE MATTERS IN A MORE PROFESSIONAL ANDMATURE MANNER.I AM SORRY IF MY MESSAGE SHOULD OFFENDANYONE ,BUT I JUST THINK THAT IT IS ABOUT TIME FORUS TO BE ONE IN A NO MAN'S LAND.THANKS JABOU .------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 22:30:18 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!Message-ID: < 335D11C9.5B8D@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitA GAMBIAN STUDENT AT THE UNIVERSITY HERE HAS INFORMED ME THAT A WESTAFRICAN FRIEND OF HIS HAD TOLD HIM THAT WHEN THE GAMBIANPRESIDENT,MR.JAMMEH, VISITED KUWAIT A COUPLE OF WEEKS BEFORE THE HAJJ,WAS SHOCKED TO LEARN THAT SIX GAMBIAN GIRLS HAD EARLIER ARRIVED IN THISGULF COUNTRY TO WORK AS DOMESTICS.AND IN A CHARACTERISTIC JAMMEH FASHION, THE PRESIDENT TOLD THESE GIRLSTHAT FOR GAMBIAN WOMEN TO TAKE UP THIS KIND OF WORK IN SUCH A DISTANTLAND AWAY FROM HOME,A PLACE WHERE THERE IS NO GAMBIAN EMBASSY TO PROTECTTHEIR INTERESTS INCASE OF PROBLEMS,WAS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE TO HIM OR TOTHE GAMBIAN SENSIBILITY.AND HE THEN TOLD THEM TO GO AND BRING ALL THEIRBELONGINGS,WHICH THEY DID; AND HE THEN QUICKLY MADE ARRANGEMENTS WHICHRESULTED IN THEIR IMMEDIATE REPATRIATION BACK HOME.NOW,WE THE GAMBIANS IN QATAR HERE ARE NOT SURE WHETHER THIS STORY ISABSOLUTELY TRUE.BUT I AM PERSONALLY VERY INTRIGUE BY IT AND I HOPE ITWILL DO THE SAME THING TO ALL OF YOU GUYS AND GIRLS DOWN THERE.AND IWOULD VERY MUCH LOVE TO HEAR YOUR REACTIONS TO IT!!THE OTHER REASON FOR BRINGING THIS UP ON THIS LIST IS TO ENQUIRE FROMOUR APPARENTLY SLEEPING COMMERCIAL PARTNERS AT THE GAMBIA OBSERVERWHETHER THEY HAVE HEARD ANYTHING TO THIS EFFECT, AND IF SO, COULD THEYBE KIND ENOUGH TO GIVE US THE FULL STORY.WE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW THEANSWERS TO THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 15:53:54 -0500 (CDT)From: BASIRU NDOW < bxn4929@omega.uta.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 199704222053.PAA13390@omega.uta.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBasiru Ndow Section 311 bxn4929@Omega.uta.edu Ian Alexander086-82-4929--------------------------------------hello everyone,i believe there are dozens of issues that need to be addressedconcerning the future of our government.i honestly will disagree withmost of you that foreigners are occupying positions in our legal systembecause gambians don't want to, the isssue here is the authorities willnot allow gambians to occupy these positions because of there owninterest or fear of prosecution of their wrong doings. look at the eraof former regime (jawara's), it has gone to a point where the head ofthe arm forces was even a foreigner,was this a cover up for their ownsecurity or because there were no gambians ??.The judicial system in thegambia is in __serious crisis,how can foreigners like the nigeriansoccupy the majority of the positions when nigeria has one of the worstrecord of human rights violation in africa. the issue of checks andbalances is totally absent in our judicial system because these foreignlawyers or judges are pperforming their duti es with directions from thegovt. How can the foreigners occupy the most sensitve positions of a govt.iechief justice,..dir of public prosecution etc...Is this a mockery to ourjudicial system or a cover up.the former regime did the same thingduring their era and now they are the victims of their own actions.tosupport my point ...has any firm actions been taken during the GCDBcrisis. GCU crisis..JAHAPACHA rice project...etc..and in all these caseslarge amount of tax payers money is been misused , and is stillhappening with the present regime. so for thirty two good years thegambia is still where it started from. toThe issue of foreign teachers in the gambia ,i believe there are lotof good gambian teachers in the gambia ,but we the gambians arediscouraging our fellow gambian teachers because considering the factthat most gambians would prefer to pay lot of money to foreign teacherthan a gambian teacher of the same qualification or even better. thepoint is we gambians believe too much on foreigners or foreign diplomatsinstead of trying to be selfreliant.The vice presidency issue in the gambia, Did the president ever outlinethe duties and responsibilities of the so called lady vice presidentother than those of her ministry, or is this another of way covering upbecause Edward signateh does not satisfy the age requirement for a vivepresident,if not then why should he be assign all the functions that a vicepresident should have .finally let us make the best use of our education and then gambiawill be free of hungry leaders and dishonest interllectuals, then we wil notbe victims of a corrupt so ciety .bye everyone !!!!!Basiru !!!!ering up ormisleading the------------------------------Date: 22 Apr 97 19:41:09 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 4 All the Lawyers & those interested in LawMessage-ID: < 970422234108_73244.2701_FHO57-2@CompuServe.COM Forwarded from LEONENET for your amusement. Laugh ....!Kamara.---------- Forwarded Message ----------From: INTERNET: DAVISEM@WPMAIL.ONC.JHU.EDU, INTERNET: DAVISEM@WPMAIL.ONC.JHU.EDU TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU DATE: 4/17/97 8:25 AMRE: 4 All the Lawyers & those interested in LawFrom: DAVISEM@WPMAIL.ONC.JHU.EDU Just a few lines I gleaned from the Baltimore Sun 2day.There are not reprinted by kind permission and I donothave any copyright on them. etc. etc for the legal stuff....The following are questions aktually asked of witnesses byattorneys during trails and the insightful responces theyaktually received ....Q. Now doctor, isn't it true that when a person dies in his sleephe doesn't really know about it until the next morning?Q. The youngest son, the 20-year-old, how old is he?Q. Were you present when your picture was taken?Q. Were you alone or by yourself?Q. Was it you or your younger brother who was killed in the war?Q. Did he kill you?Q. How far apart were the vehicles at the time of the collision?Q You were there until the time you left, is that true?Q. So the date of conception was August 8?A. YesQ. And what were you doing at that time?Q. She had 3 children, right?A. YesQ. How many were boys?A. None.Q. Were there any girls?Q. You say the stairs go down to the basement?A. Yes.Q. And these stairs, did they go up also?Q. Mr. S..., you went on a rather elaborate honeymoon, didn't you?A. I went to Europe, sir.Q. And you took your new wife?Q. How was your first marriage terminated?A. By death.Q. And by whose death was it terminated?Q. Can you describe the the individual?A. He was about medium build and had a beard.Q. Was this a male, or a female?Q. Is your appearance here this morning pursuantto a deposition notice which I sent yopur attorney?A. No, this is how I dress when I go to work.Q. Doctor, how many autopsies have you performed on dead people?A. All my autopsies are performed on dead people.Q. Do you recall the time that you examined the body?A. The autospy started around 8:30pm.Q. And was Mr. D..... dead at the time?A. No, he was sitting on the table wondering why I was doingan autospy.Q. You were not shot in the fracas?A. No, I was shot midway between the fracas and the navelQ. Are you qualified to give a urine sample?A. I have been since early childhood.Thats all 4 now folks. You all have a blessed day.CaioN.Emile______ A Vinyl Junkie All these Years ______------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 01:02:43 -0400 (EDT)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Nigeria to be connected to the InternetMessage-ID: < 970423010242_-199602334@emout11.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Nigeria to be connected to the InternetDate: 97-04-22 20:31:53 EDTFrom: MKora70383To: Mbk007ABUJA, Nigeria (Reuter) - Nigeria will be connected to the Internet as soonas projects aimed at providing the necessary circuit facilities arecompleted, the number two man in Africa's most populous nation said Monday.Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Oladapo Diya told the start of a three-dayInternet workshop in the capital Abuja that Nigeria was committed to havingfull Internet services.``Already we have granted licenses to private Internet service providers toserve as focal points and outlets for Internet services,'' Diya said.The Abuja workshop, ``The Development of Internet in sub-Saharan Africa,''drew experts from the United States, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Gambia and endsWednesday.The Internet, a group of computers interlinked and exchanging informationusing the latest technology, was first developed by the U.S. DefenseDepartment and now has more than 20 million regular users worldwide.Its use in Africa is currently limited by lack of local gateways or nodeslocated within African countries and the prohibitive cost of dialing to nodesabroad.13:20 04-21-97------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 01:27:05 -0500From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THEPRESIDENT!!Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970423020753.3857b67e@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 10:30 PM 4/22/97 +0300, Bass wrote:I WOULD VERY MUCH LOVE TO HEAR YOUR REACTIONS TO IT!!Bass, you asked what our individual takes on this issue was. i, much likeyou, personally think that a few more questions need to be answered beforeany reasonable judgement can be passed. In addition to your list ofquestions, i think the following need to be answered as well:1. how old were these people?2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they connedby promises of countless rewards?3. what are the working conditions in these countries?The combination of question 1 and 2 above will determine to a large extentwhat could or should be done about the case. If the people involved were oldenough to make their own decisions and they chose to do what they did, theni don't think this is an issue worth discussing. The reason i'm saying so isbecause their situation would then be much like many of ours, who travel toother countries in the name of "hustling." On the other hand if the peopleinvolved were juveniles, then my guess is that everybody knows what shouldbe done.Finally, if the working conditions in Kuwait are not derogatory andsubservient, then these people should have been left in Kuwait to do theirjobs. What makes them any different from the maids who come to Banjul andthe Kombos to find work between Christmas and summer? Some even staypermanently. Another point to consider here is that these people are drivenby a lack of employment opportunities in The Gambia. While these peopleprobably don't have any qualifications, i can empathize with them in thehope that it was a difficult decision for them to go to Kuwait in the firstplace. The sole provider of their families have probably either lost theirjobs or never had one. It's difficult to run any family without thenecessary finances, wouldn't you agree?If you notice, the very foundation of my article is based onprobability. So until the answers to my questions earlier are answered, thisis NOT a VERDICT on my part. So long everybody. Good luck in your endeavourswherever you are. peace!!!!!!!!It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:18:33 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneMessage-ID: < 199704230716.QAA16320@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 22 Apr 1997 16:58:20 GMT0BST, gambia-l@u.washington.edu wrote...P.L.Beyai> > Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200P.L.Beyai> > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu P.L.Beyai> > From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no P.L.Beyai> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu P.L.Beyai> > Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneP.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> Mr. Gibba,P.L.Beyai> My question is what strength has ECOWAS that will be eroded by thisP.L.Beyai> action of Guinea- Bissau? For many years that organisationP.L.Beyai> could not even become a credible customs union let alone achieve the status of aP.L.Beyai> free trade area. Unless we try to drop our much cherish nationalistic views,P.L.Beyai> we have no future in the World economy.P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> Countries like Gambia did not success in attracting FDI(foreignP.L.Beyai> direct interest) because of her small size, location, poor infrastructure etc.P.L.Beyai> Could you imagine big companies like Nissan or Toyota investing in the Gambia?P.L.Beyai> How many of us buy new vehicles in a year? It might be difficult to tackle some of theseP.L.Beyai> problems right way but we can surely forge a good relationship withP.L.Beyai> our ECOWAS neighbours which will help open and widen our market.P.L.Beyai> How many treaties and protocols have been signed and not implemented?P.L.Beyai> No amount of the tax-holidays and other incentives can attractP.L.Beyai> foreign investors if there is no market to sell their products.P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> I am sorry that I do have time to elaborate but the main benefits ofP.L.Beyai> the said action by Guinea-Bissau is the ease in terms of foreignP.L.Beyai> exchange difficulties they have been facing. Furthermore, people doP.L.Beyai> not have to declare their currencies at the ports of entry in bothP.L.Beyai> Bissau and Senegal.P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> Although the cold -war is over, the new war is an economic one. SinceP.L.Beyai> the French have lost their influence in Rwanda and are about to in Zaire,P.L.Beyai> they have no alternative but to look for new allies in Africa.P.L.Beyai> If we Africans cannot unite, outsiders will use economic inducement to pave their way.P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> Some people might blame lack of political stability as the reason for low FDI in West Africa.P.L.Beyai> But could they equally explain the reasons for the continuous presence of Shell and otherP.L.Beyai> multinationals in Nigeria and the signing of new contracts with the rebel leader in Zaire?P.L.Beyai> Political stability is normally use for convenience butP.L.Beyai> multinationals look for their interest first before anything else.P.L.Beyai> Their interest in our area lies in a wider market.P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> So to avoid loosing more members, we have to move forward otherwiseP.L.Beyai> we might also be forced to join the CFA zone.P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> Cheers,P.L.Beyai> PLBP.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai>P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > FORWARD:P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneP.L.Beyai> > -------------------------------------------P.L.Beyai> > April 18, 1997P.L.Beyai> > by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA CorrespondentP.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member ofP.L.Beyai> > the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers ofP.L.Beyai> > Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended onP.L.Beyai> > Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-BissauP.L.Beyai> > delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enablingP.L.Beyai> > France to extend itsP.L.Beyai> > monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union toP.L.Beyai> > Bissau.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the officialP.L.Beyai> > currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of theP.L.Beyai> > meeting.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), CharlesP.L.Beyai> > Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved "aP.L.Beyai> > heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billionP.L.Beyai> > CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone whichP.L.Beyai> > already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,P.L.Beyai> > Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, SenegalP.L.Beyai> > and Togo.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the FrenchP.L.Beyai> > franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect theP.L.Beyai> > exchangeP.L.Beyai> > rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between FranceP.L.Beyai> > and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community) usedP.L.Beyai> > by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100 CFAP.L.Beyai> > for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent atP.L.Beyai> > a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA = 1FF.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be aP.L.Beyai> > world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will beP.L.Beyai> > determined".P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc ZoneP.L.Beyai> > expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded inP.L.Beyai> > the UEMOAP.L.Beyai> > countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the memberP.L.Beyai> > States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers calledP.L.Beyai> > for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in orderP.L.Beyai> > to maintain highP.L.Beyai> > growth on a long-term basis.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,P.L.Beyai> > particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed atP.L.Beyai> > "fostering a moreP.L.Beyai> > stable macro-economic environment".P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of budgetaryP.L.Beyai> > and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional framework asP.L.Beyai> > well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters concerningP.L.Beyai> > the formulation of economic policies".P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,P.L.Beyai> > improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > --------------------------------------------------------------------------------P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> > Copyright c 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News Online.P.L.Beyai> > All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,P.L.Beyai> > published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization fromP.L.Beyai> > Africa News Service.P.L.Beyai> >P.L.Beyai> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:38:12 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ApologyMessage-ID: < 199704230835.RAA17741@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I sent out an almost 'unreadable' mail to the List. It was not intended to be so.Please, accept my most felt apology for that error.Lamin Drammeh..------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 11:28:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THEPRESIDENT!!Message-ID: < 335DC82E.EB2@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMR.NBAI!!THANKS FOR YOUR PRAGMATIC RESPONSE!TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS,I DON'T KNOW HOW OLD THESE GIRLS WERE,AND ICANNOT REALLY TELL YOU WHETHER THESE GIRLS WENT TO KUWAIT IN GOODFAITH,BUT A SENEGALESE MAN HERETOLD ME YESTERDAY THAT HE HAD BOARDED A PLANE IN EUROPE WITH SIX GAMBIANGIRLS WHO TOLD HIM THAT THEY WERE STUDENTS ON THEIR WAY TO KUWAIT TOFURTHER THEIR EDUCATION.WAS THIS A COVER UP ON THEIR PART OR HAD THEYBEEN MADE TO BELIEVE THAT THEY WERE GOING TO STUDY THERE?! I DON'T KNOWTHE ANSWER TO THAT.YOUR THIRD QUESTION IS THE MOST CRITICAL ONE! IN KUWAIT'SCONSTITUITION,LIKE ALMOST ALL THE ARAB GULF COUNTRIES,THERE IS NOMENTION OF A DOMESTIC HELP,AND THAT MEANS THAT THEY DON'T LEGALLYEXIST;NEEDLESS TO SAY THAT A NON ENTITY CANNOT HAVE A RIGHT.AND IN ADDITION TO THAT,IN TRADITIONAL ARAB CULTURE, A DOMESTIC HELP ISTHE SLAVE,AND IF YOU ARE BLACK IN ADDITION TO THAT,IT BECOMES EVEN MUCHMORE COMPLICATED.AND FURTHER,AS ANY PHILLIPINO DOMESTIC IN THE GULFWOULD TELL YOU - MOSTOF THE DOMESTICS IN THESE COUNTRIES ARE PHILLIPINO GIRLS- THE INCIDENTSOF SEXUAL ASSAULTS ON THE PART OF THE MALE MEMBERS OF THE EXTENDEDFAMILY FOR WHICH ONE WORKSIS HORRENDUOUSLY HIGH.PERHAPS YOU HAVE HEARD ABOUT THAT CELEBRATEDMURDER TRIAL IN THE U.A.E IN WHICH A MOSLEM PHILLIPINO GIRL STABBED HEREMPLOYER TO DEATH AS HE WAS FORCING HER TO HAVE SEX WITH HIM.IPERSONALLY THINK THAT THAT CASE WAS AT THE BACK OF PRESIDENT JAMMEH'SMIND WHEN HE REPATRIATED THE GIRLS.SO,I DON'T THINK ITS AS SIMPLE ASTRYING TO GET A JOB FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE IF YOU CAN'T GET IT IN YOURMOTHERLAND!BUT IF THE OBSERVER PEOPLE HAVE WOKEN UP FROM THEIR SLEEPLATELY,THEY CANBE ENORMOUSLY HELPFUL IN PROVIDING US WITH THE FACTS.REGARDS BASSSS!!Tamsir Mbai wrote:> At 10:30 PM 4/22/97 +0300, Bass wrote:> I WOULD VERY MUCH LOVE TO HEAR YOUR REACTIONS TO IT!!> Bass, you asked what our individual takes on this issue was. i, much like> you, personally think that a few more questions need to be answered before> any reasonable judgement can be passed. In addition to your list of> questions, i think the following need to be answered as well:> 1. how old were these people?> 2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they conned> by promises of countless rewards?> 3. what are the working conditions in these countries?> The combination of question 1 and 2 above will determine to a large extent> what could or should be done about the case. If the people involved were old> enough to make their own decisions and they chose to do what they did, then> i don't think this is an issue worth discussing. The reason i'm saying so is> because their situation would then be much like many of ours, who travel to> other countries in the name of "hustling." On the other hand if the people> involved were juveniles, then my guess is that everybody knows what should> be done.> Finally, if the working conditions in Kuwait are not derogatory and> subservient, then these people should have been left in Kuwait to do their> jobs. What makes them any different from the maids who come to Banjul and> the Kombos to find work between Christmas and summer? Some even stay> permanently. Another point to consider here is that these people are driven> by a lack of employment opportunities in The Gambia. While these people> probably don't have any qualifications, i can empathize with them in the> hope that it was a difficult decision for them to go to Kuwait in the first> place. The sole provider of their families have probably either lost their> jobs or never had one. It's difficult to run any family without the> necessary finances, wouldn't you agree?> If you notice, the very foundation of my article is based on> probability. So until the answers to my questions earlier are answered, this> is NOT a VERDICT on my part. So long everybody. Good luck in your endeavours> wherever you are. peace!!!!!!!!> It's Tamsir.--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 13:59:59 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970423115959.006c0a3c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 16:58 22.04.97 GMT0BST, you wrote:>> Date: Tue, 22 Apr 1997 10:45:44 +0200>> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">> Subject: Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary ZoneMr Beyai, thanks for your comments. You wrote:"Mr. Gibba,My question is what strength has ECOWAS that will be eroded by thisaction of Guinea- Bissau"?I am not necessarily stating that ECOWAS has any significant "strength"worth commenting on. The reason for this lack of strength, in my opinion,brings us to your next statement:"For many years that organization could not even become a credible customsunion let alone achieve the status of a free trade area."WHY? this is because this organization is comprised of a majority of memberswho's entire economies are being structured and controlled not by themselvesbut by France, thus undermining any of ECOWAS' policies that are to be ordesigned for the sole benefit of member states; and may turn unfavorable toFrance and/or the EU.Further, you wrote:"Unless we try to drop our much cherish nationalistic views, we have nofuture in the World economy".On the contra, the reason why we are left behind in the world economy is wefail to "cherish any nationalistic views", as you put it. All other regionsare doing exactly that in the name of "protectionism". What are theyprotecting and against whom? They are protecting their regional andeventually national interests against other regions. Why are there calls fora revised World Trade Agreement? This is because regions like ours have beenmarginalized by those "Agreements". What is the EU's and other regionalorganization's success story compared to ours? "NATIONALISM or REGIONALISM".I am 100% for a monetary union within ECOWAS but the kind of union I wouldlike to see, should be that based on our own resources, controlled byourselves, with absolutely no outside influence. Don't get me wrong, I amaware of the state of a global interdependency. This should be a balancedone, not that of one party being more dependent than the other.Unless the CFA Zone members take a complete break-away from the FrenchFranc, ECOWAS will never be effective. This is what brought about myfrustration learning that there is yet another increase in it's (CFA Zone)membership from another member state of ECOWAS. What does others think?????Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 14:48:40 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian Domestics in KuwaitMessage-ID: < 335E0528.2CC6@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello GambiaNetters,when calling The Gambia I got to know the following:1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?it was a Gambian agency which employs people for e.g. Kuwaitianemployers. They have an office in Kuwait which takes care on theemployees and their concerns abroad.2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?don't know3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?He just gave a short comment on his arrival at Yundum, like: he camewith Gambians who were maltreated abroad. Since then he gave nostatement.1. how old were these people?they are in the 20s, one (a teacher) in the 40s. All females. The latterwas employed as a teacher and guaranteed to work as a teacher but had todo domestic work.2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were theyconned by promises of countless rewards?they were employed by the agency in Gambia and went voluntarily.3. what are the working conditions in these countries?working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physicallymaltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedlycomplained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad workingconditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAAis still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven'treported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy ofthe Observer or Point.I don't know how serious the office in Kuwait took the complaints of thewomen. Perhaps they were lucky that Y.Jammeh intervened. I mean, I can'timagine that our Chancellor Kohl would have done the same for me.Greetings, Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 15:29:32 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Domestics in KuwaitMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970423132932.006bff98@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi again G-Lers!Based on Andrea's information, I think the President has just done what hehad to do - protect the interest of his people. Maybe it is even doneleniently, given the fact that we still don't know what further steps aretaken by the authorities. It's about time our authorities take such steps toprotect our peoples as other nations are doing. Maybe when all questions putforward by Bass and Tamsir are answer, lessons could be learnt from all this.Personally, as a Gambian, I am proud that my President could be so concernedto the extent of acting immediately. This offers some degree of trust whenit comes to the security of Gambians abroad.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:00:59 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: klumpp@kar.dec.com Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Domestics in KuwaitMessage-ID: < 335E161B.9D@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAndrea Klumpp wrote:> Hello GambiaNetters,> when calling The Gambia I got to know the following:> 1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?> it was a Gambian agency which employs people for e.g. Kuwaitian> employers. They have an office in Kuwait which takes care on the> employees and their concerns abroad.> 2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?> don't know> 3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?> He just gave a short comment on his arrival at Yundum, like: he came> with Gambians who were maltreated abroad. Since then he gave no> statement.> 1. how old were these people?> they are in the 20s, one (a teacher) in the 40s. All females. The latter> was employed as a teacher and guaranteed to work as a teacher but had to> do domestic work.> 2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they> conned by promises of countless rewards?> they were employed by the agency in Gambia and went voluntarily.> 3. what are the working conditions in these countries?> working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physically> maltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedly> complained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad working> conditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)> The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAA> is still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven't> reported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy of> the Observer or Point.> I don't know how serious the office in Kuwait took the complaints of the> women. Perhaps they were lucky that Y.Jammeh intervened. I mean, I can't> imagine that our Chancellor Kohl would have done the same for me.> Greetings, AndreaANDREA!!THESE ARE THE KINDS OF ANSWERS GAMBIAN STUDENTS HERE WANTED TO KNOWFROM ME.SO THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUCH A BRILLIANT JOB!! AND PLEASEKEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE.REGARDS BASSSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:21:48 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAITMessage-ID: < 335E1AFC.27E9@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > 1) WHO IN FACT HAD CONTRACTED THESE GILRS, A GAMBIAN OR A KUWAITI?> > it was a Gambian agency which employs people for e.g. Kuwaitian> > employers. They have an office in Kuwait which takes care on the> > employees and their concerns abroad.> >=20> > 2) WHO PAID FOR THEIR AIR PASSAGE,THEMSELVES OR THE RECRUITERS?> > don't know> >=20> > 3)HAS MR. JAMMEH SAID OR DONE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT SINCE?> > He just gave a short comment on his arrival at Yundum, like: he came> > with Gambians who were maltreated abroad. Since then he gave no> > statement.> >=20> > 1. how old were these people?> >=20> > they are in the 20s, one (a teacher) in the 40s. All females. The latte=> r> > was employed as a teacher and guaranteed to work as a teacher but had t=> o> > do domestic work.> >=20> > 2. did they go to Kuwait by choice and in good faith or were they> > conned by promises of countless rewards?> >=20> > they were employed by the agency in Gambia and went voluntarily.> >=20> > 3. what are the working conditions in these countries?> >=20> > working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physically> > maltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedly> > complained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad working> > conditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)> >=20> > The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAA> > is still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven't> > reported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy of> > the Observer or Point.> >=20> > I don't know how serious the office in Kuwait took the complaints of th=> e> > women. Perhaps they were lucky that Y.Jammeh intervened. I mean, I can'=> t> > imagine that our Chancellor Kohl would have done the same for me.> >=20> > Greetings, Andrea> ANDREA!!> THESE ARE THE KINDS OF ANSWERS GAMBIAN STUDENTS HERE WANTED TO KNOW> FROM ME.SO THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUCH A BRILLIANT JOB!! AND PLEASE> KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE.> REGARDS BASSSSS!!> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 10:28:33 -0400 (EDT)From: Haddijatou Kah < jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delay is justice deniedMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.93.970423100736.18310A-100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIN RESPONSE TO MR NDOWS CONTRIBUTION IN RESPECT TO FOREIGNERS OCCUPINGPOSITIONS IN THE LEGAL SYSTEM. MOST, IF NOT ALL THE NIGERIANS EMPLOYED INTHE JUDICIARY OR MINISTRY ARE ON ATECHNICAL ASSISSTENCE SCHEME.THE BULK OFTHEIR COSTS IS BEING MET BY THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT.GAMBIANS WHO HAVE THEREQUISTE QUALIFICATIONS ARE JUST NOT INTERESTED IN THE BENCH. THE MINISTRYOF JUSTICE IS PRESENTLY SHORT STAFFED. I AM SURE NO NATION WANTS TO HAVETHEIR LEGALM SYSTEM MANNED BY FOREIGNES FOREVER BUT IN THE ABSCENCEOFA BETTER ALTERNATIVE SHOULD THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM COME TO A STANDSTILL?On TuBYE JATOUe, 22 Apr 1997, BASIRU NDOW wrote:> Basiru Ndow Section 311 bxn4929@Omega.uta.edu Ian Alexander> 086-82-4929> --------------------------------------> hello everyone,> i believe there are dozens of issues that need to be addressed> concerning the future of our government.i honestly will disagree with> most of you that foreigners are occupying positions in our legal system> because gambians don't want to, the isssue here is the authorities will> not allow gambians to occupy these positions because of there own> interest or fear of prosecution of their wrong doings. look at the era> of former regime (jawara's), it has gone to a point where the head of> the arm forces was even a foreigner,was this a cover up for their own> security or because there were no gambians ??.The judicial system in the> gambia is in __serious crisis,how can foreigners like the nigerians> occupy the majority of the positions when nigeria has one of the worst> record of human rights violation in africa. the issue of checks and> balances is totally absent in our judicial system because these foreign> lawyers or judges are pperforming their duti es with directions from the> govt. How can the foreigners occupy the most sensitve positions of a govt.ie> chief justice,..dir of public prosecution etc...Is this a mockery to our> judicial system or a cover up.the former regime did the same thing> during their era and now they are the victims of their own actions.to> support my point ...has any firm actions been taken during the GCDB> crisis. GCU crisis..JAHAPACHA rice project...etc..and in all these cases> large amount of tax payers money is been misused , and is still> happening with the present regime. so for thirty two good years the> gambia is still where it started from. to> The issue of foreign teachers in the gambia ,i believe there are lot> of good gambian teachers in the gambia ,but we the gambians are> discouraging our fellow gambian teachers because considering the fact> that most gambians would prefer to pay lot of money to foreign teacher> than a gambian teacher of the same qualification or even better. the> point is we gambians believe too much on foreigners or foreign diplomats> instead of trying to be selfreliant.> T> The vice presidency issue in the gambia, Did the president ever outline> the duties and responsibilities of the so called lady vice president> other than those of her ministry, or is this another of way covering up> because Edward signateh does not satisfy the age requirement for a vive> president,if not then why should he be assign all the functions that a vice> president should have .> finally let us make the best use of our education and then gambia> will be free of hungry leaders and dishonest interllectuals, then we wil not> be victims of a corrupt so ciety .> bye everyone !!!!!> Basiru !!!!> ering up or> misleading the------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:34:23 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambians abroad to earn a livingMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970423143423Z-1759@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThis information calls for a comment from me:"what are the working conditions in these countries?working from morning til midnight, they were beaten, physicallymaltreated (no sexual harassment reported). They have repeatedlycomplained at the local agency because of the maltreatment, bad workingconditions and the salary, which was around D1200 (in Kuwait!!)The story has been covered by TV and newspapers in the Gambia. FOROYAAis still about to confirm and investigate the matter. They haven'treported on this story yet. I'll see, whether I can get a fax copy ofthe Observer or Point."This is really something to learn from. I=B4m glad that it is televised =inThe Gambia, so other gambian women can see what the conditions forlabouring abroad can be, so they are more prepared. If it=B4s as =describedhere, I thank that the President took action.=20Some young danes every year ends up in situations like that. Not thatthey travel abroad and take a job to earn money for a living or becausetheir families are depending on them, more for the chance of seing theworld. Even they know about working conditions, trade unions, they takethe chance for adventure, which can turn out a nightmare. Maybe Mr. Kohlof Germany would not do anything, but surely the danish government dosomething, if we get information about a dane ending up like the gambianwomen in Kuwait.Maybe the gambian TV should portrait some of you who are living in thewest, so the families and the ordinary gambians could get a moredifferentiate picture of the conditions under which you live, study,work. It is not "glamour" all of it.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:40:52 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Update: Education GroupMessage-ID: < 335E49A4.1385@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi,this is to give you a short update on the progress of the educationgroup and to introduce our work to the new members. The education groupconsists of 25 people who are prepared to spend time, money or both tosupport education in The Gambia. =We made a survey to have a basis for a draft proposal which we want topresent to the list as soon as possible.After evaluating our questionnaire, we got the below listed results. Theselection of school(s) and whether or not to start it on aformal/informal basis is still open because there was no clear majority.One of our members, Omar S. Saho is actually in The Gambia and hevisited The Gambia College on our behalf. We are looking forward to hisexperience there and wait with drafting the proposal til he is back,which will be Tuesday next week.PLEASE FEEL FREE TO COMMENT, ARGUE AND BRING IN IDEAS!1. Selection of schools:7 people would like to support a school in the rural area6 people want to choose it by random selection4 would choose a primary school4 would choose a secondary school5 prefer a high school5 want to support The Gambia College2. We plan to provide text books and other materials3. We want to do this on a regular basis4. We want to set up an own procedure4 people prefer a formal basis4 people prefer a informal basis5. The local affiliate in The Gambia should be a private person6. Around 5 people will look for others to join the venture7. Other roles of our group:- gather funds and materials to assist individuals and institutions inneed.- develop mentorship and guidance programs to prepare kids for highereducation- Provide a forum through which matters ralating to advancement of theeducation in The Gambai can be discussed and channeled to authorities inThe Gambia.8. Our support:12 people offered funding between =A7100 p.a. and =A725 p.m.11 people offered their time for setting the process up keep it running9. Other ideas:- Combination of options- help not biased, distributor in Gambia with much time- shipping computers- companies hire students from form 4 up- setting up liasons with univ., enroll G. students + provide funding- setting up a homepage for education in G. (database on schools,funding-info, enrollment ...)- getting school(s) onlineThis is an impressive outcome and we are very pleased that so manypeople committed themselves to the project. MANY THANKS to all of you!But education in The Gambia needs plenty of support and the more peoplejoin us, the more effective our support is going to be ...Thanks for reading through.Greetings, AndreaFor the education group------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:43:57 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd:Sub-Saharan Countries Get UNDP Fund for InternetMessage-ID: < 335E748D.5725@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiLAGOS (April 23) XINHUA - Eight sub-Saharan African countries willbenefit from a 10.2-million-U.S.-dollar fund from United NationsDevelopment Program (UNDP) for Internet services.These countries include Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Burkina Faso,Gabon, Congo, Sao Tome and Principe and Cape Verde, according to theGuardian today.To benefit from the fund, countries will have to provide acounterpart fund that is 50 percent of the UNDP amount, said RichardKerby, the Information Manager of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau.Thirty-one African countries are currently said to be linked withInternet, but most of them including Nigeria can only access thegateway through Foriegn Internet Service Providers, the newspaper said.Only South Africa, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritius, Senegal,Zambia and Zimbabwe have full internet connectivity, it added.Ray Akwule, a professor from the Goerge Mason University of theUnited States was quoted as saying that the lack of knowledge ratherthan funds and technology accounted for the underdevelopment ofInternet in Africa.On the other hand, Richard Kerby said, the lack of adequatetelecommunications infrastructure and enabling policy environment ispreventing African countries from getting more international support indevelopment Internet Services. Enditem23/04/97 18:18 GMTCopyright 1997------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 16:52:04 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Temporary unsubscriptionMessage-ID: < 970423165118_548975935@emout01.mail.aol.com Please, temporarily sign me off as I will be away for the next two weeks.Thanks.-Sal------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:14:32

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



hello Everyone!!!

I hope you all had a good Eid!!!

I find the information that Bass sent very amusing and intriguing!!!

I'm very impressed if the story is true that Jammeh showed such concern for

his fellow Gambians.......especially if there was no Gambian Embassy

to protect them. And yes I would also like answers to the questions Bass

asked??? especially if he actually paid for their fares.....or did they

have to pay for their fares and leave the country just because their

President said so!! I would also like to know what happened to the girls

after they got home.....did he find them a job after they lost the ones

they had......did he give them money to take care of themselves until

they could get back on their feet again after they got home??? Or does he

expect that their families are young enogh and doing well enough to take

care of one more person????

I guess it's good that he cared enough to remove them from a place where

they had no protection.......and I guess it's better to get help at home

from friends and relatives. What I question most is the manner in

which the whole situation was handled.......was it rash or did he talk to

the girls and figured the best solution was being sent home?????



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 18:19:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Gambian Domestics in Kuwait

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



After recieveing Andreas info, I have to agree with Abdou Oujimai that

the President did the right!!!!

Ancha.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:09:09 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: SISSOHO EM <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: POLYGAMMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



This is a topic that's been on my mind and I had a question or two

regarding polygammy.

It would seem that the trend at home these days is for men at home to

have two wives or more. I know that Islam allows it but aren't there

conditions under which polygammy is allowed in Islam..........like your

first wife is fatally ill..........or she cannot give you children?????

I'm not exactly sure what the conditions are.....but I believe that

there are conditions. I think a lot of men at home just use the religion

as an excuse to marry more than one wife.........

I really would like the input of everyone of this matter!! hope to hear

from people soon!!!

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:15:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: POLYGAMMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



With regards to the info we recieved from Andrea, I have to say that I

agree with Abdou Oujimai that Jammeh did the right thing!!!

Ancha.



Subject: Democracy Under Pressure

16, Buckle Street

Banjul, The Gambia



17th. February, 1997



The Clerk of the National Assembly

Independence Drive

Banjul, The Gambia



Dear Sir,



I hereby forward the text of a motion which I wish to move to the next =

sitting of the National Assembly for inclusion in the agenda.



MOTION

FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF INVESTIGATORS INTO =

THE GAMBIA GOVERNMENT FOREIGN BANK ACCOUNTS



BE IT BE RESOLVED:



That this assembly appoint AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTE OF INVESTIGATORS, to =

investigate:



1) a. the source and the extent of government holdings, with foreign =

banks covering the period January, 1994 to date;



b. all transactions effected to the said accounts with particular =

reference to payment made from government/non-government;



c. the circumstances relating to the US $24.7 Million (Twenty-Four =

Million Seven Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) paid into private =

Bank accounts referred to in the court proceedings No. C/P449/95 & =

P/11445/95 in the Republic of Canton De Geneve between the Gambia and =

Ebou Jallow.



2) THE COMMITTEE SHALL COMPRISE:



a. The president of the Gambia Court of Appeal as Chairman,



b. Four members of this Assembly at least two of whom shall be members =

of opposition parties; and=20



c. Two other persons from the general public one of whom shall be a =

Banker.



3) The committee shall commence its sitting not later than four weeks of =

the date of its appointment.



4) The committee shall within six weeks of the commencement of its =

sittings submit its report and recommendations to the National Assembly =

through the speaker of the National Assembly who shall make it available =

to the members of the Assembly.



5) The committee shall sit in public and shall release its report and =

recommendations to the public.



6) The committee shall have all the powers vested in a commission of =

inquiry in accordance with the law and all powers vested in a Committee =

of the National Assembly by the constitution.



7) The Secretary-General and the Head of the Civil Service shall provide =

the committee with all the staff, facilities and funds required.



8) The committee shall appoint its own Secretary and Counsel on such =

terms and conditions it considers appropriate. Where such staff are =

civil servants, the head of the Civil Sevice shall release then =

forthwith to the committee.



9) The Inspector-General of Police shall provide adequate security for =

the committee.



10) The members of the Committee and staff shall in the performance of =

their functions enjoy all the immunities and priviledges of judicial =

officers and members of the National Assembly.



11) The expense of Commision shall be a charge on the Consolidated =

Revenue Fund.



Respectfully submitted.







Yours faithfully,





HON. KEMESSENG JAMMEH







.........................................................................=

............................................

26 Buckle Street

Banjul

The Gambia



The Clerk of the National Assembly

National Assembly Service

Independence Drive

BANJUL



RE: MOTION



Please refer to the motion dated 17th February Which I submitted the =

same day for inclusion in the agenda of the second sitting of teh =

National Assembly, scheduled to take place from 24th February to 29th =

February 1997.



I also refer to you to the WADDA/JAMMEH discussion in the office of the =

speaker on Thursday 27th February centred around the reason why this =

motion did not feature in the Order of Business for that Session. The =

Honourable Speaker explained that my motion was not accomodated simply =

because he was making legal consultations on the subject matter.



In this connection I wish to express my very deep concern and I would =

strongly urge that the motion as submitted in accordance with standing =

order 26 be included in the agenda of the next sitting of the National =

Assembly.



Thank you in anticipation of a positive response.



Yours faithfully,





Hon. Kemeseng Jammeh

MEMBER FOR WESTERN JARRA

National Assembly Service

Legislative Chamber

Independence Drive

Banjul



LEG/1092(7) 18th March 1997



Hon Kemeseng Jammeh

Member for Western Jarra

26 Buckle Street

BANJUL



RE: MOTION



I refer to your updated letter and subsequent reminder dated 10th March =

1997 relating to the above mentioned subject.



I am directed to inform you that the Notion cannot be entertained.







DS NJIE

CLERK OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY



------------------------------



Press Release



1) The inauguration of the national Assembly and the coming into force =

the the Constitution of the Second Republic of The Gambia in January, =

1997, brought about a new hope for a brighter future; for the Gambian =

people; a future characterized by the rule of the law, good governance =

and the democratic culture as a basis for genuine socio-economic =

development. However, it is now abundantly clear that this hope is =

being continously shattered by the government's persistent violation of =

the constitution. The UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY UDP) has exposed in very =

clear terms these violations and called upon the Government to ensure =

that appropriate remedial actions be taken. Our timely interevention =

has resulted in the President constituting a new cabinet in accordance =

with requirements of the constitution.



2) Similarly, we now observe with great concern deliberate violations of =

the constitution at the levels of the National Assembly- an institution =

whose independence of the Executive is provided for in the constitution. =

The UDP believes that the National Assembly shall assert its =

independence and abide by the constitution in both letter and spirit. =

However, recent violations have been perpetrated through the Speaker of =

the National Assembly by misguided acts which are designed to stiffle =

the genuine debate matters of national interest raised by Opposition =

members of the National Assembly. It should be remembered that the =

National Assembly, in accordance with the constitution and standing =

orders, is empowered to institute proper checks and balances to ensure =

democratic rule, good governance and the respect of human rights. The =

absence of such checks and balances will bring about the disregard for =

transparency, accountibility and probity leading to anarchy.



3) In strict compliance with the provisions of Section 101 of the =

constitution and the existing standing orders, and the spirit of =

transparency, accountability and probity as part and parcel of good =

governance, the UDP member for Western Jarra and the leader of the =

Opposition in the National Assembly, Hon. Kemeseng Jammeh, on the 17th =

of February, 1997, submitted to the clerk of the National Assembly a =

copy of a motion for inclusion in the agenda of the second sitting of =

the National Assembly, scheduled for 24th. to 29th Febryary, 1997.



The prominent features of this government are however corruption, =

persistent violations of the constitution, lack of accountability, =

transparency and probity. The regime is corrupt and persisitently =

refuses to be accountable.



You will recall that during the early days of the military take over, =

even as recently as the regime decided to mastermind and manipulate the =

electoral system inorder to transform itself into a "civilian" =

government, the justification for the takeover was the "rampant =

corruption", lack of transparency and accountability. Commissions of =

Enquiry which are still operating continue to confiscate properties of =

individuals, impose penalities and freeze individual accounts and =

assets. Some of these assets ended up being allocated to Senior =

Military Officers. These Commissions are indeed a mere facade, a tool =

to fight against pro-democratic elements. In fact some people who are =

closely allied to the military dictatorship ( the present regime is for =

all purposes and intent a military one) and who were ordered by the =

commissions to refund thousands and millions of Dalasi have, in some =

cases, been reinstated in their jobs, their private accounts defrozen =

and their travel documents returned to them. Others in fact have been =

appointed as nominated members of the National Assembly by, or elected =

as such under the sponsorship of, the present regime. The amounts which =

were supposed to be paid back to the State coffers have been "silently =

ignored".



The members of the National Assembly of the major opposition party, our =

party, THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY, recently submitted questions for =

oral answers as required by the Standing Orders of the National Assembly =

on the sources of funds for certain projects. Similarly, a series of =

questions tending to elicit information on the cost of the President's =

overseas travels (cost of aircraft charter, per diem and imprest) were =

disallowed by the Speaker without giving any reasons. We believe the =

Speaker disallowed the questions on these and other issues because they =

are likely to expose the corrupt practices of the regime. In the same =

vain, a Motion proposed by our members of the Assembly for the =

establishment of an independent investigate committee on the amount of =

US $24.7 Million unaccounted for and diverted into private bank accounts =

in foreign banks was disallowed without any justification. Our party =

strongly believes that such an investigation would reveal the extent of =

the financial mismanagement of the regime.



We wish to convey to you, as a major traditional development partner of =

this country the views of our party which enjoys the support of a large =

percentage of the country's tax payers about the corrupt nature of the =

present AFPRC/APRC government, its lack of transparency and =

accountability.



4. That President Yahya Jammeh further explained to the Bank Manager =

that Ebou Jallow was withdrawing the money "to carry out some commercial =

operation" in Europe.



5. That an additional amount of US $20 Million was deposited in Citibank =

Switzerland in the name of Ebou Jallow.



6. In view of the above startling revelations, which were made in a =

court of law, the United Democratic Party which is genuinely committed =

to transparency and accountability, strongly believes that this =

irregular transaction must be brought before the National Assembly so =

that a proper investigative mechanism is instituted in the spirit of =

public accountability.



7. These revelations call into question the proper management of our =

financial resources and unless we as a nation get into the heart of the =

matter, donor agencies and our development partners will be utilised for =

their designated purposes. It is for this reason that the UDP strongly =

believes that the National Assembly should investigate this matter to =

determine whether transactions have been conducted in accordance with =

laid down government procedures.



8. In addition to rejecting this motion the Speaker has disallowed a =

number of questions submitted by our Members. Some of these include =

questions on the cost of the President's overseas travels and the =

issuance of Gambian diplomatic passport to a non-Gambian.



9. Section 109 (2) (b) of the Constitution empowers the National =

Assembly to appoint a committee to investigate any matter of public =

importance. The subject matter of the proceedings in the Swiss Court =

well qualifies as "a matter of public importance." The way and manner =

in which those responsible for the syphoning of this huge amount of =

money without due regard for established totally disappointed by the =

decision of the Speaker for rejecting the inclusion of such a matter of =

public importance in the business of the National Assembly.



10. By these actions, the independence and credibility of the National =

Assembly are seriously being compromised and demonstrate once again the =

ruling party's lack of commitment to its own slogan of transparency =

accountability and probity. In disallowing questions and Motions at =

will the Speaker has started the process of reducing the legislature =

into a rubber stamping institution. It is the state of affairs such as =

this which led the Constitutional Review Commission to remark on the =

former House of Representatives as follows: "The House of =

Representatives which under normal terms symbolizes the sovereign power =

of the people as the highest representative body in the country deralled =

from its traditional role as the focal point of good government, natural =

justice and social order, to become a helpless caricature, a poor =

apology of a democratic institution...and became useful only as a =

rubber-stamping machinery."



11. The actions of the Speaker will catalise the present National =

Assembly sliding into the same position as it forebearer. Certainly, =

the unjustifiable trend as demonstrated, in no uncertain terms, the fate =

of democracy in the country.





THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY SECRETARIAT

16, BUCKLE STREET

BANJUL.



15TH. APRIL, 1997



Ancha,



There have been a very long and interesting discussion about polygamy

on Gambia-l, I think it was around the end of February.

I will advice you to either refer to Bass who wrote some very

interesting pieces on the topic, or get in touch with Abdou Touray or

the other subscription managers to get an address of the archives of

Gambia-l postings.

This also applies to all the other interested parties. Please, don't

get me wrong, this is just a suggestion, to avoid a repetition of

what have been said already. If the list members think the

topic deserves another discussion now, then we should go ahead.

Shalom,

Famara.





> This is a topic that's been on my mind and I had a question or two

> regarding polygammy.

> It would seem that the trend at home these days is for men at home to

> have two wives or more. I know that Islam allows it but aren't there

> conditions under which polygammy is allowed in Islam..........like your

> first wife is fatally ill..........or she cannot give you children?????

> I'm not exactly sure what the conditions are.....but I believe that

> there are conditions. I think a lot of men at home just use the religion

> as an excuse to marry more than one wife.........

> I really would like the input of everyone of this matter!! hope to hear

> from people soon!!!

> Ancha.

Hello sir Ancha if may, I do not think I share your notion on the

trend of polygamy in the Gambia. Needless to say, Islam has been used by

some people if not most with that kind of idea, as a scapegoat to fulfill

their desire to marry more than one wife. However, as reality starts to

sink in and that truth of having more than one wife could no longer be

evaded, some people are turning away from what used to be considered a

norm (marry many wives, have lots of children and bust your social

status).

I would love to dwell on my ideas a little bit more but I feel the

urge to pen off(brevity is the soul of wit: Shakespeare). Besides, as Mr.

Sanyang rightly put, this topic was thoroughly dealt with not long ago.

If you have any more questions you may want to refer to the archives.

Thank you, though, for your concern and vigilance.



you brother,

dawda singhateh





The recent devaluation of the CFA franc plunged the economies of the

countries in this monetary zone into an abyss. Most people became poor

overnight. Prosperous businessmen saw themselves picking up the bread

crumbs off their once overfilled dining tables. Smaller businessmen,

overtaken by this whirlwind, shed a lot of tears after their sudden fall.

Who was behind this mayhem? France. Yes, by a single fell swoop France

unilaterally decided to devaluate the CFA franc, thus sending millions of

people in its former colonies a begging. The shock was so strong that the

ripples were acutely felt in neigbouring countries.



The Gambia, the whipping boy of the Senegalese ultra-right, was castigated

for its lax custom control and accused for the nth time of ecouraging fraud

into Senegal. At Senegalese border posts, passengers were humiliatingly

searched and dispossessed of such items as palm oil bottles, sugar, chinese

green tea, etc. bought in The Gambia and mostly intended as gifts in the

sense of Senegambian "teranga" (hospitality). Gambians returning from

abroad had thousands of dollars seized from them at Yoff Aiport. The

Senegalese government in utter contempt of the

ECOWAS treaty stalled the Gambian re-export trade by prohibiting any goods

from The Gambia through their borders. In certain cases, this heavy-handed

counter attack went to the point of ridicule. In 1994, some people from

Basse (The Gambia) who had gone over to Wellingara (Senegal) to buy iced

water during the month of Ramadan were stopped on their way back and had the

water seized by the Senegalese customs officials!



Does the entry of Guinea Bissau into the CFA zone therefore herald better

days for its people? The answer in my opinion is no. On a positive note,

let's say that the Bissau govt. will have the readily convertible currency

it so badly needs for its imports. Its people will no longer need to

exchange their currency for their travel needs.



Since the creation of the CFA on 25th December 1945, states within this

monetary zone have seen market prices of basic commodities fluctuate due

largely to the value of the CFA franc against the French franc.

Surprisingly though, for reasons such as protectionism and narrow

nationalism, these States have failed to implement policies that would

encourage the free movement of people and goods within the zone. This runs

counter to the growth of their markets and encourages the flight of capital

to foreign countries and financial institutions. It gives more powerful

nations such as France the opportunity to dominate these open, unguarded

markets and thus apply a firm grip on the political lives of the respective

govts. within the zone. Guinea-Bassau is already impoverished by its war of

liberation against Portugal. Its wounds have hardly healed. The

diplomatic problems caused by the Casamance rebellion on its northern

borders is an added strain in its economic relations with its more powerful

neighbour, Senegal. With the narrow economic base of Guinea Bissau,

imagine the consequences of another crisis within the CFA zone as the EU

moves closer into monetary union.



It is my believe that flag-bearing, narrow nationalism does not help African

nations in achieving the unity necessary for economic growth. Allow me to

digress and say that the current issue of technical assistance from Nigeria,

Ghana, and Sierra Leone to The Gambia is a case in point. If such

assistance was to be withdrawn to-night based on the premise that only

Gambians should occupy those positions, the judiciary, the medical service,

the education system will be crippled. It is my opinion that Gambians have

been under-educated for decades. Until 1982 the country had only one Sixth

Form, which had limited places for a priviledged few. Do we know how many

of our brilliant youths are there who, due to insufficent opportunities,

dropped out of school and who could have been lawyers, doctors, teachers?

The judiciary dept. is so understaffed that young graduates from FBC are

made senior magistrates to handle district courts within one year of their

graduation. Some may not even have done the Bar.



African governments seem to give more importance to neo-colonialist

organizations such as the Commonwealth and the Francophonie than to OAU and

ECOWAS. The Anglophone-Francophone rift is so intense that it hampers our

efforts to unify our people. Creating large organizations and adopting

verbose resolutions just to be collecting fat salaries and per diem

constitutes a mockery of Africa's ideals for independence and development.

It is time that African regional and sub-regional organizations grow teeth.









------------------------------



BALDEH! THANKS FOR YOUR WELL ELABORATED PIECE. AM GLAD YOU CAN GO INTO

DETAILS UNLIKE ME DUE TO MY PRESENT WORK LOAD.



you wrote:



.....African governments seem to give more importance to neo-colonialist

>organizations such as the Commonwealth and the Francophonie than to OAU and

>ECOWAS. The Anglophone-Francophone rift is so intense that it hampers our

>efforts to unify our people. Creating large organizations and adopting

>verbose resolutions just to be collecting fat salaries and per diem

>constitutes a mockery of Africa's ideals for independence and development.

> It is time that African regional and sub-regional organizations grow teeth.



I COULDN'T SAY MORE. A CHANGE OF ATTITUDE IS WHAT WE NEED. WHEN I SAY "WE"

AM REFERRING TO BOTH OUR GOVERNMENTS AND THE ORDINARY SAMBA, DEMBA AND PATEH.



REGARDS,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Hi folks,

The Gambia has lately not had internet connectivty because of

problems with its access provider. I have been asked to research ISPs

with a public X.25 interface and to also ask the help of the list in the

same quest. It would therefore be very helpful if you can ask your ISP

whether they have public X.25 interface and can handle multiples of

accounts. Preferably , the ISP should not be a very small operation.

Please let me know at my PRIVATE email address

(

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.



Gambia-l:



sincere greetings to all Gambia-lers. I missed many of the interesting

exchanges of ideas and information during the past month or so, but I hope to

be back on track now. If any one has Pa-Abdou Barrow's e-mail address,

please forward it to me so that I can add him again.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh

Knoxville, TN

(423) 919-6498

(423) 544-7748



********************************************************************

Welcome to Politics This Week (April 18th - April 24th 1997)

A summary of the world's main events from The Economist

Also available at

********************************************************************



Contents

1. Politics This Week

2. Information about this newsletter





CHIRAC'S GAMBLE

President Chirac called a general election in France, with the two

rounds scheduled for May 25th and June 1st. If the current centre-right

coalition government wins, France will be better able to press on with

economic reform and impose the further austerity needed if it is to

join Europe's single currency. If it loses, both plans could fail.



The European Commission predicted that all EU countries bar Italy and

Greece would have budget deficits small enough to let them qualify for

the single currency in 1999. The IMF, though, said that Germany and

France would miss the deficit target, but predicted that monetary union

would anyway start on time.



The European Union's farm commissioner, Franz Fischler, said that

surplus cereal stocks could rise more than 20-fold by 2005 unless the

common agricultural policy is drastically reformed.



The reformist United Democratic Forces won a majority in Bulgaria's

parliamentary elections. The party promises to bring in a currency

board, privatise most of state industry and stamp on crime.



IRA terrorists brought further havoc to Britain's roads and transport

with coded warnings and a bomb in the north that paralysed roads and

railways. Days later, London was similarly hit, causing the closure of

its main airports, several railway stations and main roads.



Talks between Germany's ruling coalition and the opposition Social

Democrats on reforming the tax system broke down. The government wants

to cut taxes by DM30 billion ($17.5 billion) but the Social Democrats

insist on lowering social-insurance charges to create jobs.



SIEGE ENDS

In Peru troops stormed the Japanese ambassador's residence, where left-

wing guerrillas had been holding hostages since mid-December. Of 72

hostages, 71 survived; of 14 guerrillas, none. President Alberto

Fujimori's popularity soared.



The Whitewater special prosecutor, Kenneth Starr, won a six-month

extension of the grand jury investigating the business affairs of

President Clinton and his wife.



Mr Clinton, on a visit to parts of the upper mid-west devastated by

floods, promised $488m in federal assistance. Almost the whole

population of Grand Forks, North Dakota, a city of 51,000, had to leave

their homes after the Red River rose 26 feet above flood level.



A special summit, chaired by Colin Powell, was due to open in

Philadelphia to discuss ways of increasing and improving volunteerism

in America. A poll by CNN/USA Today/Gallup showed that 65% of Americans

claimed to have done volunteer work in the past year.



The wreckage of the A-10 fighter which went missing on routine air-

force manoeuvres three weeks ago was found on a mountainside in

Colorado.



BIBI SPARED

Israel's top law officers found insufficient admissible evidence to

press charges against Israel's prime minister and justice minister. Mr

Netanyahu's coalition survived but he came under pressure from his

partners to sack the justice minister.



In two nights of slaughter, 135 men, women and children were hacked to

death by Islamist terrorists in two villages in Algeria.



The United States growled warnings at Iraq for sending helicopters into

the no-fly zone in southern Iraq to pick up pilgrims returning from

Saudi Arabia. Reports from India allege that the still unknown number

of pilgrims who died in last week's fire in Mecca had been shut into

their compound.



The UN's new special envoy for Western Sahara, James Baker, went to

Morocco on a fact-finding trip to the long-disputed territory. He will

also visit nationalist camps across the border in Algeria.



Rebels who control eastern and southern Zaire opened a second front

west of the capital Kinshasa. They deny killing hundreds of Rwandan

refugees in central Zaire. The UN suspects they are deliberately

blocking food supplies to the refugees and is investigating genocide.



SUPERPOWER VETO

The Chinese and Russian presidents, Jiang Zemin and Boris Yeltsin,

signed a declaration in Moscow opposing the dominance of one superpower

in the post-cold-war world. The United States was not named in the

declaration. Mr Yeltsin is expected to visit China in November.



The United States banned new investment in Myanmar, said by the State

Department to be moving towards large-scale repression.



In India, the Congress party agreed to continue to support the minority

United Front government after the Front chose a new prime minister,

77-year-old Inder Kumar Gujral, a former foreign minister, to replace Deve

Gowda.



Hwang Jang Yop, the highest-ranking official to defect from North Korea,

arrived in South Korea by way of China and the Philippines. He claimed

that the North was preparing for war.



Plans for a conference to bring peace to the Korean peninsula stalled

when the United States turned down North Korea's demand for food aid

and diplomatic recognition as a condition for starting formal

negotiations.



Cambodia asked the United States for assistance to control drug

trafficking, which was "new, growing and sophisticated".





Hi Gambians & friends of Gambia,



Though late, please accept my well overdue self introduction as a new

member. Exams are kicking my butt as we head towards the end of the

semester, and there was really no space to let a cat swing.



Anyway, as a new member, I am most delighted to be part of this

network.Special thanks to Dr. Amadou Janneh for helping list me in this

effective and most profound Gambian "bantaba". Greetings to all of you

from Jacksonville,AL.



For those of you who don't know me, my name is Paul Dembo Jammeh, a

Gambian, and a 1987 & 1989 st. Augustine's high school graduate.Presently,

I am enrolled in Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama

(NOT FLORIDA).Being here in this remote southern city is becoming fun. We

are nine Gambians, eight of which are attending the same college. We hope

to have more Gambian enrollment by the fall. So please come on board, have

fun, and enjoy the unquestioned Alabama weather.



Anyway, thanks for the time.

Paul





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 10:59:02 GMT0BST

From: "BEYAI" <

To:

Subject: Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...

Message-ID: <



> Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 14:45:15 +0100

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...



> The judiciary dept. is so understaffed that young graduates from FBC are

> made senior magistrates to handle district courts within one year of their

> graduation. Some may not even have done the Bar.





Mr. Baldeh,

Thanks for a nice piece on Guinea- Bissau. However, I did not see the

link with the appointment of magistrates in the Gambia.

Why did you specifically mentioned FBC students and not other law

students from Nigeria, Malaysia, Ghana etc. I am sure comments like

yours could discourage people who genuinely want

take up certain positions back home. If lawyers go private, you blame them

for not being patriotic and if they work for their government, you

question their qualifications and mode of promotion.



I must admit, I do not know much about the legal

profession but could our lawyers tell us whether Bar is a

prerequisite for admission into the Bench?



It is a real sacrifice for people to go back home and work for their

country. If not for anything else, I think they deserve better than the kind

of comment you have made.



Cheers,

PLB









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 13:00:15 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Resubscribe OMAR SAHO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



LIST MANAGERS, OMAR SAHO IS BACK FROM GAMBIA AND HAS IMPORTANT INFORMATION

FOR THE EDUCATION GROUP, COULD YOU PLEASE RESUBSCRIBE HIM INTO THE LIST.



HAVE A NICE WEEKEND U'ALL

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Hi Everyone, this is from Omar Saho.

Thanks

Tony



---------- Forwarded message ----------



To: <

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

Subject: REPORT FROM GAMBIA COLLEGE



Hello folks



Iam back from the Gambia I did visited the Gambia College but neither the

Principal, V.Principal, Registra or D. Registra were available.I did get a

meetings with the Heads of the different departments like Education,

Agriculture, Publiv Health and so on. Though Ahdrea=B4s friend couldn=B4t=

take

along all the materials he wanted to send. The samples she brought along was

highly appreciated as gifts not samples. Especially the diskettes which were

badly needed, they were put into use in my presence to show how badly it was

needed. The diskettes were a real good start. Thanks alot Andrea for your

concern towards our motherland.



Concerning needed books the Heads of the various departments agreed upon

that this have to be discuss and work our between the students and

libarians. They believe that it will be more appropiate that the students

and the libarians set up the list of needed books.



We were thinking of donating books and other school materials, but the

situation is not as easy as we thought over here. Chairs are very limited if

not scared. Students have to be running nuts to find chairs for attending

lectures, this i have witnessed. These are the materils i informed that are

needed seriously and fasT: PENS, PENCILS, MARKERS, CHALK(assorted), FILES,

ERASERS, PUNCHING & STAPLING MACHINES, DUPLIVCATING & PHOTOCOPYING PAPERS,

SHARPENERS, MANILA CARDSORION PAPERS, DISKETTES (3.5,1.44mb), CELLOTAPES,

RIBBONS (for Espon LQ510ESC), DUSTERS,PHOTOCOPIERS, OVERHEAD & SLIDE

PROJECTORS, TELEVISION AND VIDEO, COMPUTER & PRINTERS, COMPUTER TABLES,

CLASSROOM CHAIRS, STEREO SETT WITH TURNTABLE, INTERCOM SYSTEM. Concerning an

Auditorium that belongs to the plans or future as informed and there is

whatsoever no hints or plans to get one for the College.



The Home Economics deparment seriously needed COOKERS, KETTLES AND COOKING

UTENSILS.



It was not easy to make appoinments with the college. There is only one

telephone line which is in the secretary=B4s office, if one calls to Dr.

bojang he has to be fetch. The heads of departments has no telephones in

their offices. The telephone at the secretary=B4s office is just a simple

telephone handsett. The College need a switchboard and other handsetts. I

will be donating a switchboard with 22 channels or 10 handsetts and the the

college produce their own switchboard.This will make communication easier.

Any questions or comments are welcome.





with kind regards=20



Omar S. Saho







Greetings,

Does anyone know when the next Pan-African Film Festival in

Burkina Faso is? If you do, any information on getting tickets or

passes?

Cheers,

-bill





All,



Omar Saho is added back on line.



Sarian



Hello Mr. Beyai , with regards to your question as to whether the

Bar is a prerequisite for admission into the Bench, the answer to

that according to the English Legal system , is YES. To be appointed

as a Bencher in England and Wales , a person has firstly to qualify

as a Barrister and secondly has being practicing for atleast 15 years,

before being recommended to the Lord Chancellor for appointment

as a judge or a magistrate.



thank you

M'bai Omar F.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 17:34:26 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Guinea Bissau & the CFA (Response to Mr.

Message-ID: <





Mr. Beyai, thank you for your comment on the Guinea Bissau issue.



As regards your question on the link between this issue and the appointment

of magistrates in The Gambia, I first asked my readers to "allow me to

digress" from the discussion on Guinea Bissau in order to give an example

of how narrow nationalist sentiments do not encourage economic growth in

Africa and that calling for the withdrawal of technical assistance when The

Gambia cannot afford at this time to do without it constitute such

sentiments.



While I do not hold anything against FBC graduates, I was just supporting

the point made by Hadijatou on the staffing situation within the judiciary.

I did not at any moment say that one has to do the Bar to be called to the

Bench. In any case, I thank Mr. Mbai for providing you with a lucid

response. What I said was that young graduates in law (regardless of the

institution they came from) are appointed to positions where expertise is

needed. I consider it more prudent to allow a person who is familiar with

the routines of a court of law to preside over a case where an individual's

liberty is at stake. Having a mere degree in law straight from college

without any preparation though the Bar cannot give a person such expertise.

I stand to be corrected by the lawyers. I respect the magistrates for the

tough working conditions and poor salaries that they have to put up with,

but that does not annihilate the legal requirement to appoint magistrates

to positions that they are qualified for and not for their patriotic

sentiments.



I am looking forward to the day when there will be so many law graduates in

The Gambia that we would not need to supplement our shortages from outside.

I am looking forward to the day when a patient would not die in a Gambian

health center because of the shortage of qualified doctors. I am also

looking forward to the day when I would not need to hire the services of a

qualified teacher to help my children catch up in school because I cannot

afford an expensive institution with better academic staff.



You said I complained when people choose to be private practitioners and

complained again when they make sacrifices to serve the State as

magistrates. Unless you are using the second person plural, I have never

made such a complaint, if my memory serves me right. Be assured that I

believe in free enterprise and I respect other peoples right to choose and I

would not give or take an iota of such a right.



I do not think that stating that the judiciary dept. is understaffed or that

law graduates without sufficient expertise should not be given the

responsiblities to head judicial institutions would discourage others to go

home and serve the nation. I would ask you to go through G-L's archived

mail and read my position on homecoming. It is only a person who has no

intention to go home that would use my above statement to say "uhuh, Mr,

Baldeh has said that people without sufficient expertise in a certain

function should not be given the responsiblity to occupy such functions, so

I am not going back", simplistic as this may sound. In my article on dual

nationality I said, and I repeat, that the govt. of The Gambia should

initiate certain provisions in the national law in order to encourage people

to "return to what is rightly their cradle, although I would not take it

(the lack of such legal provisions) as an excuse for turning my back away

(from my motherland)."



Thanks for inviting the clarifications.



Hello guys, here is little something ( a breather as I refer to

it ) that some of you may find very interesting. It is intended to give

you a break, you so deserve, from what ever is racking your brain.

I hope you find it amusing.



Subject: Fwd: Top 10 reasons computers must be male / female (fwd)





Top 10 reasons computers must be male:



10.

They have a lot of data but are still clueless.

9.

A better model is always just around the corner.

8.

They look nice and shiny until you bring them home.

7.

It is always necessary to have a backup.

6.

They'll do whatever you say if you push the right buttons.

5.

The best part of having either one is the games you can play.

4.

In order to get their attention, you have to turn them on.

3.

They are logical but without emotions.

2.

Big power surges knock them out for the night.

1.

Size does matter.









Top 10 reasons compilers must be female:

10.



Picky, picky, picky.

9.

They hear what you say, but not what you mean.

8.

Beauty is only shell deep.

7.

When you ask what's wrong, they say "nothing".

6.

Can produce incorrect results with alarming speed.

5.

Always turning simple statements into big productions.

4.

Small-talk is important..

3.

You do the same thing for years, and suddenly it's wrong.

2.

They make you take the garbage out.

1.

Miss a period and they go wild.



You all have fun and enjoy life, after all at the end of the day, its not

how many toys you have but how much fun you have.



Thanx for your time.

Dawda M. L. Singhateh









Diouf, Jammeh Sign Accords On Free Movement







Apr. 25, 1997





Moses Draku PANA Correspondent







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegal and the Gambia Thursday in Dakar

signed several accords on the free movement of people and goods across

their common borders.



The agreements were signed at the end of Gambian President Yahya

Jammeh's working visit to the senegalese capital which lasted a few

hours.



The accords approved mechanisms geared to facilitate transactions and

the movement of goods and services.



Host president Abdou Diouf and Jammeh also agreed to harmonize road

tariffs paid by Gambian and Senegalese haulers.



The measure is expected to impact positively on inter-state tourism

and trade.



Officials in Dakar said Gambian and Senegalese experts would meet to

consolidate the agreements.



On security at their common border, periodical meetings will be held

at ministerial level, in conformity with the one of the conventions

signed by the two parties on Thursday.



The two countries also decided to pool resources in tackling any

outbreak of epidemics.



Jammeh told newsmen before his departure Thursday afternoon that he

was satisfied with the state of cooperation between the two

neighbours.



He said lingering problems on the movement of goods and services

between the two countries had been resolved.



Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.



Hello guys.

Please can someone send to me Bala SK. Saho E-Mail Adress.

I want ask him about The Road to my village.



MY. E-Mail: bdukuraylogin.eunet.no





B.Dukuray





Hello everybody !



I would like to subscribe a new member, his name is Saihou Drammeh and his

e-mail address is



thanks

Abba



Gambia-l,

Saihou Drammeh has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Saihou, please send an introduction of yourself to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara



wrote:

>

> Hello everybody !

>

> I would like to subscribe a new member, his name is Saihou Drammeh and his

> e-mail address is

>

> thanks

> Abba



ABBA!!

COULD YOU KINDLY CHECK OUT FOR ME IF THIS SAIHOU DRAMMEH IS MY YOUNGER

BROTHER OR SOMEBODY ELSE.IF IT IS HIM,PLEASE BE KIND ENOUGH TO GIVE HIM

MY FOLLOWING EMAIL:(



AND THANKS VERY MUCH IN ADVANCE .......



REGARDS BASSSSSS!!

Hello:

I would like to subscribe to Gambia-l. I now live in Namibia but before

Namibia I lived in The Gambia for three years. I have many friends

there and want to keep in touch with whats going on in The Gambia.

Also, a Gambian is a memeber of our family - she lives here and takes

care of my son. She needs to keep track of whats going on also.

Please let me know if this is OK......

Thanks,

Gary R. Cohen

email:









Ancha,

The issue of polygamy in Islam is an interesting one. In the Qu'ran, it is

stated that a man can marry more than one wife provided that he can treat

them exactly the same in every way.That leads to the question as to whether

this is actually possible. Can a man, or anyone for that matter, love and

treat two people exactly the same? Also, women in the society who have lost

their husbands are supposed to be taken care of by the men , even to the

extent of marrying them.

It says in the Qu'ran that they can marry up to four women. Of course, like

almost anything else, some people take advantage of this, marrying far more

wives than they can afford to take care of, not to mention the additional

children as well. At least in the Gambia, this results in intensifying the

poverty that many people are already subject to. However, the Qu'ran is very

explicit about being good to ones wife in every way, including feeding and

clothing them well and treating them as your partner in the marriage

relationship. Given the limited resources of many of the men in Gambia e.g,

and the emotional distress that having many wives brings for the women in

these relationships, l do not think they are interpreting this directive in

the way it was meant. The conditions laid down for it cannot be fulfilled by

many who engage in polygamy.Perhaps in this, is a lesson from Allah.



Jabou



Ancha,

That reply is from me, Jabou. I accidentally pusheda button and it got sent

before l could sign it.

Jabou.



************************* Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 17:58:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@qatar.net.qa Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIAN DOMESTICS IN KUWAIT FLOWN BACK HOME BY THE PRESIDENT!!Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704231717.A18992-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIhello Everyone!!!I hope you all had a good Eid!!!I find the information that Bass sent very amusing and intriguing!!!I'm very impressed if the story is true that Jammeh showed such concern forhis fellow Gambians.......especially if there was no Gambian Embassyto protect them. And yes I would also like answers to the questions Bassasked??? especially if he actually paid for their fares.....or did theyhave to pay for their fares and leave the country just because theirPresident said so!! I would also like to know what happened to the girlsafter they got home.....did he find them a job after they lost the onesthey had......did he give them money to take care of themselves untilthey could get back on their feet again after they got home??? Or does heexpect that their families are young enogh and doing well enough to takecare of one more person????I guess it's good that he cared enough to remove them from a place wherethey had no protection.......and I guess it's better to get help at homefrom friends and relatives. What I question most is the manner inwhich the whole situation was handled.......was it rash or did he talk tothe girls and figured the best solution was being sent home?????------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 18:19:51 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Domestics in KuwaitMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704231829.A18992-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAfter recieveing Andreas info, I have to agree with Abdou Oujimai thatthe President did the right!!!!Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:09:09 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: SISSOHO EM < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704231923.A26503-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis is a topic that's been on my mind and I had a question or tworegarding polygammy.It would seem that the trend at home these days is for men at home tohave two wives or more. I know that Islam allows it but aren't thereconditions under which polygammy is allowed in Islam..........like yourfirst wife is fatally ill..........or she cannot give you children?????I'm not exactly sure what the conditions are.....but I believe thatthere are conditions. I think a lot of men at home just use the religionas an excuse to marry more than one wife.........I really would like the input of everyone of this matter!! hope to hearfrom people soon!!!Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:15:51 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704231938.A26503-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWith regards to the info we recieved from Andrea, I have to say that Iagree with Abdou Oujimai that Jammeh did the right thing!!!Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 21:39:05 -0400From: "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Democracy Under PressureMessage-ID: < 01BC503B.BB949260@mhorn.fred.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable16, Buckle StreetBanjul, The Gambia17th. February, 1997The Clerk of the National AssemblyIndependence DriveBanjul, The GambiaDear Sir,I hereby forward the text of a motion which I wish to move to the next =sitting of the National Assembly for inclusion in the agenda.MOTIONFOR THE APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF INVESTIGATORS INTO =THE GAMBIA GOVERNMENT FOREIGN BANK ACCOUNTSBE IT BE RESOLVED:That this assembly appoint AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTE OF INVESTIGATORS, to =investigate:1) a. the source and the extent of government holdings, with foreign =banks covering the period January, 1994 to date;b. all transactions effected to the said accounts with particular =reference to payment made from government/non-government;c. the circumstances relating to the US $24.7 Million (Twenty-Four =Million Seven Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) paid into private =Bank accounts referred to in the court proceedings No. C/P449/95 & =P/11445/95 in the Republic of Canton De Geneve between the Gambia and =Ebou Jallow.2) THE COMMITTEE SHALL COMPRISE:a. The president of the Gambia Court of Appeal as Chairman,b. Four members of this Assembly at least two of whom shall be members =of opposition parties; and=20c. Two other persons from the general public one of whom shall be a =Banker.3) The committee shall commence its sitting not later than four weeks of =the date of its appointment.4) The committee shall within six weeks of the commencement of its =sittings submit its report and recommendations to the National Assembly =through the speaker of the National Assembly who shall make it available =to the members of the Assembly.5) The committee shall sit in public and shall release its report and =recommendations to the public.6) The committee shall have all the powers vested in a commission of =inquiry in accordance with the law and all powers vested in a Committee =of the National Assembly by the constitution.7) The Secretary-General and the Head of the Civil Service shall provide =the committee with all the staff, facilities and funds required.8) The committee shall appoint its own Secretary and Counsel on such =terms and conditions it considers appropriate. Where such staff are =civil servants, the head of the Civil Sevice shall release then =forthwith to the committee.9) The Inspector-General of Police shall provide adequate security for =the committee.10) The members of the Committee and staff shall in the performance of =their functions enjoy all the immunities and priviledges of judicial =officers and members of the National Assembly.11) The expense of Commision shall be a charge on the Consolidated =Revenue Fund.Respectfully submitted.Yours faithfully,HON. KEMESSENG JAMMEH.........................................................................=............................................26 Buckle StreetBanjulThe GambiaThe Clerk of the National AssemblyNational Assembly ServiceIndependence DriveBANJULRE: MOTIONPlease refer to the motion dated 17th February Which I submitted the =same day for inclusion in the agenda of the second sitting of teh =National Assembly, scheduled to take place from 24th February to 29th =February 1997.I also refer to you to the WADDA/JAMMEH discussion in the office of the =speaker on Thursday 27th February centred around the reason why this =motion did not feature in the Order of Business for that Session. The =Honourable Speaker explained that my motion was not accomodated simply =because he was making legal consultations on the subject matter.In this connection I wish to express my very deep concern and I would =strongly urge that the motion as submitted in accordance with standing =order 26 be included in the agenda of the next sitting of the National =Assembly.Thank you in anticipation of a positive response.Yours faithfully,Hon. Kemeseng JammehMEMBER FOR WESTERN JARRA=09=09.........................................................................=...........................................National Assembly ServiceLegislative ChamberIndependence DriveBanjulLEG/1092(7) 18th March 1997Hon Kemeseng JammehMember for Western Jarra26 Buckle StreetBANJULRE: MOTIONI refer to your updated letter and subsequent reminder dated 10th March =1997 relating to the above mentioned subject.I am directed to inform you that the Notion cannot be entertained.DS NJIECLERK OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 23:10:43 -0400From: "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net To: "'gambia-l @u.washington.edu'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UDP Reaction to recent Crisis in ParliamentMessage-ID: < 01BC503B.BD8A9600@mhorn.fred.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePress Release1) The inauguration of the national Assembly and the coming into force =the the Constitution of the Second Republic of The Gambia in January, =1997, brought about a new hope for a brighter future; for the Gambian =people; a future characterized by the rule of the law, good governance =and the democratic culture as a basis for genuine socio-economic =development. However, it is now abundantly clear that this hope is =being continously shattered by the government's persistent violation of =the constitution. The UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY UDP) has exposed in very =clear terms these violations and called upon the Government to ensure =that appropriate remedial actions be taken. Our timely interevention =has resulted in the President constituting a new cabinet in accordance =with requirements of the constitution.2) Similarly, we now observe with great concern deliberate violations of =the constitution at the levels of the National Assembly- an institution =whose independence of the Executive is provided for in the constitution. =The UDP believes that the National Assembly shall assert its =independence and abide by the constitution in both letter and spirit. =However, recent violations have been perpetrated through the Speaker of =the National Assembly by misguided acts which are designed to stiffle =the genuine debate matters of national interest raised by Opposition =members of the National Assembly. It should be remembered that the =National Assembly, in accordance with the constitution and standing =orders, is empowered to institute proper checks and balances to ensure =democratic rule, good governance and the respect of human rights. The =absence of such checks and balances will bring about the disregard for =transparency, accountibility and probity leading to anarchy.3) In strict compliance with the provisions of Section 101 of the =constitution and the existing standing orders, and the spirit of =transparency, accountability and probity as part and parcel of good =governance, the UDP member for Western Jarra and the leader of the =Opposition in the National Assembly, Hon. Kemeseng Jammeh, on the 17th =of February, 1997, submitted to the clerk of the National Assembly a =copy of a motion for inclusion in the agenda of the second sitting of =the National Assembly, scheduled for 24th. to 29th Febryary, 1997.The prominent features of this government are however corruption, =persistent violations of the constitution, lack of accountability, =transparency and probity. The regime is corrupt and persisitently =refuses to be accountable.You will recall that during the early days of the military take over, =even as recently as the regime decided to mastermind and manipulate the =electoral system inorder to transform itself into a "civilian" =government, the justification for the takeover was the "rampant =corruption", lack of transparency and accountability. Commissions of =Enquiry which are still operating continue to confiscate properties of =individuals, impose penalities and freeze individual accounts and =assets. Some of these assets ended up being allocated to Senior =Military Officers. These Commissions are indeed a mere facade, a tool =to fight against pro-democratic elements. In fact some people who are =closely allied to the military dictatorship ( the present regime is for =all purposes and intent a military one) and who were ordered by the =commissions to refund thousands and millions of Dalasi have, in some =cases, been reinstated in their jobs, their private accounts defrozen =and their travel documents returned to them. Others in fact have been =appointed as nominated members of the National Assembly by, or elected =as such under the sponsorship of, the present regime. The amounts which =were supposed to be paid back to the State coffers have been "silently =ignored".The members of the National Assembly of the major opposition party, our =party, THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY, recently submitted questions for =oral answers as required by the Standing Orders of the National Assembly =on the sources of funds for certain projects. Similarly, a series of =questions tending to elicit information on the cost of the President's =overseas travels (cost of aircraft charter, per diem and imprest) were =disallowed by the Speaker without giving any reasons. We believe the =Speaker disallowed the questions on these and other issues because they =are likely to expose the corrupt practices of the regime. In the same =vain, a Motion proposed by our members of the Assembly for the =establishment of an independent investigate committee on the amount of =US $24.7 Million unaccounted for and diverted into private bank accounts =in foreign banks was disallowed without any justification. Our party =strongly believes that such an investigation would reveal the extent of =the financial mismanagement of the regime.We wish to convey to you, as a major traditional development partner of =this country the views of our party which enjoys the support of a large =percentage of the country's tax payers about the corrupt nature of the =present AFPRC/APRC government, its lack of transparency and =accountability.4. That President Yahya Jammeh further explained to the Bank Manager =that Ebou Jallow was withdrawing the money "to carry out some commercial =operation" in Europe.5. That an additional amount of US $20 Million was deposited in Citibank =Switzerland in the name of Ebou Jallow.6. In view of the above startling revelations, which were made in a =court of law, the United Democratic Party which is genuinely committed =to transparency and accountability, strongly believes that this =irregular transaction must be brought before the National Assembly so =that a proper investigative mechanism is instituted in the spirit of =public accountability.7. These revelations call into question the proper management of our =financial resources and unless we as a nation get into the heart of the =matter, donor agencies and our development partners will be utilised for =their designated purposes. It is for this reason that the UDP strongly =believes that the National Assembly should investigate this matter to =determine whether transactions have been conducted in accordance with =laid down government procedures.8. In addition to rejecting this motion the Speaker has disallowed a =number of questions submitted by our Members. Some of these include =questions on the cost of the President's overseas travels and the =issuance of Gambian diplomatic passport to a non-Gambian.9. Section 109 (2) (b) of the Constitution empowers the National =Assembly to appoint a committee to investigate any matter of public =importance. The subject matter of the proceedings in the Swiss Court =well qualifies as "a matter of public importance." The way and manner =in which those responsible for the syphoning of this huge amount of =money without due regard for established totally disappointed by the =decision of the Speaker for rejecting the inclusion of such a matter of =public importance in the business of the National Assembly.10. By these actions, the independence and credibility of the National =Assembly are seriously being compromised and demonstrate once again the =ruling party's lack of commitment to its own slogan of transparency =accountability and probity. In disallowing questions and Motions at =will the Speaker has started the process of reducing the legislature =into a rubber stamping institution. It is the state of affairs such as =this which led the Constitutional Review Commission to remark on the =former House of Representatives as follows: "The House of =Representatives which under normal terms symbolizes the sovereign power =of the people as the highest representative body in the country deralled =from its traditional role as the focal point of good government, natural =justice and social order, to become a helpless caricature, a poor =apology of a democratic institution...and became useful only as a =rubber-stamping machinery."11. The actions of the Speaker will catalise the present National =Assembly sliding into the same position as it forebearer. Certainly, =the unjustifiable trend as demonstrated, in no uncertain terms, the fate =of democracy in the country.THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY SECRETARIAT16, BUCKLE STREETBANJUL.15TH. APRIL, 1997------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 01:26:53 -0400 (EDT)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MauryD221@aol.com Subject: Fwd: Virus Warning!!!!Message-ID: < 970424012653_1986787639@emout02.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:From: hopesv@ccmail.orst.edu (Vanelda Hopes)To: cbbrown@earthlink.net, Date: 97-04-23 19:22:07 EDTAnyone who receivesthis must send it to as many people as you can. It is essential that thisproblem be reconciled as soon as possible. A few hours ago, I opened anE-mail that had the subject heading of "AOL4FREE.COM". Within seconds ofopening it, a window appeared and began to display my files that werebeing deleted. I immediately shut down my computer, but it was too late.This virus wiped me out. It ate the Anti-Virus Software that comeswith the Windows '95 Program along with F-Prot AVS. Neither was able todetect it. Please be careful and send this to as many people as possible,so maybe this new virus can be eliminated.> DON'T OPEN E-MAIL NOTING "AOL4FREE"> Be aware that there are letters going around that you have won free AOLuntil 1998....or AOL4free...... PLEASE DELETE...... it contains a virusthat will wipe out your harddrive> after you download and it executes.> SUBJECT AREA OF EMAIL....... CONGRATULATIONS! You are a WINNER!> SUBJECT AREA OF EMAIL.......AOL 4 Free - Get AOL For Free> SENDERS................................Matthews27 or VPVVPPVVP> WARN YOUR FRIENDS****************************************************************************Carol A. WagnerAcademic AdvisorDepartment of Educational PsychologyTexas A&M UniversityCollege Station, TX 77843-4225409-845-1833409-862-1256 (FAX)Frances (Worchel) Prevatt, Ph.D.Department of Educational PsychologyTexas A&M UniversityCollege Station, Texas 77843(409)845-1898 fax862-1256------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 13:47:16 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < 22DF5733B92@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAncha,There have been a very long and interesting discussion about polygamyon Gambia-l, I think it was around the end of February.I will advice you to either refer to Bass who wrote some veryinteresting pieces on the topic, or get in touch with Abdou Touray orthe other subscription managers to get an address of the archives ofGambia-l postings.This also applies to all the other interested parties. Please, don'tget me wrong, this is just a suggestion, to avoid a repetition ofwhat have been said already. If the list members think thetopic deserves another discussion now, then we should go ahead.Shalom,Famara.> Date: Wed, 23 Apr 1997 19:09:09 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: POLYGAMMY> X-To: SISSOHO EM < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk > This is a topic that's been on my mind and I had a question or two> regarding polygammy.> It would seem that the trend at home these days is for men at home to> have two wives or more. I know that Islam allows it but aren't there> conditions under which polygammy is allowed in Islam..........like your> first wife is fatally ill..........or she cannot give you children?????> I'm not exactly sure what the conditions are.....but I believe that> there are conditions. I think a lot of men at home just use the religion> as an excuse to marry more than one wife.........> I really would like the input of everyone of this matter!! hope to hear> from people soon!!!> Ancha.@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Famara A. SanyangChr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)Development Studies and Human RightsFantoftvegen 38,N-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.Telephone: 47 55574388 Priv. 47 55289124Telefax : 47 55574166@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 09:22:53 -0700 (PDT)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970424083327.10188A-100000@dante07.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello sir Ancha if may, I do not think I share your notion on thetrend of polygamy in the Gambia. Needless to say, Islam has been used bysome people if not most with that kind of idea, as a scapegoat to fulfilltheir desire to marry more than one wife. However, as reality starts tosink in and that truth of having more than one wife could no longer beevaded, some people are turning away from what used to be considered anorm (marry many wives, have lots of children and bust your socialstatus).I would love to dwell on my ideas a little bit more but I feel theurge to pen off(brevity is the soul of wit: Shakespeare). Besides, as Mr.Sanyang rightly put, this topic was thoroughly dealt with not long ago.If you have any more questions you may want to refer to the archives.Thank you, though, for your concern and vigilance.you brother,dawda singhatehOn Wed, 23 Apr 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> This is a topic that's been on my mind and I had a question or two> regarding polygammy.> It would seem that the trend at home these days is for men at home to> have two wives or more. I know that Islam allows it but aren't there> conditions under which polygammy is allowed in Islam..........like your> first wife is fatally ill..........or she cannot give you children?????> I'm not exactly sure what the conditions are.....but I believe that> there are conditions. I think a lot of men at home just use the religion> as an excuse to marry more than one wife.........> I really would like the input of everyone of this matter!! hope to hear> from people soon!!!> Ancha.------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 14:45:15 +0100From: mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...Message-ID: < 199704241844.OAA13880@cam-mail-relay1.bbnplanet.com The recent devaluation of the CFA franc plunged the economies of thecountries in this monetary zone into an abyss. Most people became poorovernight. Prosperous businessmen saw themselves picking up the breadcrumbs off their once overfilled dining tables. Smaller businessmen,overtaken by this whirlwind, shed a lot of tears after their sudden fall.Who was behind this mayhem? France. Yes, by a single fell swoop Franceunilaterally decided to devaluate the CFA franc, thus sending millions ofpeople in its former colonies a begging. The shock was so strong that theripples were acutely felt in neigbouring countries.The Gambia, the whipping boy of the Senegalese ultra-right, was castigatedfor its lax custom control and accused for the nth time of ecouraging fraudinto Senegal. At Senegalese border posts, passengers were humiliatinglysearched and dispossessed of such items as palm oil bottles, sugar, chinesegreen tea, etc. bought in The Gambia and mostly intended as gifts in thesense of Senegambian "teranga" (hospitality). Gambians returning fromabroad had thousands of dollars seized from them at Yoff Aiport. TheSenegalese government in utter contempt of theECOWAS treaty stalled the Gambian re-export trade by prohibiting any goodsfrom The Gambia through their borders. In certain cases, this heavy-handedcounter attack went to the point of ridicule. In 1994, some people fromBasse (The Gambia) who had gone over to Wellingara (Senegal) to buy icedwater during the month of Ramadan were stopped on their way back and had thewater seized by the Senegalese customs officials!Does the entry of Guinea Bissau into the CFA zone therefore herald betterdays for its people? The answer in my opinion is no. On a positive note,let's say that the Bissau govt. will have the readily convertible currencyit so badly needs for its imports. Its people will no longer need toexchange their currency for their travel needs.Since the creation of the CFA on 25th December 1945, states within thismonetary zone have seen market prices of basic commodities fluctuate duelargely to the value of the CFA franc against the French franc.Surprisingly though, for reasons such as protectionism and narrownationalism, these States have failed to implement policies that wouldencourage the free movement of people and goods within the zone. This runscounter to the growth of their markets and encourages the flight of capitalto foreign countries and financial institutions. It gives more powerfulnations such as France the opportunity to dominate these open, unguardedmarkets and thus apply a firm grip on the political lives of the respectivegovts. within the zone. Guinea-Bassau is already impoverished by its war ofliberation against Portugal. Its wounds have hardly healed. Thediplomatic problems caused by the Casamance rebellion on its northernborders is an added strain in its economic relations with its more powerfulneighbour, Senegal. With the narrow economic base of Guinea Bissau,imagine the consequences of another crisis within the CFA zone as the EUmoves closer into monetary union.It is my believe that flag-bearing, narrow nationalism does not help Africannations in achieving the unity necessary for economic growth. Allow me todigress and say that the current issue of technical assistance from Nigeria,Ghana, and Sierra Leone to The Gambia is a case in point. If suchassistance was to be withdrawn to-night based on the premise that onlyGambians should occupy those positions, the judiciary, the medical service,the education system will be crippled. It is my opinion that Gambians havebeen under-educated for decades. Until 1982 the country had only one SixthForm, which had limited places for a priviledged few. Do we know how manyof our brilliant youths are there who, due to insufficent opportunities,dropped out of school and who could have been lawyers, doctors, teachers?The judiciary dept. is so understaffed that young graduates from FBC aremade senior magistrates to handle district courts within one year of theirgraduation. Some may not even have done the Bar.African governments seem to give more importance to neo-colonialistorganizations such as the Commonwealth and the Francophonie than to OAU andECOWAS. The Anglophone-Francophone rift is so intense that it hampers ourefforts to unify our people. Creating large organizations and adoptingverbose resolutions just to be collecting fat salaries and per diemconstitutes a mockery of Africa's ideals for independence and development.It is time that African regional and sub-regional organizations grow teeth.------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 22:07:30 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970424200730.006b9a60@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"BALDEH! THANKS FOR YOUR WELL ELABORATED PIECE. AM GLAD YOU CAN GO INTODETAILS UNLIKE ME DUE TO MY PRESENT WORK LOAD.you wrote:.....African governments seem to give more importance to neo-colonialist>organizations such as the Commonwealth and the Francophonie than to OAU and>ECOWAS. The Anglophone-Francophone rift is so intense that it hampers our>efforts to unify our people. Creating large organizations and adopting>verbose resolutions just to be collecting fat salaries and per diem>constitutes a mockery of Africa's ideals for independence and development.> It is time that African regional and sub-regional organizations grow teeth.I COULDN'T SAY MORE. A CHANGE OF ATTITUDE IS WHAT WE NEED. WHEN I SAY "WE"AM REFERRING TO BOTH OUR GOVERNMENTS AND THE ORDINARY SAMBA, DEMBA AND PATEH.REGARDS,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 17:08:44 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Internet Connectivity for The GambiaMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970424165937.27358A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,The Gambia has lately not had internet connectivty because ofproblems with its access provider. I have been asked to research ISPswith a public X.25 interface and to also ask the help of the list in thesame quest. It would therefore be very helpful if you can ask your ISPwhether they have public X.25 interface and can handle multiples ofaccounts. Preferably , the ISP should not be a very small operation.Please let me know at my PRIVATE email address abdou@cs.columbia.edu ) if you find any such ISP.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 19:10:57 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Greetings to All!Message-ID: < 970424190954_1254268388@emout20.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:sincere greetings to all Gambia-lers. I missed many of the interestingexchanges of ideas and information during the past month or so, but I hope tobe back on track now. If any one has Pa-Abdou Barrow's e-mail address,please forward it to me so that I can add him again.Salaam!Amadou Scattred JannehKnoxville, TN(423) 919-6498(423) 544-7748------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 10:35:41 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Politics This Week (April 18th - April 24th 1997)Message-ID: < 199704250131.KAA09073@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560449-174981250-78688:#1424228352"---1560449-174981250-78688:#1424228352Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Is this of interest to members? Otherwise, I will cease forwarding it to the List on aweekly basis. Individual members interested in subscribing to this may do so free ofcharge. See the bottom of the forwarded message for the way to subscribe.Lamin Drammeh.---1560449-174981250-78688:#1424228352Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from postbox.co.uk ([194.205.1.110]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id FAA06859 for < binta@iuj.ac.jp >; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 05:39:45 +0900Received: from [194.154.62.8] by postbox.co.uk (NTList 3.02.12) id ba813411; Thu, 24 Apr 1997 20:53:54 +0100Received: from nobody by stingray.ivision.co.uk with local (Exim 0.53 #1)id E0wKUTY-0006kM-00; Thu, 24 Apr 1997 20:46:40 +0100To: economist-politics@postbox.co.uk From: The Economist < null@postbox.co.uk Subject: Politics This Week (April 18th - April 24th 1997)Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 20:46:39 +0100Errors-To: list-support@economist.com Message-Id: < E0wKUTY-0006kM-00@stingray.ivision.co.uk Sender: Nobody < nobody@ivision.co.uk Precedence: bulkX-ListMember: binta@iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII********************************************************************Welcome to Politics This Week (April 18th - April 24th 1997)A summary of the world's main events from The EconomistAlso available at http://www.economist.com/ ********************************************************************Contents1. Politics This Week2. Information about this newsletterCHIRAC'S GAMBLEPresident Chirac called a general election in France, with the tworounds scheduled for May 25th and June 1st. If the current centre-rightcoalition government wins, France will be better able to press on witheconomic reform and impose the further austerity needed if it is tojoin Europe's single currency. If it loses, both plans could fail.The European Commission predicted that all EU countries bar Italy andGreece would have budget deficits small enough to let them qualify forthe single currency in 1999. The IMF, though, said that Germany andFrance would miss the deficit target, but predicted that monetary unionwould anyway start on time.The European Union's farm commissioner, Franz Fischler, said thatsurplus cereal stocks could rise more than 20-fold by 2005 unless thecommon agricultural policy is drastically reformed.The reformist United Democratic Forces won a majority in Bulgaria'sparliamentary elections. The party promises to bring in a currencyboard, privatise most of state industry and stamp on crime.IRA terrorists brought further havoc to Britain's roads and transportwith coded warnings and a bomb in the north that paralysed roads andrailways. Days later, London was similarly hit, causing the closure ofits main airports, several railway stations and main roads.Talks between Germany's ruling coalition and the opposition SocialDemocrats on reforming the tax system broke down. The government wantsto cut taxes by DM30 billion ($17.5 billion) but the Social Democratsinsist on lowering social-insurance charges to create jobs.SIEGE ENDSIn Peru troops stormed the Japanese ambassador's residence, where left-wing guerrillas had been holding hostages since mid-December. Of 72hostages, 71 survived; of 14 guerrillas, none. President AlbertoFujimori's popularity soared.The Whitewater special prosecutor, Kenneth Starr, won a six-monthextension of the grand jury investigating the business affairs ofPresident Clinton and his wife.Mr Clinton, on a visit to parts of the upper mid-west devastated byfloods, promised $488m in federal assistance. Almost the wholepopulation of Grand Forks, North Dakota, a city of 51,000, had to leavetheir homes after the Red River rose 26 feet above flood level.A special summit, chaired by Colin Powell, was due to open inPhiladelphia to discuss ways of increasing and improving volunteerismin America. A poll by CNN/USA Today/Gallup showed that 65% of Americansclaimed to have done volunteer work in the past year.The wreckage of the A-10 fighter which went missing on routine air-force manoeuvres three weeks ago was found on a mountainside inColorado.BIBI SPAREDIsrael's top law officers found insufficient admissible evidence topress charges against Israel's prime minister and justice minister. MrNetanyahu's coalition survived but he came under pressure from hispartners to sack the justice minister.In two nights of slaughter, 135 men, women and children were hacked todeath by Islamist terrorists in two villages in Algeria.The United States growled warnings at Iraq for sending helicopters intothe no-fly zone in southern Iraq to pick up pilgrims returning fromSaudi Arabia. Reports from India allege that the still unknown numberof pilgrims who died in last week's fire in Mecca had been shut intotheir compound.The UN's new special envoy for Western Sahara, James Baker, went toMorocco on a fact-finding trip to the long-disputed territory. He willalso visit nationalist camps across the border in Algeria.Rebels who control eastern and southern Zaire opened a second frontwest of the capital Kinshasa. They deny killing hundreds of Rwandanrefugees in central Zaire. The UN suspects they are deliberatelyblocking food supplies to the refugees and is investigating genocide.SUPERPOWER VETOThe Chinese and Russian presidents, Jiang Zemin and Boris Yeltsin,signed a declaration in Moscow opposing the dominance of one superpowerin the post-cold-war world. The United States was not named in thedeclaration. Mr Yeltsin is expected to visit China in November.The United States banned new investment in Myanmar, said by the StateDepartment to be moving towards large-scale repression.In India, the Congress party agreed to continue to support the minorityUnited Front government after the Front chose a new prime minister,77-year-old Inder Kumar Gujral, a former foreign minister, to replace DeveGowda.Hwang Jang Yop, the highest-ranking official to defect from North Korea,arrived in South Korea by way of China and the Philippines. He claimedthat the North was preparing for war.Plans for a conference to bring peace to the Korean peninsula stalledwhen the United States turned down North Korea's demand for food aidand diplomatic recognition as a condition for starting formalnegotiations.Cambodia asked the United States for assistance to control drugtrafficking, which was "new, growing and sophisticated".*****If you find our summaries service useful, please tell your friends.Invite them to subscribe by forwarding this e-mail to them.*************************************************************************This is a free newsletter published by The Economist newspaper. To find outwhere best to direct queries to The Economist, send a blank e-mail messageto help@economist.com If you are having problems receiving this list, send an e-mail explainingthe difficulty you are having to list-support@economist.com To cancel your subscription, send an e-mail with the message "leaveeconomist-politics" to newscaster@postbox.co.uk To start receiving Politics This Week, send an e-mail with the message"join economist-politics" to newscaster@postbox.co.uk Alternatively, you can cancel your subscription (or subscribe at any time)byvisiting http://www.economist.com/mailing/ ---1560449-174981250-78688:#1424228352--------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 21:28:56 -0500 (CDT)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: To: GAMBIA-L:@student-mail.jsu.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, ;, ;Subject: Self IntroductionMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.970424210121.4077A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Gambians & friends of Gambia,Though late, please accept my well overdue self introduction as a newmember. Exams are kicking my butt as we head towards the end of thesemester, and there was really no space to let a cat swing.Anyway, as a new member, I am most delighted to be part of thisnetwork.Special thanks to Dr. Amadou Janneh for helping list me in thiseffective and most profound Gambian "bantaba". Greetings to all of youfrom Jacksonville,AL.For those of you who don't know me, my name is Paul Dembo Jammeh, aGambian, and a 1987 & 1989 st. Augustine's high school graduate.Presently,I am enrolled in Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama(NOT FLORIDA).Being here in this remote southern city is becoming fun. Weare nine Gambians, eight of which are attending the same college. We hopeto have more Gambian enrollment by the fall. So please come on board, havefun, and enjoy the unquestioned Alabama weather.Anyway, thanks for the time.Paul------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 10:59:02 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...Message-ID: < 2430FFC6752@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk > Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 14:45:15 +0100> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...> The judiciary dept. is so understaffed that young graduates from FBC are> made senior magistrates to handle district courts within one year of their> graduation. Some may not even have done the Bar.Mr. Baldeh,Thanks for a nice piece on Guinea- Bissau. However, I did not see thelink with the appointment of magistrates in the Gambia.Why did you specifically mentioned FBC students and not other lawstudents from Nigeria, Malaysia, Ghana etc. I am sure comments likeyours could discourage people who genuinely wanttake up certain positions back home. If lawyers go private, you blame themfor not being patriotic and if they work for their government, youquestion their qualifications and mode of promotion.I must admit, I do not know much about the legalprofession but could our lawyers tell us whether Bar is aprerequisite for admission into the Bench?It is a real sacrifice for people to go back home and work for theircountry. If not for anything else, I think they deserve better than the kindof comment you have made.Cheers,PLB------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 13:00:15 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Resubscribe OMAR SAHOMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970425110015.0067f1c4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"LIST MANAGERS, OMAR SAHO IS BACK FROM GAMBIA AND HAS IMPORTANT INFORMATIONFOR THE EDUCATION GROUP, COULD YOU PLEASE RESUBSCRIBE HIM INTO THE LIST.HAVE A NICE WEEKEND U'ALL::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 08:58:07 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Online Services Free (fwd)Message-ID: < 199704251258.IAA22196@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textForwarded message:> From john@4pt0.com Thu Apr 24 20:03:37 1997> X-Authentication-Warning: mtu.edu: Host [206.43.151.2] claimed to be cal.calcom.com> Date: Thu, 24 Apr 1997 17:01:19 -0700> Message-Id: < 199704250001.RAA02316@cal.calcom.com > From: "4.0 Resumes and Job Listings"< john@4pt0.com > To: < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Subject: RE: Online Services Free> [My apologies if you received more than one copy of this> email. Our mail server has been acting up. We didn't want> to miss you because of a technical problem.]> ________________________________________> Hello,> Please allow me a moment of your time to ask if you or> anyone you know is looking for a full-time, part-time,> summer, internship, or co-op job? If so, a new web site> dedicated solely to college students is available to search> for college student employment positions COMPLETELY> FREE.> (think of 4pt0 as 4.0 -- straight A's)> Even better, you can make it easy on yourself by> submitting your resume so companies can come looking> for YOU. You may cut-N-paste your resume into the> database (text or HTML format) or use our online form> with detailed help on how to write a professional resume.> We are contacting a select number of individuals on> campuses across America. You can be one of the first to> submit your resume and search our NEW and GROWING> database of job listings. We are BRAND NEW and all> services are COMPLETELY FREE for both you AND> companies. We make NO money from this web site.> It is our goal to make this web site very simple to use for> both you and employers. Please check out our web site> and if you have any questions, feel free to contact me at> Thanks for your time and I hope we can be of service to> you.> Sincerely,> John Anthony, President> 4.0 Resumes and Job Listings> P.S. Please feel free to forward this message to others> that may be able to take advantage of our services.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 09:02:39 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded posting of Omar SahoMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970425084905.27812C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everyone, this is from Omar Saho.ThanksTony---------- Forwarded message ----------To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no Subject: REPORT FROM GAMBIA COLLEGEHello folksIam back from the Gambia I did visited the Gambia College but neither thePrincipal, V.Principal, Registra or D. Registra were available.I did get ameetings with the Heads of the different departments like Education,Agriculture, Publiv Health and so on. Though Ahdrea=B4s friend couldn=B4t=takealong all the materials he wanted to send. The samples she brought along washighly appreciated as gifts not samples. Especially the diskettes which werebadly needed, they were put into use in my presence to show how badly it wasneeded. The diskettes were a real good start. Thanks alot Andrea for yourconcern towards our motherland.Concerning needed books the Heads of the various departments agreed uponthat this have to be discuss and work our between the students andlibarians. They believe that it will be more appropiate that the studentsand the libarians set up the list of needed books.We were thinking of donating books and other school materials, but thesituation is not as easy as we thought over here. Chairs are very limited ifnot scared. Students have to be running nuts to find chairs for attendinglectures, this i have witnessed. These are the materils i informed that areneeded seriously and fasT: PENS, PENCILS, MARKERS, CHALK(assorted), FILES,ERASERS, PUNCHING & STAPLING MACHINES, DUPLIVCATING & PHOTOCOPYING PAPERS,SHARPENERS, MANILA CARDSORION PAPERS, DISKETTES (3.5,1.44mb), CELLOTAPES,RIBBONS (for Espon LQ510ESC), DUSTERS,PHOTOCOPIERS, OVERHEAD & SLIDEPROJECTORS, TELEVISION AND VIDEO, COMPUTER & PRINTERS, COMPUTER TABLES,CLASSROOM CHAIRS, STEREO SETT WITH TURNTABLE, INTERCOM SYSTEM. Concerning anAuditorium that belongs to the plans or future as informed and there iswhatsoever no hints or plans to get one for the College.The Home Economics deparment seriously needed COOKERS, KETTLES AND COOKINGUTENSILS.It was not easy to make appoinments with the college. There is only onetelephone line which is in the secretary=B4s office, if one calls to Dr.bojang he has to be fetch. The heads of departments has no telephones intheir offices. The telephone at the secretary=B4s office is just a simpletelephone handsett. The College need a switchboard and other handsetts. Iwill be donating a switchboard with 22 channels or 10 handsetts and the thecollege produce their own switchboard.This will make communication easier.Any questions or comments are welcome.with kind regards=20Omar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 12:18:52 -0400From: "William O'Donnell" < billod@jhunix.hcf.jhu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Film FestivalMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.95.970425121622.14767A-100000@jhunix.hcf.jhu.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Does anyone know when the next Pan-African Film Festival inBurkina Faso is? If you do, any information on getting tickets orpasses?Cheers,-bill/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\\ William O'Donnell // Dept. of History \\ The Johns Hopkins University // 3400 N. Charles St. \\ Baltimore, MD 21218 /\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 09:38:04 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199704251638.JAA15499@thesky.incog.com All,Omar Saho is added back on line.Sarian------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 13:04:32 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Jammeh Visits DakarMessage-ID: < 970425130415_1121062615@emout10.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.28394.emout10.mail.aol.com.861987855"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.28394.emout10.mail.aol.com.861987855Content-ID: < 0_28394_861987855@emout10.mail.aol.com.4523 Content-type: text/plain...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.28394.emout10.mail.aol.com.861987855Content-ID: < 0_28394_861987855@emout10.mail.aol.com.4524 Content-type: text/plain;name="JAMMEH.HTM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Senegal-Gambia http://www.africanews.org/PANA/images/panabar.gif ">=CENTER> http://ww= w.newspage.com/NEWSPAGE/itsplash.html" target=3D"_top">

Click Here=font> Diouf, Jammeh Sign Accords On Free Movement = Apr. 25, 1997

Moses Draku PANA Correspondent = DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegal and the Gambia Thursday in =Dakar signed several accords on the free movement of people and =goods across their common borders. The agreements were signed at the=end of Gambian PresidentYahya Jammeh's working visit to the senegalese capital whichlasted a few hours. The accords approved mechanisms geared to facili=tate =transactions and the movement of goods and services. Host president =Abdou Diouf and Jammeh also agreed to harmonizeroad tariffs paid by Gambian and Senegalese haulers. The measure is ex=pected to impact positively on inter-state =tourism and trade. Officials in Dakar said Gambian and Senegalese exp=erts would =meet to consolidate the agreements. On security at their common bord=er, periodical meetings will =be held at ministerial level, in conformity with the one of the =conventions signed by the two parties on Thursday. The two countries=also decided to pool resources in tackling =any outbreak of epidemics. Jammeh told newsmen before his departure =Thursday afternoon =that he was satisfied with the state of cooperation between the =two neighbours. He said lingering problems on the movement of goods =and =services between the two countries had been resolved. = Copyright © 1997 The Panaf=rican News Agency. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorizationfrom thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: Return to Previous Page --PART.BOUNDARY.0.28394.emout10.mail.aol.com.861987855--------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 18:24:06 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Guinea Bissau & the CFA...Message-ID: < 199704251722.SAA24596@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello Mr. Beyai , with regards to your question as to whether theBar is a prerequisite for admission into the Bench, the answer tothat according to the English Legal system , is YES. To be appointedas a Bencher in England and Wales , a person has firstly to qualifyas a Barrister and secondly has being practicing for atleast 15 years,before being recommended to the Lord Chancellor for appointmentas a judge or a magistrate.thank youM'bai Omar F.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 17:34:26 +0100From: mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Guinea Bissau & the CFA (Response to Mr.Message-ID: < 199704252133.RAA28642@cam-mail-relay1.bbnplanet.com Mr. Beyai, thank you for your comment on the Guinea Bissau issue.As regards your question on the link between this issue and the appointmentof magistrates in The Gambia, I first asked my readers to "allow me todigress" from the discussion on Guinea Bissau in order to give an exampleof how narrow nationalist sentiments do not encourage economic growth inAfrica and that calling for the withdrawal of technical assistance when TheGambia cannot afford at this time to do without it constitute suchsentiments.While I do not hold anything against FBC graduates, I was just supportingthe point made by Hadijatou on the staffing situation within the judiciary.I did not at any moment say that one has to do the Bar to be called to theBench. In any case, I thank Mr. Mbai for providing you with a lucidresponse. What I said was that young graduates in law (regardless of theinstitution they came from) are appointed to positions where expertise isneeded. I consider it more prudent to allow a person who is familiar withthe routines of a court of law to preside over a case where an individual'sliberty is at stake. Having a mere degree in law straight from collegewithout any preparation though the Bar cannot give a person such expertise.I stand to be corrected by the lawyers. I respect the magistrates for thetough working conditions and poor salaries that they have to put up with,but that does not annihilate the legal requirement to appoint magistratesto positions that they are qualified for and not for their patrioticsentiments.I am looking forward to the day when there will be so many law graduates inThe Gambia that we would not need to supplement our shortages from outside.I am looking forward to the day when a patient would not die in a Gambianhealth center because of the shortage of qualified doctors. I am alsolooking forward to the day when I would not need to hire the services of aqualified teacher to help my children catch up in school because I cannotafford an expensive institution with better academic staff.You said I complained when people choose to be private practitioners andcomplained again when they make sacrifices to serve the State asmagistrates. Unless you are using the second person plural, I have nevermade such a complaint, if my memory serves me right. Be assured that Ibelieve in free enterprise and I respect other peoples right to choose and Iwould not give or take an iota of such a right.I do not think that stating that the judiciary dept. is understaffed or thatlaw graduates without sufficient expertise should not be given theresponsiblities to head judicial institutions would discourage others to gohome and serve the nation. I would ask you to go through G-L's archivedmail and read my position on homecoming. It is only a person who has nointention to go home that would use my above statement to say "uhuh, Mr,Baldeh has said that people without sufficient expertise in a certainfunction should not be given the responsiblity to occupy such functions, soI am not going back", simplistic as this may sound. In my article on dualnationality I said, and I repeat, that the govt. of The Gambia shouldinitiate certain provisions in the national law in order to encourage peopleto "return to what is rightly their cradle, although I would not take it(the lack of such legal provisions) as an excuse for turning my back away(from my motherland)."Thanks for inviting the clarifications.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 18:27:47 -0700 (PDT)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970425182023.44126A-100000@dante13.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello guys, here is little something ( a breather as I refer toit ) that some of you may find very interesting. It is intended to giveyou a break, you so deserve, from what ever is racking your brain.I hope you find it amusing.Subject: Fwd: Top 10 reasons computers must be male / female (fwd)Top 10 reasons computers must be male:10.They have a lot of data but are still clueless.9.A better model is always just around the corner.8.They look nice and shiny until you bring them home.7.It is always necessary to have a backup.6.They'll do whatever you say if you push the right buttons.5.The best part of having either one is the games you can play.4.In order to get their attention, you have to turn them on.3.They are logical but without emotions.2.Big power surges knock them out for the night.1.Size does matter.Top 10 reasons compilers must be female:10.Picky, picky, picky.9.They hear what you say, but not what you mean.8.Beauty is only shell deep.7.When you ask what's wrong, they say "nothing".6.Can produce incorrect results with alarming speed.5.Always turning simple statements into big productions.4.Small-talk is important..3.You do the same thing for years, and suddenly it's wrong.2.They make you take the garbage out.1.Miss a period and they go wild.You all have fun and enjoy life, after all at the end of the day, its nothow many toys you have but how much fun you have.Thanx for your time.Dawda M. L. Singhateh------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 09:34:57 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mali wins payback fro Switzerland (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970426093445.18971B-100000@talabah.iiu.my MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 19:22:06 +0200From: Yusuf Bangura < Bangura@UNRISD.ORG To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Subject: Mali wins payback fro SwitzerlandMali wins payback from Switzerland in embezzlement proceduresby Sylvia Passelaigue-MerleLAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 25 (AFP) - In a historic movethat could spelltrouble for greedy dictators, Swiss banks have been ordered topay back 3.2million Swiss francs (2.3 million dollars) to Mali by a federalcourt, afederal police bureau spokesman said Friday."Funds of 3.2 million Swiss francs will be given to Maliunder the terms ofprocedures started in 1991," spokesman Folco Galli said, addingthat "we havestill not been notified" of the March federal court judgement."Mali has done what no other country has done until now: ithas introducedpenal procedures against the perpetrators of embezzlement and(the country's)former leaders," said Genevese lawyer Guy Fontanet, stressingthat Mali had setan example.For the first time, Switzerland will return money seized bya former leaderof a third world country, and put it into an account opened bythe MalianNational Bank.In 1991, non-governmental organization Swiss DevelopmentAid started legalproceedings against former Malian dictator Moussa Traore, whowas overthrown ina 1991 military coup, and the former director of Mali'snational tobacco andmatches company, who are suspected of banking ill-gotten fundsin Switzerland.A number of other cases were also brought against Malianmanagers inFrance, Monaco, the United States and Canada on charges ofillegal enrichment,embezzlement of public assets and corruption.In 1991, the sums in Switzerland were estimated at morethan one billionSwiss francs.Bamako asked Bern for international assistance ininvestigating the chargesafter Traore's fall from power. However, given the amount oftime that haselapsed, Swiss bank accounts owned by the suspected fraudsterscould have beenpartly emptied, Swiss Development Aid lawyers said.Switzerland has been accused by a variety of parties aroundthe world ofconcealing facts, under judicial pretexts, about controversialfunds said tobelong to dictators ranging from deceased Filipinian FerdinandMarcos toZaire's still living Mobutu Sese Seko.Bern a week ago refused to freeze Mobutu's assets, whichare estimated atfour billion Swiss francs.Alain Tripod, another lawyer hired by Swiss DevelopmentAid, stressed thatthe Malian authorities had obtained legal condemnation ofBoubacar Dembele,former director of Sonatam (Mali national cigarette and matchcompany),suspected of corruption.In the case of the Marcos funds, the Philippine courts havemade nojudgement condemning the family of the former president, thusfailing to meetconditions for freeing some 500 million dollars frozen in Swissbanksaccounts.Switzerland demands that suspected embezzlers first bedefinitivelycondemned in their own countries before any restitutionprocedures can beconsidered.The Swiss Parliament has written such a provision into anew law oninternational judicial cooperation in penal cases which cameinto effect inFebruary. Formerly, Switzerland did not require an explicitjudgement to returnfunds.According to the federal police office, ten countries haverequested Swissjudicial help regarding looting of funds by former chiefs ofstate or theirrelatives.Opinion is split on how effective Bern's stiffer judiciallegislativeweapon will be.While the freezing of Marcos' assets might have dissuadedsome dictatorsfrom stashing their fortunes in Swiss banks, other stolentreasure chests maynot necessarily leave but could be channeled into other tax-evading niches.spm/tjfAFPAFPAFPviaNewsEDGEKEYWORDS: Swiss-Mali-banksCopyright (c) 1997 Agence France-PresseReceived by NewsEDGE/LAN: 25/04/97 17:33------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 10:51:30 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Diouf And Jammeh On Free MovementMessage-ID: < 199704260851.JAA14017@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableDiouf, Jammeh Sign Accords On Free MovementApr. 25, 1997Moses Draku PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegal and the Gambia Thursday in Dakarsigned several accords on the free movement of people and goods acrosstheir common borders.The agreements were signed at the end of Gambian President YahyaJammeh's working visit to the senegalese capital which lasted a fewhours.The accords approved mechanisms geared to facilitate transactions andthe movement of goods and services.Host president Abdou Diouf and Jammeh also agreed to harmonize roadtariffs paid by Gambian and Senegalese haulers.The measure is expected to impact positively on inter-state tourismand trade.Officials in Dakar said Gambian and Senegalese experts would meet toconsolidate the agreements.On security at their common border, periodical meetings will be heldat ministerial level, in conformity with the one of the conventionssigned by the two parties on Thursday.The two countries also decided to pool resources in tackling anyoutbreak of epidemics.Jammeh told newsmen before his departure Thursday afternoon that hewas satisfied with the state of cooperation between the twoneighbours.He said lingering problems on the movement of goods and servicesbetween the two countries had been resolved.Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng.----------------------------------------------------------------------Copyright =A9 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 15:09:59 +0200From: "Bahary Dukuray" < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: "GAMBIA" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199704261306.PAA11147@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello guys.Please can someone send to me Bala SK. Saho E-Mail Adress.I want ask him about The Road to my village.MY. E-Mail: bdukuraylogin.eunet.noB.Dukuray------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 13:29:54 -0400 (EDT)From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 970426132953_-499131887@emout09.mail.aol.com Hello everybody !I would like to subscribe a new member, his name is Saihou Drammeh and hise-mail address is Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu. thanksAbba------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 20:27:40 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970426193151.AAA10252@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Saihou Drammeh has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lSaihou, please send an introduction of yourself toRegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Apr 1996 21:45:43 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 318119D7.4917@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit ABALM@aol.com wrote:> Hello everybody !> I would like to subscribe a new member, his name is Saihou Drammeh and his> e-mail address is Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu. > thanks> AbbaABBA!!COULD YOU KINDLY CHECK OUT FOR ME IF THIS SAIHOU DRAMMEH IS MY YOUNGERBROTHER OR SOMEBODY ELSE.IF IT IS HIM,PLEASE BE KIND ENOUGH TO GIVE HIMMY FOLLOWING EMAIL:( KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA AND THANKS VERY MUCH IN ADVANCE .......REGARDS BASSSSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 18:01:59 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member (Forwarding)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970426180125.7500B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Darkstar < darkstar@is.com.na Reply-To: darkstar@is.com.na X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.01 (Win95; I)MIME-Version: 1.0To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscribe to gambia-lContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello:I would like to subscribe to Gambia-l. I now live in Namibia but beforeNamibia I lived in The Gambia for three years. I have many friendsthere and want to keep in touch with whats going on in The Gambia.Also, a Gambian is a memeber of our family - she lives here and takescare of my son. She needs to keep track of whats going on also.Please let me know if this is OK......Thanks,Gary R. Cohenemail: darkstar@is.com.na ------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 21:50:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < 970426215011_-31474551@emout14.mail.aol.com Ancha,The issue of polygamy in Islam is an interesting one. In the Qu'ran, it isstated that a man can marry more than one wife provided that he can treatthem exactly the same in every way.That leads to the question as to whetherthis is actually possible. Can a man, or anyone for that matter, love andtreat two people exactly the same? Also, women in the society who have losttheir husbands are supposed to be taken care of by the men , even to theextent of marrying them.It says in the Qu'ran that they can marry up to four women. Of course, likealmost anything else, some people take advantage of this, marrying far morewives than they can afford to take care of, not to mention the additionalchildren as well. At least in the Gambia, this results in intensifying thepoverty that many people are already subject to. However, the Qu'ran is veryexplicit about being good to ones wife in every way, including feeding andclothing them well and treating them as your partner in the marriagerelationship. Given the limited resources of many of the men in Gambia e.g,and the emotional distress that having many wives brings for the women inthese relationships, l do not think they are interpreting this directive inthe way it was meant. The conditions laid down for it cannot be fulfilled bymany who engage in polygamy.Perhaps in this, is a lesson from Allah.Jabou------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Apr 1997 21:52:37 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < 970426215237_-266332149@emout07.mail.aol.com Ancha,That reply is from me, Jabou. I accidentally pusheda button and it got sentbefore l could sign it.Jabou.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 65************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

