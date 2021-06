Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9602E New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10194 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 21:54:07



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) West Africa News - Niger Basin: 17 February 1996 (fwd)

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

2) Re:The boys will not leave willingly.

by L Konteh <

3) THE LIST, THE list, the list, ...

by Katim S. Touray <

4) Welcome

by Katim S. Touray <

5) Owners Manual

by Katim S. Touray <

6) Users' Manual

by Katim S. Touray <

7) Country Codes

by Katim S. Touray <

8) Welcome to Dana Ott ...

by Katim S. Touray <

9) Re: Welcome to Omar courtesy of SAM ??

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

10)

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

11) RE: Questions answered

by L Konteh <

12) THE boys ARE ROBBING US BLIND, THAT'S WHAT!

by <

13) Re: Owners Manual

by Gabriel Ndow <

14) Re: Owners Manual

by "A. Loum" <

15) Re: Owners Manual

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

16) membership

by Gabriel Ndow <

17) membership

by <

18) Subscriptions ...

by Katim S. Touray <

19) re: Subscriptions ...

by "Dana Ott" <

20) Re: Owners Manual

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

21) re: Subscriptions ...

by "A. Loum" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Feb 1996 09:20:44 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Subject: West Africa News - Niger Basin: 17 February 1996 (fwd)

Message-ID: <





I thought this article on the UNCHS (Habitat) in Nairobi which is headed

by Dr. Wally Ndow, an eminent Gambian, might be of interest.





---------- Forwarded message ----------



_______________________________________________________________________



** P E A C E N E T W O R L D N E W S S E R V I C E **

_______________________________________________________________________



IGC Networks, 18 De Boom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

+1 415-442-0220 fax: +1 415-546-1794 e-mail:

_______________________________________________________________________







*** 14-Feb-96 ***



UNITED NATIONS: U.S. and U.N. Quarrel Over Housing Fund



by Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (IPS) - The United States and the United

Nations are embroiled in a dispute over the funding of an upcoming

U.N. conference on human settlements (Habitat II).



The United States has challenged the decision of the Nairobi-

based Habitat secretariat to dip into a housing fund for 1.4

million dollars to pay for the conference's preparatory work.



''We do have serious questions about the financing and

accountability of activities in the centre in Nairobi and will

urge the U.N. Inspector General to audit and investigate those

activities,'' said James Rubin, a spokesman for the U.S. Mission

to the United Nations.



But Wally N'Dow of Gambia, Secretary-General of Habitat II,

says his secretariat has done nothing irregular or devious.



''We did this very openly and very transparently,'' he said

here Tuesday. ''All concerned knew about it, including the

donors.''



The New York Times reported Sunday that several Western

countries were demanding an investigation into the accounts of the

Jun. 3-14 conference in Istanbul, Turkey.



Habitat II, which is being overseen by the Nairobi-based U.N.

Centre for Human Settlements (UNCHS), is the last in a series of

major U.N. conferences since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de

Janeiro. The primary objective is to help resolve the world's

housing problem.



The United Nations estimates that about half a billion people

have no homes or adequate shelter. In the next 20 years, nine in

10 of the world's megacities are expected to contain more than 24

million people, and all except Japan will be in the developing

world.



The Habitat secretariat has borrowed about 1.4 million dollars

from a fund set up to aid housing projects in developing

countries. ''So far we have paid back 500,000 dollars, and we are

actively pursuing the rest,'' N'Dow said.



Mark Hildebrand, director of programmes at the Habitat office,

told reporters the fund from which the money was borrowed was not

earmarked to build houses for the poor. Rather, it financed the

programme activities at the Habitat headquarters and technical

assistance to improve settlements. The fund supports projects in

81 developing nations, Hildebrand said.



Responding to questions from reporters, U.N. spokeswoman

Sylvana Foa said she did not know ''what all the fuss was about.''



''When the United Nations borrows over a billion dollars from

peacekeeping operations -- not paying the money we owe to some

very poor countries -- to keep our regular programmes going, no

one says anything,'' she said.



''But when we borrow about a million dollars to give this

conference a shot in the arm, there is all this fuss and much ado.

I think that some people have different values here,'' Foa said.



When the General Assembly sanctioned the first U.N. conference

on human settlements -- the 1976 Habitat I -- countries voted

seven million dollars for the meeting. But when the Assembly

called for Habitat II 20 years later, the body only voted for 1.7

million dollars.



N'Dow said that through ''our own efforts,'' the secretariat

has been able to mobilise an additional 23 million dollars. As a

result, about 95 percent of the resources needed for Habitat II is

coming from external resources.



N'Dow also pointed out that ''it has been known from the

beginning that in the absence of resources, no conference

preparatory activities could take place.''



''Yet, with only two years to go -- half the normal preparatory

time for such global conferences -- it was also clear we could not

afford to wait the one year or so normally required for such

resources to start coming in,'' he said.



N'Dow said that under these circumstances, he was forced to

borrow some resources from the fund.



''What I cannot emphasise too strongly is that everything has

been done in strict conformity with the applicable U.N. Financial

Rules and Regulations,'' he said, adding that at no time did the

programme of the U.N. Centre for Human Settlements suffer.



The U.N. spokeswoman said there was nothing irregular about

borrowing because ''we have been doing this for years.''



''We need to get this conference on the road, that's for

sure,'' Foa added. ''Those funds will be paid back.''

(END/IPS/TD/YJC/96)





Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1995, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <



-----------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 12:07:01 GMT

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re:The boys will not leave willingly.

Message-ID: <



>

> Hello Group Members

> In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview a

> jounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full text

> of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money from

> for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did God

> give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic. Answer:

> Do you magic your life?, asked Jammeh. No!, replied the jounalist.; and so the

> interview continues...

>

> On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from Taiwan, no, there was

> no declaration. The only time one knew of a special development account was

> when they fellout with Ebou Jallow.(their former spokesman).

>

> Can anyone tell me whether its right and

> proper for a ruling government to hold an account different from central

> government account which is administered by the Governor of central bank,

> Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.

> As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.

> Thanks.

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:27:25 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: THE LIST, THE list, the list, ...

Message-ID: <



hi folks,



i guess you've by now heard the bad news from Serrekunda that their market was

burned down early Sunday (Feb. 18) morning. it particularly sad that this happened on the 31st Independence anniversary of The Gambia. it seems to me

that this would lend credence to talk of sabotage; that whoever did it, if someone

at all did it, must have done so to give people something else to talk about on

Independence day. the report i heard from the BBC's focus on Africa today

(Sunday, Feb. 18) said that about 230 stalls were burned. in addition, most of the

stores did not have any insurance coverage, so you can imagine how devastating

the blow was.



anyway, on to the list ...



i have been re-working the intro and welcome files to get us ready to announce

the list. in this regard, we'd go this way:



1. Amadou Janneh can send an annoucement, press release, or whatever to The

Gambia and other interested media outlets, as soon as he can.



2. The subscription managers will begin to accept subscription requests

according

to the scheme:



Sarian Loum:

Africa and the Middle East

.COM

.NET



Amadou Janneh

Asia-Pacific

Europe

.EDU



Latjor Ndow

The Americas, and Others

.ORG



i am sending the file containg the country codes under seperate cover, for the

information of the subscription managers, as well as for reference purposes. the

list is sorted by the 2-letter country codes, and seperated into regions. this way,

whenever a subscription request is received, the managers will look at the top-level domain and the reponsible person will follow the procedure for handling

subscription requests. thus, when someone sends a request from the address

the top-level domain name no' implying

Norway will let Amadou know that this one's on his plate. he will then take up

the subscription request.



3. the sequence of events leading up to joing the list is as follows:



a) applicant sends an enquiry to

info (by puting INFO' in the body of the e-mail). listproc automatically sends

back the info' file (INFO.TXT', which i'm sending under seperate cover). the

info file will also be sent to those requesting subcriptions to the list.



b) applicant completes the introduction form, and returns it to the appropriate

subscription manager. this means that subscription managers have to remind

applicants where to send the completed forms to. in other words, Amadou will have to tell those he's handling their requests that they have to return their forms to him.



c) upon accepting the applicants' request for subscription, the subscription

manager will add the applicants name to the mailing list (see Owners' Manual).

the subscription manager will also add the returned form in the archive of

introductions (see Owners' Manual). let me say that the archive is not yet totally

functional. i will experiment with it in the next couple of days, and get back to

you regarding that. until then, it would be nice if subscription managers can file

introduction forms, so that we can archive them later. i hope we can get things

straightened out in the next week or so.



4. to recap:



i'm sending the following files under seperate cover.



a) the welcome file (subject: Welcome)

b) the info file (subject: Info on Gambia-L)

c) listproc owners manual (subject: Owners' Manual)

d) listproc users manual (subject: Users' Manual)

e) list of country codes (subject: Country Codes)



i've gone ahead and added these files to the list archive, so they should be

available now to people sending requests for info from listproc.



also, i would like Tony to announce the list to Africa-L and Senegal-L, as well as

put up USENET postings on soc.culture.african. you can append the info file to

your postings if you so want.



finally, let me say that i was impressed with the debates that've been going on,

about African unity and all that. i must say, as i've said before, that i'm a

nationalist, and strongly believe in finding solutions to our national problems

first. but then again, some one might disagree ...



that's about all for now. i wish you all a great week.



bye,

Katim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:46:35 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Welcome

Message-ID: <



YOU'RE ON ...





WELCOME to GAMBIA-L, a mailing list for discussions on The Gambia,

and related issues. The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a strong

tradition of peacefulness, in a generally turbulent region. GAMBIA-L is geared

toward providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between people interested in developments in The Gambia, and issues relevant to the welfare of the country.



The mailing list is an open, collaborative one aimed at being as inclusive as

possible, and at the same time fostering an atmosphere for healthy dialogue and

debate. It is our sincere hope that you find the list enjoyable, and worthy of your

while. This file describes the background, purpose, and features of GAMBIA-L, as

well as guidelines on getting the most out of the service.



THE GAMBIA



The Gambia is a small (4,000 square miles or 11,295 sq. km) country in West

Africa. It is surrounded by Senegal on all sides, except on the Atlantic coast, and for this reason the two countries have a lot of ethnic and cultural ties. In contrast to Senegal, a former French colony, The Gambia was colonized by Britain and gained it's Independence on February 18, 1965.



From Indepdence in 1965 to April, 1970 the country had a parliamentary

democracy with a Prime Minister, and the Queen of England as the Head of State.

The country became a Republic in April 1970, with an Executive President as the

Head of State, and the Parliament as the Legislative body. In contrast to a number of African countries, The Gambia retained a democratic tradition, holding universal

adult suffrage elections every 5 years. These elections were contested by a number of political parties, again in contrast to the single-party 'democratic' systems that were popular in a variety of African countries. The election system was slightly modified in 1982, with a change to the direct election of the President, rather than indirectly by the Members of Parliament.



The democratic tradition of The Gambia was briefly interrupted in July, 1981

with an abortive attempt to overthrow the government by the paramilitary Field

Force. This attempt was crushed by Senegalese troops, who intervened on the

pretext that the coup attempt was foreign inspired, and a threat to the welfare of the Senegalese community in The Gambia. President Jawara was restored to power, and in the aftermath of the events, entered into a Conferedation called Senegambia with Senegal. This confederation however, was to be dissolved in September, 1989 following irreconcilable differences between the parties.



A major milestone in The Gambia's political history was the overthrow of the

Jawara government in July, 1994, by young, and junior officers of the Gambian

military which had been built, following the July 1981 coup attempt, by Jawara

himself. The military officers, under the leadership of then Lieutnant Yaya Jammeh, alleged rampant corruption and incompetence as the main reason for overthrowing the Jawara government. The military takeover was roundly condemned by the International community, most especially because Jawara had in the almost 30 years of his rule managed to establish an international reputation for adherence to democratic rule and human rights. Following intense pressure from both within The Gambia, and without, the military-led government announced a timetable for transferrring power to civilians in 1996, following a review of the constitution, probes in the wealth of public servants, and elections. The transition program is presently on.



On the economic front, The Gambia has been a primarily agricultural country. An estimated 81% of the population is engaged in agriculture, wihle groundnuts (peanuts) account for about 85% of export earnings (Country Profile 1993/94: The Gambia, and Mauritania. The Economist Intelligence Unit. 1993). With a trade policy traditionally more liberal than it's neighbors, because of a smaller industrial base to protect, The Gambian economy has always had a brisk re-export sector. Tourism, has been a large component of the service sector, which has accounted for up to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP).



The Gambia is relatively densely populated, with a predominantly Mulsim

population of slightly over 1 million (1993 census figures), and growing at an annual rate of approximately 3%. Major ethnic groups are Fula, Jola, Mandinka, Serahule, and Wollof. The illiterary rates is very high (73%), and this generally reflects the low Human Development Index (HDI) scores the country has. Thus, for 1992 The Gambias' HDI ranked 173 out of 192 countries. Per capita income, estimated at $360 (US) in 1991 was also amongst the lowest in the world.



Despite the economic poverty and political setbacks, The Gambia has always

active in the International arena, being a member of the United Nations, the

Organization of African Unity, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The Gambia has also provided troops to regional peace-keeping

efforts, most notably in Liberia, as well as being an active participant in mediation

efforts. This strong tradition of peacfulness, and respect for human rights was the

reason why The Gambia was chosen as the Headquarters of the African Center for

Democracy and Human Rights Documentation.



Given the relatively short but eventful history of The Gambia as an Independent nation, it is obvious that fostering debate and dialogue is not only a Gambian tradition, but also particularly important now that the country is embarking on a transition that will lead to a return to civilian and democratic rule. It is our hope

that GAMBIA-L will provide another forum for such much needed debate and

exchange of ideas.





GAMBIA-L



Developments in communications technology in general, and the Internet in

particular has resulted in great opportunities for people in far-flung places in engage in almost instantaneous exchange of ideas. The most popular, and probably most powerful, of these technologies is electronic mail, e-mail for short. It is around this technology that an off-shoot service, mailing lists, have developed.



A few years ago, mailing lists linked people all over the world who had

common interests about which they wanted to exchange ideas and conduct debates on. The focus of these interest-groups varied from recreational activities, to regional political developments. For example, a number of lists focusing on African and development-oriented issues were formed, and some of them continue to thrive.



With increased access to the Internet, it wasn't going to be long before the

interest groups became more specialized. Thus, a variety of specialized, and

country-specific groups started cropping up. These mailing lists generally were

geared to linking nationals of different countries, as well as Internationalists with

particular interest in these countries. Examples of these country-specific mailing

lists include SENEGAL-L, and ZAIRE-L.



You can add GAMBIA-L to that list.



Although GAMBIA-L is only being formed in early 1996, much after a number of lists have left the gates, it has an respectable pedigree based on voluteerism and cooperation. The fact of the matter is that a manual mailing list on Gambian issues has been running for since August, 1994, following the overthrow of the Jawara government. The time has now come to formalize the list, and thus open

opportunities for more people subscribe, thereby enriching the debate.



GAMBIA-L is aimed providing Gambians and those interested in Gambian

and related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and exchange ideas and information of common interest. In the process, it is hoped that a spirit of

cooperation, of exchange of ideas, of healthy debate and dialogue for the National good will be cultivated. True, ours might the one of the more recent lists, but be sure that we intend to make it one of the very best lists in cyberspace.



To attain the excellence we're talking about, GAMBIA-L will make maximum use of it's #1 ingredient: subscribers. Thus, management of the list will be shared by a number of volunteers, that will be rotated as and when needed. Further, the list will be organized such that all subscribers will be visible to others. We will

not habor any concealed subscribers on this list. GAMBIA-L will also provide a

rudimentary directory service, based on the requirement that each request for

subscription be approved conditional on completion and submission of an introductory form by the applicant. These intros will be archived, and accessible to all list members. For this very reason, each applicant will be expected to have an intro on file.



Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list. Political partisanship is definetly out. Further, slandering and libelling of people will not be tolerated, and will result in immediate and permanent loss of subscription.



The main features of GAMBIA-L are:



1. Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting a self-introduction

form to the list

2. Subscribers will be able to get a list of other subscribers, and their e-mail

addresses

4. Subscribers will NOT be able to conceal their e-mail addresses and from

other subscribers

5. The list will be unmoderated, that is, all contributions will be distributed

without intervention by listowners

6. The list will be published globally, meaning that it will be added to the

global list of lists

7. The mail sent to the list will be archived, to enable subscribers access

messages



The above features, and other more mundane ones such as the maximum

number of messages to be sent out per day, have been chosen to provide the greatest convenience, security, and use to subscribers. Thus, sending contributors a copy of their submissions will enable them to keep track of debates going on. Also, denying subscribers the option to CONCEAL their subscriptions will ensure that everyone knows everyone on the list, or would if they so chose. This will hopefully allay fears about who is snooping, and who isn't.





COMMUNICATING WITH THE LIST



We are sending a file called INFO under seperate cover, detailing simple

instructions on how to communicate with the mailing list. If you have any further

questions, please do not hesistate to contact the list owners, or the list itself.

Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to the following address:



listproc@u.washington.edu



Leave the 'Subject' field empty, and put the word 'help' as your message.





CONCLUSIONS



The above was aimed at providing a brief introductory overview of the purpose, uses, and features of GAMBIA-L. It is hoped that all subscribers to the list

will find it most useful, and enjoyable. In addition, it is hoped that the list will

provide great opportunities for subscribers to not only get to know new people, and each other more, but also to find it a valuable resource for getting information about The Gambia.



Finally, all this would come to naught if subscribers do not discharge their

responsibilities with diligence. It is absolutely important that an atmosphere of

cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect be created and maintained. That,

quite simply, is the only way to ensure that GAMBIA-L grows to be the very best it

can be.



On behalf of all subscribers, we would like to welcome you to GAMBIA-L, and wish you a most rewarding experience.





Listowners

February, 1996.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:47:53 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Owners Manual

Message-ID: <



List Processor 7.O



Copyright (c) 1993 - 94 by

The Corporation for Research and Educational Networking (CREN)



List Owner/Manager Reference



Here is a brief description of the set of list management-related requests

recognized by ListProcessor. This file is intended only as a reference guide

to list management. For a complete explanation of how the list processor

works, more detailed information on requests listed below, and examples of how

to submit requests to the listprocessor, please read the List Owner/Manager

Manual. List managers should also obtain the User Reference for a brief

description of user requests and the User Manual for more detailed explanation

of user requests.



The Listproc 7.1 User Manual and Owner Manual are available from the

vendor via anonymous ftp at ftp.cren.net as postscript files. The names

are listproc/ownerman.ps and listproc/userman.ps.



Everything appearing in [] below is optional; everything appearing in <> is

mandatory; all arguments are case insensitive. The vertical bar ("|") is used

as a logical OR operator between the arguments. Please note that the brackets

or braces or parentheses themselves are NEVER a part of the request. In the

syntax examples below, the word "list" must be replaced by your list name, the

word "password" must be replaced by your list password. Requests may be

abbreviated, but you must give at least as many characters as needed to

distinguish the request from other requests or at least enter the first three

characters.



All lists have four levels of management requests: (1) the listprocessor

administrator, (2) list owners, who have ultimate control over the list,

(3) list moderators, who do the day-to-day list management, i.e, receive

messages to REVIEW, APPROVE, DISCARD, or FORWARD reviewed messages, and

(4) subscription managers and error message recipients, both of whom have

access only to requests relating to subscriptions to the list; specifically,

they can ADD, DELETE, SET ...FOR, and REVIEW; however, error message

recipients do not receive requests to subscribe to closed lists which

subscription managers receive.



Any request which spans more than one line must have an ampersand (&) at the

end of each line to indicate that the request is continued on the next line.



Recognized requests are:



I. List configuration requests

CONFIGURATION

EDIT

PUT

REPORTS



II. Requests affecting list subscriptions

ADD

ALIAS

DELETE

IGNORE

LOCK

SET

SYSTEM

UNLOCK



III. Requests affecting posting of messages

APPROVE

DISCARD

HOLD

FREE



I. List Configuration Requests:





CONFIGURATION <list> <password> [<option> [args] [, <option> [args] ...]]



Get or set a list's configuration options. If the request, configuration, is

sent to the listprocessor without any of the options below, it returns the

list's current settings. Options are a comma-separated list of one or more of

the following keywords. If the configuration request spans more than one line

then each line must end in an ampersand (&) in order to indicate that the

request is continued on the next line.





ARCHIVE [password] [messages|digests]

NO-ARCHIVE



Turn on and off archiving of lists. Specify a password for subscribers'

access to the archives and whether single messages are to be archived or

digests. The request ARCHIVE submitted with no options results in non-

password protected archive with archiving of individual messages, which is

the default. If the owner wants to specify digests or messages and does not

want to specify a password then a dash (-) is used in place of the password.

If the owner wants to remove a password and not replace it then an empty

string delimited by single or double quotes ("" or '') will remove it.



----

ARCHIVES-TO-ALL

ARCHIVES-TO-OWNERS

ARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERS



Specify who can request material from the archives. ALL: anyone can request

index and archive material. OWNERS: only owners may request archive material

and index. SUBSCRIBERS: only owners and subscribers may request index and

archive material.



----

AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS

NO-AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS



Turn on and off automatic deletion of subscribers whose mail bounces.



----



CLOSED-SUBSCRIPTIONS

OPEN-SUBSCRIPTIONS



When closed, the list will not accept any new subscribers.



----

WIDE-OPEN-LIST



WIDE-OPEN-LIST makes visible a hidden list, allows subscribers to add

themselves to a list, allows anyone to post messages to the list, and allows

anyone to request a review, statistics, or archives from a list.



----

COMMENT <string>

NO-COMMENT



Sets the one line list comment (description) string. To remove the comment,

an empty string delimited by single or double quotes ("" or '') will remove it.



----

DEFAULT <mailmode> <option> [<mailmode> <option>]



Set the default subscription options. Mailmode choices and options are:



address variable|fixed

- variable allows a subscriber to change addresses with a

request.

- fixed requires a subscriber to unsubscribe from the

subscribed address and resubscribe from the new address.

mail ack|noack|postpone|digest

- ack means a subscriber will receive a copy of his/her

posting.

- noack means a subscriber will not receive a copy of

his/her posting.

password <string>

- sets a default user password. If not set a random

password is assigned to new users.

conceal yes|no

- yes allows other people to see the user's name and e-mail

address in a list of subscribers to a list.

- no prevents others from seeing the user's s name and e-mail

address.

preference CCoption

- determines which requests sent by users are copied to

owners. CCoption can be one of:

CCUNSUBSCRIBE, CCRECIPIENTS, CCINFORMATION,

CCSTATISTICS, CCPRIVATE, CCRUN, CCIGNORE, CCERRORS,

CCREVIEW, CCALL

The 'default preference' only effects owners that are

added after the change is made, current owners must

change their options using the SET command.





Choosing a mailmode with an empty string as an option, designated by either

two double quotes("") or two single quotes(''), causes the mailmode to revert

back to the system default.



----

DELIVERY-ERRORS-TO <address> [address]

REMOVE-ERRORS-TO <address> [address]



Specifies to which addresses copies of error messages are to be sent. Also

removes recipients of error messages. ERRORS-TO recipients are able to send

requests to ADD, DELETE, SET ...FOR, and REVIEW.



----

DIGEST <frequency> [when]

daily hh:mm

weekly Sunday|Monday|Tuesday|Wednesday|Thursday|Friday|Saturday

monthly

NO-DIGESTS



Turn on and off collection of digests and define when they will be

distributed. This request requires specification of how frequently the digest

should be sent out. Digests can be sent out daily, weekly, or monthly. If

weekly, the day of the week can be specified. Digests are always sent out at

midnight if the time is not indicated.



----

DISABLE <request> [request]

ENABLE <request> [request]



Enable or disable specific user requests. This applies to specific user

requests such as REVIEW or STATISTICS.



----

SET-DISABLE <mode> [value] [<mode> [value]]

mail ack|noack|postpone|digest

conceal yes|no

password

SET-ENABLE <mode> [value] [<mode> [value]]

mail ack|noack|postpone|digest

conceal yes|no

password



Enable or disable specific user set requests. This applies to requests in

which users set their mail mode such as SET MAIL ACK, conceal, or change

their password. Owners can still SET ...FOR any requests which have been

disabled.



----

FORWARD-REJECTS

DONT-FORWARD-REJECTS



Enable or disable forwarding of reject messages to the list owners.



----



KEEP-RESENT-LINES

DONT-KEEP-RESENT-LINES



When forwarded mail is sent to a list this option enables or disables a header

line indicating that the message is forwarded mail.



----

HIDDEN-LIST

VISIBLE-LIST



Determines whether a list is visible or hidden when listprocessor receives a

request for a list of lists. HIDDEN-LIST turns on ARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERS,

REVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, STATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS, and SEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, all

limiting access to information from the list to subscribers.



----

MAX-MESSAGES-PER-DAY <number>

or

MESSAGE-LIMIT <number>

NO-MESSAGE-LIMIT



Determines the maximum number of messages a list will process per day.

Messages above the maximum will be held until the next day and processed, or

will be sent if the list is FREEed.



----

MODERATED-EDIT <address> [address]

MODERATED-NO-EDIT <address> [address]

UNMODERATED

REMOVE-MODERATORS <address> [address]



Determine moderation of list. Moderated-edit sends the messages to the

address provided for approval. The moderator(s) whose addresses are listed

can then edit the message and send it back to the listprocessor for posting to

the list. Moderated-no-edit sends the message to the moderator(s) for

approval and includes a tag identifier in the first line. Moderator sends

back an approval request giving the tag identifier only. If a list is

MODERATED but no address is specified, messages are sent to owners for

approval.

See APPROVE request above.



Moderators may be removed with the REMOVE-MODERATORS request.



----

OWNERS <address> [address]



New owners may be added with the OWNERS request.



REMOVE-OWNERS <address> [address] ...



List manager, or list owners, if list is OWNER-CONTROLLED, may remove owners.



----

PASSWORD <string>



Set list management password.



----

SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERS <address> [address] ...

REMOVE-SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERS <address> [address] ...

REMOVE-ALL-SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERS



Add or remove subscription managers.



----

OWNER-SUBSCRIPTIONS



Makes a list private. Subscriptions are approved by the designated people,

either subscription managers or owners. Turns on ARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERS,

REVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, STATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS, and SEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, all

limiting access to information from the list to subscribers.



----

REPLY-TO-LIST

REPLY-TO-LIST-ALWAYS

REPLY-TO-SENDER

REPLY-TO-SENDER-ALWAYS

REPLY-TO-OMITTED



Determines whether replies automatically go to the list or to the sender of

the individual message. If list is a digest replies always go to the list.

When a list is set as REPLY-TO-LIST, REPLY-TO-SENDER, or REPLY-TO-OMITTED, if

the sender includes a Reply-To: in the message header it takes precedence.

However, if the list is set as REPLY-TO-something-ALWAYS then the user's

inclusion of a Reply-To: in the message header will be ignored.



----

REVIEW-TO-ALL

REVIEW-BY-ALL

REVIEW-TO-OWNERS

REVIEW-BY-OWNERS

REVIEW-TO-SUBSCRIBERS

REVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERS



Determines who can submit a REVIEW request for a list. ALL: Allows anyone to

submit a request. OWNERS: restricts requests to owners. SUBSCRIBERS: Only

subscribers and owners can submit requests. Commands using the word TO or BY

are equivalent.



----

STATISTICS-TO-ALL

STATISTICS-BY-ALL

STATS-TO-ALL

STATS-BY-ALL

STATISTICS-TO-OWNERS

STATISTICS-BY-OWNERS

STATS-TO-OWNERS

STATS-BY-OWNERS

STATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS

STATISTICS-BY-SUBSCRIBERS

STATS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS

STATS-BY-SUBSCRIBERS



Determines who can issue a request for list statistics. Commands using the

word TO or BY are equivalent. STATS can be substituted for STATISTICS.

ALL: Anyone. OWNERS: List owners only. SUBSCRIBERS: Limited to subscribers

and owners.



----

SEND-BY-ALL

SEND-BY-OWNERS

SEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERS



Determines who can post to a list. ALL: Anyone. OWNERS: Limited to owners.

SUBSCRIBERS: Both subscribers and owners.



End of options for CONFIGURE request.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



EDIT <list> <password> <filename> [-nolock]



Obtain the specified file for editing; the file can be one of: subscribers,

aliases, news, peers, ignored, info, or welcome. The list will be

automatically locked and no more list-specific requests will be issued until

the list is UNLOCKed, a new file has been PUT in place, or -nolock is

specified in the EDIT request.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



PUT <list> <password> <filename> [args]



Manipulate and change system files. Filename is name of file to change and is

one of the following:



alias, ignore, subscribers, aliases, news, peers, ignored, info, or welcome



These files are obtained with the EDIT request, can then be edited and

replaced with the PUT request.



If the PUT request is for an alias or ignore file the [args] consists of the

address(es).



When PUTting a file, its contents start immediately after the request and span

the entire message. No other commands can follow a PUT and no signature

should be in a PUT request.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



REPORTS <list> <password>



Obtain all reports about the specified local list.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





II. Requests Affecting List Subscriptions





[quiet] ADD <list> <password> <address> <user-name>



or, for adding multiple user-names:



[quiet] ADD <list><password> {<address> <user-name>} {<address> <user-name>} &

{<address> <user-name>} {<address> <user-name>} {<address> <user-name>}





Add the specified user(s) to the list. If more than one user is added you need

to enclose each one in brackets {}. You may place multiple names on one line,

as in the second example above or, to make it easier for yourself, place one

name per line in brackets. If, however, you have more than one line in a

request you must have an ampersand (&) at the end of each line to indicate

that the request is continued on the next line. If the optional "quiet"

switch is added before the request line, the user(s) will not be notified.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



ALIAS <list> <password> <new-address> <address-as-subscribed>



Alias an existing subscriber to a new address. Used in cases where a

subscriber needs to be able to send mail from another machine or the

subscriber's email address can appear in multiple formats. Mail will be

accepted from both the address-as-subscribed and from the new-address. The

<new-address> pattern may be an extended standard UNIX regular expression.

For more information on regular expressions, see the section on that subject

at the end of this file.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



[quiet] DELETE <list> <password> <address> [address]





Delete the specified user(s) from the list. You may place multiple names on

one line or, to make it easier for yourself, place one name per line. If,

however, you have more than one line in a request you must have an ampersand

(&) at the end of each line to indicate that the request is continued on the

next line. If the optional "quiet" switch is added before the request line,

the user(s) will not be notified.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



IGNORE <list> <password> <address>



Add a user to a file of troublesome users whose mail to a list should be

discarded. The <new-address> pattern may be an extended standard UNIX regular

expression. For more information on regular expressions, see the section on

this topic at the end of this file.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



LOCK <list> <password>



Suspend execution of list-specific requests and queue them up for later

processing. Owners may still issue such requests, unless the list is locked

by the listprocessor manager. The list will still process messages.



UNLOCK <list> <password>



Resume execution of list-specific requests, including those queued up while

the list was locked. All owners may unlock a list, unless it's locked by the

listprocessor manager.





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



[quiet] SET <list> [<option> <arg[s]>] for <address> [address] ...



Allows list owner to SET subscriber mail options for the subscriber(s). If

quiet, the user(s) will not be notified.



Valid options and args are: mail <ack|noack|postpone|digest>

password <current-password> <new-password>

address <password> <new-address>

conceal <yes|no>



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SYSTEM <list> <password> <user-address> #user-request



The system request allows the list owner to issue any request on a

user's behalf.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



III. Requests Affecting Posting of Messages to a List





APPROVE <list> <password> <tag> [tag][tag][tag].... [tag]



If your list is set up as a moderated list with the list manager not editing

the individual messages (moderated-no-edit lists) then this will approve the

message identified by the tag number for posting to the specified moderated

list.





DISCARD <list> <password> <tag> [tag][tag][tag].... [tag]



If your list is set up as a moderated list with the list manager not editing

the individual messages (moderated-no-edit lists) then this will discard the

message identified by the tag number.



Both APPROVE and DISCARD will accept multiple tags on one line or on several

lines, each ending in an ampersand (&) except for the last line.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



HOLD <list> <password>



Suspend distribution of messages but still allows users and owners to send

requests to the list.



FREE <list> <password>



Resume delivery of a held list, or reset the message-limit to zero. If the

listprocessor manager held the list, only he/she can free it.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



Regular Expressions:



Many owner requests take regular expressions as arguments. A regular

expression specifies a set of character strings to match against, such as

"any string containing digits 5 through 9" or "only lines containing

uppercase letters." A member of this set of strings is said to be matched

by the regular expression. A simple example of a regular expression is the

unix command "ls myfil*" which will return a list of all files starting with

the characters "myfil" such as myfiles.text, myfile1, myfile.new, etc. The *

in myfil* tells the operating system to fill in the characters after myfil

with anything. The command line of a listproc request is more like a regular

expression as used in a database search. A regular expression in a database

search allow you to append words and concepts; for example, you could say

"find all files starting with 'myfil' and all files ending with '.text'."

With the above example only the file myfiles.text would come up because of the

three file names listed, that is the only one fitting both criteria. A more

complicated search would be "find all files starting with 'myfil' and ending

with '.text' or '.new'." This search would turn up both the files called

myfiles.text and myfile.new from the file names listed above.



Some of the operators recognized by ListProcessor are:



& is the logical AND operator

| is the logical OR operator

~ is the logical NOT operator

< and > group expressions

^ matches the beginning of the string

$ matches the end of the string

. matches any character

* matches the preceding expression zero or more times

+ matches the preceding expression one or more time

[ and ] specify groups of characters

\ is used to escape any of the above characters to force it to be

interpreted literally

() store whatever is inside them and can be accessed with



where n is 1 number 1-9.



Here are examples of requests that use regular expressions:



lists global 'health|mental'~death



The above will compile a list of lists that contain either the word 'health'

or 'mental' in either their list name or description comment but will exclude

lists with the word 'death'. The way you should read 'health|mental'~death

out loud is; "health or mental but not death".



lists global move$&dan$



will search for all lists containing BOTH the characters 'move' AND 'dan' so

that move$ will return both movement and movies and dan$ will return both

dancing and danger. But in order for you to receive a reply, the list will

have to contain BOTH words. So a list about Dangerous Movies will show up

in your search as well as a list about Movement and Dancing.



ignore <listname> <password> bart@^ar..+beta.org



This example will ignore a user named bart whether he posts from ar1.beta.org

or from ar2.beta.org or art.beta.org.



alias <listname> <password> (.+)@host.domain \1@domain



will take anything inside the () and store it in \1 which is then accessed.

For example, if

homer@domain.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



End of ListProcessor List Manager/Owner Reference



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:48:40 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Users' Manual

Message-ID: <



List Processor 7.O



Copyright (c) 1993 - 94 by

The Corporation for Research and Educational Networking (CREN)



User Reference



Here is a brief description of the set of user requests recognized by the

ListProcessor. This file is intended only as a reference guide to list

processor requests. For a complete explanation of how the list processor

works, more detailed information on requests listed below, and examples of how

to submit requests to the listprocessor, please read the Listprocessor User

Manual.



The Listproc 7.1 User Manual and Owner Manual are available from the

vendor via anonymous ftp at ftp.cren.net as postscript files. The names

are listproc/ownerman.ps and listproc/userman.ps.



Everything appearing in [] below is optional; everything appearing in <> is

mandatory; all arguments are case insensitive. The vertical bar ("|") is used

as a logical OR operator between the arguments. Please note that the brackets

or braces or parentheses themselves are NEVER a part of the request. In the

syntax examples below, the word "list" must be replaced by the name of the

list for which your request applies. In cases where a password is called for,

the word "password" must be replaced by your list password or a password given

you by the list owners. Requests may be abbreviated, but you must give at

least as many characters as needed to distinguish the request from other

requests or at least enter the first three characters.



Keep in mind that when referring to a <list>, that list may be of two kinds:

local or remote, unless otherwise noted. Local lists are those which are run

from the same host to which you are sending your e-mail request. Remote lists

are those running on other hosts. When referring to a local list, your

request will be immediately processed; when referring to a remote list (a list

served by another ListProcessor on another machine which this system knows

about), your request will be appropriately forwarded. Issue a 'LISTS' request

to get a listing of all local and known remote lists to this ListProcessor.



Recognized requests are:



HELP [topic]



Without arguments a file giving a brief description of all requests. Otherwise

get specific information on the selected topic. Topics may also refer to

requests. To learn more about this system issue a 'HELP LISTPROC' request. To

get a listing of all available topics, send a message saying 'HELP ALL'.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



LISTS [local|global [keywords]]



Get a list of all local mailing lists served by this server (LISTS LOCAL), or

of all known local and remote lists (LISTS GLOBAL) and a one line description

of each list. You MUST specify local or global in a LISTS request. Adding a

keyword to the LISTS request causes the listprocessor to search only for those

lists containing that keyword in its list name or one line description. If

multiple keywords are specified, they are treated as a logically ANDed list

of strings/regular expressions, that is, only names of lists containing ALL

of the keywords will be returned. Keywords can be surrounded by quotes but

that is not required. Only those lists' descriptions that match the keywords

are listed.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



RELEASE

VERSION



Get information about the current release of this ListProcessor system.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



INFORMATION [list]



This file if no list is specified, otherwise get information about the

specified list.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



RECIPIENTS <list>



Get a list of all recipients (subscribers) of one list. The review request

can also be used for this purpose.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



REVIEW <list> [short|description|subscribers]





Every list has associated with it a series of attributes which determine how

the list operates and what privleges you have in sending requests to the

listprocessor concerning the list. The review request allows you to get the

list's attributes or settings. Review <list> will send you a short file of

general information about the list and a listing of the current unconcealed

subscribers for the specified list. "Review <list> short" or "review <list>

description" will result in your receiving only the short description file,

not the subscribers. "Review <list> subscribers" allows you to get only the

non-concealed subscribers list. If a list is private, members only may issue

this request. If the list is linked with any peer lists, your request will be

forwarded to the appropriate server(s) also, except when the request is live,

using ilp.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





RUN <list> [<password> <cmd [args]>]



In some cases a list owner or manager will set up an executable program or a

script for subscribers to a particular list. The "Run" request will run the

script or program on your behalf. The "Run" request may be sent with the

optional arguments, if any are necessary. And you will receive the output

from stdout and/or stderr. To get a listing of all available commands to run,

omit the arguments, i.e. issue a 'run <list>' request. You have to belong to

the specified list, and must have obtained the password from the list's owner;

the owner's address may be found in the Errors-To: header line of each

delivered message.



NOTE: DO NOT send a run request to the listprocessor unless the list manager

or owner has specifically told you that you can do this.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SET <list> [<option> <arg[s]>]



Each subscriber to a list has a series of five types of personal attributes or

settings associated with the subscription to the list. These five settings

determine how mail is sent to the subscriber by the list, what the

subscriber's password is, what the e-mail address the list processor knows the

user by, whether other subscribers can know if the person is subscribed to the

list, and a set of personal preferences for the list. The "set" request sent

without the optional arguments, sends back a list of all current settings for

the specified list. Otherwise change the option to a new value for that list.

Valid arguments are:



mail <ACK|NOACK|POSTPONE|DIGEST>

ACK causes the list processor to send you a copy of all mail you send

to a list.

NOACK prevents the list processor from sending you copies of mail you

send to a list.

password <current-password> <new-password> change your list password.

address <current-password> <new-address> change the e-mail address that

you are registered with.

conceal <YES|NO> If set to yes, your name will be omitted from the list of

subscribers if someone requests such a list.

preference [preferences]



Issue a 'help set' request for more information.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



QUERY <list>



Same as 'set <list>' with no arguments.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



STATISTICS <list> {[subscriber email-address(es)] | [-all]}



Get a listing of non-concealed subscribers along with the number of messages

each one of them has sent to the specified list. If the optional email

addresses are given, then statistics will be collected for these users only.

For example: stat foo-list

generate statistics about these two subscribers to a list called foo-list.

"-all" compiles statistics for all users that have posted on the list

(whether currently subscribed or not). If this request is submitted by the

list owner it will return all subscribers; when submitted by anyone else it

will return only non-concealed subscribers.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SUBSCRIBE <list> <your name>

JOIN <list> <your name>





The only way to subscribe to a list. Either subscribe or join may be used as

the request.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



UNSUBSCRIBE <list>

SIGNOFF <list>





Remove yourself from the specified list.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



PURGE <password>



Remove yourself from all local lists known to this host. You must use a valid

password from one of the lists to which you are subscribed.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



WHICH



Get a listing of local mailing lists to which you have subscribed. There are

no options with this request, it is sent as a single word.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



FAX <fax-number> <archive | path-to-archive> <file> [/password] [parts]

Same as 'get', but it faxes you the files instead to the specified number.

In some cases the host running the list processor will have access to a fax

modem. This request allows you to obtain text files by having them faxed to

you.



NOTE: DO NOT send this request unless the list owner or manager has

specifically told you that the host has access to a fax modem and that you are

able to do this.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



GET <archive | path-to-archive> <file> [/password] [parts]



Get the requested file from the specified archive Files are usually split in

parts locally, and in such a case you will receive the file in multiple email

messages -- an 'index' request tells you how many parts the file has been

split into, their sizes, and the path to the archive; if you need to obtain

certain parts, specify them as optional arguments. If an archive is private,

you have to provide its password as well.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



INDEX [archive | path-to-archive] [/password] [-all]



Get a list of files in the selected archive, or the master archive if no

archive was specified. If an archive is private, you have to provide its

password as well. The path to the archive is returned with the index.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



SEARCH <archive | path-to-archive>] [/password] [-all] <pattern>



Search all files of the specified archive (and all of its subarchives if -all

is specified) for lines that match the pattern. The pattern can be an

egrep(l)-style regular expression with support for the following additional

operators: ' ' (negation), '|' and '&' (logical OR and AND), '<' '>' (group

regular expressions). The pattern may be enclosed in single or double quotes.

Note: . matches any character including new line.

view <archive | path-to-archive>] [/password] [parts]

Same as 'get' but in interactive mode justs catenates the file on the screen.



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



Help is available on each of the above requests. Help is also available on

the following topics:



listproc: Learn more about this system and list management software in

general.



live: Learn how to connect to this ListProcessor over the Internet with an

interactive client for live processing of your requests.











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:50:27 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Country Codes

Message-ID: <



<NIC.MERIT.EDU> /nsfnet/announced.networks/country.codes 7 Jan 1994

ISO 3166

(Version 3 with updates 1-58)





Note: The following country codes are defined by the International Standards

Organization. They do not indicate whether or not a country is "on the

Internet". For a list of countries that are configured to exchange traffic

with NSFNET-connected networks, please get the file

/nsfnet/statistics/nets.by.country.



---------------------------------------------------------------------

AFRICA and THE MIDDLE EAST - SARIAN LOUM



AE ARE 784 United Arab Emirates

AO AGO 024 Angola (Republic of Angola)

BF BFA 854 Burkina Faso (formerly Upper Volta)

BH BHR 048 Bahrain (State of Bahrain)

BI BDI 108 Burundi (Republic of Burundi)

BJ BEN 204 Benin (Republic of Benin)

BW BWA 072 Botswana (Republic of Botswana)

CF CAF 140 Central African Republic

CG COG 178 Congo (Republic of the Congo)

CI CIV 384 Cote d'Ivoire (formerly Ivory Coast)

CM CMR 120 Cameroon (Republic of Cameroon)

CV CPV 132 Cape Verde (Republic of Cape Verde)

DJ DJI 262 Djibouti (Republic of Djibouti)

DZ DZA 012 Algeria (People's Democratic Republic of Algeria)

EG EGY 818 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)

EH ESH 732 Western Sahara

ER ERI 232 Eritrea

ET ETH 231 Ethiopia

GA GAB 266 Gabon (Gabonese Republic)

GH GHA 288 Ghana (Republic of Ghana)

GM GMB 270 Gambia (Republic of the Gambia)

GN GIN 324 Guinea (Republic of Guinea)

GQ GNQ 226 Equatorial Guinea (Republic of Equatorial Guinea)

GW GNB 624 Guinea-Bissau (Republic of Guinea-Bissau)

IL ISR 376 Israel (State of Israel)

IQ IRQ 368 Iraq (Republic of Iraq)

IR IRN 364 Iran, Islamic Republic of (Islamic Republic of Iran)

JO JOR 400 Jordan (Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan)

KE KEN 404 Kenya (Republic of Kenya)

KM COM 174 Comoros (Islamic Federal Republic of the Comoros)

KW KWT 414 Kuwait (State of Kuwait)

LB LBN 422 Lebanon (Lebanese Republic)

LR LBR 430 Liberia (Republic of Liberia)

LS LSO 426 Lesotho (Kingdom of Lesotho)

LY LBY 434 Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (Socialist Peoples's Libyan Arab

Jamahiriya)

MA MAR 504 Morocco (Kingdom of Morocco)

MG MDG 450 Madagascar (Republic of Madagascar)

ML MLI 466 Mali (Republic of Mali)

MR MRT 478 Mauritania (Islamic Republic of Mauritania)

MU MUS 480 Mauritius (Republic of Mauritius)

MW MWI 454 Malawi (Republic of Malawi)

MY MYS 458 Malaysia

MZ MOZ 508 Mozambique (Republic of Mozambique)

NA NAM 516 Namibia (Republic of Namibia)

NE NER 562 Niger (Republic of the Niger)

NG NGA 566 Nigeria (Federal Republic of Nigeria)

OM OMN 512 Oman (Sultanate of Oman)

QA QAT 634 Qatar (State of Qatar)

RE REU 638 Reunion (Department of Reunion)

RW RWA 646 Rwanda (Rwandese Republic)

SA SAU 682 Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

SC SYC 690 Seychelles (Republic of Seychelles)

SD SDN 736 Sudan (Republic of the Sudan)

SL SLE 694 Sierra Leone (Republic of Sierra Leone)

SN SEN 686 Senegal (Republic of Senegal)

SO SOM 706 Somalia (Somali Democratic Republic)

ST STP 678 Sao Tome and Principe (Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and

Principe)

SY SYR 760 Syria Arab Republic

SZ SWZ 748 Swaziland (Kingdom of Swaziland)

TD TCD 148 Chad (Republic of Chad)

TG TGO 768 Togo (Togolese Republic)

TN TUN 788 Tunisia

TZ TZA 834 Tanzania, United Republic of

UG UGA 800 Uganda (Republic of Uganda)

YE YEM 887 Yemen (Republic of Yemen)

ZA ZAF 710 South Africa (Republic of South Africa)

ZM ZMB 894 Zambia (Republic of Zambia)

ZR ZAR 180 Zaire (Republic of Zaire)

ZW ZWE 716 Zimbabwe (Republic of Zimbabwe)



---------------------------------------------------------------------



ASIA-PACIFIC - AMADOU JANNEH



AF AFG 004 Afghanistan (Islamic State of Afghanistan)

AQ ATA 010 Antarctica

AS ASM 016 American Samoa

AU AUS 036 Australia

AZ AZE 031 Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani Republic)

BD BGD 050 Bangladesh (People's Republic of Bangladesh)

BN BRN 096 Brunei Darussalam (formerly Brunei)

BT BTN 064 Bhutan (Kingdom of Bhutan)

BV BVT 074 Bouvet Island

CK COK 184 Cook Islands

CN CHN 156 China (People's Republic of China)

CX CXR 162 Christmas Island

FJ FJI 242 Fiji (Republic of Fiji)

FM FSM 583 Micronesia (Federated States of Micronesia)

FO FRO 234 Faroe Islands

HK HKG 344 Hong Kong (Hisiangkang, Xianggang)

ID IDN 360 Indonesia (Republic of Indonesia)

IN IND 356 India (Republic of India)

IO IOT 086 British Indian Ocean Territory

Islands)

JP JPN 392 Japan

KG KGZ 417 Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Republic)

KH KHM 116 Cambodia

KI KIR 296 Kiribati

KP PRK 408 Korea, North (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)

KR KOR 410 Korea, South (Republic of Korea)

KZ KAZ 398 Kazakhstan (Republic of Kazakhstan)

LA LAO 418 Lao People's Democratic Republic

LK LKA 144 Sri Lanka (Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,

formerly Ceylon)

MH MHL 584 Marshall Islands (Republic of the Marshall Islands)

MM MMR 104 Myanmar (formerly Burma)

MN MNG 496 Mongolia

MO MAC 446 Macau (Ao-me'n)

MP MNP 580 Northern Mariana Islands (Commonwealth of the Northern

Mariana MV MDV 462 Maldives (Republic of Maldives)

NC NCL 540 New Caledonia

NP NPL 524 Nepal (Kingdom of Nepal)

NR NRU 520 Nauru (Republic of Nauru)

NZ NZL 554 New Zealand

PF PYF 258 French Polynesia

PG PNG 598 Papua New Guinea

PH PHL 608 Philippines (Republic of the Philippines)

PK PAK 586 Pakistan (Islamic Republic of Pakistan)

PW PLW 585 Palau (Republic of Palau)

SB SLB 090 Solomon Islands

SG SGP 702 Singapore (Republic of Singapore)

TF ATF 260 French Southern Territories

TH THA 764 Thailand (Kingdom of Thailand)

TJ TJK 762 Tajikistan (Republic of Tajikistan)

TM TKM 795 Turkmenistan

TO TON 776 Tonga (Kingdom of Tonga)

TP TMP 626 East Timor

TV TUV 798 Tuvalu

TW TWN 158 Taiwan (Taiwan, Province of China)

UZ UZB 860 Uzbekistan (Republic of Uzbekistan)

VN VNM 704 Vietnam (Socialist Republic of Vietnam)

VU VUT 548 Vanuatu (Republic of Vanuatu, formerly New Hebrides)

WS WSM 882 Samoa (Independent State of Western Samoa)

YT MYT 175 Mayotte (Territorial Entity of Mayotte)





---------------------------------------------------------------------



EUROPE - AMADOU JANNEH



AD AND 020 Andorra

AL ALB 008 Albania (Republic of Albania)

AM ARM 051 Armenia (Republic of Armenia)

AT AUT 040 Austria (Republic of Austria)

BA BIH 070 Bosnia-Hercegovina (Republic of Bosnia and Hercegovina)

BE BEL 056 Belgium (Kingdom of Belgium)

BG BGR 100 Bulgaria (Republic of Bulgaria)

BY BLR 112 Belarus (Republic of Belarus)

CH CHE 756 Switzerland (Swiss Confederation)

CS CSK 200 Czechoslovakia (obsolete)

CY CYP 196 Cyprus (Republic of Cyprus)

CZ CZE 203 Czech Republic

DE DEU 276 Germany (Federal Republic of Germany)

DK DNK 208 Denmark (Kingdom of Denmark)

EE EST 233 Estonia (Republic of Estonia)

ES ESP 724 Spain (Kingdom of Spain)

FI FIN 246 Finland (Republic of Finland)

FR FRA 250 France (French Republic)

FX FXX 249 Metropolitan France

GB GBR 826 United Kingdom (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern

GE GEO 268 Georgia (Republic of Georgia)

GI GIB 292 Gibraltar

GL GRL 304 Greenland

GR GRC 300 Greece (Hellenic Republic)

HR HRV 191 Croatia (Republic of Croatia)

HU HUN 348 Hungary (Republic of Hungary)

IE IRL 372 Ireland

IS ISL 352 Iceland (Republic of Iceland)

IT ITA 380 Italy (Italian Republic)

LI LIE 438 Liechtenstein (Principality of Liechtenstein)

LT LTU 440 Lithuania (Republic of Lithuania)

LU LUX 442 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)

LV LVA 428 Latvia (Republic of Latvia)

MC MCO 492 Monaco (Principality of Monaco)

MD MDA 498 Moldova (Republic of Moldova)

MK MKD 807 Macedonia (the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)

MT MLT 470 Malta (Republic of Malta)

NL NLD 528 Netherlands (Kingdom of the Netherlands)

NO NOR 578 Norway (Kingdom of Norway)

PL POL 616 Poland (Republic of Poland)

PT PRT 620 Portugal (Portuguese Republic)

RO ROM 642 Romania

RU RUS 643 Russian Federation

SE SWE 752 Sweden (Kingdom of Sweden)

SI SVN 705 Slovenia (Republic of Slovenia)

SK SVK 703 Slovakia (Slovak Republic)

TR TUR 792 Turkey (Republic of Turkey)

UA UKR 804 Ukraine

VA VAT 336 Vatican City State (Holy See)

YU YUG 891 Yugoslavia (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia)



---------------------------------------------------------------------



THE AMERICAS - LATJOR NDOW





AG ATG 028 Antigua and Barbuda

AI AIA 660 Anguilla

AN ANT 530 Netherlands Antilles

AR ARG 032 Argentina (Argentine Republic)

AW ABW 533 Aruba

BB BRB 052 Barbados

BM BMU 060 Bermuda

BO BOL 068 Bolivia (Republic of Bolivia)

BR BRA 076 Brazil (Federative Republic of Brazil)

BS BHS 044 Bahamas (Commonwealth of the Bahamas)

BZ BLZ 084 Belize

CA CAN 124 Canada

CC CCK 166 Cocos Islands (Keeling Islands)

Christopher)

CL CHL 152 Chile (Republic of Chile)

CO COL 170 Colombia (Republic of Colombia)

CR CRI 188 Costa Rica (Republic of Costa Rica)

CU CUB 192 Cuba (Republic of Cuba)

DM DMA 212 Dominica (Commonwealth of Dominica)

DO DOM 214 Dominican Republic

EC ECU 218 Ecuador (Republic of Ecuador)

FK FLK 238 Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

GD GRD 308 Grenada

GF GUF 254 French Guiana (Department of Guiana)

GP GLP 312 Guadeloupe (Department of Guadeloupe)

GT GTM 320 Guatemala (Republic of Guatemala)

GU GUM 316 Guam

GY GUY 328 Guyana (Republic of Guyana)

HN HND 340 Honduras (Republic of Honduras)

HT HTI 332 Haiti (Republic of Haiti)

JM JAM 388 Jamaica

KN KNA 659 Saint Kitts and Nevis (formerly Saint Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla,

Saint KY CYM 136 Cayman Islands

LC LCA 662 Saint Lucia

MQ MTQ 474 Martinique (Department of Martinique)

MS MSR 500 Montserrat

MX MEX 484 Mexico (United Mexican States)

NI NIC 558 Nicaragua (Republic of Nicaragua)

PA PAN 591 Panama (Republic of Panama)

PE PER 604 Peru (Republic of Peru)

PM SPM 666 Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Territorial entity of Saint

Pierre and Miquelon)

PR PRI 630 Puerto Rico

PY PRY 600 Paraguay (Republic of Paraguay)

SM SMR 674 San Marino (Republic of San Marino)

SR SUR 740 Suriname (Republic of Suriname)

SV SLV 222 El Salvador (Republic of El Salvador)

TC TCA 796 Turks and Caicos Islands

TT TTO 780 Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago)

US USA 840 United States (United States of America)

UY URY 858 Uruguay (Eastern Repuplic of Uruguay)

VC VCT 670 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

VE VEN 862 Venezuela (Republic of Venezuala)

VG VGB 092 Virgin Islands, British

VI VIR 850 Virgin Islands, U.S. (Virgin Islands of the United States)





---------------------------------------------------------------------



OTHERS - LATJOR NDOW





GS SGS 239 South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

HM HMD 334 Heard and McDonald Islands

NF NFK 574 Norfolk Island

NU NIU 570 Niue

PN PCN 612 Pitcairn

SH SHN 654 Saint Helena

SJ SJM 744 Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands

SU SUN 810 USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) (obsolete)

TK TKL 772 Tokelau

UM UMI 581 United States Minor Outlying Islands

WF WLF 876 Wallis and Futuna Islands



---------------------------------------------------------------------



TOP-LEVEL DOMAINS



..COM - SARIAN LOUM

..NET - SARIAN LOUM

..EDU - AMADOU JANNEH

..ORG - LATJOR NDOW



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 19:11:25 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Welcome to Dana Ott ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



i'm writing (again) to inform you that we've added 2 new members today (Monday). we've

just added Sang Mendy in Berea (KY), and Dana Ott (at USAID). matter of fact, i was going

to put Sang's name in the subject line but i can't go back now, with the moody editor i've

got. anyway, i believe Dana is the first non-Gambian on the list, and Sang is the first from

Kentucky. welcome to Gambia-l, and please send us some intros when you have time.



bye now.



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Feb 1996 05:07:28 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Welcome to Omar courtesy of SAM ??

Message-ID: <



There's a senegalese prof at UC Irvine who may be interested in joining the

group. It would be interesting to get his take on the Senegambia

imbroglio especially as he's had some connection to the army

and travelled to the Gambia on a number of occasions.

He made one statement that rather astounded me.

"The confederation failed because it was not in the interest of a group

of Akus".

Sammy please furnish necessary linkage so he can articulate his

reasoning.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Feb 1996 05:11:41 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Message-ID: <







This article on the UNCHS (Habitat) in Nairobi which is headed

by Dr. Wally Ndow might be of interest.





---------- Forwarded message ----------



_______________________________________________________________________



** P E A C E N E T W O R L D N E W S S E R V I C E **

_______________________________________________________________________



IGC Networks, 18 De Boom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

+1 415-442-0220 fax: +1 415-546-1794 e-mail:

_______________________________________________________________________







*** 14-Feb-96 ***



UNITED NATIONS: U.S. and U.N. Quarrel Over Housing Fund



by Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (IPS) - The United States and the United

Nations are embroiled in a dispute over the funding of an upcoming

U.N. conference on human settlements (Habitat II).



The United States has challenged the decision of the Nairobi-

based Habitat secretariat to dip into a housing fund for 1.4

million dollars to pay for the conference's preparatory work.



''We do have serious questions about the financing and

accountability of activities in the centre in Nairobi and will

urge the U.N. Inspector General to audit and investigate those

activities,'' said James Rubin, a spokesman for the U.S. Mission

to the United Nations.



But Wally N'Dow of Gambia, Secretary-General of Habitat II,

says his secretariat has done nothing irregular or devious.



''We did this very openly and very transparently,'' he said

here Tuesday. ''All concerned knew about it, including the

donors.''



The New York Times reported Sunday that several Western

countries were demanding an investigation into the accounts of the

Jun. 3-14 conference in Istanbul, Turkey.



Habitat II, which is being overseen by the Nairobi-based U.N.

Centre for Human Settlements (UNCHS), is the last in a series of

major U.N. conferences since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de

Janeiro. The primary objective is to help resolve the world's

housing problem.



The United Nations estimates that about half a billion people

have no homes or adequate shelter. In the next 20 years, nine in

10 of the world's megacities are expected to contain more than 24

million people, and all except Japan will be in the developing

world.



The Habitat secretariat has borrowed about 1.4 million dollars

from a fund set up to aid housing projects in developing

countries. ''So far we have paid back 500,000 dollars, and we are

actively pursuing the rest,'' N'Dow said.



Mark Hildebrand, director of programmes at the Habitat office,

told reporters the fund from which the money was borrowed was not

earmarked to build houses for the poor. Rather, it financed the

programme activities at the Habitat headquarters and technical

assistance to improve settlements. The fund supports projects in

81 developing nations, Hildebrand said.



Responding to questions from reporters, U.N. spokeswoman

Sylvana Foa said she did not know ''what all the fuss was about.''



''When the United Nations borrows over a billion dollars from

peacekeeping operations -- not paying the money we owe to some

very poor countries -- to keep our regular programmes going, no

one says anything,'' she said.



''But when we borrow about a million dollars to give this

conference a shot in the arm, there is all this fuss and much ado.

I think that some people have different values here,'' Foa said.



When the General Assembly sanctioned the first U.N. conference

on human settlements -- the 1976 Habitat I -- countries voted

seven million dollars for the meeting. But when the Assembly

called for Habitat II 20 years later, the body only voted for 1.7

million dollars.



N'Dow said that through ''our own efforts,'' the secretariat

has been able to mobilise an additional 23 million dollars. As a

result, about 95 percent of the resources needed for Habitat II is

coming from external resources.



N'Dow also pointed out that ''it has been known from the

beginning that in the absence of resources, no conference

preparatory activities could take place.''



''Yet, with only two years to go -- half the normal preparatory

time for such global conferences -- it was also clear we could not

afford to wait the one year or so normally required for such

resources to start coming in,'' he said.



N'Dow said that under these circumstances, he was forced to

borrow some resources from the fund.



''What I cannot emphasise too strongly is that everything has

been done in strict conformity with the applicable U.N. Financial

Rules and Regulations,'' he said, adding that at no time did the

programme of the U.N. Centre for Human Settlements suffer.



The U.N. spokeswoman said there was nothing irregular about

borrowing because ''we have been doing this for years.''



''We need to get this conference on the road, that's for

sure,'' Foa added. ''Those funds will be paid back.''

(END/IPS/TD/YJC/96)





Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1995, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <



-----------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Feb 96 14:35:51 GMT

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE: Questions answered

Message-ID: <



Hello Group Members

In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview a

jounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full text

of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money from

for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did God

give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic. Answer:

Do you magic your life?, asked Jammeh. No!, replied the jounalist.; and so the

interview continues...



On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from Taiwan, no, there was

no declaration. The only time one knew of a special development account was

when they fellout with Ebou Jallow.(their former spokesman).

Can anyone tell me whether its right and

proper for a ruling government to hold an account different from central

government account which is administered by the Governor of central bank,

Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.

As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.

Thanks.

Lang





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Feb 96 09:40:46 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: THE boys ARE ROBBING US BLIND, THAT'S WHAT!

Message-ID: <





LANG:



YOU WROTE THE FOLLOWING:

In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview a

jounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full

text of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money

from for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did

God give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic.

Answer: Do you magic your life?, asked Jammeh. No!, replied the jounalist.;

and so the interview continues...



On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from

Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.

As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.

Thanks.

Lang



----------------------------------------------------------------------------



IN ANSWER TO YOU QUESTION POSED AT THE END OF YOUR MAIL, I AM NO ACCOUNTANT,

BUT I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT THESE boys ARE ROBBING US BLIND.



MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Feb 1996 20:51:26 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: Owners Manual

Message-ID: <



Greetings folks,



Katim and the rest of ya'll, I have a situation on my hands as one of the

managers and would like further insight. A fellow by the name of Christopher

Phillips of the U.S. ARMY is requesting to join our group. The request came in from listproc:



User

If you approve, send either of the following requests to

....



Well are we accepting Uncle Sam's people or not.



LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Feb 1996 19:08:17 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Owners Manual

Message-ID: <







Interesting dilemma ! Since we have been relatively quiet the last few

days, maybe we can a start discussion on this issue.

Personally, I favor an open liberal membership policy until someone

proves unworthy of that trust before being expelled. Few weeks ago, we

briefly embarked on criteria for membership but did not go far on it. I

wonder whether this U.S. army guy has any connection or experience to

The Gambia which he probabaly might, otherwise I cannot forsee what would

have triggered his interest in Gambia-l. May we can ask him what

interested him in joining Gambia-l or whatever. Others, please give your

input in this matter so that Latjorr, our subscription manager for the

Americas will act on it. Probably we should try and develop guidelines

and criteria for membership so that the subscription managers will not be

caught in this dilemma and will be promptly decisive in future requests.

As time goes by, I believe that we will be getting increased requests for

membership.

Roddie, how about the Senegalese professor from UC Irvine whom

you mentioned. Is he not going to request membership ? I am eager to hear

his theory on the sabotage of the Senegambian confederation by the so

called group of Akus.

Katim, I was very busy this week. I promise that I will soon make

the announcements on Senegal-l, Africa-l and Soc.culture.african on the

existence of Gambia-l.

Sang Mendy, our newest Gambian member, we are looking forward to

hearing from you.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Feb 1996 17:39:40 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Owners Manual

Message-ID: <



Personally, I don't think it would hurt the List by admitting any

interested person. While none of us would mean bad by focusing on the

issue of who gets in (something of a genuine security concern),

any restriction on membership composition may upset the goal of the

group- that is to bring together Gambians and those interested in

Gambian affairs.



Another thing is that access to information on the list or the subscribers

can not be restricted by censoring the subscribers.

The Highway is unfortunately no "save" place. Subscribers should only

be aware of that.



On the positive side it is possible that ugly ducklings can grow up into

beautiful swans.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Feb 1996 20:32:41 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: membership

Message-ID: <



About the concern I raised as to what our policy on accepting new subscribers

was, I agree with Tony that we should resolve the matter quickly. My own view

is that since we wish to make it an open forum to discuss matters relevant to

Gambia (and Africa), it is going to be very difficult to develop any meaningful

screening method. Perhaps the case at hand is the example we were awaiting. If

this guy's address did not end with .army.mil, I probably would not have thought

twice about accepting his application. What if he had a pc at home and wanted tosubscibe from that address? How would I have known who he was?



The reason I brought this up in the first place was not so much out of concern

for letting someone in the US army (or any other army for that matter) join

Gambia-l, rather to alert all subscribers of the reality that the group is

indeed very very open! Intelligence gathering is a fact of life!



LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Feb 96 10:47:19 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: membership

Message-ID: <



Latjor:



So be it.



Morro



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Feb 96 12:37:46 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Subscriptions ...

Message-ID: <





Hi folks,



i'm sorry for being so quite for a while now. as always, it's been kinda hectic.



i'm writing in response to questions about eligibility for membership of our list.

ideally, we all want to have maximum screening of those who subscribe. in practice,

this is easier said (and even easier to wish for) than done. foremost in the list

of problems we face is the issue of getting the list to run just right. it seems it

will be a while yet.



in the interim, i would suggest that our subscription managers just go ahead and

add people to the list. i will be sending them info on how to go about doing this.

hopefully, we will fine-tune this to our liking one of these good days.



well, i'll let you go on with your weekend.



bye,

Katim



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Feb 96 13:53:59 -0500

From: "Dana Ott" <

To: <

Subject: re: Subscriptions ...

Message-ID: <





Hello all:



Let me just take a brief minute to introduce myself. My name is Dana Ott, I

work for the Africa Bureau Information Center as part of a larger contract to

USAID. We're information providers mostly, with occasional research pieces.

My interest in The Gambia stems from research I did there in 1993 - I lived

in Kanifing for three months and interned at the African Centre for Democracy

and Human Rights Studies on Kairaba Ave - my focus was on small countries and

democratic development. I'm about to defend my PhD thesis (in about 3

weeks!) and now I work here in DC as a contractor to USAID. I'm always

interested to talk about The Gambia, especially with everything that has been

going on there lately, and I think there is much to talk about re; the

upcoming (hopefully) transition in July.



I just want to say a word about the subscription issue - I think one of the

best things about living in a free society is that you can express you're

opinion - no matter what it is. I'm sure that we will disagree about various

issues, but that is the beauty of it - that we can disagree and that there is

no "correct" opinion. Yes it is a bit risky to be inclusive - but I think

the potential benefits always outweigh the risks. I haven't seen any

postings from this military person, but I'd like to take the opportunity to

say welcome and let's talk about The Gambia!



So..enough said. Let me raise a provocative question for thought..



Jammeh et al have repeatedly said that the July22 movement is not a political

party...what do you think - and what are the implications for opposition

parties assuming the ban is lifted in March?



Back to work,





Dana Ott Phone: (703) 312-7192

Research Analyst Fax: (703) 312-7199

Africa Bureau Information Center Email:



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Feb 1996 11:14:26 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Owners Manual

Message-ID: <



I see no reason why we should not go for inclusivity until, as Tony

argues, a body is proven unworthy. If, in a worse case scenario, this

guy wants in only so that Uncle Sam can tap into the views and opinions

of the cyber-connected Gambian community in the US, thats fine! I think

our debate has been balanced, has levelled criticism at both the Jawara

and Jammeh regimes, and has been all that a debate among mature citizenry

can be. For my money, the more ears we can reach the better.

Tony: our senegalese compatriot is on a trip to Philadephia I believe to

address the Reverend Sullivan's church. I'll get in touch when he returns.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Feb 1996 16:20:24 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: re: Subscriptions ...

Message-ID: <







I want to take this opportunity and welcome Dana Ott to Gambia-l. I am

extremely happy to have you on board and will be very interested in the

perspectives of non Gambians who have lived in the Gambia. Concerning the

issue, Dana raised about the July 22nd movement, all their actions

point to the direction of a political party without admitting it. As I have

pointed in the past, African politics are never played on a level

playing field. Incumbents just do not loose elections. My instincts tell

me that Jammeh will soon announce his candidacy and will be the declared

winner a la Jerry Rawlings style. What are the ramifications for the

opposition parties ? They do not stand a chance. After all who controls

the election machinery ? Unless, Jammeh returns to civilian life and

go into farming as he had once said, without any stake at the election

will probabilities of fair elections transpire.

Please do not interprete my statements here as an endorsement of

the AFPRC but it is just rather the cold realities, I believe will

happen. How about the remnants of the PPP regime, do you think that they

should be allowed to make a come back and contest the elections under

the same or a different party banner ?

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 4

************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 4Topics covered in this issue include:1) West Africa News - Niger Basin: 17 February 1996 (fwd)by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 2) Re:The boys will not leave willingly.by L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 3) THE LIST, THE list, the list, ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 4) Welcomeby Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 5) Owners Manualby Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 6) Users' Manualby Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 7) Country Codesby Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 8) Welcome to Dana Ott ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 9) Re: Welcome to Omar courtesy of SAM ??by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 10)by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 11) RE: Questions answeredby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 12) THE boys ARE ROBBING US BLIND, THAT'S WHAT!by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 13) Re: Owners Manualby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 14) Re: Owners Manualby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 15) Re: Owners Manualby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 16) membershipby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu 17) membershipby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 18) Subscriptions ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 19) re: Subscriptions ...by "Dana Ott" < dott@usaid.gov 20) Re: Owners Manualby "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 21) re: Subscriptions ...by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Feb 1996 09:20:44 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: West Africa News - Niger Basin: 17 February 1996 (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960218091544.18671A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu I thought this article on the UNCHS (Habitat) in Nairobi which is headedby Dr. Wally Ndow, an eminent Gambian, might be of interest.---------- Forwarded message ----------_______________________________________________________________________** P E A C E N E T W O R L D N E W S S E R V I C E **_______________________________________________________________________IGC Networks, 18 De Boom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107+1 415-442-0220 fax: +1 415-546-1794 e-mail: pwn@igc.apc.org _______________________________________________________________________*** 14-Feb-96 ***UNITED NATIONS: U.S. and U.N. Quarrel Over Housing Fundby Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (IPS) - The United States and the UnitedNations are embroiled in a dispute over the funding of an upcomingU.N. conference on human settlements (Habitat II).The United States has challenged the decision of the Nairobi-based Habitat secretariat to dip into a housing fund for 1.4million dollars to pay for the conference's preparatory work.''We do have serious questions about the financing andaccountability of activities in the centre in Nairobi and willurge the U.N. Inspector General to audit and investigate thoseactivities,'' said James Rubin, a spokesman for the U.S. Missionto the United Nations.But Wally N'Dow of Gambia, Secretary-General of Habitat II,says his secretariat has done nothing irregular or devious.''We did this very openly and very transparently,'' he saidhere Tuesday. ''All concerned knew about it, including thedonors.''The New York Times reported Sunday that several Westerncountries were demanding an investigation into the accounts of theJun. 3-14 conference in Istanbul, Turkey.Habitat II, which is being overseen by the Nairobi-based U.N.Centre for Human Settlements (UNCHS), is the last in a series ofmajor U.N. conferences since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio deJaneiro. The primary objective is to help resolve the world'shousing problem.The United Nations estimates that about half a billion peoplehave no homes or adequate shelter. In the next 20 years, nine in10 of the world's megacities are expected to contain more than 24million people, and all except Japan will be in the developingworld.The Habitat secretariat has borrowed about 1.4 million dollarsfrom a fund set up to aid housing projects in developingcountries. ''So far we have paid back 500,000 dollars, and we areactively pursuing the rest,'' N'Dow said.Mark Hildebrand, director of programmes at the Habitat office,told reporters the fund from which the money was borrowed was notearmarked to build houses for the poor. Rather, it financed theprogramme activities at the Habitat headquarters and technicalassistance to improve settlements. The fund supports projects in81 developing nations, Hildebrand said.Responding to questions from reporters, U.N. spokeswomanSylvana Foa said she did not know ''what all the fuss was about.''''When the United Nations borrows over a billion dollars frompeacekeeping operations -- not paying the money we owe to somevery poor countries -- to keep our regular programmes going, noone says anything,'' she said.''But when we borrow about a million dollars to give thisconference a shot in the arm, there is all this fuss and much ado.I think that some people have different values here,'' Foa said.When the General Assembly sanctioned the first U.N. conferenceon human settlements -- the 1976 Habitat I -- countries votedseven million dollars for the meeting. But when the Assemblycalled for Habitat II 20 years later, the body only voted for 1.7million dollars.N'Dow said that through ''our own efforts,'' the secretariathas been able to mobilise an additional 23 million dollars. As aresult, about 95 percent of the resources needed for Habitat II iscoming from external resources.N'Dow also pointed out that ''it has been known from thebeginning that in the absence of resources, no conferencepreparatory activities could take place.''''Yet, with only two years to go -- half the normal preparatorytime for such global conferences -- it was also clear we could notafford to wait the one year or so normally required for suchresources to start coming in,'' he said.N'Dow said that under these circumstances, he was forced toborrow some resources from the fund.''What I cannot emphasise too strongly is that everything hasbeen done in strict conformity with the applicable U.N. FinancialRules and Regulations,'' he said, adding that at no time did theprogramme of the U.N. Centre for Human Settlements suffer.The U.N. spokeswoman said there was nothing irregular aboutborrowing because ''we have been doing this for years.''''We need to get this conference on the road, that's forsure,'' Foa added. ''Those funds will be paid back.''(END/IPS/TD/YJC/96)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1995, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < ips-info@igc.apc.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < ipsrom@gn.apc.org >.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 12:07:01 GMTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:The boys will not leave willingly.Message-ID: < 9602191207.AA22150@hpl.lut.ac.uk > Hello Group Members> In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview a> jounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full text> of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money from> for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did God> give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic. Answer:> Do you magic your life?, asked Jammeh. No!, replied the jounalist.; and so the> interview continues...> On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from Taiwan, no, there was> no declaration. The only time one knew of a special development account was> when they fellout with Ebou Jallow.(their former spokesman).> Can anyone tell me whether its right and> proper for a ruling government to hold an account different from central> government account which is administered by the Governor of central bank,> Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.> As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.> Thanks.------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:27:25 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE LIST, THE list, the list, ...Message-ID: < 9602200027.AA12784@hope.soils.wisc.edu hi folks,i guess you've by now heard the bad news from Serrekunda that their market wasburned down early Sunday (Feb. 18) morning. it particularly sad that this happened on the 31st Independence anniversary of The Gambia. it seems to methat this would lend credence to talk of sabotage; that whoever did it, if someoneat all did it, must have done so to give people something else to talk about onIndependence day. the report i heard from the BBC's focus on Africa today(Sunday, Feb. 18) said that about 230 stalls were burned. in addition, most of thestores did not have any insurance coverage, so you can imagine how devastatingthe blow was.anyway, on to the list ...i have been re-working the intro and welcome files to get us ready to announcethe list. in this regard, we'd go this way:1. Amadou Janneh can send an annoucement, press release, or whatever to TheGambia and other interested media outlets, as soon as he can.2. The subscription managers will begin to accept subscription requestsaccordingto the scheme:Sarian Loum:Africa and the Middle East.COM.NETAmadou JannehAsia-PacificEurope.EDULatjor NdowThe Americas, and Others.ORGi am sending the file containg the country codes under seperate cover, for theinformation of the subscription managers, as well as for reference purposes. thelist is sorted by the 2-letter country codes, and seperated into regions. this way,whenever a subscription request is received, the managers will look at the top-level domain and the reponsible person will follow the procedure for handlingsubscription requests. thus, when someone sends a request from the address malang@somecompany.town.no the top-level domain name no' implyingNorway will let Amadou know that this one's on his plate. he will then take upthe subscription request.3. the sequence of events leading up to joing the list is as follows:a) applicant sends an enquiry to gambia-l@u.washington.edu' requestinginfo (by puting INFO' in the body of the e-mail). listproc automatically sendsback the info' file (INFO.TXT', which i'm sending under seperate cover). theinfo file will also be sent to those requesting subcriptions to the list.b) applicant completes the introduction form, and returns it to the appropriatesubscription manager. this means that subscription managers have to remindapplicants where to send the completed forms to. in other words, Amadou will have to tell those he's handling their requests that they have to return their forms to him.c) upon accepting the applicants' request for subscription, the subscriptionmanager will add the applicants name to the mailing list (see Owners' Manual).the subscription manager will also add the returned form in the archive ofintroductions (see Owners' Manual). let me say that the archive is not yet totallyfunctional. i will experiment with it in the next couple of days, and get back toyou regarding that. until then, it would be nice if subscription managers can fileintroduction forms, so that we can archive them later. i hope we can get thingsstraightened out in the next week or so.4. to recap:i'm sending the following files under seperate cover.a) the welcome file (subject: Welcome)b) the info file (subject: Info on Gambia-L)c) listproc owners manual (subject: Owners' Manual)d) listproc users manual (subject: Users' Manual)e) list of country codes (subject: Country Codes)i've gone ahead and added these files to the list archive, so they should beavailable now to people sending requests for info from listproc.also, i would like Tony to announce the list to Africa-L and Senegal-L, as well asput up USENET postings on soc.culture.african. you can append the info file toyour postings if you so want.finally, let me say that i was impressed with the debates that've been going on,about African unity and all that. i must say, as i've said before, that i'm anationalist, and strongly believe in finding solutions to our national problemsfirst. but then again, some one might disagree ...that's about all for now. i wish you all a great week.bye,Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:46:35 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WelcomeMessage-ID: < 9602200046.AA12850@hope.soils.wisc.edu YOU'RE ON ...WELCOME to GAMBIA-L, a mailing list for discussions on The Gambia,and related issues. The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a strongtradition of peacefulness, in a generally turbulent region. GAMBIA-L is gearedtoward providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between people interested in developments in The Gambia, and issues relevant to the welfare of the country.The mailing list is an open, collaborative one aimed at being as inclusive aspossible, and at the same time fostering an atmosphere for healthy dialogue anddebate. It is our sincere hope that you find the list enjoyable, and worthy of yourwhile. This file describes the background, purpose, and features of GAMBIA-L, aswell as guidelines on getting the most out of the service.THE GAMBIAThe Gambia is a small (4,000 square miles or 11,295 sq. km) country in WestAfrica. It is surrounded by Senegal on all sides, except on the Atlantic coast, and for this reason the two countries have a lot of ethnic and cultural ties. In contrast to Senegal, a former French colony, The Gambia was colonized by Britain and gained it's Independence on February 18, 1965.From Indepdence in 1965 to April, 1970 the country had a parliamentarydemocracy with a Prime Minister, and the Queen of England as the Head of State.The country became a Republic in April 1970, with an Executive President as theHead of State, and the Parliament as the Legislative body. In contrast to a number of African countries, The Gambia retained a democratic tradition, holding universaladult suffrage elections every 5 years. These elections were contested by a number of political parties, again in contrast to the single-party 'democratic' systems that were popular in a variety of African countries. The election system was slightly modified in 1982, with a change to the direct election of the President, rather than indirectly by the Members of Parliament.The democratic tradition of The Gambia was briefly interrupted in July, 1981with an abortive attempt to overthrow the government by the paramilitary FieldForce. This attempt was crushed by Senegalese troops, who intervened on thepretext that the coup attempt was foreign inspired, and a threat to the welfare of the Senegalese community in The Gambia. President Jawara was restored to power, and in the aftermath of the events, entered into a Conferedation called Senegambia with Senegal. This confederation however, was to be dissolved in September, 1989 following irreconcilable differences between the parties.A major milestone in The Gambia's political history was the overthrow of theJawara government in July, 1994, by young, and junior officers of the Gambianmilitary which had been built, following the July 1981 coup attempt, by Jawarahimself. The military officers, under the leadership of then Lieutnant Yaya Jammeh, alleged rampant corruption and incompetence as the main reason for overthrowing the Jawara government. The military takeover was roundly condemned by the International community, most especially because Jawara had in the almost 30 years of his rule managed to establish an international reputation for adherence to democratic rule and human rights. Following intense pressure from both within The Gambia, and without, the military-led government announced a timetable for transferrring power to civilians in 1996, following a review of the constitution, probes in the wealth of public servants, and elections. The transition program is presently on.On the economic front, The Gambia has been a primarily agricultural country. An estimated 81% of the population is engaged in agriculture, wihle groundnuts (peanuts) account for about 85% of export earnings (Country Profile 1993/94: The Gambia, and Mauritania. The Economist Intelligence Unit. 1993). With a trade policy traditionally more liberal than it's neighbors, because of a smaller industrial base to protect, The Gambian economy has always had a brisk re-export sector. Tourism, has been a large component of the service sector, which has accounted for up to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP).The Gambia is relatively densely populated, with a predominantly Mulsimpopulation of slightly over 1 million (1993 census figures), and growing at an annual rate of approximately 3%. Major ethnic groups are Fula, Jola, Mandinka, Serahule, and Wollof. The illiterary rates is very high (73%), and this generally reflects the low Human Development Index (HDI) scores the country has. Thus, for 1992 The Gambias' HDI ranked 173 out of 192 countries. Per capita income, estimated at $360 (US) in 1991 was also amongst the lowest in the world.Despite the economic poverty and political setbacks, The Gambia has alwaysactive in the International arena, being a member of the United Nations, theOrganization of African Unity, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The Gambia has also provided troops to regional peace-keepingefforts, most notably in Liberia, as well as being an active participant in mediationefforts. This strong tradition of peacfulness, and respect for human rights was thereason why The Gambia was chosen as the Headquarters of the African Center forDemocracy and Human Rights Documentation.Given the relatively short but eventful history of The Gambia as an Independent nation, it is obvious that fostering debate and dialogue is not only a Gambian tradition, but also particularly important now that the country is embarking on a transition that will lead to a return to civilian and democratic rule. It is our hopethat GAMBIA-L will provide another forum for such much needed debate andexchange of ideas.GAMBIA-LDevelopments in communications technology in general, and the Internet inparticular has resulted in great opportunities for people in far-flung places in engage in almost instantaneous exchange of ideas. The most popular, and probably most powerful, of these technologies is electronic mail, e-mail for short. It is around this technology that an off-shoot service, mailing lists, have developed.A few years ago, mailing lists linked people all over the world who hadcommon interests about which they wanted to exchange ideas and conduct debates on. The focus of these interest-groups varied from recreational activities, to regional political developments. For example, a number of lists focusing on African and development-oriented issues were formed, and some of them continue to thrive.With increased access to the Internet, it wasn't going to be long before theinterest groups became more specialized. Thus, a variety of specialized, andcountry-specific groups started cropping up. These mailing lists generally weregeared to linking nationals of different countries, as well as Internationalists withparticular interest in these countries. Examples of these country-specific mailinglists include SENEGAL-L, and ZAIRE-L.You can add GAMBIA-L to that list.Although GAMBIA-L is only being formed in early 1996, much after a number of lists have left the gates, it has an respectable pedigree based on voluteerism and cooperation. The fact of the matter is that a manual mailing list on Gambian issues has been running for since August, 1994, following the overthrow of the Jawara government. The time has now come to formalize the list, and thus openopportunities for more people subscribe, thereby enriching the debate.GAMBIA-L is aimed providing Gambians and those interested in Gambianand related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and exchange ideas and information of common interest. In the process, it is hoped that a spirit ofcooperation, of exchange of ideas, of healthy debate and dialogue for the National good will be cultivated. True, ours might the one of the more recent lists, but be sure that we intend to make it one of the very best lists in cyberspace.To attain the excellence we're talking about, GAMBIA-L will make maximum use of it's #1 ingredient: subscribers. Thus, management of the list will be shared by a number of volunteers, that will be rotated as and when needed. Further, the list will be organized such that all subscribers will be visible to others. We willnot habor any concealed subscribers on this list. GAMBIA-L will also provide arudimentary directory service, based on the requirement that each request forsubscription be approved conditional on completion and submission of an introductory form by the applicant. These intros will be archived, and accessible to all list members. For this very reason, each applicant will be expected to have an intro on file.Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list. Political partisanship is definetly out. Further, slandering and libelling of people will not be tolerated, and will result in immediate and permanent loss of subscription.The main features of GAMBIA-L are:1. Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting a self-introductionform to the list2. Subscribers will be able to get a list of other subscribers, and their e-mailaddresses4. Subscribers will NOT be able to conceal their e-mail addresses and fromother subscribers5. The list will be unmoderated, that is, all contributions will be distributedwithout intervention by listowners6. The list will be published globally, meaning that it will be added to theglobal list of lists7. The mail sent to the list will be archived, to enable subscribers accessmessagesThe above features, and other more mundane ones such as the maximumnumber of messages to be sent out per day, have been chosen to provide the greatest convenience, security, and use to subscribers. Thus, sending contributors a copy of their submissions will enable them to keep track of debates going on. Also, denying subscribers the option to CONCEAL their subscriptions will ensure that everyone knows everyone on the list, or would if they so chose. This will hopefully allay fears about who is snooping, and who isn't.COMMUNICATING WITH THE LISTWe are sending a file called INFO under seperate cover, detailing simpleinstructions on how to communicate with the mailing list. If you have any furtherquestions, please do not hesistate to contact the list owners, or the list itself.Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to the following address:Leave the 'Subject' field empty, and put the word 'help' as your message.CONCLUSIONSThe above was aimed at providing a brief introductory overview of the purpose, uses, and features of GAMBIA-L. It is hoped that all subscribers to the listwill find it most useful, and enjoyable. In addition, it is hoped that the list willprovide great opportunities for subscribers to not only get to know new people, and each other more, but also to find it a valuable resource for getting information about The Gambia.Finally, all this would come to naught if subscribers do not discharge theirresponsibilities with diligence. It is absolutely important that an atmosphere ofcooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect be created and maintained. That,quite simply, is the only way to ensure that GAMBIA-L grows to be the very best itcan be.On behalf of all subscribers, we would like to welcome you to GAMBIA-L, and wish you a most rewarding experience.ListownersFebruary, 1996.------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:47:53 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Owners ManualMessage-ID: < 9602200047.AA12865@hope.soils.wisc.edu List Processor 7.OCopyright (c) 1993 - 94 byThe Corporation for Research and Educational Networking (CREN)List Owner/Manager ReferenceHere is a brief description of the set of list management-related requestsrecognized by ListProcessor. This file is intended only as a reference guideto list management. For a complete explanation of how the list processorworks, more detailed information on requests listed below, and examples of howto submit requests to the listprocessor, please read the List Owner/ManagerManual. List managers should also obtain the User Reference for a briefdescription of user requests and the User Manual for more detailed explanationof user requests.The Listproc 7.1 User Manual and Owner Manual are available from thevendor via anonymous ftp at ftp.cren.net as postscript files. The namesare listproc/ownerman.ps and listproc/userman.ps.Everything appearing in [] below is optional; everything appearing in <> ismandatory; all arguments are case insensitive. The vertical bar ("|") is usedas a logical OR operator between the arguments. Please note that the bracketsor braces or parentheses themselves are NEVER a part of the request. In thesyntax examples below, the word "list" must be replaced by your list name, theword "password" must be replaced by your list password. Requests may beabbreviated, but you must give at least as many characters as needed todistinguish the request from other requests or at least enter the first threecharacters.All lists have four levels of management requests: (1) the listprocessoradministrator, (2) list owners, who have ultimate control over the list,(3) list moderators, who do the day-to-day list management, i.e, receivemessages to REVIEW, APPROVE, DISCARD, or FORWARD reviewed messages, and(4) subscription managers and error message recipients, both of whom haveaccess only to requests relating to subscriptions to the list; specifically,they can ADD, DELETE, SET ...FOR, and REVIEW; however, error messagerecipients do not receive requests to subscribe to closed lists whichsubscription managers receive.Any request which spans more than one line must have an ampersand (&) at theend of each line to indicate that the request is continued on the next line.Recognized requests are:I. List configuration requestsCONFIGURATIONEDITPUTREPORTSII. Requests affecting list subscriptionsADDALIASDELETEIGNORELOCKSETSYSTEMUNLOCKIII. Requests affecting posting of messagesAPPROVEDISCARDHOLDFREEI. List Configuration Requests:CONFIGURATION [ [args] [, [args] ...]]Get or set a list's configuration options. If the request, configuration, issent to the listprocessor without any of the options below, it returns thelist's current settings. Options are a comma-separated list of one or more ofthe following keywords. If the configuration request spans more than one linethen each line must end in an ampersand (&) in order to indicate that therequest is continued on the next line.ARCHIVE [password] [messages|digests]NO-ARCHIVETurn on and off archiving of lists. Specify a password for subscribers'access to the archives and whether single messages are to be archived ordigests. The request ARCHIVE submitted with no options results in non-password protected archive with archiving of individual messages, which isthe default. If the owner wants to specify digests or messages and does notwant to specify a password then a dash (-) is used in place of the password.If the owner wants to remove a password and not replace it then an emptystring delimited by single or double quotes ("" or '') will remove it.----ARCHIVES-TO-ALLARCHIVES-TO-OWNERSARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERSSpecify who can request material from the archives. ALL: anyone can requestindex and archive material. OWNERS: only owners may request archive materialand index. SUBSCRIBERS: only owners and subscribers may request index andarchive material.----AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERSNO-AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERSTurn on and off automatic deletion of subscribers whose mail bounces.----CLOSED-SUBSCRIPTIONSOPEN-SUBSCRIPTIONSWhen closed, the list will not accept any new subscribers.----WIDE-OPEN-LISTWIDE-OPEN-LIST makes visible a hidden list, allows subscribers to addthemselves to a list, allows anyone to post messages to the list, and allowsanyone to request a review, statistics, or archives from a list.----COMMENT NO-COMMENTSets the one line list comment (description) string. To remove the comment,an empty string delimited by single or double quotes ("" or '') will remove it.----DEFAULT [ ]Set the default subscription options. Mailmode choices and options are:address variable|fixed- variable allows a subscriber to change addresses with arequest.- fixed requires a subscriber to unsubscribe from thesubscribed address and resubscribe from the new address.mail ack|noack|postpone|digest- ack means a subscriber will receive a copy of his/herposting.- noack means a subscriber will not receive a copy ofhis/her posting.password - sets a default user password. If not set a randompassword is assigned to new users.conceal yes|no- yes allows other people to see the user's name and e-mailaddress in a list of subscribers to a list.- no prevents others from seeing the user's s name and e-mailaddress.preference CCoption- determines which requests sent by users are copied toowners. CCoption can be one of:CCUNSUBSCRIBE, CCRECIPIENTS, CCINFORMATION,CCSTATISTICS, CCPRIVATE, CCRUN, CCIGNORE, CCERRORS,CCREVIEW, CCALLThe 'default preference' only effects owners that areadded after the change is made, current owners mustchange their options using the SET command.Choosing a mailmode with an empty string as an option, designated by eithertwo double quotes("") or two single quotes(''), causes the mailmode to revertback to the system default.----DELIVERY-ERRORS-TO [address]REMOVE-ERRORS-TO [address]Specifies to which addresses copies of error messages are to be sent. Alsoremoves recipients of error messages. ERRORS-TO recipients are able to sendrequests to ADD, DELETE, SET ...FOR, and REVIEW.----DIGEST [when]daily hh:mmweekly Sunday|Monday|Tuesday|Wednesday|Thursday|Friday|SaturdaymonthlyNO-DIGESTSTurn on and off collection of digests and define when they will bedistributed. This request requires specification of how frequently the digestshould be sent out. Digests can be sent out daily, weekly, or monthly. Ifweekly, the day of the week can be specified. Digests are always sent out atmidnight if the time is not indicated.----DISABLE [request]ENABLE [request]Enable or disable specific user requests. This applies to specific userrequests such as REVIEW or STATISTICS.----SET-DISABLE [value] [ [value]]mail ack|noack|postpone|digestconceal yes|nopasswordSET-ENABLE [value] [ [value]]mail ack|noack|postpone|digestconceal yes|nopasswordEnable or disable specific user set requests. This applies to requests inwhich users set their mail mode such as SET MAIL ACK, conceal, or changetheir password. Owners can still SET ...FOR any requests which have beendisabled.----FORWARD-REJECTSDONT-FORWARD-REJECTSEnable or disable forwarding of reject messages to the list owners.----KEEP-RESENT-LINESDONT-KEEP-RESENT-LINESWhen forwarded mail is sent to a list this option enables or disables a headerline indicating that the message is forwarded mail.----HIDDEN-LISTVISIBLE-LISTDetermines whether a list is visible or hidden when listprocessor receives arequest for a list of lists. HIDDEN-LIST turns on ARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERS,REVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, STATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS, and SEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, alllimiting access to information from the list to subscribers.----MAX-MESSAGES-PER-DAY orMESSAGE-LIMIT NO-MESSAGE-LIMITDetermines the maximum number of messages a list will process per day.Messages above the maximum will be held until the next day and processed, orwill be sent if the list is FREEed.----MODERATED-EDIT [address]MODERATED-NO-EDIT [address]UNMODERATEDREMOVE-MODERATORS [address]Determine moderation of list. Moderated-edit sends the messages to theaddress provided for approval. The moderator(s) whose addresses are listedcan then edit the message and send it back to the listprocessor for posting tothe list. Moderated-no-edit sends the message to the moderator(s) forapproval and includes a tag identifier in the first line. Moderator sendsback an approval request giving the tag identifier only. If a list isMODERATED but no address is specified, messages are sent to owners forapproval.See APPROVE request above.Moderators may be removed with the REMOVE-MODERATORS request.----OWNERS [address]New owners may be added with the OWNERS request.REMOVE-OWNERS [address] ...List manager, or list owners, if list is OWNER-CONTROLLED, may remove owners.----PASSWORD Set list management password.----SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERS [address] ...REMOVE-SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERS [address] ...REMOVE-ALL-SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERSAdd or remove subscription managers.----OWNER-SUBSCRIPTIONSMakes a list private. Subscriptions are approved by the designated people,either subscription managers or owners. Turns on ARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERS,REVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, STATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS, and SEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERS, alllimiting access to information from the list to subscribers.----REPLY-TO-LISTREPLY-TO-LIST-ALWAYSREPLY-TO-SENDERREPLY-TO-SENDER-ALWAYSREPLY-TO-OMITTEDDetermines whether replies automatically go to the list or to the sender ofthe individual message. If list is a digest replies always go to the list.When a list is set as REPLY-TO-LIST, REPLY-TO-SENDER, or REPLY-TO-OMITTED, ifthe sender includes a Reply-To: in the message header it takes precedence.However, if the list is set as REPLY-TO-something-ALWAYS then the user'sinclusion of a Reply-To: in the message header will be ignored.----REVIEW-TO-ALLREVIEW-BY-ALLREVIEW-TO-OWNERSREVIEW-BY-OWNERSREVIEW-TO-SUBSCRIBERSREVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERSDetermines who can submit a REVIEW request for a list. ALL: Allows anyone tosubmit a request. OWNERS: restricts requests to owners. SUBSCRIBERS: Onlysubscribers and owners can submit requests. Commands using the word TO or BYare equivalent.----STATISTICS-TO-ALLSTATISTICS-BY-ALLSTATS-TO-ALLSTATS-BY-ALLSTATISTICS-TO-OWNERSSTATISTICS-BY-OWNERSSTATS-TO-OWNERSSTATS-BY-OWNERSSTATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERSSTATISTICS-BY-SUBSCRIBERSSTATS-TO-SUBSCRIBERSSTATS-BY-SUBSCRIBERSDetermines who can issue a request for list statistics. Commands using theword TO or BY are equivalent. STATS can be substituted for STATISTICS.ALL: Anyone. OWNERS: List owners only. SUBSCRIBERS: Limited to subscribersand owners.----SEND-BY-ALLSEND-BY-OWNERSSEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERSDetermines who can post to a list. ALL: Anyone. OWNERS: Limited to owners.SUBSCRIBERS: Both subscribers and owners.End of options for CONFIGURE request._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _EDIT [-nolock]Obtain the specified file for editing; the file can be one of: subscribers,aliases, news, peers, ignored, info, or welcome. The list will beautomatically locked and no more list-specific requests will be issued untilthe list is UNLOCKed, a new file has been PUT in place, or -nolock isspecified in the EDIT request._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _PUT [args]Manipulate and change system files. Filename is name of file to change and isone of the following:alias, ignore, subscribers, aliases, news, peers, ignored, info, or welcomeThese files are obtained with the EDIT request, can then be edited andreplaced with the PUT request.If the PUT request is for an alias or ignore file the [args] consists of theaddress(es).When PUTting a file, its contents start immediately after the request and spanthe entire message. No other commands can follow a PUT and no signatureshould be in a PUT request._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _REPORTS Obtain all reports about the specified local list._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _II. Requests Affecting List Subscriptions[quiet] ADD or, for adding multiple user-names:[quiet] ADD { } { } &{ } { } { }Add the specified user(s) to the list. If more than one user is added you needto enclose each one in brackets {}. You may place multiple names on one line,as in the second example above or, to make it easier for yourself, place onename per line in brackets. If, however, you have more than one line in arequest you must have an ampersand (&) at the end of each line to indicatethat the request is continued on the next line. If the optional "quiet"switch is added before the request line, the user(s) will not be notified._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ALIAS Alias an existing subscriber to a new address. Used in cases where asubscriber needs to be able to send mail from another machine or thesubscriber's email address can appear in multiple formats. Mail will beaccepted from both the address-as-subscribed and from the new-address. The pattern may be an extended standard UNIX regular expression.For more information on regular expressions, see the section on that subjectat the end of this file._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _[quiet] DELETE [address]Delete the specified user(s) from the list. You may place multiple names onone line or, to make it easier for yourself, place one name per line. If,however, you have more than one line in a request you must have an ampersand(&) at the end of each line to indicate that the request is continued on thenext line. If the optional "quiet" switch is added before the request line,the user(s) will not be notified._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _IGNORE Add a user to a file of troublesome users whose mail to a list should bediscarded. The pattern may be an extended standard UNIX regularexpression. For more information on regular expressions, see the section onthis topic at the end of this file._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _LOCK Suspend execution of list-specific requests and queue them up for laterprocessing. Owners may still issue such requests, unless the list is lockedby the listprocessor manager. The list will still process messages.UNLOCK Resume execution of list-specific requests, including those queued up whilethe list was locked. All owners may unlock a list, unless it's locked by thelistprocessor manager._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _[quiet] SET [ ] for [address] ...Allows list owner to SET subscriber mail options for the subscriber(s). Ifquiet, the user(s) will not be notified.Valid options and args are: mail password address conceal _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SYSTEM #user-requestThe system request allows the list owner to issue any request on auser's behalf._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _III. Requests Affecting Posting of Messages to a ListAPPROVE [tag][tag][tag].... [tag]If your list is set up as a moderated list with the list manager not editingthe individual messages (moderated-no-edit lists) then this will approve themessage identified by the tag number for posting to the specified moderatedlist.DISCARD [tag][tag][tag].... [tag]If your list is set up as a moderated list with the list manager not editingthe individual messages (moderated-no-edit lists) then this will discard themessage identified by the tag number.Both APPROVE and DISCARD will accept multiple tags on one line or on severallines, each ending in an ampersand (&) except for the last line._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _HOLD Suspend distribution of messages but still allows users and owners to sendrequests to the list.FREE Resume delivery of a held list, or reset the message-limit to zero. If thelistprocessor manager held the list, only he/she can free it._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _Regular Expressions:Many owner requests take regular expressions as arguments. A regularexpression specifies a set of character strings to match against, such as"any string containing digits 5 through 9" or "only lines containinguppercase letters." A member of this set of strings is said to be matchedby the regular expression. A simple example of a regular expression is theunix command "ls myfil*" which will return a list of all files starting withthe characters "myfil" such as myfiles.text, myfile1, myfile.new, etc. The *in myfil* tells the operating system to fill in the characters after myfilwith anything. The command line of a listproc request is more like a regularexpression as used in a database search. A regular expression in a databasesearch allow you to append words and concepts; for example, you could say"find all files starting with 'myfil' and all files ending with '.text'."With the above example only the file myfiles.text would come up because of thethree file names listed, that is the only one fitting both criteria. A morecomplicated search would be "find all files starting with 'myfil' and endingwith '.text' or '.new'." This search would turn up both the files calledmyfiles.text and myfile.new from the file names listed above.Some of the operators recognized by ListProcessor are:& is the logical AND operator| is the logical OR operator~ is the logical NOT operator< and > group expressions^ matches the beginning of the string$ matches the end of the string. matches any character* matches the preceding expression zero or more times+ matches the preceding expression one or more time[ and ] specify groups of characters\ is used to escape any of the above characters to force it to beinterpreted literally() store whatever is inside them and can be accessed with

where n is 1 number 1-9.Here are examples of requests that use regular expressions:lists global 'health|mental'~deathThe above will compile a list of lists that contain either the word 'health'or 'mental' in either their list name or description comment but will excludelists with the word 'death'. The way you should read 'health|mental'~deathout loud is; "health or mental but not death".lists global move$&dan$will search for all lists containing BOTH the characters 'move' AND 'dan' sothat move$ will return both movement and movies and dan$ will return bothdancing and danger. But in order for you to receive a reply, the list willhave to contain BOTH words. So a list about Dangerous Movies will show upin your search as well as a list about Movement and Dancing.ignore bart@^ar..+beta.orgThis example will ignore a user named bart whether he posts from ar1.beta.orgor from ar2.beta.org or art.beta.org.alias (.+)@host.domain \1@domainwill take anything inside the () and store it in \1 which is then accessed.For example, if homer@cs.domain sends a message, it will be translated tohomer@domain._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _End of ListProcessor List Manager/Owner Reference------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:48:40 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Users' ManualMessage-ID: < 9602200048.AA12870@hope.soils.wisc.edu List Processor 7.OCopyright (c) 1993 - 94 byThe Corporation for Research and Educational Networking (CREN)User ReferenceHere is a brief description of the set of user requests recognized by theListProcessor. This file is intended only as a reference guide to listprocessor requests. For a complete explanation of how the list processorworks, more detailed information on requests listed below, and examples of howto submit requests to the listprocessor, please read the Listprocessor UserManual.The Listproc 7.1 User Manual and Owner Manual are available from thevendor via anonymous ftp at ftp.cren.net as postscript files. The namesare listproc/ownerman.ps and listproc/userman.ps.Everything appearing in [] below is optional; everything appearing in <> ismandatory; all arguments are case insensitive. The vertical bar ("|") is usedas a logical OR operator between the arguments. Please note that the bracketsor braces or parentheses themselves are NEVER a part of the request. In thesyntax examples below, the word "list" must be replaced by the name of thelist for which your request applies. In cases where a password is called for,the word "password" must be replaced by your list password or a password givenyou by the list owners. Requests may be abbreviated, but you must give atleast as many characters as needed to distinguish the request from otherrequests or at least enter the first three characters.Keep in mind that when referring to a , that list may be of two kinds:local or remote, unless otherwise noted. Local lists are those which are runfrom the same host to which you are sending your e-mail request. Remote listsare those running on other hosts. When referring to a local list, yourrequest will be immediately processed; when referring to a remote list (a listserved by another ListProcessor on another machine which this system knowsabout), your request will be appropriately forwarded. Issue a 'LISTS' requestto get a listing of all local and known remote lists to this ListProcessor.Recognized requests are:HELP [topic]Without arguments a file giving a brief description of all requests. Otherwiseget specific information on the selected topic. Topics may also refer torequests. To learn more about this system issue a 'HELP LISTPROC' request. Toget a listing of all available topics, send a message saying 'HELP ALL'._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _LISTS [local|global [keywords]]Get a list of all local mailing lists served by this server (LISTS LOCAL), orof all known local and remote lists (LISTS GLOBAL) and a one line descriptionof each list. You MUST specify local or global in a LISTS request. Adding akeyword to the LISTS request causes the listprocessor to search only for thoselists containing that keyword in its list name or one line description. Ifmultiple keywords are specified, they are treated as a logically ANDed listof strings/regular expressions, that is, only names of lists containing ALLof the keywords will be returned. Keywords can be surrounded by quotes butthat is not required. Only those lists' descriptions that match the keywordsare listed._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _RELEASEVERSIONGet information about the current release of this ListProcessor system._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _INFORMATION [list]This file if no list is specified, otherwise get information about thespecified list._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _RECIPIENTS Get a list of all recipients (subscribers) of one list. The review requestcan also be used for this purpose._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _REVIEW [short|description|subscribers]Every list has associated with it a series of attributes which determine howthe list operates and what privleges you have in sending requests to thelistprocessor concerning the list. The review request allows you to get thelist's attributes or settings. Review will send you a short file ofgeneral information about the list and a listing of the current unconcealedsubscribers for the specified list. "Review short" or "review description" will result in your receiving only the short description file,not the subscribers. "Review subscribers" allows you to get only thenon-concealed subscribers list. If a list is private, members only may issuethis request. If the list is linked with any peer lists, your request will beforwarded to the appropriate server(s) also, except when the request is live,using ilp._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _RUN [ ]In some cases a list owner or manager will set up an executable program or ascript for subscribers to a particular list. The "Run" request will run thescript or program on your behalf. The "Run" request may be sent with theoptional arguments, if any are necessary. And you will receive the outputfrom stdout and/or stderr. To get a listing of all available commands to run,omit the arguments, i.e. issue a 'run ' request. You have to belong tothe specified list, and must have obtained the password from the list's owner;the owner's address may be found in the Errors-To: header line of eachdelivered message.NOTE: DO NOT send a run request to the listprocessor unless the list manageror owner has specifically told you that you can do this._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SET [ ]Each subscriber to a list has a series of five types of personal attributes orsettings associated with the subscription to the list. These five settingsdetermine how mail is sent to the subscriber by the list, what thesubscriber's password is, what the e-mail address the list processor knows theuser by, whether other subscribers can know if the person is subscribed to thelist, and a set of personal preferences for the list. The "set" request sentwithout the optional arguments, sends back a list of all current settings forthe specified list. Otherwise change the option to a new value for that list.Valid arguments are:mail ACK causes the list processor to send you a copy of all mail you sendto a list.NOACK prevents the list processor from sending you copies of mail yousend to a list.password change your list password.address change the e-mail address thatyou are registered with.conceal If set to yes, your name will be omitted from the list ofsubscribers if someone requests such a list.preference [preferences]Issue a 'help set' request for more information._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _QUERY Same as 'set ' with no arguments._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _STATISTICS {[subscriber email-address(es)] | [-all]}Get a listing of non-concealed subscribers along with the number of messageseach one of them has sent to the specified list. If the optional emailaddresses are given, then statistics will be collected for these users only.For example: stat foo-list john@address1.domain mary@address2.domain willgenerate statistics about these two subscribers to a list called foo-list."-all" compiles statistics for all users that have posted on the list(whether currently subscribed or not). If this request is submitted by thelist owner it will return all subscribers; when submitted by anyone else itwill return only non-concealed subscribers._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SUBSCRIBE JOIN The only way to subscribe to a list. Either subscribe or join may be used asthe request._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _UNSUBSCRIBE SIGNOFF Remove yourself from the specified list._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _PURGE Remove yourself from all local lists known to this host. You must use a validpassword from one of the lists to which you are subscribed._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _WHICHGet a listing of local mailing lists to which you have subscribed. There areno options with this request, it is sent as a single word._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _FAX [/password] [parts]Same as 'get', but it faxes you the files instead to the specified number.In some cases the host running the list processor will have access to a faxmodem. This request allows you to obtain text files by having them faxed toyou.NOTE: DO NOT send this request unless the list owner or manager hasspecifically told you that the host has access to a fax modem and that you areable to do this._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _GET [/password] [parts]Get the requested file from the specified archive Files are usually split inparts locally, and in such a case you will receive the file in multiple emailmessages -- an 'index' request tells you how many parts the file has beensplit into, their sizes, and the path to the archive; if you need to obtaincertain parts, specify them as optional arguments. If an archive is private,you have to provide its password as well._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _INDEX [archive | path-to-archive] [/password] [-all]Get a list of files in the selected archive, or the master archive if noarchive was specified. If an archive is private, you have to provide itspassword as well. The path to the archive is returned with the index._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _SEARCH ] [/password] [-all] Search all files of the specified archive (and all of its subarchives if -allis specified) for lines that match the pattern. The pattern can be anegrep(l)-style regular expression with support for the following additionaloperators: ' ' (negation), '|' and '&' (logical OR and AND), '<' '>' (groupregular expressions). The pattern may be enclosed in single or double quotes.Note: . matches any character including new line.view ] [/password] [parts]Same as 'get' but in interactive mode justs catenates the file on the screen._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _Help is available on each of the above requests. Help is also available onthe following topics:listproc: Learn more about this system and list management software ingeneral.live: Learn how to connect to this ListProcessor over the Internet with aninteractive client for live processing of your requests.------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 18:50:27 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Country CodesMessage-ID: < 9602200050.AA12875@hope.soils.wisc.edu /nsfnet/announced.networks/country.codes 7 Jan 1994ISO 3166(Version 3 with updates 1-58)Note: The following country codes are defined by the International StandardsOrganization. They do not indicate whether or not a country is "on theInternet". For a list of countries that are configured to exchange trafficwith NSFNET-connected networks, please get the file/nsfnet/statistics/nets.by.country.---------------------------------------------------------------------AFRICA and THE MIDDLE EAST - SARIAN LOUMAE ARE 784 United Arab EmiratesAO AGO 024 Angola (Republic of Angola)BF BFA 854 Burkina Faso (formerly Upper Volta)BH BHR 048 Bahrain (State of Bahrain)BI BDI 108 Burundi (Republic of Burundi)BJ BEN 204 Benin (Republic of Benin)BW BWA 072 Botswana (Republic of Botswana)CF CAF 140 Central African RepublicCG COG 178 Congo (Republic of the Congo)CI CIV 384 Cote d'Ivoire (formerly Ivory Coast)CM CMR 120 Cameroon (Republic of Cameroon)CV CPV 132 Cape Verde (Republic of Cape Verde)DJ DJI 262 Djibouti (Republic of Djibouti)DZ DZA 012 Algeria (People's Democratic Republic of Algeria)EG EGY 818 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)EH ESH 732 Western SaharaER ERI 232 EritreaET ETH 231 EthiopiaGA GAB 266 Gabon (Gabonese Republic)GH GHA 288 Ghana (Republic of Ghana)GM GMB 270 Gambia (Republic of the Gambia)GN GIN 324 Guinea (Republic of Guinea)GQ GNQ 226 Equatorial Guinea (Republic of Equatorial Guinea)GW GNB 624 Guinea-Bissau (Republic of Guinea-Bissau)IL ISR 376 Israel (State of Israel)IQ IRQ 368 Iraq (Republic of Iraq)IR IRN 364 Iran, Islamic Republic of (Islamic Republic of Iran)JO JOR 400 Jordan (Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan)KE KEN 404 Kenya (Republic of Kenya)KM COM 174 Comoros (Islamic Federal Republic of the Comoros)KW KWT 414 Kuwait (State of Kuwait)LB LBN 422 Lebanon (Lebanese Republic)LR LBR 430 Liberia (Republic of Liberia)LS LSO 426 Lesotho (Kingdom of Lesotho)LY LBY 434 Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (Socialist Peoples's Libyan ArabJamahiriya)MA MAR 504 Morocco (Kingdom of Morocco)MG MDG 450 Madagascar (Republic of Madagascar)ML MLI 466 Mali (Republic of Mali)MR MRT 478 Mauritania (Islamic Republic of Mauritania)MU MUS 480 Mauritius (Republic of Mauritius)MW MWI 454 Malawi (Republic of Malawi)MY MYS 458 MalaysiaMZ MOZ 508 Mozambique (Republic of Mozambique)NA NAM 516 Namibia (Republic of Namibia)NE NER 562 Niger (Republic of the Niger)NG NGA 566 Nigeria (Federal Republic of Nigeria)OM OMN 512 Oman (Sultanate of Oman)QA QAT 634 Qatar (State of Qatar)RE REU 638 Reunion (Department of Reunion)RW RWA 646 Rwanda (Rwandese Republic)SA SAU 682 Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)SC SYC 690 Seychelles (Republic of Seychelles)SD SDN 736 Sudan (Republic of the Sudan)SL SLE 694 Sierra Leone (Republic of Sierra Leone)SN SEN 686 Senegal (Republic of Senegal)SO SOM 706 Somalia (Somali Democratic Republic)ST STP 678 Sao Tome and Principe (Democratic Republic of Sao Tome andPrincipe)SY SYR 760 Syria Arab RepublicSZ SWZ 748 Swaziland (Kingdom of Swaziland)TD TCD 148 Chad (Republic of Chad)TG TGO 768 Togo (Togolese Republic)TN TUN 788 TunisiaTZ TZA 834 Tanzania, United Republic ofUG UGA 800 Uganda (Republic of Uganda)YE YEM 887 Yemen (Republic of Yemen)ZA ZAF 710 South Africa (Republic of South Africa)ZM ZMB 894 Zambia (Republic of Zambia)ZR ZAR 180 Zaire (Republic of Zaire)ZW ZWE 716 Zimbabwe (Republic of Zimbabwe)---------------------------------------------------------------------ASIA-PACIFIC - AMADOU JANNEHAF AFG 004 Afghanistan (Islamic State of Afghanistan)AQ ATA 010 AntarcticaAS ASM 016 American SamoaAU AUS 036 AustraliaAZ AZE 031 Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani Republic)BD BGD 050 Bangladesh (People's Republic of Bangladesh)BN BRN 096 Brunei Darussalam (formerly Brunei)BT BTN 064 Bhutan (Kingdom of Bhutan)BV BVT 074 Bouvet IslandCK COK 184 Cook IslandsCN CHN 156 China (People's Republic of China)CX CXR 162 Christmas IslandFJ FJI 242 Fiji (Republic of Fiji)FM FSM 583 Micronesia (Federated States of Micronesia)FO FRO 234 Faroe IslandsHK HKG 344 Hong Kong (Hisiangkang, Xianggang)ID IDN 360 Indonesia (Republic of Indonesia)IN IND 356 India (Republic of India)IO IOT 086 British Indian Ocean TerritoryIslands)JP JPN 392 JapanKG KGZ 417 Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Republic)KH KHM 116 CambodiaKI KIR 296 KiribatiKP PRK 408 Korea, North (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)KR KOR 410 Korea, South (Republic of Korea)KZ KAZ 398 Kazakhstan (Republic of Kazakhstan)LA LAO 418 Lao People's Democratic RepublicLK LKA 144 Sri Lanka (Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,formerly Ceylon)MH MHL 584 Marshall Islands (Republic of the Marshall Islands)MM MMR 104 Myanmar (formerly Burma)MN MNG 496 MongoliaMO MAC 446 Macau (Ao-me'n)MP MNP 580 Northern Mariana Islands (Commonwealth of the NorthernMariana MV MDV 462 Maldives (Republic of Maldives)NC NCL 540 New CaledoniaNP NPL 524 Nepal (Kingdom of Nepal)NR NRU 520 Nauru (Republic of Nauru)NZ NZL 554 New ZealandPF PYF 258 French PolynesiaPG PNG 598 Papua New GuineaPH PHL 608 Philippines (Republic of the Philippines)PK PAK 586 Pakistan (Islamic Republic of Pakistan)PW PLW 585 Palau (Republic of Palau)SB SLB 090 Solomon IslandsSG SGP 702 Singapore (Republic of Singapore)TF ATF 260 French Southern TerritoriesTH THA 764 Thailand (Kingdom of Thailand)TJ TJK 762 Tajikistan (Republic of Tajikistan)TM TKM 795 TurkmenistanTO TON 776 Tonga (Kingdom of Tonga)TP TMP 626 East TimorTV TUV 798 TuvaluTW TWN 158 Taiwan (Taiwan, Province of China)UZ UZB 860 Uzbekistan (Republic of Uzbekistan)VN VNM 704 Vietnam (Socialist Republic of Vietnam)VU VUT 548 Vanuatu (Republic of Vanuatu, formerly New Hebrides)WS WSM 882 Samoa (Independent State of Western Samoa)YT MYT 175 Mayotte (Territorial Entity of Mayotte)---------------------------------------------------------------------EUROPE - AMADOU JANNEHAD AND 020 AndorraAL ALB 008 Albania (Republic of Albania)AM ARM 051 Armenia (Republic of Armenia)AT AUT 040 Austria (Republic of Austria)BA BIH 070 Bosnia-Hercegovina (Republic of Bosnia and Hercegovina)BE BEL 056 Belgium (Kingdom of Belgium)BG BGR 100 Bulgaria (Republic of Bulgaria)BY BLR 112 Belarus (Republic of Belarus)CH CHE 756 Switzerland (Swiss Confederation)CS CSK 200 Czechoslovakia (obsolete)CY CYP 196 Cyprus (Republic of Cyprus)CZ CZE 203 Czech RepublicDE DEU 276 Germany (Federal Republic of Germany)DK DNK 208 Denmark (Kingdom of Denmark)EE EST 233 Estonia (Republic of Estonia)ES ESP 724 Spain (Kingdom of Spain)FI FIN 246 Finland (Republic of Finland)FR FRA 250 France (French Republic)FX FXX 249 Metropolitan FranceGB GBR 826 United Kingdom (United Kingdom of Great Britain and NorthernGE GEO 268 Georgia (Republic of Georgia)GI GIB 292 GibraltarGL GRL 304 GreenlandGR GRC 300 Greece (Hellenic Republic)HR HRV 191 Croatia (Republic of Croatia)HU HUN 348 Hungary (Republic of Hungary)IE IRL 372 IrelandIS ISL 352 Iceland (Republic of Iceland)IT ITA 380 Italy (Italian Republic)LI LIE 438 Liechtenstein (Principality of Liechtenstein)LT LTU 440 Lithuania (Republic of Lithuania)LU LUX 442 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)LV LVA 428 Latvia (Republic of Latvia)MC MCO 492 Monaco (Principality of Monaco)MD MDA 498 Moldova (Republic of Moldova)MK MKD 807 Macedonia (the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)MT MLT 470 Malta (Republic of Malta)NL NLD 528 Netherlands (Kingdom of the Netherlands)NO NOR 578 Norway (Kingdom of Norway)PL POL 616 Poland (Republic of Poland)PT PRT 620 Portugal (Portuguese Republic)RO ROM 642 RomaniaRU RUS 643 Russian FederationSE SWE 752 Sweden (Kingdom of Sweden)SI SVN 705 Slovenia (Republic of Slovenia)SK SVK 703 Slovakia (Slovak Republic)TR TUR 792 Turkey (Republic of Turkey)UA UKR 804 UkraineVA VAT 336 Vatican City State (Holy See)YU YUG 891 Yugoslavia (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia)---------------------------------------------------------------------THE AMERICAS - LATJOR NDOWAG ATG 028 Antigua and BarbudaAI AIA 660 AnguillaAN ANT 530 Netherlands AntillesAR ARG 032 Argentina (Argentine Republic)AW ABW 533 ArubaBB BRB 052 BarbadosBM BMU 060 BermudaBO BOL 068 Bolivia (Republic of Bolivia)BR BRA 076 Brazil (Federative Republic of Brazil)BS BHS 044 Bahamas (Commonwealth of the Bahamas)BZ BLZ 084 BelizeCA CAN 124 CanadaCC CCK 166 Cocos Islands (Keeling Islands)Christopher)CL CHL 152 Chile (Republic of Chile)CO COL 170 Colombia (Republic of Colombia)CR CRI 188 Costa Rica (Republic of Costa Rica)CU CUB 192 Cuba (Republic of Cuba)DM DMA 212 Dominica (Commonwealth of Dominica)DO DOM 214 Dominican RepublicEC ECU 218 Ecuador (Republic of Ecuador)FK FLK 238 Falkland Islands (Malvinas)GD GRD 308 GrenadaGF GUF 254 French Guiana (Department of Guiana)GP GLP 312 Guadeloupe (Department of Guadeloupe)GT GTM 320 Guatemala (Republic of Guatemala)GU GUM 316 GuamGY GUY 328 Guyana (Republic of Guyana)HN HND 340 Honduras (Republic of Honduras)HT HTI 332 Haiti (Republic of Haiti)JM JAM 388 JamaicaKN KNA 659 Saint Kitts and Nevis (formerly Saint Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla,Saint KY CYM 136 Cayman IslandsLC LCA 662 Saint LuciaMQ MTQ 474 Martinique (Department of Martinique)MS MSR 500 MontserratMX MEX 484 Mexico (United Mexican States)NI NIC 558 Nicaragua (Republic of Nicaragua)PA PAN 591 Panama (Republic of Panama)PE PER 604 Peru (Republic of Peru)PM SPM 666 Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Territorial entity of SaintPierre and Miquelon)PR PRI 630 Puerto RicoPY PRY 600 Paraguay (Republic of Paraguay)SM SMR 674 San Marino (Republic of San Marino)SR SUR 740 Suriname (Republic of Suriname)SV SLV 222 El Salvador (Republic of El Salvador)TC TCA 796 Turks and Caicos IslandsTT TTO 780 Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago)US USA 840 United States (United States of America)UY URY 858 Uruguay (Eastern Repuplic of Uruguay)VC VCT 670 Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesVE VEN 862 Venezuela (Republic of Venezuala)VG VGB 092 Virgin Islands, BritishVI VIR 850 Virgin Islands, U.S. (Virgin Islands of the United States)---------------------------------------------------------------------OTHERS - LATJOR NDOWGS SGS 239 South Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsHM HMD 334 Heard and McDonald IslandsNF NFK 574 Norfolk IslandNU NIU 570 NiuePN PCN 612 PitcairnSH SHN 654 Saint HelenaSJ SJM 744 Svalbard and Jan Mayen IslandsSU SUN 810 USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) (obsolete)TK TKL 772 TokelauUM UMI 581 United States Minor Outlying IslandsWF WLF 876 Wallis and Futuna Islands---------------------------------------------------------------------TOP-LEVEL DOMAINS..COM - SARIAN LOUM..NET - SARIAN LOUM..EDU - AMADOU JANNEH..ORG - LATJOR NDOW------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Feb 96 19:11:25 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Welcome to Dana Ott ...Message-ID: < 9602200111.AA12914@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i'm writing (again) to inform you that we've added 2 new members today (Monday). we'vejust added Sang Mendy in Berea (KY), and Dana Ott (at USAID). matter of fact, i was goingto put Sang's name in the subject line but i can't go back now, with the moody editor i'vegot. anyway, i believe Dana is the first non-Gambian on the list, and Sang is the first fromKentucky. welcome to Gambia-l, and please send us some intros when you have time.bye now.Katim------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Feb 1996 05:07:28 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Welcome to Omar courtesy of SAM ??Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960220045944.19511B-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu There's a senegalese prof at UC Irvine who may be interested in joining thegroup. It would be interesting to get his take on the Senegambiaimbroglio especially as he's had some connection to the armyand travelled to the Gambia on a number of occasions.He made one statement that rather astounded me."The confederation failed because it was not in the interest of a groupof Akus".Sammy please furnish necessary linkage so he can articulate hisreasoning.------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Feb 1996 05:11:41 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960220050900.19511C-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu This article on the UNCHS (Habitat) in Nairobi which is headedby Dr. Wally Ndow might be of interest.---------- Forwarded message ----------_______________________________________________________________________** P E A C E N E T W O R L D N E W S S E R V I C E **_______________________________________________________________________IGC Networks, 18 De Boom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107+1 415-442-0220 fax: +1 415-546-1794 e-mail: pwn@igc.apc.org _______________________________________________________________________*** 14-Feb-96 ***UNITED NATIONS: U.S. and U.N. Quarrel Over Housing Fundby Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (IPS) - The United States and the UnitedNations are embroiled in a dispute over the funding of an upcomingU.N. conference on human settlements (Habitat II).The United States has challenged the decision of the Nairobi-based Habitat secretariat to dip into a housing fund for 1.4million dollars to pay for the conference's preparatory work.''We do have serious questions about the financing andaccountability of activities in the centre in Nairobi and willurge the U.N. Inspector General to audit and investigate thoseactivities,'' said James Rubin, a spokesman for the U.S. Missionto the United Nations.But Wally N'Dow of Gambia, Secretary-General of Habitat II,says his secretariat has done nothing irregular or devious.''We did this very openly and very transparently,'' he saidhere Tuesday. ''All concerned knew about it, including thedonors.''The New York Times reported Sunday that several Westerncountries were demanding an investigation into the accounts of theJun. 3-14 conference in Istanbul, Turkey.Habitat II, which is being overseen by the Nairobi-based U.N.Centre for Human Settlements (UNCHS), is the last in a series ofmajor U.N. conferences since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio deJaneiro. The primary objective is to help resolve the world'shousing problem.The United Nations estimates that about half a billion peoplehave no homes or adequate shelter. In the next 20 years, nine in10 of the world's megacities are expected to contain more than 24million people, and all except Japan will be in the developingworld.The Habitat secretariat has borrowed about 1.4 million dollarsfrom a fund set up to aid housing projects in developingcountries. ''So far we have paid back 500,000 dollars, and we areactively pursuing the rest,'' N'Dow said.Mark Hildebrand, director of programmes at the Habitat office,told reporters the fund from which the money was borrowed was notearmarked to build houses for the poor. Rather, it financed theprogramme activities at the Habitat headquarters and technicalassistance to improve settlements. The fund supports projects in81 developing nations, Hildebrand said.Responding to questions from reporters, U.N. spokeswomanSylvana Foa said she did not know ''what all the fuss was about.''''When the United Nations borrows over a billion dollars frompeacekeeping operations -- not paying the money we owe to somevery poor countries -- to keep our regular programmes going, noone says anything,'' she said.''But when we borrow about a million dollars to give thisconference a shot in the arm, there is all this fuss and much ado.I think that some people have different values here,'' Foa said.When the General Assembly sanctioned the first U.N. conferenceon human settlements -- the 1976 Habitat I -- countries votedseven million dollars for the meeting. But when the Assemblycalled for Habitat II 20 years later, the body only voted for 1.7million dollars.N'Dow said that through ''our own efforts,'' the secretariathas been able to mobilise an additional 23 million dollars. As aresult, about 95 percent of the resources needed for Habitat II iscoming from external resources.N'Dow also pointed out that ''it has been known from thebeginning that in the absence of resources, no conferencepreparatory activities could take place.''''Yet, with only two years to go -- half the normal preparatorytime for such global conferences -- it was also clear we could notafford to wait the one year or so normally required for suchresources to start coming in,'' he said.N'Dow said that under these circumstances, he was forced toborrow some resources from the fund.''What I cannot emphasise too strongly is that everything hasbeen done in strict conformity with the applicable U.N. FinancialRules and Regulations,'' he said, adding that at no time did theprogramme of the U.N. Centre for Human Settlements suffer.The U.N. spokeswoman said there was nothing irregular aboutborrowing because ''we have been doing this for years.''''We need to get this conference on the road, that's forsure,'' Foa added. ''Those funds will be paid back.''(END/IPS/TD/YJC/96)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1995, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < ips-info@igc.apc.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < ipsrom@gn.apc.org >.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 Feb 96 14:35:51 GMTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Questions answeredMessage-ID: < 9602211435.AA02668@hpl.lut.ac.uk Hello Group MembersIn answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview ajounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full textof the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money fromfor all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did Godgive you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic. Answer:Do you magic your life?, asked Jammeh. No!, replied the jounalist.; and so theinterview continues...On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from Taiwan, no, there wasno declaration. The only time one knew of a special development account waswhen they fellout with Ebou Jallow.(their former spokesman).Can anyone tell me whether its right andproper for a ruling government to hold an account different from centralgovernment account which is administered by the Governor of central bank,Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.Thanks.Lang------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Feb 96 09:40:46 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE boys ARE ROBBING US BLIND, THAT'S WHAT!Message-ID: < 9602221540.AA21626@mx4.u.washington.edu LANG:YOU WROTE THE FOLLOWING:In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview ajounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the fulltext of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the moneyfrom for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how didGod give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic.Answer: Do you magic your life?, asked Jammeh. No!, replied the jounalist.;and so the interview continues...On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) fromAccountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.Thanks.Lang----------------------------------------------------------------------------IN ANSWER TO YOU QUESTION POSED AT THE END OF YOUR MAIL, I AM NO ACCOUNTANT,BUT I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT THESE boys ARE ROBBING US BLIND.MORRO.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Feb 1996 20:51:26 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Owners ManualMessage-ID: < 199602230151.UAA23021@auc.edu Greetings folks,Katim and the rest of ya'll, I have a situation on my hands as one of themanagers and would like further insight. A fellow by the name of ChristopherPhillips of the U.S. ARMY is requesting to join our group. The request came in from listproc:User christopher_r.phillips@mamc.chcs.amedd.army.mil has requested subscription to list GAMBIA-L.If you approve, send either of the following requests to listproc@u.washington.edu ....Well are we accepting Uncle Sam's people or not.LatJor.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Feb 1996 19:08:17 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Owners ManualMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960222184802.13049B-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu Interesting dilemma ! Since we have been relatively quiet the last fewdays, maybe we can a start discussion on this issue.Personally, I favor an open liberal membership policy until someoneproves unworthy of that trust before being expelled. Few weeks ago, webriefly embarked on criteria for membership but did not go far on it. Iwonder whether this U.S. army guy has any connection or experience toThe Gambia which he probabaly might, otherwise I cannot forsee what wouldhave triggered his interest in Gambia-l. May we can ask him whatinterested him in joining Gambia-l or whatever. Others, please give yourinput in this matter so that Latjorr, our subscription manager for theAmericas will act on it. Probably we should try and develop guidelinesand criteria for membership so that the subscription managers will not becaught in this dilemma and will be promptly decisive in future requests.As time goes by, I believe that we will be getting increased requests formembership.Roddie, how about the Senegalese professor from UC Irvine whomyou mentioned. Is he not going to request membership ? I am eager to hearhis theory on the sabotage of the Senegambian confederation by the socalled group of Akus.Katim, I was very busy this week. I promise that I will soon makethe announcements on Senegal-l, Africa-l and Soc.culture.african on theexistence of Gambia-l.Sang Mendy, our newest Gambian member, we are looking forward tohearing from you.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Feb 1996 17:39:40 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Owners ManualMessage-ID: < 199602232239.RAA02310@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu Personally, I don't think it would hurt the List by admitting anyinterested person. While none of us would mean bad by focusing on theissue of who gets in (something of a genuine security concern),any restriction on membership composition may upset the goal of thegroup- that is to bring together Gambians and those interested inGambian affairs.Another thing is that access to information on the list or the subscriberscan not be restricted by censoring the subscribers.The Highway is unfortunately no "save" place. Subscribers should onlybe aware of that.On the positive side it is possible that ugly ducklings can grow up intobeautiful swans.------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Feb 1996 20:32:41 -0500From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@auc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: membershipMessage-ID: < 199602240132.UAA27226@auc.edu About the concern I raised as to what our policy on accepting new subscriberswas, I agree with Tony that we should resolve the matter quickly. My own viewis that since we wish to make it an open forum to discuss matters relevant toGambia (and Africa), it is going to be very difficult to develop any meaningfulscreening method. Perhaps the case at hand is the example we were awaiting. Ifthis guy's address did not end with .army.mil, I probably would not have thoughttwice about accepting his application. What if he had a pc at home and wanted tosubscibe from that address? How would I have known who he was?The reason I brought this up in the first place was not so much out of concernfor letting someone in the US army (or any other army for that matter) joinGambia-l, rather to alert all subscribers of the reality that the group isindeed very very open! Intelligence gathering is a fact of life!LatJor.------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Feb 96 10:47:19 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@U.washington.edu Subject: membershipMessage-ID: < 9602241646.AA11144@mx4.u.washington.edu Latjor:So be it.Morro------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Feb 96 12:37:46 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscriptions ...Message-ID: < 9602241837.AA17789@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i'm sorry for being so quite for a while now. as always, it's been kinda hectic.i'm writing in response to questions about eligibility for membership of our list.ideally, we all want to have maximum screening of those who subscribe. in practice,this is easier said (and even easier to wish for) than done. foremost in the listof problems we face is the issue of getting the list to run just right. it seems itwill be a while yet.in the interim, i would suggest that our subscription managers just go ahead andadd people to the list. i will be sending them info on how to go about doing this.hopefully, we will fine-tune this to our liking one of these good days.well, i'll let you go on with your weekend.bye,Katim------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Feb 96 13:53:59 -0500From: "Dana Ott" < dott@usaid.gov To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: Subscriptions ...Message-ID: < vines.WBy7+Z1q9lb@BASA14037.usaid.gov Hello all:Let me just take a brief minute to introduce myself. My name is Dana Ott, Iwork for the Africa Bureau Information Center as part of a larger contract toUSAID. We're information providers mostly, with occasional research pieces.My interest in The Gambia stems from research I did there in 1993 - I livedin Kanifing for three months and interned at the African Centre for Democracyand Human Rights Studies on Kairaba Ave - my focus was on small countries anddemocratic development. I'm about to defend my PhD thesis (in about 3weeks!) and now I work here in DC as a contractor to USAID. I'm alwaysinterested to talk about The Gambia, especially with everything that has beengoing on there lately, and I think there is much to talk about re; theupcoming (hopefully) transition in July.I just want to say a word about the subscription issue - I think one of thebest things about living in a free society is that you can express you'reopinion - no matter what it is. I'm sure that we will disagree about variousissues, but that is the beauty of it - that we can disagree and that there isno "correct" opinion. Yes it is a bit risky to be inclusive - but I thinkthe potential benefits always outweigh the risks. I haven't seen anypostings from this military person, but I'd like to take the opportunity tosay welcome and let's talk about The Gambia!So..enough said. Let me raise a provocative question for thought..Jammeh et al have repeatedly said that the July22 movement is not a politicalparty...what do you think - and what are the implications for oppositionparties assuming the ban is lifted in March?Back to work,Dana Ott Phone: (703) 312-7192Research Analyst Fax: (703) 312-7199Africa Bureau Information Center Email: dott@usaid.gov ------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Feb 1996 11:14:26 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Owners ManualMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960224110554.25815B-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu I see no reason why we should not go for inclusivity until, as Tonyargues, a body is proven unworthy. If, in a worse case scenario, thisguy wants in only so that Uncle Sam can tap into the views and opinionsof the cyber-connected Gambian community in the US, thats fine! I thinkour debate has been balanced, has levelled criticism at both the Jawaraand Jammeh regimes, and has been all that a debate among mature citizenrycan be. For my money, the more ears we can reach the better.Tony: our senegalese compatriot is on a trip to Philadephia I believe toaddress the Reverend Sullivan's church. I'll get in touch when he returns.------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Feb 1996 16:20:24 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: Subscriptions ...Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960224155810.4753B-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu I want to take this opportunity and welcome Dana Ott to Gambia-l. I amextremely happy to have you on board and will be very interested in theperspectives of non Gambians who have lived in the Gambia. Concerning theissue, Dana raised about the July 22nd movement, all their actionspoint to the direction of a political party without admitting it. As I havepointed in the past, African politics are never played on a levelplaying field. Incumbents just do not loose elections. My instincts tellme that Jammeh will soon announce his candidacy and will be the declaredwinner a la Jerry Rawlings style. What are the ramifications for theopposition parties ? They do not stand a chance. After all who controlsthe election machinery ? Unless, Jammeh returns to civilian life andgo into farming as he had once said, without any stake at the electionwill probabilities of fair elections transpire.Please do not interprete my statements here as an endorsement ofthe AFPRC but it is just rather the cold realities, I believe willhappen. How about the remnants of the PPP regime, do you think that theyshould be allowed to make a come back and contest the elections underthe same or a different party banner ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 4************************ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.35 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |