GAMBIA-L Digest 3
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Why the Confederation failed
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
2) Re: Why the Confederation failed
by MANSALA@aol.com
3) Re: Why the Confederation failed
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
4) Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
5) Farrakhan for U.S. of Africa
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
6) gambia (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
7) Telephone lines in The Gambia
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
8) Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
9) gambia (fwd)
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
10) Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
11) Re: gambia (fwd)
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
12) Re: gambia (fwd)
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
13) Information on Gambia (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
14)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
15) Re: Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
16) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
17) Disturbing signs
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
18) AFRICA / CHINA / TAIWAN By WILLIAM EAGLE/WASHINGTON
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
19) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
by onjie@gemini.nlu.edu
20) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
21) Senegambian integration
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
22) Re: Senegambian integration
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
23) Re: Senegambian integration
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
24) Halifa Sallah's letter
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
25) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
26) The "Transition"
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
27) Re: The "Transition"
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
28) Gambia rulers pocketed loan cash -ex-president (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
29) Re: The "Transition"
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
30) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
31) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
32) Gambia to start voter registration on April 1 (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 13:59:28 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed
Message-ID: <199602111859.NAA29450@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
I am glad the discussion is getting closer to home now.
I think some valid points have already been made on the Senegambia
problem which certainly is not very different from the greater African
issue.
Personally I find myself in Lamin's camp. For any union to last both
parties had to benefit from it. To me that Senegal had
everything to gain and thats why they asked for it. They opted out
when they saw that they are losing. I think this sums it all. The
Conferation was meant to benefit all. If one sees that such benefits
are threaten they should have the right to opt out. Jawara wrongly
went into confederation in the first place but his refusal to take it
to referandum should have been a red flag to pro-ferderalist in
Senegal.
Coming to the economics, what had the Gambia got to gain from the
conferation? Economic integration was not by their definition any
integration. The Gambia had no such economy that could be integratted
with Senegal's. All the union called for was the Gambia to stop
importing from China or Europe and import from Dakar instead. It may
sound too extreme but that was the reality. Senegal could not lower
their tariffs for they have spent too much money on their industries
even though they could not compete globally. The Gambia under a
confederal Senegambia would be little different from now given that we
do not have any industy or money to establish one. Which means that
nder any Senegambia plans existing facilities had to be improved
before any new ones can be built. That would mean that instead of
settlements mushrooming in Bakoteh and kerr Sering we will be flooding
Dakar instead. Giving the poor literacy and manpower status of
Gambians, they would naturally find second place in an integrated
economy. Ofcourse I am assuming that there was full political
integration without another Senegalo-cassamnace relation which is very
difficult to attain.
On the other hand I think our these tiny economies can do well given
the direction and support. Many will agree with me that the average
citizen in the Gambia or Africa work as hard as one from a developed
country. The major difference is the management of what is produced.
The only thing most of our governments tend to succeed in is showing
us how to be greedy, reckless with common wealth and ofcourse power
hungry. People are sent to school to learn about allegiance and common
good ( both being central to national anthems) just to come out of
school and see people irresposibly behaving and getting away with
it. I think thats what is wrong and not the size of the economies.
n llegiancedemocracy but to
shown by their leaders it is the power majority of
our citizen are working as hard as but ou
Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 14:45:31 -0500
From: MANSALA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed
Message-ID: <960211144531_219470882@mail06.mail.aol.com>
Hi Fellows,
Allow me a little space to say what I think made the
confederation to fail miserably. First of all, Jarawa had no business
putting the Gambia under such a system. He was in deep waters and wanted
help and the only availabe alternative was to form a conferation. Secondly,
I concore with one of the members that the only benefactor from such a union
was clearly Senegal. In my opinion, Gambia had a better system. The country
was headed by ill-responsible leaders for the past thiry years. I do not
think that the Gambia was going to prosper if those cronnies were still in
power. (I am not an anti ppp, Just an opinion).
Gambia can be easily managed even without natural resourses which
every Gambian know. Our economy is so meager that even a layman can manage
it. It was unfornate that the so-called elite groups in Gambia were hoading
the little we were given by foriegn countries to help our selves. Honestly
speaking, the more I talk about the Gambia, more I tend to get into coma.
But no matter what, It is our country and we have to give each other ideas
on how it can be fully developed so that EVERY Gambian can benefit from it.
Mansala.
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 08:49:08 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed
Message-ID: <01I14BJ63SEA8WW2XV@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
I concur with Lamin entirely. I don't believe I justified the Senegalese
insistence that The Gambia shoulder the burdens of economic
restructuring as a part of the integration scheme. And regardless of
the benefits of a Senegambian state, the Jawara regime signed agreements
with the Senegalese in 1981 without a cool, clear-headed understanding
of what they were getting into and without popular consultation. These
reasons alone were signals of impending doom for the Confederation.
While discussing Confederation, etc. I suggest that we should not relegate
the very important "transition" process in The Gambia to the back burner.
Let's say more about that... Peace!
Amadou.
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 09:44:45 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?
Message-ID: <01I14DPQMXOY8WW480@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
PANA reported that Farrakhan visited the Gambia, Ghana, Senegal, Sudan,
Libya and South Africa with a 40-member delegation. Any info. on his
trip to the Gambia?
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 09:49:48 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Farrakhan for U.S. of Africa
Message-ID: <01I14DXVY4VC8WW480@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
From: IN%"100563.3237@compuserve.com" "Rene LAKE" 11-FEB-1996
To: IN%"74404.174@compuserve.com" "AAI", IN%"fayesall@endadak.gn.apc.org" "SALL El Hadji Amadou", IN%"MOAugust@packet.net" "Mark August", IN%"Damebaft@aol.com" "Dame BABOU", IN%"BAHM@cofc.edu" "Alpha Bah", IN%"100042.3641@compuserve.com" "CHARLES BEA
CC:
Subj: Farrakhan For United States of Africa
Return-path: <100563.3237@compuserve.com>
Received: from dub-img-2.compuserve.com by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457)
id <01I13S2J8OB48WW19F@pstcc.cc.tn.us> for ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us; Sun,
11 Feb 1996 23:22:36 -0400 (EDT)
Received: by dub-img-2.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515) id XAA13190; Sun,
11 Feb 1996 23:18:38 -0500
Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 23:16:49 -0500 (EST)
From: Rene LAKE <100563.3237@compuserve.com>
Subject: Farrakhan For United States of Africa
To: AAI <74404.174@compuserve.com>,
SALL El Hadji Amadou <fayesall@endadak.gn.apc.org>,
Mark August <MOAugust@packet.net>, Dame BABOU <Damebaft@aol.com>,
Alpha Bah <BAHM@cofc.edu>, CHARLES BEATTY <100042.3641@compuserve.com>,
Mark BRANNAN <72123.551@compuserve.com>,
Dave Alan Brazelton <76125.701@compuserve.com>,
CINDY BROWN <73061.3073@compuserve.com>,
Kevin Brown <73502.2004@compuserve.com>,
"\"W. J. Campbell\"" <wjc@email.unc.edu>,
cassandra <100520.2467@compuserve.com>,
Lamin Drammeh <Lamin.Drammeh@bio.uib.no>,
Walter Eadelman <weadel99@uther.calvin.edu>,
DON EDWARDS <donedwards@igc.apc.org>, Kenyatta's father <CERIKENGI@aol.com>,
HERB FRAZIER <frazierh@aol.com>, Marcos Freire <freire@gnv.ifas.ufl.edu>,
HOWARD FRENCH <73370.2603@compuserve.com>,
Michael A Gaitor <74747.3412@compuserve.com>,
Sousa JAMBA <100430.2304@compuserve.com>,
Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>,
Jean-Marie KABANDA <jkabanda@email.usps.gov>,
Daniel Kalitsi <70353.3156@compuserve.com>, KENYATTA <kgjazz@aol.com>,
FRANCIS KPATINDE <100523.3520@compuserve.com>,
ALVIN LEWIS <70642.626@compuserve.com>, Peter Limb <plimb@library.uwa.edu.au>,
Saphie LY <amarcho@web.apc.org>, Soloman Manyere <Soloman.Manyere@kj.uib.no>,
Mina Mauerstein-Bail <Mina.Mauerstein-Bail@undp.org>,
Vanetta Mills <75753.1565@compuserve.com>,
Mamadou NIANE <niane@vms.ccit.arizona.edu>, Noticias <yussuf@adam.uem.mz>,
MACEO POWELL <abpowell@andromeda.rutgers.edu>,
Elizabeth REID <ereid@undp.org>,
"Sharlene V. Roberson" <74451.131@compuserve.com>,
Jean-Louis SANKALE <jsankale@hsph.harvard.edu>,
Magueye SECK <mseck@curry.edu>, Sherry <76574.3433@compuserve.com>,
Carolyn Somerville <csomervl@andromeda.rutgers.edu>,
"S. COOKS H. THOMAS-LAKE" <73304.751@compuserve.com>,
Cesar Augusto Tique <tique@students.uiuc.edu>,
paula triplett <76554.2050@compuserve.com>,
Mike TURNER <jturner@shiva.hunter.cuny.edu>,
Joel Vignon <jvignon@hubcap.clemson.edu>,
Pande WAPENYI <75353.1235@compuserve.com>,
"Melvin Watt (D.N.C.)" <Melmail@hr.house.gov>,
Adolphe Zeze <azeze@waite.adelaide.edu.au>,
Hassan ZIADY <100730.105@compuserve.com>
Message-id: <960212041649_100563.3237_GHW38-8@CompuServe.COM>
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Zimbabwe-Aids
HIV/Aids Major Killers in Bulawayo
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The Bulawayo City Council
Health Department says HIV and Aids related illnesses are the
main cause of death among children and people in the productive
age group in Zimbabwe's second city.
The city's Deputy Director for Health Services, Dr Rita
Dlodlo, said every month the department recorded between 100 and
150 HIV and Aids related deaths among children below two years
and the sexually active and economically productive (20-45 years)
age group.
Dlodlo was presenting a paper at an inter-sectoral
workshop on a national code of practice on Aids and employment
held in the city on Thursday.
She warned that the city's economy would within the next
few years suffer as more workers succumbed to the disease,
causing a reduction in investment, production levels, product
quality, as well as income, savings and social security
resources.
++An HIV seropositivity sentinel survey we carried out
every two years since 1989 has shown an alarming increase in HIV
infection among the working age group in both men and women.
++In 1989, 10 percent of women seeking ante-natal care at
council clinics were found to be HIV positive, the figure had
trebled to 30 percent by the end of last year,++ said Dlodlo.
At a local sexually transmitted infections centre, 59
percent of patients, who were predominantly men, tested HIV
positive in 1989 and by the end of last year, the rate had risen
to 73 percent.
Tuberculosis patients were also surveyed from 1989 to
1993. It was found that HIV infection rose from 56 percent to 59
percent in the four years.
-0- PANA IM/TN/NDN/DS 08Feb96
ENG009 from SSS.024 (960208-13:44)
QN ENGPANA
..PANADKR
MSG024G/01E
Sudan-Parliament
>Parliament Halts Sessions To Prepare For Elections
>From Yahyia El-Hassan
PANA Correspondent
KHARTOUM, Sudan (PANA) - The Sudanese Transitional
National Assembly (parliament) went on recess Thursday to allow
members prepare for the election of a new parliament on March 6,
the speaker of the house, Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa announced.
Khalifa an army colonel, was quoted Thursday by state
radio as saying the assembly went on recess to allow those who
were candidates to prepare for the elections, and help to
mobilize the masses to exercise their constitutional rights.
The speaker said the recess would also allow legislators
who would like to go for the minor islamic pilgrimage (Umrat) in
Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to do so.
He explained that the suspension of the sittings did not
mean that the assembly which was appointed by Miliraty Ruler,
Gen. Umar El-Bashir had been dissolved. It would meet again on
the opening sitting of its elected successor as stipulated in the
regulations, he added.
However, the speaker did not say what would happen to
members who were not ++re-elected++ in the March polls.
Reports here last week said Khalifa will run for
parliament in the Daroushab Constituency of Khartoum-North.
He was known to be the second man in the movement that
brought Bashir to power in a Coup d'Etat in 1989, and became a
member of his ruling Revolution Command Council.
He was later named speaker of parliament.
Other outstanding figures running for parliament include
islamic leader Hassan El Tuirabi, generally regarded as the power
behind the Bashir government.
The independent Akhbar El Youm (News of the Day) daily
said Wednesday Turabi will run for the Manshia constituency in
Khartoum.
The assembly was appointed by Beshir to work as the
legislative arm of the ruling military council set up after the
coup which toppled the elected government of prime minister Sadik
Al Mahdi and dissolved all political parties.
-0- PANA YH/FON 8Feb96
ENG007 from SSS.045 (960208-14:26)
QN ENGPANA
..PANADKR
MSG045G/01E
Africa-Farrakhan, 1st Lead Writethru [Eds, corrects million in para ten]
Farrakhan For United States of Africa
>From Paul Ejime
PANA Staff Correspondent
LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - African American muslim leader
Louis Farrakhan proposed here Wednesday the creation of a
++United States of Africa++ to halt the wastage of the
continent's abundant human and natural resources.
Giving a public lecture in Lagos, he said ++Africa is
suffering from bad leadership and disunity++ under oppressive
neo-colonialist forces.
Punctuating his lecture, on the ++Role of African
Americans in African Development,++ with quotations from the
bible and the koran, Farrakhan described ++ignorance as the
blackman's greatest enemy.++
++Africans have European knowledge, but no guidance,++ he
said.
He conceded his proposed United States of Africa would not
be easy, with a multiplicity of tribes, but ++this is achievable
with determination,++ he added.
++You cannot achieve anything by putting tribe or religion
above nation,++ he said, stressing that a United States of
Africa, stretching from ++Cape to Cairo,++ held the key to
African survival.
He said that although civilisation started in Africa, one
adverse effect of more than 400 years of slavery is that many
Africans lack self-confidence.
African virtues have been thrown overboard in preference
for european knowledge and values, while ++the blackman has his
heart with the slave master, behaving and thinking like him,++
Farrakhan added.
He urged Africans to unite and rise above ++white
supremacy,++ which he described as ++unacceptable in the new
world order.++
According to him, the only solution is unity and effective
networking between Africans at home and those in the diaspora.
++Africa is today indebted to the robbers of the
continent by as much as 400 billion dollars, while she is being
asked to loan money with conditionalities is a new form of
slavery that must be rejected.++
On democracy, the controversial leader of the ++Nation of
Islam++ in America, said no country should dictate to Africa how
to run its affairs.
++I don't care if it is military or dictatorship, but
governments must be responsible to their people.++
Referring to the relative young age of many African
countries, he said ++we don't count age from confinement,
Africans must cut the umbilical cord to their slave masters.++
Farrakhan also has some strong words for African leaders.
He said their ++legacy should not be fat accounts in Swiss banks,
but their contributions to elevate the nation.++
++You must listen to your critics, just in case the
picture they are painting of you is right, so you can make
amends, ++ he added.
Turning to his own country, Farrakhan said ++America
should not push human rights or democracy from an arrogant
position as if everything is alright at home.++
He said ++there are abuses in every country because of
injustice which leads to rebellion and revolution.++
The moslem leader, who said he is also a student of the
bible said no country should claim perfection or pressurise
others to be like it.
He said only++ god wants human beings to take on his own
image.++
Farrakhan, who described himself as a victim of
++misinformation and disinformation campaigns++ dismissed
suggestion that he was a bigot, anti-semite or that hated white
people.
++I only speak the truth, because only the truth can set
you free,++ he said.
Farrakhan, who organised the controversial one-million
march of blackmen in December 1995, was in Nigeria as part of a
23-nation African tour.He has so far visited the Gambia, Libya,
Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.
-0- PANA PE/PBM 8Feb96
ENG012 from SSS.047 (960208-14:39)
QN ENGPANA
..PANADKR
MSG047G/01E
Sudan-Politics
Sudan's Opposition Seeks International Backing
>From George Ola Davies
PANA Staff Correspondent
PARIS (PANA) - Sudan's National Democratic Alliance which
groups all the opposition forces to the Khartoum regime, Thursday
described next month's general and presidential elections as a
bad joke.
The alliance is boycotting the polls which its spokesman,
Mansour Khaled, said were being held under a constitution that
denied all basic rights.
++The government has banned political parties, trade
unions and denies the freedom of the press,++ he said in Paris.
A one-time foreign minister under President Jafaar
Neimeri, Khaled is in France to brief government officials about
the alliance's ideals which hinge on democracy and the rule of
law. He has visited Washington, Brussels and London.
He expressed satisfaction at the response he got from
French foreign ministry officials. Paris, he added, was no longer
helping the Khartoum regime.
Sudan, he said, was using the elections as a cosmetic
means to improve its already tarnished image in the eyes of the
international community.
++It is too late for any chance of heart and the
international community should continue its isolation of
Khartoum,++ he said.
The alliance, he added, was ++a credible alternative to
Gen. Al Bashir's dictatorial regime whose smeared human rights
record has not been any secret.++
The alliance, he said, intended to return to all ethnic
structures which he said where erroneously destroyed by the
Neimeri regime without providing any alternatives. Such
structures are not permissible under the present regime which
governs by the Sharia law.
While paying homage to countries which voted January's
United Nations resolutioin 1044 condemning Sudan's support for
international terrorism, Khalid called for international
sanctions against the regime.
++An oil embargo will see the regime crushing within four
months,++ he said.
The fall of the Khartoum government, he added, will be
the beginning of the end of islamic fundametalism and
international terrorism.
Khaled equated Bashir's regime with that of Somalian Siad
Barre in his last days in power. The late Barre, he said, was
seen just as the mayor of Mogadisiu who lacked control over the
rest of the country.
The alliance's boycott of the forthcoming polls is being
backed by its determination to intensify the armed struggle
against the Khartoum regime.
++We will furnish all forms of aid to Sudan's People's
Liberation Front,++ of Col. John Garang, ++so that it could
continue its victorious move.++
The March elections will be the first in Sudan since
1989. The new parliament will be made up of 400 members of which
275 will be voted for. The remaining one-third were nominated by
the government in January.
-0- PANA GOD/OSS 8Feb96
ENG016 from SSS.058 (960208-16:12)
QN ENGPANA
..PANADKR
MSG058G/01E
Zimbabwe-Peanuts
Shortage of Groundnuts In Zimbabwe
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Zimbabwe is experiencing a
shortage of peanut butter after drought severely cut output for
groundnuts in the 1994/95 agricultural season.
A survey conducted by ZIANA on Thursday revealed that
major supermarkets had limited supplies of peanut butter while
some outlets did not have the commodity at all, while others had
only restricted ranges of the commodity.
Cairns Holdings, one of Zimbabwe's major peanut butter
manufacturers, confirmed the firm was operating below full
production capacity because of a shortage of groundnuts.
++We have actually failed to fulfil some orders because
of the shortage,++ said Tom Mswaka, the company's director in
charge of Group Services.
He said the company was liaising with the ministry of
agriculture to ascertain the availability of groundnuts while
inquiring about possible supplies from foreign companies.
++We would want between 900 tonnes and 1,500 tonnes of
shelled groundnuts annually on current market expectations. We
want a certain quality of the groundnuts and we are really
concerned about the shortage,++ Mswaka said.
Zimbabwean farmers produced 4,000 tonnes of shelled
groundnuts in the 1994/95 season. Normally, between 7,000 and
8,000 tonnes of groundnuts are needed to satisfy both the
domestic and external markets.
The drought had generally reduced availability of most
agricultural raw materials for the group which manufactures a
wide range of foods.
Cairns was forced to close its peanut butter
manufacturing plant for four months in 1993 after a serious
drought hit Zimbabwe.
-0- PANA ZIANA AB/TN/STC/FON 8Feb96
ENG017 from SSS.068 (960208-16:20)
QN ENGPANA
..PANADKR
MSG068G/01E
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 12:36:58 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gambia (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.960212123420.7742D-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi Fellows,
I just received this mail. I think this is a good thing;
foreign investment and all that. So I would be much appreciative
if any of you can send me or the guy some contacts of people who
can help him set up his business.
Thanks,
-Abdou.
Forwarded message ---------- Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 17:56:16 -0600
From: eric lapaille <eric@netline.be>
To: at137@columbia.edu
Subject: gambia
Hi,
Salam Alikoum,
I'm manager of an Internet company in Belgium, Europe.
I'm planning to begin a new life in Gambia and to create my own job
there. Do you have friends or family in Gambia who can help me
to do something in the computer and network business ?
Any advice would be welcome
Abaraka
eric@netline.be
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 09:42:22 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Telephone lines in The Gambia
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91l.960212093552.8990A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu>
Hi Everyone,
Has anybody attempted to make a telephone call to The Gambia during
this weekend. I have been trying since Friday the 9th and up to early this
Monday morning the 12th, I could not get through. I just got a message
indicating that one cannot get through to that country. Has anybody
experienced that over the weekend or know what is going on ?
Thanks
Tony
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 12:57:13 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.960212125426.7742E-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi Tony,
My mum (who is visiting) has been able to talk to The Gambia on
Sunday. Your problem could be with your carrier. I think some
carriers are experiencing problems with Gamtel; i.e fraud calls.
-Abdou.
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 96 12:28:13 CST
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: gambia (fwd)
Message-ID: <9602121828.AA01723@mx4.u.washington.edu>
GAMBIA-L:
I WOULD NOT ENCOURAGE ANY INVESTMENTS IN THE GAMBIA UNTIL THE MILITARY boys
HAVE FULLY COMPLIED WITH THEIR OWN TRANSITION SCHEDULE.
MORRO.
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 14:26:31 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia
Message-ID: <199602121926.OAA02469@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
Tony, I have had similar problems over the weekend. I haven't
succeeded in getting through.
Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 14:32:58 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: gambia (fwd)
Message-ID: <199602121933.OAA02490@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
I share similar views with Morro. Every effort should be made to see
that they return to barracks. Secondly communication business is one
that may be subjected to censorship and suspision one they establish
that anyone can access to the outside world.
In any case the investor is free to chose what he wants.
My best wishes to him.
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 05:33:58
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: gambia (fwd)
Message-ID: <199602122029.FAA05837@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Hi Abdou,
Foreign investment in the Gambia from anywhere is welcome provided it
is going to benefit the common people as well. As you may know, I come
from the trade and industry ministry which is active in seeking
investment in the country. Nevertheless, there are times when some
so-called investors use such opportunities to enrich themselves to the
detriment of the people, especially given our porous bureaucratic
system. All that said and done, we cannot sanction our own people by
following the West--which action I have always viewed as counter-
productive and unwise-- for in the end it is not the military that
suffers but our own innocent brethren.
I know of one young computer company in the Gambia called `Quantum'.
It is owned and operated by some ambitious young Gambians and they
may show some interest. The late Koro Cessay(of blessed memory) was
one the managers of the company. Maybe, this fellow in Belgium can
talk with them. He may also contact the Ministry of Trade and
Industry now located on Independence Drive (tel. 226886).
By the way, the former NIB later named National Investment Promotion
Authority has been merged with the Trade and Industry.
Yes, in agreement with Amadou I think we should redivert our focus and
discussion toward the burning issue of our transition. Do any of us
think that the military will hand over to a civilian govt. in July '97?
And why? Will we follow in the foot steps of Sierra Leone?
Bye!
Lamin Drammeh.
Date: Tue, 13 Feb 1996 12:01:53 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Information on Gambia (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.960213120017.18334A-100000@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu>
Dear Katim,
Can you please send me the intro info you have on The Gambia. I
seem to have become a clearinghouse for the country (mainly
because of my homepage, I think).
Thanks,
-Abdou.----------
Forwarded message ---------- Date: Tue, 13 Feb 96 10:29:55 0100
From: Verstraten <mail361@rsftew.luc.ac.be>
To: at137@columbia.edu
Subject: Information on Gambia
Dear fellow student,
I'm studying applied economic sciences at a Belgian University in Diepenbeek.
Because I just finished exams, I will go to Gambia.
It is rather difficult to find GOOD information concerning this country.
If it is not too much asked, could you please tell me more ?
- Current exchange rate, living standards, prices, how to behave (very
important, because I am a globie, not a tourist),wildlife, precautions,...and
lots more .
I can not thank you enough for your help,
Sincerely,
Verstraten Patrick
Belgium.
Date: Tue, 13 Feb 1996 14:26:06 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.90.960213140109.4614A-100000@muddhp19.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi Fellows,
I am writing in regards to the issues of transition and foreign
investments. With regards to the transition, it is very unlikely that
the army would willingly giveup power and return to the barracks. I say
army and not Yaya Jammeh because Yaya Jammeh is but a symptom of a
Gambian disease. Even if he were to step down, what is to prevent a
Sergeant from carrying out his own coup. Added to this is the fact that
Yaya Jammeh is showing more and more signs that he is here to stay.
Among these signs; the withdrawal of the NDI, the delay in the
implementation of the "timetable", a continuation of the "ban" on
political parties, an increase in repression, and a changes in some
cabinet posts. To tell you guys a funny story, I have an uncle who is
part of the repressive "investigate" police ( I have forgotten their
acronym). Well, these guys are so paranoid that they locked up two of my
aunts ( one is a school teacher) because of suspicion that they were
"threatening state security". Apparently, my uncle had seen his past own
catching up with him for his own thuggish mates were suspicious of him.
Repression for the first time is seeping down to uninvolved, apolitical Gambians. People are afraid to talk to ..
and the changes go on. I say all this because anybody who is about to
hand over power is unlikely to go about repressing his own people. It
is also this climate of fear that would eventually tempt Jammeh to stay
own; because he has no reason to fear opposition to his plans.
In regards to foreign investment I agree that people should
abstain from keeping afloat those soldiers. However, be advised that
Gambian is now getting money form countries like Iran and Libya. So Yaya
and his boys are not in want of money. There is convincing evidence that
of the $30 million that Taiwan paid The Gambia to restore relations, 3
million of it found its way into an account in Switzerland owned by Lt.
Yaya Jammeh. So ultimately the only function of sanctions would be to
spur Gambians into opposing Jammeh. A theory that has yet to succeed in
the history of sanctions. Look at Iraq, Libya, North Korea , etc. I
know Gambia's economy would not be able to withstand much stress, but
Gambians are also not reknown for their anti-authoritarian attitudes.
I know this has been too long but you must excuse me for I get
easily animated talking about The Gambia.
Date: 14 Feb 1996 09:44:36 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?
Message-ID: <2787962846.30916806@inform-bbs.dk>
Dear Amadou.
The following article is from "The Point" newspaper of January 29, 1996.
Mr. Farakhan visited The Gambia after his trip to South Africa.
By Jai Marong.
The renowned Black American Muslim preacher, Mr Louise Farakhan, has
vehemently argued that we must take our bowls from the kitchens of Europe.
"The AFPRC Government wants you to feed yourselves, clothe yourselves and
shelter yourselves; as long as you let somebody else feed you, you will
always be their slave" added Mr. Farakhan.
Mr. Farakhan, made these remarks in a live message broadcast over
Gambia TV.
Eleborating on the theme of self suffecincy and independence, he
pointed out that since nothing is wrong with our hands and land, we could
rely more on our own products to feed us. "The surplus of this food could
be sold to others" said Mr. Farakhan. He further noted that the reason the
Japanese are respected all over the world was because Japan is a leading
country in economic development.
Turning his attention to Africa, he strongly asserted that Africa
could be the supper power of the 21st century if our recurces are pooled
altogether. "If Africa ever comes up to be the greatest continent it was
destined to be, all our people everywhere will be honoured and respected."
Expressing his opinion on the verious tribes in the Gambia, he
described it "as wonderful to be a member of a tribe. He went on to quote a
Sura in the Holy Quran in which Allah says "We created you into tribes and
families so that you may know each other."
We cannot be successful without Allah, continued Mr. Farakhan, there
is no way that we can do what He demands of us if we do not submit entirely
to His will-quoting a Sura in the Quran in which Allah says "Me and Me
alone should you woship."
Attributing the problems of the world to lack of Justice, he further
described Justice as the wepon that Allah will use on the Day of Judgement.
"It is also the principle of fair deal as long as we have suffered under
colonialism and slavery."
He potrayed the AFPRC Government as government that is seemingly
concerned with the principle of Justice and as long as Justice is present;
freedom is enjoyed. "If you have freedom and Justice in line, the next
thing is equality concluded Mr. farakhan.
Mr. Halifa Sallah has written a nine-page open letter to the Head of State
Chairman of the AFPRC, and a copy to all council members where he urged
them to "simply transform AFPRC into a party and tell the people that if
they are happy with its work so far they should vote for it to continue";
since The AFPRC has a programme and platform. The "No election" agenda, Mr
Sallah said, "is not likely to win the AFPRC international credibility."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Head of state Captain Yahya Jammeh has told British Channel 4 TV in an
interview on 31st january at State House that there will definately be
general and
presidential elections `by July 1996'.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 96 09:54:18 CST
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
Message-ID: <9602141554.AA00398@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
Momodou Camara's mail, does revail a disturbing pattern of collusion &
collaboration between Hallifa Sallah and the AFPRC. I wonder if the
Gambia-L member in The Gambia could provide us with the full text of Sallah's
open-letter by Thursday, February 15, 1996? I do not support any sort of
AFRPC participation in the elections, but I'll reserve my comments until
I have had a chance to see the full text of the letter. Once received, I
do feel that all of us should make an effort to respond in the press both
in The Gambia and abroad. Our long silence is finally over.
Morro.
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 12:02:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Disturbing signs
Message-ID: <01I17AL3MNAA8WYAN8@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
Fellows:
Perhaps I am looking at events from a tainted perspective or we are
slowly seeping into major national crises.
(1) Peruse the political appointments and civil service personnel
changes made by the AFPRC and tell me what you see... And what about
the businesses/individuals who are now getting government contracts.
Are policy decisions being made on the basis of irrelevant criteria?
What kind of impact would this have on the viability of the nation's
political dispensation?
(2) There seems to be a new emphasis on ethnic groups and tribes in
the conduct of public affairs. This could prove to be very divisive;
worst, it could spell turmoil for our multi-ethnic, ministate.
I received a newsletter from the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, just
yesterday. The newsletter is titled in Pulaar (Fulani), which is
perfectly o.k. But then there is a statement describing the Fula as
one of the major ethnic groups in the Gambia; and that they are
known for their truthfulness and straightforwardness. In addition,
two full pages are devoted to the history of the Jola. I won't see
any problems with these under normal circumstances.
But they are clear symptoms of the AFPRC's conscious efforts
to divide the country along ethnic lines to maintain its grip on
power.
Please tell me I am wrong; and that I am reading too much
into what the AFPRC is doing? Otherwise... Oh! No! I can't say!
Amadou.
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 12:08:11 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: AFRICA / CHINA / TAIWAN By WILLIAM EAGLE/WASHINGTON
Message-ID: <01I17BDHMT1E8WXQPU@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
DATE=2/14/96
TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=5-32448
TITLE=AFRICA / CHINA / TAIWAN
BYLINE=WILLIAM EAGLE
DATELINE=WASHINGTON
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: CHINA'S LONGTIME RELATIONSHIPA WITH COUNTRIES IN AFRICA
ARE BEING CHALLENGED INCREASINGLY BY TAIWAN. WILLIAM EAGLE
REPORTS FROM WASHINGTON.
TEXT: LAST MONTH, SENEGAL JOINED NINE OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES IN
RECOGNIZING WHAT CHINA CALLS A RENEGADE PROVINCE. GAMBIA SHIFTED
ITS LOYALTIES FROM CHINA TO TAIWAN EARLIER AND IS SAID TO HAVE
BEEN AWARDED UP TO 35 MILLION DOLLARS BY THE TAIWAN GOVERNMENT.
TAIWAN ALSO IS REPORTED TO HAVE BEEN HELPING NIGER BY PAY THAT
COUNTRY'S CIVIL SERVANTS.
SENEGAL'S MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS, SERIGNE DIOP, SAYS THERE
WAS NO DEAL.
// DIOP ACT IN FRENCH W/ ENGLISH TRANSLATION //
FINANCIAL CONSIDERATIONS WERE NOT THE BASIS OF
SENEGAL'S DECISION. SENEGAL HAS MAINTAINED A CONSTANT
PRINCIPLE FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS NOW -- TO HELP BRING
TOGETHER PEOPLE AND CONSOLIDATE PEACE IN THE WORLD.
NOW, IF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TAIWAN BRING
FINANCIAL, COMMERCIAL AND ECONOMIC RELATIONS AS WELL --
THE GOVERNMENT OF SENEGAL WELCOMES IT.
// END ACT //
THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA RESPONDED BY CLOSING ITS EMBASSY
IN DAKAR.
// OPT // ALTHOUGH TAIWAN IS MAKING GAINS IN AFRICA CHINA IS
PURSUING A CHOCOLATE-PRODUCING JOINT VENTURE IN THE WORLD'S
LARGEST COCOA PRODUCER, IVORY COAST. AND IT IS SIGNING CONTRACTS
TO OPEN MARKETS IN ZAIRE'S TRANSPORTATION AND MINING SECTORS. //
END OPT //
THE BIGGEST PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION IS SOUTH AFRICA. IN 1976,
THE APARTHEID GOVERNMENT ESTABLISHED TIES WITH TAIWAN. BUT MANY
IN THE COUNTRY'S NEW MULTI-RACIAL GOVERNMENT HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT
THAT POLICY.
WILLIE BREITENBACH IS A PROFESSOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE AT
STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY IN CAPE TOWN. HE RECOMMENDS DUAL
RECOGNITION.
// BREITENBACH ACT //
THERE WERE TWO GERMANIES, TWO KOREAS, AND TWO VIETNAMS.
THERE'S ALSO TWO CHINAS. [THE OTHER STATES] ENJOYED
DUAL RECOGNITION. THE ANALOGY IS THERE.
// END ACT //
PROFESSOR BREITENBACH SAYS NELSON MANDELA'S POLITICAL CLOUT COULD
BE USED TO FORCE THE MAINLAND TO ACCEPT DUAL RECOGNITION.
// OPT BREITENBACH ACT //
NELSON MANDELA IS THE FLAVOR OF THE MONTH. HE IS
CREATING A NEW PRECEDENT IN INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS,
LIKE DEMANDING THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT SHOULD RESPECT
HUMAN RIGHTS. TAIWAN HAS A GOOD HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD
SINCE IT DEMOCRATIZED SEVEN YEARS AGO. MAINLAND CHINA
STILL HAS THE BLEMISH OF THE TIANAMIN SQUARE MASSACRE
AND SO ON. MANDELA SHOULD TRY TO ENGAGE PEOPLE IN
MAINLAND CHINA TO [RECOGNIZE BOTH CHINAS].
// END ACT., END OPT //
TAIWAN HAS ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST TRADING NETWORKS AND HAS
ONE OF THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES. SOUTH
AFRICAN TRADE WITH TAIWAN IS AMOST FOUR TIMES GREATER THAN WITH
THE CHINESE MAINLAND. AND, TAIWAN WANTS TO INVEST IN SOUTH
AFRICA'S AMBITIOUS RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.
SOME ACCUSE TAIWAN OF USING ITS WEALTH TO ACHIEVE ITS POLITICAL
GAINS. ONE IS SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICAL ANALYST GREG MILLS:
// MILLS ACT //
PRESIDENT MANDELA ADMITTED A COUPLE OF MONTHS BACK THE
TAIWANESE GOVERNMENT DID GIVE THE A-N-C 10 MILLION U-S
DOLLARS TO HELP TOWARD THE A-N-C'S ELECTION CAMPAIGN FOR
THE APRIL, 1994, ELECTIONS. THIS WAS GREETED WITH
OUTRAGE BY THE OPPOSITION -- AS AN EXTENSION OF TAIWAN'S
CHECKBOOK DIPLOMACY.
// END ACT //
MR. MILLS, WHO DIRECTS THE SOUTH AFRICAN INSTITUTE OF
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IN JOHANNESBURG, SAYS IT'S TIME TO BREAK
TIES WITH TAIWAN -- AND GRANT SOLE RECOGNITION TO MAINLAND CHINA.
// OPT // HE SAYS HONG KONG WILL SOON BE UNIFIED WITH THE
MAINLAND AND THEIR COMBINED TRADE IS GREATER THAN TAIWAN'S.
SOUTH AFRICA NOW ENJOYS MOST FAVORED TRADING STATUS AND LANDING
RIGHTS IN HONG KONG. THOSE TIES WILL HAVE TO BE RENEGOTIATED
WHEN CHINA GAINS ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL NEXT YEAR. SHIFTING
RECOGNITION TO THE MAINLAND COULD SIMPLIFY THAT PROCESS. // END
OPT //
AS TENSIONS GROW BETWEEN TAIWAN AND CHINA, SO DOES THE PRESSURE
FOR AFRICAN COUNTRIES TO TAKE SIDES. BUT IN THE DAYS OF BUDGET
CUTTING AND ECONOMIC AUSTERITY -- MANY AFRICANS SAY CHOOSING
BETWEEN TWO WEALTHY BENEFACTORS IS THE LEAST OF THEIR WORRIES.
(SIGNED)
AFR/WE/CF
14-Feb-96 11:55 AM EST (1655 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 96 17:19:03 WET
From: onjie@gemini.nlu.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
Message-ID: <9602141719.AA12135@ gemini.nlu.edu >
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 13:57:39 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
Message-ID: <199602141857.NAA09401@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
>
Can somebody help me crank htis out. Perhaps a decoded version
would do me god.
Thanks
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 14:25:11 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Senegambian integration
Message-ID: <199602141925.OAA09490@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
Hi folks
I found this in a geographic book on Senegal and the Gambia.
"... The Gambians are the impoverished orphans of an accident of
political history- the political obstruction of the river. Their
country has for long been unviable as a colonial unit, and it would
plainly be so as an independent country, short of some unlikely
miracle such as striking oil-...
...Political integration or federation with Senegal would appear
self-evidently desirable.... Yet separation has gone for long
that the different colonial policies and methods of
France and Britain have uneffacebly different political, social and
economic imprint unpon the two countries. ..
Association, federation and more so complete integration with Senegal
would thus be most difficult...."
Harrison Church, 1963
Fears of Chiefs losing power and civil servants in Banjul going unemployed are
some of the problems against a Future Senegambia saya Harrison
Church.
How revelant are these comments some 33 years after? How can we blame
the failure of the confederation to the problems Harrison Church
outlined in his final remark?
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 19:09:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Senegambian integration
Message-ID: <01I17PXF0CIA8WY90X@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
Fear by the British-oriented Gambian bureaucrat of being swallowed up
by the supposedly more sophisticated and French-oriented Senegalese
bureaucrat has oft been cited by many observers as one of the
major impediments to full integration. I see an element of truth in this
thesis.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 21:46:47 -0500
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Senegambian integration
Message-ID: <199602150246.VAA21493@auc.edu>
While the truth in this observers statement is self-evident, we must go beyond
mere acknowledgement and seek a permanent solution to it.
Many commentators have eloquently spoken about the reasons for why the Sene-
gambian state did not become a reality after 'independence', so I will not
belabor the issue any further.
Instead let me just make the observation that perhaps one other factor that we
could examine further is the fact that both nations received their independence
before there was time to develop a revolutionary movement for independence. In
my view, the lack of this element in the independence movements of both nations
was and continues to be the reason why we have not become bold enough to solve
this problem.
What are your opinions folks?
LatJor.
Date: 15 Feb 1996 12:02:20 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Halifa Sallah's letter
Message-ID: <1010946013.4934929@inform-bbs.dk>
Hi Morro !
Acording to the Point Newspaper of 8 Feb. 1996, Mr. Halifa Sallah's letter
was also sent to the press.
The letter which is in two parts, touched on "The Current Concern Of The
Nation" as seen by FOROYAA and "The way Foward". The point wrote only a
part of the letter which reads thus:
"In our view, the transition programme is a national agends. Whether the
international community finances it or not, Gambians should adhere to it
because it is the best instrument we have to put together.
The Civic Education Pannel should activate its promotional and
co-ordinating work by drawing all those who wish to carry out civic
education into the arena to do so within the framework of the National
goals. This will make Gambian society a lively society because of the
debate regarding our common destiny.
The Independent Electoral Commission needs to draw up a programme of
action. All Gambians, here and abroad, should be ready to lobby
international organisations and foriegn governments for financial and
material support to ensure that it does its work satisfactorily.
If we proceed on this path and have a free and fair elections, any feture
government would know that it is sacrifice and great expectations which had
made it possible for it to be elected and those great expextations must be
fulfilled to justify why it should lead.
Furthermore, the human rights envirument could be improved by addressing
all calls for the release of detainees on a case by case basis. National
events as well as other ceremonies could be utilised to withdraw court
cases or release detainees who without any zeal to find themselves in the
same situation again. decrees authorising detention without trial could be
repealed. This would enable the AFPRC to win back territory.
The AFPRC declared itself provisional from its very inception. It accused
the Jawara regime of corruption and promissed rectification. It accused the
Jawara regime of keeping the people ignorant in order to manipulate them
and promised civic education. It accused the Jawara regime of not having an
Independent Electoral Commission and promised to establish one inorder to
guarantee free and fair elections.
Now that a transition programme is established, it must be seen to have
achieved its aim within the established time frame in order to earn
credibility. If it fails to earn credibility, it will be robbed of moral
support.
In our view, gambia is not Uganda which was torn by civic strife for
decades and requiring strong mesures to rule in peace. It is not Sierra
Leone which is now torn by war. It is not Libya which moved from a monarchy
directly to populist agenda. Gambia has an electoral tradition. Since the
1920s there was struggle for elected representation by people like Edward
Francis Small. The call for no taxation without represantation was an
economic
agenda to put hospital and roads in service of the people. It is the
politicians of the later years who reduced democracy to merely casting
votes. Those who pioneered the elective principle wanted to lead so that
their tax money would be utilised in their interest and to remove them from
office if they failed to do so. This is the culture which was not built.
This is why votes have not been transfered into better lives. This is the
culture which should be built upon now. Any group of people who helps to
consolidate that culture will earn a place in Gambian history forever. This
is what the AFPRC should yearn for.
(to be continued) perhaps in the next issue of the
Point.
I am also looking foward in getting a FOROYAA suppliment on the letter.
I think that since the AFPRC members are also Gambians, they could stand as
candidates in an election provided they become civilians.
But would it be fair with the monopoly they have right now?
I have my doubts too!
Date: Fri, 16 Feb 1996 21:34:46
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
Message-ID: <199602151230.VAA16014@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
I think what Mr. Halifa Sallah was implicitly telling the AFPRC is that
they should either stop their seemingly dubious campaigning or openly
declare that they want to throw their hat into the political ring.
>From what I garnered, the AFPRC continues to invade the provinces
with rhetorics and political propaganda that only fit a political
party. What Mr. Sallah is trying to say, provided I understand the
quotation made by the Point correspondent, is that the junta should
clearly spell out its stance toward the proposed July 1996 election.
The AFPRC should either become non-partisan forthwith or become a
political party with vested interest in the election by declaring so.
However, all indications are pointing to the fact that the AFPRC wishes
to stay in power. Their strategies and utterances show these signs in
no unclear terms, and I will be more than surprised if the elections
go on as scheduled without an AFPRC party or an AFPRC-backed party.
In any case, did Taiwan give the Gambia $35m or $30m. A friend of mine
who is American and a student here went to Taiwan some time ago. In
fact he is the first person who told me about the cash offering made to
the Gambia which he stated as $35m. Does anyone know what figure the
AFPRC declared to the Gambian people, and is it true that when quizzed
by the Gambia people about the sources of funds for the ongoing projects
the AFPRC said the money came from God? Could someone throw more light
on these and shake me from my `ignorance'? Moreover, is the AFPRC not
adopting `politiking tricks' similar to the previous regime by failing
to explain most of the dismissals and the way the state is being run?
Equally intriguing, has the intelligensia in the Gambia awaken from
its slumber and docility? They have a moral obligation to `speak out
loud and clear', you know.
Best wishes!
Lamin Drammeh.
Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 10:04:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The "Transition"
Message-ID: <01I18KLBCIWY8WYSM3@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
My dear fellows:
Jammeh has the right to compete for political power and to be elected
by those voters who believe in what he represents--provided that he
meets constitutional requirements for candidacy.
The problem, however, is that the transition process has assumed an
unfortunate shape and it is already taking the wrong direction.
Regardless of what label the regime attaches to Jammeh's meetings and tours
around the country, he and the AFPRC have, in effect, been engaging
in political campaigning; at the same time that partisan political
activity is supposed to be banned.
There are the so-called Committees for the Defence of the
Revolution as well as the July 22nd Movement which engage in mobilizing
support for the military regime and laying the groundwork for a very
probable civilianization.
To make matters worse, Jammeh's public pronouncements leave very
little to be desired. He talks about killing, slaughtering, etc. in
reference to those who do not share the AFPRC's perspective. The
regime may succeed in instilling fear in many Gambians, but some
others will continue to bide their time and plan for the day of
reckoning. Jammeh needs only to be reminded of the fate that befell
President Doe of Liberia (after TEN YEARS at the helm).
I sincerely don't BELIEVE that the AFPRC will hand over power to
a civilian, democratic regime in July as scheduled. I see a few
probable senarios:
(1) A palace coup (Sierra Leone-style) leads to a revision of the
transition program, extending militarism in The Gambia.
(2) Fraudulent elections coupled with the fearful atmosphere
created by the military junta ensure that Jammeh or some pro-military
candidate is "elected."
and (3) The AFPRC baits civilian power brokers and creates the
necessary environment to legitimize a nullification of the elections
(Nigeria-style).
What do you think? What can we do to ensure the best possible
outcome?
Amadou.
Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 11:46:37 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The "Transition"
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91l.960215084428.23255A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Amadou, you hit it on the right spot. We will be extremely naive to
entertain any thoughts that Jammeh and The AFPRC will relinquish power
back to civilians and return to the barracks. I can envision a Jerry
Rawlings style emulation by declaring himself as civilian, and off
course winning or declaring himself and The AFPRC party or backed party
garnering the majority of votes. After all that is part of the African
leaders's psyche, to consolidate and remain in power if not for life,
then for the longest period of time possible. As Youssou Ndour correctly
sings in one of his songs " Africa remembers " NIT KU NYUL LA BUGA NGUR
( black people like to rule or govern ) is quite undisputable.
As well as I can remember, only two incumbent African leaders
have ever been removed from power through the ballot box. 1967, in Sierra
Leone, Siaka Stevens defeated then Prime Minister Albert Margai and fews
years ago in Zambia, Chilubua ( something like that ) ousted President
Kenneth Kaunda in the presence of world wide scrutiny with International
Observers at the scene. I will emphasis that those two incidences were
aberrations. The point is that The African political landscape is never
played on a level playing field. Incumbents control all the political and
election machinery and illegally use public resources for their benefits
to campaign. Above all elections are rigged and thus fraudulent. We have
all been witnesses to all those things in the 30 year rule by Jawara and
his PPP party. A case in point, the last general elections that I
witnessed in The Gambia was in 1972. In my constituency
Banjul South,
then Finance Minister Garba Jahumpa was the PPP candidate opposed by
Dodou Taal ( UP ) before he " crossed the carpet " to PPP. I remembered
that at that time Dodou Taal was the heavy favorite because the people of
Half die district were extremely upset at Jahumpa. However to everybody's
shock, Jahumpa was declared the winner. In the preceding
election of 1967, Jarhumpa duped P.S. Njie leader of the United Party ( UP )
into forming a coalition under the banner of UP/Congress Party.
Consequently, Jahumpa was overwhelming elected in Banjul South against
Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh, his PPP opponent. Immediately, after the
election and with spirit of opportunism he joined the long line of party
switchers into the PPP which included MC Cham, MC Jallow, Andrew (Assan)
Camara, Badara Njie etc and got rewarded with a cabinet post. Another
example of election manipulation was that Banjul used to be originally
divided into five voting constituencies: Half Die, Soldier town, Jollof
and Portuguise ( Dingare ), New town East and New town West. All the five
districts used to be swept by UP with sometimes Congress getting 1 or 2.
As a result of that, Jawara redistricted it into the current 3 districts:
Banjul South, Central and North. So that is gerrymandering at its best. I
cited the above examples to prove my point regarding the inequities in
the African electoral process. By the way, I am not concluding this is
only restricted to The Gambia. I seriously believe that other African
countries are even worse. How about the last Presidential elections of
our bigger neighbor Senegal. Results of the election were not disclosed
until 4 weeks afterwards when it was announced that Abdou Diouf was the
winner while most opinion polls and Senegalese abroad favored Abdoulaye
Wade.
Overall, let us not deceive ourselves to think that Jammeh will step
down, otherwise we have another thought coming. He will just follow the
trend.
There were mentions of the loan that we received from Taiwan as a
result of our establishment of diplomatic relationship with them and also
allegations of some of those funds finding its way into the AFPRC and
Jammeh's private accounts. There was a story on that last November which
I forwarded to the group which also dealt with those allegations made by
Jawara. Anyway, I am reforwarding it after this message for the benefit
of those who were not on the list at the time. It can refresh memories
and trigger more discussion on the subject.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 11:55:20 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia rulers pocketed loan cash -ex-president (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91l.960215115452.23183A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
FYI-
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 22 Nov 1995 9:30:22 PST
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.crime.fraud+embezzle,
clari.world.africa, clari.news.crime.white_collar
Subject: Gambia rulers pocketed loan cash -ex-president
LONDON (Reuter) - Gambia's former president, Sir Dawda
Jawara, alleged Wednesday that the young officers who overthrew
him had siphoned off millions of dollars of a loan from Taiwan
and put it in their personal Swiss bank accounts.
Jawara, whose elected government fell to a coup last year,
said he had received copies of documents from Banjul detailing
the terms of the $35 million loan.
``Several million dollars of this loan have already been
deposited in the private accounts of President (Yahya) Jammeh
and his associates,'' Jawara told a news conference held by the
International Society for Human Rights.
Jawara said the documents showed the loan was in two
tranches -- one of $5 million for the Armed Forces Provisional
Ruling Council and the rest for the government itself.
He said he had also received evidence that $3 million from
the first tranche had gone into Jammeh's private account in
Geneva.
The loan was advanced by Taiwan after the restoration of
full diplomatic relations between the two countries, which
prompted China to pull its diplomats out of Banjul.
Jawara has been in exile in Britain since his overthrow in
July 1994.
He said since then all human rights had been extirpated in
the country, which had been one of the few in Africa to have
held multi-party elections ever since independence.
``The regime has instituted a campaign of terror,
intimidation and detention to consolidate its power,'' he said.
Jawara said he was extremely skeptical about pledges by the
military rulers to leave power and hold elections in July next
year.
He said Jammeh was on record as declaring that democracy was
an alien concept in Africa. ``Everything that the junta says and
does is contrary to any wish to give up power,'' he added.
Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 15:46:58 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: The "Transition"
Message-ID: <199602152047.PAA13676@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
On the contrary I do not think Captain Jammeh or any other Gambian
who force his way into our state house and suspending our
constitution should be given any right to run for any puplic office. For
Gambians should be ready to defend the constitution and not suspend or
abuse it. We should remember that these boys were sworn to uphold the
constitution when they signed up in the army.
The idea that any tom dick or harry can use force to declare himself
president should be erased from our books. Civilianization of any
military regime is not only endosing their behavior but we are going
to encourage others to follow suit. I believe that any election with
Yaya or any other member of his regime contesting should be boycotted
by all Gambians.
I believe that stability in the future can only be achieved if
everyone of us start regarding the constitution as one that did not
only establish the existence of our country but one that needs to be
kept no matter what.
After all who has the right to suspend a constitution and underwhat
condition is it really patriotic to do so? Infact what was so bad in
our previous constitution that it needed suspension? Do we have constitutional
scholars out there to guide us?
I believe that one thing that is yet to be understood by many of our
folks is what a constitution is and what is stand for in our modern
society. First of all the Gambia or most modern states in the Gambia
are not kingdoms. The territories built upon some kind of binding
document the constitution. Ofcourse we need constitutional scholars to
tell us more but
Date: Fri, 16 Feb 1996 14:37:25
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
Message-ID: <199602160532.OAA21853@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
On Fri, 16 Feb 1996 21:34:46, binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...
>I think what Mr. Halifa Sallah was implicitly telling the AFPRC is that
>they should either stop their seemingly dubious campaigning or openly
>declare that they want to throw their hat into the political ring.
>>From what I garnered, the AFPRC continues to invade the provinces
>with rhetorics and political propaganda that only fit a political
>party. What Mr. Sallah is trying to say, provided I understand the
>quotation made by the Point correspondent, is that the junta should
>clearly spell out its stance toward the proposed July 1996 election.
>The AFPRC should either become non-partisan forthwith or become a
>political party with vested interest in the election by declaring so.
>
>However, all indications are pointing to the fact that the AFPRC wishes
>to stay in power. Their strategies and utterances show these signs in
>no unclear terms, and I will be more than surprised if the elections
>go on as scheduled without an AFPRC party or an AFPRC-backed party.
>
>In any case, did Taiwan give the Gambia $35m or $30m. A friend of mine
>who is American and a student here went to Taiwan some time ago. In
>fact he is the first person who told me about the cash offering made to
>the Gambia which he stated as $35m. Does anyone know what figure the
>AFPRC declared to the Gambian people, and is it true that when quizzed
>by the Gambia people about the sources of funds for the ongoing projects
>the AFPRC said the money came from God? Could someone throw more light
>on these and shake me from my `ignorance'? Moreover, is the AFPRC not
>adopting `politiking tricks' similar to the previous regime by failing
>to explain most of the dismissals and the way the state is being run?
>Equally intriguing, has the intelligensia in the Gambia awaken from
>its slumber and docility? They have a moral obligation to `speak out
>loud and clear', you know.
>
>Best wishes!
>
>Lamin Drammeh.
Date: Fri, 16 Feb 96 12:21:44 GMT
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE
Message-ID: <9602161221.AA17408@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Hello Group Members
In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview a
jounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full text
of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money from
for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did God
give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic. Answer:
Do you magic your life, asked Jammeh. No, replied the jounalist.; and so the
interview continues...
On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from Taiwan, no, there was
no declaration. The only time one knew of a special development account was
when they fellout with Ebou Jallow.
Can anyone tell me whether its right and
proper for a ruling government to hold an account different from central
government account which is administered by the Governor of central bank,
Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.
As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.
Thanks.
Date: Fri, 16 Feb 1996 08:37:52 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia to start voter registration on April 1 (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91l.960216083656.24695A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
FYI -
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 14:00:49 PST
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,
clari.world.africa
Subject: Gambia to start voter registration on April 1
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The military rulers in the West
African tourist haven of Gambia, under pressure from abroad to
return the country to civilian rule, will begin registering
voters on April 1, officials said.
The process would last until May 13 and the minimum voting
age would be lowered from 22 to 18.
Military leader Yahya Jammeh headed a group of young
officers who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in July
1994 accusing his administration of corruption.
Initially, he proposed a 4 1/2 year timetable for elections and
returning the country to civilian rule.
He brought the date forward to July after an international
outcry, particularly from traditional donors. He has not yet
announced a date for lifting a ban on political parties.
The tiny country, a former British colony heavily dependent
on tourism and foreign aid, has a population of just over one
million. Before the coup, it welcomed 130,000 tourists a year,
about half of them from Britain.
European countries advised their nationals to stay away
after bloodshed during a counter-coup attempt in late 1994,
seriously hitting the tourist industry in 1995. Officials and
industry sources have reported signs of a recovery for 1996.
