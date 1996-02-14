Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9602D New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10194 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 21:53:22



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Why the Confederation failed

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

2) Re: Why the Confederation failed

by

3) Re: Why the Confederation failed

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

4) Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

5) Farrakhan for U.S. of Africa

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

6) gambia (fwd)

by ABDOU <

7) Telephone lines in The Gambia

by "A. Loum" <

8) Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia

by ABDOU <

9) gambia (fwd)

by <

10) Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

11) Re: gambia (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

12) Re: gambia (fwd)

by

13) Information on Gambia (fwd)

by ABDOU <

14)

by ABDOU <

15) Re: Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?

by

16) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

by <

17) Disturbing signs

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

18) AFRICA / CHINA / TAIWAN By WILLIAM EAGLE/WASHINGTON

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

19) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

by

20) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

21) Senegambian integration

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

22) Re: Senegambian integration

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

23) Re: Senegambian integration

by Gabriel Ndow <

24) Halifa Sallah's letter

by

25) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

by

26) The "Transition"

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

27) Re: The "Transition"

by "A. Loum" <

28) Gambia rulers pocketed loan cash -ex-president (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

29) Re: The "Transition"

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

30) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

by

31) Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

by L Konteh <

32) Gambia to start voter registration on April 1 (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 13:59:28 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed

Message-ID: <



I am glad the discussion is getting closer to home now.

I think some valid points have already been made on the Senegambia

problem which certainly is not very different from the greater African

issue.

Personally I find myself in Lamin's camp. For any union to last both

parties had to benefit from it. To me that Senegal had

everything to gain and thats why they asked for it. They opted out

when they saw that they are losing. I think this sums it all. The

Conferation was meant to benefit all. If one sees that such benefits

are threaten they should have the right to opt out. Jawara wrongly

went into confederation in the first place but his refusal to take it

to referandum should have been a red flag to pro-ferderalist in

Senegal.



Coming to the economics, what had the Gambia got to gain from the

conferation? Economic integration was not by their definition any

integration. The Gambia had no such economy that could be integratted

with Senegal's. All the union called for was the Gambia to stop

importing from China or Europe and import from Dakar instead. It may

sound too extreme but that was the reality. Senegal could not lower

their tariffs for they have spent too much money on their industries

even though they could not compete globally. The Gambia under a

confederal Senegambia would be little different from now given that we

do not have any industy or money to establish one. Which means that

nder any Senegambia plans existing facilities had to be improved

before any new ones can be built. That would mean that instead of

settlements mushrooming in Bakoteh and kerr Sering we will be flooding

Dakar instead. Giving the poor literacy and manpower status of

Gambians, they would naturally find second place in an integrated

economy. Ofcourse I am assuming that there was full political

integration without another Senegalo-cassamnace relation which is very

difficult to attain.

On the other hand I think our these tiny economies can do well given

the direction and support. Many will agree with me that the average

citizen in the Gambia or Africa work as hard as one from a developed

country. The major difference is the management of what is produced.

The only thing most of our governments tend to succeed in is showing

us how to be greedy, reckless with common wealth and ofcourse power

hungry. People are sent to school to learn about allegiance and common

good ( both being central to national anthems) just to come out of

school and see people irresposibly behaving and getting away with

it. I think thats what is wrong and not the size of the economies.



n llegiancedemocracy but to

shown by their leaders it is the power majority of

our citizen are working as hard as but ou



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 14:45:31 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed

Message-ID: <



Hi Fellows,

Allow me a little space to say what I think made the

confederation to fail miserably. First of all, Jarawa had no business

putting the Gambia under such a system. He was in deep waters and wanted

help and the only availabe alternative was to form a conferation. Secondly,

I concore with one of the members that the only benefactor from such a union

was clearly Senegal. In my opinion, Gambia had a better system. The country

was headed by ill-responsible leaders for the past thiry years. I do not

think that the Gambia was going to prosper if those cronnies were still in

power. (I am not an anti ppp, Just an opinion).

Gambia can be easily managed even without natural resourses which

every Gambian know. Our economy is so meager that even a layman can manage

it. It was unfornate that the so-called elite groups in Gambia were hoading

the little we were given by foriegn countries to help our selves. Honestly

speaking, the more I talk about the Gambia, more I tend to get into coma.

But no matter what, It is our country and we have to give each other ideas

on how it can be fully developed so that EVERY Gambian can benefit from it.





Mansala.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 08:49:08 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Why the Confederation failed

Message-ID: <



I concur with Lamin entirely. I don't believe I justified the Senegalese

insistence that The Gambia shoulder the burdens of economic

restructuring as a part of the integration scheme. And regardless of

the benefits of a Senegambian state, the Jawara regime signed agreements

with the Senegalese in 1981 without a cool, clear-headed understanding

of what they were getting into and without popular consultation. These

reasons alone were signals of impending doom for the Confederation.



While discussing Confederation, etc. I suggest that we should not relegate

the very important "transition" process in The Gambia to the back burner.

Let's say more about that... Peace!



Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 09:44:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?

Message-ID: <



PANA reported that Farrakhan visited the Gambia, Ghana, Senegal, Sudan,

Libya and South Africa with a 40-member delegation. Any info. on his

trip to the Gambia?



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 09:49:48 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Farrakhan for U.S. of Africa

Message-ID: <



From: IN%"

To: IN%"

CC:

Subj: Farrakhan For United States of Africa



Return-path: <

Received: from dub-img-2.compuserve.com by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #11457)

id <

11 Feb 1996 23:22:36 -0400 (EDT)

Received: by dub-img-2.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515) id XAA13190; Sun,

11 Feb 1996 23:18:38 -0500

Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 23:16:49 -0500 (EST)

From: Rene LAKE <

Subject: Farrakhan For United States of Africa

To: AAI <

SALL El Hadji Amadou <

Mark August <

Alpha Bah <

Mark BRANNAN <

Dave Alan Brazelton <

CINDY BROWN <

Kevin Brown <

"\"W. J. Campbell\"" <

cassandra <

Lamin Drammeh <

Walter Eadelman <

DON EDWARDS <

HERB FRAZIER <

HOWARD FRENCH <

Michael A Gaitor <

Sousa JAMBA <

Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Jean-Marie KABANDA <

Daniel Kalitsi <

FRANCIS KPATINDE <

ALVIN LEWIS <

Saphie LY <

Mina Mauerstein-Bail <

Vanetta Mills <

Mamadou NIANE <

MACEO POWELL <

Elizabeth REID <

"Sharlene V. Roberson" <

Jean-Louis SANKALE <

Magueye SECK <

Carolyn Somerville <

"S. COOKS H. THOMAS-LAKE" <

Cesar Augusto Tique <

paula triplett <

Mike TURNER <

Joel Vignon <

Pande WAPENYI <

"Melvin Watt (D.N.C.)" <

Adolphe Zeze <

Hassan ZIADY <

Message-id: <

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





Date: Thu, 08 Feb 1996 16:33:00 EST



Africa-Farrakhan



Farrakhan For United States of Africa



>From Paul Ejime

PANA Staff Correspondent

LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - African American muslim leader

Louis Farrakhan proposed here Wednesday the creation of a

++United States of Africa++ to halt the wastage of the

continent's abundant human and natural resources.

Giving a public lecture in Lagos, he said ++Africa is

suffering from bad leadership and disunity++ under oppressive

neo-colonialist forces.

Punctuating his lecture, on the ++Role of African

Americans in African Development,++ with quotations from the

bible and the koran, Farrakhan described ++ignorance as the

blackman's greatest enemy.++

++Africans have European knowledge, but no guidance,++ he

said.

He conceded his proposed United States of Africa would not

be easy, with a multiplicity of tribes, but ++this is achievable

with determination,++ he added.

++You cannot achieve anything by putting tribe or religion

above nation,++ he said, stressing that a United States of

Africa, stretching from ++Cape to Cairo,++ held the key to

African survival.

He said that although civilisation started in Africa, one

adverse effect of more than 400 years of slavery is that many

Africans lack self-confidence.

African virtues have been thrown overboard in preference

for european knowledge and values, while ++the blackman has his

heart with the slave master, behaving and thinking like him,++

Farrakhan added.

He urged Africans to unite and rise above ++white

supremacy,++ which he described as ++unacceptable in the new

world order.++

According to him, the only solution is unity and effective

networking between Africans at home and those in the diaspora.

++Africa is today indebted to the robbers of the

continent by as much as usd 400 million, while she is being asked

to loan money with conditionalities is a new form of slavery that

must be rejected.++

On democracy, the controversial leader of the ++Nation of

Islam++ in America, said no country should dictate to Africa how

to run its affairs.

++I don't care if it is military or dictatorship, but

governments must be responsible to their people.++

Referring to the relative young age of many African

countries, he said ++we don't count age from confinement,

Africans must cut the umbilical cord to their slave masters.++

Farrakhan also has some strong words for African leaders.

He said their ++legacy should not be fat accounts in Swiss banks,

but their contributions to elevate the nation.++

++You must listen to your critics, just in case the

picture they are painting of you is right, so you can make

amends, ++ he added.

Turning to his own country, Farrakhan said ++America

should not push human rights or democracy from an arrogant

position as if everything is alright at home.++

He said ++there are abuses in every country because of

injustice which leads to rebellion and revolution.++

The moslem leader, who said he is also a student of the

bible said no country should claim perfection or pressurise

others to be like it.

He said only++ god wants human beings to take on his own

image.++

Farrakhan, who described himself as a victim of

++misinformation and disinformation campaigns++ dismissed

suggestion that he was a bigot, anti-semite or that hated white

people.

++I only speak the truth, because only the truth can set

you free,++ he said.

Farrakhan, who organised the controversial one-million

march of blackmen in December 1995, was in Nigeria as part of a

23-nation African tour.He has so far visited the Gambia, Libya,

Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.

-0- PANA PE/PBM 8Feb96

ENG008 from SSS.021 (960208-13:33)

QN ENGPANA PANATRA

..PANADKR

MSG021G/01E



Zimbabwe-Aids



HIV/Aids Major Killers in Bulawayo



BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The Bulawayo City Council

Health Department says HIV and Aids related illnesses are the

main cause of death among children and people in the productive

age group in Zimbabwe's second city.

The city's Deputy Director for Health Services, Dr Rita

Dlodlo, said every month the department recorded between 100 and

150 HIV and Aids related deaths among children below two years

and the sexually active and economically productive (20-45 years)

age group.

Dlodlo was presenting a paper at an inter-sectoral

workshop on a national code of practice on Aids and employment

held in the city on Thursday.

She warned that the city's economy would within the next

few years suffer as more workers succumbed to the disease,

causing a reduction in investment, production levels, product

quality, as well as income, savings and social security

resources.

++An HIV seropositivity sentinel survey we carried out

every two years since 1989 has shown an alarming increase in HIV

infection among the working age group in both men and women.

++In 1989, 10 percent of women seeking ante-natal care at

council clinics were found to be HIV positive, the figure had

trebled to 30 percent by the end of last year,++ said Dlodlo.

At a local sexually transmitted infections centre, 59

percent of patients, who were predominantly men, tested HIV

positive in 1989 and by the end of last year, the rate had risen

to 73 percent.

Tuberculosis patients were also surveyed from 1989 to

1993. It was found that HIV infection rose from 56 percent to 59

percent in the four years.

-0- PANA IM/TN/NDN/DS 08Feb96



ENG009 from SSS.024 (960208-13:44)

QN ENGPANA

..PANADKR

MSG024G/01E







Sudan-Parliament



>Parliament Halts Sessions To Prepare For Elections



>From Yahyia El-Hassan

PANA Correspondent

KHARTOUM, Sudan (PANA) - The Sudanese Transitional

National Assembly (parliament) went on recess Thursday to allow

members prepare for the election of a new parliament on March 6,

the speaker of the house, Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa announced.

Khalifa an army colonel, was quoted Thursday by state

radio as saying the assembly went on recess to allow those who

were candidates to prepare for the elections, and help to

mobilize the masses to exercise their constitutional rights.

The speaker said the recess would also allow legislators

who would like to go for the minor islamic pilgrimage (Umrat) in

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to do so.

He explained that the suspension of the sittings did not

mean that the assembly which was appointed by Miliraty Ruler,

Gen. Umar El-Bashir had been dissolved. It would meet again on

the opening sitting of its elected successor as stipulated in the

regulations, he added.

However, the speaker did not say what would happen to

members who were not ++re-elected++ in the March polls.

Reports here last week said Khalifa will run for

parliament in the Daroushab Constituency of Khartoum-North.

He was known to be the second man in the movement that

brought Bashir to power in a Coup d'Etat in 1989, and became a

member of his ruling Revolution Command Council.

He was later named speaker of parliament.

Other outstanding figures running for parliament include

islamic leader Hassan El Tuirabi, generally regarded as the power

behind the Bashir government.

The independent Akhbar El Youm (News of the Day) daily

said Wednesday Turabi will run for the Manshia constituency in

Khartoum.

The assembly was appointed by Beshir to work as the

legislative arm of the ruling military council set up after the

coup which toppled the elected government of prime minister Sadik

Al Mahdi and dissolved all political parties.

-0- PANA YH/FON 8Feb96

ENG007 from SSS.045 (960208-14:26)

QN ENGPANA

..PANADKR

MSG045G/01E



Africa-Farrakhan, 1st Lead Writethru [Eds, corrects million in para ten]



Farrakhan For United States of Africa



>From Paul Ejime

PANA Staff Correspondent

LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - African American muslim leader

Louis Farrakhan proposed here Wednesday the creation of a

++United States of Africa++ to halt the wastage of the

continent's abundant human and natural resources.

Giving a public lecture in Lagos, he said ++Africa is

suffering from bad leadership and disunity++ under oppressive

neo-colonialist forces.

Punctuating his lecture, on the ++Role of African

Americans in African Development,++ with quotations from the

bible and the koran, Farrakhan described ++ignorance as the

blackman's greatest enemy.++

++Africans have European knowledge, but no guidance,++ he

said.

He conceded his proposed United States of Africa would not

be easy, with a multiplicity of tribes, but ++this is achievable

with determination,++ he added.

++You cannot achieve anything by putting tribe or religion

above nation,++ he said, stressing that a United States of

Africa, stretching from ++Cape to Cairo,++ held the key to

African survival.

He said that although civilisation started in Africa, one

adverse effect of more than 400 years of slavery is that many

Africans lack self-confidence.

African virtues have been thrown overboard in preference

for european knowledge and values, while ++the blackman has his

heart with the slave master, behaving and thinking like him,++

Farrakhan added.

He urged Africans to unite and rise above ++white

supremacy,++ which he described as ++unacceptable in the new

world order.++

According to him, the only solution is unity and effective

networking between Africans at home and those in the diaspora.

++Africa is today indebted to the robbers of the

continent by as much as 400 billion dollars, while she is being

asked to loan money with conditionalities is a new form of

slavery that must be rejected.++

On democracy, the controversial leader of the ++Nation of

Islam++ in America, said no country should dictate to Africa how

to run its affairs.

++I don't care if it is military or dictatorship, but

governments must be responsible to their people.++

Referring to the relative young age of many African

countries, he said ++we don't count age from confinement,

Africans must cut the umbilical cord to their slave masters.++

Farrakhan also has some strong words for African leaders.

He said their ++legacy should not be fat accounts in Swiss banks,

but their contributions to elevate the nation.++

++You must listen to your critics, just in case the

picture they are painting of you is right, so you can make

amends, ++ he added.

Turning to his own country, Farrakhan said ++America

should not push human rights or democracy from an arrogant

position as if everything is alright at home.++

He said ++there are abuses in every country because of

injustice which leads to rebellion and revolution.++

The moslem leader, who said he is also a student of the

bible said no country should claim perfection or pressurise

others to be like it.

He said only++ god wants human beings to take on his own

image.++

Farrakhan, who described himself as a victim of

++misinformation and disinformation campaigns++ dismissed

suggestion that he was a bigot, anti-semite or that hated white

people.

++I only speak the truth, because only the truth can set

you free,++ he said.

Farrakhan, who organised the controversial one-million

march of blackmen in December 1995, was in Nigeria as part of a

23-nation African tour.He has so far visited the Gambia, Libya,

Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.

-0- PANA PE/PBM 8Feb96

ENG012 from SSS.047 (960208-14:39)

QN ENGPANA

..PANADKR

MSG047G/01E



Sudan-Politics



Sudan's Opposition Seeks International Backing



>From George Ola Davies

PANA Staff Correspondent

PARIS (PANA) - Sudan's National Democratic Alliance which

groups all the opposition forces to the Khartoum regime, Thursday

described next month's general and presidential elections as a

bad joke.

The alliance is boycotting the polls which its spokesman,

Mansour Khaled, said were being held under a constitution that

denied all basic rights.

++The government has banned political parties, trade

unions and denies the freedom of the press,++ he said in Paris.

A one-time foreign minister under President Jafaar

Neimeri, Khaled is in France to brief government officials about

the alliance's ideals which hinge on democracy and the rule of

law. He has visited Washington, Brussels and London.

He expressed satisfaction at the response he got from

French foreign ministry officials. Paris, he added, was no longer

helping the Khartoum regime.

Sudan, he said, was using the elections as a cosmetic

means to improve its already tarnished image in the eyes of the

international community.

++It is too late for any chance of heart and the

international community should continue its isolation of

Khartoum,++ he said.

The alliance, he added, was ++a credible alternative to

Gen. Al Bashir's dictatorial regime whose smeared human rights

record has not been any secret.++

The alliance, he said, intended to return to all ethnic

structures which he said where erroneously destroyed by the

Neimeri regime without providing any alternatives. Such

structures are not permissible under the present regime which

governs by the Sharia law.

While paying homage to countries which voted January's

United Nations resolutioin 1044 condemning Sudan's support for

international terrorism, Khalid called for international

sanctions against the regime.

++An oil embargo will see the regime crushing within four

months,++ he said.

The fall of the Khartoum government, he added, will be

the beginning of the end of islamic fundametalism and

international terrorism.

Khaled equated Bashir's regime with that of Somalian Siad

Barre in his last days in power. The late Barre, he said, was

seen just as the mayor of Mogadisiu who lacked control over the

rest of the country.

The alliance's boycott of the forthcoming polls is being

backed by its determination to intensify the armed struggle

against the Khartoum regime.

++We will furnish all forms of aid to Sudan's People's

Liberation Front,++ of Col. John Garang, ++so that it could

continue its victorious move.++

The March elections will be the first in Sudan since

1989. The new parliament will be made up of 400 members of which

275 will be voted for. The remaining one-third were nominated by

the government in January.

-0- PANA GOD/OSS 8Feb96

ENG016 from SSS.058 (960208-16:12)

QN ENGPANA

..PANADKR

MSG058G/01E



Zimbabwe-Peanuts



Shortage of Groundnuts In Zimbabwe



BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Zimbabwe is experiencing a

shortage of peanut butter after drought severely cut output for

groundnuts in the 1994/95 agricultural season.

A survey conducted by ZIANA on Thursday revealed that

major supermarkets had limited supplies of peanut butter while

some outlets did not have the commodity at all, while others had

only restricted ranges of the commodity.

Cairns Holdings, one of Zimbabwe's major peanut butter

manufacturers, confirmed the firm was operating below full

production capacity because of a shortage of groundnuts.

++We have actually failed to fulfil some orders because

of the shortage,++ said Tom Mswaka, the company's director in

charge of Group Services.

He said the company was liaising with the ministry of

agriculture to ascertain the availability of groundnuts while

inquiring about possible supplies from foreign companies.

++We would want between 900 tonnes and 1,500 tonnes of

shelled groundnuts annually on current market expectations. We

want a certain quality of the groundnuts and we are really

concerned about the shortage,++ Mswaka said.

Zimbabwean farmers produced 4,000 tonnes of shelled

groundnuts in the 1994/95 season. Normally, between 7,000 and

8,000 tonnes of groundnuts are needed to satisfy both the

domestic and external markets.

The drought had generally reduced availability of most

agricultural raw materials for the group which manufactures a

wide range of foods.

Cairns was forced to close its peanut butter

manufacturing plant for four months in 1993 after a serious

drought hit Zimbabwe.

-0- PANA ZIANA AB/TN/STC/FON 8Feb96

ENG017 from SSS.068 (960208-16:20)

QN ENGPANA

..PANADKR

MSG068G/01E





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 12:36:58 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hi Fellows,

I just received this mail. I think this is a good thing;

foreign investment and all that. So I would be much appreciative

if any of you can send me or the guy some contacts of people who

can help him set up his business.

Thanks,

-Abdou.

Forwarded message ---------- Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 17:56:16 -0600

From: eric lapaille <

To:

Subject: gambia



Hi,

Salam Alikoum,



I'm manager of an Internet company in Belgium, Europe.

I'm planning to begin a new life in Gambia and to create my own job

there. Do you have friends or family in Gambia who can help me

to do something in the computer and network business ?

Any advice would be welcome



Abaraka

eric@netline.be









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 09:42:22 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Telephone lines in The Gambia

Message-ID: <







Hi Everyone,



Has anybody attempted to make a telephone call to The Gambia during

this weekend. I have been trying since Friday the 9th and up to early this

Monday morning the 12th, I could not get through. I just got a message

indicating that one cannot get through to that country. Has anybody

experienced that over the weekend or know what is going on ?

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 12:57:13 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia

Message-ID: <



Hi Tony,

My mum (who is visiting) has been able to talk to The Gambia on

Sunday. Your problem could be with your carrier. I think some

carriers are experiencing problems with Gamtel; i.e fraud calls.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 96 12:28:13 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <



GAMBIA-L:



I WOULD NOT ENCOURAGE ANY INVESTMENTS IN THE GAMBIA UNTIL THE MILITARY boys

HAVE FULLY COMPLIED WITH THEIR OWN TRANSITION SCHEDULE.





MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 14:26:31 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Telephone lines in The Gambia

Message-ID: <



Tony, I have had similar problems over the weekend. I haven't

succeeded in getting through.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 14:32:58 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <



I share similar views with Morro. Every effort should be made to see

that they return to barracks. Secondly communication business is one

that may be subjected to censorship and suspision one they establish

that anyone can access to the outside world.

In any case the investor is free to chose what he wants.



My best wishes to him.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 05:33:58

From:

To:

Subject: Re: gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hi Abdou,



Foreign investment in the Gambia from anywhere is welcome provided it

is going to benefit the common people as well. As you may know, I come

from the trade and industry ministry which is active in seeking

investment in the country. Nevertheless, there are times when some

so-called investors use such opportunities to enrich themselves to the

detriment of the people, especially given our porous bureaucratic

system. All that said and done, we cannot sanction our own people by

following the West--which action I have always viewed as counter-

productive and unwise-- for in the end it is not the military that

suffers but our own innocent brethren.



I know of one young computer company in the Gambia called `Quantum'.

It is owned and operated by some ambitious young Gambians and they

may show some interest. The late Koro Cessay(of blessed memory) was

one the managers of the company. Maybe, this fellow in Belgium can

talk with them. He may also contact the Ministry of Trade and

Industry now located on Independence Drive (tel. 226886).



By the way, the former NIB later named National Investment Promotion

Authority has been merged with the Trade and Industry.



Yes, in agreement with Amadou I think we should redivert our focus and

discussion toward the burning issue of our transition. Do any of us

think that the military will hand over to a civilian govt. in July '97?

And why? Will we follow in the foot steps of Sierra Leone?



Bye!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 Feb 1996 12:01:53 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Information on Gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Dear Katim,

Can you please send me the intro info you have on The Gambia. I

seem to have become a clearinghouse for the country (mainly

because of my homepage, I think).

Thanks,

-Abdou.----------

Forwarded message ---------- Date: Tue, 13 Feb 96 10:29:55 0100

From: Verstraten <

To:

Subject: Information on Gambia



Dear fellow student,



I'm studying applied economic sciences at a Belgian University in Diepenbeek.

Because I just finished exams, I will go to Gambia.

It is rather difficult to find GOOD information concerning this country.

If it is not too much asked, could you please tell me more ?

- Current exchange rate, living standards, prices, how to behave (very

important, because I am a globie, not a tourist),wildlife, precautions,...and

lots more .

I can not thank you enough for your help,

Sincerely,

Verstraten Patrick

Belgium.













------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 Feb 1996 14:26:06 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Message-ID: <



Hi Fellows,

I am writing in regards to the issues of transition and foreign

investments. With regards to the transition, it is very unlikely that

the army would willingly giveup power and return to the barracks. I say

army and not Yaya Jammeh because Yaya Jammeh is but a symptom of a

Gambian disease. Even if he were to step down, what is to prevent a

Sergeant from carrying out his own coup. Added to this is the fact that

Yaya Jammeh is showing more and more signs that he is here to stay.

Among these signs; the withdrawal of the NDI, the delay in the

implementation of the "timetable", a continuation of the "ban" on

political parties, an increase in repression, and a changes in some

cabinet posts. To tell you guys a funny story, I have an uncle who is

part of the repressive "investigate" police ( I have forgotten their

acronym). Well, these guys are so paranoid that they locked up two of my

aunts ( one is a school teacher) because of suspicion that they were

"threatening state security". Apparently, my uncle had seen his past own

catching up with him for his own thuggish mates were suspicious of him.

Repression for the first time is seeping down to uninvolved, apolitical Gambians. People are afraid to talk to ..

and the changes go on. I say all this because anybody who is about to

hand over power is unlikely to go about repressing his own people. It

is also this climate of fear that would eventually tempt Jammeh to stay

own; because he has no reason to fear opposition to his plans.

In regards to foreign investment I agree that people should

abstain from keeping afloat those soldiers. However, be advised that

Gambian is now getting money form countries like Iran and Libya. So Yaya

and his boys are not in want of money. There is convincing evidence that

of the $30 million that Taiwan paid The Gambia to restore relations, 3

million of it found its way into an account in Switzerland owned by Lt.

Yaya Jammeh. So ultimately the only function of sanctions would be to

spur Gambians into opposing Jammeh. A theory that has yet to succeed in

the history of sanctions. Look at Iraq, Libya, North Korea , etc. I

know Gambia's economy would not be able to withstand much stress, but

Gambians are also not reknown for their anti-authoritarian attitudes.

I know this has been too long but you must excuse me for I get

easily animated talking about The Gambia.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY. (718)904-0215. MY URL ON THE WWW=

http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: 14 Feb 1996 09:44:36 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Any info on Farrakhan in Gambia?

Message-ID: <



Dear Amadou.

The following article is from "The Point" newspaper of January 29, 1996.

Mr. Farakhan visited The Gambia after his trip to South Africa.



By Jai Marong.

The renowned Black American Muslim preacher, Mr Louise Farakhan, has

vehemently argued that we must take our bowls from the kitchens of Europe.

"The AFPRC Government wants you to feed yourselves, clothe yourselves and

shelter yourselves; as long as you let somebody else feed you, you will

always be their slave" added Mr. Farakhan.

Mr. Farakhan, made these remarks in a live message broadcast over

Gambia TV.

Eleborating on the theme of self suffecincy and independence, he

pointed out that since nothing is wrong with our hands and land, we could

rely more on our own products to feed us. "The surplus of this food could

be sold to others" said Mr. Farakhan. He further noted that the reason the

Japanese are respected all over the world was because Japan is a leading

country in economic development.

Turning his attention to Africa, he strongly asserted that Africa

could be the supper power of the 21st century if our recurces are pooled

altogether. "If Africa ever comes up to be the greatest continent it was

destined to be, all our people everywhere will be honoured and respected."

Expressing his opinion on the verious tribes in the Gambia, he

described it "as wonderful to be a member of a tribe. He went on to quote a

Sura in the Holy Quran in which Allah says "We created you into tribes and

families so that you may know each other."

We cannot be successful without Allah, continued Mr. Farakhan, there

is no way that we can do what He demands of us if we do not submit entirely

to His will-quoting a Sura in the Quran in which Allah says "Me and Me

alone should you woship."

Attributing the problems of the world to lack of Justice, he further

described Justice as the wepon that Allah will use on the Day of Judgement.

"It is also the principle of fair deal as long as we have suffered under

colonialism and slavery."

He potrayed the AFPRC Government as government that is seemingly

concerned with the principle of Justice and as long as Justice is present;

freedom is enjoyed. "If you have freedom and Justice in line, the next

thing is equality concluded Mr. farakhan.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr. Halifa Sallah has written a nine-page open letter to the Head of State

Chairman of the AFPRC, and a copy to all council members where he urged

them to "simply transform AFPRC into a party and tell the people that if

they are happy with its work so far they should vote for it to continue";

since The AFPRC has a programme and platform. The "No election" agenda, Mr

Sallah said, "is not likely to win the AFPRC international credibility."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Head of state Captain Yahya Jammeh has told British Channel 4 TV in an

interview on 31st january at State House that there will definately be

general and

presidential elections `by July 1996'.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 96 09:54:18 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l:



Momodou Camara's mail, does revail a disturbing pattern of collusion &

collaboration between Hallifa Sallah and the AFPRC. I wonder if the

Gambia-L member in The Gambia could provide us with the full text of Sallah's

open-letter by Thursday, February 15, 1996? I do not support any sort of

AFRPC participation in the elections, but I'll reserve my comments until

I have had a chance to see the full text of the letter. Once received, I

do feel that all of us should make an effort to respond in the press both

in The Gambia and abroad. Our long silence is finally over.





Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 12:02:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Disturbing signs

Message-ID: <



Fellows:

Perhaps I am looking at events from a tainted perspective or we are

slowly seeping into major national crises.

(1) Peruse the political appointments and civil service personnel

changes made by the AFPRC and tell me what you see... And what about

the businesses/individuals who are now getting government contracts.



Are policy decisions being made on the basis of irrelevant criteria?

What kind of impact would this have on the viability of the nation's

political dispensation?



(2) There seems to be a new emphasis on ethnic groups and tribes in

the conduct of public affairs. This could prove to be very divisive;

worst, it could spell turmoil for our multi-ethnic, ministate.

I received a newsletter from the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, just

yesterday. The newsletter is titled in Pulaar (Fulani), which is

perfectly o.k. But then there is a statement describing the Fula as

one of the major ethnic groups in the Gambia; and that they are

known for their truthfulness and straightforwardness. In addition,

two full pages are devoted to the history of the Jola. I won't see

any problems with these under normal circumstances.

But they are clear symptoms of the AFPRC's conscious efforts

to divide the country along ethnic lines to maintain its grip on

power.

Please tell me I am wrong; and that I am reading too much

into what the AFPRC is doing? Otherwise... Oh! No! I can't say!



Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 12:08:11 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: AFRICA / CHINA / TAIWAN By WILLIAM EAGLE/WASHINGTON

Message-ID: <





DATE=2/14/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-32448

TITLE=AFRICA / CHINA / TAIWAN

BYLINE=WILLIAM EAGLE

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: CHINA'S LONGTIME RELATIONSHIPA WITH COUNTRIES IN AFRICA

ARE BEING CHALLENGED INCREASINGLY BY TAIWAN. WILLIAM EAGLE

REPORTS FROM WASHINGTON.



TEXT: LAST MONTH, SENEGAL JOINED NINE OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES IN

RECOGNIZING WHAT CHINA CALLS A RENEGADE PROVINCE. GAMBIA SHIFTED

ITS LOYALTIES FROM CHINA TO TAIWAN EARLIER AND IS SAID TO HAVE

BEEN AWARDED UP TO 35 MILLION DOLLARS BY THE TAIWAN GOVERNMENT.

TAIWAN ALSO IS REPORTED TO HAVE BEEN HELPING NIGER BY PAY THAT

COUNTRY'S CIVIL SERVANTS.



SENEGAL'S MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS, SERIGNE DIOP, SAYS THERE

WAS NO DEAL.



// DIOP ACT IN FRENCH W/ ENGLISH TRANSLATION //



FINANCIAL CONSIDERATIONS WERE NOT THE BASIS OF

SENEGAL'S DECISION. SENEGAL HAS MAINTAINED A CONSTANT

PRINCIPLE FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS NOW -- TO HELP BRING

TOGETHER PEOPLE AND CONSOLIDATE PEACE IN THE WORLD.

NOW, IF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TAIWAN BRING

FINANCIAL, COMMERCIAL AND ECONOMIC RELATIONS AS WELL --

THE GOVERNMENT OF SENEGAL WELCOMES IT.



// END ACT //



THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA RESPONDED BY CLOSING ITS EMBASSY

IN DAKAR.



// OPT // ALTHOUGH TAIWAN IS MAKING GAINS IN AFRICA CHINA IS

PURSUING A CHOCOLATE-PRODUCING JOINT VENTURE IN THE WORLD'S

LARGEST COCOA PRODUCER, IVORY COAST. AND IT IS SIGNING CONTRACTS

TO OPEN MARKETS IN ZAIRE'S TRANSPORTATION AND MINING SECTORS. //

END OPT //



THE BIGGEST PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION IS SOUTH AFRICA. IN 1976,

THE APARTHEID GOVERNMENT ESTABLISHED TIES WITH TAIWAN. BUT MANY

IN THE COUNTRY'S NEW MULTI-RACIAL GOVERNMENT HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT

THAT POLICY.



WILLIE BREITENBACH IS A PROFESSOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE AT

STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY IN CAPE TOWN. HE RECOMMENDS DUAL

RECOGNITION.



// BREITENBACH ACT //



THERE WERE TWO GERMANIES, TWO KOREAS, AND TWO VIETNAMS.

THERE'S ALSO TWO CHINAS. [THE OTHER STATES] ENJOYED

DUAL RECOGNITION. THE ANALOGY IS THERE.



// END ACT //



PROFESSOR BREITENBACH SAYS NELSON MANDELA'S POLITICAL CLOUT COULD

BE USED TO FORCE THE MAINLAND TO ACCEPT DUAL RECOGNITION.



// OPT BREITENBACH ACT //



NELSON MANDELA IS THE FLAVOR OF THE MONTH. HE IS

CREATING A NEW PRECEDENT IN INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS,

LIKE DEMANDING THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT SHOULD RESPECT

HUMAN RIGHTS. TAIWAN HAS A GOOD HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD

SINCE IT DEMOCRATIZED SEVEN YEARS AGO. MAINLAND CHINA

STILL HAS THE BLEMISH OF THE TIANAMIN SQUARE MASSACRE

AND SO ON. MANDELA SHOULD TRY TO ENGAGE PEOPLE IN

MAINLAND CHINA TO [RECOGNIZE BOTH CHINAS].



// END ACT., END OPT //



TAIWAN HAS ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST TRADING NETWORKS AND HAS

ONE OF THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES. SOUTH

AFRICAN TRADE WITH TAIWAN IS AMOST FOUR TIMES GREATER THAN WITH

THE CHINESE MAINLAND. AND, TAIWAN WANTS TO INVEST IN SOUTH

AFRICA'S AMBITIOUS RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.



SOME ACCUSE TAIWAN OF USING ITS WEALTH TO ACHIEVE ITS POLITICAL

GAINS. ONE IS SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICAL ANALYST GREG MILLS:



// MILLS ACT //



PRESIDENT MANDELA ADMITTED A COUPLE OF MONTHS BACK THE

TAIWANESE GOVERNMENT DID GIVE THE A-N-C 10 MILLION U-S

DOLLARS TO HELP TOWARD THE A-N-C'S ELECTION CAMPAIGN FOR

THE APRIL, 1994, ELECTIONS. THIS WAS GREETED WITH

OUTRAGE BY THE OPPOSITION -- AS AN EXTENSION OF TAIWAN'S

CHECKBOOK DIPLOMACY.



// END ACT //



MR. MILLS, WHO DIRECTS THE SOUTH AFRICAN INSTITUTE OF

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IN JOHANNESBURG, SAYS IT'S TIME TO BREAK

TIES WITH TAIWAN -- AND GRANT SOLE RECOGNITION TO MAINLAND CHINA.



// OPT // HE SAYS HONG KONG WILL SOON BE UNIFIED WITH THE

MAINLAND AND THEIR COMBINED TRADE IS GREATER THAN TAIWAN'S.

SOUTH AFRICA NOW ENJOYS MOST FAVORED TRADING STATUS AND LANDING

RIGHTS IN HONG KONG. THOSE TIES WILL HAVE TO BE RENEGOTIATED

WHEN CHINA GAINS ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL NEXT YEAR. SHIFTING

RECOGNITION TO THE MAINLAND COULD SIMPLIFY THAT PROCESS. // END

OPT //



AS TENSIONS GROW BETWEEN TAIWAN AND CHINA, SO DOES THE PRESSURE

FOR AFRICAN COUNTRIES TO TAKE SIDES. BUT IN THE DAYS OF BUDGET

CUTTING AND ECONOMIC AUSTERITY -- MANY AFRICANS SAY CHOOSING

BETWEEN TWO WEALTHY BENEFACTORS IS THE LEAST OF THEIR WORRIES.

(SIGNED)



AFR/WE/CF



14-Feb-96 11:55 AM EST (1655 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 96 17:19:03 WET

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

Message-ID: <9602141719.AA12135@ gemini.nlu.edu >



begin 666 .tar.483.Re__THE_boys_WILL_NO_.attach

M'YV0:=R0*8/'A1PZ9@`H7,BPH<.'$"-*G$BQ(HB+-FC0``'@(@@;,FQP]`@B

MY$B2%V/0R(@Q1@P8-%3:@.FQQ@T:,#I6W,FSI\^?0(,*'4JTJ-&C2),FW</E

MH!D87,*XF9.&J9DW;NC0$<.&RU.O<^ZDF3,'!)(R;.R4H9-F3)@=?11P:1-&

MSADV,63`D$O7KIR\>YF.></FS4&N3<N0@7I&3IDR;J!RK5,&!ERY<.J2X4('

M3PV]G/&\G!DZQDRHG64`#AV2=.<9>E'CF7$#=&<:(673P`%#=@W84+^*@9H&

M:ATVP>?(H.%U#`P0/D`D`7$'ZT`Y(-*8`4$'31D01\*T$9,F3`LF(-J4&5\&

M>T`05+R#%T\^#(C!Q\F`@"/GC9TT`X%01UEB=<>=?&8<QP9W!-$!PAO;^3!%

M&&RP$08:)Y3U!AR0M<#&6G2T!X(8><"'1AURS$%&&'FP`((198@A1QUUE1A#

M#2[&D$,.-OQPT70@D/$&"&Z\X>`<=<`!AV$.2E7B'$P^:`87"O@0A!%20#'$

M?G6Q-48:F;&%579N'/@=6F6,(>94+HI1AX-)G%`A"([-T9Y:Z94X6!OJ9556

M'5FET565TZ$1!IZ&ZF??&(:Z,<9W=`QI)Z0(*L@@'@Y":"8('VK5G@L@4-G"

MJ*26:NJIJ*:JZJJLMNKJJ[":2F6<;8!`(91DAEAGB/I%"L*D($Q8X849/LAA

MF9WJ"BH(08CQAI!UV"H0"$T8UA^=88SUG5IRE!B0KF7,P98;9^SWQK=E2:4?

MK;^B^!V%"VHZ(`B&XFFG'&F\,>]@CK8WE:W.OKDI'7)(1=6:^[67KW[OQ?==

M>..5YP*55#[1EP)Q*:7QQAQW[/''((<L\L@DEVSRR2BGK/+*++?L\LLPQRSS

AS#37;//-..>L\\X\]^SSST`'+?301!=M]-%()ZWTTA(!

`

end



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 13:57:39 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

Message-ID: <



>

> begin 666 .tar.483.Re__THE_boys_WILL_NO_.attach

> M'YV0:=R0*8/'A1PZ9@`H7,BPH<.'$"-*G$BQ(HB+-FC0``'@(@@;,FQP]`@B

> MY$B2%V/0R(@Q1@P8-%3:@.FQQ@T:,#I6W,FSI\^?0(,*'4JTJ-&C2),FW</E

> MH!D87,*XF9.&J9DW;NC0$<.&RU.O<^ZDF3,'!)(R;.R4H9-F3)@=?11P:1-&

> MSADV,63`D$O7KIR\>YF.></FS4&N3<N0@7I&3IDR;J!RK5,&!ERY<.J2X4('

> M3PV]G/&\G!DZQDRHG64`#AV2=.<9>E'CF7$#=&<:(673P`%#=@W84+^*@9H&

> M:ATVP>?(H.%U#`P0/D`D`7$'ZT`Y(-*8`4$'31D01\*T$9,F3`LF(-J4&5\&

> M>T`05+R#%T\^#(C!Q\F`@"/GC9TT`X%01UEB=<>=?&8<QP9W!-$!PAO;^3!%

> M&&RP$08:)Y3U!AR0M<#&6G2T!X(8><"'1AURS$%&&'FP`((198@A1QUUE1A#

> M#2[&D$,.-OQPT70@D/$&"&Z\X>`<=<`!AV$.2E7B'$P^:`87"O@0A!%20#'$

> M?G6Q-48:F;&%579N'/@=6F6,(>94+HI1AX-)G%`A"([-T9Y:Z94X6!OJ9556

> M'5FET565TZ$1!IZ&ZF??&(:Z,<9W=`QI)Z0(*L@@'@Y":"8('VK5G@L@4-G"

> MJ*26:NJIJ*:JZJJLMNKJJ[":2F6<;8!`(91DAEAGB/I%"L*D($Q8X849/LAA

> MF9WJ"BH(08CQAI!UV"H0"$T8UA^=88SUG5IRE!B0KF7,P98;9^SWQK=E2:4?

> MK;^B^!V%"VHZ(`B&XFFG'&F\,>]@CK8WE:W.OKDI'7)(1=6:^[67KW[OQ?==

> M>..5YP*55#[1EP)Q*:7QQAQW[/''((<L\L@DEVSRR2BGK/+*++?L\LLPQRSS

> AS#37;//-..>L\\X\]^SSST`'+?301!=M]-%()ZWTTA(!

> `

> end

>

Can somebody help me crank htis out. Perhaps a decoded version

would do me god.

Thanks





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 14:25:11 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Senegambian integration

Message-ID: <



Hi folks

I found this in a geographic book on Senegal and the Gambia.



"... The Gambians are the impoverished orphans of an accident of

political history- the political obstruction of the river. Their

country has for long been unviable as a colonial unit, and it would

plainly be so as an independent country, short of some unlikely

miracle such as striking oil-...



...Political integration or federation with Senegal would appear

self-evidently desirable.... Yet separation has gone for long

that the different colonial policies and methods of

France and Britain have uneffacebly different political, social and

economic imprint unpon the two countries. ..

Association, federation and more so complete integration with Senegal

would thus be most difficult...."



Harrison Church, 1963





Fears of Chiefs losing power and civil servants in Banjul going unemployed are

some of the problems against a Future Senegambia saya Harrison

Church.



How revelant are these comments some 33 years after? How can we blame

the failure of the confederation to the problems Harrison Church

outlined in his final remark?



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 19:09:26 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Senegambian integration

Message-ID: <



Fear by the British-oriented Gambian bureaucrat of being swallowed up

by the supposedly more sophisticated and French-oriented Senegalese

bureaucrat has oft been cited by many observers as one of the

major impediments to full integration. I see an element of truth in this

thesis.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 21:46:47 -0500

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: Senegambian integration

Message-ID: <



While the truth in this observers statement is self-evident, we must go beyond

mere acknowledgement and seek a permanent solution to it.



Many commentators have eloquently spoken about the reasons for why the Sene-

gambian state did not become a reality after 'independence', so I will not

belabor the issue any further.



Instead let me just make the observation that perhaps one other factor that we

could examine further is the fact that both nations received their independence

before there was time to develop a revolutionary movement for independence. In

my view, the lack of this element in the independence movements of both nations

was and continues to be the reason why we have not become bold enough to solve

this problem.



What are your opinions folks?



LatJor.





------------------------------



Date: 15 Feb 1996 12:02:20 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Halifa Sallah's letter

Message-ID: <



Hi Morro !

Acording to the Point Newspaper of 8 Feb. 1996, Mr. Halifa Sallah's letter

was also sent to the press.



The letter which is in two parts, touched on "The Current Concern Of The

Nation" as seen by FOROYAA and "The way Foward". The point wrote only a

part of the letter which reads thus:

"In our view, the transition programme is a national agends. Whether the

international community finances it or not, Gambians should adhere to it

because it is the best instrument we have to put together.

The Civic Education Pannel should activate its promotional and

co-ordinating work by drawing all those who wish to carry out civic

education into the arena to do so within the framework of the National

goals. This will make Gambian society a lively society because of the

debate regarding our common destiny.

The Independent Electoral Commission needs to draw up a programme of

action. All Gambians, here and abroad, should be ready to lobby

international organisations and foriegn governments for financial and

material support to ensure that it does its work satisfactorily.

If we proceed on this path and have a free and fair elections, any feture

government would know that it is sacrifice and great expectations which had

made it possible for it to be elected and those great expextations must be

fulfilled to justify why it should lead.

Furthermore, the human rights envirument could be improved by addressing

all calls for the release of detainees on a case by case basis. National

events as well as other ceremonies could be utilised to withdraw court

cases or release detainees who without any zeal to find themselves in the

same situation again. decrees authorising detention without trial could be

repealed. This would enable the AFPRC to win back territory.

The AFPRC declared itself provisional from its very inception. It accused

the Jawara regime of corruption and promissed rectification. It accused the

Jawara regime of keeping the people ignorant in order to manipulate them

and promised civic education. It accused the Jawara regime of not having an

Independent Electoral Commission and promised to establish one inorder to

guarantee free and fair elections.

Now that a transition programme is established, it must be seen to have

achieved its aim within the established time frame in order to earn

credibility. If it fails to earn credibility, it will be robbed of moral

support.

In our view, gambia is not Uganda which was torn by civic strife for

decades and requiring strong mesures to rule in peace. It is not Sierra

Leone which is now torn by war. It is not Libya which moved from a monarchy

directly to populist agenda. Gambia has an electoral tradition. Since the

1920s there was struggle for elected representation by people like Edward

Francis Small. The call for no taxation without represantation was an

economic

agenda to put hospital and roads in service of the people. It is the

politicians of the later years who reduced democracy to merely casting

votes. Those who pioneered the elective principle wanted to lead so that

their tax money would be utilised in their interest and to remove them from

office if they failed to do so. This is the culture which was not built.

This is why votes have not been transfered into better lives. This is the

culture which should be built upon now. Any group of people who helps to

consolidate that culture will earn a place in Gambian history forever. This

is what the AFPRC should yearn for.

(to be continued) perhaps in the next issue of the

Point.



I am also looking foward in getting a FOROYAA suppliment on the letter.



I think that since the AFPRC members are also Gambians, they could stand as

candidates in an election provided they become civilians.

But would it be fair with the monopoly they have right now?

I have my doubts too!





--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Feb 1996 21:34:46

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

Message-ID: <



I think what Mr. Halifa Sallah was implicitly telling the AFPRC is that

they should either stop their seemingly dubious campaigning or openly

declare that they want to throw their hat into the political ring.

>From what I garnered, the AFPRC continues to invade the provinces

with rhetorics and political propaganda that only fit a political

party. What Mr. Sallah is trying to say, provided I understand the

quotation made by the Point correspondent, is that the junta should

clearly spell out its stance toward the proposed July 1996 election.

The AFPRC should either become non-partisan forthwith or become a

political party with vested interest in the election by declaring so.



However, all indications are pointing to the fact that the AFPRC wishes

to stay in power. Their strategies and utterances show these signs in

no unclear terms, and I will be more than surprised if the elections

go on as scheduled without an AFPRC party or an AFPRC-backed party.



In any case, did Taiwan give the Gambia $35m or $30m. A friend of mine

who is American and a student here went to Taiwan some time ago. In

fact he is the first person who told me about the cash offering made to

the Gambia which he stated as $35m. Does anyone know what figure the

AFPRC declared to the Gambian people, and is it true that when quizzed

by the Gambia people about the sources of funds for the ongoing projects

the AFPRC said the money came from God? Could someone throw more light

on these and shake me from my `ignorance'? Moreover, is the AFPRC not

adopting `politiking tricks' similar to the previous regime by failing

to explain most of the dismissals and the way the state is being run?

Equally intriguing, has the intelligensia in the Gambia awaken from

its slumber and docility? They have a moral obligation to `speak out

loud and clear', you know.



Best wishes!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 10:04:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: The "Transition"

Message-ID: <



My dear fellows:



Jammeh has the right to compete for political power and to be elected

by those voters who believe in what he represents--provided that he

meets constitutional requirements for candidacy.

The problem, however, is that the transition process has assumed an

unfortunate shape and it is already taking the wrong direction.

Regardless of what label the regime attaches to Jammeh's meetings and tours

around the country, he and the AFPRC have, in effect, been engaging

in political campaigning; at the same time that partisan political

activity is supposed to be banned.

There are the so-called Committees for the Defence of the

Revolution as well as the July 22nd Movement which engage in mobilizing

support for the military regime and laying the groundwork for a very

probable civilianization.

To make matters worse, Jammeh's public pronouncements leave very

little to be desired. He talks about killing, slaughtering, etc. in

reference to those who do not share the AFPRC's perspective. The

regime may succeed in instilling fear in many Gambians, but some

others will continue to bide their time and plan for the day of

reckoning. Jammeh needs only to be reminded of the fate that befell

President Doe of Liberia (after TEN YEARS at the helm).

I sincerely don't BELIEVE that the AFPRC will hand over power to

a civilian, democratic regime in July as scheduled. I see a few

probable senarios:

(1) A palace coup (Sierra Leone-style) leads to a revision of the

transition program, extending militarism in The Gambia.

(2) Fraudulent elections coupled with the fearful atmosphere

created by the military junta ensure that Jammeh or some pro-military

candidate is "elected."

and (3) The AFPRC baits civilian power brokers and creates the

necessary environment to legitimize a nullification of the elections

(Nigeria-style).

What do you think? What can we do to ensure the best possible

outcome?



Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 11:46:37 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The "Transition"

Message-ID: <







Amadou, you hit it on the right spot. We will be extremely naive to

entertain any thoughts that Jammeh and The AFPRC will relinquish power

back to civilians and return to the barracks. I can envision a Jerry

Rawlings style emulation by declaring himself as civilian, and off

course winning or declaring himself and The AFPRC party or backed party

garnering the majority of votes. After all that is part of the African

leaders's psyche, to consolidate and remain in power if not for life,

then for the longest period of time possible. As Youssou Ndour correctly

sings in one of his songs " Africa remembers " NIT KU NYUL LA BUGA NGUR

( black people like to rule or govern ) is quite undisputable.

As well as I can remember, only two incumbent African leaders

have ever been removed from power through the ballot box. 1967, in Sierra

Leone, Siaka Stevens defeated then Prime Minister Albert Margai and fews

years ago in Zambia, Chilubua ( something like that ) ousted President

Kenneth Kaunda in the presence of world wide scrutiny with International

Observers at the scene. I will emphasis that those two incidences were

aberrations. The point is that The African political landscape is never

played on a level playing field. Incumbents control all the political and

election machinery and illegally use public resources for their benefits

to campaign. Above all elections are rigged and thus fraudulent. We have

all been witnesses to all those things in the 30 year rule by Jawara and

his PPP party. A case in point, the last general elections that I

witnessed in The Gambia was in 1972. In my constituency

Banjul South,

then Finance Minister Garba Jahumpa was the PPP candidate opposed by

Dodou Taal ( UP ) before he " crossed the carpet " to PPP. I remembered

that at that time Dodou Taal was the heavy favorite because the people of

Half die district were extremely upset at Jahumpa. However to everybody's

shock, Jahumpa was declared the winner. In the preceding

election of 1967, Jarhumpa duped P.S. Njie leader of the United Party ( UP )

into forming a coalition under the banner of UP/Congress Party.

Consequently, Jahumpa was overwhelming elected in Banjul South against

Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh, his PPP opponent. Immediately, after the

election and with spirit of opportunism he joined the long line of party

switchers into the PPP which included MC Cham, MC Jallow, Andrew (Assan)

Camara, Badara Njie etc and got rewarded with a cabinet post. Another

example of election manipulation was that Banjul used to be originally

divided into five voting constituencies: Half Die, Soldier town, Jollof

and Portuguise ( Dingare ), New town East and New town West. All the five

districts used to be swept by UP with sometimes Congress getting 1 or 2.

As a result of that, Jawara redistricted it into the current 3 districts:

Banjul South, Central and North. So that is gerrymandering at its best. I

cited the above examples to prove my point regarding the inequities in

the African electoral process. By the way, I am not concluding this is

only restricted to The Gambia. I seriously believe that other African

countries are even worse. How about the last Presidential elections of

our bigger neighbor Senegal. Results of the election were not disclosed

until 4 weeks afterwards when it was announced that Abdou Diouf was the

winner while most opinion polls and Senegalese abroad favored Abdoulaye

Wade.

Overall, let us not deceive ourselves to think that Jammeh will step

down, otherwise we have another thought coming. He will just follow the

trend.

There were mentions of the loan that we received from Taiwan as a

result of our establishment of diplomatic relationship with them and also

allegations of some of those funds finding its way into the AFPRC and

Jammeh's private accounts. There was a story on that last November which

I forwarded to the group which also dealt with those allegations made by

Jawara. Anyway, I am reforwarding it after this message for the benefit

of those who were not on the list at the time. It can refresh memories

and trigger more discussion on the subject.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 11:55:20 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia rulers pocketed loan cash -ex-president (fwd)

Message-ID: <





FYI-

Tony











---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 22 Nov 1995 9:30:22 PST

From: Reuters <

Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.crime.fraud+embezzle,

clari.world.africa, clari.news.crime.white_collar

Subject: Gambia rulers pocketed loan cash -ex-president





LONDON (Reuter) - Gambia's former president, Sir Dawda

Jawara, alleged Wednesday that the young officers who overthrew

him had siphoned off millions of dollars of a loan from Taiwan

and put it in their personal Swiss bank accounts.

Jawara, whose elected government fell to a coup last year,

said he had received copies of documents from Banjul detailing

the terms of the $35 million loan.

``Several million dollars of this loan have already been

deposited in the private accounts of President (Yahya) Jammeh

and his associates,'' Jawara told a news conference held by the

International Society for Human Rights.

Jawara said the documents showed the loan was in two

tranches -- one of $5 million for the Armed Forces Provisional

Ruling Council and the rest for the government itself.

He said he had also received evidence that $3 million from

the first tranche had gone into Jammeh's private account in

Geneva.

The loan was advanced by Taiwan after the restoration of

full diplomatic relations between the two countries, which

prompted China to pull its diplomats out of Banjul.

Jawara has been in exile in Britain since his overthrow in

July 1994.

He said since then all human rights had been extirpated in

the country, which had been one of the few in Africa to have

held multi-party elections ever since independence.

``The regime has instituted a campaign of terror,

intimidation and detention to consolidate its power,'' he said.

Jawara said he was extremely skeptical about pledges by the

military rulers to leave power and hold elections in July next

year.

He said Jammeh was on record as declaring that democracy was

an alien concept in Africa. ``Everything that the junta says and

does is contrary to any wish to give up power,'' he added.

--

This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice any

problems with the new edition, please mail us at

let us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at

or in clari.net.announce.









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 15:46:58 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: The "Transition"

Message-ID: <



On the contrary I do not think Captain Jammeh or any other Gambian

who force his way into our state house and suspending our

constitution should be given any right to run for any puplic office. For

Gambians should be ready to defend the constitution and not suspend or

abuse it. We should remember that these boys were sworn to uphold the

constitution when they signed up in the army.

The idea that any tom dick or harry can use force to declare himself

president should be erased from our books. Civilianization of any

military regime is not only endosing their behavior but we are going

to encourage others to follow suit. I believe that any election with

Yaya or any other member of his regime contesting should be boycotted

by all Gambians.

I believe that stability in the future can only be achieved if

everyone of us start regarding the constitution as one that did not

only establish the existence of our country but one that needs to be

kept no matter what.



After all who has the right to suspend a constitution and underwhat

condition is it really patriotic to do so? Infact what was so bad in

our previous constitution that it needed suspension? Do we have constitutional

scholars out there to guide us?





I believe that one thing that is yet to be understood by many of our

folks is what a constitution is and what is stand for in our modern

society. First of all the Gambia or most modern states in the Gambia

are not kingdoms. The territories built upon some kind of binding

document the constitution. Ofcourse we need constitutional scholars to

tell us more but



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Feb 1996 14:37:25

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

Message-ID: <



On Fri, 16 Feb 1996 21:34:46,

>I think what Mr. Halifa Sallah was implicitly telling the AFPRC is that

>they should either stop their seemingly dubious campaigning or openly

>declare that they want to throw their hat into the political ring.

>>From what I garnered, the AFPRC continues to invade the provinces

>with rhetorics and political propaganda that only fit a political

>party. What Mr. Sallah is trying to say, provided I understand the

>quotation made by the Point correspondent, is that the junta should

>clearly spell out its stance toward the proposed July 1996 election.

>The AFPRC should either become non-partisan forthwith or become a

>political party with vested interest in the election by declaring so.

>

>However, all indications are pointing to the fact that the AFPRC wishes

>to stay in power. Their strategies and utterances show these signs in

>no unclear terms, and I will be more than surprised if the elections

>go on as scheduled without an AFPRC party or an AFPRC-backed party.

>

>In any case, did Taiwan give the Gambia $35m or $30m. A friend of mine

>who is American and a student here went to Taiwan some time ago. In

>fact he is the first person who told me about the cash offering made to

>the Gambia which he stated as $35m. Does anyone know what figure the

>AFPRC declared to the Gambian people, and is it true that when quizzed

>by the Gambia people about the sources of funds for the ongoing projects

>the AFPRC said the money came from God? Could someone throw more light

>on these and shake me from my `ignorance'? Moreover, is the AFPRC not

>adopting `politiking tricks' similar to the previous regime by failing

>to explain most of the dismissals and the way the state is being run?

>Equally intriguing, has the intelligensia in the Gambia awaken from

>its slumber and docility? They have a moral obligation to `speak out

>loud and clear', you know.

>

>Best wishes!

>

>Lamin Drammeh.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Feb 96 12:21:44 GMT

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: THE boys WILL NOT WILLINGLY LEAVE

Message-ID: <



Hello Group Members

In answer to some of the questions raised, i will refer you to an interview a

jounalist of SUD FM from Senegal had with Jammeh. Foroya carried the full text

of the interview word for word. In it when asked where he got the money from

for all these development projects. Answer: From God. Question, how did God

give you money, did he handed it over to you or by some form of magic. Answer:

Do you magic your life, asked Jammeh. No, replied the jounalist.; and so the

interview continues...



On the question of declaration of the $35 Million (Yes, $35 Million) from Taiwan, no, there was

no declaration. The only time one knew of a special development account was

when they fellout with Ebou Jallow.



Can anyone tell me whether its right and

proper for a ruling government to hold an account different from central

government account which is administered by the Governor of central bank,

Accountant General , Auditor General and a host of government officials.

As a novice in accounting, can someone highlight me on that.

Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Feb 1996 08:37:52 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia to start voter registration on April 1 (fwd)

Message-ID: <







FYI -



Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 15 Feb 1996 14:00:49 PST

From: Reuters <

Newgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,

clari.world.africa

Subject: Gambia to start voter registration on April 1





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The military rulers in the West

African tourist haven of Gambia, under pressure from abroad to

return the country to civilian rule, will begin registering

voters on April 1, officials said.

The process would last until May 13 and the minimum voting

age would be lowered from 22 to 18.

Military leader Yahya Jammeh headed a group of young

officers who toppled civilian president Sir Dawda Jawara in July

1994 accusing his administration of corruption.

Initially, he proposed a 4 1/2 year timetable for elections and

returning the country to civilian rule.

He brought the date forward to July after an international

outcry, particularly from traditional donors. He has not yet

announced a date for lifting a ban on political parties.

The tiny country, a former British colony heavily dependent

on tourism and foreign aid, has a population of just over one

million. Before the coup, it welcomed 130,000 tourists a year,

about half of them from Britain.

European countries advised their nationals to stay away

after bloodshed during a counter-coup attempt in late 1994,

seriously hitting the tourist industry in 1995. Officials and

industry sources have reported signs of a recovery for 1996.

--

This is the NEW RELEASE of the ClariNet e.News! If you notice any

problems with the new edition, please mail us at

let us know. Thanks! More information can be found on our web site at

or in clari.net.announce.









------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 3

************************

