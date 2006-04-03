Author Topic toubab1020





Mar 18, 2021, 2:27 PM | Article By: Yusupha Jobe





Over 30 Senegalese fishing boats were on Monday set on fire by a mob at Sanyang, forcing hundreds of its nationals to flee the community. The incident followed the alleged killing of a 32-year-old native Gibriel Ceesay, by a Senegalese citizen.



The Gambia Red Cross Society on Wednesday reported over 250 Senegalese nationals seeking refuge at the neighbouring Bato-kunku where I60 blankets, 80 buckets, 48 bottles of Madar liquid soaps, 40 bottles of 5 liters disinfectant were distributed to the displaced Senegalese citizens.



The Monday incident also resulted in the burning of community’s police station and torching tyres on the main road.



The riot police including armed and the security forces of the country have evacuated hundreds of Senegalese hiding in various secret places.

