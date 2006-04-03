Author Topic admin





Who would you vote for if there were elections in the Gambia today?

Hamat Bah (NRP)

Halifa Sallah (PDOIS)

Adama Barrow

Henry Gomez (GPDP)

Mai Ahmed Fatty (GMC)

Ousainou Darbo (UDP)

Mama Kandeh (GDC)

M.Musa Papa Njie (PPP)

Musa Yali Batchilly (GAC)

Non of the above



10583 Posts Posted - 20 Aug 2020 : 21:16:31 VERY interesting,can't wait for the result of this Poll #128513; "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

