Author Topic Page: 1 2 of 2 Momodou





Denmark

10701 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2022 : 22:05:13 By Sulayman Ben Suwareh



Government in the process to burying the Gampetroleum and Oil Marketing Company Corruptions Scandal!



Please read the message below send from an insider, I am sharing the message as received.



So at the moment they do not know what they doing at the moment now the board of directors of Gampetroleum will try to invite Gassama and Drammeh for a disciplinary hearing l, why don’t they just do this in the beginning before going to the police, we have 3 camps in the Gampetroleum saga….the minister of trade and his business elites, the executive and the board who is way trying to save their jobs….what is happening you have investigated the boys for 3 months this are assets of this country they control the sea which has all the fuel business in this country!

End of message!



I reported from the begging that the scandal will be bury after the elections of Barrow was re-elected, by reading this message it indicates that the process is still going and the government isn’t interested in accountability as the entire system is complicit in corruptions scandal.



Abubacarr Jawara did start a legal action to recovery money he claimed to be owe to him and the accuse Kadijatou Kebbeh has fired back with counter claims. We will be watching what that case will reveal, if it ever proceeds in the courts.



Gambia will continue to lose out in tune of millions of dollars or billions of Dalasis from the sector alone until it collapsed and we completely be dependant from Senegalese imports, which we are using at the moment as a emergency stop gap.



Why are they getting away with this huge corruptions scandal? Where is the press? Where are the opposition and civil society organisation? Do we only care about elections and gossip politics?



Where is the government task force that was constituted to investigate the scandal?



Who is paying for the compensation to petroleum importers and marketer?



How much is it in economic lost and lost of tax revenue due to the duty waver on the imported stock from Senegal?



Can the government task force lead by the trade minister give us update on the saga? Which media house or politician is going to take up the task in seeking for accountability? A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Page: 1 2 of 2 Topic