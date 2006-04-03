Author Topic Momodou





11243 Posts Posted - 03 Apr 2023 : 23:19:50 THE INSIDER AT THE FINANCE MINISTRY ALLEGED THE PRESIDENT SOLD MOST OF THE JAPANESE-DONATED RICE TO SENEGAL!



How did this year, 12,500 metric tonnes of Japanese Donated Rice for Gambian people end up at the warehouse of Close Associates and The President's Business partners?



I’m sure that it will surprise many that the President sold most of the donated Japanese rice unceremoniously to closed business associates Kalilou Waggeh and Amadou Sanneh ( The President's nephew) in a very precarious secrete arrangement. If a nation functions correctly, the Administration must announce such measures or financial dealings.



Here’s what we know for sure: As you may recall, last year, the government sold the rice consignment to Abubakar Jawara through a tender process. Perhaps it brought about lots of negative attention in public, and knowledge of the sale of the rice consignment exposed deep secrets of the president as Abubacarr Jawara is a controversial friend of the president. As you might expect, this year, the government did not announce the rice dropped off at Waggeh’s warehouse at bond road under Dawda Loum’s watch.



That said, this is beyond absurd! There are a variety of explanations, but it is a good reminder of the underlying corruption problem at the highest level.



And for good measure, here’s the critical point to keep in mind: In stark contrast, at least Yaya Jammeh used to sell the donated rice during Ramadan at a discounted price across our societies to compete with business people. That’s quite a contrast.



Intentionally or not, for obvious reasons, Mr Waggeh getting the rice isn’t a surprise. Once again, Mr Waggeh recently won a GRA Tax award. So, it got alleged that the President is a shareholder in his business ( Fouta Enterprise ), enjoying a monthly dividend payment of five million Dalasis (5 million) from Fouta enterprise, a company owned by Kalilou Waggeh, who doubles as the mayor of Matam Senegal.



Here’s some more perspective: Was the rice consignment process through The President’s nephew Amadou Sanneh to cover the loan he took at Mega Bank without a guarantee? And there’s a reason for that. So, look at the pattern as they have full access to our Government business opportunities with no restrictions at any point.



More importantly, There is just no group that presents a broader threat to our resources and economic security than the Economic Cartel and The President’s Business Associates. They have sunk our country into a deep hole as they fundamentally transformed themselves, working on securing generational wealth for their families.



Here’s why I am revisiting this issue: These two out-of-touch groups and both utterly clueless about how average Gambians daily struggle, have intersectionally choked hold of all aspects of our Economy. We are in the middle of a long-term transformation for their betterment.



As I pointed out earlier, Something is profoundly wrong within the institutions entrusted to look out for the interests of the average Gambian and keep us safe. But one thing I have noticed is that — the so call technocrats continue to impose new taxes and “social costs” each year, making it more expensive for the average Gambian whiles cutting deals for the two groups with little financial obligations.



In addition, these so-called leaders are far from acknowledging their mistakes. If you raise questions about the often-wrong policy, then it is said that — you’re undermining the government and stoking violence.



I could go on, but here’s the bottom line: If any official looks out for The Country’s interests only, you’ve seen an enemy of the Corrupt Officials. They will set you up for failure; confiscate your money and property, rendering you unable to provide for your family. All this is to get pleasure from another man’s suffering.



Article contributed by ANON MINISTRY OF FINANCER Staff @03/04/2023!