662 Posts Posted - 20 Mar 2025 : 15:56:16 Hello Momodou and others. Long time no see.



Momodou, do you happen to know whether any new research has been conducted on the origin of the stones in Wassu?

The last I know is when i was there 2009.

If so, I would be interested in readin about it, if possible.

11663 Posts Posted - 20 Mar 2025 : 17:16:49 It’s definitely been a long time.



No, I don’t know of any new research about the origins of the stone circles.

