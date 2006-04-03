Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 Hanging, Police investigate		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12136 Posts
Posted - 27 Jun 2023 :  11:07:15  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/man-in-badibou-reportedly-commits-suicide
==========

#Headlines

Man in Badibou reportedly commits suicide

Oct 27, 2020, 11:43 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

One Sanna Touray, a native of Salikenne village in the Central Badibou District of the North Bank Region is reported to have committed suicide over the weekend; The Point has been reliably informed.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter confirmed that police in the region are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Our source further claimed that the deceased, Sanna Touray, 26, was reported to be mentally unstable. “He committed the suicide outside their compound where he hung himself to death under a tree. People came to notice about the incident when someone saw him hanging.”

Meanwhile, our reporter has been informed that the police are investigating for any foul play in the death of Mr. Touray.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06