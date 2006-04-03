Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



Man in Badibou reportedly commits suicide



Oct 27, 2020, 11:43 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo



One Sanna Touray, a native of Salikenne village in the Central Badibou District of the North Bank Region is reported to have committed suicide over the weekend; The Point has been reliably informed.



An anonymous source familiar with the matter confirmed that police in the region are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Our source further claimed that the deceased, Sanna Touray, 26, was reported to be mentally unstable. “He committed the suicide outside their compound where he hung himself to death under a tree. People came to notice about the incident when someone saw him hanging.”



