Denmark

Good morning, Gambia!



In Brikama yesterday, President Adama Barrow declared that he will remain in office and continue his political career until the death of Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party.



Barrow also added that he will attend Darboe’s funeral to confirm his death before considering stepping down and paving the way for a new president.



Source: WOG



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 20:21:09 My fellow citizens, I greet you all in the most revered way, Asalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Ta Ala Wabatakatuhu. Today, I speak to you in my capacity as the Mayor of Banjul, as a mother, as a sister and as a friend. But most importantly, as a Gambian.



I listened to the president's statement in Brikama last night with shock, disappointment and concern. It is my strong conviction that the president's statement against H.E Ousainou Darboe, is unfortunate, untimely and unpresidential. H.E Daboe's contribution to the advancement of Gambia's democracy is unquestionable. He has dedicated his entire life to serving this nation.



In this country, we live as one people. And this we must continue to nurture. We must never allow politics to divide us such that we would wish death upon each other.



As political leaders, it is important to always be mindful of statements we make especially at public gatherings. For if there were to be chaos, women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities who are the most vulnerable would suffer more. And as leaders we must never allow to create situations where we make their lives uncomfortable.



Therefore, I would implore on the president to withdraw his statement and apologize to H.E Darboe and the Gambian people for his unfortunate statement. I wish to also seize this opportunity, to encourage us all to continue to promote peace and avoid making such divisive statements. I pray that peace continues to reign in our dear country.



For the Gambiam Our Homeland.



ROHEY MALICK LOWE

MAYOR OF BANJUL

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 20:21:46 Doma reii la jaleh la, that will not happen.



Whatever contract you might have signed with who/whatever will haunt you for the rest of your miserable life Adama Barrow PORG.



I am not suprised by your vile comment but am disappointed that you would go this far and stoop so low. But hey what do i expect, You opened your mouth and said you went to the cemetery and put something under a corpse’s head.



So because the “korteh” did not work for you now you went and sold you soul to see my father die? Lolu tuti nga si torop. Did Allah ask for your opinion when life was being given to him?



InShaAllah that funeral that you plan to attend, bilahi walahi talahi, you will not attend it as long as we are all alive and this is not a threat Adama; its a promise and this is one promise i intend to keep a hundred percent InShaAllah.



Yalla dina nyu ateh ak yow.

From now on, the gloves come off. Setuma dara.

Evil ingrate.



Fenda Ndugusine Darboe

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 20:22:09 Dear President Adama Barrow,



As the leader of our nation, it is crucial to uphold the principles of unity, respect, and justice as enshrined in our constitution. Recent derogatory remarks made against members of the opposition, particularly the United Democratic Party (UDP), contradict the oath you took to protect every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.



Such statements not only undermine our democracy but can also incite division and hatred, which is detrimental to the unity we all strive for.



It is vital to recognize that those in opposition today, including former supporters, deserve protection and respect under your leadership.



Wishing harm upon any individual, especially those who have been part of your political journey, is both morally and legally wrong. We urge you to focus on pressing national issues like the rising cost of living, recent floods, erratic electricity supply, and increasing corruption and crime. Addressing these challenges is where your leadership should be directed.



We call upon your cabinet members and advisers to refute such inflammatory statements and counsel you towards constructive governance. The silence or support of such rhetoric only deepens societal divisions.



Lead with compassion, integrity, and commitment to the values of our constitution, focusing on the well-being of all Gambians.



Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Party leader

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 20:22:30 I join the rest of the Gambians to pray for the wellbeing of Alh. Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, a prominent figure in Gambian history. Generations and generations will come and go but his name will always be remembered in our political dynamics and history.



This is a man who in one way or the other, meaningfully contributed a lot in nation building throughout his legal career. Imagine the number of people he benefited who will always wish him prosperity and wellbeing.



May Allah The Almighty grant him long life and prosperity. May The Almighty preserve and grant him Tawfeeq in Dunya and Aakhirah. May The Lord of worlds rectify his past, present, and future conditions.



Dr Alieu Gibba

Senior lecturer

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 20:23:01 Poverty in the country is at an all-time high, with many Gambians anxious about how to secure their next meal. A boat carrying 300 youths escaping the country’s hardships just capsized, with at least 150 of them feared dead, adding to the thousands before them. A new hard drug called ‘Kush’ continues to destroy our youth and ravage our communities. There are no ID cards or driver’s licenses available in the country, and no Cashpower meters from Nawec. The rainy season is upon us, causing concern among farmers about their crops and residents about flooding.



Yet, President Adama Barrow, instead of addressing these pressing issues at a rally yesterday, repeatedly swore about the prospective death and funeral of a party leader and former Vice President, Ousainou Darboe and very disturbingly vowed to remaining in power until the death of another human being just because his your political rival.



The President’s insidious statements disrupt the peace, tranquillity, and stability of the country and must be condemned by all politicians, religious and well meaning citizens in all corners of this country.



What I heard is not a joke, not politics, and cannot be justified by anyone. Another sad day in Gambia.



Let’s do better!



Talib Bensouda

Mayor

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 20:26:09 My Fellow Gambians,



I am deeply dismayed by President Adama Barrow's recent offensive remarks towards Hon. Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party. Such language has no place in our political discourse, and I stand with fellow Gambians in condemning this troubling statement.



While political differences are natural, they must not lead to vile remarks especially from a Head of State. It is crucial for leaders to uphold civility, respect, and decency, especially during times of political tension and economic challenges.



I wish for Hon. Ousainou Darboe's continued good health and long life as he contributes to our country's development.



Our nation deserves leaders who prioritize unity and understanding over division.



Essa Mbye Faal

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11575 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2024 : 22:08:06 We Must Not Be Complacent!

By Madi Jobarteh



All institutions, CSOs & political parties that preach, promote, and call for decent politics, peace, and tolerance should speak up to condemn the insult and threats against the life of Ousainou Darboe from Pres. Adama Barrow.



Therefore I call on the The Gambia National Assembly, the NHRC, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambia Christian Council and their imams and priests, traditional leaders, political parties and their leaders, TANGO and CSOs as well as the Inter-Party Committee and the IEC to not be silent or take this issue for granted.



Indeed it’s Ousainou Darboe who is threatened today but this is about a President who does not respect the Constitution and the Republic and her citizens! That should concern all citizens seriously.



From 2017 to date, President Barrow has distinguished himself with insults, divisiveness, betrayals and violations of Gambians and our laws! This is his trademark.



From betraying the 2016 Coalition Agenda and his own manifesto and campaign promises to serve for three years, Barrow went further to maintain and bring back dictatorship enablers while forging alliances with the APRC and Yaya Jammeh. He has flatly refused to seriously and expeditiously transform this country from a dictatorship to a democracy. Rather he has succeeded in entrenching the most corrupt and incompetent government ever seen in the Gambia!



Barrow has demonstrated to us multiple times his lack of respect of the Constitution and the people in so many ways. We saw how he unconstitutionally sacked former National Assembly Member Ya Kumba Jaiteh which the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional. In every occasion if he is not insulting the Gambia diaspora, rest assured he is attacking journalists or the opposition and individual citizens including myself. He has allowed his ministers, advisors and supporters to insult Gambians as they like during his rallies and meetings.



Not only has he disregarded the Constitution multiple times but he has also gone further to flout court rules and recommendations of commissions of inquiry thereby allowing corruption, abuse and inefficiency to prevail in the public service. Under his leadership he has politicized and undermined the public service while disregarding reports of the Auditor General and investigative journalists about abuse of office and corruption. Instead we have seen how this President instigate the IGP to clampdown on citizens for merely expressing their opinions about their Government.



Therefore, what the President has said about Ousainou Darboe is not an isolated case nor is it about only Ousainou Darboe. Rather, it is a pattern of abuse and intimidation that has consistently come out of this President. Nonstop. This about our Constitution and rights.



One may not be a member of Darboe’s party. One may not like Darboe as a person. But as a citizen one should care about the supremacy and inviolability of the Constitution and the protection of human rights. One should care about the conduct of public officials especially the President to ensure that they adhere to the Constitution and the rule of law.



What President Barrow said against Darboe is a clear and direct violation of the Constitution and his oath of office. It is a direct threat to human rights and an incitement to violence. He has threatened the life of Darboe and encourages others to take the life of Darboe by saying he will not leave office until Darboe dies. The question now is who or what will end Darboe’s life so that Barrow Porg could vacate office?



By our Constitution, one can only become a president or vacate office through election, or where an elected president is impeached, resigns or dies. There is no provision in our Constitution that says the death of an opposition leader is a condition for the president to leave office. Therefore what does Pres. Barrow mean by Darboe dying first in order for him to vacate office?



For this unconstitutional statement that points to threats to the life and liberty of a political leader thereby threatening the peace, unity and stability of the country I hereby call on the National Assembly to convene an extraordinary session to summon the President to get answers, retraction and assurances, or impeach him.



I urge the Majority Leader Billay Tunkara and the Minority Leader Alhagie S Darboe to lead the parliament in this extraordinary session to ensure that the sanctity and the supremacy of the Constitution is upheld. They must severely disciple the President to realize that he is neither a king nor a rogue to be spewing garbage and threats in this nation.



As citizens, let us not take matters of the country for granted. It is because of our indifference, silence and apathy that this country is in such a mess since Independence. Let’s end that bad culture of lack of interest because one is not affected. What touches the Constitution should be your concern. Every word, decision and action of the President and the Government affects you. Stand up. Speak up.



For The Gambia 🇬🇲 Our Land

