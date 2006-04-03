Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11530 Posts
Posted - 01 Jun 2024 :  13:17:43
All governors replaced

Victory for UDP!

President Adama Barrow has replaced all governors in the country with deputy permanent secretaries following a legal challenge by the United Democratic Party (UDP) for violation of the Local Government Act.

In a swift move to avoid public embarrassment, the president promptly made the replacements.

The Local Government Act stipulates that governors must be senior civil servants, not politicians or individuals with no public administration experience.

Source: What’s On Gambia
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
