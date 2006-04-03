Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 Event: Happy Anniversary		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11513 Posts
Happy Anniversary

2024 April 24

Posted - 24 Apr 2024 :  14:22:46  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The Gambia became a Republic this day in 1970.

toubab1020



12240 Posts
Posted - 26 Apr 2024 :  15:27:21  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Here is a link to a video history of Gambia from U tube:

https://youtu.be/KBSSytT4_po
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06