Bantaba in Cyberspace
 R.I.P Former IGP Essa Badjie, known as Jusus.
Momodou



Denmark
11547 Posts
Posted - 14 Jun 2024
Former IGP of Police, Ensa Badjie, commonly known as Jesus, has passed away yesterday.

Essa Badjie, who was battling a long illness due to the tortures he suffered at the hands of the NIA operatives and Junglers during President Jammeh’s regime, died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Essa Badjie served as the IGP from 2008 to 2010. He was later reinstated by the Barrow administration as he served as Commissioner Police Operations and was later redeployed to URR until his public service ban following a TRRC recommendation.

May Allah (SWT) have mercy on his shortcomings.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
