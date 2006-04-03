Author Topic Momodou





11547 Posts Posted - 14 Jun 2024 : 12:18:46 Former IGP of Police, Ensa Badjie, commonly known as Jesus, has passed away yesterday.



Essa Badjie, who was battling a long illness due to the tortures he suffered at the hands of the NIA operatives and Junglers during President Jammeh’s regime, died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.



Essa Badjie served as the IGP from 2008 to 2010. He was later reinstated by the Barrow administration as he served as Commissioner Police Operations and was later redeployed to URR until his public service ban following a TRRC recommendation.



May Allah (SWT) have mercy on his shortcomings.

