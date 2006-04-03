Author Topic Momodou





GOLD FOR GINA BASS - WOMEN'S 100M CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



One of Africa's most outstanding female sprinters, The Gambia's Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye, has won the Women's 100m final to earn The Gambia their first medal in the ongoing African Games in Ghana.



The sprinter who came out first in both her heats and semifinals, clocked 11:36 seconds to become the women's 100m champion.



Gina will be hoping to replicate a similar performance in the women's 200m event to defend her title.



CONGRATULATIONS



Source: GRTS





11493 Posts Posted - 22 Mar 2024 : 18:14:37 GINA WINS WOMEN'S 200M FINALS TO COMPLETE TITLE DEFENSE



African Games Most Outstanding 200m Female Athlete, Gambia's Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye once again proved her worth to successfully defend her crown.



Gina who won the crown in 2019 in Morocco, clocked 23:13 seconds in the Women's 200m finals in the 2024 edition in Ghana to retain the title.



GINA IS A BEAST!!!

Topic