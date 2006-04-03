Author Topic Momodou





Bass is golden as she defend her 200m titles



Konya, Turkey, August 11, 2022 - Gina Bass made history after defending her 200m titles in the women's 200m at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.



Bass impressed with a timing of 22:63 to win the historic gold medal. She has now become the most decorated Gambian track and field athlete.



Wurrie Njadoe finished Fourth in the finals.



Source: GNOC