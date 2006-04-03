Author Topic Momodou





11471 Posts Posted - 30 Jan 2024 : 20:52:41 Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un "We belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return."



The Head of the Riley Descendants, Mr. Dephon Riley, regrets to inform the entire Riley Descendants in The Gambia and abroad of the sudden unexpected passing away of Late Alhaji Malick Jones, the son of the Late Grannie Edna Riley, which occurred in The Gambia today, Tuesday, 30 January 2023.



The Funeral Arrangements are as follows:



Firdaws:

Date: Today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Venue: Muhammed Jah Mosque, Bertil Harding Highway KMC

Time: 4:00 PM GMT



Internment:

Date: Today, Tuesday, 30 January 2023

Venue: Jeshwang Cemetery

Time: 5:00 PM GMT



The funeral will be held at his residence behind the Qcel Building and after the Ayoub Furniture Shop along Kairaba Avenue. Condolences will also be received at the residence immediately after the interment.



Family Lineage:

Wife: Fatou Cham Jones

Children: Yagou, Ida, and Ousman

Siblings: Elenor Nicol, Europa Johnson, Ramatoulie Camara (Shamee), Aunty Tileh, and Haddy Mboob.



May his soul rest in perfect peace, and Jannatul Al-Firdaus be his final resting place. Allahumma Ameen.





Posted - 31 Jan 2024 : 11:19:53 Veteran broadcaster Malik Jones dies

The Standard: JANUARY 31, 2024



https://standard.gm/veteran-broadcaster-malik-jones-dies/



Veteran radio journalist Malik Jones has passed away yesterday. He was in his late 60s.



Jones started his long career in 1980 when he joined the then Radio Gambia as English announcer. Whilst there, he had a strong interest in sports reporting and was soon a regular mentee at live football matches as one of the protégés of Saul Njie.



He later went private and combining Disc Jokeying, Showbiz and football commentating, Jones continued to be a household name on the country’s airwaves. He became the first Gambian to commentate at football world cup when in 2010 he was among five African journalists picked by the BBC to commentate the World Cup in South Africa.



Jones returned to the national broadcaster holding various positions including Director General before being elevated to the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information. He was also a member of the Newspapers Publishers Association, NEPA.



He was laid to rest yesterday, survived by a wife and several children.