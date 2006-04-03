Author Topic Momodou





Kaima Sala Eco-lodge is located in a forest where the ecology is protected, you can hear different sounds of birds and monkeys, comfortable houses and you can observe monkeys in nature.

















The posting above is a case in point of a development in the CRR Well Done for seeing that a great opportunity existed to enhance this part of Gambia.

the posting on the page here highlights undevelopment of "One of the important Gambian historical places is left undeveloped. "

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/one-of-gambias-most-important-historical-places-undeveloped

One of Gambia’s most important historical places undeveloped



Dec 20, 2022, 9:11 AM | Article By: Ousman Jallow in CRR



One of the important Gambian historical places is left undeveloped.



Mongo Park is equally important as any other historical places in The Gambia especially for people of Central River Region (CRR). The park can create employment and generate income for not only the region but the tourist sector. However, it is left under developed.



Mongo Park is a famous and well known historical place especially by educationists.



Ba Foday Sisawo, the alkalo of Karantaba Tenda, who serves as the voluntary oral historian at the park, said the park could have been a source of employment and income generation for Gambians if it was considered as other historical places in the country.



According to him, visitors keep their belongings in his compound before reaching the park because there is no place for visitors to stay or even park their vehicles.



According to Mr. Sisawo, over 4 million dalasis has been given to a construction company to improve the park in order to attract visitors, generate income and create employment but said that the work is moving at a snail’s pace.



“The contract was only for 3 months but it is now over 6 months without completion,” he stated.



He pointed out that if the park is well constructed with a road linking the highway, it would ease visitors’ accessibility to the place.

The writer of the article about the obelisk of Mungo Park has not done research before writing the article. Mungo Park is a



He is writing as if that place is a park not knowing that Park is the surname.





Mungo Park memorial, Gambia, West Africa.





Toubab, you spoil my advertisement about our Eco-Lodge. Ok, Kaima Sala Eco-Lodge its very close to the Obelisk of Mungo Park at Niani Karantaba - about 30 minutes drive.The writer of the article about the obelisk of Mungo Park has not done research before writing the article. Mungo Park is a Scottish Explorer who set off from that spot to find the source of River Niger.He is writing as if that place is a park not knowing that Park is the surname. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic