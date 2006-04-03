Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11117 Posts Posted - 15 Dec 2022 : 11:07:32 https://youtu.be/G6croGkR8oI



Remarks by President Biden at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum



In fact, the MCC just announced dec- — decis- — excuse me — just announced discussions for partnerships with four African countries, our first com- — four compacts: Gambia, Togo to boost economic development; and a compact with Senegal to bolster regional connections; and a threshold program with Mauritania to help strengthen democratic governance and pursue policy reform to unlock economic growth. (Applause)



https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/12/14/remarks-by-president-biden-at-the-u-s-africa-business-forum/



Remarks by President Biden at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum

In fact, the MCC just announced dec- — decis- — excuse me — just announced discussions for partnerships with four African countries, our first com- — four compacts: Gambia, Togo to boost economic development; and a compact with Senegal to bolster regional connections; and a threshold program with Mauritania to help strengthen democratic governance and pursue policy reform to unlock economic growth. (Applause)





Denmark

Not sure what the MOU entails, but MCC's current programme in The Gambia is a capacity building focused threshold program to support the energy sector, with NAWEC at the heart of it. It has two components; governance and operations. One of the main tasks to be investigated is the separation of the water business from the electricity business. Bids are due mid January.

By Alpha Robinson



