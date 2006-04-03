Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: World politics

US initiatives toward Africa New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11947 Posts Posted - 15 Dec 2022 : 14:51:40



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/us-africa-leaders-forum-opens-with-gambia-calling-for-support-to-the-civil-society

==========

SNIPPET :

"His Excellency Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, said Civil Society is the conscience of the nation and should be supported to continue serving as a moderator that would bring about inclusion and cooperation between the Government and the people."



#Headlines



US – Africa leaders’ forum opens with Gambia calling for support to the Civil Society



Dec 15, 2022, 9:29 AM



Washington, D.C. 13 December, 2022: The 2nd US-Africa Leaders’ Summit opened on Tuesday 13 December, 2022 at the Washington Convention Centre with The Gambia calling for greater support to be rendered to the Civil Society for growth and partnership to be strengthened between the Government and Civil Society.



Delivering the national paper at the Civil Society Forum held at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., His Excellency Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, said Civil Society is the conscience of the nation and should be supported to continue serving as a moderator that would bring about inclusion and cooperation between the Government and the people.



The Minister recalled that Civil Society in The Gambia played a crucial role in ushering in a new democratic dispensation in The Gambia. He urged other Governments around the world not to see Civil Society as enemies but as partners in good governance.



Foreign Minister Tangara said The Gambia believes in a strong and vibrant Civil Society because we saw their positive contribution and cooperation with the Government. In July of last year, President Barrow signed a bill for Access to Information which recognised access to information as a human right, Tangara informed world leaders.



The Gambia's Foreign Minister pointed out that it was the first time in our history that Civil Society and the Government worked together on legislation from conception to enactment. The bill, Minister Tangara said, is meant to enhance accountability and good governance.



Minister Tangara said following the democratic change in The Gambia in 2017, the Government of President Barrow established the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate and establish an impartial record of atrocities committed under the reign of former President Jammeh and close aides.



He said The Gambia believes that the best approach in tackling the nexus between underdevelopment and instability is by focusing on the interlinked pillars of peace and security, development, good governance and human rights. He observed that the approach should be pursued in a coherent manner aimed at realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the aspirations of the African Union for a prosperous Africa as envisioned in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.



In what was a day full of engagements, Foreign Minister Tangara also held series of bilateral meetings with senior officials of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the US Undersecretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Mrs. Urza Zeya, and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Dr. Beth Van Schaack, with other officials. The Minister and the Gambian delegation also participated in several official forums of the Summit at the Washington Convention Centre throughout the day.



In her opening statement at the Convention Centre, the Vice President of the United States of America, Her Excellency Kamala Harris, announced that the Biden administration would invest $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the US Export-Import Bank would enter new memorandums of understanding to clear the way for additional $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.



The three-day Summit continues tomorrow with more new US initiatives toward Africa expected to be announced before the end of the Summit.

====================SNIPPET :"His Excellency Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, said Civil Society is the conscience of the nation and should be supported to continue serving as a moderator that would bring about inclusion and cooperation between the Government and the people."#HeadlinesUS – Africa leaders’ forum opens with Gambia calling for support to the Civil SocietyDec 15, 2022, 9:29 AMWashington, D.C. 13 December, 2022: The 2nd US-Africa Leaders’ Summit opened on Tuesday 13 December, 2022 at the Washington Convention Centre with The Gambia calling for greater support to be rendered to the Civil Society for growth and partnership to be strengthened between the Government and Civil Society.Delivering the national paper at the Civil Society Forum held at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., His Excellency Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, said Civil Society is the conscience of the nation and should be supported to continue serving as a moderator that would bring about inclusion and cooperation between the Government and the people.The Minister recalled that Civil Society in The Gambia played a crucial role in ushering in a new democratic dispensation in The Gambia. He urged other Governments around the world not to see Civil Society as enemies but as partners in good governance.Foreign Minister Tangara said The Gambia believes in a strong and vibrant Civil Society because we saw their positive contribution and cooperation with the Government. In July of last year, President Barrow signed a bill for Access to Information which recognised access to information as a human right, Tangara informed world leaders.The Gambia's Foreign Minister pointed out that it was the first time in our history that Civil Society and the Government worked together on legislation from conception to enactment. The bill, Minister Tangara said, is meant to enhance accountability and good governance.Minister Tangara said following the democratic change in The Gambia in 2017, the Government of President Barrow established the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate and establish an impartial record of atrocities committed under the reign of former President Jammeh and close aides.He said The Gambia believes that the best approach in tackling the nexus between underdevelopment and instability is by focusing on the interlinked pillars of peace and security, development, good governance and human rights. He observed that the approach should be pursued in a coherent manner aimed at realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the aspirations of the African Union for a prosperous Africa as envisioned in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.In what was a day full of engagements, Foreign Minister Tangara also held series of bilateral meetings with senior officials of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the US Undersecretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Mrs. Urza Zeya, and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Dr. Beth Van Schaack, with other officials. The Minister and the Gambian delegation also participated in several official forums of the Summit at the Washington Convention Centre throughout the day.In her opening statement at the Convention Centre, the Vice President of the United States of America, Her Excellency Kamala Harris, announced that the Biden administration would invest $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the US Export-Import Bank would enter new memorandums of understanding to clear the way for additional $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.The three-day Summit continues tomorrow with more new US initiatives toward Africa expected to be announced before the end of the Summit. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |