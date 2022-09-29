Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11049 Posts Posted - 06 Oct 2022 : 10:15:32 Medical Product Alert N°6/2022: Substandard (contaminated) paediatric medicines

Substandard (contaminated) paediatric medicines identified in WHO region of Africa



5 October 2022 Medical product alert Geneva Reading time: 2 min (455 words)



(contaminated)-paediatric-medicines





Alert Summary

This WHO Medical Product Alert refers to four substandard products, identified in The Gambia and reported to WHO in September 2022. Substandard medical products are products that fail to meet either their quality standards or specifications and are, therefore "out of specification"[1].



The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. The stated manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products.



Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. To date, these four products have been identified in The Gambia, but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions.



[1] WHO definitions:





Risks

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal



Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.



All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analyzed by the relevant National Regulatory Authorities.



The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.



Advice to regulatory authorities and the public

It is important to detect and remove these substandard products from circulation to prevent harm to patients.



WHO requests increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these products. Increased surveillance of the informal/unregulated market is also advised.



All medical products must be approved and obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Seek advice from a healthcare professional when in doubt.



If you have these substandard products, please DO NOT use them. If you, or someone you know, have used these products or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional and report the incident to the National Regulatory Authority or National Pharmacovigilance Centre.



National regulatory/health authorities are advised to immediately notify WHO if these substandard products are discovered in their respective country. If you have any information concerning the manufacture or supply of these products, please contact WHO via



Please click here for details and photos of the substandard products referenced in Alert N°6/2022.



Alert n°6/2022 may be updated at a later stage as and when necessary.





WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring System



for Substandard and Falsified Medical Products



For more information, please visit our website



Email: https://www.who.int/news/item/05-10-2022-medical-product-alert-n-6-2022-substandard- (contaminated)-paediatric-medicinesThis WHO Medical Product Alert refers to four substandard products, identified in The Gambia and reported to WHO in September 2022. Substandard medical products are products that fail to meet either their quality standards or specifications and are, therefore "out of specification"[1].The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. The stated manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products.Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. To date, these four products have been identified in The Gambia, but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions.[1] WHO definitions: https://www.who.int/teams/regulation-prequalification/incidents-and-SF/background/definitions Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatalToxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analyzed by the relevant National Regulatory Authorities.The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.Advice to regulatory authorities and the publicIt is important to detect and remove these substandard products from circulation to prevent harm to patients.WHO requests increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these products. Increased surveillance of the informal/unregulated market is also advised.All medical products must be approved and obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Seek advice from a healthcare professional when in doubt.If you have these substandard products, please DO NOT use them. If you, or someone you know, have used these products or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional and report the incident to the National Regulatory Authority or National Pharmacovigilance Centre.National regulatory/health authorities are advised to immediately notify WHO if these substandard products are discovered in their respective country. If you have any information concerning the manufacture or supply of these products, please contact WHO via rapidalert@who.int Please clickfor details and photos of the substandard products referenced in Alert N°6/2022.Alert n°6/2022 may be updated at a later stage as and when necessary.WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring Systemfor Substandard and Falsified Medical ProductsFor more information, please visit our websiteEmail: rapidalert@who.int A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11049 Posts Posted - 06 Oct 2022 : 10:20:05

- Criminal Investigation Should Open for the Death of 66 Children



- STATEMENT FROM MEDICINES CONTROL AGENCY TO ALL IMPORTERS, WHOLESALERS, DISTRIBUTORS, AND RETAILERS OF PARACETAMOL SYRUP WHICH IS SUSPECTED IN THE CASES OF ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY AND DEATHS IN CHILDREN IN THE GAMBIA. Related Topics: Momodou





Denmark

11049 Posts Posted - 06 Oct 2022 : 21:28:11 The catastrophe surrounding the dangerous drugs that killed what the WHO pegs at 66 confirmed cases is an urgent national crisis . Because our health surveillance system is woefully adequate , it is extremely important for The Gambia government to seek immediate assistance from multiple sources beginning with the WHO already at the forefront , FDA and others to help them determine the scope of this devastation. In a country with no organized system of tracking importation, distribution , sale and consumption of pharmaceuticals , establishing precisely how many children took these fatal drugs and at what location and when is a task not within the capacity of the government . Establishing the extent and scope of the disaster is key to addressing the important underlying issue of culpability and accountability.



The culprit company and the government of India can both be expected to assert that it is the responsibility of Gambian regulators to test and assure the quality of drugs imported in the country in a bid to both skirt responsibility for the deaths as well as protect the reputation of the huge pharmaceutical industry of India with clients all over the world . Therefore in addition to seeking outside help in determining the extent of this tragedy , the government should engage the services of specialized outside counsel with extensive experience in product liability issues to ensure there is full accountability for these tragic deaths. Government bureaucrats even with the best of intentions are not fully equipped to effectively address the inherent liability issues that arise from this tragedy. The same outside counsel can establish the extent of regulatory failure in both India and Gambia . The Indian regulators have already said this product was only sold to Gambia and the company involved is not licensed to sell their drugs in India suggesting they are trying shirk their responsibility to ensure companies based in their country are selling safe and effective pharmaceuticals . Unless Gambia approaches this in a serious and determined way , our victims and their families will not get the answers they deserve .



By Karamba Touray A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11049 Posts Posted - 06 Oct 2022 : 21:56:51





Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

azadi ka amrit mahotsav



Press Note on WHO Medical Product Alert regarding Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Posted On: 06 OCT 2022 6:32PM by PIB Delhi

WHO on 29.09.2022 informed DCGI, the National Drug Regulator of India, that WHO it is currently providing technical assistance and advice to Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor, is suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol (in some of the samples it was claimed to have been confirmed by further analysis conducted by WHO).



CDSCO took up the matter immediately with Haryana State Regulatory Authority, under whose jurisdiction the drug manufacturing unit of M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonepat is located. Further, a detailed investigation was launched to ascertain the facts/ details in the matter in collaboration with State Drugs Controller, Haryana.



From the preliminary enquiry of CDSCO, it has been made out that M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonepat, Haryana is a manufacturer licensed by the State Drug Controller for the products Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup under reference, and holds manufacturing permission for these products for export only. The company has manufactured and exported these products only to Gambia.



It is a usual practice that the importing country tests these imported products on quality parameters, and satisfies itself as to the quality of the products before the importing country decides to release such products for usage in the country.



As per the tentative results received by WHO, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, 04 samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol. It has also been informed by WHO that the certificate of analysis will be made available to WHO in near future and WHO will share it with the Indian Regulator which is yet to be done. The exact one to one causal relation of death has not yet been provided by WHO to CDSCO.



As a robust National Regulatory Authority, CDSCO has requested WHO to share at the earliest with CDSCO the report on establishment of causal relation to death with the medical products in question etc.



The State Drug Controller had given licenses to the said Company only for export of these four drugs namely Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup. Further all these 04 drugs manufactured only for exports by M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited are not licensed for manufacture and sale in India. In effect, none of these four drugs of M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals is sold domestically in India.



The samples (controlled samples of the same batch manufactured by M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited for all the four drugs in question) have been taken and sent for testing to Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh by CDSCO, the results of which will guide further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/ to be received from WHO.



****



MV



HFW/WHO Medical Product Alert/6thOctober/4

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1865655&fbclid=IwAR10Pn1l7LhZ6DvqG5cs2QFiOWlPQxHzkaiLlFxnvh3A7e6-V5JBYy93xqo

Indian government press releaseMinistry of Health and Family Welfareazadi ka amrit mahotsavPress Note on WHO Medical Product Alert regarding Maiden Pharmaceuticals LtdPosted On: 06 OCT 2022 6:32PM by PIB DelhiWHO on 29.09.2022 informed DCGI, the National Drug Regulator of India, that WHO it is currently providing technical assistance and advice to Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor, is suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol (in some of the samples it was claimed to have been confirmed by further analysis conducted by WHO).CDSCO took up the matter immediately with Haryana State Regulatory Authority, under whose jurisdiction the drug manufacturing unit of M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonepat is located. Further, a detailed investigation was launched to ascertain the facts/ details in the matter in collaboration with State Drugs Controller, Haryana.From the preliminary enquiry of CDSCO, it has been made out that M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonepat, Haryana is a manufacturer licensed by the State Drug Controller for the products Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup under reference, and holds manufacturing permission for these products for export only. The company has manufactured and exported these products only to Gambia.It is a usual practice that the importing country tests these imported products on quality parameters, and satisfies itself as to the quality of the products before the importing country decides to release such products for usage in the country.As per the tentative results received by WHO, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, 04 samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol. It has also been informed by WHO that the certificate of analysis will be made available to WHO in near future and WHO will share it with the Indian Regulator which is yet to be done. The exact one to one causal relation of death has not yet been provided by WHO to CDSCO.As a robust National Regulatory Authority, CDSCO has requested WHO to share at the earliest with CDSCO the report on establishment of causal relation to death with the medical products in question etc.The State Drug Controller had given licenses to the said Company only for export of these four drugs namely Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup. Further all these 04 drugs manufactured only for exports by M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited are not licensed for manufacture and sale in India. In effect, none of these four drugs of M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals is sold domestically in India.The samples (controlled samples of the same batch manufactured by M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited for all the four drugs in question) have been taken and sent for testing to Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh by CDSCO, the results of which will guide further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/ to be received from WHO.****MVHFW/WHO Medical Product Alert/6thOctober/4 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic