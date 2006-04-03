Author Topic Momodou





11318 Posts Posted - 11 Aug 2023 : 13:52:55 POLICE PARTNER WITH STAKEHOLDERS TO ENSURE PROPER DISPOSAL OF CONFISCATED CHICKENS



Following the ongoing investigation into the improper disposal of chickens at Abuko Nature Reserve on August 7th, 2023, The Gambia Police Force ensured there was a proper disposition of the said discarded chickens at Abuko Nature Reserve.



The Police, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), Parks and Wildlife, and the National Environmental Agency (NEA), supervised the appropriate disposition of the spoiled chicken, by burying it in a protected area.



The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the public to ensure that the safety and security of all citizens and residents of The Gambia are highly prioritized and preserved