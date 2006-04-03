Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11318 Posts
Posted - 11 Aug 2023 :  13:52:55  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
POLICE PARTNER WITH STAKEHOLDERS TO ENSURE PROPER DISPOSAL OF CONFISCATED CHICKENS

Following the ongoing investigation into the improper disposal of chickens at Abuko Nature Reserve on August 7th, 2023, The Gambia Police Force ensured there was a proper disposition of the said discarded chickens at Abuko Nature Reserve.

The Police, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), Parks and Wildlife, and the National Environmental Agency (NEA), supervised the appropriate disposition of the spoiled chicken, by burying it in a protected area.

The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the public to ensure that the safety and security of all citizens and residents of The Gambia are highly prioritized and preserved
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
