Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

FPAC report shows over a billion dalasi missing New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11044 Posts Posted - 05 Oct 2022 : 14:34:07 FPAC report shows over a billion dalasi missing between 2016-2018

The Point: Oct 5, 2022

By: Fatou Dem

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/fpac-report-shows-over-a-billion-dalasi-missing-between-2016-2018



Hon. Madi Ceesay, the NAM for Serrekunda West Constituency has revealed that after a concluded report from the Finance and Public Account Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly between 2016 to 2018, the audited accounts of the Gambia government shows that there are a lot of lapses of about 1.2 billion not recorded in financial statements.



Hon. Ceesay, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with The Point, noted that grants still continue to be received by sectors.



“The findings of the Auditor General detected that there was total contingency liability of D360, 928, 28 (three hundred and sixty million, nine hundred and twenty-eight thousand and twenty-eight dalasi) which was not disclosed in the financial statement,” Hon. Ceesay further disclosed.





He went on to call the government to open up and show financial discipline so that they as lawmakers could make progress.



The report, he added, states that in 2017, D1, 050, 586, 268.60 (one billion, fifty million, five hundred and eighty-six thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight dalasis and sixty bututs) was not reconciled with the review of the Auditor General.



“In 2018, close to 5 million net worth of state-owned enterprises is in the financial statement but could not be confirmed. Because the audited financial statement of the state-owned enterprises was not provided for proper consolidation to be done.”



Hon. Ceesay emphasised that the government should clear all these lapses to the public, noting that the report is before the parliament and they would take action before the end of the session.



“There must be solutions because the money has to be cleared to the public. The parliament is not going to brush reports and recommendations like that,” he buttressed.



He revealed that the parliament is going to take firm action for the monies to be produced by hook or by crook this time around. Hon. Madi Ceesay, the NAM for Serrekunda West Constituency has revealed that after a concluded report from the Finance and Public Account Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly between 2016 to 2018, the audited accounts of the Gambia government shows that there are a lot of lapses of about 1.2 billion not recorded in financial statements.Hon. Ceesay, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with The Point, noted that grants still continue to be received by sectors.“The findings of the Auditor General detected that there was total contingency liability of D360, 928, 28 (three hundred and sixty million, nine hundred and twenty-eight thousand and twenty-eight dalasi) which was not disclosed in the financial statement,” Hon. Ceesay further disclosed.He went on to call the government to open up and show financial discipline so that they as lawmakers could make progress.The report, he added, states that in 2017, D1, 050, 586, 268.60 (one billion, fifty million, five hundred and eighty-six thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight dalasis and sixty bututs) was not reconciled with the review of the Auditor General.“In 2018, close to 5 million net worth of state-owned enterprises is in the financial statement but could not be confirmed. Because the audited financial statement of the state-owned enterprises was not provided for proper consolidation to be done.”Hon. Ceesay emphasised that the government should clear all these lapses to the public, noting that the report is before the parliament and they would take action before the end of the session.“There must be solutions because the money has to be cleared to the public. The parliament is not going to brush reports and recommendations like that,” he buttressed.He revealed that the parliament is going to take firm action for the monies to be produced by hook or by crook this time around. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11044 Posts Posted - 05 Oct 2022 : 14:42:07 AG to audit all state owned enterprises

The Point: Oct 5, 2022

By: Ismaila Sonko



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/ag-to-audit-all-state-owned-enterprises



Alagie Mbowe, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Upper Saloum and also vice chairman for Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly, has disclosed the Auditor General (AG) considers initiating special audit for all state owned enterprises in line with Section 160(8) of the Constitution by the end of the financial year, 2022.



Hon. Mbowe, while tabling the FPAC recommendation before the his fellow lawmakers at the parliament recently, states: "That all unreconciled government transactions indicated in the audited accounts be reconciled by the Accountant General before the end of the financial year, 2022 and a report be sent to the FPAC," he said.



According to him, the government, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, endeavours to table before the Assembly a revised Public Finance Bill and a revision of the Financial Regulations 2016 before the end of the financial year, 2022.





He mentioned that the Auditor General consider invoking his power under Section 160(5) of the Constitution where discrepancies of a criminal or fraudulent nature are discovered during an audit.



He added that the Auditor General considers including its report to the National Assembly all cases of criminal or fraudulent nature reported to the Inspector General of Police.



Upper Saloum lawmaker has indicated that the Auditor General and the Accountant General provide to the National Assembly a list of all people that have been found to commit fraudulent activities in all sectors and give the latest update on their prosecution or repayments.



Hon. Mbowe said the Accountant General resolve all prior year closing balances and current year opening balances of the Government with respect to Loans and Grants be consolidated before the end of this financial year.



He noted that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs must be part of any grant negotiations and be the recipient of all grants for and on behalf of the government.



However, all government projects shall use the IFMIS system for all the accounting processes by the end of this final year, 2022;



He emphased that any existing revenue collection by third parties shall be handed over to the Accountant General within 90 days. Alagie Mbowe, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Upper Saloum and also vice chairman for Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly, has disclosed the Auditor General (AG) considers initiating special audit for all state owned enterprises in line with Section 160(8) of the Constitution by the end of the financial year, 2022.Hon. Mbowe, while tabling the FPAC recommendation before the his fellow lawmakers at the parliament recently, states: "That all unreconciled government transactions indicated in the audited accounts be reconciled by the Accountant General before the end of the financial year, 2022 and a report be sent to the FPAC," he said.According to him, the government, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, endeavours to table before the Assembly a revised Public Finance Bill and a revision of the Financial Regulations 2016 before the end of the financial year, 2022.He mentioned that the Auditor General consider invoking his power under Section 160(5) of the Constitution where discrepancies of a criminal or fraudulent nature are discovered during an audit.He added that the Auditor General considers including its report to the National Assembly all cases of criminal or fraudulent nature reported to the Inspector General of Police.Upper Saloum lawmaker has indicated that the Auditor General and the Accountant General provide to the National Assembly a list of all people that have been found to commit fraudulent activities in all sectors and give the latest update on their prosecution or repayments.Hon. Mbowe said the Accountant General resolve all prior year closing balances and current year opening balances of the Government with respect to Loans and Grants be consolidated before the end of this financial year.He noted that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs must be part of any grant negotiations and be the recipient of all grants for and on behalf of the government.However, all government projects shall use the IFMIS system for all the accounting processes by the end of this final year, 2022;He emphased that any existing revenue collection by third parties shall be handed over to the Accountant General within 90 days. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.08 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |