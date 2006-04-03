Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11007 Posts
Posted - 14 Sep 2022 :  10:26:07
Several reports are showing a fire incident around the Serrekunda Market last night.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Momodou



Denmark
11007 Posts
Posted - 14 Sep 2022 :  10:28:51
Statement By KMC

Contrary to Media reports Serekunda Market is not on fire however there is a fire around the vicinity of the market in private properties. The destruction is significant and we urge all to support the fire service in their effort to arrest the fire.

Initial Security TaskForce Report :

KANIFING WEST Serekunda police station

SUBJECT: FLASH REPORT ON FIRE OUT BREAK

‘The received from Commissioner of KM Darboe by chief of operation kanifing west is that there is a fire out break at Serekunda around Jaiteh kunda street,

ASP Ansumana Sanyang s/o Serekunda station has confirmed the information , and said the taskforce were immediately deployed to the scene while the GFRS were on the scene battling with the fire

Initial reports are that the fire emanated from one costmetic shop some meters away from the baobab tree on Jaiteh kunda street and the cause of the fire is yet to be established.’

Best regards
c/ops km west
Supt. M Sanyang
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
