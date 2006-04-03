Author Topic toubab1020





https://www.scotsman.com/read-this/what-is-the-commonwealth-which-countries-is-king-charles-iii-head-of-state-for-what-role-will-he-play-3837942

"It was agreed in a conference in 1926 that they would all be equal members of a community within the British Empire, pledging allegiance to the King or Queen.



This does not mean that the United Kingdom rules over any participating Commonwealth countries.



The purpose of the Commonwealth involves the coordination of the following:



Protecting the environment

Develop society and young people

Supporting democracy

Boosting trade links

Support small states "



