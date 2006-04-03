Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11816 Posts
Posted - 09 Sep 2022 :  17:14:27
==========
https://www.scotsman.com/read-this/what-is-the-commonwealth-which-countries-is-king-charles-iii-head-of-state-for-what-role-will-he-play-3837942
==========

SNIPPET:

"It was agreed in a conference in 1926 that they would all be equal members of a community within the British Empire, pledging allegiance to the King or Queen.

This does not mean that the United Kingdom rules over any participating Commonwealth countries.

The purpose of the Commonwealth involves the coordination of the following:

Protecting the environment
Develop society and young people
Supporting democracy
Boosting trade links
Support small states "
