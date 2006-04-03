Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 08 Sep 2022 : 20:06:45 End of an era for Britain. My sincere condolences to the Royal family and the people of Britain and the commonwealth.



The Death has been announced of Queen Elizabeth II. She was 96 years old. She was the longest reigning British Monarch who took over the throne at the age of 25.



Source: Kerr Fatou





Posted - 08 Sep 2022 : 20:30:12 Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Source AP

BY DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS AND SYLVIA HUI



Source AP

BY DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS AND SYLVIA HUI



LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.



The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.



A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known….



https://apnews.com/article/b2578aa91c3fef9c5d6ad4a557bf63e4





Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. It was not immediately known whether he will call himself King Charles III or some other name.



The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.



The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.



In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," adding: "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."





10996 Posts Posted - 08 Sep 2022 : 20:33:08 BBC BREAKING

New King will be known as Charles III

The new King will officially be known as King Charles III, it has been officially confirmed. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic