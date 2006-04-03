Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 06 Sep 2022

May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannah. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.







The Ministry of Health learns with sadness of the demise of former colleague and Minister of Health Hon. Omar Sey after a brief illness.



Hon. Omar Sey was Minister of Health from the year 2013 to January 2017.



Prior to his appointment as Minister, Hon. Sey held the following positions in the Ministry of Health:



Chief Executive Officer of Farafenni General Hospital, then later promoted as the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical) at the Ministry of Health from September 2009 to October 2010.



He served as the Opthalmic Medical Assistant in Bansang Hospital and later Farafenni in the 90s.



He served the North Bank Region, Lower River Region and Central River Region North as an Opthalmic Medical Assistant.



He later became a Senior Opthalmic Medical Assistant and Cataract Surgeon.



Hon. Sey was the first to operationalize the secondary Eye Care Unit at Basse Health Centre in 1996 as a Cataract Surgeon.



During the time he was the Minister of Health, he served as an Executive Board Member of the Programme, Budget and Administration Committee of the World Health Organization representing the Africa Region from 2014 to 2017.



At International level, late Omar Sey served the following positions in various countries:



Manager of Health and Education Services, Inc Afghanistan (Oct 2010 to August 2012).



Hospital Manager (Faizabad Provincial Hospital) at AGA Khan Health Services, Afghanistan (Nov. 2011 to Nov. 2012).



Executive Board Member of the Roll Back Malaria representing the Malaria Endemic Countries (2014 to 2017).



A Ministerial Leadership fellow at Harvard School of Public Health.



The Management and staff of the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Hon. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh wishes to send sincere condolences to the family, friends, relatives, and colleagues of late Omar Sey.



We pray that Allah Subhana Watalla have mercy on his soul and admit him into Jannah. Ameen. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic