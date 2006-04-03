Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

SSHFC TO ADDRESS JABANG ESTATE FLOODING New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10971 Posts Posted - 22 Aug 2022 : 22:56:46 SSHFC TO ADDRESS JABANG ESTATE FLOODING WITH NEW DRAINAGE PROJECT

The Standard: AUGUST 22, 2022



By Omar Bah



https://standard.gm/sshfc-to-address-jabang-estate-flooding-with-new-drainage-project/



The managing director of Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), Mr. Saloum Malang has expressed his office’s commitment to implement the Jabang Real Estate drainage project. The residents of SSHFC Jabang Estate have complained about the weak drainage system in the area that has resulted in serious flooding over the past three years. Over 36 families have been adversely impacted by the last floods that affected large parts of the KM and West Coast Region. Since the incident, the Jabang Residents Committee has engaged the management of Social Security who have visited the victims on several occasions on the need to urgently address the drainage system. The SSHFC boss, Mr. Malang and members of his senior management on Thursday visited the victims and donated food items worth over D200, 000, following a previous D110,000 to support the current excavation of the blocked waterway as part of the Corporation’s immediate response to the floods. In an attempt to address the floods, in collaboration with the NDMA, NRA and NEA, the corporation had earlier funded a survey costing D225,000, on the Estate and following the results, D57 million was ear-marked for the implementation of the drainage project. The visit on Thursday avail both parties the opportunity to discuss frankly on the way forward.



Addressing the community at the Estate’s football grounds, Managing Director, Mr. Saloum Malang said his office has started engaging the relevant authorities on the urgency of implementing the planned drainage project. MD Malang said Social Security had wanted to implement the project little earlier, but the sum involved is such that they needed time to mobilise funds. “I want to assure you that Social Security is doing everything humanly possible to address this situation. I want to reassure you that we are in this together,” he said.



He appealed to the residents to be patient with his office. “I want all of you to see Social Security as your own Corporation. We are concern about what has happened and we are doing everything possible to address it as soon as possible in collaboration with key stakeholders,” MD Malang added. He said there are immediate plans in the pipeline as contingency measures to support those who are severely affected. Commenting on the donation, MD Malang said it was conceived to support the families who have lost all their belongings during the floods. The chairman of the Jabang Real Estate Association, Falou Sowe thanked the delegation for their visit and asked the top Social Security management as a matter of urgency to support those who are mostly affected by the floods. Mr. Sowe also urged the SSHFC management to do everything possible to address the drainage issues. “I want to urge you to mobilise resources to avert the flooding,” he urged. Fatou Ndow, a widow who was hardest hit, said the flood has devastated her home and her whole family has been forced to relocate. She appealed to Social Security officials to resolve the situation and assist all those who have evacuated their houses. All the other speakers at the meeting sought support from SSHFC to solve the flooding. Further reassuring the corporation’s commitment to address the situation, MD Malang assured that his office will work closely with the Jabang Residents Committee and relevant stakeholders to provide lasting solution to the community. The Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Fabuka Njaay thanked the Jabang Committee for their amicable collaboration with the Corporation and assured them of the Corporation’s resolve to strengthen this partnership.



The managing director of Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), Mr. Saloum Malang has expressed his office’s commitment to implement the Jabang Real Estate drainage project. The residents of SSHFC Jabang Estate have complained about the weak drainage system in the area that has resulted in serious flooding over the past three years. Over 36 families have been adversely impacted by the last floods that affected large parts of the KM and West Coast Region. Since the incident, the Jabang Residents Committee has engaged the management of Social Security who have visited the victims on several occasions on the need to urgently address the drainage system. The SSHFC boss, Mr. Malang and members of his senior management on Thursday visited the victims and donated food items worth over D200, 000, following a previous D110,000 to support the current excavation of the blocked waterway as part of the Corporation’s immediate response to the floods. In an attempt to address the floods, in collaboration with the NDMA, NRA and NEA, the corporation had earlier funded a survey costing D225,000, on the Estate and following the results, D57 million was ear-marked for the implementation of the drainage project. The visit on Thursday avail both parties the opportunity to discuss frankly on the way forward.Addressing the community at the Estate’s football grounds, Managing Director, Mr. Saloum Malang said his office has started engaging the relevant authorities on the urgency of implementing the planned drainage project. MD Malang said Social Security had wanted to implement the project little earlier, but the sum involved is such that they needed time to mobilise funds. “I want to assure you that Social Security is doing everything humanly possible to address this situation. I want to reassure you that we are in this together,” he said.He appealed to the residents to be patient with his office. “I want all of you to see Social Security as your own Corporation. We are concern about what has happened and we are doing everything possible to address it as soon as possible in collaboration with key stakeholders,” MD Malang added. He said there are immediate plans in the pipeline as contingency measures to support those who are severely affected. Commenting on the donation, MD Malang said it was conceived to support the families who have lost all their belongings during the floods. The chairman of the Jabang Real Estate Association, Falou Sowe thanked the delegation for their visit and asked the top Social Security management as a matter of urgency to support those who are mostly affected by the floods. Mr. Sowe also urged the SSHFC management to do everything possible to address the drainage issues. “I want to urge you to mobilise resources to avert the flooding,” he urged. Fatou Ndow, a widow who was hardest hit, said the flood has devastated her home and her whole family has been forced to relocate. She appealed to Social Security officials to resolve the situation and assist all those who have evacuated their houses. All the other speakers at the meeting sought support from SSHFC to solve the flooding. Further reassuring the corporation’s commitment to address the situation, MD Malang assured that his office will work closely with the Jabang Residents Committee and relevant stakeholders to provide lasting solution to the community. The Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Fabuka Njaay thanked the Jabang Committee for their amicable collaboration with the Corporation and assured them of the Corporation’s resolve to strengthen this partnership. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11779 Posts Posted - 23 Aug 2022 : 17:13:00



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/physical-planning-demolishes-houses-worth-million-dalasis-at-jabang-estate

==========



Aug 23, 2022, 11:04 AM | Article By: Arfang M.S. Camara

The Department of Physical Planning on Monday commenced the demolition exercise of houses blocking believed to have been built on waterways at the Jabang Estate.



This move came following the recent flooding in July which ruined some homes in the community.



According to one official from the Physical Planning, who were accompanied to the exercise by the National Disaster Management, the moves were ordered from the “top”.



“These orders were given to us from the top. The identified houses or places are those that are blocking the waterways, causing floods in the area,” said one official from the Physical Planning Department.



The exercise has left the victims and the inhabitants of Jabang devastated, particularly those living at the Estate.



Couldn't believe what I was reading today, JUST ONE DAY after the report in the above posting.====================Aug 23, 2022, 11:04 AM | Article By: Arfang M.S. CamaraThe Department of Physical Planning on Monday commenced the demolition exercise of houses blocking believed to have been built on waterways at the Jabang Estate.This move came following the recent flooding in July which ruined some homes in the community.According to one official from the Physical Planning, who were accompanied to the exercise by the National Disaster Management, the moves were ordered from the “top”.“These orders were given to us from the top. The identified houses or places are those that are blocking the waterways, causing floods in the area,” said one official from the Physical Planning Department.The exercise has left the victims and the inhabitants of Jabang devastated, particularly those living at the Estate. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

10971 Posts Posted - 23 Aug 2022 : 19:24:12

This is purely incompetence!

https://youtu.be/5ocUERHK8bk It’s very disgusting seeing the demolitions of peoples live savings. There are better ways of diverting the the water without demolishing finished houses where people spent their entire live savings on land purchased from a Government institution SSHFC.This is purely incompetence! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |