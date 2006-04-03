Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 PMO transformed in Ministry of Public Service		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10976 Posts
Posted - 25 Aug 2022 :  16:20:53  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
PMO transformed in Ministry of Public Service
The Point: Aug 25, 2022
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/pmo-transformed-in-ministry-of-public-service

The Personnel Management Office (PMO), has now been transformed into Public Service, Administrative Reform, Policy Coordination and Delivery, Ministry according to a Memo seen by The Point.

This is in line with Section 71 (1) of the Constitution of The Gambia. The new ministry will now be in charge with public service, administrative reforms, policy coordination and delivery with Baboucarr O. Joof as the minister.

At the new ministry’s last week retreat in Kanilai, Mr. Joof has challenged the Senior Management Team (SMT) under his watch to come out ready and get the new Ministry running.

According to the Memo, this move is part of the ongoing civil service reforms.

“The new ministry would take decisions instead of PMO, while Letter Heads and Stamps of PMO will also change to reflect the new institutional arrangement. It is like the birth of the new ministry being finally formalised,” Mr. Joof said at the retreat.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06