Another example of ACTION being taken as opposed to times past when only talk talk was in vogue,things are moving very fast in New Gambia now.



By Nelson Manneh on August 19, 2022



Superintendent (Spt) Lamin Njie on Thursday 18th August 2022, confirmed to this Medium that one Cadet Assistant Superintendent Binta Njie of the Gambia Police Force, is the newly appointed Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF).



“We have a new Public Relations Officer (PRO) now,” Superintendent Njie told Foroyaa.



Cadet Assistant Superintendent Binta Njie is said to be the first woman to occupy the position of PRO at the Gambia Police Force.



Meanwhile, Superintendent Njie disclosed that he is now redeployed to the Community Policing Unit of the Gambia Police Force at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.



Spt. Lamin Njie was appointed new Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force following the departure of Superintendent David Kujabi, who at the time, left for the United Kingdom to pursue a Masters Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.



Superintendent Lamin Njie had previously served in this position until October 2016 when he left to the People’s Republic of Turkey to pursue a Masters Degree in Security Strategies Management and Superior Police Training Course.



Supt. Lamin Njie, the eloquent former Police PRO was enlisted into the Gambia Police Force in 2010 as Cadet Inspector and served at various Units of the Police Force including the Charge Office, Serious Crimes Unit and Public Relations Office.



In June 2020, he was promoted from Assistant Superintendent (ASP) to the rank of Superintendent, and was decorated during the promotion of 138 officers under the leadership of the late Inspector General of Police, Alhagie Mamour Jobe, at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.



