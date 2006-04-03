Author Topic Momodou





10969 Posts Posted - 20 Aug 2022 : 16:04:58 GHANAIAN MP URGES BARROW TO PRIORITISE PROSECUTION OF JAMMEH OVER MASSACRE

AUGUST 19, 2022



By Tabora Bojang

https://standard.gm/ghanaian-mp-urges-barrow-to-prioritise-prosecution-of-jammeh-over-massacre/



A member of parliament from Ghana’s main opposition party, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah who is currently in The Gambia to take part in a convergence of the Ecowas parliament, has urged President Adama Barrow to show enough commitment to prosecute perpetrators of the gruesome murder of 44 Ghanaians killed in Gambia in 2005.



According to the findings of the truth commission which submitted its report to the president last year, a total of 44 Ghanaians, 9 Nigerians, 2 Togolese, a Senegalese and an Ivorian plus one Gambian were killed by the Junglers on the orders of Yahya Jammeh in July 2005.



Although the Barrow government has agreed with the commission’s recommendation to prosecute Jammeh in its White Paper, concrete visible efforts are yet to be seen.



But the Ghana MP argued that actions must be taken against some of the accomplices already in the country before the government gets to Jammeh in his exiled base, which would demonstrate their readiness.



A member of parliament from Ghana's main opposition party, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah who is currently in The Gambia to take part in a convergence of the Ecowas parliament, has urged President Adama Barrow to show enough commitment to prosecute perpetrators of the gruesome murder of 44 Ghanaians killed in Gambia in 2005.

According to the findings of the truth commission which submitted its report to the president last year, a total of 44 Ghanaians, 9 Nigerians, 2 Togolese, a Senegalese and an Ivorian plus one Gambian were killed by the Junglers on the orders of Yahya Jammeh in July 2005.

Although the Barrow government has agreed with the commission's recommendation to prosecute Jammeh in its White Paper, concrete visible efforts are yet to be seen.

But the Ghana MP argued that actions must be taken against some of the accomplices already in the country before the government gets to Jammeh in his exiled base, which would demonstrate their readiness.

"It is not the Ghana government that will go to Equatorial Guinea to arrest Yahya Jammeh because the crime was not committed on the soil of Ghana, it was committed on the soil of Gambia together with all the people who committed the atrocity. It wasn't Yahya Jammeh alone even though the ball stops with him as a president. The others who did it, are still here in [Gambia] so why are they not pursuing those people who took a fraction or orders from him [Jammeh] as per the [TRRC] report? They must also be held accountable; they must also be held responsible for their actions that they have taken," Emmanuel Kwasi told The Standard.