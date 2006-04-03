Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10961 Posts Posted - 16 Aug 2022 : 15:26:04 Bond Road residents blames flooding on sand mining

Aug 16, 2022

By: Pa Modou Cham



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/bond-road-residents-blames-flooding-on-sand-mining



Bond Road residents in Banjul have cast blame sand mining at the Denton Bridge amid high tide and heavy wave flooding within the city’s coast line.

“Everything is caused by the sand miners and if we are not careful, it will destroy the bridge,” Modi Sallah, whilst speaking to Kerr Fatou Online Media on Saturday.



“They are digging, and the water is becoming more powerful to cause flooding. I have been working here for 26 years, but this has never happened.”



Ousman Sarr, also a resident of the community said: “This is the first time this is happening and the sand mining is the cause. We have expressed our concern several times but nothing is done about it. We are all Gambians and we don’t have anywhere apart from here. Right now, the bridge is bent, and if you disagree with what I’m saying, wait for the low tides and I will show you.”



Alagie Sirreh Njie also explained that “there is something new within the connected waters that should be rectified. We cannot do anything about it, but we are appealing to the government to help us.”



Recently, the residents have raised numerous complaints to the Mayoress of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe they have not been paying attention to climate change which is mainly caused by sand mining along the coast.



In his Facebook timeline, Alpha Robinson, former managing director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) made another wake-up call in finding solutions for wave overtopping flooding in Bond Road.



"A combination of high tide and what appears to be local waves caused flooding over bund road today, with a relatively (compared to the surface water) limited amount of water transferred to Tanbi. Wave overtopping is rare in The Gambia but common in other coastal parts."





"With high water levels, waves reach the shore with much more energy if not dissipated at the foreshore. Wave overtopping can be very violent, especially with high energy waves, and can cause flooding of large areas within a short period."





Mr. Robinson continued that the impact of the waves can damage infrastructure in its way, stating it is interesting to note that the overtopping did not occur in sections of the road lined by mangroves on the river side of the road, partly because the mangroves dissipate the wave energy.





Denmark

10961 Posts Posted - 16 Aug 2022 : 17:00:08 Former Royal Haskoning Employee Defines ‘Nourishment’ In Their Report

Kerr Fatou: On Aug 16, 2022



By Buba Gagigo



https://www.kerrfatou.com/former-royal-haskoning-employee-defines-nourishment-in-their-report/



Former employee of Royal Haskoning company, Alpha Robinson said the word ‘nourishment’ in his former employer’s report means adding sand material to sections of the beach to stabilise and avoid further erosion.



His reaction came following Kerr Fatou’s publication of the Sino Majilac Jalbak’s rebuttal of causing flooding at Denton Bridge.



“The key word here is NOURISHMENT. It means in simple terms adding sand material to sections of the beach to stabilise and avoid further erosion in the affected area (Denton Bridge). In other words, take sand from where it is accumulating or elsewhere where it is safe to do so, and put it in areas being eroded. I am not sure this is clearly articulated or practiced. Taking the sand away means «starving» the beach and therefore encouraging erosion. Beach transport processes are quite complex and if not well studied and understood, more harm can be done…,” he said in a statement on Facebook.



The former Royal Haskoning employee who claimed to have conducted with a colleague employer the type of study that informed the beach nourishment said he’s “deeply concerned about beach erosion”, and felt obliged to clarify the terminology in the report.



Meanwhile, Banka Manneh, Spokesperson, Sino Majilac Jalbak told Kerr Fatou that they are following the recommendations in the report of the Royal Haskoning company.



He shared with this medium the said report of the Royal Haskoning study, a company where Alpha Robinson was an employee.



The report seen by this medium said: “Another way to deal with the erosion problem in this area is to dredge away the spit and to use the sand for nourishment of the eroded area. With the present sand volume in the spit (approximately 1, 000, 000 m) an average seaward shift of the area between Toll Point and Banjul Point of 25 to 35m can be achieved (approximately 200 m/m). By taking the sand spit away, the main cause of erosion in this area is eliminated, and the sand supply from Toll Point to the coast east of Toll Point is restored.”



The report seen by this medium said: "Another way to deal with the erosion problem in this area is to dredge away the spit and to use the sand for nourishment of the eroded area. With the present sand volume in the spit (approximately 1, 000, 000 m) an average seaward shift of the area between Toll Point and Banjul Point of 25 to 35m can be achieved (approximately 200 m/m). By taking the sand spit away, the main cause of erosion in this area is eliminated, and the sand supply from Toll Point to the coast east of Toll Point is restored."

Sino Majilac Jalbak were on Saturday accused by residents of Denton Bridge of causing the mind flood in the area, an allegation the company has always denied.

