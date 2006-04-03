Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10948 Posts Posted - 07 Aug 2022 : 10:26:42 By Karamba Touray



Our nation’s capital is wallowing in knee deep nasty flood waters that has forced thousands of out of their homes with their household possessions, food and everything else ruined . Even when the flood water recedes , it will leave in its wake long term devastation of a kind residents have not seen in recent memory. There is also grave danger of water borne disease outbreak the longer the fetid stagnant water stays in the inundated island . The combination of the fraudulent Banjul Project with its cheap and unviable cement slab Taye Nyappa so called road construction and the criminal parceling out of the Tanbi area to greedy private sector operators to backfill and turn into commercial real estate has condemned our capital to destruction. Against the loud , public and justified opposition of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe , many other conscientious citizens and even the World Bank , Adama Barrow insisted on forcing this $42million heist the consequences of which go far beyond the monetary theft associated with the transaction. They are on the verge of destroying the capital and ruining the lives and livelihoods of thousands of people . And look at what he did after a historic flood right at the gates of statehouse. He abandoned the city and proceeded on vacation in the middle of catastrophic natural disaster in the capital where he lives as the nation’s President! He corruptly rams through a contract that has caused a huge foreseen and loudly protested disaster and then he effectively flees the scene of a crime he engineered. To date no one in government has had a definitive , accurate and verified assessment of the precise number of households and individuals affected , where they are and what is being done for them in terms of immediate relief . All we heard are underlings and the President himself prior to clocking out and going on vacation parroting meaningless platitudes . Not once have I heard them describe a simple and clear intervention package that says we have moved these many thousand people to this or or that shelter , or we are arranging this or that specific thing . They have no worthy plans , no robust execution strategy and no can do spirit that can inspire confidence in the Gambian people that the government understands the full scope of the disaster on hand much less can summon the wherewithal to begin addressing it . What a tragedy . A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic