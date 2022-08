Author Topic Momodou





10946 Posts Posted - 04 Aug 2022 : 20:52:55 Senegal ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority: electoral commission



https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/senegal-ruling-coalition-loses-parliamentary-majority-electoral-commission-2022-08-04/



DAKAR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a legislative election on July 31, securing 82 out of 165 seats, the electoral commission said on Thursday.



DAKAR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a legislative election on July 31, securing 82 out of 165 seats, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall, fuelled in part by his refusal to rule out breaching term limits by running for a third mandate in 2024...





10946 Posts Posted - 04 Aug 2022 : 21:39:51 SENEGAL ELECTIONS: Parliamentary Election results as announced by elections body, CENA.



A total Of 165 Parliamentary Seats. Absolute Majority 83 Seats.



Government - 82 Seats



Opposition - 83 Seats



