Author Topic toubab1020





11764 Posts Posted - 14 Aug 2022 : 12:24:51



===========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-high-commission-issues-security-alert-to-citizens-in-sierra-leone

===========



#Headlines



Gambia High Commission issues security alert to citizens in Sierra Leone



Aug 12, 2022, 12:06 PM | Article By: Osman Kagbo, The Point Sierra Leone Correspondent





The Gambia High Commission in Sierra Leone has advised all Gambians in the country to stay at home and avoid non-emergency travels, until further notice, amid violent protests in some parts of the country, earlier Wednesday.



The protests have led to the killing of at least 6 police officers and 22 civilians.



President Bio who was in UK during the protests had returned home on Wednesday night.



Meanwhile banks have now reopened with businesses back to normalcy.



The Curfew now starts from 7pm to 8am.



“Due to the current security situation in Freetown and other parts of the country, The Gambia High Commission in Freetown wishes to advise all Gambian citizens living and resident in the country to stay at home and avoid non-emergency travels until further notice,” according to a statement on the High Commission’s Facebook page on Wednesday.



“The High Commission will remain open to offer essential and emergency services to the public. Gambian citizens requiring services from the High Commission may call the following numbers +232 340 58777 and +232 314 14307.”



“Gambian citizens are further advised to review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates, be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.”



Sierra Leone government has declared a nationwide curfew, following the protests over the surge in the cost-of-living, according to reports.



During the protests, some protesters reportedly put up roadblocks, burnt tyres, and called for the resignation of President Maada Bio, who was away at the time.



So far, there has not been any official report of casualties, but unconfirmed reports said a number of police and civilians died from the clashes.



Nationwide curfew



Meanwhile, following the declaration of a nationwide curfew by His Excellency the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Police Force (SLP) on Wednesday announced curfew across the nation 3pm on the 10th August, 2022, to 7am of 11th August 2022.



The Police say that all essential workers at the following places: hospitals, hotels, radio stations, television stations, telecommunications companies, Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC), and Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), with valid identification, are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew.

======================#HeadlinesGambia High Commission issues security alert to citizens in Sierra LeoneAug 12, 2022, 12:06 PM | Article By: Osman Kagbo, The Point Sierra Leone CorrespondentThe Gambia High Commission in Sierra Leone has advised all Gambians in the country to stay at home and avoid non-emergency travels, until further notice, amid violent protests in some parts of the country, earlier Wednesday.The protests have led to the killing of at least 6 police officers and 22 civilians.President Bio who was in UK during the protests had returned home on Wednesday night.Meanwhile banks have now reopened with businesses back to normalcy.The Curfew now starts from 7pm to 8am.“Due to the current security situation in Freetown and other parts of the country, The Gambia High Commission in Freetown wishes to advise all Gambian citizens living and resident in the country to stay at home and avoid non-emergency travels until further notice,” according to a statement on the High Commission’s Facebook page on Wednesday.“The High Commission will remain open to offer essential and emergency services to the public. Gambian citizens requiring services from the High Commission may call the following numbers +232 340 58777 and +232 314 14307.”“Gambian citizens are further advised to review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates, be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.”Sierra Leone government has declared a nationwide curfew, following the protests over the surge in the cost-of-living, according to reports.During the protests, some protesters reportedly put up roadblocks, burnt tyres, and called for the resignation of President Maada Bio, who was away at the time.So far, there has not been any official report of casualties, but unconfirmed reports said a number of police and civilians died from the clashes.Nationwide curfewMeanwhile, following the declaration of a nationwide curfew by His Excellency the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Police Force (SLP) on Wednesday announced curfew across the nation 3pm on the 10th August, 2022, to 7am of 11th August 2022.The Police say that all essential workers at the following places: hospitals, hotels, radio stations, television stations, telecommunications companies, Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC), and Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), with valid identification, are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew. Topic