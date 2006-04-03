Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10935 Posts Posted - 31 Jul 2022 : 20:06:12 Mayor Bensouda Suggests Relocation Of Some People Within KM

Kerr Fatou: Jul 31, 2022



By Buba Gagigo



Mayor Talib Bensouda has suggested relocation of some people living within the Kanifing Municipality (KM).



He made the suggestion to the Vice President, His Excellency Bandra Alieu Joof, who is currently on a tour to assess the damage caused by flood in some communities.



“There is need for a relocation plan because KM is the most densely populated region. It has about 5000 people per square kilometer, where the average in the country is 172. And we are the second-smallest region, after Banjul. So if everybody wants to come live here, it has to be in an organized fashion.



“But once the region is full, I think there should be a plan to relocate people, and to decentralize the development of the country. So, I think we were speaking the other day, and we were saying how can we encourage people to stay in the villages, how can they have economic activity in their own regions; because most people living in KM are from outside of KM,” the mayor said.







Before the arrival of Mayor Bensouda on the scene, the Vice President in a conversation with the Director of National Disaster Management Agency, Sanna Dahaba, said: “I think the only thing that can solve this issue is the World Bank project when we do the drainage.”



The NDMA Director replied: “We have Two-hundred and fifteen thousand (215, 000) people that are exposed to hazard from Abuko to Kotu. If you want to widen this place again, a lot of settlements will also be affected. That’s something that local government has to address. Are we going to demolished them completely or are we going to relocate them? That’s something we need to discuss with the local government.”



Flood has hit many communities in the Gambia due to a 2-day continual heavy rainfall which occurred on Saturday and Sunday. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10935 Posts Posted - 31 Jul 2022 : 20:11:02 Kanifing Municipal Council press release



The Floods in the past day have caused unprecedented loss of property and many communities inundated by flood water.



Mayor BENSOUDA visited several communities with the Vice President Badara Joof, Minister of lands and Local Government, Minister of Works, Education and Environment and accompanied by the Director of National Disaster and Road Authority to take stock and prepare an emergency response.



We urge all victims of flood to visit their local ward office to request for support so they can be prioritized with relief packages as soon as they are available.



In the meantime we urge KM residents to adhere to the following guidelines :



1. Wear protective clothing and seek indoor shelter if possible .



2. Stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain and strong winds.



3. Avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low lying areas and areas where water collects – they can unexpectedly flood or overflow.



3. Avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility. If possible, park and wait until the rain has slowed or stopped to continue your journey.



4. Do not try to drive across a flooded road. Water may be deeper and stronger than it appears and may contain debris, sharp or dangerous objects, pot holes or electrical wires.



5. Vehicles can become unstable or even swept away if caught up in fast flowing or pooling flood waters. It only takes a few inches of water to displace a vehicle.

Stay away from power lines or electrical wires.



6. Monitor alerts and weather reports for flash flood warnings and updates.



Thank you A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic