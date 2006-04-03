Author Topic Momodou





The heavy rains that have visited some of our settlements yesterday have caused huge flooding resulting in extensive damage to property while also interrupting essential power and water supplies.Some places are submerged to waist length making mobility to and from the affected areas basically impossible. This in turn will cause food shortages in these areas. If the situation persists the disaster would deepen even further which may in turn help spread diseases. People with mobility challenges and other disabilities are particularly more vulnerable In the present circumstances. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt sympathy to all those affected. I feel your pain!



I understand that His Excellency the Vice President together with the Lord Mayor of KMC have visited some of the affected areas which is a laudable gesture. I applaud them for that.



However, flash floods with the aforementioned damages and destruction are now far too common. Whilst the weather is sometimes unpredictable, we know that certain areas in the Greater Banjul area such as Ibotown, Fajikunda and some Sinchu areas are prone to flooding. The NDMA should have plans to deal with these floods when they occur. As it is people in the affected areas need food, water and other basic essentials. People with disabilities may have even more serious needs. It does not appear that these things are being provided in this time of urgent need. I encourage the government to establish workable long and short term plans that could be activated to minimize damage to these flood prone areas and offer relief to affected people. Additionally, the government should consider urgently deploying the army and other relevant agencies and institution to the affected areas to provide much needed assistance to the victims urgently. These should include the provision of food, water, dry clothing and emergency medical assistance and even shelter for those who may need it.



I want to believe that these issues may be under consideration, it is no harm to highlight them and buttress the urgency of the situation. After all, we are all in this together-be you brown, blue, yellow, grey or green- we all suffer the same consequences.



I know that our people are quite resilient. Nonetheless, I expect that necessary governmental intervention and assistance will be forthcoming sooner rather than later. In addition, I encourage all Gambians who are able to provide whatever assistance they can give to the victims. With our collective support the pain and sense of loss will undoubtedly reduce and the togetherness and sense of belonging strengthened for a better Gambia.



Essa Mbye Faal



#together we are stronger.

