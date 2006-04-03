Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

By Lamin Cham on July 21st 2022



With only a few days to go before salaries are paid by the Gambia government, there have been increased interest and enquiries all over as to whether the much-promised new grading and pay system will take effect as promised. The Gambia government announced it will introduce a new grading system with a significant upward revision of salaries to commensurate with increasing cost of living.



According to the government, the new system will start this month, July.



However, with salaries due next week, and palpable lack of excitement in government circles, civil servants and the public at large have begun to show signs of worry.



The Standard yesterday contacted three senior officials, one at the Personnel Management Office and the other two from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs about the state of the new grading system. All officials spoke to us on condition of anonymity.



According to the PMO official, the human resource component of the work on the new grading system, which was under the PMO, has been completed and everything is now at the Ministry of Finance.



”In other words, all what is required from the PMO on the matter have been done and what is left is now in the domain of the Ministry of Finance,” our PMO source said.



The first official we contacted at the Ministry of Finance said as far as his office is concerned, there is no changes on the planned introduction of the new grading system.



”The Gambia Government has approved the new grading and pay system and were working on that exactly and up to now, there have been no changes or directives to the contrary. So as far as my office is concerned, we are not aware of any changes,” our source said.



A second source at the finance ministry however sounded a cautionary note:



”It will definitely happen because there is full government commitment to ensure it. But I want to be cautious about when because there is still some degree of processing to be done. For example, the new grading and pay system has not been budgeted in the current budget and I am not sure there is any funds for a supplementary appropriation bill. This means if it happens, the current budget will have to be revised to cater for this new pay system from now on to the next budget next year. And again, all these must go to the National Assembly, the only authorising body for any government expenditures. So, can all these be done in a week’s time? I don’t want to sound cynical but there is some food for thought here,” our source said.



A retired former finance officer said the government will have to deal with other bodies like the IMF to be able to afford this new pay system.



toubab1020





11742 Posts Posted - 27 Jul 2022 : 13:18:59



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/sabally-tells-govt-to-scrap-salary-increment-and-apologise-to-civil-servants/

==========





By Omar Bah on JULY 27th 2022



Momodou Sabally, a former director of budget, has urged the government to swallow its pride, scrap the salary increment plans and apologise to civil servants because it is unsustainable.



Last year, the government announced it will introduce a new grading system and pay scale with a significant upward revision of salaries to commensurate with increasing cost of living starting this July.



The news was welcomed by the civil servants, majority of who are below the poverty line.



The delay created fears in the civil service who were eagerly waiting to have a glance of what would be added to their salaries.



The government has however restored hope after it was announced that the National Assembly will convene an extraordinary session tomorrow to consider an emergency proposal to increase salaries for civil servants as part of the revised 2022 budget.



But speaking to The Standard yesterday, Sabally, a former Secretary General, said: “The only way out of this macroeconomic quagmire is to scrap the whole project and apologize to the public service. Anything short of that will only create further macroeconomic instability and dysfunctionality of the civil service. The macroeconomic consequences are quite obvious in terms of its inflationary impact and a net worsening of public welfare.



The move is not only unsustainable; it is clearly counterintuitive and grossly disingenuous.”



The former GRTS boss said whilst he acknowledged the need for sustainable pay rise, he has always differed with the Barrow administration’s “irrational exuberance” when it comes to salary increases that are not backed with sustainable and clearly defined additional sources of revenue.



“To be fair to the current Finance Minister, he inherited this bad situation from his predecessor who made this promise and had to back track to announce delayed implementation to July due to a clear lack of resources,” Sabally said.



He said the current plans to cut down “other charges” in the budget to finance the salary increase within a highly tight budget constraint is “tantamount to taking away resources that are to be used for government staff to function in their offices and adding it to their pay; thereby rendering the staff redundant because they cannot perform their function as the already limited resources classed in the budget under ‘other charges’ are used to raise their pay”.



“I think the government had good intentions to increase salaries; but due to poor planning, they need to eat the humble pie and admit that they cannot fulfil their promise due to obvious macroeconomic constraints.



“So, the government got it wrong at the get go when they made the announcement of a salary increase without identifying and detailing additional sources of revenue to finance the obvious rise in budgetary expenditure this would create. A government that is living on borrowed funds and confronted with unsustainable public debt has no business increasing its expenditure in a troubled global economic framework,” he added.



Sabally said he had also warned the government in an open letter addressed to the then Finance Minister, Mambury Njie in 2018 about their planned 50 percent salary increment.



