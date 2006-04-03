Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10923 Posts Posted - 25 Jul 2022 : 20:32:51 FIRST EXTRA-ORDINARY SESSION IN THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE YEAR



THURSDAY 28TH JULY, 2022



The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the general public that the National Assembly will convene its First Extra-Ordinary Session in 2022 Legislative Year on Thursday 28th July, 2022 at 10:00am to consider the under-mentioned urgent important matters of State:



i. The Ratification of the signed loans from Kuwaiti fund and the Islamic Development Bank to finance Bertil Harding Highway and the University of The Gambia ; and



ii. A Revised Budget 2022 for the consideration of the National Assembly to accommodate Civil Service salary increment



The Hon. Minister for Finance & Economic Affairs shall table the aforesaid businesses for the consideration of the Assembly.



Sitting commences at 10:00am prompt. All those who wish to attend the sitting are requested to obtain admittance card from the Office of the Clerk at the entrance gate.



The public is reminded to comply with the general saftey measures on Covid-19, standard dress code (traditional/formal suit) required and also to observe the silence rule during proceedings of the Assembly.



Thank you.



END OF TEXT



Office of the Clerk

National Assembly

New Assembly Building

Banjul



July, 2022 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic