11049 Posts Posted - 19 Jul 2022 : 21:32:45 POLICE OPEN INVESTIGATIONS INTO DEATH OF A CHILD UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES



The Office of the Inspector General of Police is currently investigating a case of sudden death of a child under suspicious circumstances.



The child, 2-year-old Muhammed, is son of Fatou Ngoneh Mbye, a resident of Latri Kunda Sabiji, and currently a subject of an alleged rape trial at the Bundung High Court involving Bubacarr Bob Keita as accused person.



On Sunday 10th July 2022, disturbing reports were received concerning the untimely death of the said child under negligent circumstances prompting the police to open a swift probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



An investigation panel was quickly constituted to thoroughly investigate the case with a view to prosecute all individuals found wanting in the death of the child.



Facts revealed that on Sunday 3rd July 2022 between 16:00hrs and 17:00hrs at Brusubi in the West Coast Region; the child (Muhammed) was left inside a vehicle unattended with doors and windows locked.



The child passed out in the vehicle and was rushed to Afrimed clinic, then later referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and subsequently flown to Dakar on Monday 4th July 2022. He was accompanied to Dakar by Sainabou Mbye (sister to Fatou Ngoneh Mbye) where he died eventually.



Subsequently, the panel took immediate steps as follows:



1. Home visit was conducted at the family house of Sainabou Mbye when news of the death of the child in Dakar was confirmed.



2. Two individuals namely Cherno Mbye and Kibily Dambelly were arrested for their role or involvement in the incident leading to the death of the child. They are currently helping police in their investigations.



3. Several witnesses have been interviewed and their statements taken to corroborate facts and issues regarding the incident.



4. Sainabou Mbye has been contacted in Dakar to expedite her return with the deceased for autopsy and further medical examination to be carried out. However, she is yet to return to the Gambia.



5. The IGP’s office has initiated contact through Interpol to swiftly facilitate her return to The Gambia with the deceased.



The public is hereby re-assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the incident preceding the death of the child is diligently investigated and individuals found wanting shall face the full force of the law.



The public is further reminded to continue exercising restraint and never must they take the law into their own hands.



Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate and provide any relevant information that may be useful to the investigation.



The IGP wishes to encourage all and sundry to be law abiding and continue to guard the peace and stability of the country.



Court heard Baby Muhammed still not buried





By Bruce Asemota on October 6, 2022







Lawyer Ida Drammeh, lead defence lawyer for Sainabou Mbye, yesterday told the High Court that the victim in the trial Baby Muhammed Mbye is still not buried .

Lawyer Drammeh made this revelation during the trial of Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbelly Dambelly urging the prosecution to call its witnesses so as the matter could be finished early.

Lawyer Drammeh was reacting to the prosecution’s assertion that after calling the fifth witness, it cannot guarantee getting the sixth and the other witnesses in the case.

Lawyer Drammeh commended the court for the manner it has been conducting the proceedings and said if the prosecution calls its witnesses, the matter would be concluded in time.

Lawyer Drammeh disclosed that the victim, Baby Muhammed is still lying in the morgue and still not buried, noting that the court should take judicial notice that the accused persons are in prison custody.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh warned that the prosecution should inform and get its witnesses ready to come to court and testify.

He warned that the court would not condone any witness attempting to delay the trial.



