#Headlines

Police arrest 10 suspected robbers at Dalaba Estate



Oct 20, 2022, 11:43 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo



Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have arrested 10 suspected robbers at the Dalaba Estate of the Kanifing Municipality.



The suspects at the time of gathering the report are under the detention of the police as investigation into the matter continues. Nine of the 10 arrested are Nigerians while the other young lady is a Gambian national.



Cadet ASP Binta Njie, the Spokesperson of GPF who was contacted for comments confirmed the development, saying: “Following numerous reports of incessant robberies and theft cases at Dalaba Estate, the Bravo company of the Police Intervention Unit led by Sgt 3833 Camara and re-enforced by SI Yarbo today, 18th October 2022, raided the said estate leading to the arrest of nine young Nigerian nationals and one Gambian lady, all of whom are between the ages of 18 to 30.”



“Preliminary investigation led to a massive recovery of different items which includes cases of clothes and shoes, laptops, a generator, bags, mobile phones, cutlasses, and other valuables.”



“As investigations into this incident progress, the General public is once again reassured of our commitment to ensuring the lives and properties of all Gambians and residents of The Gambia are protected at all times.”

#HeadlinesPolice arrest 10 suspected robbers at Dalaba EstateOct 20, 2022, 11:43 AM | Article By: Momodou JawoPersonnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have arrested 10 suspected robbers at the Dalaba Estate of the Kanifing Municipality.The suspects at the time of gathering the report are under the detention of the police as investigation into the matter continues. Nine of the 10 arrested are Nigerians while the other young lady is a Gambian national.Cadet ASP Binta Njie, the Spokesperson of GPF who was contacted for comments confirmed the development, saying: "Following numerous reports of incessant robberies and theft cases at Dalaba Estate, the Bravo company of the Police Intervention Unit led by Sgt 3833 Camara and re-enforced by SI Yarbo today, 18th October 2022, raided the said estate leading to the arrest of nine young Nigerian nationals and one Gambian lady, all of whom are between the ages of 18 to 30.""Preliminary investigation led to a massive recovery of different items which includes cases of clothes and shoes, laptops, a generator, bags, mobile phones, cutlasses, and other valuables.""As investigations into this incident progress, the General public is once again reassured of our commitment to ensuring the lives and properties of all Gambians and residents of The Gambia are protected at all times."

