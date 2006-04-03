Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10909 Posts
Posted - 18 Jul 2022 :  00:01:28
PRESS RELEASE

RADISSON BLU BANJUL: PRESIDENT BARROW TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE FOR $100M HOTEL PROJECT

Bijilo, Sunday, 17th July 2022 – The President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the highly anticipated five-star Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel on 23rd July 2022 at 4: 00 p.m.

The construction of a five-star hotel is one of the key priority projects in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Governments Summit in The Gambia.

Radisson Blu Banjul is established under a new company called IMMOGAM Hotels and Resorts, which is jointly owned by the people of The Gambia, through the government, and the concessionaire, Immoland Sarl.

The cost of the project is $100 million. The luxury hotel will have 400 high-end rooms alongside 60 presidential and royal suites.

The five-star hotel will ensure the guests receive a befitting accommodation experience. Additionally, it will diversify our tourism portfolio by providing luxurious accommodation facilities for high-end tourists.

The government of The Gambia and its partners remain committed to hosting a memorable Summit while contributing to the social, economic, and infrastructural development of the country.

END.

Media contact
Mr. Nfally Fadera
Head of Brand and Communication
nfally.fadera@oicgambia.org +2203900256/3900256
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Momodou



Denmark
10909 Posts
Posted - 18 Jul 2022 :  00:02:49
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
