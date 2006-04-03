Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

CHIEF URGES GOV’T TO STOP YORUBA COMMUNITY ....... New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10888 Posts Posted - 20 Jun 2022 : 14:39:15 PARAMOUNT CHIEF URGES GOV’T TO STOP YORUBA COMMUNITY FROM PRACTISING MONARCHY

JUNE 20, 2022



By Omar Bah



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/paramount-chief-urges-govt-to-stop-yoruba-community-from-practising-monarchy/



The Paramount Chief has called on the Gambia government to stop the Yoruba community from practising a monarchy in The Gambia.



Chief Momodou Bojang was responding to a section of the Yoruba community, who recently honoured Abolade Moshood, aka Oba Abolade, as the royal father of the community.



“A Nigerian cannot be a king in The Gambia,” the Kombo North chief told The Standard. “That is practically impossible.



“We are not having a king. How can you impose it on us? That is an impersonation. We will not take it,” he added.



Chief Bojang said The Gambia should graduate from being a state where anyone could just dump “things on us”.



“The government or Gambians should not accept it. If they want to do their traditional dancing and cultural activities, they can do that. Nobody will stop them but they cannot practise something that is not recognised by our laws. I am raising these issues because I know their culture; we cannot handle it,” he argued.



Chief Bojang said he has raised it with the Nigerian community but no one listened.



“I have asked them to tell me which monarchy they belong to because I know Nigeria has monarchs and paramount chiefs but they are answerable to the king. If Moshood Abolade wants to be a king, he should go back to Nigeria and be a king there but not here. You can come here as a visitor with your portfolio but you cannot exercise those royal powers here,” he argued.



He added: “I don’t have anything against the Nigerian community but I am worried that if such activities are unchecked, there will be dire consequences. I remember King HRH Appolus Chu visited The Gambia but he never requested to see the self-proclaimed king [Abolade]. That king is a Yoruba … if they were legitimate, he would have visited them.”



Chief Bojang said the Amir of Northern Nigeria also came to The Gambia in 2002 but never visited them, adding that even the Nigerian High Commission doesn’t attend their programs.



Contacted for comments on the issue, the minister of regional government Sheriff Abba Sanyang, simply said: “If you call yourself a king, where is your kingdom? If you are a king, you should have a kingdom so people’s minds are not controlled by the government. The government controls its policies in the state, so any illegal action is unacceptable by the constitution.”



Mr Sanyang’s predecessor, Musa Drammeh, had once described the coronation of a Manding king in The Gambia as unconstitutional. The Paramount Chief has called on the Gambia government to stop the Yoruba community from practising a monarchy in The Gambia.Chief Momodou Bojang was responding to a section of the Yoruba community, who recently honoured Abolade Moshood, aka Oba Abolade, as the royal father of the community.“A Nigerian cannot be a king in The Gambia,” the Kombo North chief told The Standard. “That is practically impossible.“We are not having a king. How can you impose it on us? That is an impersonation. We will not take it,” he added.Chief Bojang said The Gambia should graduate from being a state where anyone could just dump “things on us”.“The government or Gambians should not accept it. If they want to do their traditional dancing and cultural activities, they can do that. Nobody will stop them but they cannot practise something that is not recognised by our laws. I am raising these issues because I know their culture; we cannot handle it,” he argued.Chief Bojang said he has raised it with the Nigerian community but no one listened.“I have asked them to tell me which monarchy they belong to because I know Nigeria has monarchs and paramount chiefs but they are answerable to the king. If Moshood Abolade wants to be a king, he should go back to Nigeria and be a king there but not here. You can come here as a visitor with your portfolio but you cannot exercise those royal powers here,” he argued.He added: “I don’t have anything against the Nigerian community but I am worried that if such activities are unchecked, there will be dire consequences. I remember King HRH Appolus Chu visited The Gambia but he never requested to see the self-proclaimed king [Abolade]. That king is a Yoruba … if they were legitimate, he would have visited them.”Chief Bojang said the Amir of Northern Nigeria also came to The Gambia in 2002 but never visited them, adding that even the Nigerian High Commission doesn’t attend their programs.Contacted for comments on the issue, the minister of regional government Sheriff Abba Sanyang, simply said: “If you call yourself a king, where is your kingdom? If you are a king, you should have a kingdom so people’s minds are not controlled by the government. The government controls its policies in the state, so any illegal action is unacceptable by the constitution.”Mr Sanyang’s predecessor, Musa Drammeh, had once described the coronation of a Manding king in The Gambia as unconstitutional. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10888 Posts Posted - 20 Jun 2022 : 21:05:40 Every Community has the Right to Practice their Culture

By Madi Jobarteh



The Gambian Constitution has guaranteed the right of every person – citizen or resident of the Gambia – to enjoy and practice their culture so long as they do not contravene the Constitution or infringe on the rights of others or undermine national unity. This means the Yoruba community like any other community or group of people in this country have the right to promote and practice their culture. Hence Yoruba residents in the Gambia have a right to come together to enstool their king in line with their culture. How does not interfere or undermine the laws of the Gambia or violate anyone’s rights?



The Yoruba community does not need the permission of the Paramount Chief or the President of the Gambia and indeed any other citizen to practice their culture in this country. This group of people who claim to be Yoruba living in the Gambia have not infringed on any other person’s rights in the Gambia. They have not violated any provision of the 1997 Constitution, nor have they undermined the unity of the Gambia.



Therefore, on what authority should the Paramount Chief claim that this community should be stopped from upholding their culture. This Yoruba community here have not forced any Gambian to recognize their monarchy. They have not even forced any Nigerian to recognize their king for which they have no power to do so. They have not attacked any community in the Gambia, nor have they prevented any Gambian or resident of the Gambia from also practicing their own culture.



Every ethnic group or nationality in the Gambia have a culture and a way of life. So long as such culture or way of life does not violate the Constitution, then such people have a right to promote their culture. Therefore, I hereby call on the Paramount Chief to protect the Yoruba Community in the Gambia to live their lives and practice their culture in peace. It is not for the Paramount Chief to determine which culture should be practiced in the Gambia.



I would have expected that the Paramount Chief would rather reach out to the Yoruba community and to other nationalities and cultural groups in the Gambia so as to forge partnerships for the cultural development of the Gambia and those countries and Africa as a whole. There are many African communities that maintain their traditional practices and structures both at home and abroad. These traditions need to be promoted to encourage African values and norms, showcase the diversity and beauty of Africa and promote African unity. This is the path that the Paramount Chief need to follow, and not to seek to limit and condemn fellow human beings for their culture.



The time has come for Gambians to stand up against bigotry and discrimination based on ethnicity, religion, nationality, and other sectarian ideas. We must recognize that diversity is a human right because every person and every group of people are different, but we all belong to this society and in this world. Hence what we need to promote is inclusion, equality, and freedom for all. After all, Gambians in Nigeria, or Europe or in America also practice their traditions and cultures in these places and they have a right to do so.



It is high time the Government comes out boldly to address citizens who assume for themselves the arrogant title of ‘Defender of the Faith’ or ‘Defender of the Culture’ or ‘Defender of the Tribe’ and similar arrogant titles. There is no “Defender of Anything’ in this country. We just have a Constitution and all must respect and uphold that Constitution for peace, respect, and calm to prevail on the land. That’s all.



For The Gambia Our Homeland. Africa Must Unite. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |